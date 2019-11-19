Luận văn: Hoàn thiện doanh thu, chi phí tại Ngân hàng SHB, HAY

Successfully reported this slideshow.
i MỤC LỤC LỜI CAM ĐOAN DANH MỤC CÁC CHỮ VIẾT TẮT DANH MỤC CÁC BẢNG BIỂU, SƠ ĐỒ TÓM TẮT LUẬN VĂN NỘI DUNG CHƯƠNG 1:GIỚI THI...
ii 2.2.3. Nội dung kết quả kinh doanh của Ngân hàng thương mại ......... Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.3. Ý nghĩa và nhiệ...
iii CHƯƠNG 3: PHÂN TÍCH THỰC TRẠNG KẾ TOÁN DOANH THU, CHI PHÍ VÀ KẾT QUẢ KINH DOANH TẠI NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẨN SÀI G...
iv 4.5. Các giải pháp hoàn thiện kế toán doanh thu, chi phí và kết quả kinh doanh tại Ngân hàng TMCP Sài Gòn - Hà Nội........
v CHƯƠNG 1 GIỚI THIỆU ĐỀ TÀI NGHIÊN CỨU – HOÀN THIỆN KẾ TOÁN DOANH THU, CHI PHÍ VÀ KẾT QUẢ KINH DOANH TẠI NGÂN HÀNG TMCP S...
vi 1.3. Mục tiêu nghiên cứu - Tạo cơ sở về mặt lý luận cho việc hoàn thiện kế toán doanh thu, chi phí và xác định kết quả ...
vii 1.5. Nội dung và phạm vi nghiên cứu Đối tượng nghiên cứu của đề tài là doanh thu và chi phí của các hoạt động chính tạ...
viii kinh doanh nào trong nền kinh tế. Nói một cách khác, NHTM là một tổ chức kinh tế có tư cách pháp nhân hoạt động kinh ...
ix tiền vay thường là khoản chi phí lớn nhất và phụ thuộc vào nhiều yếu tố kinh doanh như chính sách kinh doanh của Ngân h...
x Kết quả kinh doanh của ngân hàng được xác định vào cuối năm tài chính, là chênh lệch giữa tổng thu nhập và tổng chi phí ...
xi hiện tại đang diễn ra. Các trường hợp áp dụng phương pháp này và điều kiện ghi nhận doanh thu. Cuối cùng là cách hạch t...
xii ngân hàng. Tiếp đến, tác giả lần lượt trình bày về nội dung, phương pháp tính toán và hạch toán của kế toán dự phòng r...
xiii giấy phép số 0041/NN/GP do NHNN Việt Nam cấp ngày 13/11/1993. SHB chính thức đi vào hoạt động từ ngày 12/12/1993. Ngà...
xiv Tiếp đó, tác giả trình bày về nội dung các khoản thu tại SHB; điều kiện và thời điểm ghi nhận doanh thu theo quy định ...
xv 4.2. Định hướng phát triển của Ngân hàng TMCP Sài Gòn - Hà Nội SHB luôn nỗ lực để thực hiện mục tiêu: “Đối tác tin cậy,...
xvi Hoàn thiện kế toán doanh thu, chi phí và kết quả kinh doanh phải trên cơ sở phù hợp với điều kiện và nhu cầu quản lý c...
xvii Các giải pháp được nêu ra trong luận văn đều dựa trên những căn cứ lý luận khoa học và cơ sở thực tiễn, do đó có tính...
  1. 1. i MỤC LỤC LỜI CAM ĐOAN DANH MỤC CÁC CHỮ VIẾT TẮT DANH MỤC CÁC BẢNG BIỂU, SƠ ĐỒ TÓM TẮT LUẬN VĂN NỘI DUNG CHƯƠNG 1:GIỚI THIỆU ĐỀ TÀI NGHIÊN CỨU HOÀN THIỆN KẾ TOÁN DOANH THU, CHI PHÍ VÀ KẾT QUẢ KINH DOANH TẠI NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN SÀI GÒN – HÀ NỘI.......Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.1. Tính cấp thiết của đề tài.............................. Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.2. Tổng quan các công trình nghiên cứu có liên quanError! Bookmark not defined. 1.3. Mục tiêu nghiên cứu.................................... Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.4. Câu hỏi nghiên cứu...................................... Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.5. Nội dung và phạm vi nghiên cứu ................ Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.6. Phương pháp nghiên cứu ............................ Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.7. Ý nghĩa nghiên cứu...................................... Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.7.1. Ý nghĩa chung ..........................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.7.2. Đối với Ngân hàng TMCP nói chung ......Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.7.3. Đối với Ngân hàng TMCP Sài Gòn – Hà NộiError! Bookmark not defined. 1.7.4. Đối với học viên........................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.8. Kết cấu của đề tài nghiên cứu..................... Error! Bookmark not defined. KẾT LUẬN CHƯƠNG 1................................... Error! Bookmark not defined. CHƯƠNG 2: CƠ SỞ LÝ LUẬN VỀ KẾ TOÁN DOANH THU, CHI PHÍ VÀ KẾT QUẢ KINH DOANH TRONG CÁC NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI .Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.1. Đặc điểm hoạt động kinh doanh của ngân hàng thương mại ảnh hưởng tới kế toán doanh thu, chi phí và kết quả kinh doanhError! Bookmark not defined. 2.1.1. Định nghĩa Ngân hàng thương mại.........Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.1.2. Hoạt động của ngân hàng thương mại....Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.2. Nội dung doanh thu, chi phí và kết quả kinh doanh của ngân hàng thương mại............................................................... Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.2.1. Nội dung doanh thu của Ngân hàng thương mạiError! Bookmark not defined. 2.2.2. Nội dung chi phí của Ngân hàng thương mạiError! Bookmark not defined.
  2. 2. ii 2.2.3. Nội dung kết quả kinh doanh của Ngân hàng thương mại ......... Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.3. Ý nghĩa và nhiệm vụ của kế toán doanh thu, chi phí và kết quả kinh doanh trong ngân hàng thương mại ....................... Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.3.1. Ý nghĩa của kế toán doanh thu, chi phí và kết quả kinh doanh trong ngân hàng thương mại..............................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.3.2. Nhiệm vụ của kế toán doanh thu, chi phí và xác định kết quả kinh doanh trong ngân hàng thương mại .........................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.4. Nguyên tắc kế toán doanh thu, chi phí và kết quả kinh doanh trong ngân hàng thương mại............................................. Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.4.1. Cơ sở dồn tích ..........................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.4.2. Nguyên tắc kế toán doanh thu .................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.4.3. Nguyên tắc kế toán chi phí.......................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.5. Kế toán doanh thu trong ngân hàng thương mạiError! Bookmark not defined. 2.5.1. Kế toán các khoản thu trực tiếp...............Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.5.2. Kế toán các khoản dự thu .......................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.5.3. Kế toán các khoản thu chờ phân bổ........Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.5.4. Kế toán thu thuộc đối tượng chịu thuế GTGT...... Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.5.5. Kế toán các khoản thu nhập bằng ngoại tệ........... Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.5.6. Kế toán khi thoái thu................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.6. Kế toán chi phí trong ngân hàng thương mạiError! Bookmark not defined. 2.6.1. Kế toán các khoản chi phí trực tiếp .........Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.6.2. Kế toán các khoản chi phí dự trả.............Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.6.3. Kế toán chi phí chờ phân bổ ....................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.6.4. Kế toán chi dự phòng, bảo hiểm ..............Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.6.5. Kế toán chi phí bằng ngoại tệ...................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.6.6. Kế toán chi nộp thuế, phí và lệ phí...........Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.6.7. Kế toán giảm chi ......................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.7. Kế toán kết quả kinh doanh trong Ngân hàng thương mại............ Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.7.1. Kế toán tại các chi nhánh ngân hàng ......Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.7.2. Kế toán tập hợp kết quả kinh doanh tại hội sở chính . Error! Bookmark not defined. KẾT LUẬN CHƯƠNG 2................................... Error! Bookmark not defined.
