de tai giai phap nang cao su dung von kinh doanh tai cong ty son ha

Luận văn cuốikhóa Học viện tài chính Lê Thị Ngọc Thúy CQ45/11.111 LỜI NÓI ĐẦU Một doanh nghiệp tiến hành hoạt động kinh do...
Luận văn cuốikhóa Học viện tài chính Lê Thị Ngọc Thúy CQ45/11.112 nhân viên của công ty, vận dụng lý luận vào thực tiễn cô...
Luận văn cuốikhóa Học viện tài chính Lê Thị Ngọc Thúy CQ45/11.113 CHƯƠNG 1 VỐN KINH DOANH VÀ SỰ CẦN THIẾT NÂNG CAO HIỆU QU...
Luận văn cuốikhóa Học viện tài chính Lê Thị Ngọc Thúy CQ45/11.114 - Vốn phải vận động để sinh lời. Vốn biểu hiện bằng tiền...
Luận văn cuốikhóa Học viện tài chính Lê Thị Ngọc Thúy CQ45/11.115 định. Do đó, để hình thành nên các TSLĐ, doanh nghiệp ph...
Luận văn cuốikhóa Học viện tài chính Lê Thị Ngọc Thúy CQ45/11.116  Vốn bằng tiền: gồm tiền mặt tại quỹ, tiền gửi Ngân hàn...
Luận văn cuốikhóa Học viện tài chính Lê Thị Ngọc Thúy CQ45/11.117  Nội dung quản lí vốn lưu động - Tổ chức đảm bảo VLĐ  ...
Luận văn cuốikhóa Học viện tài chính Lê Thị Ngọc Thúy CQ45/11.118 - Quảnlívà sử dụngVLĐ : Cần tổ chức tốt quá trình sản xu...
Luận văn cuốikhóa Học viện tài chính Lê Thị Ngọc Thúy CQ45/11.119 VCĐ là số vốn đầu tư ứng trước để mua sắm, xây dựng, tra...
Luận văn cuốikhóa Học viện tài chính Lê Thị Ngọc Thúy CQ45/11.1110 Như vậy quản lí TSCĐ bao gồm đồng thời quản lí về hiện ...
Luận văn cuốikhóa Học viện tài chính Lê Thị Ngọc Thúy CQ45/11.1111 Để bảo toàn và nâng cao hiệu quả sử dụng VKD của doanh ...
Luận văn cuốikhóa Học viện tài chính Lê Thị Ngọc Thúy CQ45/11.1112 lí. Đồng thời có thể tính toán để tìm ra kết cấu vốn hợ...
Luận văn cuốikhóa Học viện tài chính Lê Thị Ngọc Thúy CQ45/11.1113 - Nguồn vốn bên trong: Là nguồn vốn có thể huy động đượ...
Luận văn cuốikhóa Học viện tài chính Lê Thị Ngọc Thúy CQ45/11.1114 Việc nâng cao hiệu quả sử dụng vốn đang là vấn đề rất b...
Luận văn cuốikhóa Học viện tài chính Lê Thị Ngọc Thúy CQ45/11.1115 Bất kì một doanh nghiệp nào tham gia vào hoạt động kinh...
Luận văn cuốikhóa Học viện tài chính Lê Thị Ngọc Thúy CQ45/11.1116 Chỉ tiêu này phản ánh số ngày cần thiết để thực hiện mộ...
Luận văn cuốikhóa Học viện tài chính Lê Thị Ngọc Thúy CQ45/11.1117 Chỉ tiêu này phản ánh độ dài thời gian bình quân kể từ ...
Luận văn cuốikhóa Học viện tài chính Lê Thị Ngọc Thúy CQ45/11.1118 - Hệ số thanh toán lãi vay: Hệ số thanh toán lãi vay = ...
Luận văn cuốikhóa Học viện tài chính Lê Thị Ngọc Thúy CQ45/11.1119 tài sản cố định Tổng nguyên giá của TSCĐ ở thời điểm đá...
Luận văn cuốikhóa Học viện tài chính Lê Thị Ngọc Thúy CQ45/11.1120 Hệ số này phản ánh vốn chủ sở hữu chiếm bao nhiêu phần ...
Luận văn cuốikhóa Học viện tài chính Lê Thị Ngọc Thúy CQ45/11.1121 Chỉ tiêu này phản ánh một đồng vốn chủ sở hữu bình quân...
Luận văn cuốikhóa Học viện tài chính Lê Thị Ngọc Thúy CQ45/11.1122 đồng thời định hướng hoạt động cho các doanh nghiệp thô...
Luận văn cuốikhóa Học viện tài chính Lê Thị Ngọc Thúy CQ45/11.1123 - Lãi suất trên thị trường: lãi suất trên thị trường tá...
Luận văn cuốikhóa Học viện tài chính Lê Thị Ngọc Thúy CQ45/11.1124 1.3.2. Các nhân tố thuộc về doanh nghiệp - Trình độ cán...
Luận văn cuốikhóa Học viện tài chính Lê Thị Ngọc Thúy CQ45/11.1125 còn đảm bảo cho doanh nghiệp khả năng an toàn tài chính...
Luận văn cuốikhóa Học viện tài chính Lê Thị Ngọc Thúy CQ45/11.1126 CHƯƠNG 2 THỰC TRẠNG QUẢN LÍ, SỬ DỤNG VÀ HIỆU QUẢ SỬ DỤN...
Luận văn cuốikhóa Học viện tài chính Lê Thị Ngọc Thúy CQ45/11.1127 Tên viết tắt: SONHA CORP Mã giao dịch: SHI Số cổ phiếu ...
Luận văn cuốikhóa Học viện tài chính Lê Thị Ngọc Thúy CQ45/11.1128 công trình dân dụng, công nghiệp, các dịch vụ cho nhà ở...
Luận văn cuốikhóa Học viện tài chính Lê Thị Ngọc Thúy CQ45/11.1129 2.1.4 Tình hình lao động Chất lượng nguồn nhân lực là m...
Luận văn cuốikhóa Học viện tài chính Lê Thị Ngọc Thúy CQ45/11.1130 Trình độ công nghệ sản xuất bồn nước, chậu rửa Inox của...
Luận văn cuốikhóa Học viện tài chính Lê Thị Ngọc Thúy CQ45/11.1131 Hà nhập khẩu thép không gỉ dạng cuộn, sau đó cán hoặc c...
Luận văn cuốikhóa Học viện tài chính Lê Thị Ngọc Thúy CQ45/11.1132 và có kinh nghiệm trong hoạt động phân phối sản phẩm, h...
Luận văn cuốikhóa Học viện tài chính Lê Thị Ngọc Thúy CQ45/11.1133 + Doanh thu thuần từ bán hàng và cung cấp dịch vụ tăng ...
Luận văn cuốikhóa Học viện tài chính Lê Thị Ngọc Thúy CQ45/11.1134 phí hoạt động tài chính tăng 24.186,88 trđ, tương ứng v...
Luận văn cuốikhóa Học viện tài chính Lê Thị Ngọc Thúy CQ45/11.1135 quân của người lao động được đánh giá là tương đương so...
Luận văn cuốikhóa Học viện tài chính Lê Thị Ngọc Thúy CQ45/11.1136 + Đời sống của đại đa số tầng lớp nhân dân được nâng ca...
Luận văn cuốikhóa Học viện tài chính Lê Thị Ngọc Thúy CQ45/11.1137 thay đổi bất lợi của các yếu tố đều có thể tác động khô...
Luận văn cuốikhóa Học viện tài chính Lê Thị Ngọc Thúy CQ45/11.1138 Nhận xét sự biến động vốn kinh doanh Dựa vào bảng phân ...
Luận văn cuốikhóa Học viện tài chính Lê Thị Ngọc Thúy CQ45/11.1139 Ở thời điểm cuối năm 2010 vốn chủ sở hữu tăng lên đáng ...
Luận văn cuốikhóa Học viện tài chính Lê Thị Ngọc Thúy CQ45/11.1140  Vay và nợ ngắn hạn giảm 22.696,17 trđ, tương ứng giảm...
Luận văn cuốikhóa Học viện tài chính Lê Thị Ngọc Thúy CQ45/11.1141 Tóm lại, qua quá trình phân tích, ta thấy quy mô của cô...
Luận văn cuốikhóa Học viện tài chính Lê Thị Ngọc Thúy CQ45/11.1142 Nguồn vốn thường xuyên = Vốn chủ sở hữu + Nợ dài hạn Nă...
Luận văn cuốikhóa Học viện tài chính Lê Thị Ngọc Thúy CQ45/11.1143 2.2.4.2 Tình hình tổ chức đảm bảo vốn lưu động Đối với ...
Luận văn cuốikhóa Học viện tài chính Lê Thị Ngọc Thúy CQ45/11.1144 phải thu chiếm tỉ trọng lớn nhất (đầu năm là 61,40%, cu...
Luận văn cuốikhóa Học viện tài chính Lê Thị Ngọc Thúy CQ45/11.1145 Khoản phải thu các doanh nghiệp khác tăng mạnh, cuối nă...
Luận văn cuốikhóa Học viện tài chính Lê Thị Ngọc Thúy CQ45/11.1146 Qua bảng số liệu ta thấy chênh lệch (phải thu – phải tr...
Luận văn cuốikhóa Học viện tài chính Lê Thị Ngọc Thúy CQ45/11.1147 2009 xuống còn 4.86 vòng trong năm 2010 (giảm 0.12 vòng...
Luận văn cuốikhóa Học viện tài chính Lê Thị Ngọc Thúy CQ45/11.1148 khoản nợ dài hạn đến hạn thanh toán, thực tế thì công t...
Luận văn cuốikhóa Học viện tài chính Lê Thị Ngọc Thúy CQ45/11.1149 Xét cơ cấu vốn về hàng tồn kho thì nguyên vật liệu chiế...
Luận văn cuốikhóa Học viện tài chính Lê Thị Ngọc Thúy CQ45/11.1150 Bảng 9 Các chỉ tiêu đánh giá hiệu quả sử dụng vốn về hà...
Luận văn cuốikhóa Học viện tài chính Lê Thị Ngọc Thúy CQ45/11.1151 về mặt lượng và giá trị. Hàng năm công ty cũng xây dựng...
  1. 1. Luận văn cuốikhóa Học viện tài chính Lê Thị Ngọc Thúy CQ45/11.111 LỜI NÓI ĐẦU Một doanh nghiệp tiến hành hoạt động kinh doanh thì trước hết phải có vốn. Vốn không chỉ là điều kiện tiên quyết cho sự ra đời của doanh nghiệp mà nó còn giữ vai trò quyết định trong quá trình hoạt động và phát triển của doanh nghiệp. Trong quá trình phát triển của mình, doanh nghiệp phải bảo toàn và phát triển được vốn kinh doanh hay nói cách khác được số vốn đã bỏ ra mà vốn tham gia vào sản xuất kinh doanh phải được sinh lời. Tuy nhiên khả năng sinh lời của đồng vốn tham gia vào sản xuất kinh doanh lại không hoàn toàn phụ thuộc vào lượng vốn huy động được mà còn phụ thuộc vào hiệu quả của việc quản lí, sử dụng vốn. Thực tế cho thấy tình trạng sử dụng vốn kém hiệu quả đang diễn ra ở rất nhiều doanh nghiệp, gây ra lãnh phí nguồn lực, việc tổ chức và sử dụng vốn như vậy sẽ ảnh hưởng rất xấu đến kết quả hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh. Do vậy vấn đề các doanh nghiệp đều quan tâm đó là làm thế nào để với một lượng vốn huy động vào sản xuất kinh doanh sẽ mang lại hiệu quả cao nhất, hay nói một cách khác chính là vấn đề nâng cao hiệu quả tổ chức, sử dụng vốn kinh doanh. Ngày nay với xu thế toàn cầu hóa, hội nhập quốc tế, các doanh nghiệp có nhiều cơ hội tiếp cận với khoa học công nghệ hiện đại, kinh nghiệm quản lí tiên tiến và mở rộng thị trường giúp nâng cao hiệu quả sử dụng vốn nhưng sự cạnh tranh lại diễn ra ngày càng gay gắt hơn. Vì thế, đòi hỏi công tác tổ chức quản lí và sử dụng vốn sao cho có hiệu quả lại càng có ý nghĩa vô cùng quan trọng. Trước hết nó sẽ quyết định được sự tồn tại và sau đó là khẳng định vị thế cho doanh nghiệp Nhận thức được tầm quan trọng của việc nâng cao hiệu quả tổ chức sử dụng vốn kinh doanh và qua thời gian thực tập tại Công ty Cổ phần quốc tế Sơn Hà cùng với sự hướng dẫn tận tình của cô giáo Vũ Thị Yến và tập thể cán bộ
  2. 2. Luận văn cuốikhóa Học viện tài chính Lê Thị Ngọc Thúy CQ45/11.112 nhân viên của công ty, vận dụng lý luận vào thực tiễn công ty đồng thời từ thực tiễn làm sáng tỏ lý luận em xin đi sâu nghiên cứu và hoàn thành luận văn tốt nghiệp với đề tài: “Các giải pháp tài chính chủ yếu nâng cao hiệu quả tổ chức sử dụng vốn kinh doanh tại Công ty cổ phần quốc tế Sơn Hà. Mục đích nghiên cứu của đề tài này là trên cơ sở thực tế tình hình tổ chức sử dụng vốn kinh doanh của công ty hiện nay để thấy được những mặt đã đạt được cần phát huy đồng thời cũng thấy được những tồn tại cần khắc phục, từ đó đưa ra những biện pháp cụ thể nhằm nâng cao hiệu quả tổ chức sử dụng vốn kinh doanh của Công ty. Nội dung của luận văn này gồm 3 chương: Chương 1: Vốn kinh doanh và sự cần thiết phải nâng cao hiệu quả sử dụng vốn kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp Chương 2: Thực trạng công tác tổ chức, quản lí sử dụng vốn kinh doanh của Công ty cổ phần quốc tế Sơn Hà Chương 3: Một số giải pháp tài chính chủ yếu nhằm nâng cao hiệu quả tổ chức sử dụng vốn kinh doanh tại Công ty cổ phần quốc tế Sơn Hà Ngày 05 tháng 04 năm 2010 Sinh viên Lê Thị Ngọc Thúy Lớp K45/11.11
  3. 3. Luận văn cuốikhóa Học viện tài chính Lê Thị Ngọc Thúy CQ45/11.113 CHƯƠNG 1 VỐN KINH DOANH VÀ SỰ CẦN THIẾT NÂNG CAO HIỆU QUẢ SỬ DỤNG VỐN KINH DOANH CỦA DOANH NGHIỆP 1.1.VỐN KINH DOANH VÀ NGUỒN HÌNH THÀNH VỐN KINH DOANH 1.1.1. Khái niệm vốn kinh doanh Phạm trù vốn kinh doanh (VKD) luôn gắn liền với khái niệm doanh nghiệp. Theo điều 4 Luật doanh nghiệp 2005, “Doanh nghiệp là tổ chức kinh tế có tên riêng, có tài sản, có trụ sở giao dịch ổn định, được đăng kí kinh doanh theo quy định của pháp luật nhằm mục đích thực hiện các hoạt động kinh doanh”. Bất kì một doanh nghiệp nào muốn tiến hành hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh đều cần phải có ba yếu tố cơ bản sau: Sức lao động, đối tượng lao động và tư liệu lao động. Để có được các yếu tố cơ bản này đòi hỏi doanh nghiệp phải ứng ra một số vốn tiền tệ nhất định phù hợp với quy mô và điều kiện kinh doanh. Lượng vốn tiền tệ đó được gọi là VKD của doanh nghiệp. Khái niệm vốn kinh doanh: VKD của doanh nghiệp là biểu hiện bằng tiền của toàn bộ tài sản được huy động, sử dụng vào hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh nhằm mục đích sinh lời. 1.1.2. Đặc trưng của vốn kinh doanh Để quản lí và sử dụng có hiệu quả VKD đòi hỏi doanh nghiệp phải nhận thức đúng đắn các đặc trưng của vốn - Vốn phải đại diện cho một lựong tài sản nhất định.
