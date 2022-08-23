Successfully reported this slideshow.
8 Truck Safety and Compliance Laws You Should Know - Trux Solutions.pdf

Aug. 23, 2022
0 likes 4 views
As a trucking contractor or an owner, the last thing you want is to be punished for not complying with the department of transportation regulations. But, with the right systems and procedures in place, one does not need to be stressed.

  1. 1. 8 Truck Safety and Compliance Laws You Should Know – Trux Solutions As a trucking contractor or an owner, the last thing you want is to be punished for not complying with the department of transportation regulations. But, with the right systems and procedures in place, one does not need to be stressed. If one has all the necessary information, they can run their business hassle-free. This blog will educate you on everything you need to know about safety and compliance in the trucking industry so that you are well-prepared for the future. Below-mentioned is eight trucking safety and compliance laws one should be aware of: DOT registration If you own a commercial trucking business that transports goods, equipment and materials, the business must have a DOT registration or motor carrier number. In certain scenarios, both need to be obtained. Failure to correctly present your company information on your DOT registration application form might result in your application possibly getting rejected. Motor carrier operating authority For trucks to be authorized for interstate travel, the business must obtain a motor carrier operating authority for drivers to legally transport goods across federal lines. Based on the type of goods you are transporting, as well as the insurance amount you are required to have; it defines the service your organization can operate at. Please note, that the application for motor carrier operating authority must be renewed every two years. Under carrier registration Any truck that has a DOT number must also have a unified carrier registration. When you own a trucking company, you are required to register your business in the area you are operating in. If
  2. 2. your business sends drivers over work-federal lines for business purposes, you are required to pay annual taxes based on your fleet size, including for-hire, and excluded carriers. Non- compliance can lead to penalties and fines. Driver qualification To ensure your trucking business is complying with all the safety compliance laws, the employees in the organization need to have the necessary credentials. A truck driver that is transporting goods in interstate or interstate traffic is lawfully required to maintain evidence that they are physically available to operate these class vehicles. Below-mentioned is the credentials that are required:  The driver must be at least 21 years of age  They must have successfully completed a road test  Must be able to speak and read English  A valid truck driving license  They must meet the necessary physical requirements of the job  The individual’s driving history  Certificate of violations  Previous employment of the driver  Any other additional documents related to the driver’s public record Blanket of coverage As per federal laws, a commercial trucking company that has its trucks cross state lines with for- hire vehicles must avail of the services of an agent to process blanket coverage. The coverage must mention all the states where your commercial trucking business operates in. Drug and alcohol consortium Truck drivers are subjected that have not been engaged in random DOT testing within the last 30 days must complete a mandatory pre-employment drug and alcohol testing. They must either enter a program to better coordinate the drug and alcohol testing of the organization. Supervisor training Supervisors who oversee commercial driver’s licenses must compulsorily attend a minimum of two hours of supervisor training. The training includes mental, physical, performance and verbal measures, including sixty-minutes training on alcohol abuse and substance abuse. DOT physical examination Truck drivers must undergo a physical examination by a licensed medical professional before they operate a specific class of vehicle. The physicals must be renewed every 24 months. Schedule an appointment with Trux Solutions today To find more information on trucking safety and compliance laws or to know more about our truck driver courses, please do not hesitate to reach out to our team to schedule an appointment.

