luan van quan li nha nuoc ve dat dai tai tinh dak nong, hay

B GIÁO D C VÀ ðÀO T O ð I H C ðÀ N NG NGUY N THANH TU N HOÀN THI N CÔNG TÁC QU N LÝ NHÀ NƯ CV ð T ðAI TRÊN ð A BÀN HUY N ð...
Công trình ñư c hoàn thành t i ð I H C ðÀ N NG Ngư i hư ng d n khoa h c: TS. LÊ B O Ph n bi n 1: PGS. TS. ðÀO H U HÒA Ph n...
1 M ð U 1. Tính c p thi t c a ñ tài ð t ñai là ngu n tài nguyên thiên nhiên vô cùng quý giá ñ i v i m i qu c gia, là ñi u ...
2 huy n ð k G’ Long. - ð xu t các gi i pháp hoàn thi n công tác qu n lý nhà nư c v ñ t ñai huy n ð k G’ Long. 3. ð i tư ng...
3 CHƯƠNG 1 QLNN V ð T ðAI TRONG N N KINH T 1.1. KHÁI QUÁT QLNN V ð T ðAI 1.1.1. Khái ni m qu n lý nhà nư c v ñ t ñai Qu n ...
4 quy ho ch và pháp lu t, b o ñ m s d ng ñúng m c ñích và có hi u qu . Nhà nư c giao ñ t cho các t ch c và cá nhân s d ng ...
5 phân h ng ñ t; l p b n ñ ñ a chính, b n ñ hi n tr ng s d ng ñ t và b n ñ quy ho ch s d ng ñ t; ðăng ký quy n s d ng ñ t,...
6 1.2.6. Qu n lý, giám sát vi c th c hi n quy n và nghĩa v c a ngư i s d ng ñ t và qu n lý các ho t ñ ng d ch v công v ñ t...
7 1.3. CÁC NHÂN T NH HƯ NG T I QU N LÝ NHÀ NƯ C V ð T ðAI 1.3.1. ði u ki n t nhiên và tình hình phát tri n kinh t ði u ki ...
8 qua nó ñ tác ñ ng ñ n các ñ i tư ng s d ng ñ t làm cho h th y ñư c nghĩa v và trách nhi m c a h trong vi c s d ng ñ t ña...
9 hóa và hành khách, nhưng so v i yêu c u phát tri n c a huy n thì còn thi u và y u. 2.1.3. Tình hình kinh t ð k G'Long là...
10 2.1.4. ðánh giá chung v th c tr ng ñi u ki n t nhiên, kinh t - xã h i c a huy n a. Nh ng l i th Huy n ñang ñư c t p tru...
11 ñư c nâng cao nhưng chưa ñáp ng ñư c yêu c u chung c a m t huy n; Xu t phát ñi m th p, quy mô n n kinh t và tích lũy ñ ...
12 b. Tình hình s d ng ñ t theo ñ i tư ng s d ng * Hi n tr ng s d ng ñ t các t ch c ð n ngày 31/12/2015, trên ñ a bàn huy ...
13 2.3. TÌNH HÌNH QU N LÝ NHÀ NƯ C V ð T ðAI 2.3.1. Tri n khai thi hành Lu t ð t ñai Căn c Lu t ñ t ñai s 45/2013/QH13 có ...
14 2.3.4. Qu n lý vi c giao ñ t, cho thuê ñ t, thu h i và chuy n m c ñích s d ng ñ t Theo ch tiêu th ng kê di n tích ñ t ñ...
15 T l ñ t nông nghi p cao, m t s khu dân cư chưa th t s phát tri n t ñó ngu n thu t ñ t th p, di n tích ñ t ph n l n thu ...
16 2.3.7. Thanh tra, ki m tra vi c ch p hành các quy ñ nh c a pháp lu t v ñ t ñai; gi i quy t tranh ch p v ñ t ñai; gi i q...
17 2.4.3. Nguyên nhân c a nh ng m t t n t i trong qu n lý nhà nư c v ñ t ñai * Nguyên nhân khách quan - H th ng pháp lu t ...
18 CHƯƠNG 3 ð NH HƯ NG VÀ GI I PHÁP HOÀN THI N CÔNG TÁC QU N LÝ NHÀ NƯ C V ð T ðAI HUY N ð K G’LONG ð N NĂM 2020 3.1. CÁC ...
19 ñ t ñai, thu ñ t, th i gian thuê ñ t ñ thu hút ngu n v n, ñ u tư c s h t ng. - Ti m năng ñ t xây d ng, phát tri n ñô th...
20 hi u qu cao và b n v ng, ñáp ng yêu c u phát tri n c a t ng ngành (ñ c bi t là các ngành mũi nh n), t o ñi u ki n phát ...
21 3.2. GI I PHÁP HOÀN THI N QU N LÝ NHÀ NƯ C V ð T ðAI C A CHÍNH QUY N HUY N ð K G’ LONG 3.2.1. Xây d ng chương trình k h...
22 3.2.5. Hoàn thi n công tác tài chính v ñ t ñai Ngu n thu nhi u nh t t ñ t c a huy n ð k G’ Long là ti n s d ng ñ t, như...
23 K T LU N Trong giai ño n hi n nay, nhi m v qu n lý nhà nư c v ñ t ñai c a huy n ð k G’ Long, cũng như các ñ a phương kh...
24 - Tăng cư ng ng d ng công ngh tiên ti n, hi n ñ i ph c v công tác ñi u tra, ñánh giá s lư ng và ch t lư ng ñ t ñai; - H...
