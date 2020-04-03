De tai hieu qua su dung von luu dong tai cong ty cao su sao vang

Successfully reported this slideshow.
LỜI CAM ĐOAN Tôi xin cam đoan đay là công tình nghiên cứu của riêng tôi, các số liệu, kết quả nêu trong luận văn tốt nghiệ...
DANH MỤC CÁC CHỮ VIẾT TẮT BH & CCDV: Bán hàng và cung cấp dịch vụ CSH: Chủ sở hữu ĐVT: Đơn vị tính HTK: Hàng tồn kho LNTT:...
DANH MỤC CÁC BẢNG Bảng Tên bảng Trang Bảng 2.1 Kết quả sản xuất kinh doanh chủ yếu của công ty những năm gần đây 30 Bảng 2...
DANH MỤC CÁC HÌNH Hình Tên hình Trang Hình 2.1 Cơ cấu tài sản, nguồn vốn 34 Hình 2.2 Cơ cấu nợ ngắn hạn tài trợ tài sản lư...
LỜI MỞ ĐẦU Mọi doanh nghiệp muốn sản xuất kinh doanh đều phải có một lượng vốn nhất định. Nhu cầu về vốn nói chung và vốn ...
“ Vốn lưu động và một số giải pháp nâng cao hiệu quả sử dụng vốn lưu động tại Công ty cổ phần Cao su Sao Vàng” làm đề tài ...
CHƯƠNG 1 TỔNG QUAN VỀ VỐN LƯU ĐỘNG VÀ HIỆU QUẢ SỬ DỤNG VỐN LƯU ĐỘNG CỦA DOANH NGHIỆP 1.1. Vốn lưu động 1.1.1. Khái niệm, v...
Vốn lưu động là điều kiện vật chất không thể thiếu được của quá trình tái sản xuất. Muốn cho quá trình tái sản xuất được l...
Để quản lý vốn lưu động tốt cần phải phân loại vốn lưu động. Có 2 cách phân loại vốn lưu động chủ yếu, đáp ứng những yêu c...
Vốn vật đóng gói: Là giá trị các loại vật liệu bao bì dùng để đóng gói sản phẩm trong quá trình sản xuất và tiêu thụ sản p...
 Vốn sản phẩm đang chế tạo.  Vốn về chi phí trả trước ngắn hạn. + Vốn lưu động trong khâu lưu thông, gồm các khoản:  Vố...
+ Các khoản phải trả:  Nguồn vốn đi vay: Là các khoản vốn lưu động được hình thành từ vốn vay các ngân hàng thương mại ho...
mua sắm nguyên nhiên vật liệu nhiều hơn, sản xuất ra sản phẩm và tiêu thụ được nhiều hơn. Quan điểm về hiệu quả sử dụng vố...
+ Số lần luân chuyển vốn lưu động ( hay số vòng quay của vốn lưu động) Chỉ tiêu này được xác định bằng công thức: Vlđ M L ...
M: Tổng mức luân chuyển của vốn lưu động trong kỳ. Vlđ : Số vốn lưu động bình quân sử dụng trong kỳ. Chỉ tiêu này phản ánh...
bình quá dài so với các doanh nghiệp trong ngành thì dễ dẫn đến tình trạng nợ khó đòi.  Tốc độ luân chuyển hàng tồn kho: ...
Chỉ tiêu này cao phản ánh doanh nghiệp quản lí vốn bằng tiền tốt. Đồng vốn đầu tư vào kinh doanh không ngừng vận động và s...
Hàm lượng vốn lưu động = Sn Vlđ Trong đó: Sn: Doanh thu thuần bán hàng trong kỳ. Chỉ tiêu này phản ánh để có một đồng doan...
chúng ta có thể dễ dàng thấy qua các chỉ tiêu như: doanh thu thuần, lợi nhuận trước thuế hoặc lợi nhuận sau thuế thu nhập ...
hình quản lý EOQ ( còn gọi là mô hình Baumol) hoặc mô hình quản lý tiền mặt Miller Orr. Một trong những yêu cầu của công t...
trong việc chậm trễ hoặc ngừng trệ sản xuất do thiếu vật tư hay những thiệt hại do không đáp ứng được các đơn hàng của khá...
Q* = 1 22 C CD  Trong đó: Q*: Mức dự trữ tối ưu. D: Toàn bộ lượng hàng hóa cần sử dụng. C2: Chi phí mỗi lần đặt hàng ( C...
Quản lý khoản phải thu từ khách hàng là một vấn đề rất quan trọng và phức tạp trong công tác quản lý tài chính doanh nghiệ...
những khách hàng tiềm năng. Trên cơ sở đó ra quyết định hình thức hợp đồng.  Xác định điều kiện thanh toán: doanh nghiệp ...
Là những nhân tố mang tính định tính và tác động của chúng đối với hiệu quả sử dụng vốn là không thể tính toán được. Các n...
để đưa ra những biện pháp cụ thể nhằm nâng cao hiệu quả sử dụng vốn lưu động của doanh nghiệp. Các biện pháp cụ thể là: + ...
CHƯƠNG 2 THỰC TRẠNG VỐN LƯU ĐỘNG VÀ HIỆU QUẢ SỬ DỤNG VỐN LƯU ĐỘNG TẠI CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CAO SU SAO VÀNG 2.1. Tổng quan về Cô...
ngày 25/10/2005 Công ty Cao su Sao Vàng được cổ phần hóa theo quyết định số 3500/QD-BCN của Bộ Công nghiệp. 3/4/2006, Công...
Các sản phẩm chủ yếu của công ty hiện nay là săm lốp xe đạp, xe máy, ô tô. Tuy nhiên không dừng lại ở đây, công ty đã tích...
Trong đó: - Hội đồng quản trị là cơ quan quản lý công ty, có toàn quyền nhân danh công ty để quyết định các quyền và nghĩa...
nhau. Sản phẩm trải qua nhiều giai đoạn chế biến và có thể chia thành hai giai đoạn chủ yếu sau: + Giai đoạn 1: Từ nguyên ...
Cho đến nay công ty đã có một thị trường tương đối rộng lớn trong việc tiêu thụ sản phẩm. Sản phẩm của công ty đã có mặt t...
Nội nên rất thuận lợi cho việc tiêu thụ và vận chuyển nguyên vật liệu giúp giảm chi phí, hạ giá thành sản phẩm.  Nguyên v...
đang dần thay thế các sản phẩm nhập khẩu với giá thành thấp hơn mà chất lượng tương đương.  Đội ngũ cán bộ, công nhân viê...
2.1.4. Khái quát kết quả kinh doanh của Công ty cổ phần Cao su Sao Vàng trong những năm gần đây Bảng 2.1. Kếtquả sản xuấtk...
Qua bảng 2.1 ta thấy thình hình sản xuất kinh doanh ở Công ty cổ phần Cao su Sao Vàng là rất tốt và có chiều hướng tăng lê...
thấy các chỉ tiêu chi phí tăng cao. Trong tình hình sức mua giảm của năm 2012, việc doanh nghiệp tăng các khoản chi phí bá...
Doanh thu giảm nhưng chi phí giảm nhiều hơn dẫn đến lợi nhuận gộp năm 2012 tăng 65,66% so với năm 2011. Về hoạt động tài c...
Nguồn vốn lưu động thường xuyên của doanh nghiệp tại một thời điểm có thể xác định theo công thức sau: Nguồn VLĐ thường xu...
Qua bảng 2.2 ta có nguồn vốn lưu động thường xuyên của doanh nghiệp NWC > 0. Kết hợp với hình 2.1 cho thấy công ty đã sử d...
Bảng 2.3. Cơcấu nguồn vốn lưu động tạm thời của công ty năm 2012 ( Đơn vị tính: triệu đồng) NGUỒN VỐN Số đầu kỳ Số cuối kỳ...
Từ bảng 2.3 và hình 2.2 ta nhận thấy nguồn nợ ngắn hạn dùng tài trợ cho tài sản lưu động của doanh nghiệp năm 2012 giảm so...
Khoản chiếm dụng người bán cuối năm là 30,512 tỷ đồng, giảm 55%. Nguyên nhân khách quan dẫn đến tình hình trên là do nền k...
động tạm thời giảm, đồng thời nguồn vốn lưu động thường xuyên tăng lên cho thấy nguồn tài trợ tài sản lưu động của công ty...
_ Các khoản phải thu ngắn hạn: là 59,89 tỷ đồng, chiếm 15,42% trong tổng số vốn lưu động, giảm so với đầu năm 38,165 tỷ đồ...
Bảng 2.4. Bảng phân tích chi tiết kết cấu vốn lưu động ( Đơn vị tính: Triệu đồng) Chỉ tiêu 31/12/2011 31/12/2012 Chênh lệc...
2.2.1.3. Tình hình sử dụng vốn lưu động tại Công ty cổ phần Cao su Sao Vàng năm 2012 (1) Vốn bằng tiền Trong quá trình sản...
Xem xét cơ cấu vốn bằng tiền: lượng tiền gửi ngân hàng chiếm tỷ trọng nhiều hơn do việc thanh toán tiêu thụ sản phẩm chủ y...
Hệ số thanh toán hiện thời của công ty lớn hơn 1. Hệ số này phản ánh khả năng chuyển đổi tài sản thành tiền để trang trải ...
xảy ra hiện tượng nợ nần dây dưa không tuân theo đúng kỷ luật thanh toán. Để loại trừ độ trễ của khoản phải thu ta cần qua...
công ty có thể tăng được thị phần từ đó gia tăng được doanh thu bán hàng và lợi nhuận. Các khoản phải thu chiếm tỷ trọng l...
+ Trả trước cho người bán là 6.079 tỷ đồng, giảm so với đầu năm 18.988 tỷ đồng, tương ứng với giảm 75,75%. Trả trước cho n...
Chỉ tiêu vòng quay các khoản phải thu phản ánh tốc độ luân chuyển các khoản phải thu và cũng cho thấy tình hình hiệu quả c...
* Xem xét tình hình chiếm dụng và bị chiếm dụng của công ty Bảng 2.7. Tình hình công nợ của Công ty năm 2012 Đơn vị tính: ...
Qua bảng 2.7 ta thấy ở cả hai thời điểm đầu năm và cuối năm số vốn công ty bị chiếm dụng đều lớn hơn số vốn công ty đi chi...
khoản nợ phải trả này chưa đáng lo ngại song cũng cần phải quản lý sát sao để đảm bảo khả năng thanh toán của công ty và ổ...
mạnh do được mùa và xuất khẩu giảm do các nước nhập khẩu cao su lớn giảm nhu cầu, dẫn đến áp lực giảm giá cao su, công ty ...
hàng tồn kho cuối năm so với đầu năm không quá lớn ( 10,92%) cho thấy công ty cũng tính toán không qúa chênh lệch nhu cầu ...
  1. 1. LỜI CAM ĐOAN Tôi xin cam đoan đay là công tình nghiên cứu của riêng tôi, các số liệu, kết quả nêu trong luận văn tốt nghiệp là trung thực xuất phát từ tình hình thực tế của đơn vị thực tập. Tác giả luận văn tốt nghiệp P.THẢO Trần Phương Thảo
  2. 2. DANH MỤC CÁC CHỮ VIẾT TẮT BH & CCDV: Bán hàng và cung cấp dịch vụ CSH: Chủ sở hữu ĐVT: Đơn vị tính HTK: Hàng tồn kho LNTT: Lợi nhuận trước thuế LNST: Lợi nhuận sau thuế NSNN: Ngân sách nhà nước SXKD: Sản xuất kinh doanh TC: Tài chính Trđ: Triệu đồng VLĐ: Vốn lưu động
  3. 3. DANH MỤC CÁC BẢNG Bảng Tên bảng Trang Bảng 2.1 Kết quả sản xuất kinh doanh chủ yếu của công ty những năm gần đây 30 Bảng 2.2 Bảng chỉ tiêu vốn lưu động thường xuyên của công ty năm 2012 34 Bảng 2.3 Cơ cấu nguồn vốn lưu động tạm thời của công ty năm 2012 36 Bảng 2.4 Bảng phân tích chi tiết kết cấu vốn lưu động 43 Bảng 2.5 Các chỉ tiêu phản ánh tình hình thanh toán của công ty 49 Bảng 2.6 Các chỉ tiêu đánh giá hiệu quả quản lý khoản phải thu 53 Bảng 2.7 Tình hình công nợ của công ty năm 2012 55 Bảng 2.8 Các chỉ tiêu về hiệu quả sử dụng hàng tồn kho của công ty 59 Bảng 2.9 Một số chỉ tiêu đánh giá hiệu quả sử dụng vốn lưu động năm 2012 62
  4. 4. DANH MỤC CÁC HÌNH Hình Tên hình Trang Hình 2.1 Cơ cấu tài sản, nguồn vốn 34 Hình 2.2 Cơ cấu nợ ngắn hạn tài trợ tài sản lưu động 36
  5. 5. LỜI MỞ ĐẦU Mọi doanh nghiệp muốn sản xuất kinh doanh đều phải có một lượng vốn nhất định. Nhu cầu về vốn nói chung và vốn lưu động nói riêng của các doanh nghiệp lại càng cần thiết hơn trong bối cảnh nước ta đang trong quá trình hội nhập kinh tế quốc tế, các doanh nghiệp trong nước luôn phải đối mặt với sự cạnh tranh khốc liệt từ môi trường kinh tế thị trường. Vì vậy, để có thể tồn tại và phát triển trong nền kinh tế thị trường hiện nay, các doanh nghiệp phải sử dụng vốn sao cho hợp lý nhằm tăng hiệu quả sản xuất kinh doanh và nâng cao năng lực cạnh tranh của mình. Vốn là điều kiện tiên quyết đối với tồn tại và phát triển của mỗi doanh nghiệp. Đặc biệt là doanh nghiệp hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh, nhu cầu về vốn lưu động lại càng cần thiết và có ý nghĩa to lớn thiết thực . Như vậy, vấn đề đặt ra cho các doanh nghiệp sản xuất kinh doanh hiện nay là việc huy động, tổ chức vốn và nâng cao hiệu quả sử dụng vốn lưu động đạt được kết quả cao nhất. Đây là một bài toán khó thu hút sự quan tâm của rất nhiều nhà quản trị tài chính doanh nghiệp và các nhà đầu tư trong lĩnh vực tài chính hiện nay. Công ty cổ phần Cao su Sao Vàng cũng không phải là một ngoại lệ nằm ngoài xu hướng phát triển chung của thị trường. Tồn tại với tư cách là một doanh nghiệp hạch toán kinh doanh độc lập, đối mặt với sự cạnh tranh của các doanh nghiệp sản xuất và kinh doanh cao su thành phẩm, công ty cổ phần Cao su Sao Vàng đang nỗ lực tìm ra hướng đúng đắn để nâng cao hiệu quả quản lý và sử dụng vốn lưu động của mình. Nhận thức được tầm quan trọng của vốn và vấn đề nâng cao hiệu quả sử dụng vốn lưu động trong doanh nghiệp, thông qua quá trình thực tập tại công ty cổ phần cổ phần Cao su Sao Vàng, kết hợp với kiến thức đã học và tình hình thực tế, em đã chọn đề tài:
  6. 6. “ Vốn lưu động và một số giải pháp nâng cao hiệu quả sử dụng vốn lưu động tại Công ty cổ phần Cao su Sao Vàng” làm đề tài chuyên đề thực tập tốt nghiệp. Chuyên đề gồm 3 chương: Chương I: Tổng quan về vốn lưu động và hiệu quả sử dụng vốn lưu động của doanh nghiệp. Chương II: Thực trạng vốn lưu động và hiệu quả sử dụng vốn lưu động tại Công ty cổ phần Cao su Sao Vàng. Chương III: Một số giải pháp chủ yếu nâng cao hiệu quả sử dụng vốn lưu động tại Công ty cổ phần Cao su Sao Vàng. Do những hạn chế trong thời gian thực tập, chuyên đề này chắc chắn còn nhiều thiếu sót. Em rất mong nhận được những đóng góp từ thầy cô giáo, các anh chị trong phòng tài chính - kế toán Công ty cổ phần Cao su Sao Vàng để chuyên đề có thể hoàn thiện hơn, cũng như giúp em hiểu sâu hơn đề tài mà mình đã lựa chọn.
