De tai kiem soat chat luong kiem toan cua cong ty kiem toan

i MỤC LỤC MỤC LỤC............................................................................................................
ii 2.3.1. Các quy định hiện hành liên quan đến việc kiểm soát chất lượng kiểm toán từ bên trong..............................
1 CHƯƠNG 1 LÝ LUẬN CƠ BẢN VỀ KIỂM TOÁN BCTC VÀ KIỂM SOÁT CHẤT LƯỢNG KIỂM TOÁN BCTC 1.1. Khái quát chung về kiểm toán BCTC ...
2 nhằm xác nhận – đưa ra ý kiến về tính trung thực, hợp lý, tính tuân thủ pháp luật và những chuẩn mực liên quan của BCTC....
3 trên góc độ quá trình xử lý, ghi chép, kiểm soát các nghiệp vụ kinh tế phát sinh để phản ánh vào BCTC người ta chia thàn...
4 Mục tiêu kiểm toán chung: Theo Chuẩn mực kiểm toán Việt Nam số 200: “ Mục tiêu kiểm toán báo cáo tài chính là giúp kiểm ...
5 hành cụ thể để xác định các mục kiểm toán đặc thù. Mục tiêu đặc thù được xác định trên cơ sở mục tiêu chung và đặc điểm ...
6 được hiểu biết về tác động của hoạt động KSNB đối với các thông tin tài chính và tổ chức công tác kiểm toán một cách hiệ...
7 nhóm kiểm toán có năng lực chuyên môn và khả năng phù hợp để xử lý các rủi ro dự kiến, và phân công công việc phù hợp ch...
8 tin khác. Sau khi tiến hành phân tích tổng quát, phân tích các thông tin tài chính, phi tài chính KTV sẽ đưa ra những xé...
9 chứng củng cố và hỗ trợ cho việc đưa ra kết luận cho toàn bộ BCTC đã được kiểm toán chẳng hạn như: soát xét các khoản nợ...
10 Khả năng rủi ro; Kiến nghị của KTV và ý kiến của người quản lý liên quan đến sự kiện đó. Thư quản lý là một phần kết qu...
11 duyệt mà nay những thông tin này cần cho nhiều người, được nhiều đối tượng quan tâm, khai thác sử dụng cho các quyết đị...
12 kinh tế và tùy thuộc vào những góc độ của người quan sát. Chất lượng có ý nghĩa quan trọng không chỉ với chủ thể sử dụn...
13 khách quan và độ tin cậy vào ý kiến kiểm toán của những đối tượng sử dụng dịch vụ kiểm toán đồng thời thỏa mãn về mong ...
14 Thứ hai, chất lượng kiểm toán dưới góc nhìn của bên thứ ba (nhà đầu tư, cơ quan quản lý Nhà nước có liên quan và các đố...
15 về cách làm việc chuyên nghiệp của kiểm toán viên, cũng như ý kiến của kiểm toán viên về báo cáo tài chính nhằm đáp ứng...
16 suốt quá trình thực hiện kiểm toán. Tiêu biểu cho quan điểm này là Krishnan và Schauer (2001), McConnell và Banks (1998...
17 là các nhà đầu tư có thể tin tưởng vào kết quả kiểm toán do đã thỏa mãn mong muốn của họ rằng, các thông tin được kiểm ...
18 thể hiện ở chuyên môn nghiệp vụ, kiểm toán viên phải độc lập về năng lực chuyên môn nghiệp vụ. Năng lực, trình độ chuyê...
19 vị kịp thời sửa chữa và điều chỉnh cho phù hợp. Đó chính là cơ sở để các nhà quản lý đơn vị tin tưởng và đặt hy vọng và...
20 toán viên và sự hợp tác của đơn vị được kiểm toán với các kiểm toán viên trong quá trình kiểm toán thì việc xác định và...
21 kiểm toán BCTC đều được tiến hành phù hợp với quy định của pháp luật và các Chuẩn mực nghề nghiệp; tổ chức đánh giá tìn...
22 khác nhau, nhưng về nội dung vẫn tập trung vào các hoạt động kiểm tra và kiểm soát chất lượng trong suốt quá trình hoạt...
23 và ở mọi cấp độ quản lý nhằm thỏa mãn tốt hơn nhu cầu của khách hàng trong các điều kiện thay đổi của nền kinh tế. Hoạt...
24 CHƯƠNG 2 THỰC TRẠNG KIỂM TOÁN BCTC VÀ CÔNG TÁC KIỂM SOÁT CHẤT LƯỢNG KIỂM TOÁN BCTC CỦA CÁC CÔNG TY KIỂM TOÁN TẠI VIỆT N...
25 trường chứng khoán cần phải được kiểm toán và trách nhiệm của những bên liên quan đến BCTC. Từ năm 1999, Bộ Tài chính đ...
26 được xem là độc lập để thực hiện đầy đủ chức năng kiểm toán. Do vậy trong thời kì này chưa xuất hiện nhu cầu kiểm toán ...
27 tổng số công ty Kiểm toán tại Việt Nam. Nếu năm 2001 chỉ có 3/34 công ty được công nhận là thành viên của hãng kiểm toá...
28 thành thục hơn nhiều. Nhiều KTV có kiến thức, chuyên môn tốt, hiểu biết luật pháp, nguyên tắc, chuẩn mực nghề nghiệp, t...
29 năm 2011. Năm 2012 tổng số nhân viên tăng 625 người tương ứng tăng 7% so với năm 2011 trong khi tổng số nhân viên năm 2...
30 hình là dịch vụ kiểm toán BCTC – dịch vụ chiếm tỉ trọng cao nhất trong cơ cấu các ngành dịch vụ kiểm toán và cũng là lo...
31 doanh thu theo loại hình dịch vụ toàn ngành kiểm toán. Qua đó ta thấy dịch vụ kiểm toán BCTC toàn ngành kiểm toán ngày ...
32 Số tiền Tỷ lệ (%) Số tiền Tỷ lệ (%) Số tiền Tỷ lệ (%) A (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) Tổng doanh thu: 2.743.715,00 100,00% 3....
33 2.2. Thực trạng chất lượng kiểm toán BCTC tại Việt Nam hiện nay Cùng với sự phát triển và hội nhập của nền kinh tế, sự ...
34 ích của bộ phận lớn các nhà đầu tư trên thị trường chứng khoán, do đó BCTC phải được lập và soát xét giữa niên độ, lập ...
35 Bảng 2.1. Chênh lệch LNST năm 2008 của một số công ty Mã CK LNST chưa kiểm toán LNST đã kiểm toán Chênh lệch Tỷ đồng % ...
De tai kiem soat chat luong kiem toan cua cong ty kiem toan

Download luận văn đồ án tốt nghiệp ngành kế toán với đề tài: Giải pháp tăng cường công tác kiểm soát chất lượng kiểm toán BCTC của các công ty kiểm toán tại Việt Nam

  1. 1. i MỤC LỤC MỤC LỤC.............................................................................................................................i CHƯƠNG 1LÝ LUẬN CƠ BẢN VỀ KIỂM TOÁN BCTC VÀ KIỂM SOÁT CHẤT LƯỢNG KIỂM TOÁN BCTC..............................................................................1 1.1. Khái quát chung về kiểm toán BCTC ....................................................................1 1.1.1. Khái niệm về kiểm toán BCTC ............................................................................1 1.1.2. Đặc trưng cơ bản của kiểm toán BCTC.............................................................2 1.1.3. Mục tiêu của kiểm toán BCTC ............................................................................3 1.1.4. Quy trình kiểm toán..............................................................................................5 1.1.5. Sản phẩm và ý nghĩa của kiểm toán BCTC .......................................................9 1.2. Những vấn đề cơ bản về kiểm soát chất lượng kiểm toán BCTC ................... 11 1.2.1. Khái quát chung về chất lượng kiểm toán...................................................... 11 1.2.2. Tổng quan về kiểm soát chất lượng kiểm toán............................................... 20 1.2.3. Mục tiêu của công tác kiểm soát chất lượng kiểm toán................................ 22 CHƯƠNG 2THỰC TRẠNG KIỂM TOÁN BCTC VÀ CÔNG TÁC KIỂM SOÁT CHẤT LƯỢNG KIỂM TOÁN BCTC CỦA CÁC CÔNG TY KIỂM TOÁN TẠI VIỆT NAM HIỆN NAY.................................................................................................. 24 2.1. Tổng quan quá trình hình thành và phát triển của kiểm toán BCTC tại Việt Nam……… ....................................................................................................................... 24 2.1.1. Quá trình hoàn thiện hệ thống pháp lý trong lĩnh vực kiểm toán độc lập tại Việt Nam ............................................................................................................................ 24 2.1.2. Quá trình hình thành và phát triển của kiểm toán BCTC tại Việt Nam...... 25 2.2. Thực trạng chất lượng kiểm toán BCTC tại Việt Nam hiện nay..................... 33 2.3. Thực trạng cơ chế kiểm soát chất lượng kiểm toán từ bên trong các công ty kiểm toán ........................................................................................................................... 36
  2. 2. ii 2.3.1. Các quy định hiện hành liên quan đến việc kiểm soát chất lượng kiểm toán từ bên trong....................................................................................................................... 36 2.3.2. Thực trạng cơ chế kiểm soát chất lượng kiểm toán BCTC từ bên trong.... 37 2.3.3. Đánh giá thực trạng ........................................................................................... 44 2.4. Thực trạng cơ chế kiểm soát chất lượng kiểm toán BCTC từ bên ngoài của Việt Nam............................................................................................................................ 46 2.4.1. Các quy định hiện hành liên quan đến việc kiểm soát chất lượng kiểm toán BCTC từ bên ngoài........................................................................................................... 46 2.4.2. Thực trạng công tác kiểm soát chất lượng kiểm toán từ bên ngoài tại Việt Nam……………............................................................................................................... 53 CHƯƠNG 3 ĐỊNH HƯỚNG VÀ GIẢI PHÁP TĂNG CƯỜNG CÔNG TÁC KIỂM SOÁT CHẤT LƯỢNG KIỂM TOÁN BCTC CỦA CÁC CÔNG TY KIỂM TOÁN TẠI VIỆT NAM................................................................................................................ 63 3.1. Giải pháp tăng cườngcôngtác kiểm soát chất lượngkiểm toán BCTC từ bên trong…................................................................................................................................ 63 3.1.1. Tăng cườngcập nhật kiếnthức chuẩn mực liên quan đến kiểm soát chất lượng..... 64 3.1.2. Tăng cường mở rộng quy mô và chất lượng nguồn nhân lực.......................... 64 3.1.3. Ổn định và minh bạch mức phí kiểm toán.......................................................... 65 3.1.4. Hoàn thiện quy trình kiểm toán và kiểm soát chất lượng kiểm toán............... 66 3.2. Giải pháp tăngcườngcông tác kiểm soát chất lượng kiểm toán BCTC từ bên ngoài 66 3.2.1. Xác định cơ chế kiểm soát chất lượng chung..................................................... 66 3.2.2. Xây dựng hướng dẫn chi tiết kiểm soát chất lượng từ bên ngoài.................... 68 3.2.3. Kiểm tra viên .......................................................................................................... 68 3.2.4. Thời gian kiểm tra ................................................................................................. 69 3.2.5. Quy định biện pháp kỷ luật và xử phạt đối với các vi phạm............................ 70 3.2.6. Nguồn kinh phí hoạt động kiểm soát chất lượng từ bên ngoài........................ 70
