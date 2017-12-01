БЮДЖЕТ 2018 БЮДЖЕТ ЕКОНОМІЧНОГО ЗРОСТАННЯ В О Л О Д И М И Р Г Р О Й С М А Н
РІСТ ВВП 3% 2018 р. 2%* 2017 р. * Прогноз МВФ
ЗНИЖЕННЯ ІНФЛЯЦІЇ 9% 2018 р. 11,2% 2017 р.
ЗБІЛЬШЕННЯ ДОХОДІВ БЮДЖЕТУ ₴1155 млрд 2018 р. ₴ 974 млрд 2017 р.
ЗБІЛЬШЕННЯ ЕКСПОРТУ $55,7 млрд 2018 р. $50,7 млрд 2017 р.
ПРІОРИТЕТИ 2018
ОБОРОНОЗДАТНІСТЬ УКРАЇНИ ₴ 857,6 млн на придбання житла для військовослужбовців ЗСУ військовослужбовців ЗСУ отримають нові...
4000 км оновлених доріг НОВІ ДОРОГИ нових мостів 50 ₴46,7 млрд
Київ – Чернівці НОВІ ДОРОГИ Дніпро – Решетилівка Харків – Суми Київ – Харків – Довжанський «GO Highway»
на «Теплі кредити» >120 тис родин₴ 400 млн ЕНЕРГОЕФЕКТИВНІСТЬ отримають державну допомогу на утеплення осель ₴2,0 млрд Фон...
розвиток фермерських господарств ₴ 4 млрд розвиток тваринництва > ₴ 1 млрд АГРАРНИЙ СЕКТОР ₴7,3 млрд здешевлення вітчизнян...
₴ 1,9 млрд підтримка ОТГ ДЕЦЕНТРАЛІЗАЦІЯ ₴12,9 млрд > 2 тис нових регіональних інфраструктурних проектів ₴ 6 млрд ДФРР
+25% зарплати для понад 406 тис. українських вчителів ЯКІСНА ОСВІТА ₴219,1 млрд ₴ 1 млрд на модернізацію початкової школи
НАУКА ₴8,2 млрд на фундаментальні та прикладні дослідження ₴ 7,7 млрд
на програму «Доступні ліки» >15 млн пільгових рецептів за програмою «Доступні ліки» ₴ 1 млрд ЗДОРОВЕ МАЙБУТНЄ УКРАЇНИ ₴115...
₴126,8 млрд СОЦІАЛЬНИЙ ЗАХИСТ ₴ 64,3 млрд на житлові субсидії на виплату малозабезпеченим сім’ям ₴ 59,9 млрд
КУЛЬТУРА на будівництво музею «Меморіал жертв голодомору» ₴ 330,5 млн ₴5,1 млрд на розвиток вітчизняного кінематографу ₴ 1...
ВЧАСНО СХВАЛЕНИЙ БЮДЖЕТ – ЕКОНОМІЧНЕ ЗРОСТАННЯ УКРАЇНИ! В О Л О Д И М И Р Г Р О Й С М А Н
Основні показники державного бюджету України на 2018 рік

Основні показники державного бюджету України на 2018 рік

Основні показники державного бюджету України на 2018 рік

