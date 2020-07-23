Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
23/7/2020 hoccokhi | Khóa học Solidworks Online www.hoccokhi.vn/khoa-hoc/khoa-hoc-solidworks-online 1/6 Khóa học Solidwork...
23/7/2020 hoccokhi | Khóa học Solidworks Online www.hoccokhi.vn/khoa-hoc/khoa-hoc-solidworks-online 2/6 Hướng dẫn trao đổi...
23/7/2020 hoccokhi | Khóa học Solidworks Online www.hoccokhi.vn/khoa-hoc/khoa-hoc-solidworks-online 3/6 Bên cạnh đó, lớp h...
23/7/2020 hoccokhi | Khóa học Solidworks Online www.hoccokhi.vn/khoa-hoc/khoa-hoc-solidworks-online 4/6 12  Hướng dẫn các ...
23/7/2020 hoccokhi | Khóa học Solidworks Online www.hoccokhi.vn/khoa-hoc/khoa-hoc-solidworks-online 5/6 Ngoài ra còn được ...
23/7/2020 hoccokhi | Khóa học Solidworks Online www.hoccokhi.vn/khoa-hoc/khoa-hoc-solidworks-online 6/6 Các bạn có thể tha...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Khóa học Solidworks Online

17 views

Published on

Khóa học Solidworks Online

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Khóa học Solidworks Online

  1. 1. 23/7/2020 hoccokhi | Khóa học Solidworks Online www.hoccokhi.vn/khoa-hoc/khoa-hoc-solidworks-online 1/6 Khóa học Solidworks Online Khóa học Solidworks Online phần mềm Solidworks là phần mềm thiết kế cơ khí 3D được sử dụng rộng rãi và phổ biến nhất hiện nay. Nắm được công cụ này, các kỹ sư cơ khí sẽ có được một công cụ thiết kế mạnh mẽ, nâng cao hiệu suất làm việc và có được bản vẽ thiết kế đẹp mắt ấn tượng. Khóa học Solidworks Online, trong quá trình học nếu các bạn muốn bảo lưu kết quả để học khóa sau thì hoàn toàn có thể được hỗ trợ từ trung tâm nhé! Tại sao bạn nên chọn Khóa học Solidworks Online tại Trung tâm đào tạo Solidworks - Học Cơ Khí? Giúp bạn tiết kiệm thời gian khi bạn ở quá xa! Giúp các bạn có thể xem lại video buổi học nếu các bạn quên những buổi trước! Giúp các bạn có thể linh động địa điểm học, quán cafe hay đi lịch cũng có thể học online được! Có chất lượng như học thật trực tiếp tại trung tâm mà vẫn đủ kiến thức thi đạt chứng chỉ quốc tế! Giúp các bạn tiết kiệm chi phí xăng xe, cũng như các rủi ro trên đường đi học! ==> Chương trình đào tạo online thời gian thực sẽ đáp ứng toàn bộ các yêu cầu của học viên. Khóa học Solidworks Online Dành cho những ai ở quá xa không đến được các chi nhánh trung tâm hoặc đang sinh sống và làm việc tại nước ngoài Việc hướng dẫn sẽ thông qua các phần mềm hỗ trợ Skype và Teamviewer Lợi ích của học trực tuyến thời gian thực Hệ thống online trực tiếp giữa giảng viên và các học viên trong lớp học ổ ế Thu, 1 Jan 1970 Khóa học Solidworks Online hiệu quả học xong làm việc tốt, hoàn 100% học phí nếu học viên không dùng được Solidworks, nội dung học giống như học tại trung tâm
  2. 2. 23/7/2020 hoccokhi | Khóa học Solidworks Online www.hoccokhi.vn/khoa-hoc/khoa-hoc-solidworks-online 2/6 Hướng dẫn trao đổi trực tiếp trên màn hình máy tính của bạn, tương tác đặt câu hỏi, chỉ dẫn như trên lớp học Theo dõi quá trình làm bài tập của học viên và đưa ra những hướng dẫn ngay tức thì Có thể học ngay trên hệ thống mạng Wifi Hỗ trợ miễn phí của giảng viên với học viên ngoài giờ học Trung tâm cam kết chất lượng giảng dạy chuẩn để thi chứng chỉ Solidworks quốc tế Giáo trình đào tạo chuẩn chính hãng Học viên nhận được gì khi tham