  3. 3. iii CHƯƠNG 3: PHÂN TÍCH THỰC TRẠNG KẾ TOÁN DOANH THU, CHI PHÍ VÀ KẾT QUẢ KINH DOANH TẠI NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẨN SÀI GÒN – HÀ NỘI.......................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.1. Đặc điểm hoạt động kinh doanh của Ngân hàng TMCP Sài Gòn – Hà Nội SHB ảnh hưởng đến kế toán doanh thu – chi phí và kết quả kinh doanh Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.1.1. Quá trình hình thành và phát triển của Ngân hàng TMCP Sài Gòn – Hà Nội ..................................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.1.2. Đặc điểm tổ chức hoạt động kinh doanh của Ngân hàng SHB... Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.1.3. Đặc điểm tổ chức bộ máy quản lý của Ngân hàng SHB.............. Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.1.4. Đặc điểm tổ chức bộ máy kế toán của Ngân hàng Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.1.5. Các chính sách kế toán chung của Ngân hàng TMCP Sài Gòn – Hà Nội ...........................................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.2. Thực trạng kế toán doanh thu, chi phí, kết quả kinh doanh của Ngân hàng TMCP Sài Gòn – Hà Nội................................ Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.2.1. Thực trạng kế toán doanh thu tại Ngân hàng SHB.... Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.2.2. Thực trạng kế toán chi phí.......................Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.2.3. Thực trạng kế toán kết quả kinh doanh tại SHB.. Error! Bookmark not defined. KẾT LUẬN CHƯƠNG 3................................... Error! Bookmark not defined. CHƯƠNG 4: THẢO LUẬN KẾT QUẢ NGHIÊN CỨU VÀ CÁC GIẢI PHÁP HOÀN THIỆN KẾ TOÁN DOANH THU, CHI PHÍ VÀ KẾT QUẢ KINH DOANH TẠI NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN SÀI GÒN – HÀ NỘI.. ...........................................................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 4.1. Thảo luận kết quả nghiên cứu thực trạng kế toán doanh thu, chi phí và kết quả kinh doanh tại Ngân hàng TMCP Sài Gòn – Hà NộiError! Bookmark not defined. 4.1.1. Những ưu điểm ........................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 4.1.2. Những tồn tại...........................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 4.2. Định hướng phát triển của Ngân hàng TMCP Sài Gòn – Hà Nội...... Error! Bookmark not defined. 4.3. Sự cần thiết phải hoàn thiện kế toán doanh thu, chi phí và kết quả kinh doanh tại Ngân hàng TMCP Sài Gòn – Hà Nội ..... Error! Bookmark not defined. 4.4. Một số yêu cầu đối với việc hoàn thiện kế toán doanh thu, chi phí và kết quả kinh doanh........................................................ Error! Bookmark not defined.
