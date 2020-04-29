Dr. Stephanie Karhoff - Fallow soil syndrome: is it a problem?

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Fallow Syndrome: Is it a Problem? Stephanie Karhoff Ohio State University Extension
Phenomenon that occurs in unplanted acres due to decline of beneficial mycorrhizal fungi Image: Ohio Farm Bureau
Over 1.5 million prevented planting acres in Ohio
Main symptoms are stunting and P deficiency Image: OSU Extension
Mycorrhizae extend root system and play key role in fertility Image: Visualization of hyphal networks on cherry plum (a) a...
Mycorrhizae require living host to complete life cycle Image: Life cycle of an arbuscular mycorrhizal fungi. Heike et al. ...
Symbiotic Relationship Photosynthates ↔ Nutrients
Will Fallow Syndrome be a problem in 2020?
Will Fallow Syndrome be a problem in 2020? …it depends
There may be more questions than answers
Looking for answers: Great Flood of 1993 Image: Great Flood of 1993. National Weather Service
• May – Sept. ‘93 • Mississippi and Missouri Rivers and tributaries • ND, SD, NE, KS, MN, IA, WI, and IL Great Flood of 19...
• Soil and plant samples collected in ‘94 from three sites: – Each site had flooded field and adjacent field that was not ...
Mycorrhizal colonization: floods vs not flooded fields Adapted from: J.R. Ellis, 1998. J. Prod. Agric. 11:155-204.
Flooded fields had 68% less colonization at beginning of ‘94 growing season Adapted from: J.R. Ellis, 1998. J. Prod. Agric...
Flooded fields had 65% less colonization in May ‘94 Adapted from: J.R. Ellis, 1998. J. Prod. Agric. 11:155-204.
Flooded fields had 48% less colonization in July ‘94 Adapted from: J.R. Ellis, 1998. J. Prod. Agric. 11:155-204.
Flooded fields had 12 bu/ac yield loss compared to fields not flooded in ‘93 Adapted from: J.R. Ellis, 1998. J. Prod. Agri...
• Yes, lack of host plants reduced mycorrhizal colonization – Increased 62% from April to July in flooded fields • Suggest...
How does soil disturbance and crop residue affect overwinter survival of mycorrhizal fungi?
• Buried soil-filled pouches in corn field • Presence of roots (coarse mesh) vs. Absence of roots (fine mesh) • Three dist...
Overall, there was more active hyphae in the presence of roots Z. Kabir, et al. 1997. Mycorrhiza. 7:197-200.
Without disturbance, amount of active mycorrhizae still decreased from fall to spring by 33% Z. Kabir, et al. 1997. Mycorr...
Fall disturbance outside of pouches decreased active hyphae by 49% from fall to spring Z. Kabir, et al. 1997. Mycorrhiza. ...
Fall disturbance both within and outside of pouches decreased active hyphae by 77% from fall to spring Z. Kabir, et al. 19...
Residue may supply energy to hyphae
Fall disturbance may disrupt hyphal networks
• Brassicas (ex. radishes) are not hosts to mycorrhizae Managing Fallow Syndrome – Plant fall cover crop
• Less dependent on mycorrhizae than corn – In general, shorter root systems are more dependent on mycorrhizae Managing Fa...
• Remember, mycorrhizae can “rebound” – Effects likely limited to single growing season – Resiliency of soil will likely l...
Questions? Thank You Stephanie Karhoff Williams County OSU Ext. karhoff.41@osu.edu 419-636-5608
