Biologia geologia 3

BIOLOGÍA Y GEOLOGÍA Apuntes de clase Curso 2017-2018 3º ESO
Biología y Geología Índice de contenidos.2 http://biologia-geologia.com Puedes acceder a la web de Biología y Geología de ...
Biología y Geología Índice de contenidos.3 http://biologia-geologia.com CONTENIDOS TEMA 1. ORGANIZACIÓN GENERAL DEL CUERPO...
Biología y Geología Índice de contenidos.4 http://biologia-geologia.com 5.1. ORGANIZACIÓN GENERAL DEL APARATO CIRCULATORIO...
Biología y Geología Índice de contenidos.5 http://biologia-geologia.com Síndrome de abstinencia .............................
Biología y Geología Índice de contenidos.6 http://biologia-geologia.com 10.5. ACTIVIDADES ...................................
Biología y Geología Índice de contenidos.7 http://biologia-geologia.com Ecosistemas urbanos..................................
Biología y Geología Tema 1.8 http://biologia-geologia.com TEMA 1. ORGANIZACIÓN GENERAL DEL CUERPO HUMANO 1.1. Niveles de o...
Biología y Geología Tema 1.9 http://biologia-geologia.com Como ves, algunas moléculas se unen con otras para formar un niv...
Biología y Geología Tema 1.10 http://biologia-geologia.com  La membrana plasmática es una capa de lípidos y proteínas que...
Biología y Geología Tema 1.11 http://biologia-geologia.com File:Average prokaryote cell- es.svg - Wikimedia Commons. (s. f...
Biología y Geología Tema 1.12 http://biologia-geologia.com Maestros de Corazón: Animación de una célula Eucarionta(Animaci...
Biología y Geología Tema 1.13 http://biologia-geologia.com Los centriolos son unos orgánulos de forma cilíndrica que inter...
Biología y Geología Tema 1.14 http://biologia-geologia.com La célula, en su ADN, contiene toda la información hereditaria ...
Biología y Geología Tema 1.15 http://biologia-geologia.com los adultos, se encuentran recubriendo los huesos de las articu...
Biología y Geología Tema 1.16 http://biologia-geologia.com  La circulación: El aparato circulatorio está formado por el c...
Biología y Geología Tema 2.17 http://biologia-geologia.com TEMA 2. ALIMENTACIÓN Y SALUD 2.1. Alimentación y nutrición La n...
Biología y Geología Tema 2.18 http://biologia-geologia.com  Plástica o estructural. Se necesitan nutrientes para el creci...
Biología y Geología Tema 2.19 http://biologia-geologia.com Otros glúcidos tienen función estructural, como la celulosa, qu...
Biología y Geología Tema 2.20 http://biologia-geologia.com Las células obtienen la energía de la oxidación de los nutrient...
Biología y Geología Tema 2.21 http://biologia-geologia.com o Grupo I: Energético (composición predominante en glúcidos: pr...
Biología y Geología Tema 2.22 http://biologia-geologia.com  Nivel 2: o En este nivel se encuentran alimentos ricos en fib...
Biología y Geología Tema 2.23 http://biologia-geologia.com - Consumir frutas y verduras frescas diariamente para obtener v...
Biología y Geología Tema 2.24 http://biologia-geologia.com Los alimentos, desde el lugar donde se producen hasta que llega...
Biología y Geología Tema 2.25 http://biologia-geologia.com - Evitar la mezcla de alimentos: Separar los productos alimenti...
Biología y Geología Tema 2.26 http://biologia-geologia.com  La salazón: Consiste en añadir sal (cloruro sódico) al alimen...
Biología y Geología Tema 2.27 http://biologia-geologia.com Un aditivo alimentario es aquella sustancia que, sin constituir...
temario de Biología y Geología de 3º eso con teoría y actividades

  1. 1. BIOLOGÍA Y GEOLOGÍA Apuntes de clase Curso 2017-2018 3º ESO
  2. 2. Biología y Geología Índice de contenidos.2 http://biologia-geologia.com Puedes acceder a la web de Biología y Geología de 3º de ESO desde tu móvil a través de este código: Si quieres ver este libro con Realidad Aumentada, instala la aplicación Aurasma con este otro código y sígueme haciendo clic en “Follow” en “pedroluis´s Public Auras”. Cuando tengas descargada Aurasma, y me estés siguiendo, podrás descubrir la Realidad Aumentada en las imágenes que tienen este símbolo a su lado. Sólo tienes que enfocar con tu móvil, esperar unos segundos y ver cómo tu libro adquiere una nueva dimensión. Está obra está publicada bajo licencia Creative Commons. Este material tiene como complemento una web, http://biologia-geologia.com/BG3, que contiene las fotografías, animaciones, ejercicios y referencias bibliográficas que no aparecen en este documento para no ocupar demasiado papel.
  3. 3. Biología y Geología Índice de contenidos.3 http://biologia-geologia.com CONTENIDOS TEMA 1. ORGANIZACIÓN GENERAL DEL CUERPO HUMANO..................................................8 1.1. NIVELES DE ORGANIZACIÓN DEL CUERPO HUMANO............................................................................8 1.2. LA CÉLULA .........................................................................................................................................9 Teoría celular.....................................................................................................................................10 La célula como unidad estructural.....................................................................................................10 La célula como unidad funcional .......................................................................................................13 La célula como unidad genética.........................................................................................................13 1.3. TEJIDOS ............................................................................................................................................14 1.4. ÓRGANOS, SISTEMAS Y APARATOS ...................................................................................................15 1.5. ACTIVIDADES ...................................................................................................................................16 1.6. BIBLIOGRAFÍA ..................................................................................................................................16 TEMA 2. ALIMENTACIÓN Y SALUD ................................................................................................17 2.1. ALIMENTACIÓN Y NUTRICIÓN...........................................................................................................17 2.2. LOS NUTRIENTES ..............................................................................................................................17 Tipos de nutrientes .............................................................................................................................18 Nutrientes inorgánicos .................................................................................................................................... 18 El agua ........................................................................................................................................................................... 18 Las sales minerales......................................................................................................................................................... 18 Nutrientes orgánicos ....................................................................................................................................... 18 Glúcidos......................................................................................................................................................................... 18 Lípidos ........................................................................................................................................................................... 19 Proteínas......................................................................................................................................................................... 19 Vitaminas....................................................................................................................................................................... 19 La energía de los nutrientes ...............................................................................................................19 2.3. LOS ALIMENTOS ...............................................................................................................................20 2.4. DIETAS .............................................................................................................................................22 2.5. EL CONSUMO DE ALIMENTOS............................................................................................................23 2.6. CONSERVACIÓN E HIGIENE DE LOS ALIMENTOS ................................................................................25 2.7. LA PRODUCCIÓN DE ALIMENTOS.......................................................................................................27 2.8. ENFERMEDADES RELACIONADAS CON LA ALIMENTACIÓN ................................................................30 2.9. ACTIVIDADES ...................................................................................................................................33 2.10. BIBLIOGRAFÍA ................................................................................................................................34 TEMA 3. EL APARATO DIGESTIVO Y LA DIGESTIÓN................................................................35 3.1.- LA FUNCIÓN DE NUTRICIÓN.............................................................................................................35 3.2.- EL APARATO DIGESTIVO..................................................................................................................35 Procesos digestivos ............................................................................................................................37 La ingestión .................................................................................................................................................... 37 La digestión .................................................................................................................................................... 38 La absorción.................................................................................................................................................... 40 La expulsión o egestión .................................................................................................................................. 40 3.3. ENFERMEDADES DEL APARATO DIGESTIVO.......................................................................................41 3.4. HÁBITOS SALUDABLES RELACIONADOS CON EL APARATO DIGESTIVO ..............................................43 3.5. ACTIVIDADES ...................................................................................................................................44 3.6. BIBLIOGRAFÍA ..................................................................................................................................45 TEMA 4. EL APARATO RESPIRATORIO Y LA RESPIRACIÓN ..................................................46 4.1. LAS VÍAS RESPIRATORIAS Y LOS PULMONES .....................................................................................46 Las vías respiratorias.........................................................................................................................46 Los pulmones......................................................................................................................................47 4.2. LA ACTIVIDAD RESPIRATORIA ..........................................................................................................49 4.3. ENFERMEDADES DEL APARATO RESPIRATORIO.................................................................................49 4.4. HÁBITOS SALUDABLES RELACIONADOS CON EL APARATO RESPIRATORIO ........................................52 4.5. ACTIVIDADES ...................................................................................................................................53 4.6. BIBLIOGRAFÍA ..................................................................................................................................53 TEMA 5. EL APARATO CIRCULATORIO Y LA CIRCULACIÓN................................................54
  4. 4. Biología y Geología Índice de contenidos.4 http://biologia-geologia.com 5.1. ORGANIZACIÓN GENERAL DEL APARATO CIRCULATORIO .................................................................54 5.2. LA SANGRE.......................................................................................................................................54 5.3. EL CORAZÓN.....................................................................................................................................55 5.4. MOVIMIENTOS DEL CORAZÓN...........................................................................................................56 Sístole auricular .................................................................................................................................57 Sístole ventricular...............................................................................................................................57 Diástole ..............................................................................................................................................57 5.5. LOS VASOS SANGUÍNEOS ..................................................................................................................57 5.6. LA PRESIÓN SANGUÍNEA ...................................................................................................................58 5.7. LA CIRCULACIÓN DE LA SANGRE ......................................................................................................58 5.8. LINFA Y SISTEMA LINFÁTICO ............................................................................................................59 5.9. ENFERMEDADES DEL APARATO CIRCULATORIO ................................................................................60 Enfermedades de los vasos sanguíneos ..............................................................................................60 Enfermedades del corazón .................................................................................................................61 Enfermedades de la sangre ................................................................................................................62 5.10. HÁBITOS SALUDABLES PARA EL APARATO CIRCULATORIO .............................................................63 5.11. ACTIVIDADES .................................................................................................................................63 5.12. BIBLIOGRAFÍA ................................................................................................................................64 TEMA 6. EL APARATO EXCRETOR Y LA EXCRECIÓN..............................................................65 6.1. LA EXCRECIÓN .................................................................................................................................65 6.2. EL SISTEMA URINARIO ......................................................................................................................65 Los riñones .........................................................................................................................................66 Formación de la orina ..................................................................................................................................... 67 Las vías urinarias...............................................................................................................................68 6.3. ENFERMEDADES RENALES ................................................................................................................68 6.3. HÁBITOS SALUDABLES PARA APARATO EXCRETOR...........................................................................69 6.4. ACTIVIDADES ...................................................................................................................................70 6.5. BIBLIOGRAFÍA ..................................................................................................................................70 TEMA 7. EL SISTEMA NERVIOSO.....................................................................................................71 7.1. LA FUNCIÓN DE RELACIÓN Y EL SISTEMA NERVIOSO........................................................................71 7.2. LAS CÉLULAS DEL SISTEMA NERVIOSO ............................................................................................71 La neurona .........................................................................................................................................71 La glía ................................................................................................................................................73 7.3. EL IMPULSO NERVIOSO .....................................................................................................................73 Propagación del impulso nervioso.....................................................................................................73 La sinapsis..........................................................................................................................................74 7.4. ORGANIZACIÓN DEL SISTEMA NERVIOSO.........................................................................................74 Sistema Nervioso Central...................................................................................................................75 Encéfalo.......................................................................................................................................................... 75 El cerebro....................................................................................................................................................................... 76 El tronco cerebral ........................................................................................................................................................... 76 El cerebelo ..................................................................................................................................................................... 76 El bulbo raquídeo ........................................................................................................................................................... 