  3. 3. 1 CHƯƠNG 1 LÝ LUẬN CƠ BẢN VỀ KIỂM TOÁN BCTC VÀ KIỂM SOÁT CHẤT LƯỢNG KIỂM TOÁN BCTC 1.1. Khái quát chung về kiểm toán BCTC 1.1.1. Khái niệm về kiểm toán BCTC Có rất nhiều cách hiểu, khái niệm khác nhau về kiểm toán. Tuy nhiên, quan niệm về kiểm toán được chấp nhận phổ biến hiện nay là: “ Kiểm toán là quá trình các KTV độc lập và có năng lực tiến hành thu thập và đánh giá các bằng chứng về các thông tin được kiểm toán nhằm xác nhận và báo cáo về mức độ phù hợp giữa các thông tin này với các chuẩn mực đã được thiết lập”. Có nhiều tiêu chí để phân loại kiểm toán, tuy nhiên cách phân loại phổ biến là căn cứ vào mục đích cụ thể (hay đối tượng trực tiếp) của kiểm toán người ta thường chia kiểm toán thành 3 loại:  Kiểm toán báo cáo tài chính  Kiểm toán tuân thủ  Kiểm toán hoạt động Theo Liên đoàn quốc tế các nhà kế toán: “Kiểm toán BCTC là việc các nhà kiểm toán độc lập kiểm tra, trình bày ý kiến của mình về BCTC”. Theo Nghị định số 105/2004/NĐ-CP: “Kiểm toán BCTC là việc kiểm tra, xác nhận của kiểm toán viên và doanh nghiệp kiểm toán về tính trung thực và hợp lý của các tài liệu, số liệu kế toán và báo cáo tài chính của doanh nghiệp, tổ chức khi có yêu cầu của các đơn vị này”. Theo Luật Kiểm toán độc lập số 67/2011/QH12, kiểm toán BCTC là việc kiểm toán viên hành nghề, doanh nghiệp kiểm toán, chi nhánh doanh nghiệp kiểm toán nước ngoài tại Việt Nam kiểm tra, đưa ra ý kiến về tính trung thực và hợp lý trên các khía cạnh trọng yếu của báo cáo tài chính của đơn vị được kiểm toán theo quy định của chuẩn mực kiểm toán. Như vậy, kiểm toán BCTC là một quá trình do các KTV những người có năng lực chuyên môn áp dụng các phương pháp kiểm toán, các quy trình kiểm toán
  4. 4. 2 nhằm xác nhận – đưa ra ý kiến về tính trung thực, hợp lý, tính tuân thủ pháp luật và những chuẩn mực liên quan của BCTC. 1.1.2. Đặc trưng cơ bản của kiểm toán BCTC Đối tượng của kiểm toán BCTC: Đối tượng của mỗi loại kiểm toán là khác nhau. Đối với kiểm toán BCTC đối tượng của nó là Báo cáo tài chính và thực trạng về tài sản, nghiệp vụ phát sinh. Một bộ BCTC năm gồm Bảng cân đối kế toán (Mẫu số B 01-DN), Báo cáo kết quả hoạt động kinh doanh (Mẫu số B 02-DN), Báo cáo lưu chuyển tiền tệ (Mẫu số B 03-DN), Bản thuyết minh BCTC (Mẫu số B 09-DN). BCTC giữa niên độ gồm BCTC giữa niên độ dạng đầy đủ và BCTC giữa niên độ dạng tóm lược. BCTC giữa niên độ dạng đầy đủ gồm Bảng cân đối kế toán giữa niên độ (dạng đầy đủ) (Mẫu số B 01a-DN), Báo cáo kết quả hoạt động kinh doanh (dạng đầy đủ) (Mẫu số B 02a-DN), Báo cáo lưu chuyển tiền tệ (dạng đầy đủ) (Mẫu số B 03a-DN), Bản thuyết minh BCTC (dạng đầy đủ) (Mẫu số B 09a-DN). BCTC giữa niên độ dạng tóm lược gồm Bảng cân đối kế toán (dạng tóm lược) (Mẫu số B 01b-DN), Báo cáo kết quả hoạt động kinh doanh (dạng tóm lược) (Mẫu số B 02b- DN), Báo cáo lưu chuyển tiền tệ (dạng tóm lược) (Mẫu số B 03b-DN), Bản thuyết minh BCTC (dạng tóm lược) (Mẫu số B 09b-DN). Khách thể kiểm toán BCTC : Khách thể kiểm toán là các tổ chức, đơn vị cá nhân – nơi có những thông tin cần kiểm toán. Kiểm toán BCTC có thể là kiểm toán nội bộ là kiểm toán Nhà nước là kiểm toán độc lập. Do vậy khách thể kiểm toán của kiểm toán BCTC bao gồm tất cả khách thể là các bộ phận cấu thành trong đơn vị, là tất cả các đơn vị, các tổ chức và cá nhân có sử dụng ngân sách Nhà nước, tiền và tài sản Nhà nước, là tất cả các đơn vị doanh nghiệp, các tổ chức trong mọi lĩnh vực ( thậm chí cả cá nhân) có nhu cầu được kiểm toán. Chủ thể kiểm toán BCTC là KTV có thể là KTV độc lập, KTV Nhà nước, KTV nội bộ. Phương pháp kiểm toán là các biện pháp, cách thức và thủ tục được vận dụng trong công tác kiểm toán nhằm đạt được mục đích kiểm toán đã đặt ra. Thực chất của phương pháp kiểm toán là việc vận dụng các phương pháp kỹ thuật nghiệp vụ cụ thể vào công tác kiểm toán nhằm đạt được mục tiêu kiểm toán đặt ra. Đứng
  5. 5. 3 trên góc độ quá trình xử lý, ghi chép, kiểm soát các nghiệp vụ kinh tế phát sinh để phản ánh vào BCTC người ta chia thành hai loại phương pháp kiểm toán, đó là: phương pháp kiểm toán tuân thủ (thử nghiệm kiểm soát); phương pháp kiểm toán cơ bản (thử nghiệm cơ bản). Phương pháp kiểm toán toán tuân thủ là các thủ tục, kỹ thuật kiểm toán được thiết kế và sử dụng để thu thập các bằng chứng kiểm toán có liên quan đến tính thích hợp và hiệu quả của hệ thống KSNB của doanh nghiệp. Phương pháp kiểm toán tuân thủ thường bao gồm kỹ thuật điều tra hệ thống và kỹ thuật kiểm tra chi tiết về kiểm soát. Phương pháp kiểm toán cơ bản là phương pháp được thiết kế sử dụng để thu thập bằng chứng kiểm toán có liên quan đến số liệu do hệ thống kế toán xử lý và cung cấp. Phương pháp kiểm toán cơ bản thường bao gồm hai kỹ thuật kiểm toán chủ yếu là phân tích đánh giá tổng quát và kiểm tra chi tiết nghiệp vụ và số dư tài khoản. Nguyên tắc cơ bản chi phối kiểm toán BCTC – Theo chuẩn mực kiểm toán VSA 200 Mục tiêu và nguyên tắc cơ bản chi phối kiểm toán BCTC gồm: Tuân thủ pháp luật Nhà nước; Tuân thủ nguyên tắc đạo đức nghề nghiệp như độc lập, chính trực, khách quan, năng lực chuyên môn và tính thận trọng,…; Tuân thủ Chuẩn mực kiểm toán Việt Nam hoặc Chuẩn mực kiểm toán quốc tế được Việt Nam chấp nhận và KTV phải có thái độ hoài nghi mang tính nghề nghiệp trong quá trình lập kế hoạch và thực hiện kiểm toán – luôn ý thức rằng có thể tồn tại những tình huống dẫn đến những sai sót trọng yếu trong BCTC. 1.1.3. Mục tiêu của kiểm toán BCTC Cũng như mọi hoạt động khác, hoạt động kiểm toán cũng có những mục tiêu cần hướng tới. Đặc biệt đối với hoạt động mang tính chất đặc thù như kiểm toán tài chính, việc xác định mục tiêu kiểm toán khoa học sẽ giúp kiểm toán viên thực hiện đúng hướng và có hiệu quả công tác kiểm toán. Hệ thống mục tiêu kiểm toán tài chính được phân thành hai loại:
  6. 6. 4 Mục tiêu kiểm toán chung: Theo Chuẩn mực kiểm toán Việt Nam số 200: “ Mục tiêu kiểm toán báo cáo tài chính là giúp kiểm toán viên và công ty kiểm toán đưa ra ý kiến xác nhận rằng báo cáo tài chính có được lập trên cơ sở chuẩn mực và chế độ kế toán hiện hành hoặc đựơc chấp nhận, có tuân thủ pháp luật liên quan và có phản ánh trung thực và hợp lý tình hình tài chính trên các khía cạnh trọng yếu khác”. Như vậy, thông qua việc xác định mục tiêu kiểm toán, một mặt công ty kiểm toán đưa ra được những kết luận kiểm toán một cách chính xác khoa học, mặt khác mục tiêu kiểm toán tài chính sẽ giúp cho đơn vị được kiểm toán thấy rõ những tồn tại, sai sót để khắc phục nhằm nâng cao chất lượng thông tin tài chính của đơn vị. Để đạt được tính trung trực, hợp lý của việc xác minh và bày tỏ ý kiến về toàn bộ báo cáo tài chính, cần phải hướng tới các mục tiêu cụ thể gắn với các phương pháp kế toán trong quan hệ trực tiếp với việc hình thành các báo cáo này. Theo đó, hệ thống mục tiêu kiểm toán báo cáo tài chính hướng tới là: - Tính có thực của thông tin với ý nghĩa các thông tin phản ánh tài sản hoặc vốn phải được đảm bảo bằn sự tồn tại của tài sản, vốn hoặc tính thực tế xẩy ra của nguồn. - Tính toàn vẹn (đầy đủ) của thông tin với ý nghĩa thông tin phản ánh trên bảng khai tài chính không bị bỏ sót của quá trình xử lý. - Tính đúng đắn của việc tính giá với ý nghĩa giá tài sản cũng như giá phí đều đựoc tính theo phương pháp kế toán là giá thực tế đơn vị phải chi ra để mua hoặc thực hiện các hoạt động. - Tính cơ học của các phép tính số học cộng dồn cũng như chuyển sổ sang trang trong công nghệ kế toán. Mục tiêu kiểm toán đặc thù: Các mục tiêu kiểm toán chung được áp dụng cho tất cả các số dư tài khoản nhằm cung cấp một bố cục giúp kiểm toán viên tập hợp đầy đủ bằng chứng cần thiết để đưa ra ý kiến kết luận. Tuy nhiên, việc kiểm tra báo cáo tài chính được tiếp cận theo từng phần hành, khoản mục cụ thể và mỗi cuộc kiểm toán có những đặc thù riêng. Vì vậy, vấn đề quan trọng là phải cụ thể hoá các mục tiêu chung vào các phần
  7. 7. 5 hành cụ thể để xác định các mục kiểm toán đặc thù. Mục tiêu đặc thù được xác định trên cơ sở mục tiêu chung và đặc điểm của khoản mục, hay phần hành cùng cách phản ánh theo dõi chung của hệ thống kế toán và kiểm soát nội bộ. Mỗi mục tiêu chung cần có nhiều nhất một mục tiêu đặc thù tương ứng. Mặt khác, việc xác định mục tiêu đặc thù còn tuỳ thuộc vào tình huống cụ thể và phán đoán của kiểm toán viên.Theo đó, sự tương ứng giữa mỗi mục tiêu kiểm toán chung với một hoặc nhiều mục tiêu đặc thù thích hợp phải được hoạch định trên cơ sở các mục tiêu kiểm toán chung và các đặc điểm của khoản mục, phần hành kiểm toán, đặc điểm tổ chức hệ thống kế toán… của đơn vị. Đối với kiểm toán nghiệp vụ và kiểm toán số dư tài khoản, mục tiêu của chúng hoàn toàn khác nhau. Đối với kiểm toán nghiệp vụ, mục tiêu của nó là đảm bảo các cơ sở dẫn liệu như: sự phát sinh, đánh giá, sự tính toán đầy đủ, đúng đắn, đúng kỳ. Còn mục tiêu kiểm toán số dư các khoản mục là đảm bảo các cơ sở dẫn liệu sự hiện hữu, quyền và nghĩa vụ, đánh giá, sự tính toán, đầy đủ, đúng đắn, cộng dồn và công bố. 1.1.4. Quy trình kiểm toán Có hai cách cơ bản để tiếp cận trong kiểm toán BCTC là phân chia BCTC thành các phần hành kiểm toán theo khoản mục hoặc theo quy trình. Kiểm toán theo khoản mục (tiếp cận trực tiếp) là việc KTV trực tiếp kiểm toán các khoản mục, thông tin trên BCTC như: Kiểm toán Tiền và các khoản tương đương tiền; Kiểm toán TSCĐ; Kiểm toán các khoản phải thu, phải trả; Kiểm toán các khoản trả trước ngắn hạn, dài hạn; Kiểm toán doanh thu, giá vốn,… Theo cách tiếp cận này giúp KTV thuận lợi trong việc xác định, phân bổ ước lượng ban đầu về mức trọng yếu và nội dung kiểm toán theo cách tiếp cận này cụ thể, gắn với từng loại BCTC. Đây là cách tiếp cận được áp dụng khá phổ biến hiện nay. Bên cạnh cách tiếp cận theo khoản mục (tiếp cận trực tiếp) KTV có thể tiếp cận theo chu kỳ kinh doanh (tiếp cận gián tiếp) như: Kiểm toán chu kỳ mua hàng và thanh toán; Kiểm toán chu kỳ bán hàng và thu tiền; Kiểm toán chu kỳ hàng tồn kho và chi phí sản xuất; Kiểm toán chu kỳ tiền lương và nhân sự; Kiểm toán chu kỳ huy động vốn và hoản trả… Tiếp cận dưới góc độ này KTV có thể nắm bắt và nhìn nhận các thông tin tài chính trong mối liên hệ mật thiết trong từng chu kỳ. Từ đó, sử dụng
  8. 8. 6 được hiểu biết về tác động của hoạt động KSNB đối với các thông tin tài chính và tổ chức công tác kiểm toán một cách hiệu quả hơn. Để hài hòa giữa ưu nhược điểm giữa hai cách tiếp cận và tùy vào đặc điểm của từng cuộc kiểm toán mà KTV có thể lựa chọn kiểm toán theo khoản mục hoặc kiểm toán theo chu kỳ hoặc kiểm toán phối hợp (tức là áp dụng song song kiểm toán theo khoản mục và kiểm toán theo chu kỳ trong cùng một cuộc kiểm toán). Dù là tiếp cận dưới góc độ nào, để đảm bảo tính hiệu quả, tính hiệu lực và tính kinh tế (3E - Effective, Efficient, Economic) của từng cuộc kiểm toán cũng như để thu thập đầy đủ bằng chứng kiểm toán đầy đủ và thích hợp làm căn cứ cho kết luận của KTV về tính trung thực hợp lý của số liệu trên BCTC, cuộc kiểm toán thường được tiến hành theo quy trình gồm ba giai đoạn: Lập kế hoạch kiểm toán BCTC; Thực hiện kiểm toán BCTC; Tổng hợp lập báo cáo kiểm toán và thư quản lý về kiểm toán BCTC. Bước 1, Lập kế hoạch kiểm toán. Theo Chuẩn mực kiểm toán Việt Nam số 300 thì kiểm toán viên và công ty kiểm toán phải lập kế hoạch kiểm toán trong đó mô tả phạm vi dự kiến và cách thức tiến hành công việc kiểm toán. Kế hoạch kiểm toán phải đầy đủ, chi tiết để làm cơ sở cho việc xây dựng chương trình kiểm toán. Trong bước công việc này, bắt đầu từ thư mời kiểm toán, kiểm toán viên sẽ tìm hiểu khách hàng với mục đích tiếp nhận khách hàng, hình thành hợp đồng hoặc đưa ra được kế hoạch chung. Kiểm toán viên cần thu thập các thông tin cụ thể về khách hàng, tìm hiểu đánh giá hệ thống kiểm soát nội bộ … Bên cạnh đó, trong khi lập kế hoạch, công ty kiểm toán cũng phải có sự chuẩn bị về phương tiện và nhân sự cho việc triển khai thực hiện chương trình đã xây dựng. Lập kế hoạch kiểm toán bao gồm việc xây dựng chiến lược kiểm toán tổng thể, kế hoạch kiểm toán cho cuộc kiểm toán. Kế hoạch kiểm toán phù hợp sẽ đem lại lợi ích cho việc kiểm toán BCTC như là trợ giúp kiểm toán viên tập trung đúng mức vào các phần hành quan trọng của cuộc kiểm toán, trợ giúp kiểm toán viên xác định và giải quyết các vấn đề có thể xảy ra một cách kịp thời, trợ giúp kiểm toán viên tổ chức và quản lý cuộc kiểm toán một cách thích hợp nhằm đảm bảo cuộc kiểm toán được tiến hành một cách hiệu quả, hỗ trợ trong việc lựa chọn thành viên
