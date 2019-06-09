FaveFest - Music Startup

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Ease of promotion We have conducted a quantitative research through online questionnaires. Number of Participants:8 Half of the respondents think that promoting their work to the public is at least somewhat difficult. Only one respondent thinks it is easy, while no one claims it is very easy. Artists’ Questionnaire
  2. 2. Promotion Media All the respondents use social media. The second most popular medium of promotion is YouTube, which is used by the vast majority. Artists’ Questionnaire
  3. 3. Satisfaction of existing media Half of the respondents report neutral satisfaction towards existing media of promotion. Artists’ Questionnaire
  4. 4. Search for new media 3 out of 4 artists are looking intensively for additional ways to promote their work. Artists’ Questionnaire
  5. 5. Interest for a new platform We asked them if they would be interested in a platform where they could upload their content to be available to the public. All of the respondents say they would be interested, while half of them report they would be very interested. Artists’ Questionnaire
  6. 6. Payment willingness The majority would be willing to invest some money to create a profile on this platform (5-30 euro). Artists’ Questionnaire
  7. 7. Advisory Service All of the respondent say that an advisory service for profile creation would be helpful. Artists’ Questionnaire
  8. 8. Festival Almost everyone is interested in participating in a festival of new artists. Artists’ Questionnaire
  9. 9. Audience Voting The vast majority likes the possibility of the festival participants being determined by the audience through voting. Artists’ Questionnaire