  1. 1. B GIÁO D C VÀ ðÀO T O ð I H C ðÀ N NG NGUY N THANH TU N HOÀN THI N CÔNG TÁC QU N LÝ NHÀ NƯ CV ð T ðAI TRÊN ð A BÀN HUY N ð K G’ LONG, T NH ð KNÔNG Chuyên ngành: Kinh t phát tri n Mã s : 60.31.01.05 TÓM T T LU N VĂN TH C SĨ KINH T PHÁT TRI N ðà N ng - Năm 2016
  2. 2. Công trình ñư c hoàn thành t i ð I H C ðÀ N NG Ngư i hư ng d n khoa h c: TS. LÊ B O Ph n bi n 1: PGS. TS. ðÀO H U HÒA Ph n bi n 2: TS. TUY T HOA NIÊ KDĂM Lu n văn ñã ñư c b o v trư c H i ñ ng ch m Lu n văn t t nghi p th c sĩ kinh t phát tri n h p t i ð k L k vào ngày 18 tháng 7 năm 2016 Có th tìm hi u Lu n văn t i: - Trung tâm Thông tin – H c li u, ð i h c ðà N ng - Thư vi n trư ng ð i h c Kinh t , ð i h c ðà N ng
  3. 3. 1 M ð U 1. Tính c p thi t c a ñ tài ð t ñai là ngu n tài nguyên thiên nhiên vô cùng quý giá ñ i v i m i qu c gia, là ñi u ki n ñ u tiên và là n n t ng t nhiên c a b t kỳ m t quá trình s n xu t nào ñ c bi t là s n xu t nông nghi p. Tình hình qu n lý và s d ng ñ t ñai c a nư c ta trong nh ng năm g n ñây khá ph c t p. Quá trình t ch c qu n lý và s d ng ñ t cũng ñã b c l nh ng t n t i, n y sinh nhi u v n ñ m i n m ngoài t m ki m soát c a nhà nư c như: S d ng ñ t không ñúng m c ñích, giao ñ t trái th m quy n, tranh ch p và l n chi m ñ t ñai, quy ho ch sai nguyên t c, khi u n i t cáo các hành vi vi ph m pháp lu t v ñ t ñai ngày càng nhi u… Huy n ð k G’ Long, t nh ð kNông cũng không tránh ñư c m t s t n t i trong công tác qu n lý nhà nư c v ñ t ñai. Huy n ð k G’ Long là m t huy n nghèo, m t ñ dân cư th p, trình ñ dân trí cũng như nghi p v c a cán b qu n lý v ñ t ñai chưa cao, v y làm gì ñ ð t ñai là ngu n n i l c quan tr ng c a quá trình ñô th hóa. ð ng th i nâng cao công tác qu n lý, h n ch các trư ng h p tranh ch p, khi u n i, các vi ph m trong vi c s d ng ñ t góp ph n khai thác s d ng ñ t có hi u qu , gi m b c xúc c a nhân dân, tăng cư ng uy tín qu n lý c a các c p chính quy n, vì v y tác gi ch n ñ tài nghiên c u “Hoàn thi n công tác qu n lý nhà nư c v ñ t ñai t i huy n ð k G’ Long t nh ð kNông”. 2. M c ñích nghiên c u - H th ng hóa các v n ñ lý lu n và th c ti n liên quan ñ n qu n lý nhà nư c v ñ t ñai m t ñ a phương c p huy n ñang trong quá trình ñô th hóa. - ðánh giá th c tr ng công tác qu n lý nhà nư c v ñ t ñai
  4. 4. 2 huy n ð k G’ Long. - ð xu t các gi i pháp hoàn thi n công tác qu n lý nhà nư c v ñ t ñai huy n ð k G’ Long. 3. ð i tư ng và ph m vi nghiên c u - ð i tư ng nghiên c u: Nhi m v qu n lý nhà nư c v ñ t ñai trên ñ a bàn huy n ð k G’ Long liên quan ñ n nhi u c p, nhi u ngành. Trong ph m vi ñ tài ch t p trung nghiên c u công tác qu n lý nhà nư c v ñ t ñai c a chính quy n huy n ð k G’ Long. - Ph m vi nghiên c u: + V không gian: ho t ñ ng qu n lý nhà nư c v ñ t ñai trên ñ a bàn huy n ð k G’ Long. + Th i gian: t năm 2011 ñ n năm 2015 4. Phương pháp nghiên c u ð th c hi n các m c tiêu nghiên c u trên, ñ tài s d ng các phương pháp sau: Phương pháp phân tích t ng h p Phương pháp phân tích so sánh Phương pháp phân tích th ng kê Phương pháp phân tích th ng kê mô t Phương pháp thu th p s li u. 5. K t c u c a ñ tài Ngoài ph n m ñ u và k t lu n, ñ tài g m có ba chương: Chương 1. Qu n lý nhà nư c v ñ t ñai trong n n kinh t Chương 2. Th c tr ng qu n lý nhà nư c v ñ t ñai trên ñ a bàn huy n ð k G’ Long Chương 3. Gi i pháp hoàn thi n công tác qu n lý nhà nư c v ñ t ñai huy n ð k G’ Long t nh ð kNông. 6. T ng quan tài li u nghiên c u
  5. 5. 3 CHƯƠNG 1 QLNN V ð T ðAI TRONG N N KINH T 1.1. KHÁI QUÁT QLNN V ð T ðAI 1.1.1. Khái ni m qu n lý nhà nư c v ñ t ñai Qu n lý nhà nư c v ñ t ñai là t ng h p các ho t ñ ng c a cơ quan Nhà nư c v ñ t ñai. ðó là các ho t ñ ng trong vi c n m và qu n lý tình hình s d ng ñ t ñai, trong vi c phân b ñ t ñai vào các m c ñích s d ng ñ t theo ch trương c a Nhà nư c, trong vi c ki m tra, giám sát quá trình s d ng ñ t ñai. 1.1.2. Vai trò qu n lý nhà nư c v ñ t ñai Qu n lý nhà nư c v ñ t ñai có vai trò quan tr ng ñ i v i s phát tri n kinh t - xã h i và có nh ng ñ c trưng riêng, ñ t ñai ñư c Nhà nư c th ng nh t qu n lý nh m: - B o ñ m s d ng ñ t ñai h p lý, ti t ki m và có hi u qu - Thông qua ñánh giá, phân lo i, phân h ng ñ t ñai, Nhà nư c n m ñư c qu ñ t t ng th và cơ c u t ng lo i ñ t - Vi c ban hành các chính sách, các quy ñ nh v s d ng ñ t ñai t o ra m t hành lang pháp lý cho vi c s d ng ñ t ñai - Thông qua vi c giám sát, ki m tra, qu n lý và s d ng ñ t ñai, Nhà nư c n m b t tình hình bi n ñ ng v s d ng t ng lo i ñ t, ñ i tư ng s d ng ñ t - Vi c qu n lý nhà nư c v ñ t ñai còn giúp Nhà nư c ban hành các chính sách, quy ñ nh, th ch ; ñ ng th i, b sung, ñi u ch nh nh ng chính sách, n i dung còn thi u, không phù h p, chưa phù h p v i th c t và góp ph n ñưa pháp lu t vào cu c s ng. 1.1.3. Nguyên t c qu n lý nhà nư c v ñ t ñai Nguyên t c qu n lý nhà nư c v ñ t ñai ph i ñ m b o nguyên t c ch ñ o là: “Nhà nư c th ng nh t qu n lý toàn b ñ t ñai theo
