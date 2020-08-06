hoccokhi.vn Giáo Trình Bài Giảng MasterCAM - Nhiều Tác Giả, 148 Trang

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 1 - Ch−¬ng I - M«i tr−êng MasterCAM X Néi dung chÝnh: 1. Cµi ®Æt MasterCAM vµ c¸c modul øng dông 2. ...
Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 2 - H×nh 1.2: Giao diÖn cµi ®Æt c¸c modul cïng bé phÇn mÒm MasterCAM X B−íc 3:Chän Step 3:Install Ma...
Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 3 - H×nh 1.4 B−íc 5: Chän Yes, I accept the terms of the license agreement, råi Next giao diÖn xuÊt ...
Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 4 - (chØ sö dông phÇn mÒm nµy ®èi víi ng−êi chñ cña m¸y tÝnh cã tªn trong ngoÆc ®¬n bªn c¹nh), sau ®...
Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 5 - H×nh 1.7 B−íc 8: X¸c nhËn th− môc cµi ®Æt cho MasterCAM, Sau ®ã chän Next, giao diÖn xuÊt hiÖn n...
Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 6 - B−íc 9: Chän c¸c modul øng dông cã s¼n trong bé cµi vµ kiÓm tra dung l−îng yªu cÇu còng nh− dung...
Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 7 - H×nh 1.11 Sau khi chän Finish ®Ó kÕt thóc, MasterCAM tù ®éng bËt trang web: C:McamXWhats NewX.ht...
Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 8 - H×nh 1.13 Sau ®ã chän Next, nh−ng theo ph−¬ng ¸n lo¹i bá bít c¸c modul øng dông cña MasterCAM th...
Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 9 - H×nh 1.14 B−íc 13: Chän , giao diÖn xuÊt hiÖn nh− h×nh 1.15 H×nh 1.15 Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh...
Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 10 - B−íc 14: TÝch vµo « Make backup copy of patched files, nh− h×nh 1.16 H×nh 1.16 B−íc 15: Chän , ...
Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 11 - B−íc 16: Chän , giao diÖn xuÊt hiÖn nh− h×nh 1.18, ®îi tiÕn tr×nh kÕt thóc vµ xuÊt hiÖn th«ng b...
Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 12 - 1.2 Khëi ®éng MasterCAM Cã hai c¸ch khëi ®éng mét ch−¬ng tr×nh MasterCAM X trong m«i tr−êng Win...
Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 13 - H×nh 1.24: Mµn h×nh MasterCAM Vïng ®å ho¹: §©y lµ vïng lµm viÖc, n¬i c¸c m« h×nh h×nh häc sè cñ...
Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 14 - Vïng c¸c thanh c«ng cô (Toolbar): Thanh c«ng cô lµ mét hµng c¸c nót n»m ngang phÝa trªn cïng cñ...
Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 15 - rotate, scale vµ offset 6 Screen VÏ hoÆc in b¶n vÏ, quan s¸t c¸c h×nh vÏ, chØ ra sè l−îng c¸c ®...
Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 16 - H×nh 1.25 Tæ chøc c©y cña Menu CREATE Trong tµi liÖu nµy, c¸c lùa chän lÖnh nh− trªn ®−îc tr×nh...
Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 17 - HiÓu c¸c lÖnh ®éng cña MasterCAM rÊt cÇn thiÕt khi muèn sö dông ch−¬ng tr×nh mét c¸ch hiÖu qu¶....
Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 18 - F3 Repaint (t−¬ng tù redraw trong autocad) Ph©n tÝch t¹i vÞ trÝ con trá hiÖn t¹i F4 Analyze (Ph...
Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 19 - Trong MasterCAM, b¹n ph¶i chó ý r»ng mµn h×nh trî gióp trùc tuyÕn còng cã thÓ ®−îc gäi bëi Alt-...
Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 20 - vµ l−u chóng vµo file Chän No, ch−¬ng tr×nh sÏ thùc hiÖn c¸c thay ®æi cho lÇn ch¹y hiÖn t¹i, nh...
Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 21 - Communication §Þnh c¸c ®−êng kÕt nèi truyÒn th«ng víi ®iÒu khiÓn CNC vµ nh÷ng thiÕt bÞ ngo¹i vi...
Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 22 - H×nh 1.33 H×nh 1.34 lµ hép tho¹i c¸c th«ng sè cña m¸y vÏ do Windows ®iÒu khiÓn. H×nh 1.34 Toolb...
Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 23 - H×nh 1.35 NC Settings: §Þnh c¸c gi¸ trÞ cho c¸c d÷ liÖu chung cña NC th«ng qua MasterCAM. H×nh ...
Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 24 - H×nh 1.37 Start/Exit §Þnh c¸c gi¸ trÞ mÆc ®Þnh mµ ch−¬ng tr×nh sö dông khi b¹n khëi ®éng vµ tho...
Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 25 - H×nh 1.39 VÝ dô Trong vÝ dô sau ®©y, b¹n sÏ sö dông nh÷ng lÖnh cÇn thiÕt ®· giíi thiÖu trong ch...
Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 26 - + Khëi ®éng l¹i MasterCAM + Më l¹i file võa t¹o Step 1. Vµo MasterCAM TiÕn hµnh c¸c b−íc nh− ®·...
Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 27 - Chän trªn Menu Create → Arc → Create Circle Center points ( Chó ý lêi nh¾c ë vïng t−¬ng t¸c) En...
Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 28 - - Chän dÊu kiÓm cho hép Single Note (ChØ t¹o ra mét b¶n Text tõ b¶n ®¨ nhËp) - Chän OK, hép tho...
Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 29 - H×nh 2.1 Ch−¬ng II C¬ së x©y dùng h×nh häc 2D Môc ®Ých: 1. HiÓu ®−îc c¸c lÖnh vÏ 2D nh− : LINE,...
Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 30 - Chän Create > Point. Tõ ®ã b¹n cã thÓ nh×n thÊy b¶ng chän lùa tiÕp theo cho menu lÖnh cña Point...
Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 31 - H×nh 2.4 menu MasterCAM position 2.2.2 Create > Point > Dynamic hoÆc nhÊp chän biÓu t−îng T¹o r...
Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 32 - Gäi l¹i nh÷ng ®iÓm ®−îc dïng ®Ó t¹o ra ®−êng cong tham sè Thñ tôc : T¹o ra 1 ®−êng cong tham sè...
Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 33 - - Chän Create Point Endpoints hoÆc kÝch chän 2.2.6 Create > Point > Small Arcs ??? 2.3 Line vµ ...
Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 34 - H×nh 2.9 Chó ý : KiÓu line vµ bÒ réng cña nã ®−îc mÆc ®Þnh hoÆc thay ®æi b»ng c¸ch pick vµo tha...
Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 35 - Thñ tôc: Create > Line > Endpoints > Value ChØ ra ®iÓm ®Èu tiªn < sö dông menu vÞ trÝ> : Pick P...
Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 36 - NhËp chiÒu dµi ®o¹n th¼ng (length) : 2.5 NhËp täa ®é gãc (angle) : 30 300 Create > Line > Endpo...
Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 37 - hoÆc nhÊp chän biÓu t−îng T¹o ra 1 line nã ®ãng c¸c ®èi t−¬ng kÕ tiÕp ( ë c¸c vÞ trÝ ®Ó ®ãng kÝ...
Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 38 - H×nh 2.19 2.3.4 Create > Line > Perpendicular hoÆc chän biÓu t−îng T¹o ra 1 line vu«ng gãc víi ...
Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 39 - P2 P1 P3 P1 P3 P2 H×nh 2.21b Chó ý: Nh− trªn h×nh 2.21a,cã 1 vµI tr−êng hîp line ®−îc t¹o ra kh...
Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 40 - 2.3.5 Create > Line > Parallel hoÆc kÝch chän biÓu t−îng T¹o ra 1 line song song víi 1 ®−êng ch...
Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 41 - Sö dông lÖnh line ®Ó vÏ chÝnh x¸c h×nh d−íi ®©y 2.4 Cung trßn vµ thanh céng cô cña cung : LÖnh ...
Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 42 - M« t¶ ng¾n gän cho mçi c«ng cô ®−îc thÓ hiÖn trong b¶ng d−íi ®©y Arc option Description Circle ...
Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 43 - H×nh 2.29 NhËp gãc b¾t ®Çu : 30 NhËp gãc kÕt thóc : 280 T¹o ra 1 cung trßn b»ng c¸ch ®−a ra t©m...
Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 44 - Chän 1 cung trßn : pick P3 Chó ý: cã 4 cung trßn b¹n cã thÓ chän do ®ã b¹n ph¶i pick chuét vµo ...
Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 45 - Thñ tôc: NhËp to¹ ®é ®iÓm ®Çu tiªn: pick P1 NhËp to¹ ®é ®iÓm thø 2: pick P2 NhËp to¹ ®é ®iÓm th...
Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 46 - P1 P3 P2 H×nh 2.34 P1 P2 P3 ®−êng th¼ng tiÕp xóc §−êng th¼ng qua t©m R = 2.0 H×nh 2.35 P1 P2 P3...
Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 47 - Lùa chän ®èi t−îng sÏ tiÕp xóc víi cung trßn : Pick P1 Lùa chän ®iÓm mµ cung trßn ®i qua : Pick...
Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 48 - H×nh 2.38 2.4.6 Create > Arc > Circ Edge Point hoÆc chän biÓu t−îng T¹o ra ®−êng trßn ®i qua 3 ...
Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 49 - tiÕp xóc víi 3 ®èi t−îng 3 ®iÓm 2 ®iÓm H×nh 2.43 2.4.6 Create > Arc > Polar Endpoints hoÆc chän...
Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 50 - 2.5 Fillet vµ thanh c«ng cô cña Fillet Menu kÕ tiÕp cho lÖnh Fillet lµ Create > Fillet T¹o ra 1...
Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 51 - Chän ®èi t−îng thø hai: Pick P2 2.5.2 Crearte > Fillet > Fillet Chains hoÆc chän biÓu t−îng T¹o...
Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 52 - LÖnh nµy ®−îc dïng khi t¹o ra gãc v¸t gi÷a hai ®−êng t¼ng kh«ng trïng nhau víi c¸c kho¶ng v¸t ®...
Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 53 - • : ®−êng v¸t t¹o bëi 2 kho¶ng c¸ch v¸t cã ®é dµi kh¸c nhau • : ®−êng v¸t t¹o bëi kho¶ng c¸ch v...
Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 54 - 2.7 Spline vµ thanh c«ng cô cña spline Trong MasterCAMX lÖnh Spline t¹o ra 1 ®−êng cong spline ...
Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 55 - P2 P1 P3 P4 P5 P6 P7 P8 P1 P2 P3 P4 P5 P6 P7 P8 P9 H×nh 27.52 NhÊn Enter hoÆc nhÊn < Esc> ®Ó kÕ...
Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 56 - H×nh 2.56 B¹n h·y thö so s¸nh gi÷a mét ®−êng cong NURBS vµ ®−êng cong tham sè spline ®−îc t¹o r...
Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 57 - 2.9 Rectangle vµ thanh c«ng cô cña rectangle: Menu rectangle tiÕp theo lµ Create > Rectangle Ho...
Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 58 - H×nh 2.60 2.9.1 Create > Rectangle > Center (KÝch chän ) Create mét h×nh ch÷ nhËt khi ®−a to¹ ®...
Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 59 - • TrueType(R) : Sö dông Sö dung ph«ng ch÷ Windows vµ chuyÓn chóng thµnh m« h×nh h×nh häc Drafti...
Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 60 - ViÕt ch÷ lªn cung trßn NhËp to¹ ®é cung trßn : Pick P1 NhËp to¹ ®é b¸n kÝnh cung trßn: 5.0 ViÕt...
Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 61 - • Radius B : dùng b¸n kÝnh trôc Y cña ellipse • Start angle : Dùng gãc b¾t ®Çu cña gãc. • End a...
Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 62 - No. side §Æt sè c¹nh cña ®a gi¸c Radius B¸n kÝnh ®−êng trßn ngo¹i tiÕp hay néi tiÕp cña ®a gi¸c...
Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 63 - Project 1. T¹o ra phÇn m« h×nh h×nh häc nh− trong h×nh 2.67. Ghi l¹I file d−íi c¸I tªn contuor1...
Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 64 - NhËp b¸n kÝnh , gãc ban ®Çu , gãc kÕt thóc NhËp xong nhÊn Enter hoÆc Esc T−¬ng tù chän ®iÓm t©m...
Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 65 - Step 6 : C¾t bá vµ xãa nh÷ng ®−êng th¼ng kh«ng cÇn thiÕt Chän Create > Edit > Trim/Break > Divi...
Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 66 - H×nh 2.76 Step 8: Ghi l¹i file ®· lµm Chän File > Save Chän ®−êng dÉn tíi th− môc cÇn l−u file ...
Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 67 - Step 1. T¹o mét h×nh ch÷ nhËt Chän Create > Rectangle hoÆc chän biÓu t−îng NhËp gãc d−íi tr¸i N...
Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 68 - Chó ý: 1. T¹o hai h×nh ch÷ nhËt vµ s¸u ®−êng trßn 2. BÎ g·y hai ®−êng th¼ng ngang cña h×nh ch÷ ...
Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 69 - Chän ®iÓm t©m : P3 NhËp b¸n kÝnh , gãc b¾t ®Çu , gãc kÕt thóc NhÊn Enter hoÆc Esc Chän ®iÓm t©m...
Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 70 - Step 4. Save file l¹i Chän File > Save NhËp tªn file (file name): drill2 Chó ý : File h×nh häc ...
Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 71 - Step 3. Ghi l¹i file Chän File > Save NhËp tªn file (file name): drill3 Project 5. Sö dung lÖnh...
Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 72 - Step 1.T¹o hai ®−êng trßn Chän Create > Arc > Circle center point hoặc chọn biểu tượng NhËp to¹...
Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 73 - H×nh 2.89 NhËp to¹ ®é t©m cung trßn: Hai chuçi ch÷ ®−îc t¹o ra nh− h×nh vÏ 7.88 Step 4. Thay ®æ...
Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 74 - H×nh 2.93 Step 7. T¹o chuçi ch÷ YES d−íi ®¸y cung trßn Chän Create > Letters >Truetype (R) > Ti...
Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 75 - H×nh 2.94 H×nh 2.95 vµ kÝch chän Ch÷ CNC ®−îc thay ®æi thµnh color 14 2.14 luyªn tËp: 1. Dïng m...
Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 76 - Ch−¬ng III: ®−êng ch¹y dao d¹ng 2D tõ m« h×nh tíi lËp thμnh ®−êng ch¹y dao * Đèi t−îng: Nhận bi...
Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 77 - Engraving Tạo c¸c đường chạy dao thực hiện cắt khắc, trổ, chạm trªn bề mặt Gia c«ng bề mặt chi ...
Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 78 - Tuú chän sÏ xuÊt hiÖn trong ®ã cã c¸c tuú chän bÞ mê ®i nÕu dông cô ®ã cã ho¹t ®éng trªn file ®...
Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 79 - Tool type KÝch vµo “Tool type” trong define tool ta më ®−îc hép tho¹i vÒ c¸c lo¹i dao. MasterCA...
hoccokhi.vn Giáo Trình Bài Giảng MasterCAM - Nhiều Tác Giả, 148 Trang

hoccokhi.vn Giáo Trình Bài Giảng MasterCAM - Nhiều Tác Giả, 148 Trang

  1. 1. Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 1 - Ch−¬ng I - M«i tr−êng MasterCAM X Néi dung chÝnh: 1. Cµi ®Æt MasterCAM vµ c¸c modul øng dông 2. Khëi ®éng MasterCAM 3. T×m hiÓu menu mµn h×nh vµ c¸ch chuyÓn ®æi gi÷a c¸c menu mµn h×nh 4. T×m hiÓu c¸c lÖnh Save, File vµ Exit 1.1 Cµi ®Æt MasterCAM X vµ c¸c modul øng dông B−íc 1: Cho ®Üa cµi ®Æt MasterCAM vµo æ CD, chÕ ®é Autorun tù ®éng kÝch ho¹t tÖp tin Setup (DemoShield Muti-CD Launch), hoÆc chän file nµy trong th− môc gèc cña ®Üa cµi ®Æt MasterCAM ®Ó kÝch ho¹t, sÏ xuÊt hiÖn giao diÖn cµi ®Æt phÇn mÒm nh− h×nh 1.1. H×nh 1.1: Giao diÖn chÝnh cµi ®Æt bé phÇn mÒm MasterCAM X B−íc 2: Chän Install MasterCAM X, giao diÖn xuÊt hiÖn nh− h×nh 1.2 Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  2. 2. Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 2 - H×nh 1.2: Giao diÖn cµi ®Æt c¸c modul cïng bé phÇn mÒm MasterCAM X B−íc 3:Chän Step 3:Install MasterCAM X ®Ó cµi ®Æt MasterCAM,giao diÖn xuÊt hiÖn nh− h×nh 1.3 H×nh 1.3 B−íc 4: Chon Next, giao diÖn xuÊt hiÖn nh− h×nh 1.4 Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  3. 3. Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 3 - H×nh 1.4 B−íc 5: Chän Yes, I accept the terms of the license agreement, råi Next giao diÖn xuÊt hiÖn nh− h×nh 1.5 H×nh 1.5 B−íc 6: Khai b¸o User Name vµ Company Name, cã thÓ chän (®èi víi tÊt c¶ mäi ng−êi sö dông m¸y tÝnh nµy) Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  4. 4. Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 4 - (chØ sö dông phÇn mÒm nµy ®èi víi ng−êi chñ cña m¸y tÝnh cã tªn trong ngoÆc ®¬n bªn c¹nh), sau ®ã chän Next, giao diÖn xuÊt hiÖn nh− h×nh 1.6 H×nh 1.6 B−íc 7: Chän cµi ®Æt hÖ thèng ®¬n vÞ mÆc ®Þnh cho qu¸ tr×nh sö dông sau nµy lµ Metric [mm], vµ chän HASP or NetHASP cho hÖ thèng sö dông cña m¸y tÝnh sau ®ã chän Next, giao diÖn xuÊt hiÖn nh− h×nh 1.7 Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  5. 5. Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 5 - H×nh 1.7 B−íc 8: X¸c nhËn th− môc cµi ®Æt cho MasterCAM, Sau ®ã chän Next, giao diÖn xuÊt hiÖn nh− h×nh 1.8 H×nh 1.8 Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  6. 6. Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 6 - B−íc 9: Chän c¸c modul øng dông cã s¼n trong bé cµi vµ kiÓm tra dung l−îng yªu cÇu còng nh− dung l−îng cho phÐp trªn æ cµi ®Æt ®èi víi yªu cÇu cña MasterCAM. Sau ®ã chon Next, giao diÖn xuÊt hiÖn nh− h×nh 1.9 H×nh 1.9 B−íc 10: Chän Install ®Ó tiÕp tôc cµi ®Æt ch−¬ng tr×nh giao diÖn sÏ xuÊt hiÖn nh− h×nh 1.10 H×nh 1.10 TiÕn tr×nh cµi ®Æt thùc hiÖn, b¹n ph¶i ®îi cho ®Õn khi ®¹t 100%, vµ thùc hiÖn chän Finish ®Ó kÕt thóc qu¸ tr×nh cµi nh− h×nh 1.11 Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  7. 7. Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 7 - H×nh 1.11 Sau khi chän Finish ®Ó kÕt thóc, MasterCAM tù ®éng bËt trang web: C:McamXWhats NewX.html ®Ó giíi thiÖu vÒ nh÷ng vÊn ®Ò míi trong phiªn b¶n nµy. NÕu kh«ng cÇn xem b¹n cã thÓ t¾t ®i. Sau khi Ên Finish b¹n ph¶i ®îi ®Ó m¸y cµi ®Æt HASP Chó ý: T¹i b−íc 9, nÕu dung l−îng kh«ng ®ñ víi c¸c øng dông ®· chän, MasterCAM sÏ th«ng b¸o yªu cÇu gì bá bít c¸c øng dông kh¸c ®· cµi ®Æt ®Ó t¨ng dông l−îng cßn trèng cho MasterCAM, hoÆc bá bít c¸c modul øng dông ®· chän trong khi cµi ®Æt MasterCAM nh− h×nh 1.12. H×nh 1.12 VÝ dô: Ta bá bít mét sè modul cña MasterCAM nh− hinh 7.13 bªn d−íi: Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  8. 8. Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 8 - H×nh 1.13 Sau ®ã chän Next, nh−ng theo ph−¬ng ¸n lo¹i bá bít c¸c modul øng dông cña MasterCAM th× tiÕn tr×nh cµi ®Æt kh«ng cho phÐp. Do ®ã tr−íc khi thùc hiÖn b−íc 9, b¹n ph¶i kh¼ng ®Þnh cßn ®ñ dung l−îng cho viÖc cµi ®Æt MasterCAM, còng nh− dung l−îng trèng tèi thiÓu ®Ó c¸c tr×nh øng dông ho¹t ®éng trªn hÖ ®iÒu hµnh Windows. B−íc 11: C¾m Kho¸ cøng (Hard lock) vµo cæng m¸y in – LPT ®Ó b¾t ®Çu lµm viÖc víi MasterCAM. Trong tr−êng hîp b¹n ch−a mua b¶n quyÒn sö dông, cã thÓ dïng ph−¬ng ph¸p sau ®Ó cã thÓ sö dông MasterCAM. B−íc 12: Ch¹y file cã trªn ®Üa cµi ®Æt, giao diÖn xuÊt hiÖn nh− h×nh 1.14 Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  9. 9. Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 9 - H×nh 1.14 B−íc 13: Chän , giao diÖn xuÊt hiÖn nh− h×nh 1.15 H×nh 1.15 Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  10. 10. Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 10 - B−íc 14: TÝch vµo « Make backup copy of patched files, nh− h×nh 1.16 H×nh 1.16 B−íc 15: Chän , giao diÖn xuÊt hiÖn nh− h×nh 1.17 H×nh 1.17 Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  11. 11. Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 11 - B−íc 16: Chän , giao diÖn xuÊt hiÖn nh− h×nh 1.18, ®îi tiÕn tr×nh kÕt thóc vµ xuÊt hiÖn th«ng b¸o hoµn thµnh nh− h×nh 1.19. H×nh 1.18 H×nh 1.19 B−íc 17: Chän OK ®Ó kÕt thóc, Chó ý tr−íc khi lµm viÖc víi MasterCAM, cã thÓ kh«ng cÇn nh−ng b¹n nªn khëi ®éng l¹i m¸y tÝnh lÇn n÷a ®Ó tiÕn tr×nh khëi ®éng MasterCAM kh«ng m¾c lçi. Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  12. 12. Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 12 - 1.2 Khëi ®éng MasterCAM Cã hai c¸ch khëi ®éng mét ch−¬ng tr×nh MasterCAM X trong m«i tr−êng Window 9x vµ NT, XP: C¸ch 1: NÕu b¹n ®· t¹o mét biÓu t−îng - shortcut trªn mµn h×nh, Double Click vµo ®ã, xem h×nh 1.20. C¸ch 2: Trªn thanh taskbar, Click vµo nót Start All Programs MasterCAM X MasterCAM X H×nh 1.21: Mµn h×nh MasterCAM X 1.3 Mµn h×nh MasterCAM Sau khi vµo MasterCAM, hÖ thèng sÏ hiÓn thÞ mµn h×nh lµm viÖc cña MasterCAM víi 4 ph©n vïng chÝn sau: vïng mµn h×nh ®å ho¹, vïng thanh c«ng cô, vïng menu mµn h×nh vµ vïng hái ®¸p cña ch−¬ng tr×nh (System response area) H×nh 1.20 Vïng Menu bar Vïng thanh c«ng cô (toolbar) Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  13. 13. Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 13 - H×nh 1.24: Mµn h×nh MasterCAM Vïng ®å ho¹: §©y lµ vïng lµm viÖc, n¬i c¸c m« h×nh h×nh häc sè cña ®èi t−îng ®−îc thiÕt lËp hoÆc ®−îc gäi ra vµ chØnh söa. Vïng ®å ho¹ Trôc to¹ ®é Vïng Menu phô Vïng to¹ ®é Vïng hái ®¸p Vïng ®iÒu khiÓn ch¹y dao Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  14. 14. Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 14 - Vïng c¸c thanh c«ng cô (Toolbar): Thanh c«ng cô lµ mét hµng c¸c nót n»m ngang phÝa trªn cïng cña mµn h×nh. Mçi nót nµy cã mét icon hoÆc con sè ®Ó nhËn biÕt. Ngoµi ra nÕu cÇn mét m« t¶ râ h¬n vÒ mét nót nµo ®ã, chØ cÇn di trá chuét ®Õn nót ®ã, b¹n sÏ ®−îc cung cÊp mét menu ®æ xèng m« t¶ râ h¬n vÒ nót ®ã. Muèn thùc hiÖn lÖnh t−¬ng øng víi nót nµo ®ã (Icon Command), chØ cÇn click vµo nót ®ã lµ yªu cÇu ®−îc thùc hiÖn. Vïng Menu: Vïng nµy n»m ë bªn trªn cña mµn h×nh, chøa menu bar. Menu bar ®−îc sö dông ®Ó chän c¸c chøc n¨ng cña MasterCAM, vÝ dô : Creat, modify, toolpaths... Cßn menu phô n»m ë phÝa d−íi cña mµn h×nh ®−îc sö dông ®Ó thay ®æi c¸c th«ng sè hÖ thèng cña ch−¬ng tr×nh, vÝ dô: §é s©u Z, mµu s¾c… lµ nh÷ng chøc n¨ng th−êng xuyªn ®−îc ng−êi sö dung thay ®æi. TÊt c¶ c¸c lÖnh dïng trong MasterCAM ®Òu cã thÓ chän tõ vïng Menu . Vïng hái ®¸p: T¹i ®©y, mét hoÆc hai dßng v¨n b¶n ë d−íi cïng cña mµn h×nh sÏ m« t¶ ho¹t ®éng cña c¸c lÖnh. §©y lµ n¬i b¹n nhËn ®−îc c¸c lêi nh¾c cña ch−¬ng tr×nh. Ph¶i quan s¸t vïng nµy cÈn thËn, cã thÓ nã sÏ yªu cÇu b¹n ph¶i nhËp c¸c th«ng sè tõ bµn phÝm. Chän mét Menu lÖnh: Trong MasterCAM cã hai c¸ch chän mét menu lÖnh tõ vïng Menu : 1. Di chuyÓn chuét vµo vïng menu , khi hép menu cÇn chän s¸ng lªn th× nhÊp chuét ®Ó kÝch ho¹t lÖnh. 2. BÊm phÝm t−¬ng øng víi kÝ tù ®−îc g¹ch ch©n cña dßng lÖnh trªn menu mµn h×nh. Menu ®Çu tiªn xuÊt hiÖn trªn MasterCAM lµ Menu bar nh− trªn h×nh 1.5. Mét vµi menu lÖnh cã c¸c menu phô ®æ xuèng khi c¸c menu nµy ®−îc kÝch ho¹t. B¶ng d−íi m« t¶ chi tiÕt c¸c lÖnh cña menu chÝnh vµ menu phô xem b¶ng 1.1 vµ 2.2. B¶ng 1.1 Menu bar STT Thµnh phÇn cña menu bar M« t¶ 1 Analyze HiÖn thÞ to¹ ®é vµ th«ng tin c¬ së d÷ liÖu cña ®èi t−îng ®−îc lùa chän vÝ dô nh− ®iÓm, ®o¹n th¼ng, cung trßn, bÒ mÆt … hoÆc kÝch th−íc lªn mµn h×nh. §iÒu nµy thuËn tiÖn cho viÖc nhËn d¹ng c¸c ®èi t−îng ®· ®−îc t¹o ra tr−íc ®ã, vÝ dô: x¸c ®Þnh gãc cña mét mét ®o¹n th¼ng ®ang tån t¹i, hay lµ b¸n kÝnh cña mét vßng trßn x¸c ®Þnh. 2 Create T¹o ra mét ®èi t−îng h×nh häc (trong c¬ së d÷ liÖu vµ trªn vïng mµn h×nh ®å ho¹). C¸c ®èi t−îng h×nh häc bao gåm: ®o¹n th¼ng, cung, vßng trßn, h×nh ch÷ nhËt …v.v 3 File C¸c thao t¸c xö lý víi file: save, open (më file), save as (chuyÓn ®æi ®Þnh d¹ng tÖp tin), Export directory (truyÒn d÷ liÖu ®i), hoÆc Import directory (nhËn d÷ liÖu ®Õn). 4 Edit ChØnh söa ®èi t−îng h×nh häc trªn mµn h×nh, gåm c¸c lÖnh: fillet, trim, break vµ join 5 Xform Thay ®æi nh÷ng ®èi t−îng h×nh häc ®· t¹o b»ng c¸c lÖnh: Mirror, Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  15. 15. Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 15 - rotate, scale vµ offset 6 Screen VÏ hoÆc in b¶n vÏ, quan s¸t c¸c h×nh vÏ, chØ ra sè l−îng c¸c ®èi t−îng h×nh vÏ, phãng to, thu nhá, thay ®æi khung nh×n vµ ®Þnh d¹ng cÊu h×nh hÖ thèng. 7 Solids ThiÕt lËp m« h×nh h×nh häc sè cña ®èi t−îng theo ph−¬ng ph¸p dùng h×nh cña m«i tr−êng Solid Modeling 8 Toolpaths T¹o ra c¸c ®−êng ch¹y dao sö dông theo c¸c chøc n¨ng khoan (drill), ®−êng contour vµ pocket … 9 View LÖnh phãng to thu nhá theo c¸c kiÓu... (Zoom window, Zoom target, Zoom in/out..........) 10 Machine type Chän c¸c kiÓu d¹ng ch¹y dao (Mill, Lathe, Router, Design) 11 Settings ThiÕt lËp cÊu h×nh cña MasterCAM 12 Help Chøc n¨ng hç trî h−íng dÉn B¶ng 1.2 Menu phô STT Thµnh phÇn cña menu phô M« t¶ 1 HiÓn thÞ vµ thay ®æi ®é s©u lµm viÖc hiÖn t¹i 2 §Æt mµu mÆc ®Þnh 3 §Æt level lµm viÖc 4 §Æt thuéc tÝnh cho ®é dµy cña nÐt vÏ vµ kiÓu nÐt vÏ layer lµm viÖc, vµ d¹ng hiÓn thÞ cña ®iÓm, mµu cña ®èi t−îng 5 §Æt mÆt ph¼ng ban ®Çu cho qu¸ tr×nh dùng h×nh 6 Thay ®æi h−íng nh×n trªn mµn h×nh ®å ho¹. Chó ý r»ng, h−íng nh×n cña mµn h×nh ®å ho¹ cã thÓ kh«ng phô thuéc vµo mÆt ph¼ng dùng h×nh Chó ý: C¸c menu, c¸c lÖnh vµ cÊu tróc tuú chän trong MasterCAM §Çu tiªn chän Creat b»ng trá chuét trªn menu bar chän Creat Rectangle ta cã thÓ chän 2 vÞ trÝ bÊt k× trªn vïng to¹ ®é ®Ó t¹o h×nh ch÷ nhËt hoÆc nhËp to¹ ®é c¸c ®iÓm vµo vïng to¹ ®é. Chó ý ®Õn c¸c lêi nh¾c trong vïng t−¬ng t¸c, nã cung cÊp cho b¹n c¸c h−íng dÉn quan träng. Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  16. 16. Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 16 - H×nh 1.25 Tæ chøc c©y cña Menu CREATE Trong tµi liÖu nµy, c¸c lùa chän lÖnh nh− trªn ®−îc tr×nh bµy nh− sau: Creat → Creat Rectangle Toµn bé c¸c lÖnh trong MasterCAM ®−îc tæ chøc mét c¸ch hÖ thèng. B¹n nªn giµnh thêi gian ®Ó xem xÐt chóng, sÏ thuËn lîi h¬n khi häc vµ thùc hµnh c¸c lÖnh mµn h×nh trong c¸c ch−¬ng sau. 1.5 Tho¸t khái MasterCAM Muèn tho¸t khái MasterCAM, chØ cÇn thùc hiÖn c¸c b−íc sau: - Di con trá chuét tíi menu bar - Chän File Exit - X¸c nhËn tho¸t khái MasterCAM: chän Yes khi ®−îc hái. HoÆc di trá chuét tíi nót close ë gãc trªn bªn ph¶i, kÝch chuét vµ x¸c nhËn tho¸t khái MasterCAM. HoÆc dïng phÝm t¾t : Alt+F4 1.6 Sö dông c¸c lÖnh ®éng trong MasterCAM (MasterCAM Navigation commands) Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  17. 17. Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 17 - HiÓu c¸c lÖnh ®éng cña MasterCAM rÊt cÇn thiÕt khi muèn sö dông ch−¬ng tr×nh mét c¸ch hiÖu qu¶. Trong môc 3.3 chóng ta ®· xem xÐt c¸ch gäi mét lÖnh tõ menu mµn h×nh. §Ó t¨ng tèc ®é thao t¸c, ta dïng c¸ch gäi lÖnh kh¸c nh− ®ång ý mét gi¸ trÞ mÆc ®Þnh vµ phÝm t¾t ®−îc m« t¶ d−íi ®©y: Gi¸ trÞ mÆc ®Þnh - Default Values: Trong MasterCAM, c¸c gi¸ trÞ mÆc ®Þnh ®−îc cµi ®Æt bëi ch−¬ng tr×nh ( hoÆc lµ ng−êi sö dông tr−íc ®ã) ®−îc chØ ra trong vïng hái ®¸p. VÝ dô: NÕu b¹n quyÕt ®Þnh dïng gi¸ trÞ nµy th× b¹n kh«ng cÇn ph¶i nhËp l¹i gi¸ trÞ nµy n÷a vµ cã thÓ dïng mét trong hai c¸ch sau - BÊm phÝm chän ®iÓm bÊt k× trªn vïng to¹ ®é - §−a con trá chuét tíi ®Ó nhËp ®é kÝch th−íc cÇn thiÕt NÕu b¹n muèn thay ®æi gi¸ trÞ mÆc ®Þnh, b¹n nhËp gi¸ trÞ míi mµ cÇn xo¸ gi¸ trÞ cò. Mét sè phÝm t¾t sö dông trong MasterCAM(15 phÝm): Alt - A Më cöa sæ AutoSave (Tù ®éng l−u) Alt - C Ch¹y ch−¬ng tr×nh øng dông C-Hook (lµ ch−¬ng tr×nh ®i kÌm MasterCAM, hç trî phÇn CNC) Alt - D HiÖn cöa sæ c¸c th«ng sè Drafting Global (Ph¸c th¶o toµn bé) Alt - F HiÖn thanh c«ng cô File Alt - H Hç trî trùc tuyÕn Alt - M §−a ra danh s¸ch c¸c bé nhí ®−îc chØ ®Þnh cho MasterCAM Alt - O Qu¶n lý ho¹t ®éng Alt - U Undo Alt - W Chän chÕ ®é quan s¸t PageUp/PageDown Phãng to/Thu nhá PhÝm mòi tªn Di chuyÓn khung h×nh (Pan) C¸c phÝm chøc n¨ng (19 phÝm): PhÝm chøc n¨ng Alt+ phÝm chøc n¨ng F1 Zoom Phãng to/thu nhá cho võa mµn h×nh F2 Zoom Previous hoÆc scale hÖ sè 0,5 Scale hÖ sè 0,8 Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  18. 18. Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 18 - F3 Repaint (t−¬ng tù redraw trong autocad) Ph©n tÝch t¹i vÞ trÝ con trá hiÖn t¹i F4 Analyze (Ph©n tÝch) Tho¸t khái MasterCAM F5 Xo¸ Kh«ng cã t¸c dông F6 Kh«ng cã t¸c dông Kh«ng cã t¸c dông F7 Kh«ng cã t¸c dông Kh«ng cã t¸c dông F8 Kh«ng cã t¸c dông Configuration (lùa chän cÊu h×nh ch−¬ng tr×nh) F9 HiÖn th«ng tin hÖ thèng VÏ trôc to¹ ®é F10 Kh«ng cã t¸c dông Kh«ng cã t¸c dông 1.7 Sö dông c«ng cô trî gióp (Help). NÕu b¹n cÇn trî gióp vÒ c¸c phÝm chøc n¨ng, sö dông c¸c phÝm Alt-H, chän search vµ gâ: Default special key assignment. Mét b¶ng trî gióp chi tiÕt sÏ ®−îc hiÖn trªn mµn h×nh. (H×nh 1.26) H×nh 1.26 Trang trî gióp tr×nh bµy c«ng dông cña c¸c phÝm chøc n¨ng Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  19. 19. Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 19 - Trong MasterCAM, b¹n ph¶i chó ý r»ng mµn h×nh trî gióp trùc tuyÕn còng cã thÓ ®−îc gäi bëi Alt-H. Trî gióp nµy ®−îc tr×nh bµy d−íi d¹ng menu mµn h×nh, b¹n cã thÓ chän chñ ®Ò quan t©m b»ng chuét hoÆc lµ t¾t Help b»ng c¸ch click menu bar ë phÝa trªn cña mµn h×nh. 1.8 Cµi ®Æt c¸c th«ng sè cÊu h×nh Trong MasterCAM, c¸c gi¸ trÞ mÆc ®Þnh cña th«ng dông cña ch−¬ng tr×nh nh− lµ: Allocations (X¸c ®Þnh phÇn bé nhí dµnh cho ch−¬ng tr×nh), Tolerances (dung sai), NC settings (®Þnh d¹ng NC), CAD settings (®Þnh d¹ng CAD) … ®−îc chøa trong c¸c file th«ng sè cÊu h×nh (*.CFG). File th«ng sè cÊu h×nh nµy nh− lµ MillX.CFG cho ®¬n vÞ Anh vµ MilliXM.CFG cho ®¬n vÞ mÐt. NÕu b¹n muèn tuú chØnh nh÷ng th«ng sè mÆc ®Þnh khi khëi ®éng nµy, sö dông lÖnh theo tr×nh tù sau: Alt-F8 Hép tho¹i System Configuration hiÖn ra nh− h×nh 1.27 H×nh 1.27 Hép tho¹i c¸c th«ng sè cÊu h×nh. Lêi khuyªn: B¹n nªn copy c¸c file *.CFG ra mét ®Üa mÒm ®Ó tiÖn lîi h¬n khi b¹n muèn phôc håi c¸c th«ng sè ban ®Çu. Hép tho¹i nµy ®−îc chia lµm 3 phÇn: C¸c tuú chän nót, c¸c tuú chän tab, c¸c tuú chän cña file configuration hiÖn t¹i. D−íi ®©y sÏ giíi thiÖu chi tiÕt c¸c tuú chän trong hép tho¹i: Tuú chän nót (Button options) OK §ãng hép tho¹i vµ thùc hiÖn toµn bé c¸c thay ®æi. Khi b¹n chän OK, ch−¬ng tr×nh sÏ nh¾c (H×nh 1.28): Chän Yes, ch−¬ng tr×nh sÏ thùc hiÖn c¸c thay ®æi H×nh 1.28 Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  20. 20. Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 20 - vµ l−u chóng vµo file Chän No, ch−¬ng tr×nh sÏ thùc hiÖn c¸c thay ®æi cho lÇn ch¹y hiÖn t¹i, nh−ng kh«ng ghi vµo file. Cancel §ãng hép tho¹i mµ kh«ng thay ®æi vµ kh«ng l−u nh÷ng thay ®æi vµo file Status Cho phÐp b¹n xem nh÷ng phÇn th«ng tin configurattion ®· ®−îc chØnh söa. C¸c phÇn ®· chØnh söa th× cã c¸c dÊu check (√), bá dÊu check sÏ huû bá sù thay ®æi th«ng sè t−¬ng øng tr−íc ®ã cña b¹n. (H×nh 1.29) Assign ChuyÓn mét file CFG thµnh mét file Post (*.PST). Merge KÕt hîp th«ng tin cÊu h×nh tõ mét file kh¸c víi file cÊu h×nh hiÖn ®ang më. H×nh 1.29 Tuú chän Tab (Tab options) Cã 10 lùa chän Tab trong hép tho¹i nµy, mçi Tab ®−a ra mét trang th«ng sè cÊu h×nh. Allocations §Æt c¸c gi¸ trÞ lín nhÊt cho c¸c ®Æc tr−ng cña MasterCAM, vÝ dô sè ®iÓm trªn mét ®−êng cong, sè ®iÓm trªn mét mÆt ph¼ng, sè ®èi t−îng cã thÓ phôc håi xãa (undelete), ®Þnh phÇn c¬ së d÷ liÖu (TÝnh b»ng Kb), ®Þnh phÇn ®−êng ch¹y dao (TÝnh b»ng Kb). Tolerances §Þnh c¸c gi¸ trÞ dung sai mÆc ®Þnh cho c¸c vïng kh¸c nhau cña MasterCAM. H×nh 1.30 Trang Tab Tolerances Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  21. 21. Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 21 - Communication §Þnh c¸c ®−êng kÕt nèi truyÒn th«ng víi ®iÒu khiÓn CNC vµ nh÷ng thiÕt bÞ ngo¹i vi kh¸c. (H×nh 1.31) H×nh 1.31 Trang Tab Communications Files §Þnh c¸c gi¸ trÞ mÆc ®Þnh cho file vµ th− môc lµm viÖc víi MasterCAM. (H×nh 1.32) H×nh 1.32 Plotter Settings §Þnh c¸c gi¸ trÞ mÆc ®Þnh cho c¸c th«ng sè cña m¸y vÏ. Khi chän, mét cöa sæ sÏ më ra c¸c th«ng sè kh«ng do Windows ®iÒu khiÓn (non-windows driver). NÕu b¹n chän hép check Use Windows driver ë gãc d−íi bªn tr¸i cña hép tho¹i, hép tho¹i sÏ chuyÓn sang c¸c th«ng sè do Window ®iÒu khiÓn. H×nh 1.33 tr×nh bµy hép tho¹i c¸c th«ng sè kh«ng do Windows ®iÒu khiÓn cña ®Þnh d¹ng m¸y vÏ. Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  22. 22. Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 22 - H×nh 1.33 H×nh 1.34 lµ hép tho¹i c¸c th«ng sè cña m¸y vÏ do Windows ®iÒu khiÓn. H×nh 1.34 Toolbar/key G¸n c¸c phÝm chøc n¨ng vµ phÝm Alt, c¸c nót trªn thanh c«ng cô cho c¸c hµm, C-hook, vµ c¸c Macro. Tèi ®a cã 50 phÝm vµ 99 nót cã thÓ ®−îc g¸n. H×nh 1.35 Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  23. 23. Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 23 - H×nh 1.35 NC Settings: §Þnh c¸c gi¸ trÞ cho c¸c d÷ liÖu chung cña NC th«ng qua MasterCAM. H×nh 1.36 H×nh 1.36 CAD Settings §Þnh c¸c th«ng sè mÆc ®Þnh cho thiÕt kÕ vÝ dô nh−: Spline/Surface creation type (KiÓu ®−êng cong vµ bÒ mÆt), Drafting settings (§Þnh d¹ng thiÕt kÕ), IGES write setting…H×nh 1.37 Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  24. 24. Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 24 - H×nh 1.37 Start/Exit §Þnh c¸c gi¸ trÞ mÆc ®Þnh mµ ch−¬ng tr×nh sö dông khi b¹n khëi ®éng vµ tho¸t khái ch−¬ng tr×nh. Nh÷ng gi¸ trÞ mÆc ®Þnh nµy bao gåm c¸c file cÊu h×nh, mÆt ph¼ng thiÕt kÕ mÆc ®Þnh, tªn c¸c file t¹o thµnh, ®Þnh d¹ng C-hook vµ ®Þnh d¹ng tù ®éng l−u. H×nh 1.38. H×nh 1.38 Screen: §Þnh c¸ch tr×nh bµy c¸c vïng kh¸c nhau cña mµn h×nh MasterCAM, bao gåm font ch÷ cña c¸c menu, cÊu h×nh quan s¸t mÆc ®Þnh, kiÓu nhËp ®iÓm mÆc ®Þnh, c¸c thanh c«ng cô nh×n thÊy khi khëi ®éng … H×nh 1.39 Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  25. 25. Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 25 - H×nh 1.39 VÝ dô Trong vÝ dô sau ®©y, b¹n sÏ sö dông nh÷ng lÖnh cÇn thiÕt ®· giíi thiÖu trong ch−¬ng nµy ®Ó lµm viÖc víi MasterCAM. B¹n sÏ vµo m«i tr−êng MasterCAM, hoµn thµnh mét b¶n vÏ vÝ dô ®¬n gi¶n (H7.40), ghi nã l¹i vµ l¹i më l¹i nã. Kh«ng cÇn quan t©m tíi kÝch cì hay kÝch th−íc cña b¶n vÏ, nh−ng cè g¾ng thùc hiÖn cµng gièng cµng tèt. H×nh 1.40 VÝ dô MasterCAM to go ! Trong qu¸ tr×nh vÏ, b¹n ph¶i lµm quen víi viÖc sö dông chuét, chän c¸c lÖnh tõ menu mµn h×nh, vµ nhËp c¸c th«ng sè kh¸c tõ bµn phÝm. C¸c thãi quen nµy lµ rÊt quan träng cho viÖc lµm quen víi MasterCAM vµ c¸o øng dông cña nã. ViÖc thùc hiÖn vÝ dô trªn cÇn ®−îc chia thµnh c¸c b−íc sau: + Vµo MasterCAM + Ph©n tÝch c¸c ®èi t−îng cña b¶n vÏ. + T¹o c¸c ®èi t−îng h×nh häc ®¬n gi¶n + Ghi vµo file + Tho¸t khái ch−¬ng tr×nh. H×nh 7.41 Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  26. 26. Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 26 - + Khëi ®éng l¹i MasterCAM + Më l¹i file võa t¹o Step 1. Vµo MasterCAM TiÕn hµnh c¸c b−íc nh− ®· giíi thiÖu ë phÇn 1.2 Step 2. Ph©n tÝch c¸c ®èi t−îng cña b¶n vÏ: Mét trong nh÷ng yªu cÇu ®Çu tiªn khi x©y dùng b¶n vÏ lµ nhËn biÕt c¸c ®èi t−îng trong b¶n vÏ (H7.41) vµ thø tù x©y dùng c¸c ®èi t−îng ®ã. MÆc dï trong ch−¬ng nµy kh«ng giíi thiÖu thñ tôc nµy nh−ng nã rÊt quan träng trong khi b¹n chuÈn bÞ cho b¶n vÏ cña b¹n. Step 3. T¹o tõng h×nh vÏ: Tõ b−íc 4 tíi b−íc 9, b¹n chän c¸c ®iÓm nh− h×nh 1.42 H×nh 1.42 C¸c ®iÓm chän ®Ó thùc hiÖn vÝ dô. Step 4. T¹o h×nh ch÷ nhËt: Chän ë phÇn menu: Create → Create Rectangle (Chó ý vµ thùc hiÖn theo lêi nh¾c trong vïng t−¬ng t¸c) Enter the lower left corner Chän P1 Enter the upper right corner Chän P2 Step 5. T¹o gãc l−în: (Fillet) Chän trªn menu: Create → Fillet → Fillet Entities (Chó ý lêi nh¾c ë vïng t−¬ng t¸c) Select an entity: Chän P3 Select another entiety: Chän P4 Step 6. T¹o ®−êng trßn Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  27. 27. Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 27 - Chän trªn Menu Create → Arc → Create Circle Center points ( Chó ý lêi nh¾c ë vïng t−¬ng t¸c) Enter the first point (NhËp ®iÓm thø nhÊt): Chän P5 Enter the second point (NhËp ®iÓm thø hai): Chän P6 Step 7. T¹o c¸c h×nh ch÷ nhËt: Thùc hiÖn nh− b−íc 4 vµ t¹o 5 h×nh ch÷ nhËt cßn l¹i b»ng lÖnh Rectangle Step 8. Copy ®−êng trßn Select an entity (Chän mét ®èi t−îng): Chän P7 Chän trªn menu: Xform → Translate Chän trªn menu: (Chó ý lêi nh¾c trªn vïng t−¬ng t¸c) Enter the points to translate from (NhËp ®iÓm gèc thay ®æi): Chän P8 Enter the points to translate to: ( NhËp ®iÓm ®Ých thay ®æi): Chän P9 Hép tho¹i translate Ch−¬ng tr×nh hiÖn ra mét hép tho¹i Translate cho phÐp chän: Copy, move hay join vµ sè b−íc thùc hiÖn. §¸nh dÊu kiÓm vµo « mong muèn vµ OK. Step 9. T¹o ra mét dßng ch÷: Chän trªn menu: Create → Drafting → Note - Ch−¬ng tr×nh hiÖn ra hép tho¹i Note Dialog (Nh− h×nh 1…) - NhËp vµo hép Keyin : MasterCAM to go Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  28. 28. Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 28 - - Chän dÊu kiÓm cho hép Single Note (ChØ t¹o ra mét b¶n Text tõ b¶n ®¨ nhËp) - Chän OK, hép tho¹i ®ãng l¹i. - Chän vÞ trÝ cho dßng text trong cöa sæ ®å ho¹, click. Step 10. L−u vµo file Chän trªn Menu File → Save File name NhËp BUS Step 11. Tho¸t khái MasterCAM File → Exit → Yes Step 12. Khëi ®éng l¹i MasterCAM Thùc hiÖn nh− b−íc 1 (Nh− ®· giíi thiÖu ë phÇn 3.2) Step 13. Më l¹i File võa t¹o File → Get→ Open Chän File BUS.MCX, nh¸y kÐp hoÆc chän Open. Chó ý: B¶n vÏ võa t¹o ph¶i gièng nh− h×nh vÏ mÉu ®· cho. 1.9 LuyÖn tËp Tr−íc khi lµm c¸c bµi tËp d−íi ®©y, b¹n h·y xem l¹i c¸c lÖnh cÇn thiÕt ®· giíi thiÖu trong vÝ dô trªn. 1. BËt m¸y tÝnh vµ më ch−¬ng tr×nh MasterCAM. 2. B¾t ®Çu mét b¶n vÏ míi VÏ 6 ®o¹n th¼ng liÒn nhau (Gîi ý: Create → Line → Multi → sKetch) VÏ 2 h×nh ch÷ nhËt VÏ 4 h×nh trßn ViÕt hai dßng ch÷ Xãa 1 ®o¹n th¼ng, mét h×nh ch÷ nhËt, mét h×nh trßn, mét dßng ch÷. 3. L−u l¹i v¶n vÏ víi tªn lµ EX 4. Më l¹i MasterCAM 5. M« t¶ chi tiÕt c¸c vïng cña mµn h×nh MasterCAM: 6. M« t¶ ng¾n gän c¸c c¸ch lùa chän mét menu. 7. PhÝm chøc n¨ng cho lÖnh DELETE lµ phÝm nµo? 8. M« t¶ ng¾n gän c¸c lÖnh trong c¸c menu : Create, Modify, Xform. Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  29. 29. Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 29 - H×nh 2.1 Ch−¬ng II C¬ së x©y dùng h×nh häc 2D Môc ®Ých: 1. HiÓu ®−îc c¸c lÖnh vÏ 2D nh− : LINE, ARC, CIRCLE, RECTANGLE, CHAMFER, SLINE, ELLIPSE, POLYGON vµ LETTERS 2. LuyÖn tËp sö dông menu lÖnh create ®Ó x©y dùng m« h×nh h×nh häc sè cña ®èi t−îng gia c«ng. 3. X©y dùng c¸c phÇn tö h×nh häc cã sö dông c¬ së lÖnh create. Tæng quan C¸c phÇn h×nh häc vµ d¹ng vËt liÖu cña ®èi t−îng gia c«ng cÇn ph¶i ®−îc nhËn d¹ng trong ch−¬ng tr×nh CAD/CAM. Nh÷ng file h×nh häc sau ®ã ®−îc dïng trong ch−¬ng tr×nh CAM ®Ó t¹o ra c¸c ®−êng dÉn dao thùc hiÖn qu¸ tr×nh gia c«ng. Mét m« h×nh h×nh häc hoµn chØnh vµ chÝnh x¸c rÊt cÇn thiÕt cho bÊt cø mét phÇn mÒm CAM/CAM nµo trong qu¸ tr×nh t¹o ra c¸c ch−¬ng tr×nh øng dông. §iÓm chñ yÕu cña ch−¬ng nµy lµ chØ ra cho ng−êi kü s− biÕt c¸ch sö dông c¸c lÖnh cña MasterCAM ®Ó t¹o ra c¸c m« h×nh h×nh häc 2D. C¸c lÖnh ®ã sÏ ®−îc lÇn l−ît tr×nh diÔn trong ch−¬ng nµy bao gåm: POINT, LINE, ARC, CIRCLE, RECTANGLE, CHAMFER, SLINE, ELLIPSE, POLYGON vµ LETTERS. Nh÷ng lÖnh ®Ó hiÖu chØnh c¸c m« h×nh h×nh häc sÏ ®−îc nªu ra trong ch−¬ng 5 vµ lÖnh x©y dùng m« h×nh h×nh häc 3D sÏ ®−îc tr×nh bµy trong ch−¬ng 10. 2.1 Menu khëi t¹o (create menu) MasterCAMX qu¶n lý c¸c lÖnh ®Ó x©y dùng m« h×nh h×nh häc sè trong menu Create. §Ó t¹o ra c¸c thùc thÓ h×nh häc chóng ta ph¶i tu©n theo c¸c quy t¾c tuÇn tù trªn thanh menu bar. Trong thanh menu create lµ nh÷ng thanh c«ng cô cô thÓ cÇn thiÕt. PhÇn nµy sÏ chØ cho b¹n biÕt c«ng dông cña tõng lÖnh cã trªn menu create hoÆc c¸c biÓu t−îng trªn thanh Sketcher. 2.2 Point vµ thanh c«ng cô cña point: LÖnh Point cho phÐp ®¸nh dÊu mét ®iÓm trªn b¶n vÏ (dÊu ‘+’), C¸c ®iÓm ®ã cá thÓ lµ ®iÓm tham kh¶o cho c¸c m« h×nh kh¸c khi cÇn H×nh 2.2 Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  30. 30. Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 30 - Chän Create > Point. Tõ ®ã b¹n cã thÓ nh×n thÊy b¶ng chän lùa tiÕp theo cho menu lÖnh cña Point. 2.2.1 Create > Point > Position hoÆc nhÊp chän biÓu t−îng Dïng lÖnh position ®Ó t¹o ra c¸c ®iÓm trªn mµn h×nh , cã 10 tuú chän sau ®ã ®Ó b¹n chän lùa H×nh 1.3 Value (ZYZ) NhËp to¹ ®é Origin Chän ®iÓm gèc Arc Center Chän ®iÓm lµ t©m cña ®−êng trßn, cung trßn Endpoint Chän ®iÓm cuèi cña ®èi t−îng vÏ ®¬n gi¶n Intersec Chän ®iÓm giao cña 2 ®èi t−îng Midpoint Chän ®iÓm gi÷a cña ®èi t−îng Point Chän ®iÓm d· tån t¹i Quadrant Chän ®iÓm t¹i gãc phÇn t− cña ®−êng trßn Nearest Chän ®iÓm n»m trªn ®èi t−îng ®−îc chän Relative Chän ®iÓm cã vÞ trÝ t−¬ng ®èi so víi ®iÓm kh¸c Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  31. 31. Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 31 - H×nh 2.4 menu MasterCAM position 2.2.2 Create > Point > Dynamic hoÆc nhÊp chän biÓu t−îng T¹o ra c¸c ®iÓm trªn ®èi t−îng b»ng c¸ch sö dông chuét hoÆc ®iÓm chia Thñ tôc: Chän ®èi t−îng nh− line, circle hoÆc spline DÞch chuyÓn trªn ®èi t−îng vµ chän b»ng c¸ch nhÊn phÝm tr¸I chuét ( kÕt thóc nhÊn Esc) hoÆc chän ®èi t−îng vµ sau ®ã khi biÕt h−íng dÞch chuyÓn th× ta nhËp kho¶ng c¸ch vµ l−îng offset tõ ®iÓm ®Çu ®Õn ®iÓm cÇn x¸c ®Þnh Chó ý: B¹n cã thÓ dïng lÖnh nµy ®Ó t¹o ra c¸c ®iÓm trªn ®èi t−îng t¹I bÊt kú vÞ trÝ nµo 2.2.3 Create > Point > Node Points hoÆc nhÊp chän biÓu t−îng NhËp täa ®é X=3.0 ;Y=3.0 §iÓm ®−îc t¹o Gèc 3.0 2.0 1 Center §iÓm ®−îc t¹o 2 Endpoint 3 Intersec Last Midpoint Relative Point Quadrant Chän 1 ®iÓm ®· tån t¹i tr−íc Chän tù ®éng ®iÓm cuèi cïng ®−îc t¹o §iÓm ®· tån t¹i X = 2.3 b¸n kÝnh = 3 T¹o 1 ®iÓm t¹i ®iÓm phÇn t− cung trßn Origin ®iÓm gèc(0,0) Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  32. 32. Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 32 - Gäi l¹i nh÷ng ®iÓm ®−îc dïng ®Ó t¹o ra ®−êng cong tham sè Thñ tôc : T¹o ra 1 ®−êng cong tham sè (sÏ ®−îc tr×nh bµy trong ch−¬ng sau) Chän 1 ®−êng cong tham sè Chó ý: 1. C¸c ®iÓm ®ã lµ c¸c ®iÓm dïng ®Ó x¸c ®Þnh ®−êng cong tham sè 2. NÕu ®èi t−îng ®−îc chän sai quy c¸ch th× hÖ thèng sÏ b¸o “ try again”. Sö dông phÝm Esc ®Ó tho¸t viÖc chän 2.2.4 Create > Point > Segment hoÆc nhÊp chän biÓu t−îng T¹o lo¹t ®iÓm däc theo ®èi t−îng víi kho¶ng c¸ch b»ng nhau Thñ tôc: - T¹o ra 1 ®èi t−îng nh− line, arc, circle, fillet, hoÆc spline - Sö dông chuét chän mét ®èi t−îng ®· tån t¹i ë trªn - NhËp vµo sè ®iÓm cÇn t¹o hoÆc cã thÓ nhËp vµo kho¶ng c¸ch gi÷a c¸c ®iÓm Chó ý: NÕu b¹n muèn chia ®èi t−îng lµm 3 ®o¹n th× b¹n cã thÓ dïng lÖnh nµy nh−ng sè ®iÓm cÇn chän lµ 4 2.2.5 Create > Point > Endpoints hoÆc nhÊp chän biÓu t−îng T¹o ra 2 ®iÓm ®Çu cña ®èi t−îng ®−îc chän Thñ tôc: - T¹o ra 1 ®èi t−îng nh− line, arc, spline - Sö dông chuét chän mét ®èi t−îng ®· tån t¹i ë trªn §−êng cong tham sè §iÓm chia H×nh2.5 Tr−íc Sau H×nh 2.6 Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  33. 33. Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 33 - - Chän Create Point Endpoints hoÆc kÝch chän 2.2.6 Create > Point > Small Arcs ??? 2.3 Line vµ thanh c«ng cô cña line: LÖnh Line lµ lÖnh vÏ 1 ®−êng th¼ng trªn mµn h×nh. Nh÷ng Line ®ã cã thÓ lµ ®−êng th¼ng ®øng, n»m ngang hoÆc bÊt kú mét sù ®Þnh h−íng nµo. Nã cã thÓ dïng ®Ó x©y dùng m« h×nh h×nh häc thÓ hiÖn trong h×nh d−íi ®©y Chän Create > Line tõ thanh menu bar b¹n sÏ thÊy menu tiÕp theo H×nh 2.8 : Menu cña Line Trong menu nµy cã 5 lùa chän. Chóng ®−îc m« t¶ ng¾n gän trong c¸c môc sau ®©y M« t¶ lùa chän tiÕp theo trong Endpoints Endpoint T¹o ra 1 line b»ng c¸ch chØ ra 2 ®iÓm Closest T¹o ra 1 line nã ®ãng c¸c ®èi t−¬ng kÕ tiÕp Bisect T¹o ra 1 line chia ®«i gãc t¹o bëi 2 ®−êng th¼ng giao nhau Perpendicular T¹o ra 1 line tiÕp xóc víi c¸c cung hoÆc ®−êng th¼ng Parallel T¹o ra 1 line song song víi 1 ®−êng cho tr−íc H×nh 2.7 Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  34. 34. Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 34 - H×nh 2.9 Chó ý : KiÓu line vµ bÒ réng cña nã ®−îc mÆc ®Þnh hoÆc thay ®æi b»ng c¸ch pick vµo thanh C¸c kiÓu cã thÓ lµ Solid, hidden, center, phantom vµ break 2.3.1 Create > Line > Endpoints hoÆc nhÊp chän biÓu t−îng T¹o mét ®−êng th¼ng b»ng c¸c lùa chän tiÕp theo ( ®−êng th¼ng theo täa ®é, ®−êng th¼ng theo ®é dµi vµ gãc, ®−êng liªn kÕt, ®−êng th¼ng ®øng, ®−êng n»m ngang, ®−êng tiÕp xóc víi c¸c ®èi t−îng ). Trong menu nµy cßn cã c¸c lùa chän tiÕp theo . Chóng ®−îc m« t¶ ng¾n gän trong c¸c môc sau ®©y. M« t¶ lùa chän cña line Value (ZYZ) hoÆc pick chuét T¹o ra 1 line b»ng c¸ch nhËp täa ®é Multi Line T¹o ra 1 ®−êng th¼ng liªn tiÕp Polar T¹o ra 1 line b¾ng c¸ch nhËp ®é dµi vµ gãc Vertical T¹o ra 1 line th¼ng ®øng Horizontal T¹o ra 1 line n»m ngang Tangent T¹o ra 1 line tiÕp xóc víi 2 cung trßn Gãc ChiÒu dµi Horizolta l Vertical Perpendclr Palallel Endpoints Multi Perpendclr Polar Tangent Closest Bisect Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  35. 35. Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 35 - Thñ tôc: Create > Line > Endpoints > Value ChØ ra ®iÓm ®Èu tiªn < sö dông menu vÞ trÝ> : Pick P1 ChØ ra ®iÓm cuèi < sö dông menu vÞ trÝ> : Pick P2 Create > Line > Endpoints > Vertical X¸c ®Þnh ®iÓm ®Çu tiªn < Sö dông menu vÞ trÝ >: pick P1 NhËp ®é dµi : 3.0 Create > Line > Endpoints > Horizontal X¸c ®Þnh ®iÓm ®Çu tiªn < Sö dông menu vÞ trÝ >: pick P1 NhËp ®é dµi : 3.0 Create > Line > Endpoints > Multi_Line X¸c ®Þnh ®iÓm ®Çu tiªn : pick P1 X¸c ®Þnh ®iÓm thø hai : pick P2 X¸c ®Þnh ®iÓm thø ba : pick P3 TiÕp tôc ta x¸c ®Þnh c¸c ®iÓm tiÕp theo P4, P5, P6 … Chó ý: Víi MasterCAM X, LÖnh UNDO phôc håi ®−îc tÊt c¶ c¸c ®èi t−îng ®· thùc hiÖn tr−íc ®ã. Create > Line > Endpoints > Polar X¸c ®Þnh ®iÓm ®Çu tiªn < Sö dông menu vÞ trÝ >: pick P1 P3 P1 P2 P4 P5 2.5 H×nh 7.10 H×nh 2.11 H×nh 2.12 H×nh 2.13 Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  36. 36. Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 36 - NhËp chiÒu dµi ®o¹n th¼ng (length) : 2.5 NhËp täa ®é gãc (angle) : 30 300 Create > Line > Endpoints > Tanget LÇn l−ît chän c¸c vÞ trÝ vµ ®èi t−îng tiÕp xóc ( m« t¶ nh− h×nh vÏ ) 2.3.2 Create > Line > Closest 30° 2.5 P1 30° 2.5 P1 2.5 30°30° P1 2.5 P1 P1 P1 P1 P1 P1 P1 P2 P2 H×nh 2.14 H×nh 2.15 : t¹o 1 line víi c¸c th«ng sè :gãc, chiÒu dµi, cung cÇn tiÕp xóc H×nh 2.16 : t¹o 1 line tiÕp xóc víi 2 cung trßn H×nh 2.17 :T¹o 1 line tiÕp xóc víi 1 cung trßn vµ ®i qua ®iÓm ®Æc biÖt Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  37. 37. Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 37 - hoÆc nhÊp chän biÓu t−îng T¹o ra 1 line nã ®ãng c¸c ®èi t−¬ng kÕ tiÕp ( ë c¸c vÞ trÝ ®Ó ®ãng kÝn 2 ®èi t−îng gÇn nhau nhÊt). Thñ tôc: T¹o ra 2 ®èi t−îng cÇn ®ãng kÝn kÝch chän tiÕp sau ®ã chän 2 ®èi t−îng võa t¹o ra H×nh 2.18 2.3.3 Create > Line > Bisect hoÆc nhÊp chän biÓu t−îng T¹o ra 1 line chia ®«I gãc t¹o bëi 2 ®−êng th¼ng giao nhau Thñ tôc: T¹o ra 2 ®−êng th¼ng , kÝch chän tiÕp sau ®ã chän 2 ®èi t−îng võa t¹o ra vµ nhËp ®é dµi ®−êng th¼ng cÇn t¹o ra , tõ ®ã sÏ xuÊt hiÖn 4 ®o¹n th¼ng ®−îc t¹o ra tõ 4 gãc kh¸c nhau cña 2 ®−êng th¼ng, ta kÝch chän ®−êng th¼ng cÇn gi÷ l¹i Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  38. 38. Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 38 - H×nh 2.19 2.3.4 Create > Line > Perpendicular hoÆc chän biÓu t−îng T¹o ra 1 line vu«ng gãc víi 1 line, cung trßn, spline vµ ®i qua 1 ®iÓm. Ta cã 2 sù lùa chän L • Point: T¹o ra 1 line vu«ng gãc víi 1 line, cung trßn, spline vµ ®i qua 1 ®iÓm. • Arc : T¹o ra 1 line vu«ng gãc víi 1 line tiÕp xóc víi 1 cung trßn ®· tån t¹i. Create > Line > Perpendclr > Point T¹o ra 1 line vu«ng gãc víi 1 line, cung trßn, spline vµ ®i qua 1 ®iÓm. Thñ tôc: T¹o ra 1 cung trßn Chän cung :pick P1 X¸c ®Þnh ®iÓm cuèi <Sö dông menu vÞ trÝ>: Pick P2 NhËp ®é dµI cña line (nhÊn enter) : H×nh 2.20 Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  39. 39. Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 39 - P2 P1 P3 P1 P3 P2 H×nh 2.21b Chó ý: Nh− trªn h×nh 2.21a,cã 1 vµI tr−êng hîp line ®−îc t¹o ra kh«nng c¸t nhau døt kho¸t víi 1 line hoÆc cung trßn ®−îc chän lùa. Khi ®ã MasterCAM sÏ tù ®éng kho¶ng kÐp dµI cña line hoÆc cung trßn tíi ®iÓm c¾t nhau Create > Line > Perpendclr > Arc T¹o ra 1 line vu«ng gãc víi 1 line tiÕp xóc víi 1 cung trßn ®· tån t¹i.(h×nh 2.21b) Thñ tôc: T¹o ra 1 cung trßn vµ 1 line Chän 1 line : pick P1 kÝch chän biÓu t−îng X¸c ®Þnh cung trßn ®Ó cã 1 line tiÕp xóc tíi: Pick P2 NhËp ®é dµI cña line vu«ng gãc (nhÊn enter) : Chän line ®Ó gi÷ : Pick P3 Chó ý: t−¬ng tù nh− trªn ta chän line ®Ó gi÷ l¹i P2 P1 P2 P2 P2 P2 P2 P1 H×nh 2.21a Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  40. 40. Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 40 - 2.3.5 Create > Line > Parallel hoÆc kÝch chän biÓu t−îng T¹o ra 1 line song song víi 1 ®−êng cho tr−íc ( cã ®é dµi b»ng ®é dµi ®−êng cho tr−íc). Ta cã 3 lùa chän : t¹o kho¶ng c¸ch gi÷a 2 ®−êng b»ng c¸ch kÝch chuét, b»ng c¸ch nhËp kho¶ng c¸ch x¸c ®Þnh, t¹o 1 ®−êng song song víi 1 ®−êng th¼ng vµ tiÕp tuyÕn víi 1 cung trßn. Thñ tôc: T¹o 1 line song song víi 1 ®−êng th¼ng cho tr−íc khi biÕt kho¶ng c¸ch gi÷a chóng T¹o ra 1 ®−êng th¼ng kÝch chuét chän ®−êng th¼ng ®ã : pick P1 nhËp kho¶ng c¸ch vµo vµ chän h−íng (hoÆc kÝch chuét chän ®iÓm P2 mµ ®−êng line cÇn t¹o ®i qua ). Sau ®ã nhÊn Enter hoÆc Esc T¹o 1 line song song víi 1 ®−êng th¼ng cho tr−íc vµ tiÕp xóc tíi 1 cung trßn T¹o ra 1 cung trßn vµ 1 line Chän 1 line : pick P1 kÝch chän biÓu t−îng X¸c ®Þnh cung trßn ®Ó cã 1 line tiÕp xóc tíi: Pick P2 NhÊn Enter hoÆc Esc. H×nh 2.22 Bµi tËp vÒ line Sö dông lÖnh line vµ con chuét cña b¹n vÏ tõng h×nh d−íi ®©y. §õng quan t©m ®Õn kÝck th−íc chÝnh x¸c nh−ng h·y cè g¾ng lµm cho nã gièng víi h×nh d−íi ®©y. Nhí luyÖn tËp b»ng c¸ch sö dông hÕt tuú chän cña phÇn nµy Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  41. 41. Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 41 - Sö dông lÖnh line ®Ó vÏ chÝnh x¸c h×nh d−íi ®©y 2.4 Cung trßn vµ thanh céng cô cña cung : LÖnh Arc th−êng ®−îc ®Ó t¹o ra c¸c cung trßn hoÆc ®−êng trßn. H×nh 4.25 chØ ra cho ta thÊy vµi vÝ dô vÒ c¸c cung trßn hoÆc ®−êng trßn ®−îc t¹o ra trong ch−¬ng nµy. MasterCAMX cung cÊp 5 ph−¬ng ph¸p ®Ó t¹o ra cung trßn vµ 2 ph−¬ng ph¸p cho vÏ ®−êng trßn. Trong MasterCAMX c¸c cung trßn vµ ®−êng trßn ®−îc t¹o ra b»ng c¸ch sö dông 1 sè tuú chän. Select Create > Arc tõ menu chÝnh b¹n sÏ t×m ra ®−îc thanh c«ng cô cña cung. H×nh 2.24 H×nh 2.23 H×nh 2.25 Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  42. 42. Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 42 - M« t¶ ng¾n gän cho mçi c«ng cô ®−îc thÓ hiÖn trong b¶ng d−íi ®©y Arc option Description Circle Edge Point T¹o ra ®−êng trßn khi biÕt 2 ®iÓm vµ b¸n kÝnh Circle Center Point T¹o ra ®−êng trßn khi biÕt t©m vµ c¸c th«ng sè kh¸c Arc Polar T¹o ra 1 cung trßn b»ng c¸ch sö dông hÖ to¹ ®é cùc Arc Polar Endpoints T¹o ra 1 cung trßn khi biÕt 2 ®iÓm ®Çu, b¸n kÝnh vµ gãc ch¾n cung Arc Endpoint T¹o ra 1 cung trßn khi biÕt 2 ®iÓm ®Çu vµ ®−êng kÝnh hoÆc b¸n kÝnh Arc 3 Points T¹o ra 1 cung trßn khi biÕt 3 ®iÓm Arc Tangent T¹o ra 1 cung trßn tiÕp xóc víi c¸c ®èi t−îng kh¸c 2.4.1 Create > Arc > Arc Polar hoÆc kÝch chän biÓu t−îng T¹o ra 1 cung trßn b»ng c¸ch sö dông hÖ to¹ ®é cùc. Trong MasterCAMX cã 3 tuú chän, ®©y lµ c¸c gi¶i thÝch vÒ c¸c thñ tôc chïng nh− sau: T¹o ra 1 cung trßn b»ng c¸ch ®−a ra t©m, b¸n kÝnh, cung b¾t ®Çu vµ cung kÕt thóc. C¸c cung ®ã ®−îc nhËp vµo tõ bµn phÝm Thñ tôc: NhËp to¹ ®é t©m: 0.0 NhËp b¸n kÝnh : 1.5 P1 H×nh 2.27 H×nh 2.26 Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  43. 43. Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 43 - H×nh 2.29 NhËp gãc b¾t ®Çu : 30 NhËp gãc kÕt thóc : 280 T¹o ra 1 cung trßn b»ng c¸ch ®−a ra t©m, b¸n kÝnh, cung b¾t ®Çu vµ cung kÕt thóc. C¸c cung ®ã ®−îc nhËp vµo b»ng pick chuét Thñ tôc: NhËp to¹ ®é t©m <sñ dung menu vÞ trÝ> : pick P1 NhËp b¸n kÝnh (def val) : 1.5 NhËp gãc b¾t ®Çu (def val) : pick P2 NhËp gãc kÕt thóc (def val) : pick P3 T¹o ra 1 cung trßn tiÕp xóc víi 1 cung trßn b»ng c¸ch ®−a ra t©m, ®èi t−îng tiÕp xóc, cung b¾t ®Çu, cung kÕt thóc. Thñ tôc: T¹o ra 1 cung trßn (chÝnh lµ ®èi t−îng cÇn tiÕp xóc) NhËp gãc b¾t ®Çu : 30 KÝch chän sau ®ã chän cung trßn cÇn tiÕp xóc NhËp to¹ ®é t©m cña cung cÇn t¹o: pick P1 NhËp gãc kÕt thóc Chó ý: Cã thÓ thay ®æi chiÒu quay cña cung trßn b»ng c¸ch kÝch chuét vµo chän chiÒu phï hîp 2.4.2 Create > Arc > Arc Endpoints hoÆc chän biÓu t−îng T¹o ra 1 cung trßn khi biÕt 2 ®iÓm vµ b¸n kÝnh. Trong tr−êng hîp nµy cã 4 cung trßn ®−îc t¹o ra ta ph¶i chän cung trßn cÇn thiÕt b»ng c¸ch pick chuét vµo cung trßn cÇn thiÕt Thñ tôc: NhËp to¹ ®é ®iÓm ®Çu tiªn: pick P1 NhËp to¹ ®é ®iÓm thø 2: pick P2 NhËp b¸n kÝnh cung trßn: 30.0 P1 P2 P3 H×nh 2.28 Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  44. 44. Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 44 - Chän 1 cung trßn : pick P3 Chó ý: cã 4 cung trßn b¹n cã thÓ chän do ®ã b¹n ph¶i pick chuét vµo ®óng cung trßn b¹n cÇn chän T¹o ra 1 cung trßn khi biÕt 2 ®iÓm vµ tiÕp xóc víi 1 ®èi t−îng kh¸c. Thñ tôc: T¹o 1 ®èi t−îng cÇn tiÕp xóc : nh− cung trßn, ®−êng th¼ng NhËp to¹ ®é ®iÓm ®Çu tiªn: pick P1 NhËp to¹ ®é ®iÓm thø 2: pick P2 KÝch chän vµ chän ®èi t−îng cÇn tiÕp xóc H×nh 2.31 2.4.3 Create > Arc > Arc 3 points hoÆc chän biÓu t−îng T¹o 1 cung trßn biÕt 3 ®iÓm (3 ®iÓm chän b»ng tay hoÆc nhËp täa ®é tõ bµn phÝm ) H×nh 2.30 Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  45. 45. Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 45 - Thñ tôc: NhËp to¹ ®é ®iÓm ®Çu tiªn: pick P1 NhËp to¹ ®é ®iÓm thø 2: pick P2 NhËp to¹ ®é ®iÓm thø 3: pick P3 Chó ý: 3 ®iÓm kh«ng ®−îc n»m trªn 1 ®−êng th¼ng T¹o ra 1 cung trßn tiÕp xóc víi 3 ®èi t−îng . Thñ tôc: T¹o ra 3 ®èi t−îng cÇn tiÕp xóc : nh− cung trßn, ®−êng th¼ng. KÝch chän Chän ®èi t−îng ®Çu tiªn :P1 Chän ®èi t−îng thø 2: pick P2 Chän ®èi t−îng thø 3: pick P3 H×nh 2.33 2.4.4 Create > Arc > Arc Tangent hoÆc chän biÓu t−îng T¹o ra 1 cung trßn tiÕp xóc víi 1, 2, hoÆc nhiÒu line hoÆc cung trßn. Cã 6 tuú chän sau ®©y: • 1 entity: T¹o ra 1 cung trßn 1800 tiÕp xóc víi 1 ®èi t−îng ®−îc chän • Point : T¹o ra 1 cung trßn tiÕp xóc 1 ®èi t−îng vµ ®i qua ®èi t−îng kh¸c • Center line: T¹o ra 1 cung trßn 3600 tiÕp xóc víi 1 ®−êng th¼ng, t©m n»m trªn ®−êng th¼ng kh¸c • Dynamic: T¹o ra 1 cung trßn tiÕp xóc t¹i ®iÓm chän trªn ®èi t−îng ®−îc chän P1 P2 P 3 H×nh 2.32 Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  46. 46. Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 46 - P1 P3 P2 H×nh 2.34 P1 P2 P3 ®−êng th¼ng tiÕp xóc §−êng th¼ng qua t©m R = 2.0 H×nh 2.35 P1 P2 P3 P1 P2 P3 H×nh 2.36 Create > Arc > Tangent > 1 entity T¹o ra 1 cung trßn 1800 tiÕp xóc víi 1 ®èi t−îng ®−îc chän Thñ tôc: T¹o 1 line lµm ®èi t−îng Lùa chän ®èi t−îng mµ cung trßn tiÕp xóc : Pick P1 ChØ râ ®iÓm tiÕp xóc: Pick P2 Lùa chän cung trßn : Pick P3 NhËp b¸n kÝnh (def val) : 10.0 Chó ý : Trong vÝ dô nµy cã 4 tr−êng hîp lùa chän cã thÓ x¶y ra, tuú theo yªu cÇu mµ ta lùa chän cung trßn thÝch hîp Create > Arc > Tangent > Center line T¹o ra 1 cung trßn 3600 tiÕp xóc víi 1 ®−êng th¼ng, t©m n»m trªn ®−êng th¼ng kh¸c Thñ tôc: T¹o 2 ®−êng th¼ng kh«ng trïng nhau Lùa chän line sÏ tiÕp xóc víi cung trßn : Pick P1 Lùa chän line chøa t©m cña ®−êng trßn : Pick P2 Chän cung mµ b¹n lùa chän : Pick P3 NhËp b¸n kÝnh cña ®−êng trßn : 10.0 Chó ý : 1. Trong vÝ dô nµy cã thÓ cã 1 hoÆc 2 cung ®−îc t¹o ra. B¹n h·y chän cung cÇn chän 2. Hai ®−êng th¼ng t¹o ra kh«ng ®−îc trïng nhau Create > Arc > Tangent > Point T¹o ra 1 cung trßn tiÕp xóc 1 ®èi t−îng vµ ®i qua 1 ®iÓm Thñ tôc: T¹o 1 line hoÆc 1 cung trßn Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  47. 47. Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 47 - Lùa chän ®èi t−îng sÏ tiÕp xóc víi cung trßn : Pick P1 Lùa chän ®iÓm mµ cung trßn ®i qua : Pick P2 Chän cung mµ b¹n lùa chän : Pick P3 NhËp b¸n kÝnh cña ®−êng trßn : 20.0 Chó ý : 1. Trong vÝ dô nµy cã 4 cung ®−îc t¹o ra. B¹n h·y chän cung mµ b¹n cÇn chän Create > Arc > Tangent > Dynamic T¹o ra 1 cung trßn (nhá h¬n 1800 ) tiÕp xóc t¹i ®iÓm chän trªn ®èi t−îng ®−îc chän, sö dông hÖ täa ®é cùc. Thñ tôc: T¹o 1 ®−êng th¼ng Lùa chän ®−êng th¼ng sÏ tiÕp xóc víi cung trßn Lùa chän ®iÓm ®Çu (n»m trªn ®−êng th¼ng) cña cung trßn : Pick P1 Lùa chän ®iÓm cuèi cña cung trßn : Pick P2 Chó ý : nÕu muèn b¾t chÝnh x¸c ®iÓm ®Çu cña cung th× sau khi pick chän ®−êng th¼ng tiÕp xóc th× Ên S vµ nhËp täa ®é chÝnh x¸c vµo « (X, Y, Z) 2.4.5 Create > Arc > Circ Center Point hoÆc chän biÓu t−îng T¹o ra ®−êng trßn khi biÕt t©m vµ b¸n kÝnh Thñ tôc: NhËp t¹o ®é ®iÓm t©m < Sö dông menu vÞ trÝ> : Pick P1 NhËp b¸n kÝnh hoÆc chän ®èi t−îng tiÕp xóc : P2 (Enter) H×nh 7.37 Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  48. 48. Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 48 - H×nh 2.38 2.4.6 Create > Arc > Circ Edge Point hoÆc chän biÓu t−îng T¹o ra ®−êng trßn ®i qua 3 ®iÓm. 3 ®iÓm trªn kh«ng ®−îc n»m trªn 1 line. Thø tù lùa chän kh«ng quan träng Thñ tôc: NhËp vµo ®iÓm ®Çu tiªn < Sö dông menu vÞ trÝ> : Pick P1 NhËp vµo ®iÓm thø hai < Sö dông menu vÞ trÝ> : Pick P2 NhËp vµo ®iÓm thø ba < Sö dông menu vÞ trÝ> : Pick P3 T¹o ra ®−êng trßn ®i qua 2 ®iÓm (lµ 2 ®iÓm ®Çu cña ®−êng kÝnh). Thñ tôc: NhËp vµo ®iÓm ®Çu tiªn: Pick P1 NhËp vµo ®iÓm thø hai: Pick P2 P1 P2 P1 P2 P3 P3 H×nh 2.39 H×nh 2.40 Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  49. 49. Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 49 - tiÕp xóc víi 3 ®èi t−îng 3 ®iÓm 2 ®iÓm H×nh 2.43 2.4.6 Create > Arc > Polar Endpoints hoÆc chän biÓu t−îng T¹o ra 1 cung trßn khi biÕt 2 ®iÓm ®Çu, b¸n kÝnh vµ gãc ch¾n cung Chän ®iÓm gèc lµ ®iÓm b¾t ®Çu cña cung cÇn t¹o Thñ tôc: NhËp vµo ®iÓm gèc < Sö dông menu vÞ trÝ> : Pick P1 NhËp vµo b¸n : NhËp gãc b¾t ®Çu cña cung : NhËp gãc cuèi cña cung : Chän ®iÓm gèc lµ ®iÓm kÕt thóc cña cung cÇn t¹o NhËp vµo ®iÓm gèc < Sö dông menu vÞ trÝ> : Pick P1 NhËp vµo b¸n : NhËp gãc b¾t ®Çu cña cung : NhËp gãc cuèi cña cung : LuyÖn tËp vÒ cung vµ ®−êng trßn Sö dông lÖnh vÏ cung trßn vµ chuét cña b¹n ®Ó vÏ mçi h×nh d−íi ®©y. §õng véi quan t©m ®Õn kÝck th−íc chÝnh x¸c mµ h·y cè g¾ng vÏ cµng gièng nÕu cã thÓ. H·y luyÖn tËp víi tÊt c¶ nh÷ng tuú chän mµ b¹n ®−îc häc LuyÖn tËp vÏ chÝnh x¸c c¸c h×nh d−íi ®©y H×nh 2.41 H×nh 2.42 Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  50. 50. Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 50 - 2.5 Fillet vµ thanh c«ng cô cña Fillet Menu kÕ tiÕp cho lÖnh Fillet lµ Create > Fillet T¹o ra 1 hoÆc nhiÒu ®−êng l−în cho 2 hay nhiÒu ®èi t−îng b»ng c¸ch ®−a ra c¸c tham sè: 2.5.1 Create > Fillet > Fillet Entities hoÆc chän biÓu t−îng T¹o ra 1 ®−êng l−în gi÷a 2 ®èi t−îng : ®−êng th¼ng, ®−êng trßn … Thñ tôc: T¹o ra 2 ®−êng th¼ng Chän vµ thay ®æi tham sè ®−êng l−în (b¸n kÝnh, gãc vµ tuú chän c¾t xÐn) nÕu cÇn thiÕt. Trong ®ã bao gåm : • : T¹o ra 1 gãc l−în nhá h¬n 1800 • : T¹o ra gãc l−în phÝa trong lín h¬n 1800 • : T¹o ra gãc l−în lµ ®−êng trßn • : T¹o ra gãc lùon phÝa ngoµi lín h¬n 1800 • Trim : C¾t bá phÇn thõa ë gãc l−în cña 2 ®èi t−îng • No Trim : Gi÷ l¹i phÇn thõa ë gãc l−în cña 2 ®èi t−îng • : NhËp b¸n kÝnh gãc l−în Chän ®èi t−îng ®Çu tiªn: Pick P1 P1 (0,0) P1 (0,0) P2 (2,0) P1 (0,0) Polar Circ 2 pts Circ pt + dia H×nh 2.44 H×nh 2.45: Thanh c«ng cô cho Fillet Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  51. 51. Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 51 - Chän ®èi t−îng thø hai: Pick P2 2.5.2 Crearte > Fillet > Fillet Chains hoÆc chän biÓu t−îng T¹o nhiÒu ®−êng l−în trªn c¸c ®èi t−îng phô thuéc lÉn nhau trªn 1 lÇn dïng lÖnh Thñ tôc: T¹o ra c¸c line b»ng c¸ch sö dông lÖnh Create > Line > Multi Chän vµ thay ®æi tham sè ®−êng l−în (b¸n kÝnh, gãc vµ tuú chän c¾t xÐn) nh− ®· nªu ë trªn, nÕu cÇn thiÕt. Chän Chain Chän ®èi t−îng ®Çu tiªn : Pick P1 Chän OK Chó ý : h·y chó ý ®Õn chiÒu dÞch chuyÓn cña ®èi t−îng ®−îc chän sau khi kÝch chän nhiÒu ®èi t−îng v× nã cã thÓ ¶nh h−ëng ®Õn chiÒu l−în cña gãc l−în 2.6 Chamfer vµ thanh c«ng cô cña chamfer: Menu rectangle tiÕp theo lµ Create > Chamfer. H×nh 2.46 : mét vµi vÝ dô vÒ c«ng cô Fillet Entities P1 H×nh 2.47 Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  52. 52. Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 52 - LÖnh nµy ®−îc dïng khi t¹o ra gãc v¸t gi÷a hai ®−êng t¼ng kh«ng trïng nhau víi c¸c kho¶ng v¸t ®· ®−îc ®−a ra. Cã mét tuú chän trong lÖnh nµy ®ã lµ lÖnh thay ®æi ®é dµi v¸t Kho¶ng c¸ch: §Ó thay ®æi gi¸ trÞ kho¶ng c¸ch v¸t cña gãc v¸t. Khi t¹o gãc v¸t, cã hai kháng c¸ch cÇn ®−îc thay ®æi. Kho¶ng c¸ch cã liªn quan ®Õn ®iÓm chän thø nhÊt (P1), vµ kho¶ng c¸ch cã liªn quan ®Õn ®iÓm chän thø hai (P2) Chó ý: 1. LÖnh chamfer ®−îc thÓ hiÖn t−¬ng tù nh− lÖnh Fillet 2. §Ó thay ®æi kho¶ng c¸ch, chän Ditances, vµ chØ râ kho¶ng c¸ch v¸t thø nhÊt vµ thø hai Cã c¸c tïy chän sau riªng cho lÖnh Chamfer : 2.6.1 Create > Chamfer > Chamfer Entities hoÆc chän biÓu t−îng T¹o ra 1 gãc v¸t gi÷a 2 ®èi t−îng: ®−êng th¼ng Thñ tôc: T¹o ra mét h×nh ch÷ nhËt Chän vµ thay ®æi tham sè gãc v¸t (®é dµi, gãc vµ tuú chän c¾t v¸t) nÕu cÇn thiÕt. Trong ®ã bao gåm : • : kho¶ng c¸ch v¸t thø nhÊt (khi sö dông 1Distance) • : kho¶ng c¸ch v¸t thø 2 (khi sö dông 2 distance vµ Width) • : gãc cña ®−êng v¸t (khi sö dông distance/Angle) • : ®−êng v¸t t¹o bëi 2 kho¶ng c¸ch v¸t cã ®é dµi b»ng nhau C¸c gãc ®−îc v¸t Kho¶ng c¸ch thø hai Kho¶ng c¸ch thø nhÊt H×nh 2.48 Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  53. 53. Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 53 - • : ®−êng v¸t t¹o bëi 2 kho¶ng c¸ch v¸t cã ®é dµi kh¸c nhau • : ®−êng v¸t t¹o bëi kho¶ng c¸ch v¸t thø nhÊt vµ gãc v¸t • : ®−êng v¸t ®−îc x¸c ®Þnh khi biÕt ®é dµi cña ®−êng v¸t 2.6.2 Create > Chamfer > Chamfer Chains hoÆc chän biÓu t−îng T¹o nhiÒu gãc v¸t trªn c¸c ®èi t−îng phô thuéc lÉn nhau trªn 1 lÇn dïng lÖnh Thñ tôc: T¹o ra c¸c line b»ng c¸ch sö dông lÖnh Create > Line > Multi Chän vµ thay ®æi tham sè gãc v¸t (®é dµi, gãc vµ tuú chän c¾t v¸t) nÕu cÇn thiÕt. Chän Chain Chän ®èi t−îng ®Çu tiªn : Pick P1 Chän OK NhËp gi¸ trÞ vµ c¸c th«ng sè liªn quan ®Õn gãc v¸t H×nh 2.50 H×nh 2.49 : mét vµi vÝ dô cña c«ng cô Chamfer Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  54. 54. Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 54 - 2.7 Spline vµ thanh c«ng cô cña spline Trong MasterCAMX lÖnh Spline t¹o ra 1 ®−êng cong spline liªn tôc ,nã ®i qua tÊt c¶ c¸c ®iÓm ®−îc chän, vµ cã 4 tuú chän cña ®−êng cong nµy. Ng−êi dïng cã thÓ thay ®æi c¸c tuú chän nµy . Tham sè ®−êng cong spline ®−îc thay ®æi mét c¸ch linh ho¹t nã ®−îc gi÷ cho ®Õn khi ®i qua tÊt c¶ c¸c ®iÓm ®−îc ®i qua. T−¬ng øng spline cña ng−êi thiÕt kÕ, C¸c thñ tôc tÝnh to¸n quy ®Þnh c¶ ®é cong vµ ®é nghiªng gÇn gièng víi nh÷ng phÝa cña c¸c ®iÓm NURBS lµ ®−îc viÕt t¾t tõ côm tõ Non – Unifrom Ration B – Spline cña ®−êng cong hay mÆt ph¼ng. Khi ®−a ra, NURBS lµm tr¬n h¬n so víi tÝnh ®Òu ®Òu cña ®−êng cong spline vµ cã thÓ hiÖu chØnh dÔ dµng h¬n b»ng viÖc ®−a ra c¸c ®iÓm ®iÒu khiÓn. Nã lµ c«ng cô h−a dông ®Ó ®−a ra c¸c ®−êng cong hoÆc mÆt ph¼ng. Cã bèn c¸ch ®Ó ®−a ra mét ®−êng cong spline : Manual §−a ra b»ng tay tÊt c¶ c¸c ®iÓm cho ®−êng cong spline Automatic §−a ra tù ®éng tÊt c¶ c¸c ®iÓm cho ®−êng cong spline Curves T¹o ra spline tõ ®èi t−îng ®· tån t¹i Blend T¹o ra spline cã lÊy sù tr¬n cña hai cung trßn , ®−êng cong hoÆc line Menu tiÕp theo cho spline lµ Create > Spline H×nh 2.51 thanh c«ng cô cho spline Tuú chän cuèi cïng cña menu cho phÐp b¹n hiÖu chØnh ®é nghiªng cña spline t¹i ®iÓm b¾t ®Çu vµ ®iÓm kÕt thóc. Gi¸ trÞ mÆc ®Þnh lµ ON 2.7.1 Create > Spline > Manual hoÆc chän biÓu t−îng §−a ra b»ng tay tÊt c¶ c¸c ®iÓm cho ®−êng cong spline. Ng−êi sö dông ®−a ra c¸c ®iÓm theo thø tù thÝch hîp. -Thñ tôc: Chän tÊt c¶ c¸c ®iÓm < sö dông menu vÞ trÝ> : Pick P1, P2, P3… Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  55. 55. Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 55 - P2 P1 P3 P4 P5 P6 P7 P8 P1 P2 P3 P4 P5 P6 P7 P8 P9 H×nh 27.52 NhÊn Enter hoÆc nhÊn < Esc> ®Ó kÕt thóc viÖc chän lùa vµ t¹o ra ®−êng spline 2.7.2 Create > Slpine > Automatic hoÆc chän biÓu t−îng §−a ra tù ®éng tÊt c¶ c¸c ®iÓm cho ®−êng cong spline, ng−êi dïng cÇn ®−a ®iÓm ®Çu, ®iÓm thø 2 vµ ®iÓm kÕt thóc. HÖ thèng tù déng sÏ chän c¸c ®iÓm kh¸c trong kho¶ng dung sai cho phÐp cña hÖ thèng 1. §iÓm ®Çu, ®iÓm thø hai vµ ®iÓm kÕt thóc nªn ®−îc t¹o ra b¾ng c¸c ®iÓm ®ang tån t¹i b»ng lÖnh Create > Point 2. Sö dông lÖnh Create > Spline > Manual nÕu ®−êng cong t¹o ra kh«ng theo mong nuèn cña b¹n Thñ tôc: T¹o ra mét vµi ®iÓm nh− trªn h×nh vÏ 2.53 Chän ®iÓm ®Çu tiªn: Pick P1 Chän ®iÓm thø hai : Pick P2 Chän ®iÓm cuèi cïng : Pick P3 P1 Khi ®é cong thay ®æi ®ét ngét, cÇn t¹o ra mhiÒu ®iÓm xung quanh vïng ®ã ®Ó dÔ dµng ®iÒu khiÓn h−íng cña spline. Trªn h×nh 2.54 P2 P3 P1 P2 P3 H×nh 2.53 More point H×nh 2.54 Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  56. 56. Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 56 - H×nh 2.56 B¹n h·y thö so s¸nh gi÷a mét ®−êng cong NURBS vµ ®−êng cong tham sè spline ®−îc t¹o ra tõ nh÷ng ®iÓm gièng nhau (h×nh 4.55). Chó ý sù kh¸c nhau gi÷a ®iÓm b¾t ®Çu vµ ®iÓm kÕt thóc. 2.7.3 Create > Spline > Curves hoÆc chän biÓu t−îng T¹o ra mét spline tõ c¸c ®èi t−îng ®· tån t¹i. B¹n cã thÓ t¹o ra mét spline tõ mét ®−êng cong ®· tån t¹i hoÆc ®−êng cong liªn kÕt bao gåm: cung trßn, line hoÆc spline. NÕu b¹n muèn t¹o ra spline tõ mét ®èi t−îng duy nhÊt, h·y kÝch vµo tuú chän Single. KÝch vµo Chain nÕu b¹n muèn t¹o ra mét spline tõ vµi ®èi t−îng kiªn kÕt víi nhau b»ng ®iÓm cuèi cïng cña nã. 2.7.4 Create > Spline > Blended hoÆc chän biÓu t−îng T¹o ra spline cã lÊy sù tr¬n cña hai cung trßn , ®−êng cong hoÆc line 2.8 §−êng cong vµ mÆt ph¼ng H×nh 2.56 vµ 2.57 biÓu diÔn cho thanh c«ng cô cña tuú chän Curve vµ Surface. NÐt ®Æc tr−ng cña ®−êng cong trong MasterCAM lµ cã thÓ ®−îc sö dông ®Ó t¹o mét sè cña d¹ng spline trªn c¸c mÆt ph¼ng cña ®èi t−îng ®· tån t¹i. C¸c hµm Surface sÏ ®−îc tr×nh bµy trong ch−¬ng 11 vµ 12. Spline curve NURRBS curve NURRBS curve Spline curve H×nh 2.55 Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  57. 57. Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 57 - 2.9 Rectangle vµ thanh c«ng cô cña rectangle: Menu rectangle tiÕp theo lµ Create > Rectangle HoÆc chän biÓu t−îng Trong MasterCAM, cã c¸c tïy chän sau ®Ó t¹o ra mét h×nh ch÷ nhËt. • Polar : T¹o 1 h×nh ch÷ nhËt khi biÕt täa ®é 2 gãc hoÆc chiÒu dµi vµ chiÒu réng • Anchor to Center: Create mét h×nh ch÷ nhËt khi ®−a to¹ ®é t©m, chiÒu dµi vµ chiÒu réng • Center surface: Mét lÖnh thay ®æi tuú chän ®Ó t¹o 1 mÆt ph¼ng cã d¸ng h×nh ch÷ nhËt b»ng c¸ch ®−a ra täa ®é 2 gãc cña h×nh ch÷ nhËt, c¸c ®−êng th¼ng ®−îc t¹o ra qua h×nh ch÷ nhËt ®ã. H×nh 2.57 Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  58. 58. Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 58 - H×nh 2.60 2.9.1 Create > Rectangle > Center (KÝch chän ) Create mét h×nh ch÷ nhËt khi ®−a to¹ ®é t©m, chiÒu dµi vµ chiÒu réng Thñ tôc: NhËp vµo to¹ ®é t©m <sö dông menu vÞ trÝ> : Pick P1 NhËp vµo chiÒu réng NhËp vµo chiÒu dµi 2.9.2 Create > Rectangle > Center surface (KÝch chän ) T¹o 1 h×nh ch÷ nhËt khi ®−a täa ®é 2 ®iÓm gãc cña h×nh ch÷ nhËt Thñ tôc: NhËp vµo to¹ ®é gãc d−íi cïng bªn tr¸I <sö dông menu vÞ trÝ> : Pick P1 NhËp vµo to¹ ®é gãc trªn cïng bªn ph¶i <sö dông menu vÞ trÝ> : Pick P2 Chó ý: • täa ®é ®iÓm P2 ®−îc tÝnh theo täa ®é t−¬ng ®èi so víi ®iÓm P1 2.10 Letter vµ thanh c«ng cô cña Letter: M« h×nh ch÷ c¸i cã thÓ sö dông hiÖu qu¶ trong viÖc c¾t nh÷ng ch÷ c¸i trªn tÊm. LÖnh letter ®−îc gäi nh− sau Create > Letters hoÆc chän biÓu t−îng Trong Letters bao gåm c¸c lùa chän sau : H×nh 2.59 Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  59. 59. Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 59 - • TrueType(R) : Sö dông Sö dung ph«ng ch÷ Windows vµ chuyÓn chóng thµnh m« h×nh h×nh häc Drafting: T¹o ra m« h×nh tõ b¶n ph«ng ch÷ MasterCAM hiÖn hµnh Create > Letters > True type (R) T¹o ra m« h×nh tõ ph«ng ch÷ tiªu chuÈn, Quan s¸t cöa sæ hiÖn ra sau ®©y vÒ ph«ng tiªu chuÈn. Chän font vµ font style, bá qua font size vµ chän OK. NhËp ch÷ vµo « letters : MasterCAM NhËp chiÒu cao ch÷ vµo « Parameters height : 2.0 Chän h−íng cho ph«ng ch÷ trong b¶ng Alignment Chó ý: HÖ thèng sÏ ®−a ra bèn tuú chän thÓ hiÖn ph«ng ch÷ Horizontal: ViÕt ch÷ theo hµng ngang Vertical: ViÕt ch÷ theo hµng däc Top of arc: ViÕt ch÷ trªn ®Ønh cña mét cung Bottom of arc: ViÕt ch÷ n»m phÝa d−íi cña mét cung. NhËp kho¶ng c¸ch c¸c ch÷ vµo « Parameters spacing: 2.0 Sau khi chØnh söa xong ph«ng ch÷ phï hîp th× chän OK råi nhËp ®iÓm ®Çu tiªn cho c©u ch÷. Chó ý: HÖ thèng sÏ ®−a ra c¸c ®Ò nghÞ kh¸c nhau sau c¸c b−íc. Cã h¬n mét b−íc cho ch÷ ngang vµ ch÷ däc, vµ cã h¬n hai b−íc cho ch÷ trªn ®Ønh cung hoÆc phÝa d−íi cung. Cho ch÷ ngang hoÆc ch÷ däc: NhËp ®iÓm ®Çu tiªn cho c©u ch÷ (Enter stating location of center): Pick P1 Cho ch÷ trªn ®Ønh cung hoÆc phÝa d−íi cung NhËp vµo to¹ ®é cña t©m cung: Pick P1 NhËp vµo b¸n kÝnh cung vµo « Arc Radius : 4.0 Mastercam P1 H×nh 2.61 Ch÷ c¸i ®Þnh h−íng Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  60. 60. Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 60 - ViÕt ch÷ lªn cung trßn NhËp to¹ ®é cung trßn : Pick P1 NhËp to¹ ®é b¸n kÝnh cung trßn: 5.0 ViÕt trªn ®Ønh hoÆc cuèi cung trßn : chän Top hoÆc Bottom Chó ý: h×nh 2.62 thÓ hiÖn cho cung trßn NhËp ch÷ hiÓn thÞ: ARC LETTERS Create > Letters > Font T¹o ra ch÷ tõ ph«ng ch÷ hiÖn hµnh trong MasterCAM . Trong ®ã cã nhiÒu kiÓu ph«ng ch÷ cho ta lùa chän Thñ tôc: NhËp ch÷ cÇn hiÓn thÞ vµo « letters : MasterCAM NhËp ®iÓm ®Çu tiªn cho c©u ch÷ : Pick P1 Chó ý: Ph«ng ch÷ MasterCAM cã thÓ thay ®æi b»ng c¸ch pick vµo Drafting Options. C¸c gi¸ trÞ ph«ng lµ Stick, Roman, European, Swiss, Old English, Palation vµ Dayville 2.11 Ellipse vµ thanh c«ng cô cña ellipse: Menu ellipse kÕ tiÕp ®−îc vµo nh− sau: Create > Ellipse hoÆc pick chän Mét ellipse hoÆc mét cung ellipse cã thÓ ®−îc t¹o ra b»ng c¸ch chØ ra n¨m tham sè trong phÐp céng víi ®iÓm t©m: • Radius A : dùng b¸n kÝnh trôc X cña ellipse H×nh 2.62 Ch÷ viÕt th¼ng vµ ch÷ viÕt trªn cung H×nh 2.63 : C¸c kiÓu ph«ng Drafting. P1 H×nh 2.64 Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  61. 61. Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 61 - • Radius B : dùng b¸n kÝnh trôc Y cña ellipse • Start angle : Dùng gãc b¾t ®Çu cña gãc. • End angle : Dùng gãc kÕt thóc • Rot angle : Dùng gãc quay vÒ h−íng cña trôc X • Center Point : Dùng t©m cña ellipse • Surface : Chän ®èi t−îng theo mÆt • Base point : DÞch chuyÓn ellipse sau khi nhËp täa ®é ®iÓm t©m (víi gèc dÞch chuyÓn lµ ®iÓm t©m cña ellipse). MasterCAMX sÏ biÓu diÔn ellipse khi b¹n nhËp xong ®iÓm t©m cña ellipse Chó ý: TÊt c¶ c¸c gãc ®−îc ®o b»ng ®é, h−íng ng−îc chiÒu kim ®ång hå Thñ tôc: vÝ dô 1 Thñ tôc: vÝ dô 2 §iÒu chØnh ellipse víi chØ ®Þnh s½n §iÒu chØnh ellipse víi chØ ®Þnh s½n A (b¸n kÝnh trôc X) = 3.0 A (b¸n kÝnh trôc X) = 3.0 B (b¸n kÝnh trôc Y) = 1.5 B (b¸n kÝnh trôc Y) = 1.5 Gãc b¾t ®Çu = 30 Gãc b¾t ®Çu = 30 Gãc kÕt thóc = 300 Gãc kÕt thóc = 300 Gãc quay = 0 Gãc quay = 15 Chän Center Point Chän Center Point NhËp ®iÓm t©m: Pick P1 NhËp ®iÓm t©m: Pick P1 2.12 Polygon vµ thanh c«ng cô Polygon: Menu polygon ®−îc gäi nh− sau: Create > Polygon hoÆc pick chän §Ó t¹o ra mét ®a gi¸c trong MasterCAMX b¹n cÇn khai b¸o n¨m tham sè vµ to¹ ®é t©m P1 P1 H×nh 2.65 Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  62. 62. Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 62 - No. side §Æt sè c¹nh cña ®a gi¸c Radius B¸n kÝnh ®−êng trßn ngo¹i tiÕp hay néi tiÕp cña ®a gi¸c §−êng trßn néi tiÕp ®a gi¸c §−êng trßn ngo¹i tiÕp ®a gi¸c B¸n kÝnh cña gãc lù¬n gi÷a 2 c¹nh cña ®a gi¸c Gãc xoay cña trôc X Chän ®èi t−îng theo mÆt Dùng t©m cña ellipse Chó ý: Gãc b¾t ®Çu ®−îc ®o b»ng ®é h−íng ng−îc chiÒu kim ®ång hå Thñ tôc: vÝ dô 1 Thñ tôc: vÝ dô 2 HiÖu chØnh ®a gi¸c sè 1 HiÖu chØnh ®a gi¸c sè 2 víi nh÷ng chØ ®Þnh s½n víi nh÷ng chØ ®Þnh s½n Sè c¹nh cña ®a gi¸c = 5 Sè c¹nh cña ®a gi¸c = 5 B¸n kÝnh cña ®a gi¸c = 1.0 B¸n kÝnh cña ®a gi¸c = 1.0 §o b¸n kÝnh tíi gãc Corner §o b¸n kÝnh tíi gãc Flat Chän t©m (Center Point) Chän t©m (Center Point) NhËp to¹ ®é t©m Pick P1 NhËp to¹ ®é t©m Pick P1 2.13 X©y dùng m« h×nh h×nh häc 2D Trong phÇn tiÕp theo ta cã 5 bµi tËp, b¹n sÏ luyÖn tËp b»ng viÖc phèi hîp c¸c lÖnh ®· ®−îc häc trong ch−¬ng nµy. Tõng b−íc c¸c thñ tôc ®· häc sÏ ®−îc hoµn thiÖn. Ghi l¹i c¸c file d−íi c¸ci tªn ®· ®−îc chØ ®Þnh s½n. B¹n sÏ nhËn ®−îc c¸c file ®Ó t¹o ra c«ng cô tiÕp theo cho ch−¬ng 7 vµ 8. P1 P1 H×nh 2.66 Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  63. 63. Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 63 - Project 1. T¹o ra phÇn m« h×nh h×nh häc nh− trong h×nh 2.67. Ghi l¹I file d−íi c¸I tªn contuor1. File sÏ ®−îc sö dông trong ch−¬ng 7 Chó ý: 1. M« h×nh h×nh häc trªn ®èi xøng qua trôc Y. 2. C¬ së cho m« h×nh nµy chñ yÕu ë hai h×nh ch÷ nhËt, hai cung, hai gãc bo. Step 1. T¹o ®−êng th¼ng d−íi cïng Chän Create > Line > Create Line Endpoint Chän ®−êng n»m ngang Horizontal , kÝch chän NhËp täa ®é ®iÓm ®Çu: P1 NhËp chiÒu dµi cña ®o¹n th¼ng (Enter) Step 2. T¹o 1 ®−êng th¼ng offset víi ®−êng th¼ng trªn 0.75 KÝch chän ®−êng th¼ng cÇn offset : P1 Chän Xform > Xform Offset NhËp gi¸ trÞ offset vµo « Chän Coppy vµ h−íng offset (Direction) , OK Step 3: T¹o ra 2 cung trßn R4 vµ R5 Chän Create > Arc > Create Arc Polar Chän chÕ ®é b¾t ®iÓm Midpoint trong config Chän ®iÓm t©m n»m ë trung ®iÓm cña ®−êng th¼ng võa t¹o bªn trªn: P1 H×nh 2.67 H×nh 2.68 H×nh 2.69 H×nh 2.70 Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  64. 64. Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 64 - NhËp b¸n kÝnh , gãc ban ®Çu , gãc kÕt thóc NhËp xong nhÊn Enter hoÆc Esc T−¬ng tù chän ®iÓm t©m : P1 NhËp b¸n kÝnh , gãc ban ®Çu: , gãc kÕt thóc NhËp xong nhÊn Enter hoÆc Esc Step 4 : T¹o ra c¸c ®o¹n th¼ng nèi kÝn gi÷a cung trßn ngoµi vµ ®−êng th¼ng d−íi cïng Chän Create > Line > Endpoint KÝch chän 2 ®iÓm nèi ®Ó t¹o thµnh 2 ®o¹n th¼ng nh− h×nh vÏ Step 5 : T¹o ra c¸c ®−êng th¼ng cßn l¹i Tr−íc tiªn ta t¹o 1 ®−êng th¼ng vu«ng gãc víi ®−êng th¼ng d−íi cïng vµ cã ®é dµi 7.0, b»ng c¸ch : • Chän Create > Line > Create Line Endpoint • Chän ®−êng th¼ng ®øng , kÝch chän • NhËp täa ®é ®iÓm ®Çu (lµ t©m cña ®−êng th¼ng d−íi cïng): P1 • NhËp chiÒu dµi cña ®o¹n th¼ng , (Enter) Offset sang 2 bªn cña ®−êng th¼ng võa t¹o 1 l−îng lµ 1.5 vµ 3.0 • KÝch chän ®−êng th¼ng cÇn offset : P1 • Chän Xform > Xform Offset • NhËp gi¸ trÞ offset vµo « • Chän Coppy vµ h−íng offset (Direction) , OK • T−¬ng tù Offset 1 l−îng 3.0 • Nèi 2 ®iÓm ®Çu cña 2 ®−êng th¼ng (Offset 1.5) H×nh 2.71 Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  65. 65. Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 65 - Step 6 : C¾t bá vµ xãa nh÷ng ®−êng th¼ng kh«ng cÇn thiÕt Chän Create > Edit > Trim/Break > Divide Chän c¸c ®èi t−îng ®Ó c¾t : P1, P2, P3, …®Ó ®−îc nh− h×nh vÏ Step 7 : Create > Fillet > Fillet Entities NhËp b¸n kÝnh gãc bo Chó ý: H·y ch¾c ch¾n r»ng hai tuú chän kia ph¶i ®óng. NÕu nÕu gãc bo nhá h¬n 1800 Chän mét ®èi t−îng thø nhÊt : Pick P1 Chän mét ®èi t−îng thø 2 : Pick P2 NhËp b¸n kÝnh kh¸c Chän mét ®èi t−îng thø nhÊt : Pick P3 Chän mét ®èi t−îng thø 2 : Pick P4 2 fillet ®−îc t¹o ra nh− trªn h×nh 2.74 M« h×nh h×nh häc ®· ®ùîc hoµn thµnh nh− h×nh 2.75 H×nh 2.72 H×nh 2.73 P3 P4 P2 P1 H×nh 2.74 Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  66. 66. Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 66 - H×nh 2.76 Step 8: Ghi l¹i file ®· lµm Chän File > Save Chän ®−êng dÉn tíi th− môc cÇn l−u file trong Save in NhËp tªn file (file name): contour1 Project 2. VÏ ra phÇn h×nh häc nh− trªn h×nh vÏ 2.76. Ghi l¹I file trªn víi tªn contour3. File nµy sÏ dïng trong bµi 3 cña ch−¬ng 7. Chó ý: 1. M« h×nh nµy cã thÓ t¹o ra b»ng c¸ch sö dông 1 h×nh ch÷ nhËt vµ lÖnh line 2. HoÆc mét sè to¹ ®é ®iÓm nh− trªn h×nh d−íi ®©y H×nh 2.75 P5(2,3.5) P6(4,3.5) P2(6,4) P8(5.5,0) P1(0,0) P4(0.5,2) P7(5.5,2) P3(0.5,0) H×nh 2.78 Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  67. 67. Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 67 - Step 1. T¹o mét h×nh ch÷ nhËt Chän Create > Rectangle hoÆc chän biÓu t−îng NhËp gãc d−íi tr¸i NhËp gãc trªn ph¶i Step 2. T¹o n¨m line Chän Create > Line , råi kÝch chän Multi_Line NhËp ®iÓm thø nhÊt (P3) NhËp ®iÓm thø 2 (P4) NhËp ®iÓm thø 3 (P5) NhËp ®iÓm thø 4 (P6) NhËp ®iÓm thø 5 (P7) NhËp ®iÓm thø 6 (P8) Ta ®−îc m« h×nh nh− h×nh 2.79 Step 3. L−u tÖp tin. Chän MAIN MENU > File > Save NhËp tªn file (Enter file name): contour3 Project 3 X©y dùng m« h×nh nh− h×nh 1.80. Ghi l¹i d−íi tªn pocket1 File nµy sÏ ®−îc dïng ®Ó t¹o ra ®−êng dÉn cho bµi tËp 5 ë ch−¬ng 7. H×nh 2.79 H×nh 2.80 Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  68. 68. Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 68 - Chó ý: 1. T¹o hai h×nh ch÷ nhËt vµ s¸u ®−êng trßn 2. BÎ g·y hai ®−êng th¼ng ngang cña h×nh ch÷ nhËt trong thµnh hai phÇn ®Ó cho phÐp c¾t ®−êng trßn thµnh hai 3. C¾t s¸u ®−êng trßn vµ bèn line ba ®èi t−îng lÖnh Step 1. T¹o ra hai h×nh ch÷ nhËt Chän Create > Rectangle Chän 1 ®iÓm bÊt k× : P1 NhËp chiÒu réng vµ chiÒu dµi cña h×nh ch÷ nhËt , nhÊn Enter Chän Xform > Xform Offset Contour KÝch chän Chain råi chän Option , xuÊt hiÖn 1 b¶ng lùa chän , ta chän ®èi t−îng theo mÇu kÝch chän ,xong chän OK Chän ®èi t−îng cÇn offset (h·y ®Ó ý ®Õn chiÒu dÞch chuyÓn cña ®èi t−îng) , råi chän OK XuÊt hiÖn b¶ng chän c¸c th«ng sè sau: Coppy, 1 ®èi t−îng, l−îng Offset vµ h−íng Offset cho phï hîp , xong chän OK Ta ®−îc kÕt qu¶ nh− h×nh sau : Step 2. T¹o s¸u ®−êng trßn Chän Create > Arc > Arc Polar hoÆc chän biÓu t−îng Chän ®iÓm t©m : P1 NhËp b¸n kÝnh , gãc b¾t ®Çu , gãc kÕt thóc NhÊn Enter hoÆc Esc Chän ®iÓm t©m : P2 NhËp b¸n kÝnh , gãc b¾t ®Çu , gãc kÕt thóc NhÊn Enter hoÆc Esc H×nh 2.81 Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  69. 69. Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 69 - Chän ®iÓm t©m : P3 NhËp b¸n kÝnh , gãc b¾t ®Çu , gãc kÕt thóc NhÊn Enter hoÆc Esc Chän ®iÓm t©m : P4 NhËp b¸n kÝnh , gãc b¾t ®Çu , gãc kÕt thóc NhÊn Enter hoÆc Esc Chän ®iÓm t©m : P5 (sö dông chÕ ®é b¾t ®iÓm Midpoint) NhËp b¸n kÝnh , gãc b¾t ®Çu , gãc kÕt thóc NhÊn Enter hoÆc Esc Chän ®iÓm t©m : P6 (sö dông chÕ ®é b¾t ®iÓm Midpoint) NhËp b¸n kÝnh , gãc b¾t ®Çu , gãc kÕt thóc NhÊn Enter hoÆc Esc 6 cung trßn ®−îc t¹o ra nh− h×nh sau Step 3. C¾t bá nh÷ng phÇn thõa ®Ó ®−îc m« h×nh hoµn chØnh Chän Xform > Trim > Divide Chän c¸c ®èi t−îng ®Ó c¾t : P1, P2, P3, …®Ó ®−îc nh− h×nh vÏ H×nh 2.82 H×nh 2.83Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  70. 70. Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 70 - Step 4. Save file l¹i Chän File > Save NhËp tªn file (file name): drill2 Chó ý : File h×nh häc drill2 ®−îc dïng ®Ó khoan vµ ta r« s¸u lç trong bµi 8 ë ch−¬ng 7 Project 4: T¹o mét h×nh ch÷ nhËt vµ bèn ®iÓm nh− trªn h×nh vÏ Ghi l¹i file víi tªn drill3. File sÏ ®−îc dïng trong bµi 9 cña ch−¬ng 7 §èi t−êng h×nh häc nµy bao gåm mét h×nh ch÷ nhËt vµ 4 ®iÓm. HÖ trôc to¹ ®é cña c¸c ®iÓm mèc ®−îc thÓ hiÖn trong h×nh 2.85 Step 1. T¹o mét h×nh ch÷ nhËt Chän Create > Rectangle hoÆc chän biÓu t−îng NhËp gãc d−íi tr¸i NhËp gãc trªn ph¶i Step 2. T¹o bèn ®iÓm Chän Create > Point > Position hoặc chọn biểu tượng NhËp to¹ ®é : NhËp to¹ ®é : NhËp to¹ ®é : NhËp to¹ ®é : 11 4 2 1 1.5 2.25 2 2 2 0.75 H×nh 2.84 P3(1,1,-1.5) P6(5,3,-2.25)P4(1,3,-1.5) P5(5,1,-2.25) P2(6,4) P1(0,0) H×nh 2.85 Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  71. 71. Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 71 - Step 3. Ghi l¹i file Chän File > Save NhËp tªn file (file name): drill3 Project 5. Sö dung lÖnh Letters ®Ó t¹o m« h×nh sau. M« h×nh nµy gåm hai ®−êng trßn vµ n¨m chuçi ch÷ trong 3 lo¹i ph«ng; MCX (box) font, Arial, vµ TimesNew Roman. Sö dông c¸c ph«ng ®ã ®Ó t¹o c¸c ch÷: 1. EASTERN MICHIGAN UNIVERSITY Font = MCX (box) font Height = 0.5 Spacing = 0.05 Arc Radius = 2.4 2. INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGY Font = MCX (box) font Height = 0.3 Spacing = 0.05 Arc Radius = 2.5 3. CAD CAM Font = Arial (Regular) Height = 0.4 Spacing = 0.1 Arc Radius = 1.4 4. CNC Font = Arial (Bold Italic) Height = 0.6 Spacing = 0.15 Starting point = (-1,-0.3) 5. YES Font = Times New Roman (Regular) Height = 0.8 Spacing = 0.2 Arc Radius = 1.4 Chó ý : B¹n cã thÓ thay ®æi mÇu vµ ch÷ trªn h×nh trªn H×nh 2.86 Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  72. 72. Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 72 - Step 1.T¹o hai ®−êng trßn Chän Create > Arc > Circle center point hoặc chọn biểu tượng NhËp to¹ ®é t©m : NhËp ®−êng kÝnh : NhËp to¹ ®é t©m : NhËp ®−êng kÝnh : Hai ®−êng trßn sÏ xuÊt hiÖn nh− h×nh vÏ 7.87 Step 2. T¹o ra chuçi kÝ tù sö dông mÇu 12 vµ level 2 KÝch chọn sau ®ã nhËp 2 KÝch chọn sau đó chọn mầu 12 Chän Create > Letters Chọn font : MCX (box) font NhËp letters : EASTERN MICHIGAN UNIVERSITY Chän Top of arc NhËp chiÒu cao ch÷ (letter height): 0.5 NhËp ®é n©ng cña ch÷ (letter spacing): 0.05 NhËp b¸n kÝnh cung trßn (arc radius): 2.45 Khoảng cách giữa các chữ (spacing ) : 0.05 Chọn c¸c thong số xong kÝch chọn OK NhËp to¹ ®é t©m cung trßn : Step 3. T¹o chuçi ch÷ d−íi ®¸y cung trßn Chän Create > Letters Chọn font : MCX (box) font NhËp ch÷ ( letters): INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGY NhËp chiÒu cao ch÷ (letter height): 0.3 Chän Bottom of arc NhËp ®é n©ng cña ch÷ (letter spacing): 0.05 NhËp b¸n kÝnh cung trßn (arc radius): 2.5 Chọn c¸c th«ng số xong kÝch chọn OK H×nh 2.88 Hình 2.87 Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  73. 73. Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 73 - H×nh 2.89 NhËp to¹ ®é t©m cung trßn: Hai chuçi ch÷ ®−îc t¹o ra nh− h×nh vÏ 7.88 Step 4. Thay ®æi level thµnh 3 vµ color thµnh 13 Chän Level sau ®ã nhËp 3 Chän Color sau ®ã nhËp 13 Step 5. T¹o ra mét chuçi ch÷ theo ph«ng Arial trªn cung trßn Chän Create > Letters >True type(R) > font Arial (Regular) > OK NhËp ch÷ (letters): CAD CAM NhËp chiÒu cao ch÷ (letter height): 0.4 Chän top of arc NhËp ®é n©ng cña ch÷ (letter spacing): 0.1 NhËp b¸n kÝnh cung trßn (arc radius): 1.4 Chän c¸c th«ng sè xong kÝch chọn OK NhËp to¹ ®é t©m cung trßn: Chuçi ch÷ ®−îc t¹o ra nh− h×nh vÏ 7.89 Step 6. T¹o ra mét chuçi ch÷ CNC däc theo ®−êng th¼ng Chän Create > Letters >Truetype (R) > Arial Bold Italic > OK NhËp ch÷ (letters): CNC NhËp chiÒu cao ch÷ (letter height): 0.6 Chän Horizontal NhËp ®é n©ng cña ch÷ (letter spacing): 0.15 Chän c¸c th«ng sè xong kÝch chọn OK NhËp ®iÓm b¾t ®Çu cña chuçi: Chuçi ch÷ ®−îc t¹o ra nh− h×nh vÏ 7.90 Hình 2.90 Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  74. 74. Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 74 - H×nh 2.93 Step 7. T¹o chuçi ch÷ YES d−íi ®¸y cung trßn Chän Create > Letters >Truetype (R) > Times New Roman > Regular > OK NhËp ch÷ (letters): YES NhËp chiÒu cao ch÷ (letter height): 0.6 Chän Bottom of arc NhËp ®é n©ng cña ch÷ (letter spacing): 0.2 NhËp b¸n kÝnh cung trßn (arc radius): 1.4 Chän c¸c th«ng sè xong kÝch chän OK NhËp to¹ ®é t©m cung trßn: Hai chuçi ch÷ ®−îc t¹o ra nh− h×nh vÏ 7.91 Step 8. L−u tÖp tin Chän File > Save NhËp tªn file ( file name): letter2 Project 6. Thay ®æi ch÷ CNC tõ level 3 vµ mÇu 13 thµnh level 4 vµ mÇu 14 Step 1. T×m l¹i file LETTER2.MC7 ®· ®−îc lµm tõ Project 5 Chän File > Open hoÆc kÝch chän T×m ®−êng dÉn ®Õn file: Letter2.mc7 File sÏ xuÊt hiÖn nh− trong h×nh 2.92 Step 2. Thay ®æi sù x¾p ®Æt thµnh level 4 vµ color 14 Chän Level sau ®ã nhËp 4 Chän Color sau ®ã nhËp 14 Chän Menu Analyze > Entity properties hoÆc kÝch chän biÓu t−îng Chän ®èi t−îng ®Ó thay ®æi (ch÷ CNC) sau ®ã Ên Enter XuÊt hiÖn b¶ng tïy chän, thay ®æi thµnh H×nh 2.91 H×nh 2.92 Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  75. 75. Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 75 - H×nh 2.94 H×nh 2.95 vµ kÝch chän Ch÷ CNC ®−îc thay ®æi thµnh color 14 2.14 luyªn tËp: 1. Dïng mét b¶n vÏ nµo ®è ®Ó thÓ hiÖn menu lÖnh ®· häc. T¹o lËp c¸c ®èi t−îng h×nh häc 2. Mét ®iÓm cã thÓ x¸c ®Þnh trong MasterCAM b»ng bao nhiªu c¸ch? 3. Cã bao nhiªu tuú chän ®Ó t¹o ra mét ®−êng th¼ng trong MasterCAM ? 4. M« t¶ nÐt ®Æc tr−ng khi t¹o ra c¸c ®−êng (line) liªn kÕt 5. M« t¶ sù kh¸c nhau gi÷a cung trßn vµ ®−êng trßn 6. Cã bao nhiªu tuú chän ®Ó t¹o ra cung trßn 7. Cã bao nhiªu tuú chän ®Ó t¹o ra ®−êng trßn ? 8. Ba tham sè fillet lµ g×? M« t¶ c¸ch sö dung c¸c tham sè ®ã trªn mét b¶n vÏ 9. Spline lµ g×? Sè ®iÓm tèi thiÓu ®Ó x¸c ®Þnh mét spline? 10. Hai c¸ch b×nh th−êng ®Ó t¹o ra ®−êng cong 2D trong MasterCAM lµ g× ? 11. Sö dông mét b¶n vÏ ®Ó thÓ hiÖn c¸ch t¹o ra mét h×nh ch÷ nhËt b»ng 1 ®iÓm vµ 2 ®iÓm 12. M« t¶ thñ tôc dïng trong MasterCAM ®Ó t¹o ra ph«ng ch÷ 13. T¹o m« h×nh 2.94 vµ m« h×nh 2.95 vµ ghi l¹i d−íi file d−íi tªn drill4. T¹o ra m« hinh (h×nh 2.96) vµ ghi l¹i d−íi file d−íi tªn comb2. Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  76. 76. Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 76 - Ch−¬ng III: ®−êng ch¹y dao d¹ng 2D tõ m« h×nh tíi lËp thμnh ®−êng ch¹y dao * Đèi t−îng: Nhận biết c¸c kiểu cña m«®un ®−êngng ch¹y dao d¹ng 2D vµ biÕt khi nµo sö dông chóng X¸c ®Þnh c¸c tham sè th«ng th−êng trong m«®un ®−êng ch¹y dao 2D ¸p dông c¸c ®−êng ch¹y dao trªn ®Ó t¹o ra ch−¬ng tr×nh NC cho tõng sản phẩm I. C¸c ®−êng ch¹y dao cña m«®un 2D MasterCAM cung cấp 3 nhãm của m«đun đường chạy dao để tạo ra đường chạy dao: m«đun 2D, m«đun 3D, vµ m«đun nhiều trục. Ta sử dụng m«đun 2D để tạo ra đường chạy dao 2D cho gia c«ng ph«i cã mặt phẳng dạng 2D. Ta sử dụng m«đun 3D để tạo ra đường chạy dao 3D cho nhiều loại mặt 3D kh¸c nhau vµ cho m«đun nhiều trục cho gia c«ng c¸c phần phức tạp. Trong chương nµy giới thiệu m«đun chạy dao 2D. MasterCAM sẽ cung cấp cho bạn 4 đường chạy dao của m«đun nµy: contour, pocket, drill, face vµ engraving. Bảng dưới đ©y sẽ tổng kết nÐt đặc trưng vµ ứng dụng của c¸c môđun đường ch y dao 2D trªn. C¸c lo¹i m«§un M« t¶ m«®un øng dông H×nh minh Häa Contour Tạo ra đường chạy dao dọc theo c¸c đối tượng liªn kết như một đường contour. Bao gồm c¸c nhãm h×nh học: Line, arc hoặc spline Gia c«ng bªn trong hoặc bªn ngoµi biªn dạng Pocket Tạo đường chạy dao để cắt c¸c phần kim loại trong đường contour ®ãng. Bao gồm c¸c nhãm h×nh học: biªn giới đãng Gia c«ng c¸c loại hộp. Gia c«ng nhiều bề mặt lớn Drill Tạo c¸c đường chạy dao thực hiện khoan, tiện trong, taro. Bao gồm c¸c nhãm h×nh học: point Khoan Tiện trong Taro Face Tạo c¸c đường chạy dao thực hiện cắt c¸c phần kim loại theo bề mặt Gia c«ng bªn trªn bề mặt chi tiết Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  77. 77. Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 77 - Engraving Tạo c¸c đường chạy dao thực hiện cắt khắc, trổ, chạm trªn bề mặt Gia c«ng bề mặt chi tiết II. X¸c ®Þnh dông cô MasterCAM nhiÒu lo¹i tham sè ®Ó x¸c ®Þnh th«ng tin liªn quan tíi viÖc t¹o ra ®−êng ch¹y dao. C¸c tham sè ®ã cã thÓ chia lµm c¸c nhãm nh− sau: tool definition (x¸c ®Þnh dông cô), tool parameters (tham sè dông cô), vµ module specific parameters (m«®un tham sè ®Æc biÖt). Tool definition cho phÐp ng−êi dïng x¸c ®Þnh dông cô míi, chän lùa c¸c dông ®· cã trong th− viÖn, hoÆc hiÖu chØnh c¸c dông cô ®· cã s½n. Tool parameters nã ®−îc coi nh− tham sè th«ng th−êng bëi v× nã ®−îc sö dông th−êng xuyªn trong tÊt c¶ c¸c m«®un ®−êng ch¹y dao, trong khi module specific parameters chØ sö dông trong c¸c tr−êng hîp ®Æc biÖt kh«ng cã 1 tr×nh øng dông nµo lµm kh¸c ®−îc. Trong phÇn nµy chóng ta sÏ ®Ò cËp ®Õn vÊn ®Ò lµm thÕ nµo ®Ó x¸c ®Þnh dông cô míi, chän lùa dông cô ®· cã trong th− viÖn, vµ hiÖu chØnh dông cô ®· tån t¹i. MasterCAM dïng hép tho¹i cña c¸c lo¹i ®−êng ch¹y dao ®Ó x¸c ®Þnh, chän lùa vµ hiÖu chØnh dông cô. §Ó xuÊt hiÖn hép tho¹i Êy xuÊt hiÖn nh− h×nh vÏ phÝa d−íi • Chän råi chän ®−êng ch¹y dao muèn dïng (Contour, Drill, Face, Engraving) hép tho¹i sÏ xuÊt hiÖn t−¬ng øng víi ®−êng ch¹y dao ®· chän • Sau ®ã kÝch phÝm chuét ph¶I hoÆc chän ®Ó xuÊt hiÖn b¶ng Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  78. 78. Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 78 - Tuú chän sÏ xuÊt hiÖn trong ®ã cã c¸c tuú chän bÞ mê ®i nÕu dông cô ®ã cã ho¹t ®éng trªn file ®ang ho¹t ®éng. X¸c ®Þnh 1 dông cô míi HiÖu chØnh 1 dông cô ®· tån t¹i trong khi lµm viÖc Thay ®æi gãc cña ®Çu dao Qu¶n lý dông cô §Ó t¹o 1 dông cô míi ta ph¶i ®Æt 3 tuú chän trong hép tho¹i: tool type, tool/holder definition, vµ tool parameters. Nã ®−îc thÓ hiÖn nh− ë d−íi ®©y. Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org
  79. 79. Bμi gi¶ng MasterCAM - 79 - Tool type KÝch vµo “Tool type” trong define tool ta më ®−îc hép tho¹i vÒ c¸c lo¹i dao. MasterCAM cung cÊp cho ng−êi dïng 20 lo¹i dao. Trong hép tho¹i còng xuÊt hiÖn c¸c dông cô kh¸c nhau. Cã c¸c d÷ liÖu cÇn ph¶I ®−îc ®Æt trong hép héi tho¹i lµ: Tool Diameter (®−êng kÝnh dao), Holder size (cì vßng kÑp), Machining type (lo¹i gia c«ng c¾t). Ta thÊy nh− h×nh vÏ d−íi Hotline: 033 666 2767 Kênh Youtube: Học Cơ Khí Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HocCoKhi Website: www.hoccokhi.vn www.cokhi.org Email: hoccokhi.info@gmail.com shared by hoccokhi.vn Tải nhiều tài liệu và video tự học miễn phí tại www.cokhi.org

×