gia Khóa học Solidworks Online 1. Sử dụng được phần mềm: Làm chủ được phần mềm Solidworks, thành thạo những công cụ trong môi trường thiết kế. Những kinh nghiệm, phương pháp giúp thao tác nhanh hơn. Mô hình hóa 3D từ các bản vẽ 2D hoặc vẽ 3D xuất phát từ ý tưởng 2. Áp dụng trong công việc: Những kiến thức đã học được áp dụng vào công việc thực tế, hiểu quy trình công việc và các bước thực hiện đối với bất kỳ một nhiệm vụ hay dự án nào 3. Học cách thiết kế: Học viên sẽ hiểu và hình thành tư duy thiết kế, giải quyết được các công việc thiết kế sản phẩm khó, phức tạp và tối ưu hóa thời gian làm việc Khóa học Solidworks Online hướng tới những học viên: Sinh viên các ngành kỹ thuật, cơ khí chế tạo, công nghệ ô tô, ngành cơ điện tử, thiết kế sản xuất nội thất… Kỹ sư cơ khí – kỹ thuật – điện, kỹ thuật viên Những anh chị có đam mê với nghề cơ khí Các bạn cần bản vẽ để báo giá cho khách hàng chuyên nghiệp hơn Khóa học Solidworks Online dành cho Những người có đam mê cơ khí Những người tiếp xúc với công việc cơ khí Sinh viên các ngành kỹ thuật, cơ khí, ô tô, cơ điện… Kỹ sư, kỹ thuật viên Nhân viên kinh doanh hay làm việc với bản vẽ để báo giá với khách hàng Hiểu được bản vẽ trong ngành cơ khí. Tiếp xúc nhiều với bản vẽ cơ khí. Học solidworks online cho người mới bắt đầu Khóa học Solidworks Online cơ bản – đào tạo cho người học: Những kỹ năng thiết kế cơ khí cơ bản. Các kỹ thuật thiết yếu để thiết lập, quản lý, điều khiển được bản vẽ 3D. Những kinh nghiệm thực tế tcủa quá trình thiết kế sản phẩm.
  3. 3. 23/7/2020 hoccokhi | Khóa học Solidworks Online www.hoccokhi.vn/khoa-hoc/khoa-hoc-solidworks-online 3/6 Bên cạnh đó, lớp học này là cơ sở để bước tới các lớp chuyên môn khác.   Nội dung khóa cơ bản của Khóa học Solidworks Online Buổi học Chương trình 1  Hướng dẫn môi trường Solidworks (Thiết kế 3D) 2  Hướng dẫn vẽ Sketch 2D: line, circle, rectangle, Slot, Polygon...  Kết hợp bài tập ứng dụng 3  Hướng dẫn hiệu chỉnh, nhân, đối xứng Sketch 2D: Oﬀset, converts, Pattern, mirror, move, copy...   Kết hợp bài tập ứng dụng 4  Hướng dẫn tạo khối 3D: lệnh Extruded Boss/bass và cut và các option Select contour...   Kết hợp bài tập ứng dụng 5  Hướng dẫn tạo khối 3D: lệnh Revolve Boss/bass và cut, lệnh Sweep Boss/bass và cut...  Kết hợp bài tập ứng dụng 6  Hướng dẫn các lệnh Reference Geometry: tạo Plane – mặt phẳng, Axis – trục, Point – điểm...   Kết hợp bài tập ứng dụng 7  Hướng dẫn tạo khối 3D: lệnh Loft và lệnh Boundary, lệnh Hole Wizard – tạo lỗ theo tiêu chuẩn...   Kết hợp bài tập ứng dụng 8  Hướng dẫn các lệnh hiệu chỉnh cho vật thể 3D: lệnh Fillet/Chamfer 3D, nhóm lệnh Pattern, lệnh Rib tạo gân tăng cứng, lệnh Shell làm rỗng, lệnh Wrap...   Kết hợp bài tập ứng dụng 9  Hướng dẫn các lệnh hiệu chỉnh cho vật thể 3D: , Draft – tạo mặt nghiêng, Lệnh Intersect, Lệnh Combine...   Kết hợp bài tập ứng dụng  Kiểm tra giữa khóa học - Mini test 10  Giới thiệu môi trường lắp ráp assembly, các lthao tác trong lắp ráp...   Kết hợp bài tập ứng dụng 11  Hướng dẫn các lệnh lắp ráp assembly, Các nhóm lệnh ràng buộc - mate...   Kết hợp bài tập ứng dụng