  4. 4. Luận văn cuốikhóa Học viện tài chính Lê Thị Ngọc Thúy CQ45/11.114 - Vốn phải vận động để sinh lời. Vốn biểu hiện bằng tiền nhưng tiền chỉ là dạng tiềm năng của vốn. Để trở thành vốn thì tiền phải được vận động sinh lời nghĩa là tiền chỉ được coi là vốn khi chúng được đưa vào sản xuất kinh doanh. Trong quá trình vận động, vốn có thể thay đổi hình thái biểu hiện, nhưng ban đầu và kết thúc vòng tuần hoàn đều là hình thái tiền tệ. - Vốn phải được tích tụ, tập trung đến một lượng nhất định mới có thể đầu tư vào sản xuất kinh doanh. - Vốn có giá trị về mặt thời gian, nghĩa là đồng vốn tại các thời điểm khác nhau có giá trị không giống nhau. Sở dĩ có sự khác nhau này là do ảnh hưởng của các yếu tố như : lạm phát, lãi suất … - Vốn là loại hàng hoá đặc biệt : Khi sử dụng “hàng hoá” vốn sẽ tạo ra một giá trị lớn hơn. “Hàng hoá” vốn được mua bán trên thị trường dưới hình thức mua bán quyền sử dụng vốn. Giá mua chính là lãi tiền vay mà người vay vốn phải trả cho người cho vay vốn để có quyền sử dụng lượng vốn đó. - Vốn phải gắn liền với chủ sở hữu: Đôi khi có sự tách biệt giữa quyền sử dụng vốn và quyền sở hữu vốn nên người sử dụng và chủ sở hữu vốn không phải là một. Điều này càng được thể hiện rõ nét trong điều kiện hiện nay, khi mà hệ thống ngân hàng phát triển rất mạnh mẽ. 1.1.3. Phân loại vốn kinh doanh trong doanh nghiệp Căn cứ vào đặc điểm luân chuyển khi tham gia vào quá trình sản xuất kinh doanh, VKD được chia thành: vốn cố định (VCĐ) và vốn lưu động (VLĐ) 1.1.3.1 Vốn lưu động của doanh nghiệp  Khái niệm vốn lưu động Để đảm bảo cho quá trình sản xuất kinh doanh được tiến hành thường xuyên liên tục, đòi hỏi doanh nghiệp phải có một lượng tài sản lưu động nhất
  5. 5. Luận văn cuốikhóa Học viện tài chính Lê Thị Ngọc Thúy CQ45/11.115 định. Do đó, để hình thành nên các TSLĐ, doanh nghiệp phải ứng ra một số vốn tiền tệ nhất định đầu tư vào các tài sản đó. Số vốn tiền tệ này được gọi là vốn lưu động của doanh nghiệp Vốn lưu động của doanh nghiệp là số vốn ứng ra để hình thành nên các TSLĐ nhằm đảm bảo cho quá trình kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp được thực hiện thường xuyên liên tục. Vốn lưu động luân chuyển toàn bộ giá trị ngày trong một lần và được thu hồi toàn bộ, hoàn thành một vòng luân chuyển khi kết thúc một chu kì kinh doanh  Đặc điểm của vốn lưu động: - Vốn lưu động trong quá trình chu chuyển luôn thay đổi hình thái biểu hiện. - Vốn lưu động dịch chuyển toàn bộ giá trị một lần vào giá trị sản phẩm mới được tạo ra và được hoàn lại toàn bộ sau mỗi chu kì kinh doanh. - Vốn lưu động hoàn thành một vòng luân chuyển sau một chu kì kinh doanh khi doanh nghiệp tiêu thụ sản phẩm và thu được tiền bán hàng. Những đặc điểm này của vốn lưu động là do chịu sự chi phối của các đặc điểm của TSLĐ là tham gia vào từng chu kì sản xuất, bị tiêu dùng trong việc chế tạo ra sản phẩm và không giữ nguyên hình thái vật chất ban đầu.  Phân loại vốn lưu động Phân loại vốn lưu động là việc chia vốn lưu động ra thành các nhóm khác nhau theo những tiêu thức nhất định. - Phân loại theo hình thái biểu hiện. Theo cách phân loại này, vốn lưu động bao gồm:  Vốn bằng tiền và các khoản phải thu
  6. 6. Luận văn cuốikhóa Học viện tài chính Lê Thị Ngọc Thúy CQ45/11.116  Vốn bằng tiền: gồm tiền mặt tại quỹ, tiền gửi Ngân hàng và tiền đang chuyển. Tiền là tài sản lưu động có tính thanh khoản cao, có thể chuyển đổi thành các tài sản khác và trả nợ. Do đó mỗi doanh nghiệp cần phải có một lượng tiền tệ nhất định.  Các khoản phải thu: chủ yếu là các khoản phải thu từ khách hàng, khoản ứng trước cho người bán.  Vốn về hàng tồn kho Gồm vốn về vật tư dự trữ, vốn sản phẩm dở dang, vốn thành phẩm. Việc phân loại vốn theo cách này tạo điều kiện tuận lợi cho việc xem xét đánh giá mức tồn kho dự trữ và khả năng thanh toán của doanh nghiệp. Ngoài ra, dựa vào cách phân loại này còn có thể tìm ra biện pháp phát huy chức năng các thành phần vốn và biết được kết cấu vốn lưu động theo hình thái biểu hiện để định hướng điều chỉnh hợp lý, hiệu quả. - Phân loại theo vai trò của vốn lưu động đối với quá trình sản xuất kinh doanh Dựa theo căn cứ này thì vốn lưu động bao gồm: + Vốn lưu động trong khâu dự trữ sản xuất + Vốn lưu động trong khâu trực tiếp sản xuất + Vốn lưu động trong khâu lưu thông Phương pháp phân loại này cho phép biết được kết cấu vốn lưu động theo vai trò. Từ đó, giúp cho việc đánh giá tình hình phân bổ vốn lưu động trong các khâu của quá trình luân chuyển vốn, thấy được vai trò của từng thành phần vốn đối với quá trình kinh doanh. Trên cơ sở đó, đề ra các biện pháp tổ chức quản lí thích hợp nhằm tạo ra một kết cấu vốn lưu động hợp lý, tăng được tốc độ luân chuyển vốn lưu động.
  7. 7. Luận văn cuốikhóa Học viện tài chính Lê Thị Ngọc Thúy CQ45/11.117  Nội dung quản lí vốn lưu động - Tổ chức đảm bảo VLĐ  Xác định nhu cầu VLĐ hợp lí : Việc xác định nhu cầu VLĐ có ý nghĩa quan trọng . Bởi vì nếu nhu cầu vốn lưu động xác định quá thấp sẽ gây ra nhiều khó khăn cho công tác tổ chức đảm bảo vốn, gây căng thẳng giả tạo về vốn, làm gián đoạn quá trình sản xuất của Công ty. Còn nếu xác định cao hơn so với thực tế thì lại gây ra lãng phí vốn, vốn chậm luân chuyển. Công ty cần xác định nhu cầu vốn hợp lý, sát với thực tế cho hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh.  Tổ chức nguồn tài trợ VLĐ: Để đảm bảo quá trình sản xuất kinh doanh được tiến hành liên tục thường xuyên phải có một lượng TSLĐ nằm trong các giai đoạn luân chuyển từ khâu dự trữ đến lưu thông như NVL, thành phẩm, khoản phải thu... Các TSLĐ này gọi là TSLĐ thường xuyên. Tuy nhiên trong hoạt động kinh doanh có những thời điểm làm nảy sinh thêm nhu cầu VLĐ, bộ phận tăng thêm này gọi là TSLĐ tạm thời. Hiện nay một doanh nghiệp thường sử dụng chủ yếu 3 mô hình tài trợ sau:  Toàn bộ TSLĐ thường xuyên được đảm bảo bằng nguồn vốn thường xuyên, toàn bộ TSLĐ tạm thời được đảm bảo bằng nguồn vốn tạm thời  Toàn bộ TSLĐ thường xuyên và một phần TSLĐ tạm thời được đảm bảo bằng nguồn vốn thường xuyên, một phần TSLĐ tạm thời còn lại được đảm bảo bằng nguồn vốn tạm thời.  Một phần TSLĐ thường xuyên được đảm bảo bằng nguồn vốn thường xuyên, còn một phần TSLĐ thường xuyên và toàn bộ TSLĐ tạm thời được đảm bảo bằng nguồn vốn tạm thời. Trong từng điều kiện doanh nghiệp có thể sử dụng linh hoạt các chính sách tài trợ.
  8. 8. Luận văn cuốikhóa Học viện tài chính Lê Thị Ngọc Thúy CQ45/11.118 - Quảnlívà sử dụngVLĐ : Cần tổ chức tốt quá trình sản xuất và đẩy mạng công tác tiêu thụ sản phẩm, tìm hiểu, nắm bắt đặc điểm tiêu thu của thị trường, từ đó xác định kết cấu hợp lí các mặt hàng, nguồn cung cấp và giá cả.  Đối với tiền và các khoản tương đương tiền: Cần quản lí chặt chẽ các khoản tiền mặt, xác định mức tồn trữ tiền mặt hợp lí, đảm bảo khả năng thanh toán cho doanh nghiệp…  Đốivới hàng tồnkho, cầnxâydựngđịnhmức vậttư, xác định mức tồn trữ hợp lí, thườngxuyêntheo dõisựbiến độngcủa thịtrườngvật tư, tổ chức tốt việc dữ trữ, bảo quản vật , hàng hóa, lựa chọn người cung ứng phù hợp…  Đối với các khoản phải thu: Cần mở sổ theo dõi các khoản phải thu trong và ngoài doanh nghiệp, chuẩn bị sẵn các chứng từ cần thiết đối với các khoản nợ sắp đến kì hạn thanh toán, thực hiện các biện pháp kịp thời thu hồi các khoản nợ đến hạn. Chủ động áp dụng các biện pháp tích cực và thích hợp thu hồi các khoản nợ qúa hạn…  Chủ động thực hiện các biện pháp phòng ngừa rủi ro, bảo toàn vốn kinh doanh: mua bảo hiểm, trích lập quỹ dự phòng tài chính, dự phòng giảm giá hàng tồn kho… 1.3.1.2 Vốn cố định của doanh nghiệp  Khái niệm vốn cố định Để hình thành các TSCĐ đòi hỏi doanh nghiệ p phải ứng trước một lượng vốn tiền tệ nhất định, lượng vốn tiền tệ này được gọi là VCĐ của doanh nghiệp. VCĐ là một bộ phận của vốn đầu tư ứng trước để hình thành nên TSCĐ mà có đặc điểm là luân chuyển dần dần từng phần trong nhiều chu kì sản xuất và hoàn thành một vòng luân chuyển khi TSCĐ hết thời gian sử dụng.  Đặc điểm luân chuyển của vốn cố định
  9. 9. Luận văn cuốikhóa Học viện tài chính Lê Thị Ngọc Thúy CQ45/11.119 VCĐ là số vốn đầu tư ứng trước để mua sắm, xây dựng, trang bị TSCĐ nên quy mô của VCĐ sẽ quyết định đến quy mô TSCĐ. Song ngược lại, những đặc điểm kinh tế kĩ thuật của TSCĐ trong quá trình sử dụng lại chi phối đến đặc điểm tuần hoàn và chu chuyển của VCĐ. Có thể khái quát đặc điểm chu chuyển chủ yếu của VCĐ trong quá trình kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp như sau: - VCĐ tham gia vào nhiều chu kì sản xuất kinh doanh mới hoàn thành một vòng chu chuyển. - VCĐ chu chuyển giá trị dần dần từng phần vào giá trị sản phẩm trong các chu kì sản xuất kinh doanh dưới hình thức khấu hao, tương ứng với phần hao mòn TSCĐ. - Sau nhiều chu kì sản xuất VCĐ mới hoàn thành một vòng luân chuyển. Sau mỗi chu kì sản xuất, phần vốn được luân chuyển vào giá trị sản phẩm dần dần tăng lên, phần giá trị còn lại giảm xuống cho đến khi TSCĐ hết hạn sử dụng, giá trị của nó được chuyển hết vào giá trị sản phẩm thì VCĐ mới hoàn thành một vòng luân chuyển. Dựa vào những đặc điểm luân chuyển của VCĐ đòi hỏi việc quản lí VCĐ phải kết hợp giữa quản lí theo giá trị và quản lí hình thái biểu hiện vật chất của nó – chính là các TSCĐ của doanh nghiệp  Nội dung quản lí VCĐ - Quản lí TSCĐ Tư liệu lao động phải thỏa mãn 2 tiêu chuẩn sau được ghi nhận là TSCĐ + Tiêu chuẩn về thời gian: Có thời gian sử dụng từ một năm trở lên + Tiêu chuẩn về giá trị: Theo thông tư 203, giá trị tối thiểu là 10 triệu đồng.