76 Médula espinal................................................................................................................................................ 76 Sistema Nervioso Periférico ...............................................................................................................77 Sistema Nervioso Somático ............................................................................................................................ 77 Nervios craneales ........................................................................................................................................................... 77 Nervios raquídeos o espinales ........................................................................................................................................ 78 Sistema Nervioso Autónomo .......................................................................................................................... 79 7.5. LOS ACTOS NERVIOSOS.....................................................................................................................80 Actos reflejos o involuntarios......................................................................................................................................... 80 Actos voluntarios ........................................................................................................................................................... 80 7.6. ENFERMEDADES DEL SISTEMA NERVIOSO........................................................................................81 Enfermedades cerebrales ...................................................................................................................81 Otras patologías relacionadas con la sociedad actual y el modo de vida .........................................84 7.7. HÁBITOS SALUDABLES Y SALUD MENTAL.........................................................................................85 7.8. LA DROGODEPENDENCIA ..................................................................................................................86 Características comunes de las drogas toxicomanígenas ..................................................................87 Recompensa.................................................................................................................................................... 87 Alteraciones reversibles.................................................................................................................................. 87 Tolerancia ....................................................................................................................................................... 87
  5. 5. Biología y Geología Índice de contenidos.5 http://biologia-geologia.com Síndrome de abstinencia ................................................................................................................................. 87 Refuerzo.......................................................................................................................................................... 87 Clasificación de las drogas ................................................................................................................88 Psicoestimulantes mayores ............................................................................................................................. 88 Cocaína .......................................................................................................................................................................... 88 Anfetaminas ................................................................................................................................................................... 88 Psicoestimulantes menores ............................................................................................................................. 88 La nicotina ..................................................................................................................................................................... 88 La cafeína....................................................................................................................................................................... 88 Psicodepresores............................................................................................................................................... 88 Alcohol........................................................................................................................................................................... 88 Barbitúricos.................................................................................................................................................................... 88 Cannabis......................................................................................................................................................................... 89 Alucinógenos .................................................................................................................................................. 89 Opiáceos ......................................................................................................................................................... 89 Drogas de diseño (D.D.) ................................................................................................................................. 89 Sustancias volátiles......................................................................................................................................... 89 7.9. ACTIVIDADES ...................................................................................................................................89 7.10. BIBLIOGRAFÍA ................................................................................................................................90 TEMA 8. EL SISTEMA ENDOCRINO.................................................................................................91 8.1. LOS TIPOS DE RESPUESTAS................................................................................................................91 Estímulo y respuesta...........................................................................................................................91 8.2. EL SISTEMA ENDOCRINO...................................................................................................................91 Anatomía del sistema endocrino.........................................................................................................91 Control hormonal...............................................................................................................................95 8.3. ENFERMEDADES DEL SISTEMA ENDOCRINO ......................................................................................96 8.4. ACTIVIDADES ...................................................................................................................................97 8.5. BIBLIOGRAFÍA ..................................................................................................................................97 TEMA 9. ÓRGANOS RECEPTORES. ÓRGANOS DE LOS SENTIDOS ........................................99 9.1. LA PERCEPCIÓN: LOS RECEPTORES SENSORIALES..............................................................................99 El tacto y dolor.................................................................................................................................100 El olfato............................................................................................................................................101 El gusto.............................................................................................................................................101 El ojo y la visión...............................................................................................................................102 El oído: la audición y el equilibrio...................................................................................................105 9.2. HÁBITOS SALUDABLES PARA LOS ÓRGANOS DE LOS SENTIDOS .......................................................107 9.3. ACTIVIDADES .................................................................................................................................107 9.4. BIBLIOGRAFÍA ................................................................................................................................108 TEMA 10. ÓRGANOS EFECTORES. APARATO LOCOMOTOR ................................................109 10.1. EL SISTEMA ESQUELÉTICO ............................................................................................................109 Los huesos ........................................................................................................................................109 Tejido óseo .......................................................................................................................................110 Crecimiento de los huesos y sistema hormonal................................................................................110 Huesos del cuerpo humano ..............................................................................................................111 Esqueleto axial.............................................................................................................................................. 111 Huesos del cráneo .........................................................................................................................................................111 Huesos de la cara...........................................................................................................................................................111 Columna vertebral.........................................................................................................................................................111 Caja torácica..................................................................................................................................................................111 Esqueleto apendicular................................................................................................................................... 111 Cintura escapular...........................................................................................................................................................112 Extremidades superiores................................................................................................................................................112 Cintura pélvica ..............................................................................................................................................................112 Extremidades inferiores.................................................................................................................................................112 Articulaciones...................................................................................................................................113 10.2. LA MUSCULATURA .......................................................................................................................114 El músculo........................................................................................................................................114 Tipos de músculos ............................................................................................................................114 Músculos del cuerpo humano...........................................................................................................115 10.3. HÁBITOS SALUDABLES DEL APARATO LOCOMOTOR......................................................................116 10.4. ALTERACIONES DEL APARATO LOCOMOTOR.................................................................................117
  6. 6. Biología y Geología Índice de contenidos.6 http://biologia-geologia.com 10.5. ACTIVIDADES ...............................................................................................................................119 10.6. BIBLIOGRAFÍA ..............................................................................................................................119 TEMA 11. SEXUALIDAD Y REPRODUCCIÓN HUMANAS .........................................................120 11.1. LA REPRODUCCIÓN HUMANA........................................................................................................120 El aparato reproductor masculino ...................................................................................................120 El aparato reproductor femenino.....................................................................................................123 El ciclo menstrual.............................................................................................................................126 La fecundación, embarazo y parto ...................................................................................................127 La fecundación.............................................................................................................................................. 128 El embarazo .................................................................................................................................................. 129 El parto ......................................................................................................................................................... 130 11.2. CONTROL DE LA NATALIDAD ........................................................................................................131 Métodos anticonceptivos ..................................................................................................................131 Técnicas de reproducción.................................................................................................................134 Técnicas exploratorias .................................................................................................................................. 134 Técnicas de auxilio en el parto...................................................................................................................... 134 Técnicas de reproducción asistida................................................................................................................. 134 11.3. ADOLESCENCIA Y SEXUALIDAD....................................................................................................136 Las diferencias entre hombres y mujeres .........................................................................................136 Caracteres sexuales primarios....................................................................................................................... 136 Caracteres sexuales secundarios ................................................................................................................... 136 La conducta adolescente ..................................................................................................................137 La salud sexual.................................................................................................................................137 11.4. PRINCIPALES ENFERMEDADES DE TRANSMISIÓN SEXUAL Y PREVENCIÓN......................................139 Las principales enfermedades de transmisión sexual.......................................................................139 Prevención e higiene de las enfermedades de transmisión sexual ...................................................140 11.5. ACTIVIDADES ...............................................................................................................................141 11.6. BIBLIOGRAFÍA ..............................................................................................................................141 TEMA 12. LA SALUD Y LA ENFERMEDAD ...................................................................................143 12.1. ¿QUÉ ES LA SALUD?......................................................................................................................143 Indicadores de salud.........................................................................................................................143 Factores determinantes de la salud..................................................................................................144 Hábitos no saludables ......................................................................................................................145 12.2. LA ENFERMEDAD Y SUS TIPOS.......................................................................................................145 12.3. ENFERMEDADES INFECCIOSAS......................................................................................................146 Transmisión de la enfermedad infecciosa ........................................................................................147 Enfermedades de transmisión sexual ...............................................................................................147 Enfermedades producidas por parásitos externos e internos...........................................................147 El sistema inmunitario......................................................................................................................147 Inmunidad inespecífica ................................................................................................................................. 148 Defensas externas: las barreras primarias......................................................................................................................148 Defensas internas: las barreras secundarias ...................................................................................................................148 Inmunidad específica .................................................................................................................................... 148 Prevención y curación de enfermedades infecciosas .......................................................................149 Vacunación ................................................................................................................................................... 149 Sueroterapia.................................................................................................................................................. 150 Antibióticos................................................................................................................................................... 150 12.4. ENFERMEDADES NO INFECCIOSAS.................................................................................................150 12.5. PRIMEROS AUXILIOS .....................................................................................................................151 12.6. LOS TRASPLANTES Y LA DONACIÓN DE CÉLULAS, SANGRE Y ÓRGANOS ........................................154 12.8. ACTIVIDADES ...............................................................................................................................155 12.8. BIBLIOGRAFÍA ..............................................................................................................................156 TEMA 13. LOS ECOSISTEMAS .........................................................................................................157 13.1. COMPONENTES DEL ECOSISTEMA .................................................................................................157 Biotopo .............................................................................................................................................157 Biocenosis o comunidad...................................................................................................................158 13.2. TIPOS DE ECOSISTEMAS ................................................................................................................159 Ecosistemas acuáticos......................................................................................................................159 Ecosistemas terrestres......................................................................................................................159