  9. 9. 7 nhóm kiểm toán có năng lực chuyên môn và khả năng phù hợp để xử lý các rủi ro dự kiến, và phân công công việc phù hợp cho từng thành viên, tạo điều kiện cho việc chỉ đạo, giám sát nhóm kiểm toán và soát xét công việc của nhóm, hỗ trợ việc điều phối công việc do các kiểm toán viên đơn vị thành viên và chuyên gia thực hiện, khi cần thiết. Lập kế hoạch không phải là một giai đoạn tách rời của cuộc kiểm toán mà là một quá trình được lặp đi, lặp lại và bắt đầu ngay sau hoặc cùng lúc kết thúc cuộc kiểm toán trước và tiếp tục cho đến khi kết thúc cuộc kiểm toán hiện tại. Bước 2, Thực hiện kế hoạch kiểm toán. Các KTV sẽ sử dụng các phương pháp kỹ thuật nghiệp vụ và các thủ tục kiểm toán cụ thể để thu thập đầy đủ các bằng chứng kiểm toán thích hợp liên quan đến quá trình xử lý các nghiệp vụ, tổng hợp và trình bày thông tin vào BCTC của đơn vị thông qua mẫu kiểm toán. Do quá trình xử lý các nghiệp vụ, tổng hợp và trình bày thông tin vào BCTC của đơn vị gắn liền với quá trình quản lý và kiểm soát nội bộ trong đơn vị gắn liền với quá trình quản lý và kiểm soát nội bộ trong đơn vị, quá trình áp dụng các chế độ, các nguyên tắc và phương pháp kế toán nên công việc kiểm toán BCTC phải tiến hành các loại khảo sát gắn với các quá trình trên. Có thể khái quát công việc kiểm toán BCTC gồm hai loại khảo sát chủ yếu là: Khảo sát về kiểm soát nội bộ và Khảo sát cơ bản. Khảo sát về kiểm soát nội bộ là khâu công việc KTV cần thực hiện để thu thập các bằng chứng kiểm toán làm cơ sở để đánh giá lại hiệu lực của hệ thống KSNB của đơn vị được kiểm toán nói chung đặc biệt là xem xét, đánh giá hiệu lực của từng khâu kiểm soát cụ thể (kiểm soát đối với mua hàng, kiểm soát đối với bán hàng, kiểm soát đối với thanh toán, kiểm soát chi phí và giá thành,…). Kết quả của khảo sát về KSNB là căn cứ để KTV quyết định về phạm vi các khảo sát cơ bản và lựa chọn áp dụng các thủ tục kiểm toán cơ bản phù hợp. Khảo sát cơ bản là khâu công việc KTV tiến hành phân tích đánh giá tổng quát. Trước khi sử dụng nguồn số liệu của khách hàng để tiến hành phân tích, đánh giá tổng quát KTV thường có bước kiểm tra sơ bộ về các số liệu của từng thông tin tài chính như (số dư hay số lũy kế số phát sinh) thông qua việc đối chiếu các sổ chi tiết với sổ tổng hợp, kiểm tra các đối ứng chủ yếu, hoặc tham chiếu các nguồn thông
  10. 10. 8 tin khác. Sau khi tiến hành phân tích tổng quát, phân tích các thông tin tài chính, phi tài chính KTV sẽ đưa ra những xét đoán khả năng rủi ro và đưa ra định hướng cần thiết cho việc kiểm tra cụ thể hơn kiểm tra chi tiết các nghiệp vụ, kiểm tra số dư tài khoản thông qua các thử nghiệm chi tiết nghiệp vụ và số dư. Thông qua thủ tục kiểm tra chi tiết các nghiệp vụ và số dư tài khoản KTV thu thập đầy đủ các bằng chứng kiểm toán thích hợp để trực tiếp xác minh về các cơ sở dẫn liệu của các quá trình hạch toán các nghiệp vụ, tính toán, tổng hợp số dư các tài khoản và trình bày thông tin vào BCTC có phù hợp với quy định của chế độ BCTC hay không và số liệu trên BCTC có đảm bảo nhất quán với số liệu từ sổ kế toán hay không. Mọi công việc kiểm toán cụ thể mà KTV thực hiện đều phải được ghi chép vào giấy tờ làm việc bao gồm cả kết quả kiểm tra, phát hiện và những tài liệu dẫn chứng đều được lưu giữ. Đồng thời người có trách nhiệm soát xét công việc của các thành viên dưới quyền phải có sự soát xét đầy đủ và kịp thời để nếu cần có thể có những yêu cầu thực hiện các thủ tục kiểm toán cần thiết bổ sung. Nếu hệ thống KSNB được đánh giá là thiết kế đầy đủ, thích hợp; các bước kiểm soát và các thủ tục kiểm soát gắn với từng khâu kiểm toán trong các chu kỳ kinh doanh được đánh giá là thường xuyên được thực hiện liên tục, có hiệu lực hiệu quả. Thì KTV sẽ tiếp tục tiến hành các thủ tục khảo sát kiểm soát nội bộ đồng thời thu hẹp phạm vi khảo sát cơ bản để tối đa hóa hiệu quả của công tác kiểm toán và ngược lại. Bước 3, Tổng hợp lập Báo cáo kiểm toán và thư quản lý về kiểm toán BCTC. Sau khi đã triển khai thực hiện kế hoạch kiểm toán BCTC và có kết quả của các khảo sát chi tiết về nghiệp vụ và số dư các tài khoản KTV sẽ tiến hành lập bút toán điều chỉnh và tiến hành một số thủ tục kiểm toán bổ sung như phân tích tổng thể lại BCTC sau khi đã điều chỉnh, đánh giá mức độ phù hợp của việc tính mức độ trọng yếu trước kiểm toán, đánh giá mức độ phù hợp của việc lập kế hoạch kiểm toán được đưa ra trước khi kiểm toán chi tiết, tổng hợp các rủi ro trọng yếu và kết quả sau kiểm toán. Ngoài ra, KTV cũng cần kiểm tra, xem xét một số nội dung có liên quan đến việc đảm bảo tính trung thực hợp lý của số liệu BCTC mà chưa được đánh giá trong quá trình thực hiện kiểm toán các bộ phận trên BCTC để có thêm bằng
  11. 11. 9 chứng củng cố và hỗ trợ cho việc đưa ra kết luận cho toàn bộ BCTC đã được kiểm toán chẳng hạn như: soát xét các khoản nợ bất thường, đánh giá về giả định hoạt động liên tục của doanh nghiệp, đánh giá về giả định hoạt động liên tục của doanh nghiệp, đánh giá các sự kiện phát sinh sau ngày khóa sổ kế toán, lập BCTC, giao dịch với các bên liên quan, xem xét, kiểm tra tính tuân thủ pháp luật và các quy định có liên quan đối với đơn vị được kiểm toán,… Sau khi thực hiện các thủ tục kiểm toán bổ sung, KTV tiến hành tổng hợp kết quả kiểm toán trao đổi với khách hàng, lập dự thảo báo cáo kiểm toán, thư quản lý. Sau đó sẽ tiến hành soát xét, hoàn thiện báo cáo kiểm toán, hồ sơ kiểm toán và tiến hành thống nhất ới khách hàng phát hành báo cáo kiểm toán, soạn thư quản lý. 1.1.5. Sản phẩm và ý nghĩa của kiểm toán BCTC a. Sản phẩm của kiểm toán BCTC Sản phẩm của một cuộc kiểm toán BCTC phụ thuộc vào điều khoản của hợp đồng kiểm toán. Thông thường, khi kết thúc một cuộc kiểm toán KTV sẽ đưa ra hai sản phẩm đó là Báo cáo kiểm toán (về BCTC) và Thư quản lý. Báo cáo kiểm toán – Báo cáo về kiểm toán BCTC là văn bản do KTV lập và công bố để đưa ra ý kiến của mình về tính trung thực, hợp lý của BCTC đã được kiểm toán. Có thể hiểu báo cáo kiểm toán là thông báo về kết quả của cuộc kiểm toán, nó phản ánh đầy đủ và ngắn gọn toàn bộ các công việc KTV đã thực hiện trong quá trình kiểm toán. KTV phải chịu trách nhiệm với báo cáo kiểm toán, với ý kiến kiểm toán của mình đưa ra trong báo cáo kiểm toán. Trong một số trường hợp thấy cần thiết phải bổ sung thêm những thông tin về kết quả của cuộc kiểm toán đã được trình bày trên báo cáo kiểm toán, KTV được phép lập thêm phần phụ lục đính kèm báo cáo kiểm toám như: Phần trình bày rõ thêm các thông tin về yếu tố ngoại trừ; Bảng tính số liệu chi tiết; Kiến nghị của KTV,… Cùng với việc lập báo cáo kiểm toán, KTV còn soạn thảo Thư quản lý – là thư của KTV gửi cho các nhà quản lý của đơn vị được kiểm toán để cung cấp những thông tin những khuyến cáo mà KTV cho là cần thiết. Nội dung của thư quản lý chủ yếu mô tả về từng sự kiện cụ thể mà KTV cho là cần thiết gồm: Thực trạng về công tác quản lý tài chính, kế toán và về hệ thống kế toán và hệ thống KSNB của đơn vị;
  12. 12. 10 Khả năng rủi ro; Kiến nghị của KTV và ý kiến của người quản lý liên quan đến sự kiện đó. Thư quản lý là một phần kết quả của cuộc kiểm toán nhưng không nhất thiết phải đính kèm báo cáo kiểm toán. Nói chung, thư quản lý không phải bắt buộc đối với KTV nhưng nó được các nhà quản lý rất ưa chuộng và mong muốn để hoàn thiện doanh nghiệp. b. Ý nghĩa của kiểm toán BCTC Đối với KTV: Kiểm toán BCTC giúp cho KTV và công ty kiểm toán đưa ra ý kiến xác nhận rằng BCTC có được lập trên cơ sở chuẩn mực và chế độ kế toán hiện hành có tuân thủ pháp luật và có phản ánh trên khía cạnh trong yếu hay không. Đối với đơn vị được kiểm toán: Kiểm toán BCTC có ý nghĩa “hai mặt” với đơn vị được kiểm toán. Với tư cách là người cung cấp thông tin, kiểm toán BCTC giúp cho đơn vị được kiểm toán chứng minh được tính trung thực hợp lý của thông tin tài chính mà họ cung cấp, chứng minh được BCTC được lập trên cơ sở chuẩn mực và các quy định hiện hành. Qua cuộc kiểm toán BCTC, qua báo cáo kiểm toán mà KTV phát hành, đơn vị được kiểm toán tạo được lòng tin đối với các đối tượng khi sử dụng thông tin trên BCTC của mình. Do vậy mà đơn vị được kiểm toán sẽ thuận tiện hơn trong các mối quan hệ kinh tế với các bên liên quan. Tuy nhiên, kiểm toán BCTC cũng vạch ra những sai phạm của đơn vị được kiểm toán nếu thông tin tài chính trình bày sai lệch và không phù hợp với các chuẩn mực và quy định pháp lý. Chính vì lẽ đó, kiểm toán BCTC có ý nghĩa rất lớn đối với đơn vị được kiểm toán. Nó không chỉ chứng minh cho một BCTC trung thực, hợp lý mà kiểm toán BCTC còn đưa ra những kiến nghị giúp doanh nghiệp hoàn thiện hệ thống kiểm soát, nâng cao hiệu quả trong công tác quản lý tài chính nói riêng cũng như hoạt động kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp nói chung. Tức là kiểm toán BCTC giúp cho đơn vị được kiểm toán thấy rõ những tồn tại, sai sót để khắc phục nhằm nâng cao chất lượng thông tin tài chính của đơn vị. Đối với người sử dụng sản phẩm của cuộc kiểm toán BCTC: Với xu thế phát triển của nền kinh tế, với sự đa dạng hóa của các hình thức sở hữu và cùng với sự phát triển không ngừng của các ngành nghề, thông tin tài chính của doanh nghiệp không còn chỉ để báo cáo cho các cơ quan quản lý Nhà nước để kiểm tra và xét