  4. 4. iv 4.5. Các giải pháp hoàn thiện kế toán doanh thu, chi phí và kết quả kinh doanh tại Ngân hàng TMCP Sài Gòn - Hà Nội...... Error! Bookmark not defined. 4.5.1. Về chứng từ kế toán doanh thu, chi phí...Error! Bookmark not defined. 4.5.2. Về tài khoản kế toán doanh thu, chi phí ..Error! Bookmark not defined. 4.5.3. Về phương pháp kế toán doanh thu, chi phí......... Error! Bookmark not defined. 4.5.4. Về báo cáo kế toán liên quan đến doanh thu, chi phí . Error! Bookmark not defined. 4.5.5. Về quản lý doanh thu, chi phí..................Error! Bookmark not defined. 4.5.6. Đẩy mạnh ứng dụng công nghệ tin học vào hoạt động ngân hàng; xây dựng và phát triển phần mềm, xây dựng và kiểm soát ngân sách Error! Bookmark not defined. 4.5.7. Phát triển nguồn nhân lực.......................Error! Bookmark not defined. 4.6.Điều kiện thực hiện các giải pháp hoàn thiện kế toán doanh thu, chi phí và kết quả kinh doanh tại Ngân hàng TMCP Sài Gòn – Hà NộiError! Bookmark not defined. 4.6.1. Về phía Nhà nước ....................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 4.6.2. Về phía SHB.............................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 4.7. Đóng góp của đề tài nghiên cứu.................. Error! Bookmark not defined. 4.8. Những hạn chế của đề tài nghiên cứu và một số gợi ý cho các nghiên cứu trong tương lai.................................................. Error! Bookmark not defined. 4.9. Kết luận của đề tài....................................... Error! Bookmark not defined. TÀI LIỆU THAM KHẢO .............................................Error! Bookmark not defined. PHỤ LỤC
  5. 5. v CHƯƠNG 1 GIỚI THIỆU ĐỀ TÀI NGHIÊN CỨU – HOÀN THIỆN KẾ TOÁN DOANH THU, CHI PHÍ VÀ KẾT QUẢ KINH DOANH TẠI NGÂN HÀNG TMCP SÀI GÒN – HÀ NỘI 1.1. Tính cấp thiết của đề tài Xu hướng hội nhập nền kinh tế quốc tế đòi hỏi các doanh nghiệp luôn nỗ lực để đạt hiệu quả kinh tế cao nhất. Để thực hiện được mục tiêu đó, ngoài các biện pháp về nâng cao chất lượng sản phẩm, thúc đẩy quảng bá, vai trò của kế toán trong việc cung cấp thông tin cũng có vị trí vô cùng quan trọng. Là một loại hình doanh nghiệp đặc biệt, vai trò của kế toán trong việc thực hiện mục tiêu lợi nhuận càng trở nên quan trọng. Muốn xác định đầy đủ hiệu quả kinh doanh, Ngân hàng phải tính toán, phân tích mọi khoản thu nhập, chi phí phát sinh trong quá trình hoạt động, nhằm phát hiện các lĩnh vực kinh doanh có khả năng mang lại lợi nhuận cao, hạn chế những khoản chi phí bất hợp lý và thực hiện tốt chế độ hạch toán kinh tế. Xuất phát từ vai trò quan trọng của kế toán doanh thu, chi phí và kết quả kinh doanh trong NHTM, tác giả đã lựa chọn đề tài: “Hoàn thiện kế toán doanh thu, chi phí và kết quả kinh doanh tại Ngân hàng TMCP Sài Gòn – Hà Nội”. 1.2. Tổng quan các công trình nghiên cứu có liên quan Trong phần này, tác giả nêu ra các đề tài liên quan như: - Tác giả Vũ Văn Nam với đề tài: “Hoàn thiện kế toán bán hàng và xác định kết quả kinh doanh tại Công ty TNHH Phú Thái”. - Tác giả Đoàn Tốt Nghiệp với đề tài “Hoàn thiện hạch toán doanh thu, chi phí và kết quả kinh doanh tại Công ty TNHH Nhà nước một thành viên dịch vụ nhà ở và khu đô thị” - Tác giả Mai Thị Bích Thuận với đề tài: “Hoàn thiện kế toán chi phí, doanh thu và kết quả kinh doanh tại Ngân hàng đầu tư và phát triển Việt Nam” Tác giả lần lượt trình bày về đối tượng, phạm vi nghiên cứu của từng đề tài cũng như đánh giá ưu, nhược điểm của các đề tài này.