  7. 7. CHƯƠNG 1 TỔNG QUAN VỀ VỐN LƯU ĐỘNG VÀ HIỆU QUẢ SỬ DỤNG VỐN LƯU ĐỘNG CỦA DOANH NGHIỆP 1.1. Vốn lưu động 1.1.1. Khái niệm, vai trò, đặc trưng của vốn lưu động * Khái niệm: Doanh nghiệp là tổ chức kinh tế có tên riêng, có tài sản, có trụ sở giao dịch ổn định, được đăng kí kinh doanh theo quy định của pháp luật nhằm mục đích thực hiện các hoạt động kinh doanh. Trong nền kinh tế thị trường, mỗi doanh nghiệp được coi là một tế bào của nền kinh tế, với chức năng chủ yếu là tiến hành các hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh tạo ra sản phẩm hàng hóa, dịch vụ phục vụ cho nhu cầu xã hội và nhằm mục tiêu tối đa hóa giá trị doanh nghiệp. Để đảm bảo cho quá trình sản xuất kinh doanh được tiến hành thường xuyên, liên tục đòi hỏi doanh nghiệp phải có một lượng tài sản lưu động nhất định. Do đó, để hình thành nên các tài sản lưu động, doanh nghiệp phải ứng ra một số vốn tiền tệ nhất định đầu tư vào các tài sản đó. Số vốn này gọi là vốn lưu động của doanh nghiệp. Như vậy: “ Vốn lưu động của doanh nghiệp là số vốn ứng ra để hình thành nên các tài sản lưu động nhằm đảm bảo cho quá trình kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp được thực hiện thường xuyên, liên tục”. * Vai trò:
  8. 8. Vốn lưu động là điều kiện vật chất không thể thiếu được của quá trình tái sản xuất. Muốn cho quá trình tái sản xuất được liên tục, doanh nghiệp phải có đủ tiền vốn đầu tư vào các hình thức khác nhau của vốn lưu động, khiến cho các hình thái có được mức tồn tại hợp lí và đồng bộ với nhau. Từ đó sẽ tạo điều kiện cho chuyển hóa hình thái của vốn trong quá trình luân chuyển được thuận lợi, góp phần tăng tốc độ luân chuyển vốn lưu động, tăng hiệu suất sử dụng vốn lưu động và ngược lại. Vốn lưu động là công cụ phản ánh, đánh giá quá trình vận động của vật tư. Số vốn lưu động nhiều hay ít phản ánh số lượng vật tư, hàng hóa dự trữ sử dụng ở các khâu nhiều hay ít. Vốn lưu động luân chuyển nhanh hay chậm phản ánh số lượng vật tư sử dụng tiết kiệm hay không. Thời gian nằm ở khâu lưu thông có hợp lí hay không. Bởi vậy, thông qua tình hình luân chuyển vốn lưu động có thể kiểm tra đánh giá một cách kịp thời đối với các mặt mua sắm, dự trữ, sản xuất và tiêu thụ sản phẩm dịch vụ của doanh nghiệp. * Đặc trưng của vốn lưu động: _ Vốn lưu động của doanh nghiệp thường xuyên vận động, chuyển hóa lần lượt qua nhiều hình thái khác nhau. Đối với doanh nghiệp sản xuất, vốn lưu động từ hình thái ban đầu là tiền được chuyển hóa sang hình thức vật tư dự trữ, sản phẩm dở dang, thành phẩm hàng hóa, khi kết thúc quá trình tiêu thụ lại trở về hình thái ban đầu là tiền. _ Vốn lưu động chuyển toàn bộ giá trị ngay trong một lần và được hoàn lại toàn bộ sau mỗi chu kì kinh doanh. _ Quá trình hoạt động kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp diễn ra liên tục, lặp đi lặp lại có tính chất chu kì tạo thành sự chu chuyển của vốn lưu động. Vốn lưu động hoàn thành một vòng tuần hoàn sau một chu kì kinh doanh. 1.1.2. Phân loại vốn lưu động
  9. 9. Để quản lý vốn lưu động tốt cần phải phân loại vốn lưu động. Có 2 cách phân loại vốn lưu động chủ yếu, đáp ứng những yêu cầu nhất định của công tác quản lí. * Dựa theo hình thái biểu hiện của vốn có thể chia vốn lưu động thành: Vốn bằng tiền và vốn về hàng tồn kho. + Vốn bằng tiền và các khoản phải thu: Vốn bằng tiền gồm: Tiền mặt tại quỹ, tiền gửi ngân hàng và tiền đang chuyển. Các khoản phải thu: chủ yếu là các khoản phải thu từ khách hàng thể hiện số tiền mà các khách hàng nợ doanh nghiệp phát sinh trong quá trình bán hàng, cung ứng dịch vụ dưới hình thức bán trước trả sau. Hoặc là các khoản ứng trước tiền mua hàng cho người cung ứng. + Vốn về hàng tồn kho: Vốn nguyên vật liệu chính: Là giá trị các nguyên vật liệu chính dự trữ cho quá trình sản xuất, khi tham gia vào sản xuất, chúng hợp thành thực thể của sản phẩm. Vốn vật liệu phụ: Là giá trị các loại vật liệu phụ dự trữ cho sản xuất, giúp cho việc hình thành sản phẩm, nhưng không hợp thành thực thể chính của sản phẩm, chỉ làm thay đổi màu sắc, mùi vị, hình dáng bề ngoài của sản phẩm hoặc tạo điều kiện cho quá trình sản xuất kinh doanh thực hiện thuận lợi. Vốn nhiên liệu: Là giá trị các nhiên liệu dự trữ dùng trong hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh. Vốn phụ tùng thay thế: Là giá trị các loại vật tư dùng thay thế tài sản cố định.
  10. 10. Vốn vật đóng gói: Là giá trị các loại vật liệu bao bì dùng để đóng gói sản phẩm trong quá trình sản xuất và tiêu thụ sản phẩm. Vốn công cụ dụng cụ: Là giá trị các loại công cụ, dụng cụ không đủ tiêu chuẩn tài sản cố định dùng cho hoạt động kinh doanh. Vốn sản phẩm dở dang: Là biểu hiện bằng tiền các chi phí sản xuất kinh doanh đã bỏ ra cho các loại sản phẩm đang trong quá trình sản xuất ( giá trị sản phẩm dở dang, bán thành phẩm). Vốn về chi phí trả trước: Là các khoản chi phí thực tế phát sinh nhưng có tác dụng cho nhiều chu kì sản xuất kinh doanh nên chưa thể tính hết vào giá thành sản phẩm trong kỳ này, mà được tính vào giá thành sản phẩm các kỳ tiếp theo như chi phí cải tiến kỹ thuật, chi phí nghiên cứu thí nghiệm. Vốn thành phẩm: Là giá trị những sản phẩm đã được sản xuất xong, đạt tiêu chuẩn kĩ thuật và đã được nhập kho. * Dựa theo vai trò của vốn lưu động đối với quá trình sản xuất kinh doanh: + Vốn lưu động trong khâu dự trữ sản xuất gồm các khoản:  Vốn nguyên, vật liệu chính.  Vốn vật liệu phụ.  Vốn nhiên liệu.  Vốn phụ tùng thay thế.  Vốn vật đóng gói.  Vốn công cụ dụng cụ nhỏ. + Vốn lưu động trong khâu trực tiếp sản xuất, gồm các khoản sau:
  11. 11.  Vốn sản phẩm đang chế tạo.  Vốn về chi phí trả trước ngắn hạn. + Vốn lưu động trong khâu lưu thông, gồm các khoản:  Vốn thành phẩm.  Vốn bằng tiền.  Vốn trong thanh toán: gồm những khoản phải thu và các khoản tiền tạm ứng trước phát sinh trong quá trình mua vật tư hàng hóa hoặc thanh toán nội bộ.  Các khoản vốn đầu tư ngắn hạn về chứng khoán, cho vay ngắn hạn. 1.1.3. Các nguồn hình thành vốn lưu động trong doanh nghiệp Vốn lưu động trong doanh nghiệp được hình thành từ 2 nguồn là vốn chủ sở hữu và các khoản phải trả. + Nguồn vốn chủ sở hữu: là nguồn vốn thuộc quyền sở hữu của doanh nghiệp, doanh nghiệp có đầy đủ các quyền chiếm hữu, quyền sử dụng, quyền chi phối và định đoạt. Vốn chủ sở hữu hình thành nên vốn lưu động bao gồm:  Số vốn lưu động được ngân sách nhà nước cấp hoặc có nguồn gốc từ ngân sách nhà nước ( đối với các doanh nghiệp nhà nước); số vốn do các thành viên ( đối với loại hình doanh nghiệp công ty) hoặc do chủ doanh nghiệp tư nhân bỏ ra.  Số vốn lưu động tăng thêm từ lợi nhuận bổ sung.  Số vốn góp từ liên doanh liên kết.  Số vốn huy động được qua phát hành cổ phiếu.
  12. 12. + Các khoản phải trả:  Nguồn vốn đi vay: Là các khoản vốn lưu động được hình thành từ vốn vay các ngân hàng thương mại hoặc các tổ chức tài chính khác; vốn vay thông qua trái phiếu.  Nguồn vốn trong thanh toán: đó là các khoản nợ khách hàng, doanh nghiệp khác trong quá trình thanh toán. 1.2. Hiệu quả sử dụng vốn lưu động 1.2.1. Khái niệm Hiệu quả là một khái niệm luôn được đề cập trong nền kinh tế thị trường. Theo nghĩa chung nhất, hiệu quả là một khái niệm phản ánh trình độ sử dụng các yếu tố cần thiết để tham gia vào một hoạt động nào đó với những mục đích xác định do con người đặt ra. Như vậy, có thể hiểu: Hiệu quả sử dụng vốn là một phạm trù kinh tế đánh giá trình độ sử dụng các nguồn vậtlực của doanh nghiệp để đạt kết quả cao nhất trong quá trình sản xuất kinh doanh với tổng chi phí thấp nhất. Vốn lưu động của doanh nghiệp được sử dụng cho quá trình dự trữ, sản xuất và lưu thông. Quá trình vận động của vốn lưu động bắt đầu từ việc dùng tiền tệ mua sắm vật tư dự trữ cho sản xuất, tiến hành sản xuất và khi sản xuất xong doanh nghiệp tổ chức tiêu thụ để thu về một số vốn dưới hình thái tiền tệ ban đầu với giá trị tăng thêm. Mỗi lần vận động như vậy được coi là một vòng luân chuyển của vốn lưu động. Doanh nghiệp sử dụng vốn đó càng hiệu quả bao nhiêu thì càng có thể sản xuất và tiêu thụ sản phẩm nhiều bấy nhiêu. Vì lợi ích kinh doanh, đòi hỏi các doanh nghiệp phải sử dụng hợp lí, hiệu quả hơn từng đồng vốn lưu động làm cho mỗi đồng vốn lưu động hàng năm có thể
  13. 13. mua sắm nguyên nhiên vật liệu nhiều hơn, sản xuất ra sản phẩm và tiêu thụ được nhiều hơn. Quan điểm về hiệu quả sử dụng vốn lưu động trong sản xuất kinh doanh của các doanh nghiệp được thể hiện tập trung ở các mặt sau: _ Khả năng sinh lợi và khả năng sản xuất của vốn lưu động phải cao và không ngừng tăng so với ngành và giữa các thời kì. Nghĩa là phải đảm bảo một đồng vốn lưu động đem lại được lợi nhuận tối đa nhằm bảo tồn và phát triển vốn. _ Khả năng tiết kiệm vốn lưu động cao: sử dụng tiết kiệm vốn lưu động làm tăng hiệu quả sử dụng vốn của doanh nghiệp, giúp doanh nghiệp không phải huy động thêm vốn, giảm chi phí, tăng lợi nhuận mà vẫn đáp ứng nhu cầu sản xuất. _ Tốc độ luân chuyển vốn lưu động cao: giúp doanh nghiệp đẩy nhanh khả năng thu hút vốn, tiếp tục tái đầu tư cho kì thiếp theo, nắm bắt kịp thời các cơ hội kinh doanh có khả năng sinh lời. _ Xây dựng một cơ cấu vốn tối ưu. 1.2.2. Các chỉ tiêu đánh giá hiệu quả sử dụng vốn lưu động ( 1) Tốc độ luân chuyển vốn lưu động Tốc độ luân chuyển vốn lưu động là một chỉ tiêu tổng hợp đánh giá hiệu quả sử dụng vốn của doanh nghiệp. Việc sử dụng hợp lí vốn lưu động biểu hiện ở tăng tốc độ luân chuyển vốn lưu động. Tốc độ luân chuyển vốn lưu động nhanh hay chậm nói lên hiệu suất sử dụng vốn lưu động của doanh nghiệp cao hay thấp. Tốc độ luân chuyển vốn lưu động được biểu hiện bằng 2 chỉ tiêu: Số lần luân chuyển và kì luân chuyển vốn lưu động.