  7. 7. Biología y Geología Índice de contenidos.7 http://biologia-geologia.com Ecosistemas urbanos..................................................................................................................................... 160 13.3. FACTORES QUE INFLUYEN EN EL ECOSISTEMA ..............................................................................160 13.4. EQUILIBRIO EN LOS ECOSISTEMAS ................................................................................................161 Factores desencadenantes de desequilibrios en los ecosistemas .....................................................161 ¿Cómo podemos prevenir la destrucción del medio ambiente? .......................................................162 13.5. EL SUELO COMO ECOSISTEMA.......................................................................................................163 Componentes del suelo.....................................................................................................................163 Procesos de formación de un suelo ..................................................................................................163 Horizontes del suelo .........................................................................................................................163 13.6. ACTIVIDADES ...............................................................................................................................164 13.7. BIBLIOGRAFÍA ..............................................................................................................................164 TEMA 14. LA ACTIVIDAD GEOLÓGICA EXTERNA DEL PLANETA TIERRA......................165 14.1. LA ENERGÍA SOLAR EN LA TIERRA................................................................................................165 14.2. PROCESOS GEOLÓGICOS EXTERNOS ..............................................................................................166 Meteorización...................................................................................................................................166 Meteorización física o mecánica................................................................................................................... 166 Meteorización química.................................................................................................................................. 167 Meteorización biológica................................................................................................................................ 167 Erosión .............................................................................................................................................167 Transporte ........................................................................................................................................167 Sedimentación ..................................................................................................................................167 14.3. FACTORES QUE CONDICIONAN EL MODELADO DEL RELIEVE .........................................................167 Influencia del clima en el relieve (Geomorfología climática) ..........................................................167 Influencia del tipo de roca en el relieve (Geomorfología litológica) ...............................................168 Influencia de las estructuras de las rocas en el relieve (Geomorfología estructural)......................168 14.4. FORMAS DE MODELADO DEL RELIEVE...........................................................................................168 Aguas salvajes o de arroyada...........................................................................................................169 Modelado torrencial.........................................................................................................................169 Modelado fluvial...............................................................................................................................169 Aguas subterráneas ..........................................................................................................................170 Modelado kárstico......................................................................................................................................... 170 Modelado litoral...............................................................................................................................171 Formas de erosión marina .............................................................................................................................................172 Formas de sedimentación marina ..................................................................................................................................172 Modelado glaciar .............................................................................................................................172 Modelado eólico o desértico.............................................................................................................173 14.5. ACCIÓN GEOLÓGICA DE LOS SERES VIVOS ....................................................................................173 Acción destructora de los seres vivos...............................................................................................174 Acción constructora de los seres vivos.............................................................................................174 14.6. ACCIÓN GEOLÓGICA DEL SER HUMANO ........................................................................................174 14.7. ACTIVIDADES ...............................................................................................................................175 14.8. BIBLIOGRAFÍA ..............................................................................................................................175 TEMA 15. LA ACTIVIDAD GEOLÓGICA INTERNA DEL PLANETA TIERRA.......................176 15.1. LA ENERGÍA INTERNA DE LA TIERRA ............................................................................................176 Origen del calor interno de la Tierra...............................................................................................176 Gradiente geotérmico.......................................................................................................................176 Movimiento de los continentes .........................................................................................................177 15.2. VOLCANES....................................................................................................................................177 Estructura de un volcán....................................................................................................................178 Productos volcánicos........................................................................................................................178 Tipos de volcanes .............................................................................................................................179 Riesgo volcánico...............................................................................................................................179 15.3. TERREMOTOS ...............................................................................................................................181 Ondas sísmicas.................................................................................................................................181 Magnitud e intensidad de los terremotos..........................................................................................181 Riesgo sísmico ..................................................................................................................................181 15.4. ACTIVIDADES ...............................................................................................................................182 15.5. BIBLIOGRAFÍA ..............................................................................................................................183
  8. 8. Biología y Geología Tema 1.8 http://biologia-geologia.com TEMA 1. ORGANIZACIÓN GENERAL DEL CUERPO HUMANO 1.1. Niveles de organización del cuerpo humano Para facilitar el estudio de un organismo tan complejo como el ser humano analizamos la materia viva desde lo más sencillo hasta lo más complejo, pero es necesario que lo consideremos como un todo formado a partir de otras partículas más sencillas que se unen para formar otras más complejas. Pueden distinguirse varios niveles de complejidad o de organización del cuerpo humano:  Nivel atómico. Los átomos son las partículas más pequeñas de materia que conservan las propiedades químicas del elemento químico al que pertenecen. Los átomos que constituyen la materia viva son los bioelementos. Como verás en Física y Química, los átomos están formados por otras partículas subatómicas, como los protones, neutrones y electrones. Los átomos más abundantes en los seres vivos son los bioelementos primarios, como el carbono (C), el hidrógeno (H), el oxígeno (O), el nitrógeno (N), el fósforo (P) y el azufre (S), que forman el 96% de la materia viva. Los bioelementos secundarios y oligoelementos son otros bioelementos pero mucho menos abundantes.  Nivel molecular. Los átomos se unen entre sí mediante enlaces químicos para formar una estructura más compleja, la molécula. Los bioelementos se agrupan para formar biomoléculas. Las biomoléculas más importantes son: o Biomoléculas inorgánicas: presentes tanto en los seres vivos como en la materia inerte.  Agua: formada por la unión de dos átomos de hidrógeno y uno de oxígeno (H2O). Es el componente mayoritario de los seres vivos y tiene muchas funciones, como transportar moléculas, soporte de las reacciones químicas que se producen en el organismo, disolvente de moléculas, termorregulador, etc.  Sales minerales: se pueden encontrar en estado sólido formando estructuras duras, como los huesos, dientes, conchas de moluscos, o disueltas, interviniendo en el mantenimiento del medio interno, y en muchas reacciones químicas, como la transmisión del impulso nervioso o la contracción de los músculos. o Biomoléculas orgánicas: exclusivas de los seres vivos, ricas en carbono.  Glúcidos: tienen función energética, como el almidón y el glucógeno, y otros, estructural, como la celulosa.  Lípidos: tienen función energética, estructural (forman parte de la membrana celular), pero también actúan como hormonas o vitaminas.  Proteínas: formadas por aminoácidos. Tienen función estructural, de transporte, hormonal, inmunológica, homeostática, enzimática,…  Ácidos nucleicos: el ADN (ácido desoxirribonucleico) y el ARN (ácido ribonucleico) se encargan de almacenar la información genética, que contiene la información sobre cómo somos, y los caracteres que tenemos.
  9. 9. Biología y Geología Tema 1.9 http://biologia-geologia.com Como ves, algunas moléculas se unen con otras para formar un nivel superior, el nivel macromolecular. Por ejemplo, cuando los monosacáridos se unen para formar glúcidos más complejos, o los aminoácidos se unen para formar proteínas. Las macromoléculas se unen para formar los orgánulos celulares. Por ejemplo, los lípidos y las proteínas se asocian para formar las membranas celulares. Todos estos niveles inferiores de organización de la materia son niveles abióticos pero, a partir del siguiente nivel, el nivel celular, comienzan los niveles bióticos, con vida.  Nivel celular. La célula es la unidad básica de todos los seres vivos. Las moléculas y macromoléculas se agrupan para formar orgánulos y células, que son capaces de llevar a cabo las funciones vitales: nutrición, relación y reproducción. Por tanto, el nivel celular es el primero que tiene vida. Algunos ejemplos de células son los glóbulos blancos, las neuronas, las células musculares, etc. Los seres unicelulares tienen este nivel de organización, pero los pluricelulares son más complejos.  Tejido. Un tejido se forma por la asociación de células especializadas que tienen la misma estructura y función. Por ejemplo, el tejido óseo, el tejido sanguíneo, tejido muscular, etc.  Órgano. Varios tejidos que colaboran para realizar una determinada función forman los órganos. Por ejemplo, el corazón está formado por tejido epitelial, nervioso y muscular, y su función es bombear sangre. El riñón, hígado, un hueso, los ovarios, serían otros ejemplos de órganos.  Sistema y aparato. Los órganos se asocian en estructuras superiores (aparatos y sistemas) para realizar una función vital determinada. o Los aparatos están formados por la asociación de órganos muy diferentes entre sí, con distintas funciones, distintas estructuras, pero que colaboran juntos. Por ejemplo, el aparato digestivo está formado por órganos muy diferentes, como los dientes, lengua, o hígado, pero todos trabajan de modo coordinado en la digestión de los alimentos y absorción de los nutrientes. o Los sistemas están formados por órganos formados por el mismo tipo de tejido, con la misma estructura, como es el sistema esquelético, nervioso o el muscular. Cada nivel de organización va formando estructuras más complejas, interaccionando con el resto hasta dar lugar al organismo, donde se integran todos los aparatos y sistemas que forman el individuo pluricelular, como una planta, un hongo, o el ser humano. Por encima del nivel de organismo estaría en nivel de población y el de ecosistema. 1.2. La célula La célula es la unidad estructural y funcional de todos los seres vivos. Es la parte del ser vivo (o incluso el ser vivo si es unicelular) que realiza las tres funciones vitales de los seres vivos: nutrición, relación y reproducción. Aunque existen seres vivos unicelulares, la mayoría son pluricelulares. Como las células son muy pequeñas, no se pudieron observar ni estudiar hasta que las técnicas de observación lo permitieron con inventos como el microscopio. En todas las células se distinguen estas tres estructuras básicas:
  10. 10. Biología y Geología Tema 1.10 http://biologia-geologia.com  La membrana plasmática es una capa de lípidos y proteínas que envuelve a la célula. Se encarga de regular el paso de sustancias entre el exterior y el interior de la célula.  El citoplasma es la parte de la célula que está rodeada por la membrana. Está formado por un medio acuoso (citosol) en el que flotan los orgánulos celulares. Los orgánulos son estructuras encargadas de llevar a cabo diversas funciones.  El material genético (ADN) es sustancia que contiene la información hereditaria y controla el funcionamiento de la célula. TTeeoorrííaa cceelluullaarr  La célula es la unidad estructural, funcional y genética de los seres vivos.  Todos los seres vivos están formados por una o más de una célula.  La célula es la unidad funcional de los seres vivos. Es la unidad mínima de un ser vivo que puede llevar a cabo las funciones vitales básicas: nutrición, relación y reproducción.  Toda célula proviene de otra célula anterior.  Toda célula tiene ADN con las características específicas del ser vivo y se transmiten a sus descendientes. LLaa ccéélluullaa ccoommoo uunniiddaadd eessttrruuccttuurraall La célula es la unidad estructural de los seres vivos, ya que los seres unicelulares y pluricelulares están constituidos por células. Desde el punto de vista estructural, las células pueden dividirse en:  Células procariotas: No tienen núcleo. El ADN no está dentro de un núcleo, separado del resto de la célula, sino que está disperso en el citoplasma.  Células eucariotas: Tienen núcleo. El ADN está separado del resto del citoplasma por una membrana nuclear. LLaass ccéélluullaass pprrooccaarriioottaass Las bacterias son organismos procariotas. La principal diferencia con las células eucariotas es que no tienen verdadero núcleo. Se trata de organismos unicelulares que presentan distintas formas, pero con una estructura básica común:  Tienen el ADN libre y disperso por el citoplasma.  No tienen orgánulos membranosos como mitocondrias, cloroplastos, aparato de Golgi, retículo endoplasmático, etc.  Tampoco tienen citoesqueleto ni movilidad intracelular. Su tamaño es más pequeño que el de las células eucariotas, similar al de las mitocondrias y cloroplastos de las células eucariotas.