  13. 13. 11 duyệt mà nay những thông tin này cần cho nhiều người, được nhiều đối tượng quan tâm, khai thác sử dụng cho các quyết định kinh tế. Tuy ở nhiều góc độ khác nhau nhưng tất cả các đối tượng này đều có nguyện vọng là có được các thông tin có độ tin cậy và trung thực cao. Kiểm toán BCTC làm tăng mức độ tin cậy đối với các thông tin tài chính, góp phần làm lành mạnh hóa các quan hệ kinh tế. Dựa vào kết quả kiểm toán những người sử dụng BCTC được kiểm toán có được thông tin khách quan, trung thực hợp lý hơn, qua đó có thể đánh giá một cách đúng đắn tình hình tài chính cũng như kết quả hoạt động kinh doanh, dòng tiền của doanh nghiệp làm cơ sở cho các quyết định kinh tế của mình. 1.2. Những vấn đề cơ bản về kiểm soát chất lượng kiểm toán BCTC 1.2.1. Khái quát chung về chất lượng kiểm toán 1.2.1.1. Khái niệm Theo từ điển Tiếng Việt (2010), “Chất lượng là một phạm trù triết học biểu thị những thuộc tính bản chất của sự vật, chỉ rõ nó là cái gì, tính ổn định tương đối của sự vật để phân biệt nó với các sự vật khác. Chất lượng là đặc tính khách quan của sự vật. Chất lượng biểu hiện ra bên ngoài qua các thuộc tính. Nó là cái liên kết các thuộc tính của sự vật lại làm một, gắn bó với sự vật như một tổng thể, bao quát toàn bộ sự vật và không tách khỏi sự vật. Sự vật trong khi vẫn còn là bản thân nó thì không thể mất chất lượng của nó. Sự thay đổi chất lượng kéo theo sự thay đổi của sự vật về căn bản. Chất lượng của sự vật bao giờ cũng gắn liền với tính quy định về số lượng của nó và không thể tồn tại ngoài tính quy định ấy. Mỗi sự vật bao giờ cũng là sự thống nhất của chất lượng và số lượng.” Có thể thấy, chất lượng là cái tạo nên phẩm chất, giá trị của một con người, một sự vật, sự việc. Theo định nghĩa của tiêu chuẩn Việt Nam 5200-ISO 9000: “Chất lượng là mức độ phù hợp của sản phẩm hoặc dịch vụ thỏa mãn các yêu cầu đề ra hoặc định trước của người mua.” Nhìn chung, chất lượng là vấn đề đặt ra với mọi nền sản xuất và mọi loại hình hoạt động, mọi lĩnh vực. Chất lượng phản ánh giá trị về mặt lợi ích của sản phẩm hàng hóa dịch vụ và là khái niệm phức tạp, phụ thuộc vào trình độ của nền
  14. 14. 12 kinh tế và tùy thuộc vào những góc độ của người quan sát. Chất lượng có ý nghĩa quan trọng không chỉ với chủ thể sử dụng mà còn là yếu tố quyết định đối với chủ thể cung cấp hàng hóa, dịch vụ. Khái niệm chất lượng cũng thường được nghiên cứu và gắn với từng loại hoạt động, từng lĩnh vực cụ thể. Đối với hoạt động kiểm toán, là một hoạt động đặc thù nên yếu tố chất lượng là nhân tố quyết định hàng đầu. Theo chuẩn mực kiểm toán Việt Nam số 220 (VSA 220 – Kiểm soát chất lượng hoạt động kiểm toán) thì “Chất lượng hoạt động kiểm toán là mức độ thỏa mãn của các đối tượng sử dụng kết quả kiểm toán về tính khách quan và độ tin cậy và ý kiến kiểm toán của kiểm toán viên; đồng thời thỏa mãn mong muốn của đơn vị được kiểm toán về những đóng góp của kiểm toán viên, nhằm nâng cao hiệu quả hoạt động kinh doanh, trong thời gian định trước với giá phí hợp lý.” Kiểm toán báo cáo tài chính được coi là một loại hình dịch vụ đặc biệt mà sản phẩm cuối cùng của nó là các báo cáo kiểm toán, nơi trình bày ý kiến của kiểm toán viên, doanh nghiệp kiểm toán về báo cáo tài chính của doanh nghiệp. Khác với các sản phẩm, dịch vụ của các nghề nghiệp khác, chất lượng kiểm toán không dễ dàng quan sát hay kiểm tra, đánh giá. Thường có một khoảng cách nhất định về quan điểm hay mức độ thỏa mãn giữa người quản lý, người sử dụng và cung cấp dịch vụ tới chất lượng kiểm toán. Tuy nhiên, mặc dù chất lượng kiểm toán báo cáo tài chính được quan sát theo các quan điểm khác nhau tùy thuộc góc nhìn của các đối tượng quan tâm, nhưng đều cùng mục tiêu là kiểm toán viên đưa ra ý kiến đúng đắn về tính trung thực và hợp lý của các thông tin trên báo cáo tài chính. Dưới đây là hai quan điểm chính về chất lượng kiểm toán độc lập đối với báo cáo tài chính, một là quan điểm thực hành, nhằm thỏa mãn đối tượng sử dụng dịch vụ kiểm toán và một là quan điểm khoa học về kiểm toán, là khả năng phát hiện và báo cáo các sai phạm trọng yếu trên các BCTC được kiểm toán. a. Chất lượng kiểm toán theo quan điểm thỏa mãn đối tượng sử dụng dịch vụ kiểm toán Theo chuẩn mực kiểm toán Việt Nam số 220 (VSA 220) và Chuẩn mực kiểm toán quốc tế số 220 (ISA 220), “Chất lượng kiểm toán là mức độ thỏa mãn về tính
  15. 15. 13 khách quan và độ tin cậy vào ý kiến kiểm toán của những đối tượng sử dụng dịch vụ kiểm toán đồng thời thỏa mãn về mong muốn có được những ý kiến đóng góp nhằm nâng cao hiệu quả công tác quản lý tài chính, kế toán của đơn vị được kiểm toán với thời gian địch trước và giá phí thích hợp”. Chất lượng kiểm toán theo VSA 220 và ISA 220 đều được hiểu trên khía cạnh mức độ thỏa mãn của đối tượng sử dụng các BCTC, đó là nhà đầu tư (cá nhân và tổ chức), các cơ quan quản lý Nhà nước có liên quan và chính doanh nghiệp được kiểm toán. Quan điểm này nghiêng về thực hành kiểm toán, theo đó để đánh giá chất lượng kiểm toán thì người ta quan tâm tới mức độ thỏa mãn về chất lượng dịch vụ kiểm toán với mức giá phí phù hợp của đối tượng sử dụng dịch vụ. Mỗi góc nhìn khác nhau sẽ có một quan điểm về mức độ thỏa mãn và đánh giá khác nhau, cụ thể: Thứ nhất, chất lượng kiểm toán dưới góc nhìn của công ty khách hàng (đơn vị được kiểm toán). Với vị trí là đối tượng lựa chọn sử dụng dịch vụ kiểm toán (bắt buộc đối với các doanh nghiệp niêm yết trên thị trường chứng khoán và một số chủ thể khác theo quy định của pháp luật và không bắt buộc đối với các đơn vị còn lại), đơn vị được kiểm toán luôn mong muốn nhận được ý kiến về tính trung thực, khách quan của các thông tin được trình bày trên báo cáo tài chính để cung cấp tới các nhà đầu tư, cơ quan quản lý Nhà nước giúp tăng cường uy tín của doanh nghiệp và phục vụ cho mục đích thu hút vốn đầu tư đáp ứng nhu cầu chiến lược của doanh nghiệp. Bên cạnh đó, đơn vị được kiểm toán mong muốn có được sự đảm bảo từ phía nhà cung cấp dịch vụ kiểm toán rằng, mọi sai sót trọng yếu trên báo cáo tài chính đều được phát hiện và báo cáo cho ban lãnh đạo, từ đó đưa ra các kiến nghị giúp khách hàng hoàn thiện hệ thống kiểm soát nội bộ. Do vậy, dưới góc độ là khách hàng kiểm toán, chất lượng kiểm toán được đánh giá bởi sự thỏa mãn của đơn vị về tính khách quan, độ tin cậy, khả năng đáp ứng, năng lực phục vụ, sự chia sẽ với khách hàng của kiểm toán viên cũng như doanh nghiệp kiểm toán. Tuy nhiên, quan điểm thỏa mãn này không hàm ý kiểm toán viên và doanh nghiệp kiểm toán đưa ra ý kiến sai lệch, không phù hợp nhằm làm đẹp báo cáo tài chính theo hướng có lợi cho doanh nghiệp hay lợi ích của bên thứ ba.
  16. 16. 14 Thứ hai, chất lượng kiểm toán dưới góc nhìn của bên thứ ba (nhà đầu tư, cơ quan quản lý Nhà nước có liên quan và các đối tác của công ty khách hàng). Báo cáo tài chính là tài liệu mà doanh nghiệp công bố thông tin về tình hình tài chính, kết quả hoạt động kinh doanh của mình ra bên ngoài, là cơ sở ra quyết định kinh tế của nhà đầu tư, của các đối tác và là công cụ để phục vụ cho công tác quản lý của cơ quan Nhà nước. Do vậy, bên thứ ba là đối tượng chịu sự rủi ro cũng như lợi ích nhiều nhất từ việc sử dụng dịch vụ kiểm toán cũng như kết quả cuộc kiểm toán. Dưới góc nhìn của người sử dụng báo cáo kiểm toán, một cuộc kiểm toán có chất lượng nếu họ cảm thấy thõa mãn về độ tin cậy, tính trung thực và hợp lý của các báo cáo tài chính được kiểm toán để qua đó họ có thể đưa ra quyết định kinh tế đúng đắn (đầu tư, hợp tác) hoặc quản lý, điều hành cho phù hợp. Tuy nhiên, nếu đánh giá chất lượng kiểm toán được hiểu theo khía cạnh thỏa mãn mong muốn của đối tượng sử dụng sẽ rất khó để lượng hóa, vì bên thứ ba không trực tiếp chứng kiến và tham gia vào quá trình kiểm toán của các kiểm toán viên và đơn vị được kiểm toán. Họ chỉ đánh giá mức độ tin cậy chủ yếu dựa trên uy tín của doanh nghiệp kiểm toán. Tuy nhiên cơ sở này cũng chỉ mang tính chất tương đối, người sử dụng kết quả kiểm toán cũng khó có thể đánh giá được tiêu chí này. Do vậy, các nghiên cứu về chất lượng kiểm toán cũng tìm cách đánh giá mức độ hài lòng của người sử dụng thông qua các tiêu chí trung gian, hoặc nhân tố ảnh hưởng, cụ thể: - Mức độ thõa mãn về tính khách quan và độ tin cậy vào ý kiến kiểm toán của những đối tượng sử dụng dịch vụ kiểm toán. Người sử dụng sẽ cảm thấy tin cậy nếu ý kiến kiểm toán được cung cấp từ phía các kiểm toán viên độc lập và có năng lực, kinh nghiệm, trình độ chuyên môn hoặc từ phía các doanh nghiệp kiểm toán lớn, có uy tín. - Mức độ thõa mãn về những đóng góp, ý kiến của kiểm toán viên nhằm nâng cao hiệu quả hoạt động, hiệu năng quản lý tại đơn vị được kiểm toán. Tiêu chí này khó được lượng hóa bằng các sai phạm cụ thể mà kiểm toán viên phát hiện được cho ban lãnh đạo doanh nghiệp mà phụ thuộc vào mức độ thõa mãn của nhà quản lý
  17. 17. 15 về cách làm việc chuyên nghiệp của kiểm toán viên, cũng như ý kiến của kiểm toán viên về báo cáo tài chính nhằm đáp ứng mong đợi của họ. - Báo cáo kiểm toán được phát hành theo đúng thời gian đã đề ra trong hợp đồng kiểm toán và giá phí cho dịch vụ kiểm toán ở mức độ phù hợp với đơn vị được kiểm toán. Tiêu chí này được đo lường bằng việc tuân thủ kế hoạch kiểm toán được thỏa thuận theo hợp đồng kiểm toán hoặc thư hẹn kiểm toán. Tiêu chí thời gian càng được chú trọng đặc biệt đối với các doanh nghiệp niêm yết trên thị trường chứng khoán và một số loại hình doanh nghiệp được thù khác với những quy định cụ thể về thời hạn công bố báo cáo tài chính được kiểm toán. Và đối với mọi doanh nghiệp, một mức giá phí hợp lý cho cuộc kiểm toán báo cáo tài chính đều được cân nhắc đồng thời khi lựa chọn nhà cung cấp dịch vụ kiểm toán. Doanh nghiệp kiểm toán – chủ thể thực hiện kiểm toán, thường xây dựng quy trình kiểm toán và kiểm soát nhằm yêu cầu và giúp kiểm toán viên thực hiện một cuộc kiểm toán có chất lượng, đó là tuân thủ đầy đủ chuẩn mực nghề nghiệp, tuân thủ các quy trình, các thủ tục do công ty kiểm toán thiết lập, đồng thời thỏa mãn khách hàng trong việc tư vấn, giúp nâng cao uy tín khách hàng. Điều này thường được thiết kế, thực hiện đầy đủ và kỹ lưỡng trong các doanh nghiệp kiểm toán lớn, có uy tín. Tuy nhiên, nhà cung cấp dịch vụ kiểm toán cũng là doanh nghiệp và hoạt động vì mục tiêu lợi nhuận. Do đó chất lượng kiểm toán cũng phải gắn liền với sự thỏa mãn của doanh nghiệp kiểm toán về mục tiêu lợi nhuận, tức chi phí dịch vụ kiểm toán phù hợp với mức độ rủi ro kiểm toán (giảm thiểu tối đa các vụ kiện tụng, tăng cường uy tín với khách hàng) và một mức giá phí để cạnh tranh đối với các doanh nghiệp kiểm toán khác trên thị trường. Đây cũng chính là bài toán đặt ra đối với các doanh nghiệp kiểm toán, đặc biệt là những doanh nghiệp kiểm toán quy mô nhỏ. b. Chất lượng kiểm toán theo quan điểm phát hiện và báo cáo sai sót trọng yếu trong báo cáo tài chính Nhiều chuyên gia trong lĩnh vực kiểm toán đã thực hiện nghiên cứu về chất lượng kiểm toán. Theo một số công trình nghiên cứu, chất lượng kiểm toán được xác định là mức độ công ty kiểm toán tuân thủ theo các Chuẩn mực kiểm toán trong