  10. 10. Luận văn cuốikhóa Học viện tài chính Lê Thị Ngọc Thúy CQ45/11.1110 Như vậy quản lí TSCĐ bao gồm đồng thời quản lí về hiện vật và quản lí về mặt giá trị. Thực hiện tốt việc phân cấp quản lí TSCĐ huy động tối đa tài sản hiện có vào hoạt động kinh doanh góp phần nâng cao hiệu suất sử dụng vốn: - Quản lí về hiện vật  Cần lập hồ sơ, đánh số, mở sổ quản lí theo dõi đối với từng tài sản, theo nguyên tắc mỗi TSCĐ phải có cá nhân hoặc bộ phận chịu trách nhiệm quản lí, sử dụng. Thường xuyên kiểm tra, giám sát được tình hình sử dụng tài sản để có biện pháp huy động cao độ tài sản hiện có vào hoạt động kinh doanh.  Thực hiện tốt chế độ bảo dưỡng, sửa chữa TSCĐ không để tình trạng hư hỏng bất thường làm gián đoạn hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh. Doanh nghiệp chủ động và có trách nhiệm tiến hành nhượng bán, thanh lí TSCĐ không dùng hoặc lạc hậu, hư hỏng hoặc đã khấu hao hết để nhanh chóng thu hồi vốn.  Cần chú trọng đến công tác đổi mới trang thiết bị, phương pháp công nghệ một cách kịp thời và thích hợp để tăng cường khả năng cạnh tranh của doanh nghiệp.  Khấu hao TSCĐ và quản lí sử dụng quĩ khấu hao Mục đích của việc trích khấu hao là nhằm thu hồi lại vốn giá trị TSCĐ do sự hao mòn nhằm tái sản xuất ra TSCĐ. Doanh nghiệp cần phải lựa chọn phương pháp khấu hao và mức khấu hao hợp lí làm cơ sở cho việc thu hồi đầy đủ và kịp thời vốn đầu tư ứng trước vào tài sản cố định. Bên cạnh đó, cần đánh giá và đánh giá lại tài sản cố định để có điều chỉnh kịp thời giá trị TSCĐ để tạo điều kiện tính đúng, tính đủ chi phí khấu hao, không để mất vốn. Do đó quản lí quĩ khấu hao hiệu quả không chỉ góp phần tái sản xuất giản đơn mà còn có thể tái sản xuất mở rộng TSCĐ. 1.1.4. Nguồn vốn kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp
  11. 11. Luận văn cuốikhóa Học viện tài chính Lê Thị Ngọc Thúy CQ45/11.1111 Để bảo toàn và nâng cao hiệu quả sử dụng VKD của doanh nghiệp thì các nhà quản lí cần phải nẳm rõ nguồn hình thành VKD, từ đó có phương án huy động, biện pháp quản lí sử dụng thích hợp đem lại hiệu quả cao. Tùy từng tiêu thức nhất định mà nguồn VKD của doanh nghiệp được chia thành các loại khác nhau. 1.1.4.1. Phân loại theo quan hệ sở hữu vốn Dựa vào tiêu thức này có thể chia nguồn vốn của doanh nghiệp thành hai loại: Vốn chủ sở hữu và nợ phải trả. - Vốn chủ sở hữu là phần vốn thuộc quyền sở hữu của chủ doanh nghiệp, bao gồm số vốn chủ sở hữu bỏ ra và phần bổ sung từ kết quả kinh doanh. Tùy theo từng loại hình doanh nghiệp mà VCSH là vốn nhà nước đối với doanh nghiệp Nhà nước, vốn tự bổ sung từ lợi nhuận sau thuế và từ các quỹ của doanh nghiệp. Đặc điểm của nguồn vốn chủ sở hữu là không có thời gian đáo hạn, có độ an toàn cao, lợi nhuận chi trả phụ thuộc vào hiệu quả kinh doanh và chính sách phân phối lợi nhuận của doanh nghiệp. - Nợ phải trả là thể hiện bằng tiền những nghĩa vụ mà doanh nghiệp có trách nhiệm phải thanh toán cho các tác nhân kinh tế khác như: nợ vay, các khoản phải trả cho người bán, cho Nhà nước, cho người lao động trong doanh nghiệp…Nợ phải trả có thể là nợ phải trả ngắn hạn, nợ phải trả dài hạn Để đảm bảo cho hoạt động kinh doanh đạt hiệu quả cao, thông thường một doanh nghiệp phải phối hợp cả hai nguồn: Vốn chủ sở hữu và nợ phải trả.Sự kết hợp hai nguồn này phụ thuộc vào đặc điểm của ngành mà doanh nghiệp hoạt động, và quyết định của người quản lí. Nhận thức được từng loại vốn sẽ giúp doanh nghiệp tìm được biện pháp tổ chức quản lí, sử dụng vốn hợp
  12. 12. Luận văn cuốikhóa Học viện tài chính Lê Thị Ngọc Thúy CQ45/11.1112 lí. Đồng thời có thể tính toán để tìm ra kết cấu vốn hợp lí với chi phí sử dụng vốn thấp nhất. 1.1.4.2. Phân loại theo thời gian huy động và sử dụng nguồn vốn Căn cứ theo tiêu thức này có thể chia nguồn vốn của doanh nghiệp ra làm hai loại: - Nguồn vốn thường xuyên: Là tổng thể các nguồn có tính chất ổn định mà doanh nghiệp có thể sử dụng vào hoạt động kinh doanh. Nguồn này thường dùng để mua sắm, hình thành tài sản cố định và một bộ phận tài sản lưu động thường xuyên cần thiết cho hoạt động kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp. Nguồn vốn thường xuyên của doanh nghiệp = Vốn chủ sở hữu + Nợ dài hạn - Nguồn vốn tạm thời: Là các nguồn vốn có tính chất ngắn hạn doanh nghiệp có thể sử dụng để đáp ứng các yêu cầu có tính chất tạm thời phát sinh trong hoạt động kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp. Nguồn vốn này thường bao gồm vay ngắn hạn ngân hàng và các tổ chức tín dụng, các khoản chiếm dụng hợp pháp như các khoản phải trả cho người bán, khoản phải trả cho người lao động, khoản trả trước cho người bán. Phương pháp phân loại này giúp cho các nhà quản lí xem xét huy động các nguồn vốn phù hợp với thời gian sử dụng của các yếu tố cần thiết cho quá trình kinh doanh đáp ứng đầy đủ kịp thời VKD và góp phần nâng cao hiệu quả sử dụng vốn của doanh nghiệp. 1.1.4.3. Phân loại theo phạm vi huy động vốn Căn cứ theo phạm vi huy động các nguồn vốn của doanh nghiệp có thể chia thành nguồn vốn bên trong và nguồn vốn bên ngoài :
  13. 13. Luận văn cuốikhóa Học viện tài chính Lê Thị Ngọc Thúy CQ45/11.1113 - Nguồn vốn bên trong: Là nguồn vốn có thể huy động được vào đầu tư từ chính hoạt động của bản thân doanh nghiệp tạo ra. Nguồn vốn bên trong thể hiện khả năng tự tài trợ của doanh nghiệp. Nguồn vốn này có ý nghĩa rất lớn đối với sự phát triển của doanh nghiệp. Nguồn vốn này bao gồm lợi nhuận sau thuế giữ lại để tái đầu tư, khoản khấu hao tài sản cố định, tiền nhượng bán tài sản, vật tư không cần dùng hoặc thanh lý TSCĐ. - Nguồn vốn bên ngoài: Là nguồn vốn mà doanh nghiệp có thể huy động từ bên ngoài đáp ứng nhu cầu sản xuất kinh doanh của đơn vị mình. Bao gồm vay của người thân, vay ngân hàng thương mại và các tổ chức tài chính khác, nhận vốn góp liên doanh liên kết, tín dụng thương mại của nhà cung cấp, thuê tài sản, huy động vốn bằng phát hành chứng khoán. Việc huy động vốn từ bên ngoài, nó sẽ làm khuếch đại lợi nhuận sau thuế cho doanh nghiệp nếu như doanh nghiệp làm ăn có hiệu quả và tỉ suất sinh lời kinh tế trên vốn kinh doanh lớn hơn chi phí sử dụng vốn. 1.2. HIỆU QUẢ SỬ DỤNG VỐN KINH DOANH 1.2.1. Sự cần thiết phải nâng cao hiệu quả sử dụng vốn kinh doanh Hiệu quả sử dụng vốn là một phạm trù kinh tế phản ánh trình độ khai thác, sử dụng và quản lí nguồn lực vốn trong hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp. Hiệu quả sử dụng vốn ảnh hưởng có tính quyết định đến sự tồn tại và phát triển của một doanh nghiệp Nâng cao hiệu quả sử dụng vốn của doanh nghiệp nghĩa là với một lượng vốn nhất định sẽ tạo ra được nhiều doanh thu, lợi nhuận hơn; hoặc doanh thu và lợi nhuận không thay đổi nhưng lượng vốn ứng ra thấp hơn. Nâng cao hiệu quả sử dụng vốn là biện pháp để bảo toàn và phát triển vốn của doanh nghiệp
  14. 14. Luận văn cuốikhóa Học viện tài chính Lê Thị Ngọc Thúy CQ45/11.1114 Việc nâng cao hiệu quả sử dụng vốn đang là vấn đề rất bức thiết đối với mọi doanh nghiệp. Sự cần thiết này xuất phát từ những lí do sau:  Xuất phát từ vai trò của vốn trong quá trình sản xuất kinh doanh Vốn là điều kiện tiên quyết cho sự ra đời, tồn tại và phát triển của doanh nghiệp. Nếu không có vốn thì doanh nghiệp không thể tồn tại được, nếu thiếu vốn gây khó khăn, làm gián đoạn sản xuất và làm giảm hiệu quả sử dụng vốn. Vốn không được bảo toàn và phát triển tức là mục tiêu đầu tư vốn không đạt được. Không tạo cơ hội cho doanh nghiệp trong việc đầu tư đổi mới thiết bị công nghệ, mở rộng quy mô sản xuất làm giảm khả năng cạnh tranh của doanh nghiệp trên thị trường, từ đó làm giảm lợi nhuận của doanh nghiệp. Đòi hỏi các doanh nghiệp phải tìm các biện pháp để nâng cao hiệu quả sử dụng vốn.  Xuất phát từ thực tế sử dụng vốn của nhiều doanh nghiệp hiện nay Trong thời kì bao cấp, nguồn vốn của doanh nghiệp chủ yếu là do nhà nước cấp phát, không phải chịu trách nhiệm về số vốn doanh nghiệp đã sử dụng, làm cho vai trò của tài chính trở nên mờ nhạt. Tuy nhiên trong nền kinh tế thị trường, với sự hoạt động của nhiều thành phần kinh tế, sự cạnh tranh khốc liệt giữa các doanh nghiệp không chỉ trong nước mà cả các doanh nghiệp nước ngoài, đòi hỏi các doanh nghiệp phải tự nâng cao hiệu quả sử dụng vốn thì mới có thể tồn tại và phát triển được. Tuy nhiên trong tình hình hiện nay, không ít doanh nghiệp làm ăn kém hiệu quả, tình trạng thiếu vốn, ứ đọng vốn không bảo toàn được vốn thậm chí có những doanh nghiệp còn đang đứng bên bờ vực phá sản do hiệu quả sử dụng vốn thấp. Vì vậy, nâng cao hiệu quả sử dụng vốn đang là một yêu cầu cấp bách hiện nay đối với các doanh nghiêp Việt Nam.  Xuất phát từ mục đích kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp
  15. 15. Luận văn cuốikhóa Học viện tài chính Lê Thị Ngọc Thúy CQ45/11.1115 Bất kì một doanh nghiệp nào tham gia vào hoạt động kinh doanh đều mong muốn tối đa hóa lợi nhuận. Tức cùng một đồng vốn có thể mang lại lợi nhuận cao nhất. Trong đó, việc nâng cao hiệu quả sử dụng VKD là yếu tố có tính chất quyết định. Nâng cao hiệu quả sử dụng vốn không chỉ mang lại lợi nhuận trước mắt mà còn có ý nghĩa lâu dài đối với sự phát triển của doanh nghiệp  Xuất phát từ ý nghĩa xã hội Việc nâng cao hiệu quả sử dụng vốn sẽ tận dụng được các nguồn lực của xã hội, tăng thu nhập cho người lao động, góp phần thúc đẩy sự phát triển bền vững của xã hội. 1.2.2. Các chỉ tiêu đánh giá hiệu quả sử dụng VKD trong DN 1.2.2.1. Nhóm chỉ tiêu đánh giá hiệu quả sử dụng Vốn lưu động  Các hệ số về hiệu suất hoạt động - Vòng quay vốn lưu động Vòng quay vốn lưu động( L) = Doanh thu thuần Vốn lưu động bình quân Chỉ tiêu này phản ánh số vòng quay vốn được thực hiện trong một thời kỳ nhất định (thường là một năm). Vòng quay vốn lưu động nhanh sẽ giúp DN tăng hiệu quả sử dụng vốn, tiết kiệm được lượng vồn lưu động cần thiết trong kinh doanh, từ đó giảm được chi phí sử dụng vốn vay. - Kỳ luân chuyển vốn lưu động Kỳ luân chuyển vốn lưu động (K) = Số ngày trong kỳ Số vòng quay vốn lưu động