  14. 14. + Số lần luân chuyển vốn lưu động ( hay số vòng quay của vốn lưu động) Chỉ tiêu này được xác định bằng công thức: Vlđ M L  Trong đó: L: Số lần luân chuyển vốn lưu động trong kì. M: Tổng mức luân chuyển vốn lưu động trong kì. Hiện nay tổng mức luân chuyển vốn lưu động được xác định bằng doanh thu thuần bán hàng của doanh nghiệp trong kì. Vlđ : Số vốn lưu động bình quân sử dụng trong mỗi kì được xác định bằng phương pháp bình quân số học. Chỉ tiêu này phản ánh số lần luân chuyển vốn lưu động hay số vòng quay của vốn lưu động thực hiện được trong một thời kì nhất định ( thường là một năm). Nếu chỉ số này tăng so với kỳ trước thì chứng tỏ doanh nghiệp hoạt động luân chuyển vốn có hiệu quả hơn và ngược lại. + Kỳ luân chuyển của vốn lưu động Chỉ tiêu này được xác định bằng công thức: L N K  hay N M Vlđ K  Trong đó: K: Kỳ luân chuyển vốn lưu động. N: Số ngày trong kỳ được tính chẵn một năm là 360 ngày, một quý là 90 ngày, một tháng là 30 ngày.
  15. 15. M: Tổng mức luân chuyển của vốn lưu động trong kỳ. Vlđ : Số vốn lưu động bình quân sử dụng trong kỳ. Chỉ tiêu này phản ánh số ngày bình quân cần thiết để vốn lưu động thực hiện được một lần luân chuyển hay độ dài thời gian một vòng quay của vốn lưu động trong kỳ. Thời gian luân chuyển vốn càng ngắn thì chứng tỏ doanh nghiệp sử dụng vốn lưu động rất linh hoạt, tiết kiệm và tốc độ luân chuyển của nó càng lớn. Trong các công thức trên, vốn lưu động bình quân trong kỳ được xác định bằng cách: Vlđ = Vlđ đầu kỳ + Vlđ cuối kỳ 2 * Cụ thể:  Tốc độ luân chuyển các khoản phải thu: Công thức xác định: Vòng quay các khoản phải thu = Doanh thu thuần Các khoản phải thu bình quân Trong đó: Doanh thu thuần = Tổng doanh thu – Các khoản giảm trừ Chỉ tiêu này phản ánh tốc độ chuyển đổi các khoản phải thu thành tiền mặt của doanh nghiệp. Chỉ tiêu vòng quay các khoản phải thu cao thể hiện doanh nghiệp thu hồi nhanh các khoản nợ và ngược lại. Kỳ thu tiền trung bình = Số dư bình quân các khoản phải thu Doanh thu có thuế bình quân 1 ngày trong kỳ Kỳ thu tiền trung bình là một hệ số hoạt động kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp, phản ánh độ dài thời gian thu tiền bán hàng của doanh nghiệp kể từ lúc xuất giao hàng cho đến khi thu được tiền bán hàng. Khi kỳ thu tiền trung
  16. 16. bình quá dài so với các doanh nghiệp trong ngành thì dễ dẫn đến tình trạng nợ khó đòi.  Tốc độ luân chuyển hàng tồn kho: Công thức xác định: Vòng quay hàng tồn kho = Giá vốn hàng bán Số hàng tồn kho bình quân trong kỳ Số vòng quay hàng tồn kho cao so với doanh nghiệp trong ngành chỉ ra rằng việc tổ chức và quản lý dự trữ của doanh nghiệp là tốt, doanh nghiệp có thể rút ngắn được chu kỳ kinh doanh và giảm được lượng vốn bỏ vào hàng tồn kho. Nếu số vòng quay hàng tồn kho thấp, thường gợi lên doanh nghiệp có thể dự trữ vật tư quá mức dẫn đến tình trạng bị ứ đọng hoặc sản phẩm bị tiêu thụ chậm. Từ đó, có thể đặt doanh nghiệp vào tình thế khó khăn về tài chính trong tương lai. Tuy nhiên, để đánh giá thỏa đáng cần xem xét cụ thể và sâu hơn tình thế của doanh nghiệp. Thời gian một vòng quay của hàng tồn kho = 360 Số vòng quay hàng tồn kho Chỉ tiêu này cho biết hàng tồn kho luân chuyển được một lần thì mất bao nhiêu thời gian.  Tốc độ luân chuyển vốn bằng tiền: Công thức xác định: Vòng quay vốn bằng tiền = Doanh thu thuần Vốn bằng tiền bình quân Chỉ tiêu này phản ánh số vòng quay của tiền trong một kì hoạt động.
  17. 17. Chỉ tiêu này cao phản ánh doanh nghiệp quản lí vốn bằng tiền tốt. Đồng vốn đầu tư vào kinh doanh không ngừng vận động và sinh lời. Thời gian một vòng quay của tiền = 360 Vòng quay vốn bằng tiền Chỉ tiêu này cho biết doanh nghiệp cần một khoảng thời gian bao nhiêu để doanh nghiệp có thể thu hồi được vốn bằng tiền đã bỏ ra. ( 2) Mức tiết kiệm vốn lưu động Công thức tính như sau: VTK  360 1 )( M ( K1 – K0 ) Trong đó: VTK: Số vốn lưu động có thể tiết kiệm (-) hay phải tăng thêm (+) do ảnh hưởng của tốc độ luân chuyển vốn lưu động kỳ so sánh với kỳ gốc. M1: Tổng mức luân chuyển vốn lưu động kỳ so sánh hay kỳ kế hoạch. K1, K0: Kỳ luân chuyển vốn lưu động kỳ so sánh, kỳ gốc. Chỉ tiêu này phản ánh số vốn lưu động có thể tiết kiệm được do tăng tốc độ luân chuyển vốn lưu động ở kỳ so sánh ( kỳ kế hoạch) so với kỳ gốc ( Kỳ báo cáo). ( 3) Hệ số đảm nhiệm vốn lưu động Hàm lượng vốn lưu động hay còn gọi là mức đảm nhiệm vốn lưu động là số vốn lưu động cần có thể đạt một đồng doanh thu thuần về tiêu thụ sản phẩm. Chỉ tiêu này được tính như sau:
  18. 18. Hàm lượng vốn lưu động = Sn Vlđ Trong đó: Sn: Doanh thu thuần bán hàng trong kỳ. Chỉ tiêu này phản ánh để có một đồng doanh thu thuần bán hàng cần bao nhiêu vốn lưu động. Hệ số này càng nhỏ chứng tỏ hiệu quả sử dụng vốn lưu động của doanh nghiệp càng cao. ( 4) Hệ số sinh lợi của vốn lưu động Chỉ tiêu này được tính bằng công thức: Hệ số sinh lợi của VLĐ = Lợi nhuận trước thuế ( lợi nhuận sau thuế TNDN) Vốn lưu động bình quân trong kỳ Chỉ tiêu này phản ánh một đồng vốn lưu động có thể tạo ra bao nhiêu đồng lợi nhuận trước thuế ( hoặc lợi nhuận sau thuế thu nhập doanh nghiệp) . Hệ số sinh lợi của vốn lưu động càng cao thì hiệu quả sử dụng vốn lưu động càng cao. 1.3. Các nhân tố tác động hiệu quả sử dụng vốn lưu động Hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp chịu ảnh hưởng rất lớn của các nhân tố khác nhau. Những nhân tố này gây ra ảnh hưởng tích cực lẫn tiêu cực. Vì vậy để nâng cao hiệu quả sản xuất kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp nói chung và hiệu quả sử dụng vốn lưu động nói riêng nhà quản trị tài chính phải xác định và xem xét những nhân tố tác động tới quá trình sản xuất, kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp, từ đó đưa ra được các giải pháp cụ thể. Các nhân tố này có thể xem xét dưới các góc độ: 1.3.1. Các nhân tố lượng hoá Đó là các nhân tố mà khi chúng thay đổi sẽ làm thay đổi các chỉ tiêu phản ánh hiệu quả sử dụng vốn lưu động về mặt lượng. Các nhân tố này
  19. 19. chúng ta có thể dễ dàng thấy qua các chỉ tiêu như: doanh thu thuần, lợi nhuận trước thuế hoặc lợi nhuận sau thuế thu nhập doanh nghiệp, vốn lưu động bình quân trong kỳ… Ta biết, vốn lưu động là biểu hiện bằng tiền của tài sản lưu động nên đặc điểm vận động của vốn lưu động chịu sự chi phối bởi những đặc điểm của tài sản lưu động. Vì vậy, để sử dụng vốn lưu động có hiệu quả, doanh nghiệp cần có các biện pháp quản lý tài sản lưu động một cách khoa học. Quản lý tài sản lưu động hay cũng là quản lý vốn lưu động được chia thành ba nội dung chính: Quản lý vốn bằng tiền; quản lý dự trữ, hàng tồn kho; quản lý khoản phải thu. (1) Quản lý vốn bằng tiền Quản lý vốn bằng tiền của doanh nghiệp là đề cập đến việc quản lý tiền mặt tại quỹ và tiền gửi ngân hàng. Vốn bằng tiền là yếu tố trực tiếp quyết định khả năng thanh toán của một doanh nghiệp, tương ứng với một quy mô kinh doanh nhất định, đòi hỏi thường xuyên phải có một lượng tiền tương xứng mới đảm bảo cho tình hình tài chính của doanh nghiệp ở trạng thái bình thường. Để chủ động trong thanh toán doanh nghiệp phải thực hiện tốt việc lập kế hoạch lưu chuyển tiền tệ, xác định mức dự trữ vốn tiền mặt một cách hợp lí. Việc xác định mức tồn trữ tiền mặt hợp lí có ý nghĩa quan trọng giúp doanh nghiệp đảm bảo khả năng thanh toán bằng tiền mặt cần thiết trong kỳ, tránh được rủi ro không có khả năng thanh toán, giữ được uy tín với các nhà cung cấp và tạo điều kiện cho doanh nghiệp chớp được cơ hội kinh doanh tốt, tạo khả năng thu được lợi nhuận cao.Để xác định mức tồn trữ tiền mặt hợp lí có nhiều cách như có thể dựa vào kinh nghiệm thực tế, có thể sử dụng mô
  20. 20. hình quản lý EOQ ( còn gọi là mô hình Baumol) hoặc mô hình quản lý tiền mặt Miller Orr. Một trong những yêu cầu của công tác quản lí tài chính là phải đảm bảo cho đồng vốn đầu tư vào kinh doanh không ngừng vận động và sinh lời. Việc quản lý tiền mặt có liên quan chặt chẽ đến việc quản lý chứng khoán thanh khoản cao bởi vì việc chuyển từ tiền mặt sang chứng khoán thanh khoản cao hoặc ngược lại từ chứng khoán thanh khoản cao sang tiền mặt là một việc dễ dàng, tốn kém ít chi phí. Doanh nghiệp không nên giữ quá nhiều tiền mặt tại quỹ tài chính, khi có nhu cầu đột xuất về tiền mặt thì doanh nghiệp có thể đi vay ngắn hạn tại các ngân hàng. Việc này tốt hơn so với việc bán chứng khoán, vì nếu cần tiền trong thời gian ngắn mà bán chứng khoán là không có lợi. Trong trường hợp này để tối đa hoá doanh lợi dự kiến, doanh nghiệp nên điều chỉnh việc giữ tiền cho đến khi: Tóm lại, việc lựa chọn quản lý tiền mặt như thế nào còn phụ thuộc rất nhiều vào trình độ quản lý, xem xét thực trạng hoạt động của doanh nghiệp của các nhà quản trị tài chính. (2) Quản lý dự trữ, tồn kho Hàng tồn kho là một bộ phận quan trọng, chiếm tỷ trọng đáng kể trong tổng giá trị tài sản của doanh nghiệp và chiếm tỷ trọng lớn trong tổng vốn lưu động của doanh nghiệp. Việc duy trì một lượng vốn về hàng tồn kho thích hợp sẽ mang lại cho doanh nghiệp sự thuận lợi trong hoạt động kinh doanh: tránh được việc phải trả giá cao hơn cho việc đặt hàng nhiều lần với số lượng nhỏ và những rủi ro
