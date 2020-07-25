Successfully reported this slideshow.
Tổng hợp mẹo-thủ thuật khi thiết kế Solidworks - Phần 6

Tổng hợp mẹo-thủ thuật khi thiết kế Solidworks - Phần 6

Tổng hợp mẹo-thủ thuật khi thiết kế Solidworks - Phần 6

  1. 1. 25/7/2020 Học cơ khí | Tổng hợp mẹo-thủ thuật khi thiết kế Solidworks - Phần 6 www.hoccokhi.vn/thong-tin/thu-thuat/tong-hop-meo-thu-thuat-khi-thiet-ke-solidworks-phan-6 1/6 Tổng hợp mẹo-thủ thuật khi thiết kế Solidworks - Phần 6 Tổng hợp mẹo-thủ thuật khi thiết kế Solidworks - Phần 6 Tổng hợp mẹo-thủ thuật khi thiết kế Solidworks - Phần 6. Thủ thuật thiết kế nhanh với Solidworks, Tổng hợp một số mẹo nhỏ khi sử dụng Solidworks Tổng hợp mẹo-thủ thuật khi thiết kế Solidworks - Phần 6 (từ 26-30) Tiếp theo bài hôm trước sẽ là các thủ thuật từ 26 đến 30, giúp các bạn thiết kế Solidworks chuyện sâu hơn, tiết kiệm thời gian và công sức. Trọn bộ 15 bài giảng Solidworks căn bản 26/ lệnh Commnad Search - phím tắt W Sử dụng lệnh Commnad Search để xác định và thực thi các lệnh của Solidworks, phím tắt để truy cập lệnh Command Search là W
  2. 2. 25/7/2020 Học cơ khí | Tổng hợp mẹo-thủ thuật khi thiết kế Solidworks - Phần 6 www.hoccokhi.vn/thong-tin/thu-thuat/tong-hop-meo-thu-thuat-khi-thiet-ke-solidworks-phan-6 2/6 27/ Kéo thả lệnh vào Toolbar Sau đó bạn có thể kéo một lệnh từ kết quả tìm được vào thanh toolbar của CommandManager tab.
  3. 3. 25/7/2020 Học cơ khí | Tổng hợp mẹo-thủ thuật khi thiết kế Solidworks - Phần 6 www.hoccokhi.vn/thong-tin/thu-thuat/tong-hop-meo-thu-thuat-khi-thiet-ke-solidworks-phan-6 3/6 28/ Dùng Customize Sử dụng Search shortcuts bằng cách từ menu lệnh Tools => Customize. 29/ Tạo các lệnh tắt cho chuột phải You can map OK, Cancel, and Escape to mouse gestures
  4. 4. 25/7/2020 Học cơ khí | Tổng hợp mẹo-thủ thuật khi thiết kế Solidworks - Phần 6 www.hoccokhi.vn/thong-tin/thu-thuat/tong-hop-meo-thu-thuat-khi-thiet-ke-solidworks-phan-6 4/6 30/ Chuyển cửa sổ giao diện bằng Ctrl+Tab Giữ Ctrl+Tab để đóng nhiều cửa sổ cùng một lúc từ cửa sổ Open Documents
  5. 5. 25/7/2020 Học cơ khí | Tổng hợp mẹo-thủ thuật khi thiết kế Solidworks - Phần 6 www.hoccokhi.vn/thong-tin/thu-thuat/tong-hop-meo-thu-thuat-khi-thiet-ke-solidworks-phan-6 5/6 Các bạn có thể tham khảo các khóa học tại trung tâm Học Cơ Khí như sau: Tham khảo thêm khóa học Solidworks Tham khảo thêm khóa học SOLIDWORKS Online Tham khảo thêm khóa học Inventor Tham khảo thêm khóa học Mastercam lý thuyết và thực hành Tham khảo thêm khóa học AUTOCAD 2D VÀ 3D TRUNG TÂM ĐÀO TẠO SOLIDWORKS – HỌC CƠ KHÍ Địa chỉ Bình Tân: 48/14/5 Đường số 6, phường Bình Hưng Hòa B, quận Bình Tân - Tp.HCM Địa chỉ Thủ Đức: 58 Hữu Nghị, phường Bình Thọ, quận Thủ Đức (Đối diện Đại Học Sư Phạm Kỹ Thuật TPHCM) Website: www.hoccokhi.vn ☎ Điện thoại: 033 666 2767 (Mr.Thảo) 0961 304 638 (Ms.Ngọc) 📧 Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com Facebook: Học Cơ Khí Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí 