  6. 6. 4 quy ho ch và pháp lu t, b o ñ m s d ng ñúng m c ñích và có hi u qu . Nhà nư c giao ñ t cho các t ch c và cá nhân s d ng n ñ nh và lâu dài. T ch c và cá nhân có trách nhi m b o v , b i b , khai thác h p lý, s d ng ti t c a pháp lu t”. 1.1.4. S c n thi t ph i qu n lý nhà nư c v ñ t ñai Qu n lý nhà nư c v ñ t ñai là nhu c u khách quan là công c b o v và ñi u ti t các l i ích g n li n v i ñ t ñai, và quan tr ng nh t là b o v ch ñ s h u v ñ t ñai. 1.2. N I DUNG QU N LÝ NHÀ NƯ C V ð T ðAI Qu n lý nhà nư c ñ i v i ñ t ñai là t ng h p các ho t ñ ng c a cơ quan Nhà nư c v ñ t ñai. ðó là các ho t ñ ng trong vi c n m và qu n lý tình hình s d ng ñ t ñai, trong vi c phân b ñ t ñai vào các m c ñích s d ng ñ t theo ch trương c a Nhà nư c, trong vi c ki m tra, giám sát quá trình s d ng ñ t ñai. Qu n lý nhà nư c v ñ t ñai bao g m có 15 n i dung ñư c quy ñ nh t i ði u 22, Lu t ð t ñai năm 2013 và áp d ng cho các c p chính quy n t trung ương ñ n ñ a phương, trong ph m vi ñ tài, tác gi ñ xu t 15 n i dung thành 7 nhóm n i dung chính nh m phù h p v i th c ti n ñ a phương. 1.2.1. Ban hành các văn b n quy ph m pháp lu t v qu n lý, s d ng ñ t ñai và t ch c th c hi n Ban hành các văn b n quy ph m pháp lu t v qu n lý, s d ng ñ t ñai chính là thư ng xuyên t o ra m t hành lang pháp lý ñ cho các cơ quan qu n lý nhà nư c v ñ t ñai và nh ng ngư i s d ng ñ t th c hi n. 1.2.2. Công tác k thu t và nghi p v ñ a chính Vi c xác ñ nh ñ a gi i hành chính, l p và qu n lý h sơ ñ a gi i hành chính, l p b n ñ hành chính; Kh o sát, ño ñ c, ñánh giá,
  7. 7. 5 phân h ng ñ t; l p b n ñ ñ a chính, b n ñ hi n tr ng s d ng ñ t và b n ñ quy ho ch s d ng ñ t; ðăng ký quy n s d ng ñ t, l p và qu n lý h sơ ñ a chính, c p gi y ch ng nh n quy n s d ng ñ t. 1.2.3. Qu n lý quy ho ch, k ho ch s d ng ñ t Quy ho ch, k ho ch s d ng ñ t là m t trong nh ng căn c pháp lý - k thu t quan tr ng cho vi c ñi u ti t các quan h ñ t ñai (giao ñ t, cho thuê ñ t, thu h i ñ t, chuy n quy n s d ng ñ t, chuy n m c ñích s d ng ñ t). 1.2.4. Qu n lý vi c giao ñ t, cho thuê ñ t, thu h i và chuy n m c ñích s d ng ñ t Giao ñ t, cho thuê ñ t là vi c Nhà nư c trao quy n s d ng ñ t b ng quy t ñ nh hành chính, b ng h p ñ ng cho ñ i tư ng có nhu c u s d ng ñ t. Thu h i ñ t là vi c Nhà nư c ra quy t ñ nh hành chính ñ thu l i quy n s d ng ñ t ho c thu l i ñ t ñã giao cho t ch c, y ban nhân dân xã, phư ng, th tr n qu n lý theo quy ñ nh c a Lu t ð t ñai. Chuy n m c ñích s d ng ñ t là vi c Nhà nư c cho phép t ch c, h gia ñình, cá nhân ñang s d ng ñ t chuy n m c ñích s d ng t lo i ñ t này sang m c ñích s d ng lo i ñ t khác. 1.2.5. Qu n lý tài chính v ñ t ñai Qu n lý tài chính luôn là n i dung quan tr ng trong công tác qu n lý nhà nư c v ñ t ñai vì nó là qu n lý các ngu n tài chính tr c ti p liên quan ñ n ñ t ñai nhưng lúc ñ u ch ñơn thu n là qu n lý thu ñ t.
  8. 8. 6 1.2.6. Qu n lý, giám sát vi c th c hi n quy n và nghĩa v c a ngư i s d ng ñ t và qu n lý các ho t ñ ng d ch v công v ñ t ñai Th c ch t n i dung này là ho t ñ ng c a cơ quan nhà nư c có th m quy n nh m qu n lý ch t ch , u n n n k p th i các sai sót, vi ph m trong quá trình th c hi n quy n và nghĩa v c a ngư i s d ng ñ t. Lu t ð t ñai 2013 quy ñ nh các quy n và nghĩa v c a ngư i s d ng ñ t ð ng th i, ñ các quy n và nghĩa v này ñư c th c hi n ñúng, pháp lu t ñ t ñai còn quy ñ nh trách nhi m c a cơ quan qu n lý nhà nư c v ñ t ñai các c p là ph i qu n lý, giám sát ngư i s d ng xem trong quá trình s d ng h th c hi n các quy n và nghĩa v này như th nào. 1.2.7. Thanh tra, ki m tra vi c ch p hành các quy ñ nh c a pháp lu t v ñ t ñai; gi i quy t tranh ch p v ñ t ñai; gi i quy t khi u n i, t cáo trong qu n lý và s d ng ñ t - Thanh tra, ki m tra vi c ch p hành các quy ñ nh c a pháp lu t v ñ t ñai: Thanh tra, ki m tra, giám sát là m t khâu làm hoàn ch nh quá trình qu n lý c a Nhà nư c. Thông qua vi c thanh tra, ki m tra ñ phát hi n các vi ph m, các b t h p lý trong qu n lý ñ t ñai ñ k p th i x lý và ñi u ch nh. - Gi i quy t các tranh ch p v ñ t ñai; gi i quy t khi u n i, t cáo trong qu n lý, s d ng ñ t: Gi i quy t m i trư ng h p tranh ch p ñ t ñai ph i ñ m b o nguyên t c ñ t ñai thu c s h u toàn dân do Nhà nư c làm ñ i di n ch s h u và th ng nh t qu n lý; kiên quy t b o v nh ng thành qua cách m ng v ru ng ñ t, ñ ng th i s a l i theo ñúng pháp lu t nh ng trư ng h p x lý không ñúng. Gi i quy t các tranh ch p ñ t ñai ph i nh m m c ñích phát tri n s n xu t, n ñ nh và t ng bư c c i thi n ñ i s ng c a nhân dân.
