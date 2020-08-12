Rehabilitation Products Market Size 2026

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Rehabilitation Products Market - GLOBAL INDUSTRY INSIGHTS, TRENDS, OUTLOOK, AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS, 2018-2026
REPORT DESCRIPTION Rehabilitation Products Market – Overview Rehabilitation involves personalized healthcare used for to m...
Rehabilitation Products Market Trend: Arthritis and drug abuse are some of the major area where rehabilitation products ar...
Rehabilitation Products Market Taxonomy: Market players are engaged in revamping their services and expanding their produc...
Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting its plethora of ...
ABOUT US Coherent Market Insights excels at offering unmatched actionable market intelligence across various industry vert...
Rehabilitation involves personalized healthcare used for to maintaining, improving, or restoring health conditions.

  2. 2. REPORT DESCRIPTION Rehabilitation Products Market – Overview Rehabilitation involves personalized healthcare used for to maintaining, improving, or restoring health conditions. In the conventional sense, rehabilitation assists a person achieve greater control of their own health after injury, surgery, or illness. It can also be described as the method of assisting an individual to realize the highest quality of life achievable. Rehabilitation essentially does not overturn or reverse the injury or changes brought about by trauma or disease, thought helps in restoring the individual’s optimal health and well-being. The growth of rehabilitation products market is likely to increase in the near future due to the rising occurrences of chronic ailments, as the individuals suffering from these types of diseases require protracted care to regain their physical health and well-being of the body. Rehabilitation products are also extensively used for individuals suffering from disabilities such as drug abuse, amputation, and other similar health issues, which will further encourage the growth of the overall market.
  3. 3. Rehabilitation Products Market Trend: Arthritis and drug abuse are some of the major area where rehabilitation products are used extensively. According to the projections by the CDC, an estimated 78 million people in the U.S. are going to be affected by some form of arthritis by the year 2040. According to the survey conducted by Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s (SAMHSA’s) National Survey on Drug Use and Health, around 23.5 million people aged 12 or older needed management of abuse problems in 2009. Among these 23.5 million, only 2.6 million received treatment at a rehabilitation facility. Government initiatives for increasing the treatment facilities would trigger a positive growth momentum to the rehabilitation products market in this region. Moreover, increasing awareness about treatment and success of using rehabilitation products will fuel growth of the market. Get Request a Sample Copy @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/160 REPORT DESCRIPTION
  4. 4. Rehabilitation Products Market Taxonomy: Market players are engaged in revamping their services and expanding their product portfolio to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in September 2019, Restorative Therapies, Inc., developer manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of FDA cleared, class II medical devices for neurological rehabilitation and critical care early mobility, announced the launch of a new corporate branding and a new website. The branding is aimed at furthering the company’s goal of supporting positive therapeutic outcomes for patients in critical care, neurological rehabilitation and home settings. Strategic expansions and acquisitions among key market players are driving growth of the rehabilitation products market. In November 2017, Novacare opened 7 rehabilitation centres across the U.S, becoming the largest provider of outpatient rehab care in the country. Get More Inf @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/ongoing-insight/rehabilitation-products-market-160 REPORT DESCRIPTION
  Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting its plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, with an office at the global financial capital in the U.S. Our client base includes players from across all business verticals in over 150 countries worldwide.
  Coherent Market Insights excels at offering unmatched actionable market intelligence across various industry verticals, including chemicals, healthcare, and food & beverages, to name a few.
