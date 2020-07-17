Successfully reported this slideshow.
Anxiety Disorders and Depression Treatments Market - GLOBAL INDUSTRY INSIGHTS, TRENDS, OUTLOOK, AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS
REPORT DESCRIPTION Anxiety Disorders and Depression Treatments Market – Overview The anxiety and depression are known to b...
Anxiety Disorders and Depression Treatments Market Trend: The accelerating prevalence of anxiety and depression are respon...
Anxiety Disorders and Depression Treatments Market Taxonomy: On the basis of drug class, the global anxiety and depressio...
The anxiety and depression are known to be the most common forms of psychiatric disorders from which a large population is affected across the globe.

  2. 2. REPORT DESCRIPTION Anxiety Disorders and Depression Treatments Market – Overview The anxiety and depression are known to be the most common forms of psychiatric disorders from which a large population is affected across the globe. . Depression is the most common type of mental disorder encountered in the global population, while anxiety refers to the reaction of an individual during stressful situations. Anxiety disorders are more than normal worry or fear. For a person suffering from anxiety, the anxious phase of the individual does not get over and instead worsens over time. This anxious disorder can affect daily activities such as school work, relationships and job performance. The anxiety related disorders include generalized anxiety disorder, social anxiety disorder and panic disorder. Moreover, depression refers to a common but serious mood disorder. It is related to a state of emotion that affect thoughts, actions and the sleeping pattern of an individual. The severity of anxiety and depression ultimately results into disorders such as phobias, post- traumatic stress disorder, panic disorder and obsessive compulsive disorder.
  3. 3. Anxiety Disorders and Depression Treatments Market Trend: The accelerating prevalence of anxiety and depression are responsible for massive consumptions of anti- depressants, promoting the growth of the global anxiety disorders and depression treatments market. According to the fact sheet of the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2017, over 300 million people of all ages globally are suffering from depression, wherein 800,000 people die due to suicide, of which, anxiety disorders and depression are a prime cause. Moreover, according to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, anxiety disorders are reported to be the most common mental illness disease in the U.S., affecting nearly 18% of the population. The association also mentions that these disorders are highly treatable thereby propelling opportunities in the global anxiety disorders and depression treatment market The global anxiety and depression treatment market is segmented on the basis of class of drug, distribution channel and geography. Get Request a Sample Copy @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/837 REPORT DESCRIPTION
  4. 4. Anxiety Disorders and Depression Treatments Market Taxonomy: On the basis of drug class, the global anxiety and depression treatment market is segmented as ● SRIs (Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors) ● SNRIs (Serotonin-Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors) ● TeCAs (Tetracyclic Antidepressants) ● TCAs (Tricyclic Antidepressants) ● MAOIs (Monoamine Oxidase inhibitors) ● Others Based on the distribution channel, the global anxiety and depression treatment market is segmented as ● Pharmacies ● E-Commerce Get More Inf @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/ongoing-insight/anxiety-disorders-and-depression-treatments -market-837 REPORT DESCRIPTION
  Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting its plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions.
