Dịch vụ cho thuê xe vận tải chở hàng ở tại Bình Dương Dịch vụ cho thuê xe vận tải chở hàng ở Bình Dương Giá Rẻ Dịch vụ cho...
Quy trình Dịch vụ cho thuê xe vận tải chở hàng giá rẻ ở tại Bình Dương. Với đội ngũ nhân sự có nhiều năm kinh nghiệm, chún...
Các ưu đãi khi sử dụng Dịch vụ cho thuê xe vận tải chở hàng ở tại Bình Dương của công ty Đại Đồng Đen. - Giảm giá 30% cho ...
Dịch vụ cho thuê xe vận tải chở hàng ở tại Bình Dương, với hơn 100 đầu xe tải, vận tải an toàn Uy Tín Giá Rẻ Giảm Giá 30%

  1. 1. Dịch vụ cho thuê xe vận tải chở hàng ở tại Bình Dương Dịch vụ cho thuê xe vận tải chở hàng ở Bình Dương Giá Rẻ Dịch vụ cho thuê xe vận tải chở hàng ở tại Bình Dương, với hơn 100 đầu xe tải, vận tải an toàn Uy Tín Giá Rẻ Giảm Giá 30% DỊCH VỤ CHO THUÊ XE VẬN TẢI CHỞ HÀNG Ở TẠI BÌNH DƯƠNG GIÁ RẺ Công ty Đại Đồng Đen với trên 10 năm kinh nghiệm trong lĩnh vực cho thuê xe tải tại Bình Dương, chúng tôi là đơn vị cung cấp dịch vụ cho thuê xe vận tải chở hàng ở tại Bình Dương, với chất lượng, giá cả hợp lý nhất. - Hãy liên hệ ngay với chúng tôi để thực hiện công việc của bạn một cách tốt nhất qua Hotline: 0937.603.134- 0937.294.131 Mrs.Kim Oanh- Dịch vụ vận tải các loại với hơn 100 đầu xe cam kết phục vụ nhất nhất hiệu quả. - Cho thuê xe tải vận chuyển hàng tại Bình Dương - Nhận Chở Hàng Giá Rẻ, Nhận Chở Hàng Thuê- Dịch vụ xe tải chở hàng thuê- Với lực lượng xe tải hùng hâụ từ 1 tấn-1,25 tấn-1,5 tấn-2 tấn- 2,5 tấn-3 tấn- 30 tấn, xe tải thùng ,xe tải đều kéo, xe container vận chuyển đường dài thuê xe tải Bắc Nam gọi ngay. - Xe tải từ 1 tấn-3,5 tấn-5 tấn-6 tấn -7 tấn-8 tấn-9 tấn , DỊCH VỤ VẬN CHUYỂN Đại Đồng Đen cung cấp dịch vụ chở hàng, vận chuyển hàng hóa tại nội và ngoại thành của Bình Dương, xe tải đi các tỉnh lấy hàng, xe chở từ trong tỉnh vận chuyển dài hạn, thuê xe tải taxi tải theo tháng. - Cho thuê xe tải vận chuyển hàng Bình Dương, tại KCN Đồng An, Sóng Thần, Việt Hương, Rạch Bắp, An Điền. Giảm giá 30% - Giá rẻ - Gọi ngay. Hotline: 0937.603.134 Mr.Trưởng Hotline: 0937.294.131 Mrs.Kim Oanh
  2. 2. Quy trình Dịch vụ cho thuê xe vận tải chở hàng giá rẻ ở tại Bình Dương. Với đội ngũ nhân sự có nhiều năm kinh nghiệm, chúng tôi đã xây dựng lên quy trình cho thuê xe tải chuyên nghiệp nhất. - Quảng bá thông tin chào hàng về sản phẩm và dịch vụ của công ty. - Tiếp nhận các thông tin về nhu cầu thuê xe một cách nhanh chóng và hiệu quả nhất. - Báo giá tốc hành chỉ trong vòng 30 giây để khách hàng sớm có quyết định. - Bố trí phương tiện hợp lý, chất lượng an toàn một cách nhanh chóng 24/24. - Thực hiện một cách an toàn hiệu quả và tiết kiệm chi phí tối đa cho khách. - Kết thúc công việc trong sự vui vẻ - Khi ở khách quý, khi đi khách nhớ. - Thanh toán: phương thức thanh toán linh hoạt bằng tiền mặt hoặc chuyển khoản. Dịch vụ cho thuê xe vận tải chở hàng ở tại Bình Dương – 5 cam kết. - Cam kết 1: Dịch vụ cho thuê xe vận tải chở hàng giá rẻ nhất ở tại Bình Dương. - Cam kết 2: Giá luôn rẻ hơn thị trường đến 30% cho tất cả các hợp đồng. - Cam kết 3: Phục vụ uy tín, chất lượng và chuyên nghiệp nhất Bình Dương. - Cam kết 4: Báo giá cực nhanh chỉ trong vòng 30 giây. - Cam kết 5: Đại Đồng Đen là địa chỉ tin cậy nhất tại Bình Dương về dịch vụ vận tải.
  3. 3. Các ưu đãi khi sử dụng Dịch vụ cho thuê xe vận tải chở hàng ở tại Bình Dương của công ty Đại Đồng Đen. - Giảm giá 30% cho các giao dịch khi báo giá với khách hàng. - Giảm giá tiếp 10% cho nhu cầu thuê xe dài hạn theo tháng, theo năm. - Hỗ trợ tư vấn Miễn Phí các dịch vụ: Xe cẩu, xe nâng, xe tải, xe du lịch. - Phục vụ uy tín, chất lượng và chuyên nghiệp nhất tỉnh Bình Dương. Ngoài Dịch vụ cho thuê xe vận tải chở hàng ở tại Bình Dương, công ty Đại Đồng Đen còn có dịch vụ cho thuê tại 63 tỉnh thành cả nước: Biên Hoà, Đồng Nai, Tphcm, Long An, Tây Ninh, Hải Dương, Hải Phòng,... Các quận huyện tại Bình Dương: Thuận An, Dĩ An, Tân Uyên, Bến Cát, Thủ Dầu Một, Bàu Bàng, Phú Giáo. Bài viết hữu ích khác: Cho thuê xe tải Thuận An. Cho thuê xe tải Dĩ An. Dịch vụ vận tải Tân Uyên. Dịch vụ vận tải Bến Cát. Cho thuê xe nâng Bình Dương. ================= Mọi chi tiết xin liên hệ: Công ty TNHH TM & DV Vận Tải Đại Đồng Đen Địa chỉ: Số 14A, lô 1, KP. 1A, P.An Phú, TX. Thuận An, Bình Dương Điện thoại: 0937.603.134 Mr.Trưởng - 0937.294.131 Mrs.Kim Oanh. Email: daidongden@yahoo.com Website: daidongden.com

