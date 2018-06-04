-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Synnopsis :
Obamacare Survival Guide The author discusses the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, including the timetable for implementation and some cost projections.
Author : Nick J. Tate
Language : English
Grade Level : 1-2
Product Dimensions : 8.6 x 0.7 x 9.2 inches
Shipping Weight : 11.6 ounces
Format : PDF
Seller information : Nick J. Tate ( 2? )
Link Download : https://kizoyub.blogspot.co.uk/?book=0893348627
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment