Elbow Lesion Market - GLOBAL INDUSTRY INSIGHTS, TRENDS, OUTLOOK, AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS, 2018-2026
An elbow joint is made up of three bones namely, humerus, radius, and ulna.
Rise in prevalence of elbow tendon, increasing incidence of elbow joint pain, and growth in healthcare investment are factors driving growth of the global market for elbow lesion.
Major institutes are focused on conducting research related to elbow lesion and related conditions.
An elbow joint is made up of three bones namely, humerus, radius, and ulna.

Elbow Lesion Market Size, Trends, Shares Forecast 2026

  Elbow Lesion Market - GLOBAL INDUSTRY INSIGHTS, TRENDS, OUTLOOK, AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS, 2018-2026
  2. 2. REPORT DESCRIPTION Elbow Lesion Market – Overview An elbow joint is made up of three bones namely, humerus, radius, and ulna. There are several important muscles that cross the elbow joint giving the strength and movement. Elbow disorder may involve arm muscles, elbow ligaments, tendons, and bones in the arm. Chronic pain of extensors at the elbow is known as tennis elbow. Over use of elbow and sports injuries can cause various elbow conditions. Golfers, Baseball pitchers, tennis players, and boxers are most susceptible to elbow disorders. Different types of elbow disorders include medial epicondylitis, lateral epicondylitis, olecranon bursitis, osteoarthritis, dislocation or fracture of the elbow, ligaments strains and sprains, and osteochondritis dissecans. Elbow disorders can be diagnosed by physical examination and studying patient history, x-rays, computerized tomography scan, magnetic resonance imaging, electromyography, and biopsy of bursa fluid.
  Rise in prevalence of elbow tendon, increasing incidence of elbow joint pain, and growth in healthcare investment are factors driving growth of the global market for elbow lesion. According to the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) tennis elbow was prevalent in 1%-3% of UK population in 2012. It has been observed that people above 60 years are more afflicted with elbow pain. Therefore, rapidly growing geriatric population and increasing incidence of arm fracture due to accidents are expected to drive growth of the elbow lesion market in the near future. The elbow lesion market is classified on the basis of treatment methods into surgical and non-surgical therapies. Arthroscopic surgery and open surgery are types of surgical therapies performed. Non-surgical therapies comprise drugs and physical therapy.
  Major institutes are focused on conducting research related to elbow lesion and related conditions. For instance, in September 2019, a research by Lutheran University of Brazil that was published in the Journal of Shoulder and Elbow Surgery found that Iontophoresis proved to be an effective technique in reducing pain and improving strength and function in individuals with tennis elbow. In July 2019, a Hallym University Sacred Heart Hospital study found that the use of an additional 70° arthroscope did not provide a significant improvement in the outcomes of arthroscopic débridement for chronic recalcitrant tennis elbow. In January 2019, researchers from Hospital Universitario Virgen del Rocío, Spain, found that ultrasound-guided treatment with botulinum toxin (incobotulinumtoxina) in patients with lateral epicondylitis may be an effective treatment approach in the appropriate patient population.