  18. 18. 16 suốt quá trình thực hiện kiểm toán. Tiêu biểu cho quan điểm này là Krishnan và Schauer (2001), McConnell và Banks (1998), Aldhizer và các cộng sự (1995). Một số nhà nghiên cứu khác lại cho rằng chất lượng kiểm toán được xem xét trên các khía cạnh như: Khả năng mà KTV phát hiện ra sai phạm của hệ thống kế toán của đơn vị được kiểm toán và báo cáo sai phạm này (DeAngelo, 1981; Watts và Zimmerman, 1983); khả năng kiểm toán viên không phát hành báo cáo chấp nhận toàn phần cho các báo cáo tài chính có chứa đựng những sai sót trọng yếu (Lee và cộng sự, 1998); tính trung thực của thông tin tài chính được trình bày trên báo cáo tài chính sau kiểm toán (Beatty, 1989; Krinsky và Rotenberg, 1989; Davidson và Neu, 1993); khả năng kiểm toán viên có thể làm giảm các sai sót và nâng cao tính trung thực của thông tin kế toán (Wallace, 1987). Quan điểm chất lượng kiểm toán là khả năng phát hiện và báo cáo các sai sót trọng yếu được coi là quan điểm phổ biến của các nhà nghiên cứu về chất lượng kiểm toán. DeAngelo (1981) là nhà nghiên cứu đầu tiên xác định chất lượng kiểm toán dựa trên khả năng phát hiện và báo cáo các sai phạm trọng yếu trong báo cáo tài chính của khách hàng. Theo đó, nhiều nhà khoa học kiểm toán dựa vào quan điểm này để phát hiện các lý luận kiểm toán và chất lượng kiểm toán. Palmrose , Z. (1988), Bradshaw (2001) và hầu hết các nhà nghiên cứu khác đều thống nhất cho rằng, chất lượng kiểm toán được hiểu là khả năng kiểm toán viên phát hiện và báo cáo về những sai sót trọng yếu trong việc trình bày và công bố các báo cáo tài chính của các khách hàng được kiểm toán. Khả năng các kiểm toán viên phát hiện được các sai phạm trọng yếu này phụ thuộc vào nhiều yếu tố, đặc biệt là năng lực và kinh nghiệm nghề nghiệp của kiểm toán viên, còn khả năng báo cáo sai phạm phụ thuộc vào tính độc lập của kiểm toán viên (trong đó có sức ép từ phía khách hàng kiểm toán hoặc bên thứ ba) (Lam và Chang, 1994; Francis, 2004). Theo quan điểm này, nếu cuộc kiểm toán có chất lượng, nghĩa là kiểm toán viên cam kết đảm bảo về khả năng phát hiện và báo cáo về các sai phạm trọng yếu trong các báo cáo tài chính đã được kiểm toán theo đúng các quy định chuẩn mực nghề nghiệp. Theo đó, người sử dụng các báo cáo tài chính đã được kiểm toán, nhất
  19. 19. 17 là các nhà đầu tư có thể tin tưởng vào kết quả kiểm toán do đã thỏa mãn mong muốn của họ rằng, các thông tin được kiểm toán là đáng tin cậy. Với vai trò của kiểm toán độc lập đối với báo cáo tài chính của doanh nghiệp được kiểm toán chủ yếu nhằm phục vụ nhà đầu tư và đảm bảo sự minh bạch của hệ thống thông tin tài chính nói chung thì chất lượng kiểm toán theo quan điểm phát hiện và báo cáo các sai sót trọng yếu trên báo cáo tài chính nhận được nhiều sự đồng tình từ phía các nhà nghiên cứu và người sử dụng dịch vụ kiểm toán. Mặc dù chất lượng kiểm toán được các nhà nghiên cứu nhìn nhận là khả năng phát hiện và báo cáo các sai sót trọng yếu, nhưng các nghiên cứu về sự thỏa mãn của đối tượng sử dụng dịch vụ kiểm toán cũng đưa đến một kết luận quan trọng, đó là nếu khả năng phát hiện và báo cáo sai sót trọng yếu của kiểm toán viên càng cao thì mức độ thỏa mãn của người sử dụng kết quả kiểm toán cũng tăng lên. Do đó, có thể đo lường chất lượng kiểm toán trên góc độ thỏa mãn người sử dụng trên quan điểm về khả năng phát hiện và báo cáo về các sai sót trọng yếu trên báo cáo tài chính của kiểm toán viên và doanh nghiệp kiểm toán. 1.2.1.2. Các tiêu chí đánh giá chất lượng kiểm toán Dựa trên khái niệm về chất lượng kiểm toán theo VSA 220 – Kiểm soát chất lượng kiểm toán, chất lượng kiểm toán được đánh giá thông qua 3 tiêu chí cụ thể. Thứ nhất, đó là mức độ thỏa mãn về tính khách quan và độ tin cậy vào ý kiến kiểm toán của những đối tượng sử dụng kết quả kiểm toán. Tính khách quan, độc lập của kiểm toán viên là điều kiện trước hết đảm bảo ý nghĩa và giá trị sử dụng của dịch vụ kiểm toán độc lập. Ý kiến kiểm toán đưa ra không làm tăng thêm lượng thông tin cho người sử dụng mà chỉ đảm bảo cho những đối tượng này về tính trung thực hợp lý của các BCTC mà họ được cung cấp và dựa vào đó để đưa ra những quyết định kinh tế của mình. Sự đảm bảo này được chấp thuận và có giá trị bởi kiểm toán là một hoạt động đặc thù, tuân thủ những quy định, điều kiện nghiêm ngặt: Cuộc kiểm toán được thực hiện bởi những kiểm toán viên độc lập, có đủ năng lực, trình độ chuyên môn theo quy định. Tính độc lập được thể hiện trên 2 khía cạnh: Một là trong mối quan hệ với khách hàng kiểm toán, kiểm toán viên phải độc lập về lợi ích kinh tế và độc lập trong các mối quan hệ gia đình với khách hàng kiểm toán; Hai là
  20. 20. 18 thể hiện ở chuyên môn nghiệp vụ, kiểm toán viên phải độc lập về năng lực chuyên môn nghiệp vụ. Năng lực, trình độ chuyên môn của kiểm toán viên là yếu tố rất quan trọng với mọi cuộc kiểm toán, độ tin cậy của báo cáo kiểm toán phụ thuộc phần lớn vào năng lực, kinh nghiệm, trình độ chuyên môn của các kiểm toán viên tham gia cuộc kiểm toán. Những người sử dụng kết quả kiểm toán chỉ đạt được sự thỏa mãn khi họ đánh giá rằng cuộc kiểm toán đã thực hiện theo đúng quy định, chuẩn mực và theo đó, đạt được độ tin cậy đối với ý kiến kiểm toán đưa ra. Để đánh giá được chỉ tiêu này, người ta xem xét tính tuân thủ các chuẩn mực nghề nghiệp của kiểm toán viên cũng như doanh nghiệp kiểm toán, cụ thể: - Đảm bảo tính độc lập, khách quan và chính trực - Kiến thức, kỹ năng, kinh nghiệm của kiểm toán viên - Các phương pháp thu thập và đánh giá bằng chứng kiểm toán - Công tác giảm sát, quản lý cuộc kiểm toán - Các thủ tục soát xét, phát hành báo cáo kiểm toán - Các khía cạnh khác Hai là, mức độ thõa mãn của đơn vị được kiểm toán. Cần phân biệt rõ 2 nhóm đối tượng, một là nhóm đối tượng sử dụng kết quả kiểm toán ở tiêu chí đánh giá 1 và đơn vị được kiểm toán ở tiêu chí 2. Nhóm đối tượng sử dụng kết quả kiểm toán ở tiêu chí 1 đó là chủ sở hữu, cổ đông, nhà đầu tư,… họ sử dụng kết quả kiểm toán để đưa ra những quyết định kinh tế của mình nhằm tối đa hóa lợi ích của họ. Còn đơn vị được kiểm toán, cũng sử dụng kết quả kiểm toán, tuy nhiên để phục vụ mục đích quản lý doanh nghiệp. Mục tiêu của cuộc kiểm toán báo cáo tài chính là đưa ra ý kiến độc lập về tính trung thực, hợp lý của báo cáo tài chính được kiểm toán. Đối với các nhà quản lý đơn vị được kiểm toán, việc phát hiện và ngăn ngừa các sai sót, gian lận trong việc lập, trình bày và công bố báo cáo tài chính cũng như quản lý tài chính, kế toán không phải lúc nào cũng dễ dàng và kiểm soát được toàn bộ. Trách nhiệm này thuộc về các nhà quản lý cũng như bản thân doanh nghiệp, tuy nhiên, thông qua cuộc kiểm toán, kiểm toán viên phát hiện những gian lận, sai sót trọng yếu và nếu có thì kiểm toán viên cần chỉ ra những sai sót, gian lận đó để đơn
  21. 21. 19 vị kịp thời sửa chữa và điều chỉnh cho phù hợp. Đó chính là cơ sở để các nhà quản lý đơn vị tin tưởng và đặt hy vọng vào những phát hiện và những kiến nghị đóng góp của kiểm toán viên, theo đó có thể sửa đổi và đảm bảo nâng cao hiệu quả quản lý, chất lượng thông tin tài chính của đơn vị. Mức độ thõa mãn của các nhà quản lý đơn vị đối với những ý kiến tư vấn của kiểm toán không cụ thể hóa bằng số lượng bởi kiểm toán viên có thể có hoặc không phát hiện được những gian lận, sai sót cũng như đưa ra kiến nghị hoàn thiện cho đơn vị, bởi lẽ, mọi cuộc kiểm toán đều tiềm ẩn rủi ro kiểm toán, điều này phụ thuộc vào trình độ, năng lực, kinh nghiệm của kiểm toán viên và chính sự hợp tác từ phía đơn vị được kiểm toán. Do đó, tiêu chí này chỉ có thể đánh giá ở sự hài lòng và đánh giá cao của các nhà quản lý doanh nghiệp về tính chuyên nghiệp và trách nhiệm của kiểm toán viên trong quá trình kiểm toán. Ba là, báo cáo kiểm toán được lập và phát hành theo đúng quy trình và thời gian đã thỏa thuận và chi phí kiểm toán ở mức phù hợp. Một trong các yêu cầu của thông tin tài chính là tính kịp thời, các thông tin không được cung cấp đúng thời điểm sẽ trở nên không có giá trị sử dụng, do đó bất kỳ sự chậm trễ trong phát hành báo cáo kiểm toán có thể gây nhiều khó khăn trong việc đưa ra các quyết định kinh tế của người sử dụng. Mặc dù kiểm toán không phải là kênh cung cấp thông tin riêng biệt, nhưng nó là một khâu thẩm định trong hệ thống cung cấp thông tin. Các thông tin tài chính do đơn vị lập và được các kiểm toán viên kiểm tra và đưa ra ý kiến về tính trung thực hợp lý của các thông tin này trước khi chuyển cho những người sử dụng. Do vậy mọi chậm trễ trong quá trình kiểm toán do nguyên nhân của việc tổ chức, giám sát, quản lý cuộc kiểm toán thiếu hiệu quả hoặc bất cứ lý do gì khác từ phía công ty kiểm toán dẫn đến vỡ kế hoạch đề ra trong hợp đồng kiểm toán đều làm ảnh hưởng đến mục đích cuộc kiểm toán cũng như uy tín và giá trị dịch vụ của doanh nghiệp kiểm toán. Về giá phí kiểm toán, đây cũng là chỉ tiêu quan trọng để đánh giá chất lượng kiểm toán. Phí dịch vụ kiểm toán được xác định trên cơ sở thời gian cần thiết để các kiểm toán viên thực hiện công việc kiểm toán và đơn giá giờ công làm việc của kiểm toán viên. Ngoại trừ ảnh hưởng của yếu tố đơn giá giờ công làm việc của kiểm
  22. 22. 20 toán viên và sự hợp tác của đơn vị được kiểm toán với các kiểm toán viên trong quá trình kiểm toán thì việc xác định và giảm thiểu thời gian kiểm toán mà vẫn đảm bảo thu thập được đầy đủ các bằng chứng kiểm toán thích hợp sẽ là điều kiện để giảm thiểu giá phí dịch vụ cho khách hàng, đó là một trong các tiêu chí đánh giá chất lượng kiểm toán. 1.2.2. Tổng quan về kiểm soát chất lượng kiểm toán 1.2.2.1. Khái niệm, đặc điểm về kiểm soát chất lượng kiểm toán Chất lượng không phải là một kết quả ngẫu nhiên, nó là kết quả của sự tác động qua lại của nhiều yếu tố có liên quan mật thiết. Để đạt được mục tiêu về chất lượng thì cần thiết phải quản lý, kiểm tra một cách đúng đắn các yếu tố này. Đây được gọi là hành vi kiểm soát chất lượng. Kiểm soát chất lượng được áp dụng trong mọi quy trình, lĩnh vực giúp các chủ thể đảm bảo đạt được mục tiêu chất lượng đề ra. Kiểm toán BCTC là một hoạt động đặc thù, mà thực chất là một loại hình dịch vụ đảm bảo trong đó kiểm toán viên đưa ra ý kiến về việc các thông tin được trình bày trên BCTC của doanh nghiệp nhằm giúp người sử dụng tăng độ tin cậy đối với các thông tin này dựa trên cơ sở Chuẩn mực, quy định pháp lý đã được thiết lập để từ đó đưa ra quyết định kinh tế của mình. Do vậy, kiểm soát chất lượng kiểm toán BCTC là tất yếu khách quan, ngoài việc giúp sản phẩm kiểm toán (báo cáo kiểm toán) đảm bảo chất lượng, nó còn giúp được mục tiêu của một đơn vị, của nghề nghiệp với điều kiện kiểm soát chất lượng phải là một nhân tố cấu thành trong một cơ chế hoàn chỉnh chứ không đứng riêng rẽ hay chắp vá. Việc kiểm soát chất lượng kiểm toán cần phải khách quan, cần sự tham gia có trách nhiệm của không chỉ các doanh nghiệp kiểm toán mà còn của cả đơn vị được kiểm toán và các tổ chức nghề nghiệp hoặc cơ quan Nhà nước có liên quan. Về phía doanh nghiệp kiểm toán, kiểm soát chất lượng kiểm toán BCTC là quá trình kiểm toán viên và doanh nghiệp kiểm toán thiết kế và thực hiện các quy định, thủ tục kiểm soát chất lượng đối với toàn bộ quy trình kiểm toán của doanh nghiệp và đối với từng cuộc kiểm toán như: chính sách và thủ tục kiểm soát chất lượng dịch vụ của các doanh nghiệp kiểm toán để đảm bảo các dịch vụ và các cuộc