  16. 16. Luận văn cuốikhóa Học viện tài chính Lê Thị Ngọc Thúy CQ45/11.1116 Chỉ tiêu này phản ánh số ngày cần thiết để thực hiện một vòng quay vốn lưu động. Vòng quay vốn lưu động càng nhanh thì kỳ luân chuyển vốn lưu động càng được rút ngắn, vốn lưu động càng được sử dụng có hiệu quả. Mức tiết kiệm VLĐ do tăng tốc độ luân chuyển VLĐ: Phản ánh số VLĐ có thể tiết kiệm được do tăng tốc độ luân chuyển VLĐ ở kỳ so sánh với kỳ gốc. VTK = M1 x (K1-K0) 360 Trong đó: VTK: Số VLĐ có thể tiết kiệm được hoặc phải tăng thêm do ảnh hưởng của tốc độ luân chuyển VLĐ kỳ so sánh với kỳ gốc M1: Tổng mức luân chuyển VLĐ kỳ so sánh K1, K0: Kỳ luân chuyển VLĐ kỳ so sánh, kỳ gốc - Hàm lượng vốn lưu động Hàm lượng Vốn lưu động = Vốn lưu động bình quân trong kỳ Doanh thu thuần về bán hàng trong kỳ Chỉ tiêu này phản ánh để có một đồng doanh thu thuần về bán hàng trong kỳ cần bao nhiêu vốn lưu động. - Vòng quay các khoản phải thu Vòng quay các khoản phải thu = Doanh thu thuần Các khoản phải thu bình quân Chỉ tiêu này phản ánh số vòng quay các khoản phải thu trong kỳ. - Kỳ thu tiền bình quân Kỳ thu tiền bình quân = Số ngày trong kỳ Vòng quay các khoản phải thu
  17. 17. Luận văn cuốikhóa Học viện tài chính Lê Thị Ngọc Thúy CQ45/11.1117 Chỉ tiêu này phản ánh độ dài thời gian bình quân kể từ lúc DN xuất giao hàng cho đến khi DN thu được tiền bán hàng. Kỳ thu tiền càng ngắn càng tốt cho hoạt động của DN. - Vòng quay hàng tồn kho: phản ánh số vòng quay hàng tồn kho thực hiện được trong kỳ. Chỉ tiêu này càng lớn thì hàng tồn kho luân chuyển càng nhanh, hiệu quả sử dụng vốn lưu động được nâng cao và ngược lại. Vòng quay hàng tồn kho = Giá vốn hàng bán Hàng tồn kho bình quân  Các chỉ tiêu đánh giá khả năng thanh toán - Hệ số khả năng thanh toán: Hệ số khả năng thanh toán Nợ ngắn hạn = Tổng tài sản ngắn hạn Nợ ngắn hạn Hệ số này phản ánh khả năng chuyển đổi tài sản thành tiền để trang trải các khoản nợ ngắn hạn của DN. Vì thế, hệ số này cũng thể hiện mức độ bảo đảm thanh toán các khoản nợ ngắn hạn của DN. - Hệ số khả năng thanh toán nhanh: Hệ số khả năng thanh toán nhanh = Tổng tài sản ngắn hạn - hàng tồn kho Nợ ngắn hạn Chỉ tiêu này phản ánh khả năng thanh toán nợ ngắn hạn xét về mặt tiềm năng không dựa vào việc bán hàng tồn kho. Do hàng tồn kho muốn chuyển đổi thành tiền phải có thời gian và hàng tồn kho có tính thanh khoản thấp - Hệ số khả năng thanh toán tức thời: Hệ số khả năng thanh toán tức thời = Tiền và tương đương tiền Nợ ngắn hạn
  18. 18. Luận văn cuốikhóa Học viện tài chính Lê Thị Ngọc Thúy CQ45/11.1118 - Hệ số thanh toán lãi vay: Hệ số thanh toán lãi vay = Lợi nhuận trước lãi vay và thuế Số tiền lãi vay phải trả trong kỳ 1.2.3.2. Nhóm chỉ tiêu đánh giá hiệu quả sử dụng Vốn cố định - Hiệu suất sử dụng vốn cố định Hiệu suất sử dụng vốn cố định = Doanh thu thuần trong kỳ Số vốn cố định bình quân sử dụng trong kỳ Chỉ tiêu này phản ánh cứ một đồng vốn cố định có thể tham gia tạo ra bao nhiêu đồng doanh thu thuần về bán hàng trong kỳ. Để đánh giá đúng mức kết quả quản lý và sử dụng vốn cố định của từng thời kỳ, chỉ tiêu hiệu suất sử dụng vốn cố định cần phải được xem xét trong mối liên hệ với chỉ tiêu hiệu suất sử dụng TSCĐ - Hiệu suất sử dụng tài sản cố định Hiệu suất sử dụng tài sản cố định = Doanh thu thuần trong kỳ Nguyên giá tài sản cố định bình quân trong kỳ Chỉ tiêu này phản ánh một đồng tài sản cố định trong kỳ tham gia tạo ra bao nhiêu đồng doanh thu thuần. Thông qua chỉ tiêu này cũng cho phép đánh giá trình độ sử dụng vốn của DN. - Hệ số huy động vốn cố định trong kỳ Hệ số huy động vốn cố định = Số vốn cố định đang dùng trong hoạt động kinh doanh Số vốn cố định hiện có của DN Chỉ tiêu này phản ánh trong một đồng vốn cố định hiện có của DN có bao nhiêu đồng vốn cố định đang dùng trong hoạt động kinh doanh. - Hệ số hao mòn tài sản cố định Hệ số hao mòn = Số khấu hao luỹ kế của TSCĐ ở thời điểm đánh giá
  19. 19. Luận văn cuốikhóa Học viện tài chính Lê Thị Ngọc Thúy CQ45/11.1119 tài sản cố định Tổng nguyên giá của TSCĐ ở thời điểm đánh giá Chỉ tiêu này, một mặt phản ánh mức độ hao mòn của TSCĐ trong DN, mặt khác, nó phản ánh tổng quát tình trạng về năng lực còn lại của TSCĐ cũng như vốn cố định ở thời điểm đánh giá. - Hàm lượng vốn cố định Hàm lượng Vốn cố định = Vốn cố định bình quân trong kỳ Doanh thu thuần về bán hàng trong kỳ Chỉ tiêu này phản ánh để có một đồng doanh thu thuần về bán hàng trong kỳ cần bao nhiêu vốn cố định. Hệ số trang bị cho một công nhân trực tiếp sản xuất = Nguyên giá TSCĐ trực tiếp sản xuất trong kì Số lượng công nhân trực tiếp sản xuất 1.2.3.3. Nhóm chỉ tiêu đánh giá hiệu quả sử dụng toàn bộ vốn kinh doanh  Các chỉ tiêu đánh giá cơ cấu nguồn vốn của DN - Hệ số nợ: Hệ số nợ = Tổng nợ Tổng nguồn vốn Hệ số này phản ánh nợ phải trả chiếm bao nhiêu phần trăm trong nguồn vốn của DN hay trong tài sản của DN bao nhiêu phần trăm được hình thành bằng nguồn nợ phải trả. - Hệ số vốn chủ sở hữu: Hệ số vốn chủ sở hữu = Nguồn vốn chủ sở hữu = 1 – Hệ số nợ Tổng nguồn vốn
  20. 20. Luận văn cuốikhóa Học viện tài chính Lê Thị Ngọc Thúy CQ45/11.1120 Hệ số này phản ánh vốn chủ sở hữu chiếm bao nhiêu phần trăm trong tổng nguồn vốn của DN.  Các chỉ tiêu phản ánh hiệu suất hoạt động toàn bộ VKD * Chỉ tiều vòng quay toàn bộ vốn Doanh thu thuần trong kỳ Vòng quay toàn bộ vốn (Lv) = VKD bình quân sử dụng trong kỳ Chỉ tiêu này phản ánh VKD trong kỳ chu chuyển được bao nhiêu vòng hay mấy lần. Chỉ tiêu này đạt cao, hiệu suất sử dụng VKD càng cao. * Chỉ tiêu tỉ suất sinh lời kinh tế của tài sản Tỉ suất sinh lời kinh tế tài sản (ROAE) = Lợi nhuận trước thuế và lãi vay VKD bình quân Chỉ tiêu này cho phép đánh giá khả năng sinh lời của một đồng vốn kinh doanh, không tính đến ảnh hưởng của thuế thu nhập doanh nghiệp và nguồn gốc của vốn kinh doanh. * Chỉ tiêu tỉ suất lợi nhuận vốn kinh doanh Lợi nhuận sau thuế Tỉ suất LNST/VK (ROA) = VKD bình quân sử dụng trong kỳ Chỉ tiêu này phản ánh mỗi đồng VKD bình quân sử dụng trong kỳ tạo ra bao nhiêu đồng lợi nhuận sau thuế. * Chỉ tiêu tỉ suất lợi nhuận vốn chủ sở hữu Lợi nhuận sau thuế Tỉ suất lợi nhuận VCSH (ROE) = VCSH bình quân sử dụng trong kỳ
  21. 21. Luận văn cuốikhóa Học viện tài chính Lê Thị Ngọc Thúy CQ45/11.1121 Chỉ tiêu này phản ánh một đồng vốn chủ sở hữu bình quân sử dụng trong kỳ tạo ra bao nhiêu đồng lợi nhuận sau thuế cho chủ sở hữu. * Phương trình phân tích DUPONT : Tỉ suất LNST/VKD = Hệ số lãi ròng x Vòng quay toàn bộ vốn(ROA) Phương trình này cho thấy được tác động của yếu tố tỷ suất lợi nhuận sau thuế trên doanh thu và hiệu suất sử dụng toàn bộ vốn ảnh hưởng như thế nào đến tỷ suất lợi nhuận sau thuế trên vốn kinh doanh. Hệ số lãi Vòng quay Mức độ sử dụng Tỉ suất lợi nhuận VCSH = x x (ROE) ròng toàn bộ vốn đòn bẩy tài chính Phương trình cho thấy rõ các yếu tố chủ yếu tác động đến tỷ suất lợi nhuận vốn chủ sở hữu trong kỳ. 1.3 Các nhân tố ảnh hưởng đến hiệu quả sử dụng vốn kinh doanh Để có thể đưa ra những biện pháp để nâng cao hiệu quả sử dụng vốn thì trước hết doanh nghiệp cần phải tìm ra những nhân tố tác động đến chúng.Các nhân tố này tác động đến hiệu quả sử dụng vốn thông qua tác động đến lợi nhuận trên một vòng quay vốn. 1.3.1. Các nhân tố khách quan - Cơ chế quản lí và các chính sách vĩ mô của Nhà nước: Nhà nước tạo ra môi trường hành lang pháp lý cho các doanh nghiệp tồn tại và phát triển
  22. 22. Luận văn cuốikhóa Học viện tài chính Lê Thị Ngọc Thúy CQ45/11.1122 đồng thời định hướng hoạt động cho các doanh nghiệp thông qua các chính sách kinh tế vĩ mô. Vì vậy, khi có một sự thay đổi trong chính sách kinh tế như các chính sách thuế, chính sách xuất nhập khẩu, chính sách đầu tư… cũng có thể ảnh hưởng lớn tới hiệu quả sử dụng VKD của doanh nghiệp. - Sự biến động của nền kinh tế thế giới: Ngày nay với xu thế toàn cầu hóa,hội nhập kinh tế quốc tế, thị trường đầu vào cũng như thị trường đầu ra luôn chịu sự tác động của những yếu tố trên thị trường thế giới. Các doanh nghiệp ngày nay không chỉ chú ý đến thị phần trong nước mà còn hướng tới thị trường nước ngoài. Vì vậy các cơ chế,chính sách,luật pháp điều lệ quốc tế, khủng hoảng kinh tế cũng như các yếu tố trên thị trường thế giới, đặc biệt là tỉ giá ảnh hưởng rất lớn đến hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp. - Đặc điểm ngành kinh doanh: Đặc thù ngành kinh doanh sẽ tác động đến cơ cấu vốn, nguồn vốn của doanh nghiệp cũng như vòng quay của vốn. Do đó, việc so sánh các chỉ tiêu phản ánh hiệu quả sử dụng vốn của doanh nghiệp với chỉ tiêu trung bình ngành là rất cần thiết để đánh giá đúng những ưu và nhược điểm của doanh nghiệp trong việc quản lý và sử dụng vốn. - Khả năng cạnh tranh trên thị trường: Các doanh nghiệp luôn chịu sự cạnh tranh gay gắt từ các đối thủ, không chỉ trong nước. Trong điều kiện hiện nay, hàng từ nước ngoài vẫn có lợi thế cạnh tranh một phần vì tâm lí ưa thích hàng ngoại đối với các sản phẩm cao cấp, còn đối với các sản phẩm phục vụ người có thu nhập trung bình và thấp thì các doanh nghiệp trong nước lại khó cạnh tranh được về giá. Như vậy sức ép cạnh tranh là rất lớn,một doanh nghiệp có khả năng cạnh tranh tốt, việc tiêu thụ sản phẩm tốt tạo ra lợi nhuận cao, hiệu quả sử dụng vốn cũng được nâng cao.
  23. 23. Luận văn cuốikhóa Học viện tài chính Lê Thị Ngọc Thúy CQ45/11.1123 - Lãi suất trên thị trường: lãi suất trên thị trường tác động đến chi phí huy động vốn. Trong điều kiện các yếu tố khác không đổi, nếu chi phí sử dụng vốn giảm thì sẽ làm tăng lợi nhuận từ đó làm tăng tỷ suất lợi nhuận trên vốn. - Mức độ lạm phát của nền kinh tế: Lạm phát ảnh hưởng đến hoạt động kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp thông qua giá nguyên liệu đầu vào và giá thành sản phẩm tiêu thụ. Nền kinh tế có lạm phát cao sẽ làm cho mức mua của đồng tiền giảm sút doanh nghiệp phải ứng ra một lượng vốn lớn hơn để có những tài sản tương đương như cũ, khi đó sức mua đồng vốn đã bị giảm. Mặt khác, trong thời kì lạm phát sức mua đồng tiền giảm, thu nhập người dân điều chỉnh chậm gây khó khăn cho doanh nghiệp trong vấn đề tiêu thụ sản phẩm. Vì vậy, nếu như doanh nghiệp không có biện pháp quản lí tốt có thể dẫn tới tình trạng mất vốn, có thể làm cho doanh nghiệp trên bờ vực phá sản. Ngoài ra, lạm phát còn ảnh hưởng đến công tác trích khấu hao. Do khấu hao được tính trên giá trị sổ sách tại lúc đem vào sử dụng nên giá trị khấu hao có thể không đủ để tái tạo TSCĐ mới. - Các điều kiện tự nhiên và thiên tai: như bão lụt, hỏa hoạn… làm tài sản của doanh nghiệp bị tổn thất, giảm dần có thể dẫn tới mất vốn của doanh nghiệp. Đặc biệt là các doanh nghiệp có sản phẩm chịu tác động môi trường như: ngành xây dựng, ngành nông nghiệp. - Sự tiến bộ của khoa học kĩ thuật: Khoa học công nghệ sẽ là cơ hội những cũng là thách thức đối với doanh nghiệp, làm tăng hao mòn vô hình . Đây là nguyên nhân quan trọng làm cho doanh nghiệp bị mất vốn và áp lực đầu tư đổi mới tài sản.
