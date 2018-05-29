Synnopsis :

Churyk, Weirich, and Pearson s Mastering the Codification and eIFRS: A Case Approach is a new accounting book that focuses on teaching students how to use the FASB Codification and the IASB e-IFRS research databases. This is a perfect companion for an Intermediate Accounting, Accounting Research, or Advanced Accounting course, where research skills are integrated in the curriculum. In today s environment, professional accountants conducting financial accounting research will be utilizing some type of electronic research database. Understanding how to use the FASB Codification system is becoming more crucial to a student s success on the CPA exam and their success in the profession. Throughout the text, the authors use cases to step students through the fundamentals of how to conduct research at the professional level.



