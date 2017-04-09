El temor Comentarios al discurso del presidente Uchtdorf
Dos momentos del temor •En el concilio premortal •En la mortalidad
El Plan del Padre para sus hijos • Se nos daría un cuerpo • Se nos colocaría en un lugar que nos proveería las experiencia...
Plan de Satanás • Tomar la posición del Padre • Al ver el temor de algunos propuso un plan irrealizable mediante el cual t...
Dos vías en la premortalidad PLAN DEL PADRE PLAN DE SATANÁS AMOR Y ESPERANZA TEMOR Y DECEPCIÓN Dos vías en la mortalidad
Hijos de perdición Reino Telestial Reino Terrestre Reino Celestial Nivel 1 Nivel 2 Exaltación
• 45 y ni el fin de ello, ni el lugar, ni su tormento, ningún hombre lo sabe; • 46 ni tampoco fue, ni es, ni será revelado...
El temor
El temor
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

El temor

15 views

Published on

Comentarios breves al discurso de presidente Utchtdorf

Published in: Leadership & Management
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
15
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

El temor

  1. 1. El temor Comentarios al discurso del presidente Uchtdorf
  2. 2. Dos momentos del temor •En el concilio premortal •En la mortalidad
  3. 3. El Plan del Padre para sus hijos • Se nos daría un cuerpo • Se nos colocaría en un lugar que nos proveería las experiencias necesarias para aprender y calificarnos para regresar capacitados para vivir la vida que vive nuestro Padre • Tendríamos aflicción y conoceríamos el dolor • Se nos daría albedrío moral • Se nos guiaría a través de los mandamientos • Podríamos equivocarnos y aún perdernos • El Padre enviaría a Jesucristo para expiar y rescatarnos • La clave de este plan es EL AMOR
  4. 4. Plan de Satanás • Tomar la posición del Padre • Al ver el temor de algunos propuso un plan irrealizable mediante el cual todos se salvarían, obviamente les quitaría el albedrío
  5. 5. Dos vías en la premortalidad PLAN DEL PADRE PLAN DE SATANÁS AMOR Y ESPERANZA TEMOR Y DECEPCIÓN Dos vías en la mortalidad
  6. 6. Hijos de perdición Reino Telestial Reino Terrestre Reino Celestial Nivel 1 Nivel 2 Exaltación
  7. 7. • 45 y ni el fin de ello, ni el lugar, ni su tormento, ningún hombre lo sabe; • 46 ni tampoco fue, ni es, ni será revelado al hombre, salvo a quienes se hacen participantes de ello; • 47 sin embargo, yo, el Señor, lo manifiesto en visión a muchos, pero enseguida lo cierro otra vez; • 48 por consiguiente, no comprenden el fin, la anchura, la altura, la profundidad ni la miseria de ello, ni tampoco hombre alguno, sino los que son ordenados a esta condenación. D&C 76:45-48

×