  24. 24. Luận văn cuốikhóa Học viện tài chính Lê Thị Ngọc Thúy CQ45/11.1124 1.3.2. Các nhân tố thuộc về doanh nghiệp - Trình độ cán bộ quản lí và tay nghề người lao động: Đây là nhân tố quyết định đến việc nâng cao hiệu quả sử dụng vốn. Với một người quản lí giỏi, không những sẽ đưa ra được một quy trình quản lí vốn chặt chẽ mà còn tận dụng được những cơ hội kinh doanh mang lại lợi nhuận cao cho doanh nghiệp, nâng cao hiệu quả sử dụng vốn. Bên cạnh đó, trình độ tay nghề của người lao động cũng rất quan trọng trong việc nâng cao năng suất lao động, chất lượng sản phẩm, hiệu quả sử dụng tài sản… từ đó tác động đến hoạt động tiêu thụ sản phẩm và lợi nhuận cho của doanh nghiệp. - Ý thức của người sử dụng vốn: Điều này thể hiện rõ nét và cụ thể trong quá trình mua sắm vật tư kĩ thuật không phù hợp với quy trình sản xuất, không đúng chất lượng quy định, trong quá trình sản xuất không tận dụng hết phế phẩm, phế liệu, thiếu ý thức trách nhiệm với công việc…Tất cả đều ảnh hưởng rất xấu đến hiệu quả sử dụng vốn. - Trình độ tổ chức sản xuất: Họat động sản xuất kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp là sự kết hợp của nhiều bộ phận, nhiều phân xưởng. Nếu doanh nghiệp có sự sắp xếp phù hợp thì hoạt động kinh doanh sẽ diễn ra nhịp nhàng, tiết kiệm thời gian, giảm chi phí, tăng năng suất lao động - Lựa chọn phương án sản xuất: Nếu một doanh nghiệp đưa ra được những lựa chọn đầu tư đúng như khi nào thì nên đổi mới máy móc thiết bị, mua những loại máy móc thiết bị nào là phù hợp, đầu tư phát triển những loại sản phẩm nào là phù hợp với khuynh hướng, thị hiếu trong tương lai…thì doanh nghiệp không những sản xuất ra được những sản phẩm chất lượng tốt nhất, phù hợp với thị hiếu người tiêu dùng, tiết kiệm được chi phí sử dụng vốn
  25. 25. Luận văn cuốikhóa Học viện tài chính Lê Thị Ngọc Thúy CQ45/11.1125 còn đảm bảo cho doanh nghiệp khả năng an toàn tài chính trong hoạt động. Từ đó sẽ tạo ra được lợi nhuận cao hơn và hoạt động kinh doanh được trôi chảy. - Cơ cấu vốn và nguồn vồn: Việc lựa chọn cơ cấu vốn dựa theo đặc điểm của từng ngành nghề kinh doanh, tuy nhiên cách thức đầu tư, huy động vốn của mỗi doanh nghiệp là khác nhau. Một cơ cấu vốn là hợp lí khi chi phí sử dụng nó là tối thiểu mà vẫn đảm bảo hiệu quả hoạt động tối ưu, hay còn gọi là cơ cấu nguồn vốn tối ưu. 1.4. Các biện pháp nâng cao hiệu quả sử dụng vốn kinh doanh - Cần đưa ra một cơ chế quản lí tài sản và vốn chặt chẽ trong đó quy định trách nhiệm của từng cá nhân và tổ chức trong việc sử dụng tài sản. - Phải thiết lập, đánh giá, lựa chọn được các dự án đầu tư phát triển tốt. Sau đó, cần phải cân nhắc, lựa chọn những loại máy móc thiết bị trang bị cho kế hoạch đó. - Xác định hợp lí nhu cầu vốn cho kế hoạch sản xuất, để từ đó có biện pháp huy động vốn phù hợp, tránh tình trạng thừa hoặc thiếu vốn làm tăng chi phí sử dụng vốn, làm gián đoạn hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh. - Tổ chức huy động vốn đầy đủ và kịp thời. - Tổ chức sử dụng vốn tiết kiệm và hiệu quả. Trên đây là một số biện pháp cơ bản mang tính định hướng chung cho mọi loại hình doanh nghiệp. Để các biện pháp này mang lại hiệu quả cao thì đòi hỏi doanh nghiệp phải vận dụng vào những đặc điểm riêng có của mình để đưa ra những giải pháp cho phù hợp.
  26. 26. Luận văn cuốikhóa Học viện tài chính Lê Thị Ngọc Thúy CQ45/11.1126 CHƯƠNG 2 THỰC TRẠNG QUẢN LÍ, SỬ DỤNG VÀ HIỆU QUẢ SỬ DỤNG VỐN KINH DOANH TẠI CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUỐC TẾ SƠN HÀ 2.1 Vài nét chung về công ty cổ phần quốc tế Sơn Hà 2.1.1 Khái quát lịch sử hình thành và phát triển của công ty Công ty Cổ phần Quốc tế Sơn Hà tiền thân là Công ty TNHH Cơ Kim khí Sơn Hà, được thành lập và hoạt động theo giấy chứng nhận đăng ký kinh doanh số 070376 ngày 23 tháng 11 năm 1998 do Sở Kế hoạch và Đầu tư thành phố Hà Nội cấp, công ty chuyển đổi sang mô hình Công ty cổ phần và hoạt động theo Giấy chứng nhận đăng ký kinh doanh số 0103020425 do Sở Kế hoạch và Đầu tư thành phố Hà Nội cấp ngày 30 tháng 10 năm 2007. Trong quá trình hoạt động, Công ty đã 02 lần được Sở Kế hoạch và Đầu tư thành phố Hà nội cấp bổ sung Giấy chứng nhận đăng ký kinh doanh để phù hợp với tình hình hoạt động của Công ty. Trải qua hơn 13 năm hình thành và phát triển, từ một nhà sản xuất bồn chứa nước Inox, Sơn Hà đã định hướng chiến lược phát triển đầu tư chuyên sâu vào công nghệ sản xuất thép không gỉ. Đến ngày nay, Sơn Hà đã trở thành một trong những công ty hàng đầu trong lĩnh vực sản xuất, gia công thép không gỉ và các sản phẩm từ thép không gỉ của Việt Nam. Sản phẩm của Công ty được phân phối trên phạm vi toàn quốc thông qua mạng lưới phân phối gồm hơn 500 nhà phân phối và hơn 5000 nhà đại lý, hoặc xuất khẩu trực tiếp ra nước ngoài. Một số thông tin về Công ty Tên Công ty: CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUỐC TẾ SƠN HÀ Tên giao dịch: SON HA INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
  27. 27. Luận văn cuốikhóa Học viện tài chính Lê Thị Ngọc Thúy CQ45/11.1127 Tên viết tắt: SONHA CORP Mã giao dịch: SHI Số cổ phiếu lưu hành tính đến thời điểm 31/12/2011 : 25.000.000 cổ phiếu Trụ sở: Lô số 2 CN1 - Cụm Công nghiệp nhỏ và vừa Từ Liêm, Huyện Từ Liêm, TP Hà Nội Điện thoại: (84-4) 6265 6566 Fax: (84-4) 6265 6588 Website:www.sonha.com Các mốc lịch sử phát triển chính Năm 1998: Thành lập với tên Công ty TNHH Cơ Kim khí Sơn Hà theo Giấy CNĐKKD số 3823GP/TLDN ngày 17/11/1998 của UBND thành phố Hà Nội, vốn điều lệ 600,000,000 đồng Năm 2007: Chuyển đổi loại hình DN được chuyển đổi thành Công ty cổ phần, với tên đăng ký là Công ty Cổ phần Quốc tế Sơn Hà và vốn điều lệ là 41 tỷ đồng. Tháng 12/2009: Chính thức niêm yết 15,000,000 cổ phiếu tại Sở GDCK TP.Hồ Chí Minh theo chấp thuận của Sở GDCK Hà Nội. Đến nay vốn điều lệ của Sơn Hà là 250,000,000,000 VNĐ.( Hai trăm năm mươi tỉ đồng) 2.1.2 Chức năng kinh doanh Sản xuất các sản phẩm cơ khí tiêu dùng; Xây dựng các công trình dân dụng, công nghiệp, giao thông; Sản xuất và mua bán các sản phẩm năng lượng mới như: năng lượng mặt trời, năng lượng gió; Sản xuất và mua bán ống thép các loại; Sản xuất và mua bán các loại thiết bị lọc nước; Luyện kim, đúc thép, cán kéo thép; Khai thác, vận hành các dịch vụ phục vụ tòa nhà, khu chung cư,
  28. 28. Luận văn cuốikhóa Học viện tài chính Lê Thị Ngọc Thúy CQ45/11.1128 công trình dân dụng, công nghiệp, các dịch vụ cho nhà ở và văn phòng làm việc; Kinh doanh các sản phẩm thiết bị nhà bếp; Thu gom rác thải không độc hại; thu gom rác thải độc hại; xử lý và tiêu thụ rác thải không độc hại, xử lý và tiêu thụ rác thải độc hại. 2.1.3 Cơ cấu tổ chức của Công ty 2.1.3.1 Đặc điểm tổ chức quản lí Công ty Cổ phần Quốc tế Sơn Hà được tổ chức và hoạt động theo Luật doanh nghiệp số 60/2005/QH đã được Quốc hội Nước Cộng hòa Xã hội Chủ nghĩa Việt Nam thông qua ngày 29 tháng 11 năm 2005, Điều lệ Tổ chức và Hoạt động của Công ty và các văn bản pháp luật khác có liên quan. Công ty Cổ phần Quốc tế Sơn Hà được tổ chức và điều hành theo mô hình Công ty cổ phần, tuân thủ theo các quy định của pháp luật hiện hành. Cơ quan quyền lực cao nhất, quyết định mọi vấn đề quan trọng trong công ty là Đại hội đồng cổ đông, giúp việc cho cơ quan này có Hội đồng quản trị, ban kiểm soát, ban tổng Giám đốc và các phòng ban chức năng. Cơ cấu bộ máy quản lí thể hiện ở sơ đồ 1. 2.3.1.2 Đặc điểm tổ chức bộ máy kế toán - Hình thức kế toán áp dụng: hình thức nhật kí chung. - Qúa trình thực hiện kế toán : các nghiệp vụ kinh tế phát sinh được thực hiện trên máy tính. Kế toán tập hợp và phân loại các chứng từ, sau đó nhập số liệu trên chứng từ vào máy tính. Máy tính sẽ tự động thực hiện các bút toán, phân bổ, kết chuyển cuối kì. - Niên độ kếtoán thực hiện bắtđầu từ ngày 01/01 và kết thúc ngày 31/12. - Đơn vị tiền tệ sử dụng trong ghi chép kế toán của công ty là: VNĐ. - Công ty nộp thuế theo phương pháp khấu trừ. Bộ máy kế toán của công ty (sơ đồ 02)
  29. 29. Luận văn cuốikhóa Học viện tài chính Lê Thị Ngọc Thúy CQ45/11.1129 2.1.4 Tình hình lao động Chất lượng nguồn nhân lực là một trong những yếu tố quan trọng quyết định sự phát triển của Công ty, vì vậy Công ty luôn đặt mục tiêu xây dựng đội ngũ nhân viên chuyên nghiệp lên hàng đầu trong chiến lược phát triển của mình. Số lượng cán bộ nhân viên chính thức của Công ty là 754 người Yếu tố Số lượng(người) Tỉ lệ I. Tổng số lượng nhân viên 754 100% II. Phân theo trình độ chuyên môn 754 100% 1. Trình độ đại học trở lên 93 12,33% 2. Trình độ cao đẳng 50 6,63% 3. Trình độ trung cấp 86 11,41% 4. Trình độ sơ cấp 150 19,89% 5. Công nhân 375 49,73% (Nguồn: Phòng nhân sự Công ty CP Quốc tế Sơn Hà) 2.1.5 Trình độ khoa học công nghệ Hiện nay công ty tiến hành sản xuất tại 2 nhà máy và một chi nhánh + Nhà máy sản xuất I : Địa chỉ: Khu công nghiệp vừa và nhỏ huyện Từ Liêm - Hà Nội, chuyên sản xuất sản phẩm bồn chứa nước Inox. + Nhà máy sản xuất II : Địa chỉ: Cụm Công nghiệp, Thị trấn Phùng, Huyện Đan Phượng, Hà Nội. Là cơ sở sản xuất chính, tập trung sản xuất hầu hết các sản phẩm của Công ty như thép cán nguội, ống thép, chậu rửa và thiết bị nhà bếp, đồng thời sản xuất bán thành phẩm để cung cấp cho nhà máy sản xuất của Sơn Hà và khách hàng. + Chi nhánh I : Địa chỉ: Khu Công nghiệp Tân Bình TP,HCM. Sản xuất và kinh doanh các mặt hàng chủ đạo của Công ty như bồn chứa nước các loại, chậu rửa và ống thép Inox.
  30. 30. Luận văn cuốikhóa Học viện tài chính Lê Thị Ngọc Thúy CQ45/11.1130 Trình độ công nghệ sản xuất bồn nước, chậu rửa Inox của Sơn Hà được đánh giá ở mức khá hiện đại của ngành. Bồn chứa nước Inox của Sơn Hà hiện được sản xuất bằng vật liệu SUS 304, trên dây chuyền công nghệ của Nhật Bản và hệ thống quản lý chất lượng đạt tiêu chuẩn quốc tế ISO 9001:2008, giúp sản phẩm có độ cứng vững và độ bền rất cao. Sản phẩm ống Inox có chất lượng cao và đồng đều nhờ dây chuyền công nghệ hiện đại và đội ngũ nhân viên giàu kinh nghiệm. Ngoài ra Sơn Hà còn có các chuyên gia nước ngoài trực tiếp điều hành và kiểm tra chất lượng sản phẩm theo đúng tiêu chuẩn quốc tế ISO 9001:2000 và tiêu chuẩn PED-EU. Trên thực tế, việc sản xuất bồn Inox và chậu rửa không yêu cầu công nghệ cao, rào cản về công nghệ đối với việc ra nhập ngành là không lớn. Tuy nhiên, sự khác biệt của Sơn Hà so với các doanh nghiệp khác là ở việc xây dựng quy trình sản xuất, quản lý chất lượng tốt, giúp giảm thiểu tiêu hao nguyên vật liệu, nâng cao năng suất đồng thời đảm bảo chất lượng sản phẩm ổn định. Bên cạnh đó, công nghệ sản xuất ống thép công nghiệp được coi là một thế mạnh của Sơn Hà. Do nắm được công nghệ hàn plasma trong quy trình sản xuất ống thép công nghiệp nên các sản phẩm của Sơn Hà luôn có chất lượng tốt, được khách hàng đánh giá cao. Máy móc sản xuất ống thép không gỉ chủ yếu được nhập từ Đài Loan và Trung Quốc. Để làm chủ công nghệ và phát huy tối đa hiệu suất sử dụng máy móc, Sơn Hà có các chuyên gia người Đài Loan tư vấn và đội ngũ cán bộ kĩ thuật cao được đào tạo bài bản và nhiều kinh nghiệm. 2.1.6 Cơ cấu sản phẩm của Công ty CP Quốc tế Sơn Hà Công ty Cổ phần Quốc tế Sơn Hà là một doanh nghiệp hoạt động trong lĩnh vực sản xuất và kinh doanh các sản phẩm làm từ thép không gỉ (Inox). Sơn
  31. 31. Luận văn cuốikhóa Học viện tài chính Lê Thị Ngọc Thúy CQ45/11.1131 Hà nhập khẩu thép không gỉ dạng cuộn, sau đó cán hoặc cắt để làm nguyên liệu đầu vào sản xuất các sản phẩm từ thép không gỉ ,các sản phẩm chính gồm: + Bồn nước Inox Sản phẩm bồn nước Inox: hiện nay được sản xuất dưới 2 dạng: dạng đứng và dạng ngang, với dung tích từ 500-30.000 lít. +Chậu rửa Inox Sản phẩm của Công ty bao gồm các loại chậu rửa một ngăn, hai ngăn, chậu góc vuông + Thép cuộn cán nguội, ống thép không gỉ: Mặt hàng ống thép không gỉ bao gồm ống thép công nghiệp và ống thép trang trí. + Phân phối mặt hàng Thái Dương Năng và một số mặt hàng khác. Với cam kết mang lại những sản phẩm chất lượng tốt nhất, tối đa hóa lợi ích cho khách hàng, Sơn Hà đã xây dựng một quy trình sản xuất đồng bộ,tiên tiến,và kiểm soát chất lượng chặt chẽ Quy trình sản xuất, kiểm soát chất lượng sản phẩm(sơ đồ 03) 2.1.7 Thị trường nguyên vật liệu đầu vào. Công ty hiện nay đang duy trì quan hệ với rất nhiều nhà cung cấp trong nước lâu năm, kể cả các nhà cung cấp từ những năm đầu khi Công ty thành lập. Tình hình cung cấp vật tư của các nguồn cung cấp nước ngoài cho Sơn Hà hiện nay cũng rất thuận lợi. Nguyên liệu chính của Sơn Hà là thép không gỉ (Inox) được nhập khẩu chính từ Hàn Quốc, Đài Loan,Trung Quốc và Ấn Độ là những nhà sản xuất thép hàng đầu trên thế giới với sản lượng lớn và nguồn cung cấp ổn định. 2.1.8 Thị trường đầu ra và vị thế của công ty trong ngành Thị trường chủ yếu của Công ty hiện thời là Hà Nội, các tỉnh miền Bắc, miền Trung, TP.HCM và các tỉnh miền Nam. Thế mạnh của Sơn Hà là đã xây dựng được một hệ thống bán hàng và đại lý phân phối rộng có tiềm lực tài chính
  32. 32. Luận văn cuốikhóa Học viện tài chính Lê Thị Ngọc Thúy CQ45/11.1132 và có kinh nghiệm trong hoạt động phân phối sản phẩm, hoạt động hiệu quả trên toàn quốc. Sơn Hà đã xây dựng được thương hiệu và vị thế tốt trên thị trường. Sản phẩm của Sơn Hà có ưu thế cạnh tranh ở khu vực Miền Bắc nơi Công ty đặt nhà máy sản xuất chính. Trong nước tại khu vực Miền Bắc, đối thủ cạnh tranh chính của Sơn Hà ở khu vực này là thương hiệu Tân Á, tại khu vực miền Trung và miền Nam là thương hiệu Toàn Mỹ và Đại Thành. Đối thủ cạnh tranh ở nước ngoài chủ yếu là các dòng sản phẩm giá rẻ của Trung Quốc. Đặc biệt đối với dòng sản phẩm sản phẩm ống thép công nghiệp, ống thép trang trí và thép cuộn, Sơn Hà được coi là doanh nghiệp dẫn đầu Việt Nam về công nghệ và quy mô sản xuất. Hiện nay ở Việt Nam chỉ có 3 công ty sản xuất mặt hàng này bao gồm: Sơn Hà, Hòa Bình, Hoàng Vũ, trong đó Sơn Hà chiếm lĩnh thị trường tiêu thụ với hơn 85% sản lượng sản xuất trong nước. 2.1.9 Nhận xét khái quát về kết quả kinh doanh hai năm vừa qua Nhìn vào bảng 1 trên ta thấy, lợi nhuận sau thuế năm 2009 đạt 25,396.68 trong khi đó năm 2010 tăng mạnh lên đến 79.190,23 trđ, tăng thêm 53.793,55 trđ, tương ứng với tỉ lệ tăng 211.81%. Lợi nhuận sau thuế tăng là do lợi nhuận trước thuế tăng mạnh, năm 2010 tăng 62.206,84 trđ so với năm 2009, tương ứng với tỉ lệ 182.09%. Phân tích chi tiết các chỉ tiêu trên báo cáo kết quả kinh doanh ta thấy:  Hoạt động kinh doanh - Hoạt động bán hàng và cung cấp dịch vụ + Lợi nhuận gộp về bán hàng và cung cấp dịch vụ năm 2010 tăng 61.431,59 trđ so với năm 2009 là do tốc độ gia tăng của doanh thu cao hơn sự gia tăng của giá vốn hàng bán.
