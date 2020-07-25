Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
25/7/2020 Học cơ khí | Tổng hợp mẹo-thủ thuật khi thiết kế Solidworks - Phần 7 www.hoccokhi.vn/thong-tin/thu-thuat/tong-ho...
25/7/2020 Học cơ khí | Tổng hợp mẹo-thủ thuật khi thiết kế Solidworks - Phần 7 www.hoccokhi.vn/thong-tin/thu-thuat/tong-ho...
25/7/2020 Học cơ khí | Tổng hợp mẹo-thủ thuật khi thiết kế Solidworks - Phần 7 www.hoccokhi.vn/thong-tin/thu-thuat/tong-ho...
25/7/2020 Học cơ khí | Tổng hợp mẹo-thủ thuật khi thiết kế Solidworks - Phần 7 www.hoccokhi.vn/thong-tin/thu-thuat/tong-ho...
25/7/2020 Học cơ khí | Tổng hợp mẹo-thủ thuật khi thiết kế Solidworks - Phần 7 www.hoccokhi.vn/thong-tin/thu-thuat/tong-ho...
25/7/2020 Học cơ khí | Tổng hợp mẹo-thủ thuật khi thiết kế Solidworks - Phần 7 www.hoccokhi.vn/thong-tin/thu-thuat/tong-ho...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Tổng hợp mẹo-thủ thuật khi thiết kế Solidworks - Phần 7

19 views

Published on

Tổng hợp mẹo-thủ thuật khi thiết kế Solidworks - Phần 7

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Tổng hợp mẹo-thủ thuật khi thiết kế Solidworks - Phần 7

  1. 1. 25/7/2020 Học cơ khí | Tổng hợp mẹo-thủ thuật khi thiết kế Solidworks - Phần 7 www.hoccokhi.vn/thong-tin/thu-thuat/tong-hop-meo-thu-thuat-khi-thiet-ke-solidworks-phan-7 1/6 Tổng hợp mẹo-thủ thuật khi thiết kế Solidworks - Phần 7 Tổng hợp mẹo-thủ thuật khi thiết kế Solidworks - Phần 7 Tổng hợp mẹo-thủ thuật khi thiết kế Solidworks - Phần 7. Thủ thuật thiết kế nhanh với Solidworks, Tổng hợp một số mẹo nhỏ khi sử dụng Solidworks Tổng hợp mẹo-thủ thuật khi thiết kế Solidworks - Phần 7 (từ 31-35) Tiếp theo bài hôm trước sẽ là các thủ thuật từ 31 đến 35, giúp các bạn thiết kế Solidworks chuyện sâu hơn, tiết kiệm thời gian và công sức. Trọn bộ 15 bài giảng Solidworks căn bản 31/ Fillet đối tượng không giao nhau. Sử dụng công cụ Sketch Fillet để fillet những đối tượng sketch không cắt nhau, các đối tượng sẽ tự động được cắt bớt hoặc kéo dài ra để tạo thành fillet.
  2. 2. 25/7/2020 Học cơ khí | Tổng hợp mẹo-thủ thuật khi thiết kế Solidworks - Phần 7 www.hoccokhi.vn/thong-tin/thu-thuat/tong-hop-meo-thu-thuat-khi-thiet-ke-solidworks-phan-7 2/6 32/ Liên kết ràng buộc cho nhiều đối tượng Bạn có thể add một vài kiểu liên kết cho nhiều đối tượng trong cùng một lần thực hiện, ví dụ như ở trên là bạn chọn 3 line và chọn ràng buộc Equal cho cả 3 cùng lúc. 33/ Tính năng Select Midpoint Để chọn điểm giữa của một cạnh bạn right-click vào cạnh đó và chọn Select Midpoint.
  3. 3. 25/7/2020 Học cơ khí | Tổng hợp mẹo-thủ thuật khi thiết kế Solidworks - Phần 7 www.hoccokhi.vn/thong-tin/thu-thuat/tong-hop-meo-thu-thuat-khi-thiet-ke-solidworks-phan-7 3/6 34/ Sao chép phân rã Exploded view Để copy một Exploded view từ một Assembly configuration tới một Ac khác, đơn giản hãy kéo icon vào Configuration tab. Khi Sử dụng Solidworks những chức năng như thế này được sử dụng khá nhiều.
  4. 4. 25/7/2020 Học cơ khí | Tổng hợp mẹo-thủ thuật khi thiết kế Solidworks - Phần 7 www.hoccokhi.vn/thong-tin/thu-thuat/tong-hop-meo-thu-thuat-khi-thiet-ke-solidworks-phan-7 4/6 35/ Tính năng Dimensions Palette Bạn có thể gióng hàng và space nhiều dimension in trong một bản vẽ, hãy chọn những dimension cần xử lý và sử dụng màn hìnhDimensions Palette như hình dưới.
  5. 5. 25/7/2020 Học cơ khí | Tổng hợp mẹo-thủ thuật khi thiết kế Solidworks - Phần 7 www.hoccokhi.vn/thong-tin/thu-thuat/tong-hop-meo-thu-thuat-khi-thiet-ke-solidworks-phan-7 5/6 Các bạn có thể tham khảo các khóa học tại trung tâm Học Cơ Khí như sau: Tham khảo thêm khóa học SOLIDWORKS Tham khảo thêm khóa học SOLIDWORKS Online Tham khảo thêm khóa học Inventor
  6. 6. 25/7/2020 Học cơ khí | Tổng hợp mẹo-thủ thuật khi thiết kế Solidworks - Phần 7 www.hoccokhi.vn/thong-tin/thu-thuat/tong-hop-meo-thu-thuat-khi-thiet-ke-solidworks-phan-7 6/6 Tham khảo thêm khóa học Mastercam lý thuyết và thực hành Tham khảo thêm khóa học AUTOCAD 2D VÀ 3D TRUNG TÂM ĐÀO TẠO SOLIDWORKS – HỌC CƠ KHÍ Địa chỉ Bình Tân: 48/14/5 Đường số 6, phường Bình Hưng Hòa B, quận Bình Tân - Tp.HCM Địa chỉ Thủ Đức: 58 Hữu Nghị, phường Bình Thọ, quận Thủ Đức (Đối diện Đại Học Sư Phạm Kỹ Thuật TPHCM) Website: www.hoccokhi.vn ☎ Điện thoại: 033 666 2767 (Mr.Thảo) 0961 304 638 (Ms.Ngọc) 📧 Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com Facebook: Học Cơ Khí Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí 

×