  4. 4. 23/7/2020 hoccokhi | Khóa học Solidworks Online www.hoccokhi.vn/khoa-hoc/khoa-hoc-solidworks-online 4/6 12  Hướng dẫn các lệnh lắp ráp assembly, Tạo mô hình phân rã cho cụm lắp ráp Exploded View, và mô phỏng video cho quá trình tháo- lắp cụm chi tiết...   Kết hợp bài tập ứng dụng 13  Giới thiệu môi trường xuất bản vẽ Drawing, các lthao tác trong xuất bản vẽ, các tiêu chuẩn trong bản vẽ kỹ thuật...   Kết hợp bài tập ứng dụng 14  Hướng dẫn các lệnh xuất bản vẽ Drawing, Các nhóm lệnh trong thẻ View Layout (hình chiếu, hình cắt, hình trích, hình cắt cục bộ...)  Kết hợp bài tập ứng dụng 15  Hướng dẫn các lệnh xuất bản vẽ Drawing, Các nhóm lệnh trong thẻ Animation (Đo kích thước, lấy dung sai, độ bóng bề mặt, các dung sai hình dạng, đường tâm...)  Hướng dẫn tạo khung tên cho bản vẽ kỹ thuật, tạo layer...  Kết hợp bài tập ứng dụng   Thời gian đào tạo cho Khóa học Solidworks Online là 30 tiếng, chia làm 15 buổi, mỗi buổi 2 tiếng. Khóa học Solidworks Online cung cấp cho hoc viên: Các kỹ thuật thiết kế 3D cơ khí. Những kỹ năng cần thiết để xây dựng, quản lý được mô hình 3D chuyên nghiệp. Các kinh nghiệm trong quá trình thiết kế thực tế. Khắc phục lỗi thường gặp và tối ưu hóa sử dụng. Khóa học Solidworks Online đào sâu từ lý thuyết, làm bài tập đến thực tế. ổ ấ ề ấ
  5. 5. 23/7/2020 hoccokhi | Khóa học Solidworks Online www.hoccokhi.vn/khoa-hoc/khoa-hoc-solidworks-online 5/6 Ngoài ra còn được hổ trợ các vấn đề chuyên môn trong và sau khóa học trong quá trình sản xuất. Tạo bản vẽ nhanh chóng với đầy đủ hình chiếu, kích thước, chú thích, dung sai, kí hiệu theo các tiêu chuẩn. Khóa học Solidworks Online nội dung học được tập trung đúng vấn đề thiết kế và giải quyết công việc, thời gian học hợp lý nhưng chất lượng, tránh phát sinh chi khi đi học quá dài hạn như xăng cộ, ăn uống. Học quá dài hạn khiến cho mình không thể làm hay học thêm được nhiều việc khác. Có trong tay chứng chỉ quốc tế SolidWorks giúp chúng ta hoàn thiện CV đẹp hơn, làm cơ sở để tăng lương, thăng chức hay được làm những công việc văn phòng như thiết kế, bán hàng Đó cũng thể hiện trình độ của bản thân thông qua các chứng chỉ mà bạn chinh phục được. Nếu bạn có khả năng, thì khi nhìn vào hồ sơ, bằng cấp, chứng chỉ là nhà tuyển dụng gần như biết được họ đang cần bạn và sẽ sẳn sàng tuyển bạn với mức lương cao, công việc hợp lý. Hãy tạo cho mình thế mạnh ngay từ bây giờ, chúng tôi sẽ giúp các bạn làm điều đó. Cam kết hoàn tiền 100% nếu học viên không hài lòng về chất lượng học tập. Lịch khai giảng ✅Cơ bản 19h-21h Tối thứ 3, 5, 7, Khai giảng hàng tháng ✅ Nâng cao 19h-21h Tối thứ 6, sáng 9h-11h CN, Khai giảng hàng tháng   Những ưu đãi ⬇Giảm 10% học phí khi đăng ký theo nhóm 3 người trở lên. ⬇Giảm 10% học phí khi đăng ký 02 khóa học trở lên. ⬇Giảm 50% học phí dành cho nữ sinh viên kỹ thuật hoặc học viên có hoàn cảnh khó khăn ham học.   Học phí của Khóa học Solidworks Online cơ bản ✅ 1.290.000 VNĐ áp dụng cho sinh viên ✅ 1.790.000 VNĐ áp dụng cho người đã đi làm Học phí của Khóa học Solidworks Online nâng cao ✅ 1.790.000 VNĐ áp dụng cho sinh viên ✅ 2.290.000 VNĐ áp dụng cho người đã đi làm
  6. 6. 23/7/2020 hoccokhi | Khóa học Solidworks Online www.hoccokhi.vn/khoa-hoc/khoa-hoc-solidworks-online 6/6 Các bạn có thể tham khảo 1 buổi học Solidworks online tại đây nhé TRUNG TÂM ĐÀO TẠO SOLIDWORKS – HỌC CƠ KHÍ Địa chỉ: CN1: 17 Tân Kỳ Tân Quý, quận Tân Bình, TpHCM CN2: 58 Hữu Nghị, phường Bình Thọ, quận Thủ Đức, Tp.HCM Website: http://www.hoccokhi.vn ☎ Điện thoại: 033 666 2767 (Mr.Thảo) 0961 304 638 (Ms.Ngọc) 📧 Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí

×