  11. 11. Biología y Geología Tema 1.11 http://biologia-geologia.com File:Average prokaryote cell- es.svg - Wikimedia Commons. (s. f.). Recuperado 16 de julio de 2015, a partir de https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Average_prokaryote_cell-_es.svg LLaass ccéélluullaass eeuuccaarriioottaass Las principales características de las células eucariotas, además de la existencia de un núcleo que contiene el ADN, es la presencia de un citoplasma compartimentado con orgánulos membranosos que le confieren una mayor complejidad que las células procariotas. Las células eucariotas forman parte de los seres pluricelulares, pero también pueden formar seres unicelulares (como protozoos o levaduras o algunas algas). Aunque de estructura muy similar, distinguimos entre células eucariotas animales y células eucariotas vegetales: Las células eucariotas animales La célula eucariota animal típica contiene unos orgánulos membranosos y otros no membranosos en el citoplasma que le caracterizan y le permiten tener una nutrición heterótrofa. Algunos de los orgánulos membranosos de las células eucariotas son el retículo endoplasmático liso y rugoso, el aparato de Golgi, los lisosomas, mitocondrias y el núcleo. También tienen orgánulos no membranosos, como los ribosomas, el citoesqueleto, y, en el caso de las células animales, el centrosoma. Todas estas estructuras están rodeadas por una membrana plasmática, de composición similar a la que constituye los orgánulos membranosos. La membrana plasmática controla el intercambio de sustancias de la célula con el medio exterior, es decir, el alimento que entra y los residuos que se expulsan. Esta membrana envuelve el citoplasma en el que flotan los orgánulos en un medio acuoso con todas las sustancias necesarias para que se realicen las reacciones químicas para que la célula pueda vivir. Un ejemplo de célula eucariota es la célula humana, con un núcleo en su interior y con orgánulos en su citoplasma.
  12. 12. Biología y Geología Tema 1.12 http://biologia-geologia.com Maestros de Corazón: Animación de una célula Eucarionta(Animación Interactiva). (s. f.). Recuperado 3 de agosto de 2015, a partir de http://maestrodecorazontalosh.blogspot.com.es/2010/06/animacion-de-una-celula-eucarionta.html Partes de la célula animal - YouTube. (s. f.). Recuperado 17 de julio de 2015, a partir de https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-tUwtMju3Hk El núcleo es la estructura característica de las células eucariotas. Está formado por una membrana nuclear que envuelve al ADN. La información genética está contenida en la estructura del ADN. El ADN se encuentra formando una estructura llamada cromatina, pero cuando la célula se va a dividir se condensa formando los cromosomas. Las mitocondrias son orgánulos grandes, envueltos por una doble membrana, y se encargan de obtener la energía que necesita la célula por medio de la respiración celular. Utiliza oxígeno para oxidar la materia orgánica que le llega, y se libera energía y dióxido de carbono (CO2). Los ribosomas, también presentes en las células procariotas, tienen la función de fabricar proteínas a partir de la información que contiene el ARN mensajero. El ADN está dentro del núcleo y los ribosomas, en el citoplasma. Como el ADN no puede salir del núcleo, se transcribe el ADN a ARN que sí puede atravesar la membrana nuclear y llegar al citoplasma, donde será leído por los ribosomas que sintetizarán las proteínas. El retículo endoplasmático está formado por sacos, túbulos y vesículas. Se distinguen dos tipos: - El retículo endoplasmático rugoso, llamado así por el aspecto que presenta al tener ribosomas pegados a su superficie. Se encarga de producir, almacenar, y transportar proteínas. - El retículo endoplasmático liso, que se encarga de la producción de lípidos. El aparato de Golgi está formado por sacos y vesículas procedentes del retículo endoplasmático. Aquí, las sustancias producidas en el retículo endoplasmático se modifican y se generan vesículas que formarán parte de otros orgánulos celulares o se expulsarán al exterior. Los lisosomas son orgánulos formados a partir del aparato de Golgi contienen enzimas digestivas con la que realizan la digestión celular.
  13. 13. Biología y Geología Tema 1.13 http://biologia-geologia.com Los centriolos son unos orgánulos de forma cilíndrica que intervienen en la división celular, formando el huso acromático y el citoesqueleto. Las células eucariotas vegetales Las células eucariotas vegetales son muy similares a las animales. Ambas tienen núcleo, mitocondrias, ribosomas, retículo endoplasmático, aparato de Golgi,… pero también tienen algunas diferencias: no tienen centriolos (exclusivos de las células animales), y tienen algunas características que no poseen las animales, como la existencia de cloroplastos, la pared celular y las grandes vacuolas. Las vacuolas son vesículas muy grandes que pueden llegar a ocupar el 90% del volumen celular, desplazando todos los orgánulos al otro lado de la célula. Su función es la de almacenar sustancias, además de ayudar a mantener la forma de la célula. La pared celular o vegetal es una capa formada principalmente por celulosa, que se sitúa en la parte externa de la membrana plasmática. Es una estructura rígida que protege a las células y les da forma. Los cloroplastos, como las mitocondrias, son orgánulos rodeados por una doble membrana. La membrana interna presenta unas ramificaciones hacia el interior (lamelas), donde se forman unos sacos (tilacoides) que se agrupan formando granas. Esta membrana contiene unos pigmentos, como la clorofila, que le permite realizar la fotosíntesis. celula_vegetal_letreros.jpg (imagen JPEG, 550 × 416 píxeles). (s. f.). Recuperado 16 de junio de 2013, a partir de http://recursostic.educacion.es/ciencias/biosfera/web/alumno/1bachillerato/organizacion_sv/imagenes/celula_vegetal_let reros.jpg Morfoanatomia celula vegetal - Célula vegetal - Wikipedia, la enciclopedia libre. (s. f.). Recuperado 17 de julio de 2015, a partir de https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/C%C3%A9lula_vegetal#/media/File:Morfoanatomia_celula_vegetal.png LLaa ccéélluullaa ccoommoo uunniiddaadd ffuunncciioonnaall La célula es la unidad funcional de los seres vivos porque en ella se realizan las funciones vitales de los seres vivos: nutrición, relación y reproducción. En la célula ocurren multitud de reacciones químicas en su interior, el llamado metabolismo celular, que le permite mantenerse viva y adaptarse al medio. Algunas células, como las vegetales, tienen nutrición autótrofa y son capaces de fabricar su propia materia orgánica (en los cloroplastos) y de oxidarla para obtener energía (en las mitocondrias). Otras, como las animales, tienen nutrición heterótrofa, y necesitan incorporar la materia orgánica ya elaborada por otros organismos. LLaa ccéélluullaa ccoommoo uunniiddaadd ggeennééttiiccaa
  14. 14. Biología y Geología Tema 1.14 http://biologia-geologia.com La célula, en su ADN, contiene toda la información hereditaria necesaria para controlar su actividad vital y la del organismo del que forma parte. Toda célula proviene de otra célula preexistente, transmitiendo los caracteres hereditarios contenidos en los cromosomas a las generaciones siguientes. 1.3. Tejidos Los seres unicelulares se caracterizan porque, con una sola célula, son capaces de realizar sus funciones vitales. Recuerda que son unicelulares los procariotas y algunos eucariotas del reino protoctista (protozoos y algas) y reino hongos (levaduras). Los seres pluricelulares, en cambio, están formados por un conjunto de células que se han originado a partir de la célula huevo o cigoto. A partir de esta célula, han surgido las demás, todas con el mismo ADN pero, mediante la diferenciación celular, se han especializado hasta dar lugar a los distintos tipos de células existentes en el organismo. Un tejido está formado por un conjunto de células que colaboran para llevar a cabo una función en un organismo. Distintos tejidos se asocian entre sí para realizar funciones aún más complejas, y forman los órganos. A su vez, los órganos que colaboran para realizar una misma función constituyen un aparato o sistema. La histología es la parte de la biología que se encarga del estudio de los tejidos. Los tejidos animales se clasifican en cuatro tipos: TTeejjiiddoo eeppiitteelliiaall El tejido epitelial está formado por un conjunto de células poliédricas planas muy unidas, sin dejar espacios entre ellas, que tapizan las superficies corporales internas y externas, y que además forman glándulas. El tejido epitelial puede ser: - De revestimiento. Tiene función protectora, cubriendo superficies internas (tubo digestivo, vías respiratorias) o externas (piel) del organismo. • Epidermis: formada por muchas capas de células que forman la parte externa de la piel. • Mucosas: protegen las paredes de las cavidades internas como el tubo digestivo o las vías respiratorias. • Endotelios: formados por una capa de células que cubre las superficies internas de los vasos sanguíneos y el corazón. - Glandular. Formado por células especializadas en producir sustancias que liberan al exterior. A veces, forman estructuras llamadas glándulas, como por ejemplo, las glándulas salivares. TTeejjiiddooss ccoonneeccttiivvooss Los tejidos conectivos tienen, principalmente, función estructural y de protección: - El tejido conjuntivo es un tejido resistente con función estructural, une tejidos u órganos. Está formado por células llamadas fibroblastos, encargadas de sintetizar fibras como el colágeno que constituye ligamentos y tendones. Un tipo particular de tejido conjuntivo es el tejido sanguíneo, formado por células (glóbulos rojos y blancos) inmersos en una matriz (plasma). - El tejido adiposo está formado por células llamadas adipocitos. Tienen función protectora, como en el caso del riñón o del corazón, y de reserva energética para el organismo. - El tejido cartilaginoso es un tejido de sostén. Sus células forman estructuras duras pero elásticas. Forma el esqueleto en los embriones y en
