Appier ad app solution_202105 2

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
1 © Appier Inc. All rights reserved. Appierソリューション ご紹介 
© Appier Inc. All rights reserved. 2 企業がデータ主導 意思決定で ビジネスを成長・成功させることを 人工知能（AI）によって支援します Appier ミッション
© Appier Inc. All rights reserved. 3 • ハーバード大学 PhD candidate • 様々な国際プログラミングコンテストで優 勝 • ネットワークとシステムデザインについて 複数 論文を発表 ジョー・スー...
© Appier Inc. All rights reserved. 4 70% *1 PhDやMS取得者 AIやビックデータ分野に おけるPhDやMS取得者 300以上 刊行物 一流ジャーナルを じめとする 刊行物、会議&ワークショップ*2 ...
© Appier Inc. All rights reserved. 5 経営地域 17(1) グローバル拠点 ~500(1) グローバル従業員 800以上(2) クライアント ヨーロッパ 中華圏 北東アジア パリ 台北/香港/北京 東京/ソウ...
© Appier Inc. All rights reserved. 7 Appier Group株式会社、2021年3月30日に東証マザーズ上場
9 © Appier Inc. All rights reserved. Appier AI  Cross データベース  ✕  ・クロスデバイスデータ   ・顧客 サイト外で 興味・関心データ     顧客データ  ✕  ・購買データ  ・C...
13 © Appier Inc. All rights reserved. アプリ 成長カーブ FB/UAC/ ASA RTB CPI ネットワー ク クロスプラットフォーム キャンペーン最適化 高品質ユーザー獲得 短時間でボリューム促進 ✔ ...
14 © Appier Inc. All rights reserved. ご紹介  ③配信面/実績が確認できる管理画面 提供  ①AIによる高精度セグメント-Appier D 活用-  ②既存ユーザー含有率 高い在庫 買い付け強化    ④実...
15 © Appier Inc. All rights reserved. ①AIによる高精度セグメント- Appier D 活用-  1.   全新規ユーザーアクション情報を Appierへ ostback  2. D ユーザー情報とマッピン...
20 © Appier Inc. All rights reserved. 特徴  ③配信面/実績が確認できる管理画面 提供  ①AIによる高精度セグメント-Appier D 活用-  ②既存ユーザー含有率 高い在庫 買い付け強化    ④実施...
21 © Appier Inc. All rights reserved. ②既存ユーザー含有率 高い在庫 買い付け強化  A  B  C  配信在庫 90% 60% 10% 既存含有率 SSP Bidrequest  Bidrequest  ...
22 © Appier Inc. All rights reserved. 特徴  ③配信面/実績が確認できる管理画面 提供  ①AIによる高精度セグメント-Appier D 活用-  ②既存ユーザー含有率 高い在庫 買い付け強化    ④実施...
23 © Appier Inc. All rights reserved. ③配信面/実績が確認できる管理画面 提供  配信面開示可能な を使用  
24 © Appier Inc. All rights reserved. ③配信面/実績が確認できる管理画面 提供
25 © Appier Inc. All rights reserved. ③配信面/実績が確認できる管理画面 提供  ①AIによる高精度セグメント-Appier D 活用-  ②既存ユーザー含有率 高い在庫 買い付け強化    ④実施条件/そ...
26 © Appier Inc. All rights reserved. 実施条件  Full ostback  全ユーザーデータ  （インストール、起動 必須）   計測期間  C C :計測期間7日  C :計測期間24時間   実施条件...
27 © Appier Inc. All rights reserved. 実施事例
28 © Appier Inc. All rights reserved. 　　　　 実績 　　　　 様々なジャンル アプリにおいて実績がございます A B C 配信金額：500万円/月 CPI単価：530円　　 7DRR：20％以上 配信金額...
29 © Appier Inc. All rights reserved. 　　　　 実績 　　　　 A ニュース系アプリ 実績を詳しくご紹介します。 配信金額：150万円/月 CPI単価：150円 翌日継続率：30％～35％ 配信金額：120...