  33. 33. Luận văn cuốikhóa Học viện tài chính Lê Thị Ngọc Thúy CQ45/11.1133 + Doanh thu thuần từ bán hàng và cung cấp dịch vụ tăng là do sự gia tăng nhanh của doanh thu bán hàng và cung cấp dịch vụ. Trong năm công ty đã áp dụng chiến lược maketing hiệu quả, giúp công ty đẩy mạnh tiêu thụ sản phẩm. Hơn nữa trong năm nền kinh tế thế giới có dấu hiệu phục hồi, việc xuất khẩu ống thép không gỉ của công ty tăng mạnh. Chỉ tiêu Năm 2009 Năm 2010 Chênh lệch Tỉ lệ giá vốn hàng bán trên DTT 86,39% 84,98% -1,41% Tỉ lệ chi phí bán hàng trên DTT 2,43% 4,21% 1,78% Tỉ lệ chi phí quản lí trên DTT 2,34% 1,63% -0,71% + Giá vốn tăng do việc tiêu thụ sản phẩm của công ty tăng. Hơn nữa, năm 2010 giá nguyên liệu thép không gỉ tăng so với năm 2009, giá thép không gỉ mác 304 đã tăng từ 2.912 USD/1 tấn lên 3.670 USD/1 tấn. Tuy nhiên tỉ suất giá vốn trên doanh thu giảm, đây là kết quả của sự cố gắng của công ty trong việc quản lí chi phí sản xuất. + Chi phí bán hàng trong tăng 32.162,26 trđ với tỉ lệ tăng 124,12%. Nguyên nhân của việc tăng này là do trong năm công ty thực hiện một số chương trình quảng cáo lớn trên truyền hình, trên VOV. + Chi phí quản lí doanh nghiệp trong năm giảm 2.545,14 trđ với tỉ lệ giảm 10,19%. Những chính sách tiết kiệm chi phí do ban quản trị doanh nghiệp đề ra đã phát huy được hiệu quả đáng kể. - Hoạt động tài chính Năm 2010 doanh thu hoạt động tài chính tăng 52.303,93 trđ so với năm 2009, tương ứng với tỉ lệ tăng 627.35%. Doanh thu tài chính trong năm là do các khoản lợi nhuận, cổ tức được chia và khoản lãi do việc bán 49% vốn của công ty mẹ đầu tư vào công ty con và lãi chuyển nhượng công ty liên kết. Chi
  34. 34. Luận văn cuốikhóa Học viện tài chính Lê Thị Ngọc Thúy CQ45/11.1134 phí hoạt động tài chính tăng 24.186,88 trđ, tương ứng với tỉ lệ tăng 35,46%. Nguyên nhân là do bắt đầu từ quý I/2010 không còn chính sách hỗ trợ lãi suất 4% cho các khoản vay bổ sung vốn lưu động.  Hoạt động khác Lợi nhuận khác tăng 4.226,42 trđ với tỉ lệ tăng 128.16%. Nếu như năm 2009 khoản lỗ từ hoạt động khác của công ty là 449,15 trđ, thì đến năm 2010, lợi nhuận từ hoạt động khác là 1.681,56 trđ, chủ yếu là do thu nhập khác tăng mạnh 3.950,82 trđ, khoản này tăng chủ yếu là do khoản thu tiền thanh lí nhượng bán TSCĐ là 4.850 trđ và khoản bồi thường do hàng kém phẩm chất là 2.470 trđ Một số chỉ tiêu khác Qua bảng trên ta thấy công ty vẫn thực hiện chi trả cổ tức đều đặn cho cổ đông theo đúng kế hoạch đã được Đại hồi đồng cổ đông thông qua dựa trên kế hoạch kinh doanh của công ty, năm 2009 tỷ lệ chi trả cổ tức là 15% mệnh giá, chi trả bằng tiền mặt, sang năm 2010 do có lợi nhuận cao trong hoạt động kinh doanh nên Công ty tiến hành chi trả cổ tức 30% mệnh giá. Mức thu nhập bình Chỉ tiêu Năm Năm 2009 2010 Tỷ lệ chi trả cổ tức (%) 15 30 EPS(đồng) 1.693 3.168 DIV(đồng) 1.500 3.000 Thu nhập bình quân người lao động (đồng) 2.500.000 3.000.000 Mức đóng góp cho ngân sách(tỉ đồng) 8,77 17,2
  35. 35. Luận văn cuốikhóa Học viện tài chính Lê Thị Ngọc Thúy CQ45/11.1135 quân của người lao động được đánh giá là tương đương so với các Công ty cùng ngành. Thu nhập của Công ty không ngừng tăng lên qua các năm. Mức đóng góp vào ngân sách cũng tăng mạnh. Năm 2009, mức đóng góp của Công ty cho ngân sách nhà nước là 8.77 tỉ đồng thì con số này năm 2010 là 17.2 tỉ đồng Nhận xét chung: Nhìn chung hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh có hiệu quả, cần phát huy trong những năm tới. 2.2. THỰC TRẠNG TỔ CHỨC, SỬ DỤNG VÀ HIỆU QUẢ SỬ DỤNG VỐN KINH DOANH CỦA CÔNG TY QUỐC TẾ SƠN HÀ 2.2.1 Những thuận lợi khó khăn của công ty về tổ chức đảm bảo và sử dụng VKD.  Thuận lợi Tình hình Thế giới : Sự phục hồi tăng trưởng của các nền kinh tế trên thế giới sẽ đảm bảo sự gia tăng nhu cầu sử dụng thép không gỉ trong giai đoạn tới . Với nhu cầu thép không gỉ khoảng 21 triệu tấn năm 2005, tiêu dùng thép không gỉ có khả năng tăng tới 33 đến 35 triệu tấn vào năm 2012 theo đánh giá của Steel & Metal Marker Research (SMR). Tình hình trong nước và triển vọng phát triển của nghành: +Việt Nam đang trong giai đoạn mở cửa, hội nhập với kinh tế thế giới, tạo điều kiện cho các doanh nghiệp với tiến bộ khoa học kỹ thuật công nghệ, đổi mới công nghệ, nâng cao chất lượng, giảm chi phí, giá thành, từ đó nâng cao hiệu quả sử dụng vốn.
  36. 36. Luận văn cuốikhóa Học viện tài chính Lê Thị Ngọc Thúy CQ45/11.1136 + Đời sống của đại đa số tầng lớp nhân dân được nâng cao, nhu cầu tiêu dùng các sản phẩm thiết yếu phục vụ cho đời sống tăng nhanh, đặc biệt là các sản phẩm đáp ứng được yêu cầu về vệ sinh an toàn thực phẩm và sức khoẻ sinh hoạt hàng ngày. Do đó, nhu cầu sử dụng các sản phẩm được sản xuất từ thép không gỉ ngày càng gia tăng. + Những sản phẩm của Công ty hiện đang sản xuất nhận được sự ủng hộ của nhà nước. Hiện nay, những sản phẩm này được nhà nước khuyến khích sản xuất trong nước thông qua hệ thống hàng rào thuế quan. Thuế nhập khẩu thép không gỉ hiện tại vẫn giữ ở mức 0%. Về phía Công ty cũng có những mặt thuận lợi sau đây: + Sơn Hà đang sở hữu một thương hiệu mạnh, Sơn Hà có nhiều thuận lợi trong việc huy động vốn trên TTCK cũng như có nhiều cơ hội tiếp cận với các nguồn vốn khác như nguồn vốn vay ngân hàng, tín dụng nhà cung cấp,tín dụng khách hàng…đây đều là những nguồn vốn quan trọng trong việc đảm bảo vốn cho hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh. + Sơn Hà có đội ngũ lãnh đạo có trình độ, năng động am hiểu thị trường, đội ngũ CNV có trình độ, nhiều kinh nghiệm. Trong những năm qua Sơn Hà đã áp dụng hệ thống quản lí nguồn lực và quản lí chất lượng ISO 9001-2000, nhằm tối ưu hóa sự phối hợp giữa các nguồn lực, giảm thiểu chi phí, cũng như đảm bảo chất lượng sản phẩm đầu ra, từ đó thúc đẩy việc tiêu thụ sản phẩm, nâng cao hiệu quả sử dụng vốn.  Khó khăn + Xu thế toàn cầu hóa nền kinh tế, hội nhập nền kinh tế thế giới đã làm tăng sức ép cạnh tranh, các yếu tố môi trường vĩ mô như lạm phát, lãi suất, cơ chế chính sách….cũng ảnh hưởng rất lớn đến hiệu quả sử dụng vốn. Mỗi một sự
  37. 37. Luận văn cuốikhóa Học viện tài chính Lê Thị Ngọc Thúy CQ45/11.1137 thay đổi bất lợi của các yếu tố đều có thể tác động không tốt đến hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh, làm giảm hiệu quả sử dụng vốn. + Nguyên liệu chính của hoạt động sản xuất của Sơn Hà là thép không gỉ, được nhập khẩu toàn bộ. Do đặc thù sản xuất mang tính gia công nhiều nên chi phí nguyên vật liệu chiếm tỷ trọng lớn trong giá thành (khoảng 90% giá thành sản phẩm). Giá của nguyên liệu thường xuyên biến đổi đã gây khó khăn cho công ty khi ra quyết định thời điểm nhập nguyên vật liệu hợp lý. + Việc điều chỉnh giá bán sản phẩm luôn phải có độ trễ so với biến động giá nguyên vật liệu do phải mất một thời gian, người tiêu dùng mới có thể chấp nhận một mặt bằng giá mới của sản phẩm, ảnh hưởng đến việc tiêu thụ sản phẩm hàng hóa trên thị trường. Trên đây là những đánh giá về những thuận lợi và khó khăn của công ty trong việc tổ chức, sử dụng vốn. Tiếp theo ta đi vào phân tích việc tổ chức ,sử dụng và hiệu quả VKD để có cái nhìn rõ hơn về thực trạng sử dụng và hiệu quả sử dụng VKD của công ty trong năm vừa qua. 2.2.2 Tình hình cơ cấu và sự biến động của Vốn kinh doanh Tình hình cơ cấu và sự biến động của tài sản được thể hiện ở bảng 2 Nhận xét tình hình cơ cấu tài sản : +Tỉ trọng tài sản ngắn hạn đầu năm là 67,05%, cuối năm tỉ trọng tài sản ngắn hạn là 72,33%. +Tỉ trọng tài sản dài hạn đầu năm là 39,05%, cuối năm là 27,67%. Qua xem xét chúng ta thấy rằng trong cơ cấu tài sản của công ty thì tài sản ngắn hạn chiếm phần lớn trong tổng tài sản. Điều này nhìn chung là khá phù hợp với đặc điểm kinh doanh của Công ty, do đặc thù sản xuất của công ty mang tính gia công nhiều.