  9. 9. 7 1.3. CÁC NHÂN T NH HƯ NG T I QU N LÝ NHÀ NƯ C V ð T ðAI 1.3.1. ði u ki n t nhiên và tình hình phát tri n kinh t ði u ki n t nhiên quy t ñ nh ñ n phát tri n kinh t xã h i, vi c qu n lý và s d ng ñ t ph thu c tình hình phát tri n kinh t c a ñ t nư c. ði u ki n t nhiên và tình hình phát tri n kinh t có nh hư ng r t l n ñ n công QLNN v ñ t ñai. 1.3.2. ð i ngũ cán b qu n lý ñ t ñai ð i ngũ cán b ñóng vai trò quan tr ng trong vi c th c hi n công tác LQNN v ñ t ñai, là ngư i th c hi n pháp lu t v ñ t ñai. N u v i ñ i ngũ cán b có trình ñ , liêm chính, chí công, vô tư thì vi c th c hi n QLNN v ñ t ñai ñư c thu n l i ho c ngư c l i. 1.3.3. Các công c qu n lý NN v ñ t ñai a. Công c pháp lu t Pháp lu t là công c qu n lý không th thi u ñư c c a m t Nhà nư c. T xưa ñ n nay, Nhà nư c nào cũng luôn th c hi n quy n cai tr c a mình trư c h t b ng pháp lu t. Nhà nư c dùng pháp lu t tác ñ ng vào ý chí con ngư i ñ ñi u ch nh hành vi c a con ngư i. b. Công c quy ho ch, k ho ch s d ng ñ t Trong công tác qu n lý nhà nư c v ñ t ñai, công c quy ho ch, k ho ch s d ng ñ t là công c qu n lý quan tr ng và là m t n i dung không th thi u ñư c trong công tác qu n lý nhà nư c v ñ t ñai.'Vì v y, Lu t ð t ñai 2013 quy ñ nh "Nhà nư c qu n lý ñ t ñai theo quy ho ch và pháp lu t". c. Công c tài chính Tài chính là công c ñ các ñ i tư ng s d ng ñ t ñai th c hi n nghĩa v và trách nhi m c a h , là công c mà Nhà nư c thông
  10. 10. 8 qua nó ñ tác ñ ng ñ n các ñ i tư ng s d ng ñ t làm cho h th y ñư c nghĩa v và trách nhi m c a h trong vi c s d ng ñ t ñai K t lu n Chương 1 CHƯƠNG 2 TH C TR NG QU N LÝ NHÀ NƯ C V ð T ðAI TRÊN ð A BÀN HUY N ð K G’ LONG 2.1. ðI U KI N T NHIÊN, KINH T - XÃ H I C A HUY N ð K G’ LONG 2.1.1. ði u ki n t nhiên a. V trí ñ a lý b. ð a hình, ñ a ch t c. Th i ti t, khí h u d. Tài nguyên nư c, th y văn e. Các ngu n tài nguyên 2.1.2. Tình hình xã h i a. Dân s và lao ñ ng Năm 2015, dân s c a huy n là 51.728 ngư i, trong ñó nam là 26.226 ngư i, chi m 50,70% t ng dân s , n là 25.502 ngư i, chi m 49,30% t ng dân s . T l tăng dân s t nhiên toàn huy n là 1.914%. M t ñ dân s trung bình là 36 ngư i/ km2 . Huy n có ngu n lao ñ ng tr s lư ng ñông nhưng trình ñ cũng như tay ngh chưa cao, ña ph n ho t ñ ng trong s n xu t nông nghi p. b. Th c tr ng phát tri n cơ s h t ng Trong nh ng năm qua, t nh và huy n ñã chú tr ng xây d ng cơ s h t ng ph c v phát tr n kinh t , ñã có tác ñ ng tích c c ñ n phát tri n kinh t huy n mà nh t là ñ i v i d ch v v n chuy n hàng
  11. 11. 9 hóa và hành khách, nhưng so v i yêu c u phát tri n c a huy n thì còn thi u và y u. 2.1.3. Tình hình kinh t ð k G'Long là m t huy n nghèo c a t nh, ñ t r ng, ngư i thưa nên nông nghi p hi n v n là ngành kinh t ch l c ñ mang l i thu nh p và ñ m b o ñ i s ng cho nhân dân. B ng 2.6. Giá tr s n xu t các ngành kinh t huy n ðăk GLong giai ño n 2011 - 2015 Giá tr s n xu t (T ñ ng) Ch tiêu 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 T c ñ tăng bình quân (%) Giá tr s n xu t (Giá hi n hành) 708,33 1.092,64 1.302,56 1.522,87 1.819,51 20,77 Nông - Lâm - Th y s n 556,85 815,47 958,29 1.105,05 1.289,00 18,28 Công nghi p - Xây d ng 70,32 121,08 149,57 182,71 229,56 26,70 Thương m i - D ch v 81,16 156,09 194,70 235,11 300,95 29,97 (Ngu n: Niên giám Th ng kê huy n ðăk GLong, t nh ðăk Nông) B ng 2.7. Cơ c u kinh t huy n ðăk GLong giai ño n 2011 - 2015 Cơ c u kinh t (%) Ch tiêu 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 T ng s 100,00 100,00 100,00 100,00 100,00 Nông - Lâm - Th y s n 78,61 74,63 73,57 72,56 70,84 Công nghi p - Xây d ng 9,93 11,08 11,48 12,00 12,62 Thương m i - D ch v 11,46 14,29 14,95 15,44 16,54 (Ngu n: Niên giám Th ng kê huy n ðăk GLong, t nh ðăk Nông)
  12. 12. 10 2.1.4. ðánh giá chung v th c tr ng ñi u ki n t nhiên, kinh t - xã h i c a huy n a. Nh ng l i th Huy n ñang ñư c t p trung ñ u tư xây d ng h t ng; có ti m năng v phát tri n thu ñi n, khoáng s n Bauxit có tr lư ng l n ñ khai thác v i quy mô l n lâu dài; ti m năng ñ t ñai, r ng khá phong phú, di n tích ñ t chưa khai thác còn nhi u cho phép m r ng quy mô s n xu t, phát tri n cây công nghi p, tr ng r ng, chăn nuôi; c nh quan thiên nhiên có kh năng phát tri n m nh du l ch sinh thái. Cơ s h t ng như giao thông, thông tin liên l c t ng bư c ñư c phát tri n. Các lĩnh v c văn hóa - xã h i như giáo d c, y t , văn hoá có nhi u chuy n bi n tích c c. L i th trong phát tri n kinh t nông lâm nghi p và s n ph m t g . ð k G’ Long có nhi u danh lam th ng c nh, di tích l ch s . Các công trình danh th ng và h t ng k thu t như: khu b o t n thiên nhiên Nâm Nung, khu du l ch Tà ðùng, h th y ñi n ð ng Nai 3, 4…, s ña d ng v văn hóa và l i th v ngu n lao ñ ng tr , d i dào b. Cơ h i Theo ti n trình h i nh p kinh t qu c t , môi trư ng hòa bình, s h p tác, liên k t s ñem l i cho ðăk Nông cũng như huy n ð k G’ Long nhi u cơ h i phát tri n kinh t - xã h i nhanh hơn, phát huy n i l c và và l i th so sánh, tranh th ngo i l c - ngu n v n, công ngh m i, kinh nghi m qu n lý, m r ng th trư ng ñ ph c v s nghi p công nghi p hóa – hi n ñ i hóa c a huy n. c. Nh ng h n ch và thách th c : ð k G’ Long còn nhi u khó khăn như: h th ng h t ng k thu t còn nhi u h n ch , trình ñ dân trí còn b t c p v i ñ nh hư ng phát tri n kinh t du l ch – d ch v , ñ i s ng nhân dân g n ñây tuy có
  13. 13. 11 ñư c nâng cao nhưng chưa ñáp ng ñư c yêu c u chung c a m t huy n; Xu t phát ñi m th p, quy mô n n kinh t và tích lũy ñ u tư t n i b n n kinh t c a huy n còn nh , so v i yêu c u huy ñ ng ñ u tư cho phát tri n, ñ y nhanh công nghi p hóa – hi n ñ i hóa. ð a hình ñ i núi b chia c t, dân cư phân b không ñ ng ñ u nên vi c b trí s n xu t và xây d ng cơ s h t ng g p nhi u khó khăn. ði u ki n khí h u, th i ti t, d ch b nh nh ng năm g n ñây di n bi n th t thư ng, ph c t p nh hư ng x u ñ n cây tr ng v t nuôi. Cơ c u kinh t ph thu c ch y u vào s n xu t nông nghi p. Ngu n thu ngân sách trên ñ a bàn hàng năm không ñáng k . K t c u h t ng k thu t còn th p so v i nhu c u. Dân di cư t do nhi u, công tác b trí tái ñ nh canh, ñ nh cư khó khăn nhi u vư ng m c. Giao thông k t n i huy n v i các nơi khác ch y u qua T nh l 4, Qu c l 28; k t c u h t ng nh t là h t ng giao thông các tr c l , h t ng c p nư c, thoát nư c, h t ng k thu t ñô th m c dù ñã ñư c ưu tiên ñ u tư trong th i kỳ v a qua nhưng v n còn h n ch so v i yêu c u phát tri n các ngành công nghi p, d ch v có ti m năng, l i th và ñ y m nh quá trình công nghi p hóa – hi n ñ i hóa nông thôn – ñô th . L c lư ng lao ñ ng có chuyên môn k thu t chi m t l th p, lao ñ ng ch y u là lao ñ ng th công. 2.2. TÌNH HÌNH S D NG ð T VÀ BI N ð NG ð T ðAI C A HUY N ð K G’ LONG 2.2.1. Tình hình s d ng ñ t Trong cơ c u s d ng ñ t c a huy n thì ñ t nông nghi p chi m t tr ng l n hơn 90%, còn l i là ñ t chuyên dùng và s lư ng nh ñ t , ñ t s n xu t kinh doanh.