30 © Appier Inc. All rights reserved. 　　　　 実績 　　　　 インストール数伸 しつつ、1DRR、7DRRを維持することに成功 7DRR目標20%に対して達成することに成功している
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Business
47 views
May. 13, 2021

Appier ad app solution_202105 2

AIBID

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Appier ad app solution_202105 2

  1. 1. 1 © Appier Inc. All rights reserved. Appierソリューション ご紹介 
  2. 2. © Appier Inc. All rights reserved. 2 企業がデータ主導 意思決定で ビジネスを成長・成功させることを 人工知能（AI）によって支援します Appier ミッション
  3. 3. © Appier Inc. All rights reserved. 3 • ハーバード大学 PhD candidate • 様々な国際プログラミングコンテストで優 勝 • ネットワークとシステムデザインについて 複数 論文を発表 ジョー・スー 最高技術責任者（ CTO） チハン・ユー博士 最高経営責任者（ CEO） • ハーバード大学卒、PhD。AI研究に携わ ること15年 • マルチエージェントAIで 最優秀論文賞 にノミネートされ、様々なAI会議で最優 秀論文賞を受賞 • スタンフォード大学在籍中DARPAチャレ ンジ 自動運転など象徴的なAIプロジェ クト 開発研究に貢献 受賞・評価実績 共同創業者 • エンタプライズビジネス経歴25年 IBM在籍中 ASEANコマーシャ ルリーダーとして活躍 ミシェル・ウォン エンタープライズ事業部門 SVP ビジネスリーダー ウィニー・リー博士 • ワシントン大学卒、免疫学PhD • Nature誌に4本 論文を発表、 引用 数千回 最高執行責任者（ COO） 2012 2021 • デジタル業界経歴15年以上 • CRITEO南アジア、オーストラリア、香 港、台湾担当MD アルバン・ビラーニ ヨーロッパ地域セールス SVP • HTC社　ソフトウェアプロダクトマネジメ ント　ダイレクター APAC地域セールス SVP マジック・ツー • マッキンゼー＆カンパニー • ペンシルべニア大学ウォートン校でMBA取得 グロース・マーケティング VP ジェニファ・ホワン 共同創業者が率いたAIマネジメントとビジネスリーダー • 投資業務、IPO（新規株式公開）、M&Aに携 わること20年以上 • DeNA社　コーポレートファイナンス執行役員 ファイナンス SVP 橘 浩二 (1) Championships on which Appier employees were part of the winning team AI100 CB Insights (2017, 2018) Top 50 グローバル AI企業 (2017) クールベンダー ガートナー (2017) 7回優勝 国際データマイニングコンテ スト(1) (2008 - 2020)
  4. 4. © Appier Inc. All rights reserved. 4 70% *1 PhDやMS取得者 AIやビックデータ分野に おけるPhDやMS取得者 300以上 刊行物 一流ジャーナルを じめとする 刊行物、会議&ワークショップ*2 7 チャンピオン 世界的なデータマイニン グコンテストを受賞 • ミシガン大学電子工学 博士号（システム）；　　　 スタンフォード大学 AI 修士号 • 米国特許を2つ保持； 　　 　　 22 トップAIカンファレンス論文を発表 • ImageNet 初期設立メンバー: Robot Operating System（ROS）およびMicrosoft Kinect 人間 姿勢推定システムへ貢献 ミン・スン チーフAIサイエンティスト リーフォン・チェン 独立取締役会 • 国立台湾大学 コンピューターエンジニアリング PhD 取得 • データ処理に関する国際的に有名な専門家 • 中国語 構文解析システム、言語モデル、ディクテー ションマシン、検索エンジニアリングテクノロジー 開発 をリード • Google台湾 元マネージングディレクター 強力なテクノロジーチームによる支援 シュアンテン・リン チーフデータサイエンティ スト • カリフォルニア工科大学で修士号と博士号 • ML教科書「データから学ぶ」 著者 • MLおよびAI 分野で約100 論文を執筆 • Courseraで最も人気 あるマンダリンMLコース 1つをリード *1 PhDやMS取得したAppierエンジニア/ すべて Appierエンジニ ア *2 アルバータ大学に認定された • 国立台湾大学 教授 • KDDチャンピオンシップで 7回 優勝 • Netflix推奨コンペティション 2位 • 数々 最高 論文と論文賞 • 有名なジャーナルで 100以上 出版物、会議 ソウドウ・リン チーフMLサイエン ティスト