  21. 21. trong việc chậm trễ hoặc ngừng trệ sản xuất do thiếu vật tư hay những thiệt hại do không đáp ứng được các đơn hàng của khách hàng. Việc đầu tư vốn vào dự trữ hàng tồn kho hợp lý giúp doanh nghiệp tránh được tình trạng ứ đọng vật tư, hàng hóa. Từ đó góp phần đẩy nhanh tốc độ chu chuyển vốn lưu động, giúp doanh nghiệp thực hiện tốt nguyên tắc tiết kiệm, sử dụng có hiệu quả các phương tiện sản xuất và nhân lực. Các yếu tố chủ yếu ảnh hưởng đến mức dự trữ hàng tồn kho:  Đối với mức tồn kho dự trữ nguyên vật liệu, công cụ phụ thuộc vào: quy mô sản xuất; khả năng sẵn sàng cung ứng của thị trường; giá cả các loại vật tư được cung ứng; khoảng cách giữa doanh nghiệp và nhà cung ứng; hình thái xuất nhập…  Đối với mức tồn kho sản phẩm dở dang, các yếu tố ảnh hưởng gồm: đặc điểm và các yêu cầu kỹ thuật, công nghệ trong quá trình chế tạo sản phẩm; thời gian hoàn thành của sản phẩm; trình độ tổ chức quản lý sản xuất; sự lâu bền hay dễ hư của sản phẩm…  Đối với mức tồn kho thành phẩm, hàng hóa thường chịu ảnh hưởng của các yếu tố: khối lượng sản phẩm tiêu thụ, sự phối hợp giữa khâu sản xuất và tiêu thụ sản phẩm; khả năng xâm nhập hay mở rộng thị trường tiêu thụ sản phẩm của doanh nghiệp… * Mô hình quản lý hàng tồn kho hiệu quả: Để xác định được mức dự trữ tối ưu, có thể sử dụng mô hình EOQ. EOQ là mô hình quản lý hàng tồn kho mang tính định lượng, được sử dụng để xác định mức tồn kho tối ưu ( còn gọi là lượng đặt hàng kinh tế) cho doanh nghiệp. Mô hình này dựa trên giả định những lần cung cấp hàng hóa là bằng nhau. Theo mô hình này, mức dự trữ tối ưu là:
  22. 22. Q* = 1 22 C CD  Trong đó: Q*: Mức dự trữ tối ưu. D: Toàn bộ lượng hàng hóa cần sử dụng. C2: Chi phí mỗi lần đặt hàng ( Chi phí quản lý giao dịch và vận chuyển hàng hóa). C1: Chi phí lưu kho đơn vị hàng hóa ( Chi phí bốc xếp, bảo hiểm, bảo quản…). _ Điểm đặt hàng mới: Về mặt lý thuyết ta giả định khi nào lượng hàng kỳ trước hết mới nhập kho lượng hàng mới nhưng trên thực tế hầu như không bao giờ như vậy. Nhưng nếu đặt hàng quá sớm sẽ làm tăng nguyên liệu tồn kho. Do vậy các doanh nghiệp cần phải xác định lượng đặt hàng mới. Thời điểm đặt hàng mới = Số lượng nguyên liệu x Độ dài thời gian sử dụng mỗi ngày giao hàng _Lượng dự trữ an toàn: Nguyên vật liệu sử dụng mỗi ngày không phải là số cố định mà chúng biến động không ngừng. Do đó, để có thể đảm bảo sự ổn định của sản xuất, doanh nghiệp cần phải duy trì một lượng hàng tồn kho dự trữ an toàn. Lượng dự trữ an toàn là lượng hàng hóa dự trữ thêm vào lượng dự trữ tại thời điểm đặt hàng. Lượng dự trữ an toàn tùy thuộc vào tình hình cụ thể của doanh nghiệp. (3) Quản lý các khoản phải thu
  23. 23. Quản lý khoản phải thu từ khách hàng là một vấn đề rất quan trọng và phức tạp trong công tác quản lý tài chính doanh nghiệp. Bởi vì, khoản phải thu từ khách hàng thường chiếm tỷ trọng lớn trong tổng vốn lưu động của các doanh nghiệp. Việc quản lý khoản phải thu từ khách hàng liên quan chặt chẽ với tiêu thụ sản phẩm. Khi doanh nghiệp mở rộng việc bán chịu hàng hóa cho khách hàng sẽ làm cho nợ phải thu tăng. Tuy vậy, doanh nghiệp có thể tăng được thị phần từ đó gia tăng được doanh thu bán hàng và lợi nhuận. Việc tăng khoản phải thu từ khách hàng kéo thoe việc gia tăng các khoản chi phí quản lý nợ, chi phí thu hồi nợ, chi phí trả lãi tiền vay để đáp ứng nhu cầu vốn lưu động thiếu do vốn của doanh nghiệp bị khách hàng chiếm dụng. Tăng khoản phải thu làm tăng rủi ro đối với doanh nghiệp dẫn đến tình trạng nợ quá hạn khó đòi hoặc không thu hồi được do khách hàng vỡ nợ, gây mất vốn của doanh nghiệp. Để quản lý khoản phải thu từ khách hàng, doanh nghiệp cần chú ý một số biện pháp sau:  Xác định chính sách bán chịu ( chính sách tín dụng thương mại) với khách hàng. Để có chính sách bán chịu hợp lí, doanh nghiệp cần xem xét các yếu tố: mục tiêu mở rộng thị trường tiêu thụ, tăng doanh thu, lợi nhuận của doanh nghiệp; tính chất thời vụ trong sản xuất và tiêu thụ của sản phẩm; tình trạng cạnh tranh; tình trạng tài chính của doanh nghiệp.  Phân tích khách hàng, xác định đối tượng bán chịu: phân tích đánh giá khả năng trả nợ và uy tín của khách hàng, nhất là đối với
  24. 24. những khách hàng tiềm năng. Trên cơ sở đó ra quyết định hình thức hợp đồng.  Xác định điều kiện thanh toán: doanh nghiệp phải quyết định thời hạn bán chịu ( thời hạn thanh toán) và tỷ lệ chiết khấu thanh toán.  Thường xuyên kiểm soát nợ phải thu: Cần thường xuyên xem xét đánh giá tình hình nợ phải thu, dự đoán nợ phải thu từ khách hàng theo công thức sau: Npt = Sd x Kpt Trong đó: Npt: Nợ phải thu dự kiến trong kỳ ( năm). Sd: Doanh thu bán hàng tính theo giá thanh toán bình quân một ngày trong năm. Kpt: Kỳ thu tiền bình quân trong năm. Để tránh tình trạng mở rộng việc bán chịu quá mức, cần xác định giới hạn bán chịu qua hệ số nợ phải thu. Công thức xác định: Hệ số nợ phải thu = Nợ phải thu khách hàng Doanh thu bán hàng  Áp dụng các biện pháp thích hợp thu hồi nợ và bảo toàn vốn: chuẩn bị sẵn sàng các chứng từ cần thiết đối với các khoản nợ sắp đến kỳ hạn thanh toán; thực hiện thu hồi nợ đến hạn; chủ động áp dụng các biện pháp tích cực thu hồi các khoản nợ quá hạn; trích lập dự phòng nợ phải thu khó đòi để chủ động bảo toàn vốn lưu động. 1.3.2. Các nhân tố phi lượng hoá
  25. 25. Là những nhân tố mang tính định tính và tác động của chúng đối với hiệu quả sử dụng vốn là không thể tính toán được. Các nhân tố này bao gồm các nhân tố khách quan và các nhân tố chủ quan. Các nhân tố khách quan là những nhân tố như: đặc điểm ngành nghề kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp, các chính sách kinh tế tài chính của Nhà nước đối với lĩnh vực doanh nghiệp đang hoạt động, thị trường và sự tăng trưởng nền kinh tế. Các nhân tố này có một ảnh hưởng nhất định tới hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp chẳng hạn như với chính sách tài chính kinh tế của Nhà nước có tác động trực tiếp với vai trò tạo hành lang an toàn để các doanh nghiệp hoạt động và đảm bảo sự phát triển cân đối giữa các ngành kinh tế của cả nước. Nhà nước có thể khuyến khích, thúc đẩy hoặc kìm hãm sự phát triển của một số ngành kinh doanh bằng những công cụ kinh tế của mình. Điều này có ảnh hưởng sâu sắc đến kế hoạch sản xuất kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp. Các nhân tố chủ quan là các nhân tố nằm trong nội bộ doanh nghiệp nó tác động trực tiếp đến việc quản lý và nâng cao hiệu quả sử dụng vốn lưu động nói riêng và vốn kinh doanh nói chung. Các nhân tố đó là: trình độ quản lý vốn kinh doanh của những nhà điều hành doanh nghiệp, trình độ tổ chức trình độ quản trị nhân sự và trình độ tổ chức quá trình luân chuyển hàng hoá. Đây là các nhân tố quan trọng nhất đối với doanh nghiệp. Nhà quản trị tài chính doanh nghiệp phải biết tổ chức, xắp xếp mọi thứ một cách hợp lý, chặt chẽ và khoa học để mọi công việc diễn ra nhịp nhàng, ăn khớp và tránh lãng phí. Có như vậy mới đảm bảo được hiệu quả sử dụng vốn lưu động.  Từ việc nghiên cứu, tìm hiểu các nhân tố ảnh hưởng tới hiệu quả sử dụng vốn lưu động của doanh nghiệp, chúng ta có một cái nhìn khái quát hơn
  26. 26. để đưa ra những biện pháp cụ thể nhằm nâng cao hiệu quả sử dụng vốn lưu động của doanh nghiệp. Các biện pháp cụ thể là: + Xác định nhu cầu vốn lưu động của doanh nghiệp hợp lý, xác định mức dự trữ nguyên vật liệu, hàng hoá vừa đủ để đảm bảo đủ nguyên vật liệu cho sản xuất đủ hàng để bán, không gây thiếu hụt, ứ đọng trong sản xuất, kinh doanh. + Một mặt hạn chế hàng hoá kém, mất phẩm chất bằng tăng cường công tác bảo quản; mặt khác tích cực xử lý các hàng hoá chậm luân chuyển, hàng ứ đọng. + Tăng cường luân chuyển hàng hoá bằng các biện pháp khác nhau. + Xác định cơ cấu các nhóm hàng hoá làm cơ sở tính toán bảo toàn vốn lưu động đối với các bộ phận dự trữ hàng hoá. + Tổ chức tốt công tác thanh toán, giảm công nợ dây dưa. + Thành lập quỹ dự phòng tài chính để bù đắp trượt giá bảo toàn vốn. Quỹ dự phòng tài chính = doanh số bán x tỷ lệ bảo toàn để bảo toàn vốn lưu động trong kỳ vốn lưu động + Xác định phương pháp quản lý vốn lưu động đối với xí nghiệp, cửa hàng trực thuộc doanh nghiệp.
  27. 27. CHƯƠNG 2 THỰC TRẠNG VỐN LƯU ĐỘNG VÀ HIỆU QUẢ SỬ DỤNG VỐN LƯU ĐỘNG TẠI CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CAO SU SAO VÀNG 2.1. Tổng quan về Công ty cổ phần Cao su Sao Vàng 2.1.1. Quá trình hình thành và phát triển của công ty Tên doanh nghiệp: Công ty cổ phần Cao su Sao Vàng Trụ sở: Số 231, đường Nguyễn Trãi, phường Thượng Đình,quận Thanh Xuân, Hà Nội Điện thoại: (84 – 4) 3858 3655 Fax: (84 – 4) 3858 3644 Website: www.src.com.vn Email: caosusaovang@hn.vnn.vn Sơ lược quá trình hình thành và phát triển: Nhà máy cao su Sao Vàng tiền thân là Xưởng đắp vá săm lốp ô tô thành lập ngày 7/10/1956 tại số 2 Đặng Thái Thân, thành phố Hà Nội. Đến đầu năm 1960, Xưởng được sáp nhập vào Nhà máy Cao su Sao Vàng và trở thành Nhà máy Cao su Sao Vàng Hà Nội. Ngày 27/8/1992 theo quyết định số 645/CNNG của Bộ Công nghiệp nặng, Nhà máy cao su Sao Vàng chính thức đổi tên thành Công ty Cao su Sao Vàng. Thực hiện chủ trương của Đảng và Nhà Nước cũng như Tổng công ty hóa chất Việt Nam trong việc đổi mới sắp xếp lại các Doanh nhiệp Nhà nước,
  28. 28. ngày 25/10/2005 Công ty Cao su Sao Vàng được cổ phần hóa theo quyết định số 3500/QD-BCN của Bộ Công nghiệp. 3/4/2006, Công ty được Sở kế hoạch và đầu tư thành phố Hà Nội cấp giấy chứng nhận đăng kí kinh doanh lần đầu với số vốn điều lệ là 49.048.000.000 đồng và chính thức chuyển đổi thành Công ty cổ phần Cao su Sao Vàng. Đến ngày 27/2/2007, công ty thay đổilần 2 đăng ký kinh doanh với số vốn điều lệ là 108.000.000.000 đồng. Mệnh giá cổ phần: 10.000 đồng/ cổ phiếu. Đến nay, Công ty cổ phần Cao su Sao Vàng đã và đang dần khẳng định được vị trí của một doanh nghiệp sản xuất kinh doanh có hiệu quả. Doanh nghiệp luôn được công nhận là đơn vị thi đua xuất sắc, được tặng nhiều cờ và bằng khen của các cơ quan cấp trên. Sản phẩm của công ty được người tiêu dùng tin tưởng và lựa chọn sử dụng. 2.1.2. Chức năng, nhiệm vụ, cơ cấu hoạt động của công ty 2.1.2.1. Ngành nghề kinh doanh, sản phẩm chủ yếu  Kinh doanh các sản phẩm cao su.  Kinh doanh xuất nhập khẩu vật tư, máy móc, thiết bị, hóa chất phục vụ sản xuất ngành công nghiệp cao su.  Chế tạo, lắp đặt và mua bán máy móc, thiết bị phục vụ ngành cao su.  Cho thuê cửa hàng, văn phòng, nhà xưởng, kho bãi.  Mua bán, bảo dưỡng, sửa chữa ô tô, xe máy và phụ tùng thay thế.  Đại lý ký gửi, mua bán hàng hóa.