  14. 14. 12 b. Tình hình s d ng ñ t theo ñ i tư ng s d ng * Hi n tr ng s d ng ñ t các t ch c ð n ngày 31/12/2015, trên ñ a bàn huy n ð k G’ Long thì t ch c s d ng ñ t v i di n tích là 88134.50ha, chi m 60.74% di n tích ñ t t nhiên. ðây là lo i ñ i tư ng s d ng ñ t nhi u nh t. * Hi n tr ng s d ng ñ t các h gia ñình, cá nhân S h gia ñình, cá nhân ñang s d ng ñ t trên ñ a bàn huy n v i di n tích 38240.15ha, chi m 25,14% di n tích ñ t t nhiên 2.2.2. Bi n ñ ng ñ t ñai giai ño n 2011 – 2015 * Bi n ñ ng ñ t nông nghi p Qua phân tích bi n ñ ng ñ t nông nghi p cho ta th y r ng, năm 2011di n tích 125823.88ha, ñ n năm 2015 là 132665.27ha tăng 6841.39 ha. Qua s bi n ñ ng tăng c a ñ t nông nghi p ñã ph n ánh ñúng th c t huy n vùng xa dân s ch y u s ng b ng ngh nông, ñ c bi t ñó cũng ph n ánh tình tr ng xâm l n ñ t lâm nghi p, tình tr ng phá r ng ñ làm nương r y v i t c ñ nhanh. Th hi n di n tích ñ t lâm nghi p gi m t 91052.35ha năm 2011 xu ng còn 74964.29ha, trung bình 01 năm ñ t lâm nghi p m t 3217.612ha. * Bi n ñ ng ñ t phi nông nghi p Năm 2011, ñ t phi nông nghi p 7217.19ha, ñ n năm 2015 di n tích 8834.45ha, tăng 1617.26ha. Trong th i kỳ này, riêng ñ t chuyên dùng tăng 4420.36ha là khá cao, cho ta th y s phát tri n kinh t , phát tri n khu dân cư ch m mà ch y u là s ñ u tư cơ s h t ng, ñ u tư công c a nhà nư c. * Bi n ñ ng ñ t chưa s d ng ð t chưa s d ng trư c ñó cũng b gi m v i di n tích l n là 8558.11ha ñi u này càng ch ng t xu hư ng xâm l n ñ t r t cao, công tác qu n lý cũng như quy ho ch chưa th t s t t.
  15. 15. 13 2.3. TÌNH HÌNH QU N LÝ NHÀ NƯ C V ð T ðAI 2.3.1. Tri n khai thi hành Lu t ð t ñai Căn c Lu t ñ t ñai s 45/2013/QH13 có hi u l c thi hành ngày 1/7/2014; Chính ph ñã ban hành các Ngh ñ nh hư ng d n thi hành Lu t ð t ñai; UBND huy n và các Phng, ban c a huy n tham d t p hu n, tri n khai Lu t ð t ñai và các văn b n hư ng d n thi hành Lu t ð t ñai t i UBND t nh. 2.3.2. Công tác k thu t và nghi p v ñ a chính - Xác ñ nh, l p và qu n lý h sơ ñ a gi i hành chính - L p b n ñ hành chính - Kh o sát, ño ñ c, ñánh giá, phân h ng ñ t, l p b n ñ ñ a chính, b n ñ hi n tr ng s d ng ñ t và b n ñ quy ho ch s d ng ñ t - Kh o sát, ñánh giá, phân h ng ñ t - Công tác ño ñ c l p b n ñ ñ a chính - L p b n ñ hi n tr ng s d ng ñ t - L p b n ñ quy ho ch s d ng ñ t 2.3.3. Qu n lý quy ho ch, k ho ch s d ng ñ t và quy ho ch ñô th * Nhóm ñ t nông nghi p Ch tiêu k ho ch s d ng ñ t nông nghi p năm 2015 là 125324,35 ha, di n tích ñ t nông nghi p th c hi n là 132.665,26 ha, th c hi n ñ t 105,86% so v i k ho ch ñư c duy t. * Nhóm ñ t phi nông nghi p Ch tiêu k ho ch s d ng ñ t phi nông nghi p năm 2015 là 8680,78 ha, di n tích ñ t nông nghi p th c hi n là 8.834,44 ha, th c hi n ñ t 101,77 % so v i k ho ch ñư c duy t
  16. 16. 14 2.3.4. Qu n lý vi c giao ñ t, cho thuê ñ t, thu h i và chuy n m c ñích s d ng ñ t Theo ch tiêu th ng kê di n tích ñ t ñã phân b cho các ñ i tư ng s d ng t i b ng trên, ta th y phòng Tài nguyên & Môi trư ng v i trách nhi m là cơ quan tham mưu qu n lý, thông kê v các ho t ñ ng v ñ t ñai ñã th c hi n t t trách nhi m, giúp chính quy n huy n th c hi n t t nhi m v trong công tác qu n lý ñ t ñai theo ñ i tư ng s d ng. C th : + H gia ñình và cá nhân s d ng 38..240,15 ha, chi m 25,14% DTTN. + T ch c kinh t s d ng 50.967,60 ha, chi m 35,33% DTTN + Cơ quan, ñơn v c a Nhà nư c s d ng 34.452,16 ha, chi m 23,53% DTTN. + T ch c s nghi p công l p s d ng 2.701,46 ha, chi m 1,87 % DTTN. + T ch c khác s d ng 13,28 ha, chi m 0,01% DTTN. + C ng ñ ng dân cư và cơ s tôn giáo s d ng 9,42 ha, chi m 0,01 % DTTN. 2.3.5. Qu n lý tài chính v ñ t ñai B ng 2.11. Ngu n thu t ñ t t năm 2011-2015 ðơn v tính:tri u ñ ng Năm 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 T ng c ng: 1.349 1.555 1.898 3.585 4.761 1.Ti n s d ng ñ t 907 1.040 1.264 2.805 3.197 2.Thu nhà ñ t 425 498 455 700 1.379 3.Ti n thuê ñ t 17 17 179 80 185 (Ngu n: Chi c c thu huy n ð k G’long)