  23. 23. 21 kiểm toán BCTC đều được tiến hành phù hợp với quy định của pháp luật và các Chuẩn mực nghề nghiệp; tổ chức đánh giá tình hình tuân thủ các quy định và các Chuẩn mực nghề nghiệp trong việc thực hiện dịch vụ kiểm toán BCTC; Phát hiện những điểm hạn chế, tìm hiểu nguyên nhân và có những biện pháp khắc phục. Điều này không chỉ nhằm nâng cao chất lượng dịch vụ cung cấp mà còn nhằm giảm thiểu rủi ro kiểm toán, thiệt hại phát sinh liên quan đến các vụ kiện tụng pháp lý, từ đó nâng cao uy tín của doanh nghiệp kiểm toán đối với khách hàng – yếu tố quyết định của mỗi doanh nghiệp kiểm toán. Đứng trên góc độ xã hội, do kết quả kiểm toán là cơ sở để các đối tượng sử dụng ra các quyết định có liên quan. Vì vậy, chất lượng kiểm toán không những cần được kiểm soát từ bên trong bởi các doanh nghiệp kiểm toán mà còn cần được kiểm soát, quản lý từ các chủ thể bên ngoài để đảm bảo tính khách quan và hiệu quả. Kiểm soát chất lượng từ bên ngoài thực chất là quá trình xem xét, đánh giá nhằm thúc đẩy việc tuân thủ các tiêu chuẩn đã được thiết lập trong hoạt động kiểm toán BCTC. Tóm lại, kiểm soát chất lượng kiểm toán BCTC có thể được định nghĩa là một quy trình thiết kế nhằm đánh giá chất lượng về các ý kiến của kiểm toán viên và các kết luận được rút ra để lập báo cáo kiểm toán trước khi phát hành chính thức đến các đối tượng sử dụng, là quy trình đảm bảo tất cả các cuộc kiểm toán BCTC đều được thực hiện tuân thủ theo các quy định và Chuẩn mực nghề nghiệp kiểm toán. 1.2.2.2. Nội dung của công tác kiểm soát chất lượng kiểm toán Nội dung công tác quản lý chất lượng kiểm toán bao gồm các hoạt động quản lý từ bên trong, tức của bản thân các công ty kiểm toán và các hoạt động quản lý từ bên ngoài tức cơ quan quản lý Nhà nước và các tổ chức nghề nghiệp. Hoạt động quản lý bên ngoài thực hiện thông qua cơ chế kiểm tra, giám sát hoạt động đối với việc tuân thủ các chuẩn mực và quy định pháp lý. Trong đó, nội dung chính là hoạt động kiểm soát chất lượng theo cơ chế thống nhất. Nội dung công tác quản lý bên trong là hệ thống các biện pháp nhằm đảm bảo và nâng cao chất lượng kiểm toán. Hệ thống này rất phát triển ở các công ty kiểm toán có quá trình hoạt động lâu dài và quy mô lớn. Cách thức và các quy định cụ thể trong các biện pháp nhằm đảm bảo và nâng cao chất lượng kiểm toán của các tổ chức kiểm toán ở các nước có thể
  24. 24. 22 khác nhau, nhưng về nội dung vẫn tập trung vào các hoạt động kiểm tra và kiểm soát chất lượng trong suốt quá trình hoạt động của công ty bao gồm các hoạt động đảm bảo chất lượng lao động; đảm bảo chất lượng công việc và các hoạt động nghiên cứu phát triển hệ thống; phát triển quy trình kỹ thuật, thủ tục kiểm toán; tìm hiểu và đánh giá về những ý kiến phản hồi từ phía khách hàng, những người sử dụng kết quả kiểm toán. Tuy nhiên, chất lượng kiểm toán phụ thuộc vào chất lượng từng cuộc kiểm toán. Do vậy, cùng với những nội dung mang tính chiến lược, nội dung kiểm soát chất lượng kiểm toán còn cần tập tung vào quản lý từng cuộc kiểm toán cụ thể đảm bảo việc tuân thủ các thủ tục kiểm toán đề ra, chấp hành các nguyên tắc, chuẩn mực nghề nghiệp. 1.2.3. Mục tiêu của công tác kiểm soát chất lượng kiểm toán Chất lượng kiểm toán có ý nghĩa quan trọng, trước hết đối với người sử dụng kết quả kiểm toán mà trực tiếp nhất là cổ đông, các nhà đầu tư, các đối tác của đơn vị được kiểm toán, ý kiến kiểm toán là cơ sở quan trọng để họ tin tưởng và sử dụng các thông tin mà họ được cung cấp trong việc ra những quyết định kinh tế của mình. Mọi sự không phù hợp nào trong việc đưa ra ý kiến của kiểm toán viên và doanh nghiệp kiểm toán đều làm ảnh hưởng đến quyết định của những người sử dụng kết quả kiểm toán và có thể gây ra các thiệt hại về kinh tế đối với họ. Đối với kiểm toán viên và công ty kiểm toán, sự không phù hợp trong ý kiến kiểm toán cũng như không làm thỏa mãn sự hài lòng của khách hàng về dịch vụ cũng có nghĩa là công ty gặp rủi ro kiểm toán, mất uy tín và có nguy cơ mất thị trường khách hàng. Trong điều kiện nền kinh tế phát triển, các hoạt động đa dạng, phức tạp, các chính sách kinh tế thay đổi cùng với nhận thức và yêu cầu về chất lượng của khách hàng ngày càng cao, đồng thời những quy định trong lĩnh vực tài chính – kế toán ngày càng được siết chặt quản lý bởi các cơ quan Nhà nước. Do vậy, vấn đề đặt ra với công tác kiểm soát chất lượng kiểm toán là phải đảm bảo và nâng cao chất lượng kiểm toán. Đảm bảo chất lượng kiểm toán là tổng thể các biện pháp có kế hoạch và hệ thống cần thiết để đảm bảo rằng kết quả kiểm toán hoàn toàn phù hợp với các yêu cầu và tiêu chuẩn chất lượng đã đặt ra. Nâng cao chất lượng đòi hỏi các hoạt động quản lý cần phải được tiến hành thường xuyên, liên tục
  25. 25. 23 và ở mọi cấp độ quản lý nhằm thỏa mãn tốt hơn nhu cầu của khách hàng trong các điều kiện thay đổi của nền kinh tế. Hoạt động kiểm soát chất lượng kiểm toán để đảm bảo hiệu quả, hiệu lực thì cần sự tham gia đồng thời của doanh nghiệp kiểm toán, khách hàng kiểm toán, các tổ chức nghề nghiệp và phía cơ quan Nhà nước có thẩm quyền.
  26. 26. 24 CHƯƠNG 2 THỰC TRẠNG KIỂM TOÁN BCTC VÀ CÔNG TÁC KIỂM SOÁT CHẤT LƯỢNG KIỂM TOÁN BCTC CỦA CÁC CÔNG TY KIỂM TOÁN TẠI VIỆT NAM HIỆN NAY 2.1. Tổng quan quá trình hình thành và phát triển của kiểm toán BCTC tại Việt Nam 2.1.1. Quá trình hoàn thiện hệ thống pháp lý trong lĩnh vực kiểm toán độc lập tại Việt Nam Cùng với sự hình thành và phát triển của loại hình hoạt động kiểm toán độc lập tại Việt Nam, nhằm mục đích quản lý và giám sát lĩnh vực đặc thù này, Nhà nước đã ban hành một loạt những văn bản pháp lý và hướng tới hoàn thiện khuôn khổ pháp lý cho hoạt động kiểm toán độc lập tại Việt Nam, nhằm phát huy hiệu quả vai trò của nó trong nền kinh tế hội nhập hiện nay. Văn bản pháp lý đầu tiên về hoạt động kiểm toán độc lập là quy chế hoạt động kiểm toán độc lập trong nền kinh tế quốc dân, được ban hành theo Nghị định số 07/CP ngày 29/01/1994 của Chính phủ. Trong 10 năm sau đó, Bộ Tài chính đã lần lượt ban hành nhiều văn bản như: Thông tư số 22 TC/CĐKT ngày 19/03/1994 hướng dẫn thực hiện Nghị định số 07/CP; Thông tư số 60 TC/CĐKT ngày 01/09/1997 hướng dẫn thực hiện công tác kế toán và kiểm toán tại doanh nghiệp có vốn đầu tư nước ngoài ở Việt Nam. Do những thay đổi của nền kinh tế, Chính phủ đã ban hành các Nghị định: Nghị định số 105/2004/NĐ-CP ngày 30/03/2004 về kiểm toán độc lập; Nghị định số 133/2005/NĐ-CP ngày 31/10/2005. Trên cơ sở đó, Bộ Tài chính đã tiếp tục ban hành các văn bản hướng dẫn như: Thông tư số 64/2004/TT-BTC ngày 29/06/2004; Thông tư số 60/2006/TT- BTC ngày 28/06/2006; Quyết định số 87/2005/QĐ-BTC ngày 01/12/2005; Quyết định số 32/2007/QĐ-BTC ngày 15/05/2007; Quyết định số 89/2007/QĐ-BTC ngày 24/10/2007. Ngoài ra ngày 29/06/2006, Quốc hội đã ban hành Luật Chứng khoán trong đó có quy định về yêu cầu BCTC của các doanh nghiệp niêm yết trên thị
  27. 27. 25 trường chứng khoán cần phải được kiểm toán và trách nhiệm của những bên liên quan đến BCTC. Từ năm 1999, Bộ Tài chính đã ban hành lần lượt các Chuẩn mực kiểm toán, tính đến thời điểm trước ngày 01/01/2014, đã có 33 Chuẩn mực kiểm toán được ban hành. Và ngày 06/12/2012 Bộ Tài chính đã ban hành Thông tư số 214/2012/TT- BTC về việc Ban hành Hệ thống 37 Chuẩn mực kiểm toán mới, chính thức có hiệu lực từ ngày 01/01/2014. Theo đó, hệ thống Chuẩn mực kiểm toán Việt Nam ngày càng tiến sát tới các Chuẩn mực của quốc tế về kiểm toán. Ngày 29/03/2011, Quốc hội chính thức ban hành Luật kiểm toán độc lập số 67/2011/QH12 quy định nguyên tắc, điều kiện, phạm vi, hình thức hoạt động kiểm toán độc lập; quyền và nghĩa vụ của kiểm toán viên hành nghề, doanh nghiệp kiểm toán, chi nhánh doanh nghiệp kiểm toán nước ngoài tại Việt Nam, tổ chức nghề nghiệp về kiểm toán và các tổ chức cá nhân khác có liên quan đến hoạt động kiểm toán độc lập. Luật kiểm toán độc lập được ban hành và có hiệu lực từ ngày 01/01/2012, đây là một mốc đánh dấu sự hoàn thiện thể chế, hành lang pháp lý cho lĩnh vực kiểm toán nói chung và hoạt động kiểm toán nói riêng, làm cơ sở quan trọng trong việc quản lý hoạt động của các doanh nghiệp kiểm toán cũng như kiểm soát chất lượng kiểm toán báo cáo tài chính, từ đó nâng cao chất lượng, vai trò của kiểm toán đối với sự phát triển chung của nền kinh tế. 2.1.2. Quá trình hình thành và phát triển của kiểm toán BCTC tại Việt Nam Hoạt động kiểm toán độc lập nói chung và hoạt động kiểm toán BCTC tại Việt Nam nói riêng đã hình thành và phát triển từ rất lâu. Trước năm 1975, tại miền Nam Việt Nam đã có văn phòng kiểm toán của các công ty kiểm toán quốc tế hoạt động tại Sài Gòn. Sau ngày Việt Nam thống nhất đất nước, các văn phòng này không còn hoạt động nữa. Trong nền kinh tế kế hoạch hóa tập trung bao cấp, các hoạt động kinh tế được chỉ đạo thống nhất, làm việc theo chỉ thị. Việc kiểm tra các thông tin kinh tế ở thời kỳ này chủ yếu mang tính tuân thủ và được thực hiện bởi các cơ quan chức năng như Thuế, Tài chính, các cơ quan chủ quản khác…và công việc chủ yếu là kiểm tra việc ghi chép kế toán. Hơn thế trong thời kỳ cơ chế kế hoạch hóa tập trung thì không thể tồn tại một doanh nghiệp, một tổ chức kinh tế nào
  28. 28. 26 được xem là độc lập để thực hiện đầy đủ chức năng kiểm toán. Do vậy trong thời kì này chưa xuất hiện nhu cầu kiểm toán BCTC, chưa xuất hiện các công ty kiểm toán. Vào những năm đầu thập niên 90 của thế kỷ XX, Việt Nam chuyển từ nền kinh tế kế hoạch hóa tập trung sang kinh tế thị trường cùng với chính sách đầu tư nước ngoài vào Việt Nam. Nền kinh tế có bước chuyển mình và phát triển rõ rệt, nhu cầu sử dụng BCTC đã được kiểm tra bởi một tổ chức độc lập nảy sinh. Trước đòi hỏi đó của nền kinh tế các tổ chức độc lập – các công ty kiểm toán ra đời nhằm cung cấp dịch vụ giúp cá nhân, tổ chức tăng cường hiểu biết, nắm rõ hơn về các thông tin tài chính để đưa ra các quyết định kinh tế đúng đắn. Trước yêu cầu đó tháng 5/1991 Bộ Tài Chính đã thành lập hai công ty kiểm toán đầu tiên là DNNN đó là Công ty Kiểm toán Việt Nam (VACO) và Công ty Dịch vụ Tư vấn Tài chính Kế toán và Kiểm toán (AASC) chính thức đánh dấu sự ra đời của hoạt động Kiểm toán độc lập, kiểm toán BCTC tại Việt Nam. Sau đó các công ty kiểm toán khác lần lượt ra đời. Đến năm 1995 đã có 9 công ty khác thuộc loại hình DNNN và công ty có vốn đầu tư nước ngoài được thành lập. Sau khi Luật Doanh nghiệp được ban hành năm 1999 số lượng các công ty kiểm toán được thành lập đã tăng nhanh. Trong thời gian này chủ yếu các công ty thành lập dưới dạng trách nhiệm hữu hạn. Đến khi Nghị định số 105/2004/NĐ-CP chỉ cho phép thành lập mới công ty kiểm toán là công ty hợp danh hoặc Doanh nghiệp tư nhân thì sơ lượng công ty kiểm toán được thành lập chậm hơn trước. Tuy nhiên đến 3/10/2005 khi Chính phủ ban hành nghị định 133/20005/NĐ-CP cho phép thành lập dưới hình thức là công ty TNHH thì số lượng công ty kiểm toán mới thành lập lại tăng lên đáng kể. Theo Báo cáo tổng kết hoạt động năm 2012 và phương hướng hoạt động năm 2013 của các công ty Kiểm toán (kèm theo công văn số 072-2013/VACPA ngày 25/3/2013 đã hoàn thiện và trình Bộ Tài chính tại công văn số 191-2- 13/VACPA ngày 25/6/2013) Tính đến ngày 28/2/2013 có 155 công ty kiểm toán đăng ký hành nghề với VACPA. Trong đó, có 04 công ty 100% vốn nước ngoài (E&Y, PwC, KPMG, Grant Thorton) chiếm tỷ lệ 2,58%, 05 Công ty có vốn đầu tư nước ngoài (E Jung, Mazars, HSK, Immanuel, S&S) chiếm tỷ lệ 3,23% , 145 Công ty TNHH chiếm tỷ lệ 93,55% và 01 Công ty hợp danh (CPA VN) chiếm 0.64%