  29. 29. Các sản phẩm chủ yếu của công ty hiện nay là săm lốp xe đạp, xe máy, ô tô. Tuy nhiên không dừng lại ở đây, công ty đã tích cực đầu tư đổi mới công nghệ và đã chế tạo thành công lốp máy bay TU- 134(930x305), IL 18 và MIG- 21(800x200); lốp ô tô cho xe vận tải có trọng tải lớn ( từ 12 tấn trở lên) và nhiều sản phẩm cao su kỹ thuật cao cấp khác. 2.1.2.2. Tổ chức hoạt động kinh doanh Kể từ khi thành lập cho đến nay Công ty cổ phần Cao su Sao Vàng tiếp tục duy trì mô hình tổ chức bao gồm các phòng ban trụ sở chính, các xí nghiệp và chi nhánh trực thuộc. Quá trình sản xuất các sản phẩm của công ty đước tổ chức thực hiện ở 3 xí nghiệp sản xuất chính, xí nghiệp luyện cao su Xuân Hòa, chi nhánh cao su Thái Bình và một số xí nghiệp phụ trợ. Các chi nhánh trực thuộc bao gồm:  Chi nhánh Thái Bình: sản xuất sản phẩm.  Chi nhánh Đà Nẵng: tiêu thụ sản phẩm.  Chi nhánh TP Hồ Chí Minh: tiêu thụ sản phẩm. 2.1.2.3. Tổ chức bộ máy công ty 2.1.2.3.1. Lực lượng lao động Tính đến ngày 31/12/2012, tổng số cán bộ công nhân viên của Công ty cổ phần Cao su Sao Vàng là: 1138 người. Trong đó số nhân viên quản lý là: 188 người. 2.1.2.3.2. Tổ chức bộ máy quản lý công ty Sơ đồ 1: Tổ chức bộ máy quản lý công ty cổ phần Cao su Sao Vàng (trang 24)
  30. 30. Trong đó: - Hội đồng quản trị là cơ quan quản lý công ty, có toàn quyền nhân danh công ty để quyết định các quyền và nghĩa vụ của công ty không thuộc thẩm quyền của Đại hội đồng cổ đông. - Ban tổng giám đốc công ty gồm có 4 thành viên. Trong đó có 1 Tổng giám đốc và 3 Phó tổng giám đốc. + Tổng giám đốc là người điều hành và chịu trách nhiệm về mọi mặt hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh của công ty theo quy định của pháp luật và nghị quyết của Đại hội đồng cổ đông, quyết định của Hội đồng quản trị, điều lệ công ty. + Phó tổng giám đốc phụ trách kinh doanh: phụ trách các vấn đề về bán hàng, tìm hiểu thị trường, thị hiếu của khách hàng, đưa ra các chính sách quảng cáo sản phẩm, quan hệ với các đối tác của công ty,… + Phó tổng giám đốc phụ trách kĩ thuật và xây dựng cơ bản: chịu trách nhiệm về kĩ thuật, công nghệ sản xuất các sản phẩm cao su, nghiên cứu chế tạo sản phẩm mới theo yêu cầu thị trường. Xem xét các phương án thi công, công trình xây dựng, cơ sở hạ tầng, sửa chữa lớn tài sản cố định tại công ty. + Phó tổng giám đốc phụ trách sản xuất: giúp tổng giám đốc công ty trong định hướng xây dựng kế hoạch sản xuất ngắn, trung và dài hạn. Điều hành các đơn vị cơ sở thực hiện kế hoạch sản xuất cũng như công tác bảo vệ an toàn cho sản xuất. 2.1.3. Đặc điểm hoạt động, sản xuất kinh doanh 2.1.3.1. Quy trình kỹ thuật sản xuất Công ty cổ phần Cao su Sao Vàng là một doanh nghiệp sản xuất có quy trình công nghệ phức tạp theo kiểu chế biến liên tục, qua nhiều giai đoạn khác
  31. 31. nhau. Sản phẩm trải qua nhiều giai đoạn chế biến và có thể chia thành hai giai đoạn chủ yếu sau: + Giai đoạn 1: Từ nguyên liệu chính là cao su, hóa chất, vải mành, dây thép tách qua khâu luyện để tạo ra các bán thành phẩm. + Giai đoạn 2: Từ bán thành phẩm sau khi hoàn thành ở giai đoạn 1 sản phẩm được hoàn thành sau khi trải qua quá trình lưu hóa. Các loại sản phẩm khác nhau thì có các quy trình sản xuất khác nhau. 2.1.3.2. Đặc điểm nguyên vật liệu, thị trường tiêu thụ 2.1.3.2.1. Tình hình cung cấp vật tư Nguyên vật liệu chính của công ty bao gồm: cao su thiên nhiên, cao su tổng hợp, vải mành, than đen, thép tanh, hóa chất các loại, chất độn. Trong đó, cao su thiên nhiên, một phần hóa chất và chất độn bởi các nhà cung cấp trong nước. Về cao su thiên nhiên, công ty có nhà cung cấp truyền thống là các công ty thuộc Tổng công ty cao su Việt Nam và các nhà sản xuất lớn khác là thành viên của Hiệp hội cao su Việt Nam. Các nguyên liệu còn lại được nhập khẩu từ nước ngoài như: Hàn Quốc, Nhật Bản, Trung Quốc, Mỹ,… Công ty đã xây dựng được mối quan hệ truyền thống và luôn chủ động đặt mối quan hệ với các nhà cung cấp nhằm tạo ra những nguồn cung ứng nguyên vật liệu đầu vào ổn định, chất lượng đảm bảo, giá cả cạnh tranh. Đây là một trong những yếu tố quan trọng giúp hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh của công ty luôn được liên tục, không bị gián đoạn đồng thời hạn chế phần nào sự biến động của giá cả. 2.1.3.2.2. Thị trường tiêu thụ và vị thế cạnh tranh của công ty * Thị trường tiêu thụ:
  32. 32. Cho đến nay công ty đã có một thị trường tương đối rộng lớn trong việc tiêu thụ sản phẩm. Sản phẩm của công ty đã có mặt trên cả nước qua mạng lưới đại lý rộng rãi cả ba miền. Tính đến thời điểm hiện tại, thị phần của công ty được ước tính như sau: _Ngành hàng săm, yếm, lốp ô tô chiếm khoảng 30% thị phần toàn quốc. _Ngành hàng săm, lốp xe đạp chiếm khoảng 40% thị phần toàn quốc. _Ngành hàng săm, lốp xe máy chiếm khoảng 25% thị phần toàn quốc. * Vị thế cạnh tranh: Hiện nay, thương hiệu SRC của Công ty cổ phần Cao su Sao Vàng đã trở thành thương hiệu uy tín hàng đầu Việt Nam trong lĩnh vực sản xuất các sản phẩm cao su như: săm lốp xe đạp, xe máy, ô tô và đặc biệt là sản phẩm lốp máy bay TU-34, IL 18, MGI 21- một sản phẩm thể hiện công nghệ đột phá của SRC đã được Bộ khoa học công nghệ và môi trường trao giải thưởng VIFOTEC năm 2000. Ngoài yếu tố là một doanh nghiệp có sản phẩm chất lượng cao, cạnh tranh được với các sản phẩm nhập ngoại, công ty còn có lợi thế cạnh tranh về giá. Các sản phẩm SRC của công ty với gái trị tương đương các sản phẩm nhập ngoại nhưng mức giá luôn thấp hơn từ 10-15%. 2.1.3.3. Những thuận lợi, khó khăn trong quá trình hoạt động của công ty * Thuận lợi:  Vị trí địa lý. Là đơn vị gia công cao su lớn nhất, lâu đời nhất và duy nhất sản xuất săm lốp xe đạp, xe máy, ô tô ở miền Bắc. Sản phẩm của công ty có chất lượng cao, có uy tín với người tiêu dùng nên đã chiếm lĩnh được thị trường trong nước. Hơn nữa, vị trí địa lý của ngõ phía Nam thủ đô Hà
  33. 33. Nội nên rất thuận lợi cho việc tiêu thụ và vận chuyển nguyên vật liệu giúp giảm chi phí, hạ giá thành sản phẩm.  Nguyên vật liệu đầu vào ổn định. Nguồn cung cấp nguyên vật liệu của công ty khá dồi dào và ổn định, việc mua nguyên vật liệu hầu như được nhà cung cấp chuyên chở đến tận công ty với chất lượng đảm bảo, đúng thời gian. Một trong những nguyên liệu chủ yếu để công ty sản xuất cao su là cao su thiên nhiên. Trong khi đó, Việt Nam là một nước có diện tích trồng cao su và sản lượng cao su xuất khẩu thuộc vào diện lớn trên thế giới nên nguồn cao su thiên nhiên phục vụ cho sản xuất của công ty hoàn toàn có thể đáp ứng được từ nguồn trong nước.  Chuyển đổi hình thức pháp lý tổ chức sang hình thức công ty cổ phần giúp công ty dễ dàng huy động nguồn vốn kinh doanh. 3/4/2006 Công ty chính thức chuyển đổi thành công ty cổ phần. Điều này tạo cho công ty cơ chế quản lí mới tự chủ, năng động hơn. Đặc biệt trong điều kiện hiện nay, khi thị trường chứng khoán đã phát triển và trở thành một kênh huy động vốn quan trọng cho các doanh nghiệp thì việc chuyển đổi sang hình thức công ty cổ phần tạo điều kiện cho công ty dễ dàng tiếp cận với kênh huy động vốn mới như phát hành cổ phiếu, trái phiếu trong khi nguồn vốn vay bị hạn chế, đáp ứng nhu cầu vốn lớn để đổi mới máy móc, thiết bị.  Máy móc thiết bị hiện đại, không ngừng nâng caođổi mới công nghệ. Do luôn cải tiến kĩ thuật áp dụng vào sản xuất nên công ty đã tiết kiệm được điện, hơi nóng, khí nén, tối ưu kết cấu sản phẩm nên đã giảm được chi phí sản xuất và hạ giá thành sản phẩm. Các sản phẩm trong nước
  34. 34. đang dần thay thế các sản phẩm nhập khẩu với giá thành thấp hơn mà chất lượng tương đương.  Đội ngũ cán bộ, công nhân viên có trình độ cao. Trải qua hơn 50 năm xây dựng và phát triển, công ty đã xây dựng được một đội ngũ quản lý giỏi và có kinh nghiệm cùng với nhiều lớp cán bộ nối tiếp có sức trẻ, khỏe, nhanh nhạy, luôn phát huy tinh thần chủ động sáng tạo và đội ngũ công nhân có trình độ tay nghề cao, được đào tạo cơ bản. * Khó khăn:  Mặc dù sản phẩm của công ty đã được biết đến trên cả nước; tuy nhiên, thị trường tiêu thụ chính chủ yếu là miền Bắc. Hiện nay, với sự cạnh tranh gay gắt của các đối thủ trong ngành như: cao su Mina, Đà Nẵng, Đồng Phú,…nên sự thâm nhập của công ty vào thị trường miền trong gặp không ít khó khăn.  Sản phẩm của công ty có đặc thù là tỷ trọng nguyên vật liệu đầu vào tương đối lớn, chiếm từ 70-75% giá thành sản phẩm. Do vậy, giá đầu ra của sản phẩm chịu nhiều ảnh hưởng của giá cả nguyên vật liệu đầu vào. Đầu vào: giá cả nguyên vật liệu biến động không ngừng, tỷ giá hối đoái và thuế nhập khẩu tăng làm cho công ty luôn phải điều chỉnh giá bán sao cho phù hợp. Đầu ra: nền kinh tế rơi vào tình trạng lạm phát cao, đặc biệt là chính sách thắt chặt kinh tế của Chính phủ năm 2012 khiến sức cầu suy yếu.  Xu thế toàn cầu hóa nền kinh tế, hội nhập với khu vực và quốc tế làm tăng sức ép cạnh tranh trong hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh của công ty.
  35. 35. 2.1.4. Khái quát kết quả kinh doanh của Công ty cổ phần Cao su Sao Vàng trong những năm gần đây Bảng 2.1. Kếtquả sản xuấtkinhdoanhchủ yếu của công ty trong những năm gần đây: Đơn vị tính: triệu đồng Chỉ tiêu Năm 2011 Năm 2012 Tăng giảm Số tiền Tỷ lệ (%) 1.DT bán hàng và cung cấp dịch vụ 1.218.311 1.094.574 (123.737) (10,16) 2.Các khoản giảm trừ 5.943 6.361 418 7,03 3.Doanh thu thuần 1.212.367 1.088.212 (124.155) (10,24) 4.Giá vốn hàng bán 1.108.738 916.545 (192.193) (17,33) 5.Lợi nhuận gộp 103.629 171.668 60.039 65,66 6.Doanh thu hoạt động tài chính 1.832 794 (1.038) (56,66) 7.Chi phí tài chính 50.764 42.690 (8.074) (15,90) _Chi phí lãi vay 46.600 40.396 (6.204) (13,31) 8.Chi phí bán hàng 20.364 24.686 4.322 21,22 9.Chi phí quản lý doanh nghiệp 32.095 45.281 13.186 41,08 10.LN thuần từ HĐ kinh doanh 2.237 59.605 57.369 2564,51 11.Lợi nhuận trước thuế 3.021 60.466 57.445 1901,52 12.Lợi nhuận sau thuế 2.266 45.350 43.084 1901,32 ( Nguồn Báocáo KQHĐKD năm 2011,2012)
  36. 36. Qua bảng 2.1 ta thấy thình hình sản xuất kinh doanh ở Công ty cổ phần Cao su Sao Vàng là rất tốt và có chiều hướng tăng lên. Lợi nhuận năm 2012 tăng cao. Các chỉ tiêu lợi nhuận của công ty năm 2012 so với năm 2011 đều tăng lên rất cao. Lợi nhuận gộp về bán hàng và cung cấp dịch vụ năm 2012 đạt 171,668 tỷ đồng, tăng 60,039 tỷ so với năm 2011, tương ứng với 65,66%. Lợi nhuận thuần từ kết quả hoạt động kinh doanh đạt hơn 59,6 tỷ, tăng đột biến so với năm 2011. Từ đó cũng làm cho lợi nhuận trước thuế tăng cao. Năm 2012 lợi nhuận trước thuế đạt 60,466 tỷ, tăng 57,445 tỷ đồng, tương ứng tăng 1901,5%. Trong khi đó, qua bảng phân tích ta thấy các chỉ tiêu về doanh thu đều giảm. Năm 2012 doanh thu bán hàng và cung cấp dịch vụ đạt gần 1095 tỷ đồng, giảm 123,74 tỷ so với năm 2011, tương ứng với giảm 10,16%. Doanh thu thuần về bán hàng và cung cấp dịch vụ đạt 1088,2 tỷ đồng, giảm 124,155 tỷ so với năm 2011, tương ứng với giảm 10,24%. Doanh thu thuần có sự giảm mạnh hơn so với doanh thu ban đầu là do các khoản giảm trừ trong năm 2012 tăng 7,03% so với năm 2011. Các chỉ tiêu doanh thu giảm cho thấy việc bán hàng hóa và tiêu thụ sản phẩm của công ty có phần giảm sút. Trong năm 2012, đối với ngành cao su thành phẩm, sức cầu tăng chậm trong khi nguồn cung lại tăng nhanh, tạo áp lực giảm giá. Nền kinh tế của thế giới phục hồi yếu và khủng hoảng nợ công kéo dài ở châu Âu đã làm thu hẹp thị trường tiêu thụ và trì trệ sản xuất của nhiều ngành hàng. Sản lượng tiêu thụ giảm, giá cao su thành phẩm giảm dẫn đến doanh thu giảm. Các chỉ tiêu về chi phí bán hàng và chi phí của doanh nghiệp cũng tăng. Năm 2012 so với năm 2011, chi phí bán hàng tăng hơn 4,3 tỷ, ứng với 21,22%; chi phí quản lý doanh nghiệp tăng 13 tỷ, ứng với tăng 41,1%. Có thể
  37. 37. thấy các chỉ tiêu chi phí tăng cao. Trong tình hình sức mua giảm của năm 2012, việc doanh nghiệp tăng các khoản chi phí bán hàng để tác động, kích thích tiêu thụ sản phẩm nhiều hơn; tăng chi phí quản lý doanh nghiệp là có thể chấp nhận được. Tuy nhiên việc tăng như vậy là cao, đặc biệt là chi phí doanh nghiệp tăng 41,1%, công ty nên giảm các chi phí này ở mức hợp lí để tránh thất thoáng, lãng phí. Doanh thu giảm, các khoản chi phí tăng nhưng lợi nhuận gộp về bán hàng và cung cấp dịch vụ năm 2012 đạt 171,67 tỷ đồng, tăng 60,039 tỷ đồng so với năm 2011, tương ứng với tăng 65,66%. Có sự tăng lên mạnh mẽ của lợi nhuận nguyên nhân chính là do giá vốn hàng bán giảm mạnh. Từ 1108,74 tỷ đồng năm 2011 giảm xuống còn 916,5 tỷ, giảm gần 192,2 tỷ đồng, tương ứng với giảm 17,33%. Đối với một doanh nghiệp sản xuất như Công ty cổ phần Cao su Sao Vàng thì giá vốn hàng bán bao gồm chi phí nguyên vật liệu trực tiếp, chi phí nhân công trực tiếp và chi phí sản xuất chung được phân bổ. Giá vốn hàng bán giảm mạnh nguyên nhân chính là do chi phí nguyên vật liệu trực tiếp giảm, cụ thể là giá cao su thiên giảm mạnh. Năm 2012, giá cao su thiên nhiên giảm 33%, mức giảm lớn nhất từ năm 2008 đến nay. Nguyên nhân là do nhu cầu chậm chạp từ Trung Quốc – nước tiêu thụ cao su thiên nhiên lớn nhất thế giới. Khủng hoảng nợ công, kinh tế Mỹ chậm lại nên sản lượng xuất khẩu cao su thiên nhiên giảm. Trong khi nguồn cung tại các nước sản xuất lớn như Thái Lan tăng lên, bên cạnh đó là xu hướng thay thế cao su thiên nhiên bằng cao su tổng hợp gây áp lực giảm giá cho nguyên liệu này. Tình hình trong nước thì năm 2012, sản lượng cao su thiên nhiên tăng 9,4%, diện tích lớn nhất trong các năm gần đây dẫn đến cung trong nước cũng tăng. Các nguyên nhân trên đã làm cho giá cao su nguyên liệu giảm mạnh, giảm 33%. Từ đó làm cho giá vốn hàng bán của công ty giảm.