  17. 17. 15 T l ñ t nông nghi p cao, m t s khu dân cư chưa th t s phát tri n t ñó ngu n thu t ñ t th p, di n tích ñ t ph n l n thu c ñ t r ng, lâm nghi p, nông nghi p b i v y chưa có ñóng góp nhi u trong t ng ngu n thu c a huy n. Ngu n thu t ñ t có xu hư ng tăng d n qua các năm, nhưng m c tăng th p, t tr ng nh , năm 2015 thì có s gia tăng ñáng k hơn và t tr ng ti n s d ng ñ t chi m ph n quan tr ng trong các kho n thu t ñ t c a huy n. Ti n s d ng ñ t hàng năm chi m trên 66% các ngu n thu t ñ t. 2.3.6. Qu n lý, giám sát vi c th c hi n quy n và nghĩa v c a ngư i s d ng ñ t và Qu n lý các ho t ñ ng d ch v công v ñ t ñai Qua s li u th ng kê thanh tra ki m tra thì v n còn m t s trư ng h p gi i quy t h sơ tr h n. Vi c gi i quy t h sơ còn ch m có ph n do huy n chưa có quy ho ch s d ng ñ t chi ti t và quy ho ch ñô th chi ti t, m t khác do l ch s s d ng ñ t ph c t p. * B i thư ng, h tr gi i phóng m t b ng Th c t vi c th c hi n quy n c a ngư i s d ng ñ t trong b i thư ng, gi i phóng m t b ng và tái ñ nh trên ñ a bàn huy n chưa ñáp ng yêu c u c a ti n ñ ñ u tư c a các d án, ñ ng th i v n còn vư ng m c như vi c xác ñ nh ngu n g c ñ t ñai r t ph c t p, chính sách b i thư ng thay ñ i, trình ñ , năng l c cán b làm công tác b i thư ng gi i phóng m t b ng c a các H i ñ ng b i thư ng, gi i phóng m t b ng còn h n ch , nên m t s d án th c hi n b i thư ng, gi i phóng m t b ng ch m, kéo dài gây phát sinh mâu thu n, nh t là vi c áp d ng giá ñ t ñ tính b i thư ng. Bên c nh ñó s h dân ña ph n là ñ ng bào di cư, trành ñ dân trí th p, s ng r i rác cũng gây ra r t nhi u khó khăn trong quá trình h u gi i t a, ñ nh canh ñ nh cư cho h dân.
  18. 18. 16 2.3.7. Thanh tra, ki m tra vi c ch p hành các quy ñ nh c a pháp lu t v ñ t ñai; gi i quy t tranh ch p v ñ t ñai; gi i quy t khi u n i, t cáo trong qu n lý và s d ng ñ t - Thanh tra, ki m tra vi c ch p hành quy ñ nh c a pháp lu t v ñ t ñai: Thanh tra, ki m tra ch p hành pháp lu t ñ t ñai ñư c huy n quan tâm. - Gi i quy t tranh ch p, khi u n i t cáo v ñ t ñai: Trong nh ng th i gian v a qua, ñ c bi t vào nh ng năm g n ñây, UBND huy n ñã ch ñ o tri n khai tuyên tuy n, ph bi n giáo d c pháp lu t v ñ t ñai thông qua nhi u hình th c. 2.4. K T QU ð T ðƯ C VÀ H N CH TRONG QU N LÝ NHÀ NƯ C V ð T ðAI HUY N ð K G’ LONG 2.4.1. K t qu ñ t ñư c Khi Lu t ð t ñai 2013 có hi u l c thi hành, áp d ng nh ng văn b n hương d n, ch ñ o c a t nh ð k Nông, toàn b h th ng qu n lý c a chính quy n huy n ñã có bư c qu n lý t t hơn, ñ m b o công khai, dân ch và ñúng quy ñ nh pháp lu t. T ñó công tác quy ho ch, k ho ch s d ng ñ t, công tác giao ñ t, cho thuê ñ t, chuy n m c ñích s d ng ñ t, ngu n tài nguyên ñ t ñai ñã và ñang ñư c khai thác s d ng có hi u qu hơn, góp ph n tích c c vào s phát tri n c a huy n trên nhi u lĩnh v c. 2.4.2. Nh ng m t t n t i Qu n lý và s d ng ñ t c a huy n ð k G’ Long tuy ñã ñ t ñư c m t s k t qu nh t ñ nh, làm ti n ñ cho s phát tri n c a nh ng năm ti p theo, th hi n s c g ng c a cơ quan tài nguyên và môi trư ng và chính quy n huy n và các xã. Tuy nhiên, trong qu n lý nhà nư c v ñ t ñai c a chính quy n cũng b c l nhi u m t y u kém, nh hư ng x u t i t c ñ phát tri n kinh t , xã h i.