  29. 29. 27 tổng số công ty Kiểm toán tại Việt Nam. Nếu năm 2001 chỉ có 3/34 công ty được công nhận là thành viên của hãng kiểm toán quốc tế (VACO, Thủy Chung và AFC) thì cho đến nay ngoài 4 công ty kiểm toán có 100% vốn đầu tư nước ngoài là thành viên PwC, KPMG, E&Y, Grant Thornton cả nước đã có 12 Công ty kiểm toán là thành viên của hãng kiểm toán quốc tế trong đó 11 công ty là thành viên Hiệp hội (Deloitte, A&C, AAC, GTV, DTL, NEXIA, IFC, UHY,KTC, AASC, AVA) và 01 công ty là Hãng đại diện liên lạc (CPA Hanoi). Từ năm 2009 đến hết năm 2012 có 66 công ty kiểm toán ngừng hoạt động, sáp nhập hoặc ngừng cung cấp dịch vụ kiểm toán đã báo cáo với Bộ tài chính và VACPA trong đó năm 2012 có 01 công ty ngừng hoạt động (Công ty Biên Hòa – Mã số 144), 02 công ty sáp nhập thành 01 công ty đó là công ty TNHH Kiểm toán QG VN (MEKONG NAG) (Mã số 137) nhận sáp nhập Công ty TNHH Kiểm toán Quốc tế Việt Nam (VIA) (Mã số031) và đổi tên thành Công ty TNHH Kiểm toán Quốc gia (VIA AUDIT) (Mã số 137). Trong năm 2012 cả nước đã có 05 công ty kiểm toán mới thành lập theo hình thức công ty TNHH có từ 2 thành viên trở lên gồm: Công ty TNHH Ecovis STT Việt Nam (Mã số 225), Công ty TNHH Kiểm toán và Tư vấn Tài Chính Châu Á (Mã số 226), Công ty TNHH Kế toán và Kiểm toán Phương Nam (Mã số 228), Công ty TNHH Kiểm toán CPA (Mã số 229), Công ty TNHH Kiểm toán và Tư vấn TNP (Mã số 230). Năm 2012 có 43 công ty kiểm toán được Ủy Ban Chứng khoán Nhà nước chấp nhận đủ điều kiện kiểm toán công ty niêm yết. Tính đến 31/12/2012 tổng số văn phòng và chi nhánh các công ty kiểm toán trên cả nước là 220 văn phòng, chi nhánh ngoài ra còn có 5 văn phòng đại diện. Các văn phòng, chi nhánh tập trung chủ yếu tại Hà Nội (97 văn phòng) và TP.HCM (97 văn phòng). Số còn lại rải rác tại các tỉnh, thành phố lớn trong cả nước như Đà Nẵng (7), Hải Phòng (6), Cần Thơ (3), Quảng Ninh (3), Thanh Hóa (3), Nha Trang (3), Đồng Nai (1), Quảng Nam (1), Lạng Sơn (1). Sau hơn 20 năm hoạt động ngành kiểm toán độc lập nói chung và kiểm toán BCTC nói riêng đã có những tiến bộ đáng kể, đã phát triển nhah về số lượng và quy mô cũng như nâng cao năng lực chuyên môn và chất lượng dịch vụ. Nhìn chung đội ngũ KTV đã tăng lên đáng kể. Trình độ chuyên môn và kinh nghiệm nghề nghiệp đã
  30. 30. 28 thành thục hơn nhiều. Nhiều KTV có kiến thức, chuyên môn tốt, hiểu biết luật pháp, nguyên tắc, chuẩn mực nghề nghiệp, trình độ vi tính, ngoại ngữ đạt trình độ ngang với khu vực. 2.1.2.1. Tình hình nhân lực trong ngành kiểm toán Theo số liệu báo cáo của 147 công ty tính đến 31/12.2012 có 10,070 người làm việc trong các công ty kiểm toán trong đó có 8836 nhân viên chuyên nghiệp và 1385 nhân viên khác; 1582 người có chứng chỉ kiểm toán viên, trong đó có 192 người vừa có chứng chỉ KTV Việt Nam vừa có chứng chỉ KTV nước ngoài; 129 người có chứng chỉ KTV nước ngoàiĐến hết năm 2012 đã có 2.445 người được cấp chứng chỉ KTV cấp nhà nước, trong đó, tính đến 20/3/2012 có 1206 KTV đăng ký hành nghề kiểm toán năm 2012, bằng 94 % so với năm 2011 là (1277) người. Đến 28/02/2013 có 1370 KTV đăng ký hành nghề kiểm toán năm 2013 (Kỳ thi CPA năm 2012, số lượng đạt chứng chỉ CPA Việt Nam là 271 người). Ngoài ra, có khoảng trên 1000 người có chứng chỉ KTV Việt Nam không đăng ký hành nghề kiểm toán. Nhìn chung, trình độ chuyên môn và kinh nghiệm nghề nghiệp của đội ngũ KTV đã được nâng cao. Nhiều kiểm toán viên có kinh nghiệm và kiến thức chuyên môn tốt, có ý thức tuân thủ các nguyên tắc đạo đức nghề nghiệp, chuẩn mực kiểm toán; có kỹ năng và phong cách làm việc chuyên nghiệp. Tuy nhiên số lượng KTV vẫn còn thiếu so với nhu cầu hiện nay. Bên cạnh sự gia tăng về số lượng và chất lượng trong hàng ngũ KTV thì vẫn tồn tại tình trạng KTV không đảm bảo về giờ cập nhật kiến thức theo Bộ Tài chính thông báo tính đến 31/12/2013 có 15 KTV bị đình chỉ hành nghề kiểm toán từ 1/1/2014 đến 31/12/2014 trong đó có 3 KTV của Công ty Tư vấn Luật của Kiểm toán Hoàng Gia (SCCT), 2 KTV của E&Y và các công ty kiểm toán như KPMG, Grant Thornton, VAE, VACO, AVINA-IAFC, Công ty TNHH dịch vụ và tư vấn Kế toán BHP, Công ty TNHH Kiểm toán và Tin học Sài Gòn, Công ty TNHH Kiểm toán Tư vấn Đất Việt, Công ty TNHH Kiểm toán và Tư vấn Thăng Long, Công ty TNHH Kiểm toán Việt Nhất. Nhìn vào bảng thống kê tình hình nhân lực KTV theo thống kê của VACPA (Phụ lục) ta thấy số lượng nhân viên của các công ty kiểm toán không tăng ngừng trong 3 năm gần đây. Tuy nhiên tốc độ tăng trong năm 2012 có sụt giảm nhẹ so với
  31. 31. 29 năm 2011. Năm 2012 tổng số nhân viên tăng 625 người tương ứng tăng 7% so với năm 2011 trong khi tổng số nhân viên năm 2011 tăng 751 người tương ứng tăng 9% so với năm 2010. Bên cạnh đó thì chất lượng nguồn nhân lực cũng có biến động cùng chiều với tốc độ tăng của số lượng nhân viên kiểm toán. Theo số liệu thống kê trong năm 2012 số lượng nhân viên chuyên nghiệp tăng 616 người tương ứng tăng 7% so với năm 2011 trong khi năm 2011 số lượng nhân viên chuyên nghiệp tăng 749 người tăng 10% so với năm 2010. Qua đó ta thấy tình hình nguồn nhân lực kiểm toán hiện nay có biến động theo xu hướng tốt nâng cao chất lượng nguồn nhân lực. Tuy nhiên số lượng KTV vẫn chưa đủ đáp ứng nhu cầu của thì trường vẫn còn tồn tại doanh nghiệp kiểm toán vẫn chỉ có 3, 4 KTV có chứng chỉ hành nghề mà theo Luật số: 67/2011/QH12 quy định điều kiện để một doanh nghiệp được cấp Giấy chứng nhận đủ điều kiện kinh doanh dịch vụ kiểm toán phải có ít nhất năm KTV hành nghề thay thế cho công văn số 8067 TC/CĐKT ngày 24/8/2001 của Vụ Chế độ kế toán quy định chỉ cần 3 KTV trở lên. Theo thống kê hiện nay có 25 công ty kiểm toán nhỏ có 03 KTV, 15 công ty kiểm toán có 04 KTV như vậy tối thiểu 50 công ty kiểm toán này đã cần 65 KTV đăng kí hành nghề năm 2014. Cho thấy nguồn nhân lực kiểm toán còn thiếu hụt rất lớn so với nhu cầu của thị trường cũng như đáp ứng các quy định, hành lang pháp lí để đảm bảo chất lượng dịch vụ kiểm toán ngày được nâng cao. 2.1.2.2. Tình hình doanh thu kiểm toán BCTC tại Việt Nam Trong những năm qua, đối tượng được kiểm toán có những biến động rất lớn do một số nguyên nhân sau: trước hết là TTCK đã đi vào hoạt động và theo luật chứng khoán, BCTC của các công ty đại chúng phải được kiểm toán bởi kiểm toán độc lập. Theo Nghị định số 105/2004 NĐ-CP, đối tượng kiểm toán bắt buộc là toàn bộ DNNN và các quỹ tài chính Nhà nước, công trình xây dựng thuộc dự án nhóm A: Luật kinh doanh bảo hiểm bắt buộc các doanh nghiệp bảo hiểm, môi giới chứng khoán, tái bảo hiểm đều phải kiểm toán BCTC năm. Ngoài ra, các công ty 100% vốn đầu tư nước ngoài, các đơn vị hành chính sự nghiệp có thu cũng đã có yêu cầu kiểm toán BCTC. Cùng với sự phát triển về số lượng và quy mô để đáp ứng nhu cầu của thị trường các loại hình dịch vụ kiểm toán cũng không ngừng phát triển. Điển
  32. 32. 30 hình là dịch vụ kiểm toán BCTC – dịch vụ chiếm tỉ trọng cao nhất trong cơ cấu các ngành dịch vụ kiểm toán và cũng là loại hình có tốc độ tăng trưởng nhanh nhất trong các năm qua. Đơn vị: Triệu đồng Năm Doanh Thu Chênh lệch Tỷ lệ (%) 2005 353,879.00 2006 516,827.00 162,948.00 46.05% 2007 662,439.00 145,612.00 28.17% 2008 994,831.20 332,392.20 50.18% 2009 1,366,499.49 371,668.29 37.36% 2010 1,640,874.00 274,374.51 20.08% 2011 1,605,806.00 (35,068.00) -2.14% 2012 2,146,895.00 541,089.00 33.70% Bảng 2: Doanh thu kiểm toán BCTC Biểu đồ 1: Biểu đồ tăng trưởng doanh thu Kiểm toán BCTC (2005 – 2012) Nhìn vào bảng số liêu và biểu đồ ta thấy tốc độ doanh thu Kiểm toán BCTC từ năm 2005 đến nay tăng rất nhanh chỉ riêng năm 2011 doanh thu có chút sụt giảm. Doanh thu Kiểm toán BCTC năm 2011 giảm 35,068 triệu đồng tương ứng giảm 2.14% nhưng đến năm 2012 tình hình doanh thu Kiểm toán BCTC lại tăng lên đáng kể. Năm 2012 doanh thu Kiểm toán BCTC đạt 2,146,895 triệu đồng tăng 541,089 triệu đồng tăng 33.7% so với năm 2011 và chiếm tỷ lệ lớn 78.25% tổng - 500,000 1,000,000 1,500,000 2,000,000 2,500,000 Năm 2005 Năm 2006 Năm 2007 Năm 2008 Năm 2009 Năm 2010 Năm 2011 Năm 2012 Doanh thu Kiểm toán BCTC Doanh thu Kiểm toán BCTC
  33. 33. 31 doanh thu theo loại hình dịch vụ toàn ngành kiểm toán. Qua đó ta thấy dịch vụ kiểm toán BCTC toàn ngành kiểm toán ngày càng phát triển. Và không thể không kể đến Big 4( E&Y, Deloitte, KPMG, PwC) tuy chiếm số lượng nhỏ hơn so với số lượng các công ty trong nước nhưng các công ty kiểm toán nước ngoài lại sở hữu đội ngũ nhân viên chuyên nghiệp lớn nhất. Chỉ tính riêng bốn công ty Big 4 hiện đã chiếm tới gần 30% tổng số nhân lực của các công ty kiểm toán hoạt động tại Việt Nam. Với ưu thế về nguồn nhân lực có chất lượng cao, đặc biệt là với kinh nghiệm của các chuyên gia nước ngoài đến từ các nền kinh tế phát triển trong và ngoài khu vực như Anh, Pháp, Mỹ, Úc, Nhật Bản, Singapore,… có thể nói nguồn nhân lực của các công ty kiểm toán nước ngoài đóng vai trò “dẫn dắt”, thức đầy sự phát triển của nguồn nhân lực kiểm toán trong nước nói chung. Các công ty này cũng là nơi đòa tạo nuôi dưỡng đội ngũ cán bộ lãnh đạo tiềm năng cho ngành kiểm toán độc lập trong nước. Theo số liệu thống kê của VACPA thì 3 công ty kiểm toán có doanh thu kiểm toán BCTC cũng là 3 trong 4 công ty Big 4. Cao nhất là E&Y với doanh thu từ kiểm toán BCTC là 343 tỷ VNĐ; Thứ hai là Deloitte với doanh thu là 323 tỷ VNĐ và đứng thứ 3 là KPMG với doanh thu từ kiểm toán BCTC là 309 tỷ VNĐ. Các con số này cho thấy sự tham gia tích cực của các công ty kiểm toán quốc tế đối với sự phát triển của ngành kiểm toán tại Việt Nam. Cho thấy niềm tin của khách hàng, của các chủ đầu tư vào dịch vụ của các công ty kiểm toán quốc tế, niềm tin sự ưa chuộng vào dịch vụ kiểm toán chất lượng cao.