  38. 38. Luận văn cuốikhóa Học viện tài chính Lê Thị Ngọc Thúy CQ45/11.1138 Nhận xét sự biến động vốn kinh doanh Dựa vào bảng phân tích chúng ta thấy rằng tổng vốn kinh doanh tính đến thời điểm 31/12/2010 là 1.023.224,27 trđ, tăng so với thời điểm này năm trước là 300.358,13 trđ, với tỉ lệ tăng tương ứng là 41,55%. Trong đó: + Cuối năm vốn lưu động có quy mô là 740.050,18 trđ, tăng 252.093,75 trđ tương ứng với tỉ lệ tăng là 51,66%. + Cuối năm vốn cố định và vốn đầu tư dài hạn là 283.174,09 trđ, tăng 48.264,38 trđ, với tỉ lệ tăng là 20,55% Như vậy, chúng ta thấy rằng quy mô vốn kinh doanh của Công ty đã tăng so với đầu năm. 2.2.3. Tình hình cơ cấu và biến động của nguồn vốn kinh doanh Tình hình cơ cấu và sự biến động của tài sản được thể hiện ở bảng 3  Nhận xét cơ cấu nguồn vốn  Nợ phải trả chiếm tỉ trọng lớn, đầu năm tỉ trọng là 73.20%, cuối năm là 61.62%.  Vốn chủ hữu lần lượt chiếm tỉ trọng đầu năm là 26.8%, cuối năm là 38.38%. Như vậy nợ phải trả chiếm tỉ trọng lớn, so với các công ty cùng ngành thì tỉ trọng nợ của công ty thuộc loại cao, cuối năm 2010, tỉ trọng nợ trong tổng nguồn vốn của Công ty cổ phần Đại Thiên Lộc( MCK : DTL ) là 59,61%, Công ty cổ phần thép Dana- Ý DNY là 56,07%), mức độ tự chủ về mặt tài chính là thấp.  Nhận xét sự biến động của nguồn vốn Xét vốn chủ sở hữu :
  39. 39. Luận văn cuốikhóa Học viện tài chính Lê Thị Ngọc Thúy CQ45/11.1139 Ở thời điểm cuối năm 2010 vốn chủ sở hữu tăng lên đáng kể 392.71,04 trđ,tỉ lệ tăng là 102.7%. Sự tăng lên này là do:  Vốn đầu tư của chủ sở hữu tăng 100.000 trđ. Trong năm công ty có phát hành 10.000.000 cổ phiếu loại cổ phần phổ thông, mệnh giá 10.000 đồng, làm cho vốn đầu tư của chủ sở hữu tăng từ 150.000 triệu đồng lên 250.000 triệu đồng. Mục đích đầu tư dự án nhà máy mới tại thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, đầu tư mở rộng nhà máy tại Hà Nội và bổ sung vốn lưu động.  Thặng dư vốn cổ phần tăng 69.048 trđ tương ứng tăng 989.34%, đây là khoản chênh lệch do việc phát hành cổ phiếu cao hơn mệnh giá.  Lợi nhuận sau thuế chưa phân phối tăng 31.758,80 trđ, tương ứng với tỉ lệ tăng 85.74%  Các quỹ đều tăng, do năm 2009 công ty không trích lập các quỹ này. Đến năm 2010 công ty mới tiến hành trích lập các quỹ này. Xét nợ phải trả: Nợ phải trả tăng 101.387,23 trđ tương ứng với tỉ lệ tăng là 19.16%.  Nợ dài hạn : tăng 66.351,78 trđ tương ứng tăng 90.05 %, do tăng các khoản vay dài hạn ngân hàng, mặt khác trong năm có 2 đợt phát hành trái phiếu với lãi suất cố định 16%, thu về 100.000 trđ, điều này giúp công ty giảm áp lực chi phí lãi vay. Sự gia tăng của nguồn vốn vay là hoàn toàn hợp lý xuất phát từ hoạt động kinh doanh của công ty cần vốn để mở rộng quy mô sản xuất, đồng thời xuất phát từ sự eo hẹp của nguồn vốn chủ.  Nợ ngắn hạn: nợ ngắn hạn tăng 35.035,46 trđ, tương tăng 7.69% là do:
  40. 40. Luận văn cuốikhóa Học viện tài chính Lê Thị Ngọc Thúy CQ45/11.1140  Vay và nợ ngắn hạn giảm 22.696,17 trđ, tương ứng giảm 5.69%. Trong nợ ngắn hạn, vay và nợ ngắn hạn là khoản mục chiếm tỉ trọng lớn nhất trong tổng nợ ngắn hạn, giảm là do trong kì công ty đã thực hiện thanh toán một số khoản vay ngắn hạn và các khoản vay dài hạn đến hạn trả của kì trước. Mặc dù trong kì cũng thực hiện vay thêm vốn ngắn hạn mới của các ngân hàng để đáp ứng nhu cầu sản xuất kinh doanh và cũng có một số khoản vay dài hạn đến hạn thanh toán nhưng mức độ thực hiện thanh toán lớn hơn mức vay mới. Cụ thể, khoản thanh toán là 1.081.009,79 trđ và khoản vay mới cùng với khoản vay dài hạn đến hạn trả 1.026.120,45 trđ.  Phải trả cho người bán tăng 38.963,33 trđ, tương ứng 94,48%, đó là do để hạn chế lãi suất USD tăng lên khi thanh toán, Sơn Hà đã đàm phán kí kết hợp đồng mua bán dưới hình thức L/C trả chậm từ 4-6 tháng.  Các khoản khác tăng mạnh nhưng tỉ trọng của chúng không đáng kể, một số khoản đầu năm không có hoặc rất nhỏ thì đến cuối năm lại tăng mạnh, như khoản người mua trả tiền trước tăng 176,05 trđ, khoản chi phí phải trả tăng 9.020,30 trđ, đây là chi phí lãi vay phải trả, các khoản phải trả phải nộp khác tăng 11.307,89 trđ, tương ứng với tỉ lệ 1542.98%, trong đó khoản chiếm tỉ trọng lớn nhất là khoản nhận góp vốn vào công ty Kiến Hưng, trị giá phần vốn nhận góp là 8.250 trđ, quỹ khen thưởng phúc lợi tăng 359,25 trđ, tương ứng tăng 1277.77%.  Khoản phải trả cho người lao động cũng tăng 2.359,84 trđ tương ứng tăng 113%. Trong năm chỉ có thuế và các khoản phải phải nộp NS là giảm 4.239,03 trđ, tương ứng với tỉ lệ 34.19%.
  41. 41. Luận văn cuốikhóa Học viện tài chính Lê Thị Ngọc Thúy CQ45/11.1141 Tóm lại, qua quá trình phân tích, ta thấy quy mô của công ty đang được mở rộng thông qua việc gia tăng tài sản và nguồn vốn, tuy nhiên tỉ trọng nợ phải trả ở vẫn ở mức rất cao, mà chủ yếu là các khoản vay ngắn và dài hạn, dẫn đến việc công ty đứng trước nguy cơ mất tự chủ về mặt tài chính. Việc sử dụng đòn bẩy tài chính ở mức độ cao một mặt sẽ khuếch trương tỉ suất lợi nhuận trên vốn chủ ROE, nhưng mặt khác lại tác động rất xấu đến hoạt động kinh doanh của công ty nếu sử dụng vốn vay không hiệu quả, đặc biệt là trong điều kiện lãi suất vay vốn cao như hiện nay. Tuy nhiên chúng ta cần kết hợp với việc xem xét cơ cấu tài trợ của công ty (bảng 4) để đánh giá mức độ lành mạnh về mặt tài chính của công ty. Bảng 4 Cơ cấu tài trợ của công ty cuối năm 2010 (Đvt: triệu đồng) Tỉ trọng % Tài sản Nguồn vốn Tỉ trọng% 72.33% A,TSLĐ và ĐTNH: 740.050,18 trđ A, Nguồn vốn ngắn hạn: - Nợ ngắn hạn: 490.475,20 trđ 47.93% B, Nguồn vốn thường xuyên - Nguồn vốn chủ sở hữu: 392.713,04 trđ - Nợ dài hạn: 140.036,03 trđ 52.07% 27.67% B, TSCĐ và ĐTDH: 283.174,09 trđ Nguồn vốn thường xuyên (NVTX) của công ty được xác định như sau:
  42. 42. Luận văn cuốikhóa Học viện tài chính Lê Thị Ngọc Thúy CQ45/11.1142 Nguồn vốn thường xuyên = Vốn chủ sở hữu + Nợ dài hạn Năm 2009 NVTX =193.742,15 + 73.684,25 = 267.426,40(trđ) Năm 2010 NVTX là 532.749,07 (trđ) Cuối năm 2009 giá trị TSCĐ và ĐTDH là 234.909,71 trđ, cuối năm 2010 là 283.174,09 trđ trong khi đó nguồn vốn dài hạn lần lượt là 267.426,40 trđ và 532.749,07 trđ. Như vậy công ty đã sử dụng một phần nguồn vốn dài hạn để đầu tư vào tài sản ngắn hạn. Qua cả 2 năm, công ty thực hiện tốt nguyên tắc cân bằng về tài chính. Đây là một chính sách tài trợ được đánh giá là hợp lí, đảm bảo an toàn trong thanh toán, tuy nhiên chi phí sử dụng vốn lại lớn và kém linh hoạt trong việc sử dụng vốn. Vì vậy trong thời gian tới Công ty cần có những điều chỉnh cơ cấu nguồn vốn sao phù hợp hơn để làm tăng tính linh hoạt trong việc sử dụng đồng vốn. 2.2.4 Tình hình tổ chức, sử dụng và hiệu quả sử dụng vốn lưu động Là một bộ phận của VKD, VLĐ chiếm tỉ trọng lớn trong VKD của công ty vì vậy quản lí, sử dụng LVĐ và nâng cao hiệu quả sử dụng VLĐ có ý nghĩa quan trọng đối với công ty. 2.2.4.1Tìnhhìnhdựbáonhu cầu vốn lưu động của công ty năm 2010 vừa qua Côngty dựbáo nhu cầuvốnlưu độngcho năm tiếp theo dựavào vòng quay vốn Chỉ tiêu Năm 2009 Năm 2010 Dự kiến Thực tế 1.Doanh thu 1068351.81 1200000 1378448.37 2.Vòng quay vốn lưu động 2,48 2,48 2,25 3.Vốn lưu động bình quân(3)=(1)/(2) 431.266,31 483,870,97 614.003,31 Như vậy quy mô vốn lưu động thực tế cao hơn nhiều so với quy mô dự kiến. Thực tế cho thấy sản phẩm của công ty sản xuất ra không đủ bán.
  43. 43. Luận văn cuốikhóa Học viện tài chính Lê Thị Ngọc Thúy CQ45/11.1143 2.2.4.2 Tình hình tổ chức đảm bảo vốn lưu động Đối với phần tài sản lưu động thường xuyên Như đã đề cập ở phần Cơ cấu và biến động của nguồn vốn kinh doanh, cả hai năm 2009 và năm 2010, công ty đã sử dụng một phần nguồn vốn dài hạn để tài trợ cho tài sản lưu động thường xuyên. Năm 2009 công ty sử dụng 32,516.69 tương ứng với tỉ lệ 12.16% nguồn vốn dài hạn để đầu tư cho tài sản lưu động thường xuyên. Năm 2010 Công ty đã sử dụng đến 249,574.98 tương ứng với tỉ lệ 46.85% nguồn vốn dài hạn để tài trợ cho tài sản lưu động thường xuyên. Nguồn vốn dài hạn công ty huy động được gồm : + Vốn từ phát hành cổ phiếu Trong năm công ty đã phát hành 10 triệu cổ phiếu, tổng số tiền thu được từ bán cổ phiếu là 163.439,27 trđ, công ty đã dùng tới 97.040 trđ cho việc bổ sung vốn lưu động, hiện đã giải ngân số tiền là 52.040 trđ. + Vốn vay dài hạn do phát hành trái phiếu với lãi suất cố định 16%. Đối với tài sản lưu động có tính chất tạm thời Phần vốn vay ngắn hạn được dùng để tài trợ cho nhu cầu vốn lưu động phát sinh thêm. Thông thường theo đặc điểm của chu kì sản xuất, nhu cầu vốn lưu động tăng thêm thường phát sinh vào quý III hàng năm công ty. Trong quý III này, công ty đã vay 12.255, 83 trđ để tài trợ cho tài sản lưu động tạm thời. Như vậy tỉ lệ tài trợ này là rất cao, cao hơn rất nhiều so với năm 2009. Vì vậy, trong thời gian tới công ty nên giảm tỉ lệ tài trợ này. 2.2.4.3 Tình hình tổ chức, sử dụng vốn lưu động Vốn lưu động cuối năm là 740.050,18 trđ, tăng 252.093,75 trđ so với đầu năm, tỉ lệ tăng là 51,66%. Nguyên nhân của sự biến động này là do tiền và các khoản tương đương tiền, các khoản đầu tư tài chính ngắn hạn, hàng tồn kho, các khoản phải thu ngắn hạn đều tăng. Trong cơ cấu tài sản ngắn hạn thì khoản
  44. 44. Luận văn cuốikhóa Học viện tài chính Lê Thị Ngọc Thúy CQ45/11.1144 phải thu chiếm tỉ trọng lớn nhất (đầu năm là 61,40%, cuối năm là 43,75%), tiếp theo là hàng tồn kho (đầu năm là 29,88% và cuối năm là 30,87%). Trong năm thay đổi theo hướng tăng tiền và các khoản tương đương tiền, tăng tỉ trọng các khoản đầu tư tài chính ngắn hạn, hàng tồn kho và các tài sản ngắn hạn khác, giảm tỉ trọng các khoản phải thu ngắn hạn. Để phân tích, đánh giá sát thực tế ta cần kết hợp xem xét đặc điểm và tình hình sử dụng cũng như hiệu quả sử dụng các thành phần chủ yếu của VLĐ gồm: tiền và các khoản tương đương tiền, các khoản phải thu ngắn hạn và hàng tồn kho. 2.2.4.3.1 Tình hình quản lí khoản phải thu Các khoản phải thu năm 2010 tăng so với năm 2009 là 24.191,09 trđ và tỉ lệ tăng là 8,07%, công ty chỉ có các khoản phải thu ngắn hạn mà không có khoản phải thu dài hạn nào. Phải thu của khách hàng chiếm tỉ trọng lớn trong tổng các khoản phải thu. Tình hình khoản phải thu khách hàng được thể hiện ở bảng 5 Trong năm khoản phải thu của khách hàng giảm 1.536,59 trđ tương ứng 0,53%, nhìnvào bảng trên ta thấy khoản phải thu các doanh nghiệp khác và khoản phải thu các đại lí chiếm tỉ trọng lớn trong khoản phải thu của khách hàng.
