Stop Procrastinating About Estate Planning: What We Can Learn From Celebrity Mistakes
Author : Natalie Johnson Pages : 62 pages Publisher : CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform 2014-11-11
This book contains proven steps and strategies on how to successfully execute estate planning by learning the different mistakes that celebrities made in their own estate plan.
Stop Procrastinating About Estate Planning: What We Can Learn From Celebrity Mistakes

This book contains proven steps and strategies on how to successfully execute estate planning by learning the different mistakes that celebrities made in their own estate plan. Every case of celebrity mistake discussed in this ebook also carries an important estate planning lesson you can use. Please be mindful that the sooner you make an estate plan, the better. Procrastinating in estate planning should be avoided. Each chapter of this book focuses on an estate planning error of different celebrities and well-known individuals. There are stories that will teach you about dying without a will, not updating a will and naming the appropriate guardian for your children. There is also a chapter that will guide you through estate taxes and probate court.

Stop Procrastinating About Estate Planning: What We Can Learn From Celebrity Mistakes

  Stop Procrastinating About Estate Planning: What We Can Learn From Celebrity Mistakes
  2. 2. Book details Author : Natalie Johnson Pages : 62 pages Publisher : CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform 2014-11-11 Language : English ISBN-10 : 1503146626 ISBN-13 : 9781503146624
  3. 3. Description this book This book contains proven steps and strategies on how to successfully execute estate planning by learning the different mistakes that celebrities made in their own estate plan. Every case of celebrity mistake discussed in this ebook also carries an important estate planning lesson you can use. Please be mindful that the sooner you make an estate plan, the better. Procrastinating in estate planning should be avoided. Each chapter of this book focuses on an estate planning error of different celebrities and well-known individuals. There are stories that will teach you about dying without a will, not updating a will and naming the appropriate guardian for your children. There is also a chapter that will guide you through estate taxes and probate court. 