  34. 34. 32 Số tiền Tỷ lệ (%) Số tiền Tỷ lệ (%) Số tiền Tỷ lệ (%) A (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) Tổng doanh thu: 2.743.715,00 100,00% 3.046.865,00 100,00% 3.798.967,00 100,00% Trong đó: 1. Kiểm toán BCTC 1.640.874,00 43,19% 1.605.806,00 52,70% 2.146.895,00 78,25% 2. Kiểm toán báo cáo QTVĐT hoàn 247.071,00 6,50% 289.177,00 9,49% 379.787,00 13,84% 3. Dịch vụ Kế toán 87.826,00 2,31% 74.946,00 2,46% 77.671,00 2,83% 4. Dịch vụ tư vấn Thuế 477.086,00 12,56% 639.302,00 20,98% 711.323,00 25,93% 5. Dịch vụ Thẩm định giá 22.256,00 0,59% 31.682,00 1,04% 31.079,00 1,13% 6. Dịch vụ tư vấn tài chính, quản lý, định giá TS, tư vấn nguồn nhân lực, ứng dụng CNTT 240.028,00 6,32% 365.717,00 12,00% 387.488,00 14,12% 7. Dịch vụ bồi dưỡng tài chính, kế toán, kiểm toán 2.630,00 0,07% 4.625,00 0,15% 3.629,00 0,13% 8. Dịch vụ liên quan khác 25.944,00 0,68% 35.610,00 1,17% 61.095,00 2,23% Tình hình doanh thu cơ cấu theo loại dịch vụ toàn ngành Kiểm toán Chỉ tiêu Năm 2010 Năm 2011 Năm 2012 Nguồn số liệu : Báo cáo tổng kết hàng năm của VACPA Đơn vị : Triệu đồng Biểu đồ 2: Cơ cấu các loại hình dịch vụ kiểm toán của toàn ngành (2010-2012) - 500,000 1,000,000 1,500,000 2,000,000 2,500,000 3,000,000 3,500,000 4,000,000 Năm 2010 Năm 2011 Năm 2012 Dịch vụ khác Dịch vụ bồi dưỡng tài chính, kế toán kiểm toán Dịch vụ tư vấn tài chính Dịch vụ thẩm định giá Dịch vụ tư vấn thuế Dịch vụ kế toán Kiểm toán QTVĐT Kiểm toán BCTC
  35. 35. 33 2.2. Thực trạng chất lượng kiểm toán BCTC tại Việt Nam hiện nay Cùng với sự phát triển và hội nhập của nền kinh tế, sự gia tăng nhanh chóng về số lượng cũng như quy mô của các doanh nghiệp kéo theo nhu cầu xác nhận các thông tin tài chính của bộ phận nhà đầu tư cũng như yêu cầu quản lý Nhà nước ngày càng cao. Do đó, vai trò của hoạt động kiểm toán nói chung và kiểm toán BCTC nói riêng nhằm tạo sự tin cậy đối với các nhà đầu tư về BCTC của các doanh nghiệp ngày càng được khẳng định. Hoạt động kiểm toán BCTC đã trở thành công cụ tất yếu khách quan nhằm tạo môi trường tài chính minh bạch, hiệu quả. Trải qua quá trình hình thành và phát triển hơn 20 năm, lĩnh vực kiểm toán độc lập nói chung và kiểm toán BCTC tại Việt Nam nói riêng đã đạt được những bước tiến vượt bậc, đóng góp tích cực vào công cuộc cải cách và mở cửa nền kinh tế. Tuy nhiên, những năm trở lại đây thì vấn đề chất lượng kiểm toán mới được chú trọng và bàn thảo nhiều sau những vụ bê bối nghiêm trọng có liên quan đến BCTC được kiểm toán của nhiều doanh nghiệp, đặc biệt là những doanh nghiệp niêm yết trên TTCK. Điều đó kéo theo những mối lo ngại của nhà đầu tư, những người chịu rủi ro trực tiếp từ những BCTC không trung thực, hợp lý và hơn nữa là ý kiến của các KTV độc lập nếu kém tin cậy. Mức độ tin cậy của BCTC phụ thuộc rất nhiều vào trách nhiệm của các bên liên quan, từ đơn vị được kiểm toán, các kiểm toán viên (hay công ty kiểm toán) cho tới cơ quan nhà nước có thẩm quyền và tổ chức nghề nghiệp kiểm toán. Trước hết, đối với đơn vị được kiểm toán là trách nhiệm của Ban lãnh đạo đơn vị trong việc lập và trình bày các BCTC cũng như nghĩa vụ công bố BCTC định kỳ ra bên ngoài theo quy định. Tiếp đến là trách nhiệm của KTV với vai trò kiểm tra, đưa ra ý kiến về tính trung thực và hợp lý của các BCTC. Ngoài ra, chất lượng của BCTC được kiểm toán còn được tăng cường độ tin cậy dựa vào những công cụ kiểm soát từ bên ngoài. Theo quy định hiện hành của Việt Nam, BCTC của các doanh nghiệp niêm yết (công ty đại chúng), các doanh nghiệp có vốn đầu tư nước ngoài và một số khác theo quy định bắt buộc phải được kiểm toán trước khi phát hành ra bên ngoài và cung cấp cho cơ quan Nhà nước có liên quan. Riêng đối với những doanh nghiệp niêm yết, BCTC của những doanh nghiệp này cung cấp thông tin và ảnh hưởng tới quyết định kinh tế và lợi
  36. 36. 34 ích của bộ phận lớn các nhà đầu tư trên thị trường chứng khoán, do đó BCTC phải được lập và soát xét giữa niên độ, lập và kiểm toán cuối niên độ với BCTC năm. Kiểm toán BCTC theo quy định có vai trò quan trọng trong việc làm tăng độ tin cậy của các BCTC, giúp ngăn chặn khả năng gian lận trong việc cung cấp thông tin không trung thực từ các nhà quản lý doanh nghiệp, cũng như các sai sót có thể gây ảnh hưởng đến các quyết định của nhà đầu tư. Thực tế, vai trò của kiểm toán đã ngày càng được khẳng định, nhất là trong những năm gần đây với sự phát triển mạnh mẽ của thị trường chứng khoán cũng như hội nhập sâu rộng của nền kinh tế. Nhiều kết quả kiểm toán chỉ ra những sai phạm cũng như sự chênh lệch đáng kể giữa số liệu trước và sau kiểm toán. Mùa kiểm toán năm 2009 đối với các BCTC năm 2008 cho thấy, có những chênh lệch giữa BCTC trước và sau kiểm toán tác động mạnh tới tâm lý của người sử dụng BCTC. Cụ thể, trong số 88 doanh nghiệp niêm yết công bố BCTC năm 2008 (tính tới 27/03/2009) thì có tới 69 doanh nghiệp (chiếm 75%) có sự chênh lệch về lợi nhuận sau thuế giữa BCTC trước và sau kiểm toán. Một số trường hợp điển hình như Công ty CP Nam Vang (NVC), từ mức lãi 529 triệu đồng trước kiểm toán thì sau kiểm toán kết quả lỗ tới 44,423 tỷ đồng; Công ty Thủy sản Minh Phú (MPC) từ lãi 4,036 tỷ đồng trước kiểm toán về mức lỗ 38,097 tỷ đồng sau kiểm toán. Ngay cả những mã cổ phiếu có tính thanh khoản mạnh cũng có những sự chênh lệch đáng kể về lợi nhuận sau thuế trước và sau kiểm toán năm 2008 như STB chênh lệch 12%, ABT chênh lệch tới 84%, Công ty CP Kinh Đô (KDC) từ mức lãi 142,376 tỷ đồng trở thành lỗ 60,602 tỷ đồng sau kiểm toán.
  37. 37. 35 Bảng 2.1. Chênh lệch LNST năm 2008 của một số công ty Mã CK LNST chưa kiểm toán LNST đã kiểm toán Chênh lệch Tỷ đồng % STB 1.069,1 954,8 (114,4) (12%) ABT 41,6 22,6 (18,9) (84%) CLL 147,3 132,8 (14,5) (10,9%) TDH 199,1 212,0 12,9 6,1% VTV 24,6 34,2 9,6 28,2% KHA 46,0 38,4 (7,6) (19,8%) SFT 48,3 53,9 5,6 10,4% DRC 46,5 51,8 5,3 10,2% IMP 62,2 58,3 (3,9) (6,8%) TCT 20,0 22,8 2,7 12,0 Mùa kiểm toán năm 2010 cho thấy, những chênh lệch đáng kể về LNST trước và sau kiểm toán BCTC năm 2009 vẫn tiếp diễn và có xu hướng gia tăng, điển hình như Tổng công ty Vinaconex (VCG) từ mức lãi 269,1 tỷ đồng thì sau kiểm toán giảm còn lãi chỉ 5,82 tỷ đồng tương ứng mức giảm 98%; HUT với mức chênh lệch tăng 64%, VPL chênh lệch tăng 55%, VIC chênh lệch tăng 30%, RDP chênh lệch giảm trên 30%. Năm 2010 là năm đầu tiên thực hiện soát xét BCTC bán niên bắt buộc đối với các doanh nghiệp niêm yết. Kết quả soát xét cũng cho thấy sự chênh lệch số liệu công bố trước và sau kiểm toán. Với trường hợp điển hình như BCTC của QCG được công ty kiểm toán EY soát xét cho thấy lợi nhuận 6 tháng đầu năm 2010 của QCG đạt 64,1 tỷ đồng, cao hơn nhiều so với mức 13,4 tỷ đồng công bố trước đó. Trong khi đó, với BCTC năm, tính đến ngày 13/04/2011 có 441 trên tổng số 662 doanh nghiệp trên cả HOSE và HNX công bố BCTC đã được kiểm toán năm 2010, trong đó có 198 công ty có điều chỉnh lợi nhuận tăng (chiếm 45%) và 143 công ty có điều chỉnh giảm lợi nhuận (chiếm 32%) trước và sau kiểm toán.

×