  5. 5. © Appier Inc. All rights reserved. 5 経営地域 17(1) グローバル拠点 ~500(1) グローバル従業員 800以上(2) クライアント ヨーロッパ 中華圏 北東アジア パリ 台北/香港/北京 東京/ソウル/大阪 シンガポール / ホーチミン ジャカルタ / クアラルンプール マニラ / ムンバイ ニューデリー / バンコク シドニー 東南アジア 北米 サンフランシスコ (1) 2021年1月時点 (2) 「クライアント」と 、トライアルやデモを除いた弊社と有効なソリューション契約を締結している法人グ ループです。各法人 個別 「クライアント」としてカウントされ、2020年12月30日時点で各ソリューショ ンを使用しています。
  6. 6. © Appier Inc. All rights reserved. 7 Appier Group株式会社、2021年3月30日に東証マザーズ上場
  7. 7. 9 © Appier Inc. All rights reserved. Appier AI  Cross データベース  ✕  ・クロスデバイスデータ   ・顧客 サイト外で 興味・関心データ     顧客データ  ✕  ・購買データ  ・Cookie/IDFA/GAIDデータ   ・C データ    ・画像分析  ・テキストマイニング   ・ディープラーニング   © Appier Inc. All rights reserved. Cross データベースと顧客データを活用し  AIで予測/セグメントを行い様々なプロダクトに展開  Appier 強み：自社で抱えるユーザーデータベース
  8. 8. 13 © Appier Inc. All rights reserved. アプリ 成長カーブ FB/UAC/ ASA RTB CPI ネットワー ク クロスプラットフォーム キャンペーン最適化 高品質ユーザー獲得 短時間でボリューム促進 ✔ AI予算割り当て ✔ AIによるペルソナ発見 ✔ AI主導ユーザー価 値 予測 ✔ ユニークな在庫 ✔ ボリュームブースター ✔ フラウド防止 CPIトラフィック サプライ Appierソリューション メリット 通常期間 特別期間 インストール件数 時間 現時点 イベント 期間 導入期 成長期 成熟期 衰退期 更新期 各広告プロダクト 特徴 
  9. 9. 14 © Appier Inc. All rights reserved. ご紹介  ③配信面/実績が確認できる管理画面 提供  ①AIによる高精度セグメント-Appier D 活用-  ②既存ユーザー含有率 高い在庫 買い付け強化    ④実施条件/そ 他 
  10. 10. 15 © Appier Inc. All rights reserved. ①AIによる高精度セグメント- Appier D 活用-  1.   全新規ユーザーアクション情報を Appierへ ostback  2. D ユーザー情報とマッピング →ユーザー 特定  D （8,400万人）  E ) Install pen urchase utorial   3. D 内 ”デモグラ情報””在庫情報”  ”興味関心情報”をユーザー情報へ付与  性別：男性  言語設定：英語  sver：12.5  在庫カテゴリ：A 興味：コアゲーム/課金頻度高い/深夜ログイン多  性別：女性  言語設定：日本語  sver：14.4  在庫カテゴリ：B 興味：ファッション/課金しないが 率高い/昼間活動多  性別：男性  言語設定：中国語  Andver:8.0.0  在庫カテゴリ：C 興味：ニュース/漫画好き/課金頻度低  4. ユーザー毎にスコアリング  10 9.6 8.9 7.6 優先順位  6. ターゲットユーザーランキング生成  7. Bidリクエスト情報/在庫相性係数を元に効率的に入札を実行  9.9 9.3 8.9 7.5   AD In app event I address Device model version ocation   Bid request  ユーザ価値、在庫と 相性を正確に判断し効率的な入札を実現   性別：男性  言語設定：英語  sver：12.5  在庫カテゴリ：A 興味：コアゲーム/課金頻度高い/深夜ログイン多  性別：女性  言語設定：日本語  sver：14.4  在庫カテゴリ：B 興味：ファッション/課金しないが 率高い/昼間活動多  性別：男性  言語設定：中国語  Andver:8.0.0  在庫カテゴリ：C 興味：ニュース/漫画好き/課金頻度低  Score:10.0 Score:9.2 Score:8.3 5. I目標に合わせたターゲット選定  10.0 9.6 8.9 翌日継続率  9.8 9.0 8.5 A   優先順位 