  38. 38. Doanh thu giảm nhưng chi phí giảm nhiều hơn dẫn đến lợi nhuận gộp năm 2012 tăng 65,66% so với năm 2011. Về hoạt động tài chính của công ty, chi phí lãi vay giảm 6,2 tỷ đồng, từ 46,6 tỷ năm 2011 xuống 40,4 tỷ năm 2012, tương ứng 13,31%. Chi phí lãi vay giảm cho thấy hệ số nợ của công ty thấp hơn năm trước, công ty giảm các khoản vay nợ, tăng sử dụng vốn chủ sở hữu. Điều này giúp cho công ty tránh được rủi ro trong thanh toán và giúp tạo niềm tin với đối tác kinh doanh,các cổ đông và làm tăng vị trí của công ty trên thị trường. Tóm lại, cũng như các doanh nghiệp khác cùng ngành, năm 2012 lợi nhuận của Công ty cổ phần Cao su Sao Vàng tăng đột biến. Lợi nhuận tăng cho thấy công ty trong năm vừa qua làm ăn có lãi. Tuy nhiên, công ty cần duy trì mức tăng trưởng lợi nhuận môt cách bền vững, đồng thời có chiến lược để gia tăng doanh thu trong năm tiếp theo. 2.2. Thực trạng vốn lưu động và hiệu quả sử dụng vốn lưu động tại Công ty cổ phần Cao su Sao Vàng năm 2012 2.2.1. Thực trạng và tình hình sử dụng vốn lưu động của công ty năm 2012 2.2.1.1. Nguồn hình thành vốn lưu động Nguồn vốn lưu động của công ty bao gồm vốn lưu động thường xuyên và vốn lưu động tạm thời. * Nguồn vốn lưu động thường xuyên: Nguồn vốn lưu động thường xuyên là nguồn vốn ổn định có tính chất dài hạn để hình thành hay tài trợ cho tài sản lưu động thường xuyên cần thiết trong hoạt động kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp.
  39. 39. Nguồn vốn lưu động thường xuyên của doanh nghiệp tại một thời điểm có thể xác định theo công thức sau: Nguồn VLĐ thường xuyên = Nguồn vốn dài hạn – Tài sản dài hạn Bảng 2.2. Bảng nguồn vốn lưu động thường xuyên Đơn vị tính: triệu đồng Nguồn VLĐ thường xuyên HÌNH 2.1. CƠ CẤU TÀI SẢN, NGUỒN VỐN NĂM 2012 Chỉ tiêu 31/12/2011 31/12/2012 Chênh lệch Số tiền Tỷ lệ(%) 1. Vốn chủ sở hữu 213.608 251.434 37.826 17,71 2. Nợ dài hạn 26.767 14.784 (11.983) (44,77) 3. Tài sản dài hạn 183.169 146.953 (36.216) (19,77) 4. Vốn lưu động thường xuyên 57.206 119.265 62.059 108,48 Tài sản lưu động (72,55%) Nợ ngắn hạn (50,04%) Nợ dài hạn (2,99%) Vốn chủ sở hữu (46,97%) Tài sản cố định (27,45%)
  40. 40. Qua bảng 2.2 ta có nguồn vốn lưu động thường xuyên của doanh nghiệp NWC > 0. Kết hợp với hình 2.1 cho thấy công ty đã sử dụng một phần nguồn vốn dài hạn để tài trợ cho tài sản lưu động. Đây là mô hình tài trợ rất an toàn và hợp lý. Nhận thấy rằng quy mô vốn thường xuyên có xu hướng tăng lên. Cuối năm 2012 là 119,265 tỷ đồng, tăng so với đầu năm 62,059 tỷ đồng, tương ứng với tăng 108,48%. Trong đó, vốn chủ sở hữu tăng lên 37,826 tỷ đồng, tương ứng với tỷ lệ 17,71% và nợ dài hạn giảm 11,983 tỷ đồng, tương ứng với tỷ lệ 44,77% cho thấy một cơ cấu vốn lưu động thường xuyên an toàn, làm cho tình hình tài chính của công ty đảm bảo vững chắc hơn. Tuy nhiên trong nhiều trường hợp, sử dụng vốn lưu động thường xuyên để đảm bảo cho việc hình thành tài sản lưu động thì doanh nghiệp phải trả chi phí cao hơn cho việc sử dụng vốn. Do vậy, công ty cần phải xem xét tình hình thực tế để có quyết định phù hợp trong việc tổ chức vốn. * Nguồn vốn tạm thời: Nguồn vốn tạm thời là các nguồn vốn có tính chất ngắn hạn ( dưới một năm) doanh nghiệp có thể sử dụng để đáp ứng các yêu cầu có tính chất tạm thời phát sinh trong hoạt động kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp. Nguồn vốn thường bao gồm vay ngắn hạn ngân hàng và các tổ chức tín dụng, các nợ ngắn hạn khác. Năm 2012, nguồn vốn tạm thời của công ty tài trợ hoàn toàn cho tài sản lưu động. Không xảy ra tình trạng nguồn vốn tạm thời dùng tài trợ cho tài sản cố định cho thấy một chính sách tài trợ an toàn, vững chắc. Nguồn vốn tạm thời của công ty là từ nguồn nợ ngắn hạn. Ta sẽ đi phân tích rõ hơn cơ cấu nguồn vốn tạm thời – nguồn tài trợ chủ yếu cho tài sản lưu động của công ty qua bảng sau.
  41. 41. Bảng 2.3. Cơcấu nguồn vốn lưu động tạm thời của công ty năm 2012 ( Đơn vị tính: triệu đồng) NGUỒN VỐN Số đầu kỳ Số cuối kỳ Tỷ trọng % Chênh lệch Đầu kỳ Cuối kỳ Số tuyệt đối Số tương đối 1.Vay và nợ ngắn hạn 365.552 212.351 87,01 78,92 (153.201) (41,91) 2. Phải trả người bán 30.512 13.730 7,26 5,1 (16.782) (55,0) 3.Người mua trả trước 4.918 2.839 1,17 1,06 (2.079) (42,27) 4.Thuế và nộp NSNN 3.195 4.336 0,76 1,61 1.141 35,71 5. Phải trả người LĐ 4.922 23.497 1,17 8,73 18.575 377,39 6. Chi phí phải trả 5.494 7.544 1,31 2,8 2.05 37,31 Tổng cộng 420.138 269.079 94,01 94,79 (151.059) (35,95) Năm 2012 Vay, nợ ngắn hạn Phải trả người bán Phải trả người lao động Các khoản khác HÌNH 2.2: CƠ CẤU NỢ NGẮN HẠN TÀI TRỢ CHO TÀI SẢN LƯU ĐỘNG Năm 2011
  42. 42. Từ bảng 2.3 và hình 2.2 ta nhận thấy nguồn nợ ngắn hạn dùng tài trợ cho tài sản lưu động của doanh nghiệp năm 2012 giảm so với năm 2011. Năm 2011 nợ ngắn hạn của doanh nghiệp là 420,138 tỷ đồng; đến năm 2012 chỉ còn 269,08 tỷ đồng. Như vậy nợ ngắn hạn đã giảm 151,059 tỷ đồng, tương ứng với 35,95%. Bên cạnh đó là sự tăng lên của vốn chủ sở hữu. Năm 2012, vốn chủ sở hữu của công ty đạt 251,434 tỷ đồng, tăng 37,826 tỷ so với năm 2011, ứng với tăng 17,71%. Việc giảm nợ ngắn hạn và tăng vốn chủ sở hữu giúp chi phí tài chính của công ty giảm mạnh. Nợ ngắn hạn giảm là hợp lí khi công ty thu hẹp quy mô sản xuất trong thời buổi kinh tế khó khăn, nhiều biến động và sức cầu giảm, giá cao su thành phẩm giảm của năm 2012. Vốn chủ sở hữu chiếm tỷ trọng lớn hơn trong nguồn tài trợ tài sản lưu động làm tăng khả năng tự chủ về tài chính của công ty. Trong nguồn nợ ngắn hạn: + Tín dụng ngắn hạn giảm 153,201 tỷ đồng, tương ứng với 41,91%, từ 365,552 tỷ đồng năm 2011 xuống còn 212,35 tỷ đồng năm 2012. Vay nợ ngắn hạn giảm một phần do vốn chủ tăng, đồng thời cũng là do chính sách thắt chặt tín dụng của các ngân hàng thương mại. Giảm tín dụng ngắn hạn là một tín hiệu tốt đối với công ty. Điều này giúp công ty giảm chi phí sử dụng vốn, thể hiện kỷ luật trong thanh toán, cũng như nâng cao uy tín trên thị trường. + Bên cạnh nguồn tín dụng ngắn hạn, công ty còn tận dụng các khoản chiếm dụng nhà cung cấp và khách hàng để tăng nguồn tài trợ vốn lưu động. Đây là nguồn vốn chiếm dụng không phải trả lãi của công ty. Nguồn vốn này có thể giúp doanh nghiệp giải quyết bớt khó khăn trong việc tìm nguồn tài trợ. Tuy nhiên, so với năm 2011, năm 2012 công ty lại tận dụng kém hơn các khoản chiếm dụng từ nhà cung cấp, từ khách hàng.
  43. 43. Khoản chiếm dụng người bán cuối năm là 30,512 tỷ đồng, giảm 55%. Nguyên nhân khách quan dẫn đến tình hình trên là do nền kinh tế khó khăn chung, việc huy động tài trợ từ vay vốn ngân hàng rất bị hạn chế, nên hầu hết các nhà cung cấp của công ty đều hạn chế việc cho công ty nợ tiền hàng, họ nhanh chóng thu hồi công nợ để nâng cao khả năng tự chủ tài chính của mình. Khoản người mua trả tiền trước cuối năm là 4,918 tỷ đồng, giảm 42,27%. Thực tế cho thấy, các khách hàng của công ty mà là các công ty lớn, có khả năng thanh toán trước tiền hàng chỉ chiếm tỷ trọng nhỏ. Mà chủ yếu là công ty sản xuất để cung cấp cho các đại lí, các chi nhánh phục vụ nhu cầu tiêu thụ chung của người dân. Các chủ thể này thường sử dụng hình thức mua hàng và thanh toán trực tiếp nên khoản chiếm dụng người mua của công ty trong nguồn vốn chỉ chiếm tỷ trọng nhỏ. Song, thay vào lượng thụt giảm chiếm dụng từ nhà cung cấp và khách hàng, công ty lại tăng mạnh chiếm dụng người lao động. Khoản phải trả người lao động năm 2012 so với năm 2011 tăng 18,575 tỷ đồng, ứng với 377,39%. Việc công ty tăng mạnh khoản chiếm dụng này là một chính sách bất hợp lí. Đây hoàn toàn chỉ là giải pháp mang tính chất tức thời, không phù hợp với chiến lược dài hạn. Vì nếu chiếm dụng quá lâu, sẽ tạo rủi ro nội bộ cho công ty, giảm tinh thần, năng suất lao động của cán bộ công nhân viên. Như vậy, nguồn vốn lưu động của công ty được tài trợ bởi cả nguồn vốn lưu động thường xuyên và nguồn vốn lưu động tạm thời. Trong đó, nguồn vốn lưu động thường xuyên tăng 62,059 tỷ đồng, nguồn vốn lưu động tạm thời giảm 151,059 tỷ đồng nên làm cho tài sản lưu động của công ty tính đến cuối năm 2012 giảm 89 tỷ đồng, tương ứng với giảm 18,64%. Điều này là do công ty chủ động thu hẹp quy mô sản xuất để phù hợp với tình hình kinh tế, không để cung vượt quá xa cầu gây áp lực giảm giá sản phẩm. Nguồn vốn lưu
  44. 44. động tạm thời giảm, đồng thời nguồn vốn lưu động thường xuyên tăng lên cho thấy nguồn tài trợ tài sản lưu động của công ty được đảm bảo. Sử dụng mô hình này khả năng thanh toán và độ an toàn ở mức cao. Việc giảm các khoản nợ ngắn hạn, trung và dài hạn; tăng tỷ trọng vốn chủ sở hữu là một tín hiệu tốt, giúp công ty chủ động trong việc hình thành, tài trợ tài sản lưu động. 2.2.1.2. Cơ cấu vốn lưu động Để quản lý vốn lưu động được tốt, cần phải phân loại vốn lưu động. Dựa theo hình thái biểu hiện của vốn có thể chia vốn lưu động thành: Vốn bằng tiền, các khoản phải thu và vốn về hàng tồn kho. Phân tích kết cấu vốn lưu động có ý nghĩa quan trọng đối với việc tăng cường quản lý vốn lưu động, giúp doanh nghiệp thấy được tình hình phân bổ và tỷ trọng của mỗi loại vốn trong các giai đoạn luân chuyển, từ đó xác định được trọng điểm quản lý vốn lưu động trong doanh nghiệp. Từ bảng 2.4 ta thấy: _ Vốn bằng tiền: ở thời điểm cuối năm là 29,88 tỷ đồng, tăng so với đầu năm 14,62 tỷ đồng, tương ứng với mức tăng 95,88% và chiếm tỷ trọng 7,69% trong tổng vốn lưu động. Vốn bằng tiền tăng là do 2 khoản mục tiền mặt và tiền gửi ngân hàng đều tăng. Nguyên nhân của sự gia tăng vốn bằng tiền là do quy định thanh toán vào thời điểm cuối năm của công ty, nên đến cuối năm lượng tiền sẽ tăng mạnh. Vốn bằng tiền đảm bảo khả năng thanh toán tức thời cho công ty, giúp công ty tránh được những rủi ro trong thanh toán, nắm bắt được những cơ hội, thời cơ kinh doanh. Tuy nhiên, dự trữ vốn bằng tiền lớn sẽ gây ứ đọng vốn, gây rủi ro tỷ giá, giảm hiệu quả sử dụng vốn…Vì thế, doanh nghiệp cần lập kế hoạch dữ trữ phù hợp với tình hình cụ thể, có những phương án kinh doanh dự phòng để có thể đạt hiệu quả kinh doanh một cách tối ưu.
