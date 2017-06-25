Xamarin.forms+azureで始めるモバイル開発

Xamarin.Forms+Azure で始めるモバイル開発 JXUG福岡 Xamarin活⽤事例キャッチアップ！ 2017/06/25
加藤 司 • 北海道出⾝ • クラウドコンサルタント/インテグレータ • Microsoft MVP for Microsoft Azure • コミュニティ活動 • JAZUG熊本⽀部（くまあず） • 熊本クラウド語ろう会（熊クラ会） ⾃⼰紹介
はじめに Xamarin.Forms+Azureでの開発⼿法を知ってもらう Xamarin.Forms+Azureで開発したいと思ってもらう
Xamarin.Forms
Xamarinの開発⼿法 Traditional Xamarin approach (Xamarin Native) Xamarin.Forms ロジックのみ共通化 UI はネイティブで個別に作り込む ロジックとUIを共通化 UIは各プラットフ...
Xamarin.Forms • 各種プラットフォーム（Android、iOS、Windows Phone、UWP）向けの画⾯を共通の画⾯定義（XAML で記述）から⽣成するフレームワーク。 • MVVM（Model View ViewModel...
Microsoft Azure
App Service Mobile Apps
App Service Mobile Apps • iOS, Android, Windows アプリなど各プラットフォー ムのアプリのバックエンドを構築できるサービス • Active Direcotryによるシングルサインオンサポート • ...
Mobile Apps クイックスタート • iOS (Objective-C) , iOS (Swift) • Android • Windows (C#) , Windows 8.1 (C#) • Xamarin.Android , Xam...
Mobile Apps データ接続 サポートされているデータストア • SQL Database • ストレージ
Mobile Apps データ接続 サポートされているバックエンド⾔語 • Node.js • C#
SQL Database
SQL Database SQL ServerベースのDatabase as a Service • ダウンタイムなしでパフォーマンスの調整とスケール が可能 • Firewallによるアクセス制御 • 単⼀データベースとエラスティックプールの...
SQL Database 未サポート VNET統合 ⼀部のTransact-SQL構⽂ステートメント
Azure Notification Hubs
Notification Hubs マルチプラットフォーム対応のプッシュエンジン • プラットフォームをまたぐAPI呼び出しが可能 • 対象を指定したプッシュ通知も可能 • クロスバックエンド対応（.NET , Node.js , Javaなど)
App Service Mobile Apps DEMO
対応事例
事例紹介 Xamarin.Forms + Azureでの事例
システム構成 Mobile Web • モバイル⽤データ ベース参照 • プッシュ通知 • Web Viewでの既存ページ の情報資産参照 Device Microsoft Azure
個⼈的にはまったところ（１） アプリの起動画⾯(特にAndroid)がうまく動かない iOSはinfo.plist , Androidは Themeで指定 Androidで指定するも反映されず… キャッシュの問題か時間を置くと解決…
個⼈的にはまったところ（２） XAMLでレイアウトを書くも画像配置がうまくいかず 当初相対位置と画像サイズをピクセルで指定 Androidで画⾯を⾒ながら作っているとiOSで崩れる 画像サイズを%指定にして解決
個⼈的にはまったところ（３） ストアへの申請で劇ハマり iTunes Connectアップロード時のチェックで弾かれる iOS , Androidどちらも証明書関連でビルドや アップロードで失敗 → 調べてから作業しよう
まとめ •細かい部分でのプラットフォーム毎の調整は必要だ が⼤部分のコードが共通化できる •アプリの構成次第では⼤幅な⼯数削減も可能 •まずは触ってみるべし
ご静聴ありがとうございました！