  15. 15. Biología y Geología Tema 1.15 http://biologia-geologia.com los adultos, se encuentran recubriendo los huesos de las articulaciones, en las orejas, la tráquea, la nariz y los discos intervertebrales. - El tejido óseo está formado por unas células llamadas osteocitos rodeadas por una matriz dura mineralizada. Se trata de un tejido de sostén y forma el esqueleto de los adultos. A diferencia del cartilaginoso, el tejido óseo está muy irrigado por el aparato circulatorio. TTeejjiiddoo mmuussccuullaarr El tejido muscular está formado por unas células alargadas denominadas fibras musculares, caracterizadas por su capacidad para contraerse, por lo que son las responsables del movimiento del cuerpo, formando los músculos. Hay varios tipos de tejidos musculares:  Tejido muscular estriado: Su contracción es voluntaria, permite el movimiento del esqueleto.  Tejido muscular liso: Su contracción es involuntaria, se encarga del movimiento de órganos como el estómago o el útero. El tejido muscular cardiaco es un tipo de tejido muscular estriado pero de contracción involuntaria. TTeejjiiddoo nneerrvviioossoo El tejido nervioso está formado por células especializadas llamadas neuronas y otras células que colaboran con ellas llamadas células gliales o neuroglia. Forman el sistema nervioso, encargado de la transmisión del impulso nervioso y de la coordinación del funcionamiento del organismo. 1.4. Órganos, sistemas y aparatos Varios tejidos que colaboran para realizar una función determinada se unen para formar un órgano, como el estómago, el corazón, el pulmón, el riñón,… El corazón, por ejemplo, es un órgano formado por diferentes tejidos, pero con la misma función, bombear la sangre a todo el cuerpo. Los órganos se presentan agrupados formando un sistema o un aparato, realizando funciones concretas. Es necesario aclarar que un mismo órgano puede intervenir en varios aparatos distintos, como los pulmones, que forman parte del aparato respiratorio pero también colabora con el circulatorio. Los distintos sistemas y aparatos funcionan coordinadamente en un conjunto que es el organismo humano, realizando las tres funciones vitales que realizan los seres vivos: nutrición, relación y reproducción. AAppaarraattooss qquuee iinntteerrvviieenneenn eenn llaa nnuuttrriicciióónn Se producen cuatro procesos en la digestión de los que se encargan otros cuatro aparatos:  El proceso digestivo: El aparato digestivo se encarga de incorporar la materia orgánica, realizando la digestión y absorción de los nutrientes contenidos en los alimentos para poder aprovecharlos en el organismo, y de la defecación de las sustancias no absorbidas en el tubo digestivo.  La respiración: El aparato respiratorio se encarga de tomar el oxígeno del aire para que el aparato circulatorio lo lleve a las células, y de expulsar al exterior el dióxido de carbono (CO2) procedente del metabolismo celular.  La excreción: El aparato excretor elimina las sustancias de desecho procedentes del metabolismo celular, como la orina y el sudor. Como hemos visto, el aparato respiratorio también participa en la excreción expulsando el CO2.
  16. 16. Biología y Geología Tema 1.16 http://biologia-geologia.com  La circulación: El aparato circulatorio está formado por el corazón, arterias, venas y capilares, y se encarga de transportar los nutrientes, oxígeno y sustancias de desecho, entre otras funciones. AAppaarraattooss qquuee iinntteerrvviieenneenn eenn llaa rreepprroodduucccciióónn El aparato reproductor masculino y femenino intervienen en la función de reproducción, haciendo posible la supervivencia de la especie. AAppaarraattooss yy ssiisstteemmaass qquuee iinntteerrvviieenneenn eenn llaa rreellaacciióónn El sistema nervioso se encarga de coordinar las funciones vitales y de recoger la información procedente de los estímulos que llegan tanto del interior como del exterior de nuestro organismo a los receptores sensoriales (órganos de los sentidos). Además de recoger esta información, la procesa, y elabora una respuesta que la transmite a los órganos efectores. Esta respuesta puede ser secretora (sistema endocrino) o motora (sistema muscular y aparato locomotor). 1.5. Actividades 1.1.- ¿Qué son los niveles de organización del cuerpo humano? Explica en qué se diferencian los tejidos, órganos y sistemas. 1.2.- Indica a qué nivel de organización pertenece una neurona, el corazón, el ADN, el carbono, un espermatozoide y la sangre. 1.3.- ¿Qué moléculas forman la materia viva? 1.4.- ¿Qué es una célula? 1.5.- ¿Qué quiere decir que la célula es la unidad estructural y funcional de todos los seres vivos? 1.6.- ¿Cuáles son las principales diferencias entre una célula procariota y una célula eucariota? ¿Y entre una célula eucariota animal y otra célula eucariota vegetal? 1.7.- Haz una tabla en la que aparezcan los principales componentes celulares y su función. 1.8.- Haz una tabla en la que aparezcan los nombres de los principales tipos de tejidos y su función. 1.9.- ¿Cuáles son las funciones vitales de los seres vivos? Razona cuál te parece más importante. 1.10.- ¿En qué se diferencian los aparatos de los sistemas? 1.11.- Escribe el nombre de dos órganos, dos aparatos y dos sistemas. 1.6. Bibliografía  cuerpohum - 1.APARATOS. FUNCIÓN NUTRICIÓN. (s. f.). Recuperado 27 de abril de 2013, a partir de http://cuerpohum.wikispaces.com/1.APARATOS.+FUNCI%C3%93N+NUTRICI%C3%93N  Introducción a los tejidos animales. Atlas de Histología Vegetal y Animal. (s. f.). Recuperado 24 de abril de 2013, a partir de http://webs.uvigo.es/mmegias/guiada_a_inicio.php  josephlibertin - niveles de organización de los seres vivos. (s. f.). Recuperado 29 de junio de 2013, a partir de http://josephlibertin.wikispaces.com/niveles+de+organizaci%C3%B3n+de+los+seres+vivos  La organización general del cuerpo humano. (s. f.). Recuperado 9 de junio de 2013, a partir de http://recursostic.educacion.es/secundaria/edad/3esobiologia/3quincena5/index_3quincena5.htm  mrhardy - Animal Cell and Plant Cell 2.swf - Detail. (s. f.). Recuperado 8 de julio de 2013, a partir de http://mrhardy.wikispaces.com/file/detail/Animal+Cell+and+Plant+Cell+2.swf  Proyecto Biosfera. (s. f.). Recuperado 24 de abril de 2013, a partir de http://recursostic.educacion.es/ciencias/biosfera/web/profesor/1bachillerato/1.htm  zonaClic - actividades - La función de nutrición. (s. f.). Recuperado 8 de julio de 2013, a partir de http://clic.xtec.cat/db/act_es.jsp?id=2202
  17. 17. Biología y Geología Tema 2.17 http://biologia-geologia.com TEMA 2. ALIMENTACIÓN Y SALUD 2.1. Alimentación y nutrición La nutrición es una de las tres funciones vitales de los seres vivos. Los humanos, como el resto de organismos heterótrofos, tenemos que tomar los elementos necesarios para el desarrollo y mantenimiento de nuestro y la energía necesaria para realizar nuestras funciones vitales de la materia orgánica ya elaborada por otros seres vivos. Cuando comemos, estamos realizando este aporte de materia y energía a nuestro organismo. Pero además de ser un acto necesario para nuestra vida y un placer para nuestros sentidos, también es un acto social importante. Por ejemplo, la comida o la cena es uno de los momentos en que la familia puede estar reunida si los horarios laborales lo permiten. Los seres humanos realizamos este aporte de materia y energía al comer que, además de ser un placer para nuestros sentidos, también es un importante acto social, ya que muchas de nuestras celebraciones la realizamos comiendo. Cuando celebramos cumpleaños, bodas, comidas de empresa, etc., también lo solemos hacer comiendo. La nutrición es el conjunto de procesos que permite a los organismos utilizar materia y energía de los nutrientes para poder realizar sus actividades vitales. Las principales funciones de la nutrición son:  Obtener energía necesaria para la vida del organismo.  Obtener materia para construir y reparar tejidos dañados o que haya que renovarlos.  Obtener sustancias reguladoras, como las vitaminas, para que se puedan producir las reacciones químicas en el organismo. La alimentación es el conjunto de procesos por el que incorporamos alimentos a nuestro organismo, de un modo consciente y voluntario. Mediante la nutrición, tomamos alimentos complejos, compuestos por materia orgánica e inorgánica, y los digerimos hasta poder extraer los nutrientes aprovechables por nuestras células. Es un proceso inconsciente e involuntario en el que intervienen varios órganos y aparatos. Como ves, los conceptos de alimentación y nutrición, aunque estén relacionados, son distintos. Una persona puede estar bien alimentada si ha comido muchos alimentos pero, sin embargo, estar mal nutrida si esos alimentos no contenían los nutrientes necesarios para el funcionamiento del organismo. Las células tienen que recibir los nutrientes necesarios aportados por los alimentos. 2.2. Los nutrientes Los nutrientes son sustancias químicas que contienen los alimentos y que son necesarios para que las células puedan vivir. Un alimento está formado por uno o varios tipos de nutrientes. Por ejemplo, la leche es un alimento constituido por nutrientes como la vitamina A y D, proteínas, glúcidos, sales minerales y grasas. Las funciones de los nutrientes son:  Energética. Los nutrientes aportan la energía que necesitan las células para poder funcionar. Por ejemplo, para que los músculos se muevan, es necesario que las células musculares se contraigan, y necesitan energía para hacerlo.