  45. 45. _ Các khoản phải thu ngắn hạn: là 59,89 tỷ đồng, chiếm 15,42% trong tổng số vốn lưu động, giảm so với đầu năm 38,165 tỷ đồng, ứng với tỷ lệ giảm 38,93%. Trong đó, khoản trả trước cho người bán giảm nhiều nhất. Thực tế cho thấy, các khoản phải thu ngắn hạn của công ty giảm nguyên nhân chính là do: trong năm 2012, công ty thu hẹp quy mô sản xuất, giảm mua sắm các yếu tố đầu vào, đồng thời nguyên vật liệu đầu vào trong năm vô cùng dồi dào, dễ mua nên công ty giảm được một lượng lớn khoản trả trước cho người bán. Đồng thời, sản lượng thành phẩm tiêu thụ cũng giảm nên khoản phải thu khách hàng giảm theo. Quy mô các khoản phải thu giảm cũng cho thấy được sự chủ động của công ty trong việc giảm vốn bị chiếm dụng. _ Hàng tồn kho: chiếm tỷ trọng lớn nhất 76,35% trong tổng số vốn lưu động. Thời điểm cuối năm đạt 296,5 tỷ đồng, giảm so với đầu năm 60,935 tỷ, tương ứng với tỷ lệ giảm 17,05%. Hàng tồn kho giảm là hợp lý khi công ty chủ động thu hẹp quy mô sản xuất nhằm tránh tình trạng sản xuất quá nhiều nhưng không tiêu thụ được do tình hình kinh tế trong năm khó khăn, sức cầu giảm mạnh. Như vậy, qua đánh giá một cách tổng quan, kết cấu vốn lưu động của Công ty cổ phần Cao su sao Vàng trong năm 2012 được cho là hợp lý. Về cuối năm, tỷ trọng vốn bằng tiền tăng, tỷ trọng các khoản phải thu ngắn hạn và tỷ trọng hàng tồn kho giảm. Cơ cấu vốn lưu động như trên cho thấy tài sản của công ty có tính linh hoạt cao, công ty có khả năng chủ động và giảm thiểu rủi ro trong thanh toán, đảm bảo tình hình tài chính ở trạng thái bình thường. Với đặc điểm của một doanh nghiệp sản xuất thì tỷ trọng hàng tồn kho chiếm đa số như trên là một kết cấu hợp lí. Tuy nhiên sự tăng giảm của từng loại tài sản có hợp lí hay không chúng ta sẽ xem xét cụ thể sự biến động của các thành phần trong cơ cấu vốn lưu động thông qua bảng 2.4
  46. 46. Bảng 2.4. Bảng phân tích chi tiết kết cấu vốn lưu động ( Đơn vị tính: Triệu đồng) Chỉ tiêu 31/12/2011 31/12/2012 Chênh lệch Số tiền Tỷ trọng Số tiền Tỷ trọng Số tiền Tỷ trọng I. Tiền và các khoản tương đương tiền 15.253 3,2 29.877 7.69 14.624 95,88 1. Tiền mặt tại quỹ 3.904 25,6 7.865 26,32 3.961 101,46 2. Tiền gửi ngân hàng 11.349 74,4 22.012 73,68 10.663 93,96 II. Các khoản phải thu ngắn hạn 98.057 20,54 59.892 15,42 (38.165) (38,93) 1. Phải thu của khách hàng 75.388 76,78 57.795 96,5 (17.493) (23,23) 2. Trả trước cho người bán 25.067 25,56 6.079 10,15 (18.988) (75,75) 3. Các khoản phải thu khác 970 0,99 1.065 1,78 95 9,79 4. Dự phòng nợ phải thu khó đòi (3.268) (3,33) (5.046) (8,43) (1.778) (54,41) III. Hàng tồn kho 357.435 74,88 296.500 76,35 (60.935) (17,05) 1. Nguyên liệu, vật liệu 203.495 56,93 133.513 45,03 (69.982) (34,39) 2. Công cụ dụng cụ 3.158 0,88 2.638 0,89 (520) (16,47) 3. Chi phí SXKD dở dang 11.560 3,23 5.570 1,88 (5.990) (51,82) 4. Thành phẩm 135.444 37,89 150.234 50,67 14.790 10,92 5. Hàng hóa 3.294 0,92 4.266 1,44 972 29,51 6. Hàng gửi đi bán 485 0,15 280 0,09 (205) (42,27) IV. Tài sản ngắn hạn khác 6.600 1,38 2.075 0,54 (4.525) (68,56) Tổng cộng 477.344 100 388.344 100 (89.000) (18,64)
  47. 47. 2.2.1.3. Tình hình sử dụng vốn lưu động tại Công ty cổ phần Cao su Sao Vàng năm 2012 (1) Vốn bằng tiền Trong quá trình sản xuất kinh doanh luôn có một số vốn tiền tệ dự trữ nhất định để đáp ứng nhu cầu giao dịch hàng ngày như mua sắm hàng hóa, thanh toán các khoản chi cần thiết như lương,… Mức dự trữ tiền mặt hợp lí sẽ quyết định đến khả năng thanh toán của doanh nghiệp. Đến 31/12/2012 vốn bằng tiền của công ty đạt 29,88 tỷ đồng, chiếm 7,69% tổng vốn lưu động, tăng 14,624 tỷ đồng so với đầu năm, tương ứng với tỷ lệ tăng 95,88%. Vốn bằng tiền tăng là do sự biến động tăng của cả hai khoản tiền mặt và tiền gửi ngân hàng. + Tiền mặt tại quỹ là 7,865 tỷ đồng, chiếm tỷ trọng 26,32%, so với đầu năm tăng 3,961 tỷ đồng, tương ứng với 101,46%. + Tiền gửi ngân hàng là 22,012 tỷ đồng, chiếm 73,68% tăng 10,663 tỷ đồng so với đầu năm, tương ứng với 93,96%. Cả hai khoản tiền này tăng do quy định của công ty thanh toán vào ngày cuối năm nên lượng tiền tăng mạnh. Đồng thời đến ngày 31/12/2012 các nghiệp vụ liên quan đến chi bằng tiền chưa được thực hiện là nguyên nhân lí giải số dư lớn ở khoản mục này. Tuy nhiên, nguyên nhân chính khiến tiền mặt tăng đột biến là do trước tình hình kinh tế khó khăn, công ty chủ động thu hẹp quy mô sản xuất, giảm lượng vốn bằng tiền dùng để mua sắm các yếu tố cơ bản cho quá trình sản xuất kinh doanh như: nguyên vật liệu, thiết bị,… Tiền không sử dụng để mua sắm, trong năm lại chưa có danh mục đầu tư mới dẫn đến số dư tiền mặt của công ty tăng lên.
  48. 48. Xem xét cơ cấu vốn bằng tiền: lượng tiền gửi ngân hàng chiếm tỷ trọng nhiều hơn do việc thanh toán tiêu thụ sản phẩm chủ yếu được thực hiện qua ngân hàng. Đây là điều hợp lí trong cơ chế thanh toán hiện nay, việc thanh toán bằng chuyển khoản sẽ giảm bớt khối lượng công việc cho nhân viên, nhanh gọn và an toàn. Về quy mô, lượng vốn bằng tiền lớn giúp công ty có thể chớp được các thời cơ, cơ hội trong kinh doanh như được nhà cung cấp chiết khấu thanh toán, dự trữ nguyên vật liệu giá rẻ,… Song nếu dự trữ tiền quá nhiều đồng nghĩa với việc để vốn chết vì khả năng sinh lời của tiền mặt bằng 0, tiền gửi ngân hàng được hưởng lãi nhưng không đáng kể. Để xem xét mức dự trữ tiền của công ty có hợp lí hay không, ta nghiên cứu hệ số khả năng thanh toán của công ty qua bảng 2.5. Bảng 2.5. Các chỉ tiêu phản ánh tình hình thanh toán của Công ty Stt Chỉ tiêu ĐVT Đầu năm Cuối năm Chênh lệch 1. Hệ số thanh toán hiện thời Lần 1.14 1.44 0.3 2. Hệ số thanh toán nhanh Lần 0.29 0.34 0.05 3. Hệ số thanh toán tức thời Lần 0.04 0.11 0.07 ( Nguồn BCĐKT năm 2011, 2012) Qua số liệu ta thấy tất cả các hệ số thanh toán của công ty đều có xu hướng tăng so với đầu năm, nhưng mức tăng là không đáng kể.  Hệ số khả năng thanh toán hiện thời
  49. 49. Hệ số thanh toán hiện thời của công ty lớn hơn 1. Hệ số này phản ánh khả năng chuyển đổi tài sản thành tiền để trang trải các khoản nợ ngắn hạn. Hệ số này lớn hơn 1 cho thấy công ty cũng có khả năng trong việc sẵn sàng thanh toán các khoản nợ đến hạn. Trong khi quy mô tài sản ngắn hạn giảm, các hệ số thanh toán hiện thời, hệ số thanh toán nhanh tăng lên là do công ty đã giảm nợ ngắn hạn đi rất nhiều.  Hệ số thanh toán nhanh Hệ số thanh toán nhanh của công ty cuối năm là 0,34 tăng so với đầu năm 0,05 cho thấy khả năng đảm bảo các khoản nợ ngắn hạn bằng lượng tài sản có tính linh hoạt cao. Trong hệ số thanh toán nhanh đã loại trừ đi hàng tồn kho vì trong tài sản lưu động hàng tồn kho là loại tài sản có tính thanh khoản thấp hơn. Hệ số này cuối năm tăng so với đầu năm là do hàng tồn kho giảm mạnh ( giảm 60.935 tỷ đồng, tương ứng với tỷ lệ giảm 17,05%). Chiếm tỷ trọng lớn trong nợ ngắn hạn là các khoản phải trả cho người bán và vay ngắn hạn ngân hàng đều là các khoản nợ có tính chu kỳ và thời hạn đã tính toán được trước.Bởi vậy trong thời gian tới, công ty chưa phải đối mặt với khoản nợ đến hạn trả lớn nên mức độ an toàn về tài chính của công ty vẫn được bảo đảm. Như vậy, khả năng thanh toán nhanh của công ty ở cuối kỳ đã được cải thiện tốt hơn, tuy nhiên so với trung bình ngành thì còn thấp. Điều đó cho thấy, công ty cần phải chú ý hơn việc bảo đảm khả năng thanh toán.  Hệ số thanh toán tức thời Hệ số thanh toán tức thời cuối năm là 0,11, tăng 0.07 do khối lượng tiền và các khoản tương đương tiền của công ty cuối năm nhiều hơn. Thực tế hiện nay, các khoản phải thu chưa chắc đã dễ dàng chuyển thành tiền ngay, vẫn có thể
  50. 50. xảy ra hiện tượng nợ nần dây dưa không tuân theo đúng kỷ luật thanh toán. Để loại trừ độ trễ của khoản phải thu ta cần quan tâm đến hệ số khả năng thanh toán tức thời. Đây là hệ số phản ánh khả năng thanh toán các khoản nợ tức thời ngay tại một thời điểm. Hệ số thanh toán tức thời tăng giúp cho công ty tăng khả năng chi trả các khoản nợ đến hạn, giảm thiểu rủi ro thanh toán. Nhìn chung, khả năng thanh toán của công ty năm 2012 tăng so với các năm trước. Cho thấy nỗ lực của công ty trong việc chi trả các khoản nợ ngắn hạn. Từ đó, tăng niềm tin của các cổ đông, các đối tác. Tuy nhiên các hệ số thanh toán của công ty so với trung bình ngành còn thấp, công ty cần phải xem xét và đưa ra các biện pháp phù hợp, cải thiện khả năng thanh toán. Từ các phân tích trên cho thấy, quy mô tiền và các khoản tương đương tiền tăng, các hệ số thanh toán cũng tăng so với đầu kỳ. Vì vậy, mức dự trữ tiền mặt của công ty hiện nay có khả năng đảm bảo thanh toán nợ đến hạn, giảm thiểu rủi ro. Đồng thời tạo điều kiện cho công ty chớp được cơ hội kinh doanh tốt, tạo khả năng thu được lợi nhuận cao. Tuy nhiên, các hệ số thanh toán vẫn đang còn thấp so với trung bình ngành cho thấy lượng dự trữ tiền như vậy là chưa thực sự hợp lý hay vốn bằng tiền bị ứ đọng. Vì vậy, công ty cần quản lý chặt chẽ vốn bằng tiền để tránh thất thoát, lãng phí, cân nhắc lượng tiền phù hợp để vừa tăng khả năng sinh lời của đồng tiền vừa bảo đảm an toàn cho đồng vốn sử dụng. ( 2) Các khoản phải thu Trong kinh doanh việc tồn tại các khoản phải thu là tất yếu bởi mối quan hệ chiếm dụng lẫn nhau đôi khi tạo điều kiện thuận lợi cho cả hai bên. Việc quản lý khoản phải thu từ khách hàng liên quan chặt chẽ với tiêu thụ sản phẩm. Khi doanh nghiệp mở rộng việc bán chịu hàng hóa sẽ tăng nợ phải thu. Tuy vậy,
  51. 51. công ty có thể tăng được thị phần từ đó gia tăng được doanh thu bán hàng và lợi nhuận. Các khoản phải thu chiếm tỷ trọng lớn thứ hai trong tổng vốn lưu động, trong đó chủ yếu là phải thu của khách hàng. Tính đến ngày 31/12/2012 tổng giá trị các khoản phải thu là 59,795 tỷ đồng, chiếm 15,42% trong tổng vốn lưu động, giảm 38,165 tỷ đồng, tương ứng với giảm 38,93%. Trong đó: + Phải thu khách hàng cuối năm là 57,795 tỷ đồng, chiếm 96,5% trong tổng các khoản phải thu, giảm 17,493 tỷ đồng so với đầu năm, tương ứng với giảm 23,23%. Trong năm 2012, doanh thu thuần của công ty giảm 10,24%. Việc giảm doanh thu tiêu thụ kéo theo phải thu khách hàng giảm. Tốc độ giảm của phải thu khách hàng lớn hơn so với tốc độ giảm của doanh thu. Việc giảm các khoản phải thu khách hàng kéo theo việc giảm các khoản chi phí quản lý nợ, chi phí thu hồi nợ, chi phí lãi tiền vay để đáp ứng nhu cầu vốn lưu động thiếu do vốn của công ty bị khách hàng chiếm dụng. + Khoản trích lập dự phòng nợ phải thu khó đòi cuối năm là 5,046 tỷ đồng, tăng so với đầu năm 1,778 tỷ đồng, tương ứng với tăng 54,41%. Trên thực tế qua tìm hiểu cho thấy việc xuất hiện nợ khó đòi không hoàn toàn do công tác theo dõi, đôn đốc nợ của công ty kém mà do những nguyên nhân khách quan từ phía con nợ. Tuy nhiên, cũng cho thấy nguy cơ không thu hồi được khoản nợ bị chiếm dụng đã phát sinh đòi hỏi công tác quản trị nợ cần phải có các biện pháp điều chỉnh các đối tượng và nguyên nhân nợ quá hạn.