  11. 11. 20 © Appier Inc. All rights reserved. 特徴  ③配信面/実績が確認できる管理画面 提供  ①AIによる高精度セグメント-Appier D 活用-  ②既存ユーザー含有率 高い在庫 買い付け強化    ④実施条件/そ 他 
  12. 12. 21 © Appier Inc. All rights reserved. ②既存ユーザー含有率 高い在庫 買い付け強化  A  B  C  配信在庫 90% 60% 10% 既存含有率 SSP Bidrequest  Bidrequest  Bidrequest  SSP SSP 入 札 強 化 D   D   D   含有率高い配信面＝相性 良い在庫 と判断し入札を強化
  13. 13. 22 © Appier Inc. All rights reserved. 特徴  ③配信面/実績が確認できる管理画面 提供  ①AIによる高精度セグメント-Appier D 活用-  ②既存ユーザー含有率 高い在庫 買い付け強化    ④実施条件/そ 他 
  14. 14. 23 © Appier Inc. All rights reserved. ③配信面/実績が確認できる管理画面 提供  配信面開示可能な を使用  
  15. 15. 24 © Appier Inc. All rights reserved. ③配信面/実績が確認できる管理画面 提供
  16. 16. 25 © Appier Inc. All rights reserved. ③配信面/実績が確認できる管理画面 提供  ①AIによる高精度セグメント-Appier D 活用-  ②既存ユーザー含有率 高い在庫 買い付け強化    ④実施条件/そ 他 
  17. 17. 26 © Appier Inc. All rights reserved. 実施条件  Full ostback  全ユーザーデータ  （インストール、起動 必須）   計測期間  C C :計測期間7日  C :計測期間24時間   実施条件 C C  ただしC I 条件次第で提供可能   クリエイティブ 必須クリエイティブ 入稿 ※静止画バナー、もしく テキストクリック、また 動画クリエイティブ 50%以上 視聴完了が計測対象 ※※動画クリエイティブ 50%未満視聴完了が計測対象   ■注意事項：配信開始から約3週間後にパフォーマンス確認を行い、最適なC A単価 提案及び課金形態 変更をお願いする場合がございます。  
  18. 18. 27 © Appier Inc. All rights reserved. 実施事例
  19. 19. 28 © Appier Inc. All rights reserved. 　　　　 実績 　　　　 様々なジャンル アプリにおいて実績がございます A B C 配信金額：500万円/月 CPI単価：530円　　 7DRR：20％以上 配信金額：300万円/月 CPI単価：800円 翌日継続率：60％ 配信金額：300万円/月 CPI単価：2,000円 翌日継続率：30％～35％ ニュース系アプリ 漫画アプリ LIVE配信アプリ
  20. 20. 29 © Appier Inc. All rights reserved. 　　　　 実績 　　　　 A ニュース系アプリ 実績を詳しくご紹介します。 配信金額：150万円/月 CPI単価：150円 翌日継続率：30％～35％ 配信金額：120万円/月 CPI単価：450円 翌日継続率：43％～50％ 今回 A ニュースアプリに関して深堀りしつつ実績 ご共有させて いただきます。 配信開始から 各指標（ボリューム、パフォーマンス） 推移と、配信 先（一部）をご共有させていただきます。 A 配信金額：500万円/月 CPI単価：530円　　 7DRR：25％以上 ニュース系アプリ
  21. 21. 30 © Appier Inc. All rights reserved. 　　　　 実績 　　　　 インストール数伸 しつつ、1DRR、7DRRを維持することに成功 7DRR目標20%に対して達成することに成功している

×