  18. 18. Biología y Geología Tema 2.18 http://biologia-geologia.com  Plástica o estructural. Se necesitan nutrientes para el crecimiento y renovación de las células y tejidos que se destruyen por heridas o por renovación de las células.  Reguladora. Los nutrientes también aportan sustancias que permiten que se realicen en las células reacciones químicas necesarias para su funcionamiento. TTiippooss ddee nnuuttrriieenntteess Existen varios tipos de nutrientes, cada uno con sus funciones características: NNuuttrriieenntteess iinnoorrggáánniiccooss Los nutrientes inorgánicos incluyen el agua y las sales minerales. Están formados por distintos elementos químicos, pero su componente fundamental no es el carbono. El agua El agua es el componente más abundante de los seres vivos, representando entre el 65 % del cuerpo humano. Además de obtener agua cuando la bebemos, la mayor parte de los alimentos contienen agua, como la fruta, la verdura y la leche. Entre sus numerosas funciones destacan la regulación de la temperatura del cuerpo, el transporte de sustancias por el organismo, ayuda a eliminar desechos, y es el medio donde se producen las reacciones químicas de las células. Las sales minerales Las sales minerales, en disolución o precipitadas, son necesarias para el organismo. Se encuentran en todos los alimentos, pero son más abundantes en frutas y verduras. Las funciones de las sales minerales son: - Función reguladora: intervienen en las reacciones químicas del organismo. - Función plástica o estructural: por ejemplo, el calcio y el fósforo forman parte de los huesos, o el flúor, de los dientes. NNuuttrriieenntteess oorrggáánniiccooss Los nutrientes orgánicos están formados por moléculas creadas por seres vivos. Tienen carbono, y son moléculas grandes y complejas, como los glúcidos, lípidos, proteínas y ácidos nucleicos. Glúcidos Los glúcidos o hidratos de carbono son los nutrientes más abundantes en los alimentos de origen vegetal. Se distinguen dos tipos:  Glúcidos sencillos: son dulces y se digieren y absorben rápidamente. Son abundantes en frutas y en algunas verduras. Ejemplos: glucosa, fructosa, etc.  Glúcidos complejos: no son dulces. Son grandes moléculas formadas por muchos glúcidos sencillos. Ejemplos: el almidón, presente en la patata, las legumbres y los cereales, y la celulosa, que aporta fibra vegetal. Los glúcidos más simples son los monosacáridos, como la glucosa, la fructosa y la galactosa. Cuando dos monosacáridos se unen forman un disacárido, como la maltosa (glucosa-glucosa), la sacarosa (glucosa-fructosa) y la lactosa (glucosa- galactosa). Si se unen muchas (más de diez) moléculas de glucosa forman un polisacárido como la celulosa, el almidón y el glucógeno. Los glúcidos tienen función energética. Un gramo de glucosa proporciona 4 kilocalorías. También hay polisacáridos con función energética. El almidón sirve de reserva energética en vegetales y el glucógeno, en animales.
  19. 19. Biología y Geología Tema 2.19 http://biologia-geologia.com Otros glúcidos tienen función estructural, como la celulosa, que forma parte de la pared celular de las células vegetales. La celulosa no puede ser atacada por el aparato digestivo humano, por lo que es el principal componente de la fibra alimentaria, que regula el tránsito intestinal, aumentando el volumen de heces y ablandando su consistencia, y favorece la absorción de agua y nutrientes. La fibra está formada por el resto que queda de los alimentos que no han sido digeridos por el aparato digestivo humano, no son sólo glúcidos. Lípidos Los lípidos son un tipo nutrientes que tienen funciones muy variadas:  Función energética: Los lípidos más abundantes son las grasas, situadas en las células del tejido adiposo, formando cúmulos de grasa bajo la piel y entre los órganos. Un gramo de grasa proporciona 9 kilocalorías, más del doble que la glucosa, pero como las células sólo consumen glucosa, las grasas tienen que transformarse en glucosa para poder ser utilizadas.  Función plástica: algunos lípidos, como los fosfolípidos y el colesterol, forman parte de la membrana plasmática de las células.  Función reguladora: otros lípidos actúan como vitaminas y hormonas. Los lípidos pueden contener distintos tipos de ácidos grasos en su composición: Los ácidos grasos saturados están presentes en alimentos de origen animal y en algunos vegetales (palma y coco) y son, tomados en exceso, perjudiciales para la salud. Los ácidos grasos insaturados están presentes en los animales marinos y en los vegetales, son mejores y convenientes para la vida. Las grasas de origen vegetal se conocen como aceites (oliva, girasol, etc.), y suelen ser líquidas, mientras que las grasas de origen animal suelen ser sólidas (mantequilla, manteca, tocino, etc.). Proteínas Las proteínas son moléculas grandes formadas por unas unidades más pequeñas, llamadas aminoácidos, unidas por enlaces peptídicos. Las principales funciones de las proteínas son: - Función plástica: las proteínas son los “ladrillos” de nuestro cuerpo. Son los principales componentes de la estructura de la célula, y permiten el crecimiento o reponer los tejidos dañados o desgastados. - Función reguladora: algunas regulan la velocidad de las reacciones químicas de nuestro cuerpo (las enzimas), regulan ciertas actividades (las hormonas), transportan sustancias (la hemoglobina transporta el oxígeno), o nos protegen de enfermedades (los anticuerpos). Las proteínas se encuentran en alimentos de origen animal (carnes, pescados, huevos,…) y en alimentos de origen vegetal (cereales, legumbres y frutos secos). Vitaminas Las vitaminas son sustancias de origen orgánico, con función reguladora, que intervienen en las reacciones químicas celulares. Son imprescindibles para el crecimiento y el buen funcionamiento del organismo. Aunque necesitamos una cantidad de vitaminas muy pequeña, su ausencia o déficit en la alimentación causa la aparición de enfermedades carenciales. Aunque no aportan nada de energía, son necesarias para la digestión y utilización de los otros nutrientes. Las vitaminas se alteran con la luz y el calor, y abundan en las frutas y las verduras frescas. LLaa eenneerrggííaa ddee llooss nnuuttrriieenntteess
  20. 20. Biología y Geología Tema 2.20 http://biologia-geologia.com Las células obtienen la energía de la oxidación de los nutrientes (aportados por el aparato digestivo), que se combinan con el oxígeno procedente del aire que inspiramos (aparato respiratorio), que llegan hasta las células por el aparato circulatorio, y cuyos restos de esta oxidación son eliminados por el aparato excretor. Todos los nutrientes no proporcionan la misma cantidad de energía:  Un gramo de lípidos nos aporta 9 Kcal (38 Kj).  Un gramo de glúcidos nos aporta 4 Kcal (17 Kj).  Un gramo de proteínas nos aporta 4 Kcal (17 Kj). Las vitaminas, las sales minerales, el agua y la fibra no aportan nada de energía al organismo, pero son indispensables para su correcto funcionamiento. Las células obtienen la energía de los glúcidos, pero cuando lo necesitan, recurren a la reserva que tenemos en forma de lípidos. Las proteínas sólo se utilizan como fuente de energía excepcionalmente, cuando el organismo se encuentra en estado de desnutrición. ¿¿CCuuáánnttaa eenneerrggííaa nneecceessiittaammooss?? La energía que una persona necesita cada día depende de varios factores como el sexo, la edad, el peso, y sobre todo, de la actividad física. El gasto energético es la cantidad de energía que necesita el organismo para realizar sus actividades diarias. Se compone de:  La energía que se utiliza para realizar las funciones básicas, como la respiración, los movimientos del corazón o mantener constante la temperatura corporal.  La energía que se emplea para realizar la actividad física, como andar, o practicar deportes. El metabolismo basal es la mínima cantidad de energía que necesita una persona para subsistir. Se calcula después de haber permanecido en reposo total en un lugar con una temperatura agradable (20 °C) y de haber estado en ayunas 12 o más horas. El metabolismo basal se calcula en kilocalorías/día y depende del sexo, la altura y el peso, entre otros factores, como la masa corporal. Para personas con edades comprendidas entre 10 y 18 años sería:  Mujeres: 7,4 x peso en kilogramos + 428 x altura en metros + 572  Hombres: 16,6 x peso en kilogramos + 77 x altura en metros + 572 Para personas adultas se emplearía esta fórmula más compleja:  Hombre: 66,4730 + ((13,751 x masa kg) + (5,0033 x estatura cm) - (6,75 x edad años))  Mujer: 655,1 + ((9,463 x masa kg) + (1,8 x estatura cm) - (4,6756 x edad años)) 2.3. Los alimentos Los alimentos son sustancias que ingieren los seres vivos que aportan la materia y energía necesaria para el funcionamiento del organismo. Se pueden clasificar los organismos según distintos criterios. Por ejemplo:  Según el origen de los alimentos pueden ser: o De origen animal: carnes, pescado, huevos... o De origen vegetal: frutas, verduras, legumbres... o De origen mineral: agua, sales minerales...  Según los nutrientes que contienen y su función, se distinguen seis grupos de alimentos:
  21. 21. Biología y Geología Tema 2.21 http://biologia-geologia.com o Grupo I: Energético (composición predominante en glúcidos: productos derivados de los cereales, patatas, azúcar). o Grupo II: Energético (composición predominante en lípidos: mantequilla, aceites y grasas en general). o Grupo III: Plásticos (composición predominante en proteínas: cárnicos, huevos y pescados, legumbres y frutos secos). o Grupo IV: Plásticos (composición predominante en proteínas: productos de origen lácteo). o Grupo V: Reguladores (hortalizas y verduras). o Grupo VI: Reguladores (frutas). Rueda_Alimentos_SEDCA.jpg (imagen JPEG, 1063 × 1173 píxeles) - Escalado (53%). (s. f.). Recuperado 18 de junio de 2013, a partir de http://www.nutricion.org/img/Rueda_Alimentos_SEDCA.jpg Rueda de los alimentos - YouTube. (s. f.). Recuperado 17 de julio de 2015, a partir de https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FJlWuzqQ4K0 Para que tener una alimentación equilibrada, debemos incluir diariamente en nuestra dieta un alimento de cada grupo. Para proporcionar al organismo los nutrientes necesarios en las proporciones adecuadas para cada persona, deberemos tomarlos según las cantidades representadas en los sectores circulares de la rueda de los alimentos. Aunque en la rueda aparecen tanto el agua como la actividad física y no son alimentos, la hidratación y el ejercicio son la base de una dieta sana. LLaa ppiirráámmiiddee ddee aalliimmeennttooss Igual que la rueda de los alimentos, la pirámide de alimentos es una representación gráfica que señala la cantidad de alimentos que debemos comer para seguir una dieta equilibrada. Tendremos que comer con mayor frecuencia los alimentos que están en los primero niveles, en la base se la pirámide, y ocasionalmente, los de los niveles más altos.  Nivel 1: o En la base de la pirámide encontramos el grupo de alimentos que deben aportar la mayor parte de la energía diaria al organismo, además de fibra. o Cereales y derivados (arroz, pan, pasta). o Legumbres y tubérculos (patatas).