  52. 52. + Trả trước cho người bán là 6.079 tỷ đồng, giảm so với đầu năm 18.988 tỷ đồng, tương ứng với giảm 75,75%. Trả trước cho người bán giảm mạnh là hợp lí và hoàn toàn phù hợp với tình hình chung. Nguyên nhân là do, năm 2012 quy mô sản xuất công ty thu hẹp, dẫn đến việc mua sắm nguyên vật liệu đầu vào giảm. Bên cạnh đó, năm 2012 diện tích trồng và sản lượng cao su trong nước tăng cao, cao su thiên nhiên được mùa; đồng thời sản lượng xuất khẩu cao su thiên nhiên sang các nước tiêu thụ lớn như Trung Quốc, Mỹ giảm nên giá cao su nguyên liệu giảm mạnh. Nguồn cung nguyên vật liệu dồi dào, giá lại giảm nên việc thu mua nguyên vật liệu đầu vào dễ dàng. So với các năm trước nguyên vật liệu khan hiếm, để có hàng công ty phải ứng trước cho người bán. Vì thế, năm 2012 trả trước cho người bán giảm đến 75,75%. + Các khoản phải thu khác là 1,065 tỷ, chiếm một tỷ lệ nhỏ trong tổng vốn lưu động ( chỉ 0,27%). Cuốinăm so với đầu năm tăng không đáng kể, chỉ tăng 95 triệu đồng. Để có thể biết rõ hơn tình hình quản lý các khoản phải thu trong năm qua của công ty ta xem xét bảng số liệu 2.6 (hiệu quả quản lý các khoản phải thu) Bảng 2.6. Các chỉ tiêu đánh giá hiệu quả quản lý khoản phải thu Chỉ tiêu ĐVT Năm 2011 Năm 2012 Chênh lệch Giá trị Tỷ lệ% 1.Doanh thu thuần về BH&CCDV Trđ 1.212.367 1.088.212 (124.155) (10,24) 2. Khoản phải thu bình quân Trđ 81.092 78.975 (2.117) (2,6) 3. Vòng quay khoản phải thu Vòng 14 13,8 ( 0,2) 1,43 4. Kỳ thu tiền trung bình Ngày 22 24 2 9,1 ( Nguồn BCKQKD, BCĐKTnăm 2011, năm 2012)
  53. 53. Chỉ tiêu vòng quay các khoản phải thu phản ánh tốc độ luân chuyển các khoản phải thu và cũng cho thấy tình hình hiệu quả của chính sách tín dụng mà công ty áp dụng đối với các bạn hàng. Nếu vòng thu hồi nợ của công ty càng nhỏ thì thời hạn thu hồi nợ càng chậm, ngược lại nếu càng cao thì doanh nghiệp được khách hàng trả nợ càng nhanh. Qua bảng 2.6 ta thấy, vòng quay các khoản phải thu giảm từ 14 vòng xuống còn 13,8 vòng nghĩa là đã giảm 0,2 vòng so với đầu năm 2012, tỷ lệ giảm là 1,43%. Biến động của vòng quay các khoản phải thu không quá lớn, chính vì thế kỳ thu tiền bình quân thay đổi không đáng kể. Kỳ thu tiền bình quân cuối năm tăng 2 ngày so với đầu năm từ 22 ngày lên 24 ngày. Các khoản phải thu giảm tuy nhiên kỳ thu tiền bình quân lại tăng so với năm 2011 là do doanh thu năm 2012 giảm. Tốc độ giảm của doanh thu lớn hơn tốc độ giảm của các khoản phải thu bình quân. Doanh thu thuần về bán hàng và cung cấp dịch vụ năm 2012 giảm 124,155 tỷ đồng, tương ứng với giảm 10,24%. Trong khi đó, các khoản phải thu bình quân chỉ giảm 2,117 tỷ đồng. tương ứng với tỷ lệ 2,6%. Vòng quay các khoản phải thu của công ty thấp so với trung bình ngành ( 20 ngày) cho thấy công tác thu hồi nợ của công ty chưa thật sự tốt. Khi kỳ thu tiền quá dài so với các doanh nghiệp trong ngành thì dễ dẫn đến tình trạng nợ khó đòi. Tuy không để xuất hiện khoản nợ xấu nào cũng là nỗ lực đáng ghi nhận nhưng công ty cần quan tâm tới việc quản lý, đôn đốc thu hồi công nợ, có biện pháp khuyến khích khách hàng trả nợ trước hạn. Việc để khách hàng chiếm dụng vốn quá lâu sẽ không chỉ không mang lại hiệu quả mà Công ty còn phải chịu thêm chi phí lãi vay do phải huy động từ nguồn vay ngân hàng để tiến hành hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh.
  54. 54. * Xem xét tình hình chiếm dụng và bị chiếm dụng của công ty Bảng 2.7. Tình hình công nợ của Công ty năm 2012 Đơn vị tính: Triệu đồng Các khoản phải thu Đầu năm Cuối năm Các khoản phải trả Đầu năm Cuối năm 1. Phải thu khách hàng 75.288 57.795 1. Phải trả người bán 30.512 13.730 2. Trả trước người bán 25.067 6.079 2. Người mua trả tiền trước 4.918 2.839 3. Các khoản phải thu khác 970 1.065 3.Thuế và khoản nộp NSNN 3.195 4.336 4.Các khoản phải thu Nhà nước 2.112 0 4. Phải trả người lao động 4.922 23.497 5. Phải trả phải nộp khác 991 1.547 Tổng cộng 103.437 64.939 Tổng cộng 44.538 45.949 ( Nguồn BCĐKT, TMBCTCnăm 2011,năm 2012)
  55. 55. Qua bảng 2.7 ta thấy ở cả hai thời điểm đầu năm và cuối năm số vốn công ty bị chiếm dụng đều lớn hơn số vốn công ty đi chiếm dụng. Đầu năm công nợ phải thu là 103,437 tỷ đồng, công nợ phải trả là 44,538 tỷ đồng. Cuối năm công nợ phải thu giảm còn 64,939 tỷ đồng, công nợ phải trả tăng lên 45,949 tỷ đồng. Tại thời điểm cuối năm, trong mỗi đồng tài sản lưu động của công ty bị chiếm dụng 0,17 đồng và đi chiếm dụng 0,11 đồng cho thấy quan hệ tín dụng thương mại của công ty với các bên còn hạn chế. So sánh tình hình công nợ cho thấy, công ty đã có lượng vốn chiếm dụng được thấp hơn lượng tín dụng thương mại bị chiếm dụng cụ thể như sau: đầu năm các khoản bị chiếm dụng là 103,437 tỷ đồng, gấp hơn 2,3 lần số vốn đi chiếm dụng; đến cuối năm thì tỷ lệ này giảm còn 1,4 lần. Điều này cho thấy số vốn thực chất công ty chiếm dụng được không đủ bù đắp số vốn công ty bị chiếm dụng, từ đó làm giảm hiệu quả sử dụng vốn. Như vậy ở cả 2 thời điểm của năm 2012, vốn bị chiếm dụng của công ty đều lớn hơn vốn đi chiếm dụng với chênh lệch khoản phải phải trả với khoản phải thu có xu hướng giảm dần. Qua đó cho thấy việc chưa hợp lí trong quản lý các khoản phải thu cũng như các khoản phải trả. Công ty nên chú trọng hơn tới khả năng thu hồi vốn cũng như dòng tiền để đảm bảo khả năng thanh toán ổn định, không để thâm hụt vốn quá lớn. Tóm lại, qua phân tích tình hình công nợ ta thấy ở năm 2011, cuối năm so với đầu năm, công nợ phải thu và công nợ phải trả của công ty đều giảm đi . Nhưng tại cả hai thời điểm, số vốn công ty bị chiếm dụng luôn lớn hơn số vốn đi chiếm dụng. Trong các khoản vốn đi chiếm dụng được không tồn tại các khoản nợ quá hạn chưa trả, không xảy ra tranh chấp giữa các bên nên tạm thời các
  56. 56. khoản nợ phải trả này chưa đáng lo ngại song cũng cần phải quản lý sát sao để đảm bảo khả năng thanh toán của công ty và ổn định tài chính trong hoạt động kinh doanh. Nhìn chung các khoản phải thu giảm cho thấy nỗ lực của công ty trong việc thu hồi các khoản nợ nhưng vẫn chưa thật sự hiệu quả. Do đó, kỳ thu tiền bình quân tăng nhẹ so với năm 2011, công ty nên có các biện pháp hữu hiệu hơn để tránh được tình trạng chiếm dụng vốn, góp phần đẩy nhanh tốc độ luân chuyển vốn. ( 3) Hàng tồn kho Hầu hết các doanh nghiệp đều có hàng tồn kho bởi vì tất cả các công đoạn mua, sản xuất và bán không diễn ra vào cùng một thời điểm. Mặt khác, cần có hàng tồn kho để duy trì khả năng hoạt động thông suốt của dây chuyền sản xuât, các hoạt động phân phối, tránh hiện tượng gián đoạn trong quá trình sản xuất đồng thời sử dụng hợp lý và tiết kiệm vốn lưu động. Hàng tồn kho là khoản vốn chiếm vị trí chủ yếu trong cơ cấu vốn lưu động của công ty. Đầu năm hàng tồn kho chiếm 74,88%. Cuối năm 2012, hàng tồn kho đạt giá trị 296.500 tỷ đồng, giảm 60.935 tỷ đồng so với đầu năm, tương ứng với giảm 17,05%. Nguyên nhân chủ yếu là do mức dự trữ nguyên vật liệu giảm. Xem xét kết cấu hàng tồn kho qua bảng 2.4, bao gồm: + Nguyên vật liệu: cuối năm là 133,513 tỷ đồng, giảm so với đầu năm 69,982 tỷ đồng, tương ứng với giảm 34,39%; làm cho tỷ trọng của nó trong hàng tồn kho của doanh nghiệp giảm xuống còn 45,03%. Nguyên nhân là do tình hình kinh tế khó khăn, cầu về tất cả các loại hàng hóa nói chung cũng như cao su nói riêng giảm nên công ty thu hẹp quy mô sản xuất. Đồng thời, cung về cao su tăng
  57. 57. mạnh do được mùa và xuất khẩu giảm do các nước nhập khẩu cao su lớn giảm nhu cầu, dẫn đến áp lực giảm giá cao su, công ty không cần phải dự trữ nguyên vật liệu như các năm trước. Điều này là hoàn toàn hợp lí với tình hình thực tế. Đồng thời việc giảm dự trữ nguyên vật liệu kéo theo các chi phí bổ sung như chi phí bảo quản, chi phí bảo hiểm cũng giảm, rút được một phần vốn lưu động bị ứ đọng trong khâu này. + Công cụ, dụng cụ: chiếm tỷ trọng không đáng kể trong tổng giá trị hàng tồn kho ( 0,89%), giảm 16,47% so với đầu năm. Do công cụ dụng cụ đã được đưa phần lớn vào phục vụ sản xuất kinh doanh. Hơn nữa nguồn cung cấp lại khá dồi dào vì vậy việc dự trữ một lượng lớn công cụ dụng cụ là khồn cần thiết. + Chi phí sản xuất kinh doanh dở dang: cuối năm là 5,57 tỷ đồng, giảm so với đầu năm 5990 tỷ đồng, tương ứng với giảm 51,82%. Quy mô sản xuất và sản lượng tiêu thụ giảm nên chi phí sản xuất kinh doanh giảm là hợp lí, không thể kết luận việc sản xuất kinh doanh bị gián đoạn. + Thành phẩm tồn kho: cuối năm là 150.234 tỷ đồng, tăng so với đầu năm 14.79 tỷ đồng, tương ứng với tỷ lệ tăng 10,92%. Thành phẩm tồn kho là khoản chiếm tỷ trọng cao nhất trong tổng giá trị hàng tồn kho ( 50,67%). Thành phẩm tồn kho tăng cũng là tình trạng chung của ngành trong tình hình nền kinh tế khó khăn. Các doanh nghiệp cạnh tranh nhau ngày càng gay gắt khi sức cầu và sản lượng tiêu thụ cả trong và ngoài nước đều giảm. Sản phẩm chính của công ty là các sản phẩm săm, lốp. Tuy nhiên, trong năm vừa qua, các hãng sản xuất ô tô, xe máy lại giảm sản lượng. Đồng thời, các nước mà công ty xuất khẩu sang như Trung Quốc, Ấn Độ, Hàn Quốc cũng giảm đơn đặt hàng. Những nguyên nhân đó khiến cho lượng thành phẩm tiêu thụ của công ty bị kém đi. Song, mức tăng
  58. 58. hàng tồn kho cuối năm so với đầu năm không quá lớn ( 10,92%) cho thấy công ty cũng tính toán không qúa chênh lệch nhu cầu tiêu thụ năm 2012, giảm thiểu phần nào vốn bị ứ đọng. Tuy nhiên, trong năm tới công ty cần phải cố gắng hơn nữa để cải thiện tình hình, kích thích tiêu thụ sản phẩm như khuyến khích khách hàng mua với số lượng lớn, tăng chiết khấu thương mại,… + Hàng hóa tồn kho: Hàng hóa tồn kho là săm lốp của các hãng khác được công ty mua về để bán kèm cho đồng bộ theo yêu cầu của khách hàng và chiếm tỷ trọng không lớn trong hàng tồn kho ( chỉ 1,44%). + Hàng gửi đi bán cuối năm là 280 triệu đồng, giảm so với đầu năm 205 triêu đồng, tương ứng với giảm 42,27%; khoản mục này chiếm tỷ trọng rất nhỏ trong tổng số hàng tồn kho. Để thấy rõ hơn tình hình quản lý hàng tồn kho, ta đi xem xét thêm một số chỉ tiêu về hiệu suất quản lý hàng tồn kho (Bảng 2.8): Bảng 2.8. Các chỉ tiêu về hiệu quả sử dụng hàng tồn kho của công ty Chỉ tiêu ĐVT Năm 2010 Năm 2011 Năm 2012 Chênh lệch Năm 2012 - 2011 Giá trị Tỷ lệ% 1. Giá vốn hàng bán Trđ 1.041.989 1.108.738 916.545 (192.193) (17,33) 2. Hàng tồn kho bình quân Trđ 252.299 314.785 326.968 12.183 3,87 3. Vòng quay hàng tồn kho Vòng 4,12 3,52 2,80 (0,72) (20,45) 4. Kỳ luân chuyển HTK Ngày 87,3 102,3 128,5 26,2 25,61 ( Nguồn BCKQKD, BCĐKTnăm 2011, năm 2012)

×