  19. 19. 17 2.4.3. Nguyên nhân c a nh ng m t t n t i trong qu n lý nhà nư c v ñ t ñai * Nguyên nhân khách quan - H th ng pháp lu t ñ t ñai lúc thì chưa th c s hoàn ch nh, chưa rõ ràng và còn quá nhi u và ph c t p, t i th i gian g n ñây thì ban hành Lu t ñ t ñai m i, các văn b n hư ng d n t trung ương ñ n t nh còn ch m, m t r t nhi u th i gian ch ñ i. - Các v n ñ t n t i trong qu n lý ñ t ñai do l ch s ñ l i chưa ñư c tháo g d t ñi m, gây nhi u lúng túng cho công tác qu n lý c a chính quy n ñ a phương. * Nguyên nhân ch quan - Công tác lãnh ñ o, ch ñ o c a chính quy n trong qu n lý nhà nư c v ñ t ñai có lúc còn ch m, thi u quy t li t, g n như giao cho cơ quan tài nguyên và môi trư ng huy n th c hi n. - C i cách th t c hành chính huy n k t qu mang l i chưa rõ nét, chưa xác ñ nh ñư c các khâu then ch t ñ có bi n pháp ñ t phá. K t lu n Chương 2
  20. 20. 18 CHƯƠNG 3 ð NH HƯ NG VÀ GI I PHÁP HOÀN THI N CÔNG TÁC QU N LÝ NHÀ NƯ C V ð T ðAI HUY N ð K G’LONG ð N NĂM 2020 3.1. CÁC CĂN C ð ð XU T GI I PHÁP 3.1.1. ð nh hư ng và m c tiêu phát tri n kinh t - xã h i c a huy n ð k G’ Long ñ n năm 2020 a. V kinh t b. V cơ s h t ng c. M t s ch tiêu khác 3.1.2. Ti m năng ñ t ñai a. Ti m năng ñ t ñai ñ ph c v s n xu t nông, lâm nghi p Ti m năng ñ t s n xu t nông nghi p: Di n tích m r ng ñ t s n xu t còn nhi u tuy nhiên không vì lí do ñó mà m r ng di n tích t thay vào ñó là ñ nh hư ng quy ho ch, phân lo i ñ t, kèm theo là ñ u tư thâm canh tăng v , áp d ng các ti n b khoa h c k thu t ñ nâng cao năng su t và ch t lư ng s n ph m, hình thành nh ng khu, vùng nông nghi p sinh thái, công ngh cao, phát tri n n n nông nghi p hàng hoá b n v ng. b. Ti m năng ñ t ñai ñ ph c v cho vi c phát tri n công nghi p, ñô th , xây d ng khu dân cư nông thôn - Ti m năng ñ t phát tri n công nghi p: Ti m năng ñ t phát tri n công nghi p ph thu c r t l n vào v trí (d c qu c l 28), ngu n nguyên li u, lao ñ ng, m t b ng, n n ñ a ch t,...do ñ c ñi m là huy n có di n tích ñ t ñai tương ñ i sâu, xa, giao thông, h t ng khó khăn chưa phát tri n nên v n ñ g p ph i ñây là thu hút ñ u tư, thu hút ngu n v n. B i v y ñây huy n cũng có gi i pháp t o ñi u ki n v
  21. 21. 19 ñ t ñai, thu ñ t, th i gian thuê ñ t ñ thu hút ngu n v n, ñ u tư c s h t ng. - Ti m năng ñ t xây d ng, phát tri n ñô th và khu dân cư: Nh m t o ñà cho s phát tri n, huy n t p trung ñ u tư, kêu g i ñ u tư và s h tr c a t nh v phát tri n cơ s h t ng, các công trình vui chơi gi i trí, các ho t ñ ng d ch v thương m i phát tri n t p trung, h th ng d ch v có quy mô nh s ti p t c ñư c c ng c m r ng, phát tri n trong các khu dân cư s là nh ng thu n l i ñ thu hút khách tham quan du l ch. c. Ti m năng ñ t ñai ñ ph c v cho vi c phát tri n d ch v - du l ch ð a hình ðăk Glong có nhi u núi và cao nguyên phía B c và ðông. Núi Tà ðùng c c Tây Nam c a huy n cao ñ n 1.972 m: Phía B c huy n là khu b o t n thiên nhiên Nam Nung (12.037 ha). d. Ti m năng ñ t ñai ñ ph c v cho vi c chuy n ñ i cơ c u s d ng ñ t và phát tri n cơ s h t ng - Ti m năng ñ t ñ ph c v cho vi c chuy n ñ i cơ c u s d ng ñ t: ð phát tri n các ngành kinh t - xã h i, v i ñ nh hư ng phát tri n lâu dài và b n v ng; theo k t qu ñi u tra th c tr ng n n kinh t và hi n tr ng s d ng ñ t - Ti m năng ñ t ñ ph c v phát tri n cơ s h t ng: Huy n ñã l p quy ho ch ñ m b o qu ñ t ñ l n ñ ph c v phát tri n cơ s h t ng. 3.1.3. D báo nhu c u s d ng ñ t ñ n năm 2020 a. Quan ñi m s d ng ñ t ð t ñai là tài nguyên vô cùng quý giá, là tư li u s n xu t không th thay th ñư c, vì v y quan ñi m chung là s d ng ñ t v i
  22. 22. 20 hi u qu cao và b n v ng, ñáp ng yêu c u phát tri n c a t ng ngành (ñ c bi t là các ngành mũi nh n), t o ñi u ki n phát huy ưu th h t ng k thu t ñã ñư c xây d ng. b. Nhu c u s d ng ñ t ñ n năm 2020 * ð t nông nghi p: ðáp ng m c tiêu phát tri n ngành nông lâm nghi p ñ n năm 2020 nhu c u ñ t nông nghi p kho ng 120.000 – 130.000 ha. * ð t phi nông nghi p: Nhu c u s d ng ñ t phi nông nghi p ñ n năm 2020 kho ng 11.000 – 12.000 ha. 3.1.4. Thách th c và cơ h i trong qu n lý nhà nư c v ñ t ñai c a huy n ð k G’ Long Theo quy ho ch t ng th phát tri n kinh t - xã h i t nh ð k Nông ñ n năm 2020 và Quy ho ch chung huy n ð k G’ Long ñ n năm 2020, thì huy n ð k G’ Long là huy n có th m nh v phát tri n các lĩnh v c nông nghi p công ngh cao, các lo i hình d ch v g n v i du l ch sinh thái, thám hi m khu b o t n r ng nguyên sinh. Do v y, qu n lý nhà nư c v ñ t ñai cũng ñ ph c v m c tiêu này. Chính quy n huy n nên có bi n pháp khuy n khích phát tri n các doanh nghi p d ch v - du l ch, các doanh nghi p ñ u tư trong lĩnh v c nông nghi p như chăn nuôi bò, các lo i th y s n, rau s ch….. ð ñ t ñư c m c tiêu trên, huy n c n gi i quy t hàng lo t v n ñ như: ñ u tư h t ng, gìn gi c nh quan môi trư ng, n ñ nh v an ninh chính tr , văn hoá xã h i, nâng cao ñ i s ng c a ngư i dân, năng l c trình ñ c a ñ i ngũ cán b công ch c, ch t lư ng cung c p các d ch v công, phát tri n giáo d c- ñào t o,... Th c hi n ñư c nhi m v này, lãnh ñ o huy n c n xây d ng chương trình, k ho ch và qu n lý khoa h c.