  22. 22. Biología y Geología Tema 2.22 http://biologia-geologia.com  Nivel 2: o En este nivel se encuentran alimentos ricos en fibra, vitaminas y minerales. Se divide en dos:  Verduras y hortalizas.  Frutas. o Debemos evitar las frutas en almíbar y zumos azucarados.  Nivel 3: o Alimentos ricos en proteínas y en sales minerales, Debemos tomar varias raciones de estos alimentos cada día. También se divide en dos componentes:  Leche, queso y otros lácteos.  Carne sin grasa, pescado, marisco, huevos.  Nivel 4: o En la parte más alta de la pirámide están los alimentos que tenemos que consumir con moderación y ocasionalmente, ya que no aportan nutrientes y sí muchas calorías vacías. o Carne grasa, embutidos, frutos secos de forma moderada. o Son preferibles los aceites de origen vegetal a los de animal, y cocinar al horno o cocido frente a los fritos. o Dulces, mantequilla de forma moderada. o Por su elevado contenido en azucares de absorción rápida y grasas sólo deben tomarse en pequeñas cantidades. 2.4. Dietas La dieta es un conjunto de alimentos que se le proporcionan a un organismo en un día. Según la edad, el sexo, la actividad física realizada, se necesitará más o menos cantidad de energía y de nutrientes. Por eso, una dieta equilibrada tiene que tener en cuenta la cantidad de nutrientes, la variedad, la calidad, el equilibrio de sus componentes y la adecuación a cada individuo. La dieta debe cubrir las necesidades diarias de todos los nutrientes del organismo. DDiieettaa ssaalluuddaabbllee Una dieta saludable es una dieta completa y equilibrada.  Completa: aporta alimentos de todos los grupos de nutrientes necesarios para el organismo.  Equilibrada: contiene los nutrientes en las proporciones adecuadas. Según la OMS (Organización Mundial de la Salud), una dieta equilibrada es aquella que aporta energía procedente en un 55-60% de los glúcidos, un 30-35% de los lípidos y un 10-15% de las proteínas. Una dieta saludable está basada en estos criterios: - Tiene que incluir alimentos variados, de todos los grupos y en las proporciones recomendadas en la pirámide de los alimentos. - Beber entre uno y dos litros de agua al día para estar bien hidratado y eliminar correctamente desechos y toxinas, pero evitando las bebidas azucaradas y refrescos. - Consumir sal moderadamente para prevenir la hipertensión arterial. - Tomar alimentos ricos en fibra y poco refinados para evitar el exceso de calorías consumidas y favorecer el tránsito intestinal.
  23. 23. Biología y Geología Tema 2.23 http://biologia-geologia.com - Consumir frutas y verduras frescas diariamente para obtener vitaminas, sales minerales y fibra. - Consumir aceites vegetales, principalmente de oliva, y pescados, por su contiendo en grasas insaturadas, más sanas que las saturadas. - Evitar el consumo de embutidos y hamburguesas por su alto contenido en grasas saturadas, aumentando el de carnes blancas como el pollo y disminuir el consumo de dulces y bollería por su alto contenido en glúcidos y grasas. - Ingerir alimentos, al menos cinco veces al día, pero de forma no muy abundante y nunca omitir el desayuno. - El desayuno tiene que ser completo, con leche, cereales y fruta, para tomar la energía necesaria al comienzo de la actividad diaria. - Las cenas tienen que ser ligeras, para poder recuperar energía pero sin perjudicar el descanso. - Tenemos que realizar ejercicio físico moderado al menos tres veces por semana y un descanso diario de 8 horas. LLaa ddiieettaa mmeeddiitteerrrráánneeaa La dieta mediterránea es la dieta tradicional de los países bañados por el Mar Mediterráneo (especialmente España, Portugal, Francia, Italia, Grecia y Malta), y que se caracteriza por unos hábitos alimentarios muy saludables y equilibrados. Las características principales de esta alimentación son:  Alto consumo de productos vegetales (frutas, verduras, legumbres, frutos secos), pan y otros cereales (siendo el trigo el alimento base.  El aceite de oliva como fuente principal de lípidos.  Consumo preferente de pescado.  Bajo consumo en azúcares. DDiieettaa hhiippooccaallóórriiccaa Las dietas hipocalóricas contienen menos alimentos energéticos (glúcidos y grasas) que los recomendados para una dieta equilibrada, por lo que son recomendables para personas que buscan cómo perder peso si éste es excesivo. DDiieettaa hhiippeerrccaallóórriiccaa Las dietas hipercalóricas contienen más alimentos energéticos que los recomendados para una dieta equilibrada, por lo que son apropiadas para personas con una delgadez extrema que necesitan aumentar su peso. DDiieettaa bbaajjaa eenn ccoolleesstteerrooll Las dietas bajas en colesterol se recomiendan a las personas con hipercolesterolemia. Se trata de reducir la ingestión de huevos, marisco, carnes y grasas de origen animal y de aumentar el consumo de pescado azul y aceites vegetales, preferentemente de oliva, que contienen grasas insaturadas. DDiieettaa ccoonn aallttoo ccoonntteenniiddoo eenn rreessiidduuooss Las dietas con alto contenido en residuos, se caracterizan por incluir bastantes alimentos ricos en fibra. Son recomendables para personas que tienen problemas de estreñimiento. DDiieettaa bbllaannddaa Las dietas blandas contienen alimentos con poca fibra, recomendadas para personas con problemas de obstrucción intestinal o con lento movimiento intestinal, como por ejemplo, después de algunas operaciones quirúrgicas. 2.5. El consumo de alimentos
  24. 24. Biología y Geología Tema 2.24 http://biologia-geologia.com Los alimentos, desde el lugar donde se producen hasta que llegan al consumidor, pasan por una serie de transformaciones. Estos pasos de la cadena alimentaria necesitan estar controlados para garantizar la seguridad del alimento. LLaa ccaaddeennaa aalliimmeennttaarriiaa La cadena alimentaria comprende todas las fases por las que pasa un alimento, desde que se produce como materia prima hasta que llega al consumidor. Las etapas de la cadena alimentaria por las que pasa un alimento son:  Producción: Una empresa agrícola, ganadera o pesquera da origen al producto.  Industria alimentaria: Procesa el alimento: lo prepara, transforma y envasa el alimento.  Comercialización: Se encarga de transportar, distribuir, almacenar y poner en venta el alimento en tiendas y supermercados.  Consumición: El consumidor utiliza el alimento en su hogar. La Unión Europea exige unos rigurosos controles de calidad en todos los procesos de la industria alimentaria. La trazabilidad es la secuencia registrada de todas las fases por las que pasa un alimento desde su producción hasta su consumo. Si hay algún tipo de problema, se puede recuperar la historia del alimento, pudiendo localizar dónde se ha podido originar dicho problema. EEll eettiiqquueettaaddoo Las etiquetas de los alimentos proporcionan la información necesaria al consumidor sobre el contenido y el procesado del alimento. Debe contener: - El nombre del producto. - El valor nutricional (calorías, glúcidos, proteínas, etc.). - El peso (neto o escurrido) o volumen. - Identificación de la empresa y registro sanitario. - Código de barras. - Instrucciones de conservación y modo de empleo, en caso necesario. - Ingredientes que se han utilizado para elaborar el producto. - Los aditivos alimentarios añadidos. - Legislación aplicada de la Unión Europea. - Fecha de caducidad o de consumo preferente. - Número de lote. Si se han utilizado productos transgénicos es obligatorio que lo indique en la etiqueta. RReeccoommeennddaacciioonneess ddee ccóómmoo ccoommpprraarr Consejos a tener en cuenta a la hora de hacer la compra: - Reconocer la frescura de los alimentos: Tenemos que observar el color y textura de la carne, el pescado, las verduras y las frutas para comprobar que son alimentos frescos. - Leer la etiqueta de los alimentos: Antes de echar al carro de la compra el alimento, tenemos que fijarnos en la fecha de caducidad o de consumo preferente. Seguramente encontrarás al fondo de la estantería los productos con más fecha de caducidad. - Comprar con orden los alimentos: Primero echaremos al carro de la compra todos los alimentos no perecederos (conservas, envasados), después los frescos, y por último, los congelados.