  45. 45. Luận văn cuốikhóa Học viện tài chính Lê Thị Ngọc Thúy CQ45/11.1145 Khoản phải thu các doanh nghiệp khác tăng mạnh, cuối năm tăng 48339.74 trđ, tương ứng với tỉ lệ tăng 30,18%, đây chủ yếu là các khách hàng có mối quan hệ lâu năm với Sơn Hà. Các khoản phải thu đại lí giảm 56.832,24 trđ, tương ứng với tỉ lệ giảm 44,73%, trong năm công ty đã đẩy mạnh công tác thu hồi nợ từ các đại lí, hạn chế quy mô cấp tín dụng cho các đại lí, tỉ trọng cuối năm các khoản phải thu đại lí là 24,58%, trong khi đó đầu năm tỉ trọng này là 44,24%. Khoản trả trước cho người bán tăng 21.277,12 trđ tương ứng với tỉ lệ tăng 553,27%. Đây là do khoản kí quĩ cho số nguyên vật liệu nhập khẩu tăng lên. Các khoản phải thu khác cũng tăng 4.450,56 trđ tương ứng với tỉ lệ 52,16%, khoản này chủ yếu là phải thu công ty con về cổ tức và lợi nhuận được chia. Để đánh giá một cách tổng quát hơn về điều này, ta cần xem xét số vốn mà công ty bị chiếm dụng với số vốn mà công ty chiếm dụng được, thể hiện qua bảng 6 sau đây Bảng 5 Chi tiết các khoảnphải thu khách hàng năm 2010 (Đvt triệu đồng) Chỉ tiêu Đầu năm Cuối năm Chênh lệch Số tiền T.T % Số tiền T.T % Số tiền % Phải thu kháchhàng 287.218,08 95,87 285.681,49 88,23 -1.536,59 -0,53 Phảithu doanh nghiệp khác 160.154,98 55,76 208.494,72 72,98 48.339,74 30,18 Phảithu đại lí 127.063,10 44,24 70.230,86 24,58 -56.832,24 -44,73 Phảithu khách hàng nướcngoài - - 6.955,91 2,44 6.955,91 -
  46. 46. Luận văn cuốikhóa Học viện tài chính Lê Thị Ngọc Thúy CQ45/11.1146 Qua bảng số liệu ta thấy chênh lệch (phải thu – phải trả) ở 2 thời điểm đầu năm và cuối năm đều dương, như vậy cả đầu năm và cuối năm công ty ở trong tình trạng bị chiếm dụng nhiều hơn là chiếm dụng được. Số vốn công ty chiếm dụng được cuối năm tăng so với đầu năm 57.703,71 trđ tương ứng với tỉ lệ tăng 99,66%. Đây là dấu hiệu tích cực trong chính sách huy động vốn tạm thời của công ty. Tăng số vốn chiếm dụng được chủ yếu là do tăng tín dụng nhà cung cấp, khoản phải trả người lao động, các khoản phải trả khác, chi phí phải trả và khoản người mua ứng trước. Công ty có thể tận dụng được nguồn vốn tạm thời này như một khoản tài trợ ngắn hạn đáp ứng nhu cầu VLĐ tạm thời. Số vốn công ty bị chiếm dụng ở thời điểm đầu năm là 299.595,60 trđ, cuối năm là 323.786,69 trđ, như vậy số vốn bị chiếm dụng tăng so với đầu năm là 24.191,09 trđ, tương ứng với tỉ lệ tăng 8,07%. Như vậy việc công ty duy trì tỉ trọng lớn khoản phải thu trong tổng tài sản ngắn hạn là do chính sách bán hàng của công ty nhằm đẩy mạnh hoạt động bán hàng giúp đồng vốn luân chuyển nhanh, mặt khác giúp công ty duy trì mối quan hệ với các đối tác lâu năm, đặc biệt là trong điều kiện cạnh tranh gay gắt như hiện nay. Sự tồn tại của các khoản phải thu là điều tất nhiên trong nền kinh tế thị trường, tuy nhiên nó lại có ảnh hưởng trực tiếp đến hiệu quả sử dụng vốn kinh doanh nói chung và vốn lưu động nói riêng. Các khoản phải thu lớn thì sẽ làm tăng chi phí quản lí thu hồi nợ, vốn dễ thất thoát và gặp rủi ro, mặt khác công ty lại phải đi tìm các nguồn khác có chi phí cao để bù đắp, từ đó làm giảm hiệu quả hoạt động. Sau đây ta xem xét các chỉ tiêu đánh giá hiệu quả quản lí các khoản phải thu, được thể hiện ở bảng 7 Theo số liệu tính toán được trong bảng 7 ta thấy, năm 2010 so với năm 2009, số vòng quay khoản phải thu giảm, cụ thể là giảm từ 4.98 năm
  47. 47. Luận văn cuốikhóa Học viện tài chính Lê Thị Ngọc Thúy CQ45/11.1147 2009 xuống còn 4.86 vòng trong năm 2010 (giảm 0.12 vòng so với năm 2009). Số vòng quay khoản phải thu giảm cũng có nghĩa là thời gian thu hồi nợ ngày càng dài hơn, kì thu tiền bình quân tăng 3 lên ngày. Trong năm vừa qua mặc dù công ty đã chủ động tích cực thu hồi các khoản nợ ngắn hạn, bộ phận kế toán côngnợ của công ty có mở sổ theo dõi các khoản phải thu trong và ngoài công ty, chuẩn bị sẵn các chứng từ cần thiết đối với các khoảnnợ sắp đến kì hạn thanh toán gồm các khoản nợ ngắn hạn và các Bảng 7 Các chỉ tiêu đánh giá hiệu quả quản lí khoản phải thu năm 2010 CHỈ TIÊU ĐVT Năm 2009 Năm 2010 Chênh lệch Số tiền Tỉ lệ (%) 1.Doanh thu bán hàng và cung cấp dịch vụ có thuế Trđ 1.175.187,00 1.516.293,21 341.106,21 29,03 2.Các khoản phải thu ngắn hạn đầu năm Trđ 172.155,10 299.595,60 127.440,50 74,03 3.Các khoản phải thu ngắn hạn cuối năm Trđ 299.595,60 323.786,69 24.191,09 8,07 4.Các khoản phải thu bình quân (4)={(2)+(3)}/2 Trđ 235.875,35 311.691,15 75.815,80 36,68 5.Số vòng quay khoản phải thu (5)=(1)/(4) Vòng 4,98 4,86 -0,12 3,95 6.Kì thu tiền bìnhquân (6)=360/(5) Ngày 72 74 -2 -3,79
  48. 48. Luận văn cuốikhóa Học viện tài chính Lê Thị Ngọc Thúy CQ45/11.1148 khoản nợ dài hạn đến hạn thanh toán, thực tế thì công ty không có khoản phải thu nào quá hạn, tuy nhiên từ kết quả phântíchta nhận thấy số vòng quay khoản phảithu trongnăm 2010 có xu hướng giảm dần, tốc độ tăng của doanh thu nhỏ hơn tốc độ tăng của các khoản phải thu, đây là dấu hiệu không tốt, nó thể hiện khả năng thu hồi vốn chậm, vốn của công ty bị các đơn vị khác chiếm dụng, côngty lại phải bùđắp nguồn vốn thiếu hụt bằng cách đi vay, hoặc huy động từ các nguồnkhác có chiphí cao, ảnh hưởng đếnhoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh và khả năng thanh toán của công ty. Như vậy có thể kết luận vốn của công ty ứ đọng quá nhiều ở dạng các khoản phải thu làm giảm hiệu quả sử dụng vốn lưu động nói riêng và vốn kinh doanh nói chung. 2.2.4.3.2 Tình hình quản lí hàng tồn kho Chi tiết tình hình hàng tồn kho (bảng 8) bảng 8 Chi tiết về hàng tồn kho (Đvt triệu đồng) Chỉ tiêu Cuối năm Đầu năm Chênh lệch Số tiền T.T% Số tiền T.T% Số tiền Tỷ lệ % 1.Hàng mua trên đường 38.105,92 17,43 10.807,96 7,41 27.297,96 252,57 2. Nguyên vật liệu 101.036,31 46,21 100.885,79 69,19 150,52 0,15 3.Công cụ, dụng cụ 6.082,68 2,78 1.136,19 0,78 4.946,49 435,36 4.Thành phẩm 71.435,22 32,67 31.294,28 21,46 40.140,94 128,27 5. Hàng hóa 1.984,95 0,91 1.694,82 1,16 290,13 17,12 Tổng cộng 218.645,08 100 145.819,04 100 72.826,04 49,94
  49. 49. Luận văn cuốikhóa Học viện tài chính Lê Thị Ngọc Thúy CQ45/11.1149 Xét cơ cấu vốn về hàng tồn kho thì nguyên vật liệu chiếm tỉ trọng lớn nhất (đầu năm tỉ trọng NVL là 69,19% và cuối năm là 46,21%), điều này xuất phát từ đặc điểm sản xuất kinh doanh của công ty, do chi phí nguyên vật liệu chiếm tỉ trọng lớn trong tổng chi phí, mặt khác giá nguyên vật liệu lại thường xuyên biến đổi nên công ty luôn luôn phải ưu tiên việc dự trữ nguyên vật liệu. Tiếp theo là tỉ trọng thành phẩm và tỉ trọng hàng mua trên đường. Cuối năm hàng tồn kho tăng 72.826,04 tương ứng tăng 49,94% là do +Cuối năm trị giá nguyên vật liệu là 101.036,31 trđ, tăng 150,52 trđ tương ứng với tỉ lệ 0,15%. Thông thường vào quý III hàng năm, công ty phải chuẩn bị một lượng lớn nguyên vật liệu để phục vụ cho sản xuất của quý IV và đầu quý I năm sau nên nguyên vật liệu tăng về cuối năm. + Thành phẩm cuối năm là 31.294,28 trđ, tăng so với đầu năm là 40.40,94 trđ tương ứng tăng 128,27%, tuy nhiên thực tế thì thành phẩm sản xuất ra không đủ đáp ứng nhu cầu rất cao của thị trường, thành phẩm chủ yếu là bồn nước inox và chậu rửa nằm rải rác tại hơn 500 đại lí của Sơn Hà, việc dự trữ thành phẩm như vậy được đánh giá là thấp, việc dự đoán nhu cầu vốn lưu động của công ty chưa sát với nhu cầu thực tế. + Hàng mua đang đi trên đường cuối năm là 10.807,96 trđ tăng 27.297,96 trđ tương ứng với tỉ lệ 252,57% so với đầu năm. Được biết trong qúy 1 công ty có nhiều đơn đặt hàng ống thép công nghiệp xuất khẩu sang Mĩ nên nhu cầu NVL tăng mạnh. Nguyên vật liệu đầu vào của công ty chủ yếu là nhập khẩu, do vậy thời gian về đến kho khá dài.Sau đây chúng ta xem xét hiệu quả sử dụng vốn về hàng tồn kho của công ty, được thể hiện qua một số chỉ tiêu thể hiện ở bảng 9
  50. 50. Luận văn cuốikhóa Học viện tài chính Lê Thị Ngọc Thúy CQ45/11.1150 Bảng 9 Các chỉ tiêu đánh giá hiệu quả sử dụng vốn về hàng tồn kho STT Chỉ tiêu ĐVT Năm 2009 Năm 2010 Chênh lệch Số tiền (±%) 1 Giá vốn hàng bán Trđ 922.997,48 1.171.662,45 248.664,97 26,94 2 Trị giá hàng tồn kho đầu năm Trđ 144.281,60 145.819,04 1.537,44 1,07 3 Trị giá hàng tồn kho cuối năm Trđ 145.819,04 218.645,09 72.826,05 49,94 4 Trị giá hàng tồn kho bình quân={(1)+(2)}/(3) Trđ 145.050,32 182.232,06 37.181,74 25,63 5 Số vòng quay hàng tồn kho=(1)/(4) Vòn g 6,36 6,43 0,07 1,09 6 Số ngày 1 vòng quay hàng tồn kho=360/(5) Ngày 57 56 -0.61 -1.07 Năm 2009 số vòng quay hàng tồn kho là 6,36 vòng. Năm 2010, số vòng quay hàng tồn kho là 6,43 vòng. Như vậy số vòng quay hàng tồn kho năm 2010 tăng 0,07 vòng so với năm 2009. Sở dĩ vòng quay hàng tồn kho của công ty tăng là do khối lượng sản xuất tăng lên nên giá vốn tăng lên, nhưng tốc độ tăng của giá vốn hàng bán (26,94%) lớn hơn tốc độ tăng của hàng tồn kho bình quân (25,63%). Số vòng quay hàng tồn kho tăng làm cho số ngày luân chuyển hàng tồn kho giảm, từ 57 ngày giảm xuống còn 56 ngày. Như vậy việc tăng vòng quay hàng tồn kho giảm làm giảm số ngày quay hàng tồn kho tăng được đánh giá là thành tích của công ty trong công tác quản lý sử dụng vật tư hàng hoá. Công ty có một hệ thống sổ sách kế toán hàng tồn kho thông tin về việc mua hàng cũng như tình hình sử dụng nguyên vật liệu, công cụ dụng cụ, giá trị sản phẩm dở dang và giá thành phẩm. Hệ thống sổ sách này cung cấp thông tin cả
  51. 51. Luận văn cuốikhóa Học viện tài chính Lê Thị Ngọc Thúy CQ45/11.1151 về mặt lượng và giá trị. Hàng năm công ty cũng xây dựng định mức tiêu hao vật liệu, xây dựng kế hoạch và lịch trình sản xuất dựa vào các ước toán về nhu cầu sản phẩm, tình hình thực tế hàng tồn kho để đảm bảo chuẩn bị tốt các yếu tố nguyên vật liệu và nhân công cho yêu cầu sản xuất đồng thời cũng tránh tình trạng ứ đọng hàng hóa. Nhờ những cơ chế quản lí này mà công ty luôn đảm bảo đáp ứng đủ nhu cầu nguyên vật liệu cho sản xuất của góp phần làm giảm chi phí ở khâu dự trữ nguyên vật liệu và với công tác kiểm định chất lượng chặt chẽ mà công ty phát hiện ra những lỗi không đạt các thông số kĩ thuật theo yêu cầu, từ đó có những biện pháp khắc phục kịp thời, giúp cho sản phẩm đảm bảo chất lượng nâng cao sức cạnh tranh và hiệu quả cho công ty, điều này có thể thấy được trên báo cáo kết quả kinh doanh của công ty, cả 2 năm 2009 và 2010 công ty đều không có khoản giảm trừ doanh thu nào. Vấn đề được đặt ra là việc tăng dự trữ lượng tồn kho sẽ gây ảnh hưởng nhiều mặt đến công tác quản lý của Công ty, cụ thể như: + Chi phí lưu kho và chi phí bảo quản thành phẩm sẽ tăng lên rất nhiều + Nguy cơ về ứ đọng vốn sẽ làm giảm hiệu quả sử dụng vốn của Công ty. Vì vậy trong năm tới để nâng cao hơn nữa chất lượng quản lý hàng tồn kho công ty cần hoàn thiện các đơn đặt hàng đúng thời hạn nhằm giảm các chi phí có thể phát sinh như chi phí bảo quản, lưu kho... sao cho vốn của công ty không bị ứ đọng nhiều ở hàng tồn kho gây ra tình trạng thiếu vốn lưu động cho hoạt động kinh doanh. 2.2.4.3.3 Vốn bằng tiền và khả năng thanh toán Chi tiết tiền và các khoản tương đương tiền thể hiện ở bảng 10

×