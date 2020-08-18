Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
THE MOST PROSPEROUS AGILE COACH CERTIFICATION ONLINE. About tryScrum tryScrum’s mission is to humanize organizations by go...
The ICP-ENT is the first of two knowledge-based certifications on the Enterprise Coaching for Agility Track. This certific...
CONTACT US Plot No 244, Fortune Residency, Tambaram, Chennai - 600048 Email : support@tryscrum.com
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

The most prosperous agile coach certification online

38 views

Published on

THE MOST PROSPEROUS AGILE COACH CERTIFICATION ONLINE.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

The most prosperous agile coach certification online

  1. 1. THE MOST PROSPEROUS AGILE COACH CERTIFICATION ONLINE. About tryScrum tryScrum’s mission is to humanize organizations by going deeper to unlock prescience to challenge traditional thinking and drive transformation. We bring the right people together to build capabilities that enable organizations to achieve sustainable change. tryScrum.com brings great value to clients by building capabilities through our training, coaching, and consulting services. ABOUT ICAGILE International Consortium for Agile (ICAgile) is a community-driven organization that consists of pioneers, experts, and trusted advisors.ICAgile is a certification and accreditation body, not a training company. OUR OFFERINGS The ICP-ACC is one of two knowledge-based certifications on the Agile Coaching track. The certification focuses primarily on the mindset, roles, and responsibilities of an Agile Coach. After finishing the certification, the learner will be able to differentiate between and among mentoring, facilitating, professional coaching and teaching, and will also gain the skills needed to create a safe environment for meaningful collaboration and healthy conflict resolution within an agile team. The Learning Outcomes also delve into the pursuit of professional mastery and the ethical considerations of Enterprise Coaching for Agility. It is highly recommended to take ICP-ENT before ICAgile- CAT.
  2. 2. The ICP-ENT is the first of two knowledge-based certifications on the Enterprise Coaching for Agility Track. This certification focuses on developing an understanding of agility at the enterprise level from structural, process, leadership, and cultural perspectives. The Learning Outcomes include topics such as systems and complexity theory, measuring business performance from an agile perspective, agile frameworks for enterprise scaling, awareness of organizational design and structure, understanding leadership development, and engaging leadership in conversations about organizational culture.
  3. 3. CONTACT US Plot No 244, Fortune Residency, Tambaram, Chennai - 600048 Email : support@tryscrum.com

×