  25. 25. Biología y Geología Tema 2.25 http://biologia-geologia.com - Evitar la mezcla de alimentos: Separar los productos alimenticios de los productos de limpieza, de jardinería, etc. RReeccoommeennddaacciioonneess ddee ccóómmoo ccoocciinnaarr  Los alimentos perecederos deben comerse lo antes posible para evitar que se estropeen por su facilidad de contaminación (mayonesas, salsas, etc.).  Los alimentos descongelados no se deben volver a congelar otra vez.  Las verduras deber sumergirse en agua deben lavarse muy bien antes de consumirse.  La fruta debe lavarse muy bien o ser pelada para eliminar restos de pesticidas.  Las carnes y pescado deben estar bien cocinados para evitar infecciones alimentarias.  Las latas de conservas no tienen que estar abombadas. 2.6. Conservación e higiene de los alimentos Los ciudadanos tenemos el derecho de saber que estamos seguros al consumir cualquier tipo de alimento. Si los alimentos no se van a consumir de forma inmediata, es necesario someterlos a algunas técnicas de conservación para evitar su deterioro, ya que pueden desarrollarse microorganismos que alteren sus propiedades y producir sustancias tóxicas para las personas. LLaa mmaanniippuullaacciióónn ddee llooss aalliimmeennttooss Para evitar la contaminación de los alimentos, las personas que los manipulan tanto en la industria alimentaria como en casa, tienen que seguir una serie de recomendaciones básicas:  Cuidar al máximo la higiene personal (manos lavadas, pelo recogido, no tocarse la nariz,…).  Utilizar ropa adecuada y limpia, guantes si es preciso.  Vigilar la higiene de los instrumentos de trabajo (cuchillos, recipientes, etc.). TTiippooss ddee ccoonnttaammiinnaacciióónn ddee llooss aalliimmeennttooss En el proceso de manipulación de un alimento, se pueden producir distintos tipos de contaminación: - Contaminación biológica, por crecimiento de microorganismos en los alimentos, como bacterias y hongos. Por ejemplo, la salmonella, causante del 65% de las intoxicaciones alimentarias. - Contaminación química, por la presencia de sustancias químicas en los alimentos, que pueden resultar nocivas o tóxicas a corto, medio o largo plazo. - Contaminación física, es la presencia de cualquier material en el alimento que no deba estar allí, como plásticos, piedras, huesos, etc. que pueden causar daño a la persona que lo consuma. TTééccnniiccaass ddee ccoonnsseerrvvaacciióónn ddee aalliimmeennttooss Existen muchas técnicas que permiten conservar y alargar la duración del alimento: PPrroodduuccttooss ddeesshhiiddrraattaanntteess El agua es necesaria para que los microorganismos puedan proliferar en el alimento. Si se extrae el agua del alimento o se sustituye, el alimento será más duradero. Algunos ejemplos son:
  26. 26. Biología y Geología Tema 2.26 http://biologia-geologia.com  La salazón: Consiste en añadir sal (cloruro sódico) al alimento y dejarlo secar, ya que los microorganismos no pueden vivir en lugares con alta concentración de sal (bacalao, jamón, etc.).  El azúcar: Cuando el azúcar está en alta concentración, permite la conservación de los alimentos (almíbar, mermeladas, etc.).  El vinagre: El ácido acético acidifica el medio favoreciendo la conservación (pepinillos, cebollas, escabeches, etc.).  El ahumado: Se utiliza el humo de ciertas leñas para la conservación de los alimentos (salmón, bacon, etc.).  El alcohol: Buen conservante cuando se deja macerar el alimento durante cierto tiempo (frutas). CCoonnsseerrvvaacciióónn ppoorr ddeesseeccaacciióónn oo ddeesshhiiddrraattaacciióónn Al eliminar el agua de los alimentos se impide la proliferación de microorganismos. El alimento se puede dejar secar al sol (pescado, frutas) o en hornos especializados (leche en polvo, leche condensada). EEnnvvaassaaddoo aall vvaaccííoo Con el envasado al vacío, se extrae el agua y el aire del envoltorio del alimento, creando unas condiciones en las que no pueden desarrollarse los microorganismos. IIrrrraaddiiaacciióónn La irradiación de los alimentos consiste en exponer el alimento a la acción de las radiaciones ionizantes durante un cierto tiempo para que los microorganismos no puedan desarrollarse. Se utiliza en condimentos y especias. CCoonnsseerrvvaacciióónn ppoorr eell ccaalloorr Los microorganismos también pueden eliminarse con la aplicación de una elevada temperatura al alimento. Después será necesario envasarlo herméticamente para evitar nuevas contaminaciones. Algunos ejemplos de conservación por calor son:  Baño maría. Es un método de cocción indirecto del alimento, cerrado herméticamente en un envase, que permite que se cueza de una forma suave, uniforme y constante.  Pasteurización: Consiste en someter el alimento a una temperatura aproximada de 80ºC durante un corto periodo de tiempo seguido de un enfriamiento rápido. Permite alargar unos días la vida útil del alimento. Es muy utilizado en la leche. Se realiza con el objetivo de eliminar los microorganismos sin alterar la composición y cualidades del líquido.  Esterilización: Permite una mayor duración del alimento que en la pasteurización. Se calienta el alimento a temperaturas entre 115 y 127ºC durante un tiempo. Con estas temperaturas se pueden perder algunas vitaminas y cambiar las características de algunos productos. CCoonnsseerrvvaacciióónn eenn ffrrííoo Las bajas temperaturas también evitan la proliferación de los microorganismos, por lo que la conservación en frío es el más utilizado para los alimentos perecederos. Se distinguen:  La refrigeración: se mantiene la temperatura por encima de 0ºC, normalmente en los 4ºC y 6ºC, permitiendo la conservación del alimento durante varios días sin alterarlos.  La congelación: la temperatura está por debajo de 0ºC, normalmente entre los -12 y -24 ºC. El alimento se conserva durante mucho tiempo, ya que a estas temperaturas no pueden desarrollarse los microorganismos. AAddiittiivvooss
  27. 27. Biología y Geología Tema 2.27 http://biologia-geologia.com Un aditivo alimentario es aquella sustancia que, sin constituir por sí misma un alimento ni poseer valor nutritivo, se agrega intencionalmente a los alimentos y bebidas en cantidades mínimas con objetivo de modificar sus caracteres organolépticos (textura, sabor, color) o facilitar o mejorar su proceso de elaboración o conservación. Los aditivos autorizados se identifican con la letra E seguida por tres dígitos. Distinguimos:  Colorantes (E-100): Proporcionan color a los alimentos (dulces, yogures).  Conservantes (E-200): Permiten aumentar la duración de los alimentos y que no se descompongan por la acción de los microorganismos.  Antioxidantes (E-300): Impiden que los alimentos se vuelvan rancios al oxidarse en contacto con el aire (embutidos, precocinados).  Emulgentes, estabilizantes, espesantes y gelificantes (E-400): Consiguen que el alimento tenga la consistencia y textura deseada (cremas, mayonesas).  Aromas y potenciadores del sabor (E-600): Aportan sabor extra a los alimentos, estimulando los receptores del gusto (por ejemplo, yogures).  Edulcorantes (E-420): Acentúan el sabor dulce de los alimentos (pasteles). 2.7. La producción de alimentos Además de la forma tradicional, al necesitar más cantidad y variedad de alimentos, han surgido otras formas de conseguirlos. AAggrriiccuullttuurraa iinntteennssiivvaa La agricultura intensiva es un sistema de producción que explota al máximo los medios de producción agrícola. Requiere el consumo de gran cantidad de energía (petróleo y derivados) y productos químicos (abonos). El uso de pesticidas y herbicidas permite lograr un mayor rendimiento a las cosechas, pero pueden ser perjudiciales para el medio ambiente. El cultivo en invernaderos puede llegar a obtener hasta cosechas anuales de algunos tipos de hortalizas. Problemas de la agricultura intensiva: - El riego necesita mucho gasto de agua, ya que muchas veces la agricultura intensiva se realiza en zonas con escasez de agua. - Los abonos y pesticidas que se utilizan producen la contaminación del suelo y del agua, especialmente las aguas subterráneas. - El monocultivo provoca que se reduzca la variedad de especies. GGaannaaddeerrííaa iinntteennssiivvaa La ganadería intensiva es aquella en la que el ganado crece en condiciones controladas de luz, temperatura y humedad, creadas de forma artificial, con la finalidad de obtener una alta productividad en un escaso periodo de tiempo (carnes, lácteos, huevos, etc.). Los animales encuentran estabulados y se alimentan, principalmente, de piensos enriquecidos. Problemas de la ganadería intensiva: - Requiere una gran inversión en instalaciones, tecnologías, mano de obra y alimentos. - Se usan piensos compuestos generados a partir de restos agrícolas y ganaderos.