  23. 23. 21 3.2. GI I PHÁP HOÀN THI N QU N LÝ NHÀ NƯ C V ð T ðAI C A CHÍNH QUY N HUY N ð K G’ LONG 3.2.1. Xây d ng chương trình k ho ch qu n lý nhà nư c v ñ t ñai Nh m ñưa công tác qu n lý nói chung cũng như qu n lý nhà nư c v ñ t nói riêng là m t ho t ñ ng qu n lý mang tính liên t c, thư ng xuyên. 3.2.2. Hoàn thi n công tác l p và qu n lý quy ho ch, k ho ch s d ng ñ t, quy ho ch ñô th Chính quy n huy n ð k G’ Longmu n qu n lý, s d ng ñ t ñai trên ñ a bàn huy n t t ñ ph c v cho phát tri n kinh t - xã h i và phát tri n ñô th thì không th không l p quy ho ch, k ho ch s d ng ñ t c a huy n và quy ho ch, k ho ch s d ng ñ t chi ti t c a xã. 3.2.3. Hoàn thi n công tác giao ñ t, cho thuê và thu h i ñ t Qu ñ t c a huy n ð k G’ Long có s lư ng l n, tuy nhiên không vì v y mà xem nh chuy n giao ñ t, cho thuê và thu h i ñ t, ngư c l i chính quy n c n xem tr ng vi c này, d a trên cơ s quy ho ch ñư c duy t, chính quy n huy n c n ch ñ o xác ñ nh qu ñ t còn l i có th giao ho c cho thuê ñ các nhà ñ u tư th c hi n d án theo quy ho ch. 3.2.4. Hoàn thi n công tác ñăng ký và c p gi y ch ng nh n quy n s d ng ñ t Hoàn thành c p gi y ch ng nh n quy n s d ng ñ t s kh c ph c ñư c tình tr ng khi u n i, t cáo c a ngư i dân; có ñ y ñ thông tin v ngư i s d ng ñ t và h sơ ñ a chính nh m ph c v công tác qu n lý nhà nư c v ñ t ñai t t hơn; ñ ng th i, là ñi u ki n ñ thúc ñ y phát tri n th trư ng b t ñ ng s n lành m nh, n m trong s ki m soát c a Nhà nư c.
  24. 24. 22 3.2.5. Hoàn thi n công tác tài chính v ñ t ñai Ngu n thu nhi u nh t t ñ t c a huy n ð k G’ Long là ti n s d ng ñ t, nhưng chưa n ñ nh và m c th p; còn ph thu c vào qu ñ t và nhu c u s d ng ñ t c a nhà ñ u tư và ngư i dân. Ngoài ra, giá ñ t là m t trong các y u t quan tr ng tác ñ ng tr c ti p ñ n ngu n thu t ñ t, s thu hút các nhà ñ u tư trong nư c và nư c ngoài ñ u tư vào huy n ð k G’ Long và nh hư ng ñ n ñ i s ng nhân dân. 3.2.6. Tăng cư ng công tác thanh tra, ki m tra vi c ch p hành lu t pháp và gi i quy t khi u n i t cáo trong qu n lý và s d ng ñ t ñai Thanh tra, gi i quy t khi u n i, t cáo, tranh ch p ñ t ñai là nh ng v n ñ có liên quan v i nhau, chính quy n huy n mu n gi i quy t ñúng pháp lu t các v khi u n i, t cáo, tranh ch p ñ t ñai thì ph i tăng cư ng công tác thanh tra ñ tìm ra nguyên nhân v vi c x lý theo quy ñ nh c a pháp lu t. 3.2.7. Nhóm gi i pháp khác a. Tăng cư ng tuyên truy n giáo d c pháp lu t và thông tin ñ t ñai b. Tăng cư ng qu n lý cán b và ki n toàn b máy qu n lý nhà nư c v ñ t ñai c. Ti p t c th c hi n c i cách th t c hành chính v ñ t ñai d. Tăng cư ng quy n h n và trách nhi m qu n lý nhà nư c v ñ t ñai c a các c p e. Công tác qu n lý th trư ng b t ñ ng s n K t lu n Chương 3
  25. 25. 23 K T LU N Trong giai ño n hi n nay, nhi m v qu n lý nhà nư c v ñ t ñai c a huy n ð k G’ Long, cũng như các ñ a phương khác là r t quan tr ng và n ng n . ð t ñai ñư c qu n lý t t s phân b s d ng ñúng m c ñích và mang l i l i ích cho xã h i; do ñó, ñòi h i m i chính quy n cơ s ph i nâng cao trách nhi m, th c hi n ñúng quy n h n mà pháp lu t ñ t ñai ñã quy ñ nh; ñ ng th i, có bi n pháp t ch c th c hi n nhi m v m t cách có khoa h c và hi u qu nh t theo ñi u ki n ñ c thù c a ñ a phương mình. Tăng cư ng th c hi n t t công tác qu n lý nhà nư c v ñ t ñai trong quá trình phát tri n kinh t - xã h i và phát tri n ñô th m t ñ a phương là yêu c u c n thi t và khách quan. Vì th ñ tài ñã phân tích m t s cơ s lý lu n và t th c tr ng qu n lý, s d ng ñ t ñai c a huy n ð k G’ Long ñ ra gi i pháp nh m hoàn thi n qu n lý nhà nư c v ñ t ñai trong th i gian t i. KI N NGH - Ti p t c b sung hoàn thi n h th ng văn b n hư ng d n thi hành Lu t ð t ñai. - S d ng ñ ng b các công c qu n lý: pháp lu t, quy ho ch, tài chính và hành chính trong qu n lý ñ t ñai ñ m b o các quan h ñ t ñai v n ñ ng theo cơ ch th trư ng ñ nh hư ng xã h i ch nghĩa có s qu n lý c a Nhà nư c. - ð i m i công tác l p quy ho ch, nâng cao ch t lư ng quy ho ch, k ho ch s d ng ñ t theo hư ng ti p c n phương pháp tiên ti n;
  26. 26. 24 - Tăng cư ng ng d ng công ngh tiên ti n, hi n ñ i ph c v công tác ñi u tra, ñánh giá s lư ng và ch t lư ng ñ t ñai; - Hoàn thi n h th ng thông tin ñ t ñai, cơ s d li u ñ t ñai và h th ng h sơ ñ a chính theo hư ng hi n ñ i. - Nghiên c u, xây d ng cơ ch ñ nh giá ñ t, phù h p v i th c t ñ làm căn c ñ tính thu , phí, cho thuê, b i thư ng thi t h i. - Ti p t c hoàn thi n các quy ñ nh c a pháp lu t ñ m b o hài hòa các l i ích c a Nhà nư c, ngư i s d ng ñ t và nhà ñ u tư; - Ti p t c hoàn thi n các quy ñ nh, ñ ng th i th c hi n ñ y ñ cơ ch l y ý ki n c a nhân dân v vi c l p và ñi u ch nh quy ho ch, k ho ch s d ng ñ t, l p phương án thu h i ñ t, b i thư ng, h tr , tái ñ nh cư, cũng như các phương án khác có liên quan t i l i ích c a ngư i dân ñ m b o th c s công khai minh b ch, kh c ph c tình tr ng "l i ích nhóm" trong các ho t ñ ng qu n lý, s d ng ñ t. - Xây d ng n n hành chính th c s công minh b ch, hi u qu ñ m b o th c hi n t t các ho t ñ ng qu n lý nhà nư c và các d ch v công v ñ t ñai v a thu n ti n cho ngư i dân và doanh nghi p; .