  6. 6. vi 1.3. Mục tiêu nghiên cứu - Tạo cơ sở về mặt lý luận cho việc hoàn thiện kế toán doanh thu, chi phí và xác định kết quả kinh doanh trong NHTMCP - Tạo cơ sở về mặt thực tiễn cho việc hoàn thiện kế toán doanh thu, chi phí và xác định kết quả kinh doanh trong các NHTM thông qua việc nghiên cứu thực tế tại Ngân hàng TMCP Sài Gòn – Hà Nội - Nghiên cứu về công tác xác định kết quả kinh doanh tại Ngân hàng TMCP Sài Gòn – Hà Nội, thông qua đó tìm hiểu những khác biệt giữa lý thuyết và thực tiễn, để từ đó đưa ra những kiến nghị nhằm cải thiện và nâng cao hiệu quả công tác kế toán. 1.4. Câu hỏi nghiên cứu - Hiện nay, để đáp ứng ngày càng tốt hơn nhu cầu quản lý, kế toán doanh thu, chi phí và xác định kết quả kinh doanh tại SHB cần hoàn thiện theo hướng như thế nào? Để trả lời câu hỏi này, có thể đưa ra các câu hỏi nghiên cứu sau: - Vai trò và ý nghĩa của kế toán doanh thu chi phí và xác định kết quả kinh doanh tại NHTM nói chung và tại SHB nói riêng? - Những đặc điểm hoạt động kinh doanh ảnh hưởng đến kế toán doanh thu, chi phí và xác định kết quả kinh doanh Ngân hàng TMCP như thế nào? - Trên thực tế, kế toán doanh thu, chi phí và xác định kết quả kinh doanh tại SHB được thực hiện như thế nào? - Kế toán doanh thu, chi phí và xác định kết quả kinh doanh tại SHB đã đạt được những thành tựu gì trong việc đáp ứng nhu cầu quản lý? Bên cạnh đó, còn có những điểm nào cần khắc phục? - Cách thức tổ chức hạch toán kế toán đã phù hợp với cơ chế tài chính nhằm phản ánh trung thực kết quả kinh doanh và quản lý chi phí tại SHB chưa? - Những bất cập trong tổ chức kế toán xuất phát từ những nguyên nhân gì? Nguyên nhân nào là khách quan, nguyên nhân nào là chủ quan và biện pháp khắc phục nhằm hoàn thiện kế toán doanh thu, chi phí và xác định kết quả kinh doanh tại SHB?
  7. 7. vii 1.5. Nội dung và phạm vi nghiên cứu Đối tượng nghiên cứu của đề tài là doanh thu và chi phí của các hoạt động chính tại SHB như hoạt động cho vay, hoạt động huy động vốn, hoạt động kinh doanh tiền tệ, hoạt động thanh toán quốc tế … Do các hoạt động của Ngân hàng là tương đối phong phú, đa dạng, nên tác giả không thể đi sâu vào từng hoạt động mà nhóm các hoạt động theo đặc trưng và phương pháp kế toán. Nội dung của đề tài chủ yếu phản ánh doanh thu, chi phí và kết quả hoạt động kinh doanh của NHTM, xem xét cách hạch toán của Ngân hàng; đồng thời đưa ra nhận xét về hệ thống kế toán mà NHTM đang áp dụng. 1.6. Phương pháp nghiên cứu Luận văn kết hợp các phương pháp sau: Vận dụng phương pháp luận của chủ nghĩa duy vật biện chứng, duy vật lịch sử; Sử dụng tổng hợp các phương pháp nghiên cứu như phương pháp quy nạp, diễn giải, phương pháp phân tích tổng hợp, phương pháp phân tích so sánh; phân tích thực tiễn theo quan điểm lịch sử, toàn diện; một số công cụ phân tích định lượng như thống kê mô tả, so sánh. 1.7. Ý nghĩa nghiên cứu Tác giả đi từ tổng quát đến cụ thể: ý nghĩa nghiên cứu chung, ý nghĩa đối với Ngân hàng TMCP, ý nghĩa đối với SHB và đối với học viên. 1.8. Kết cấu của đề tài nghiên cứu Tác giả trình bày nội dung 4 chương của Luận văn. Kết thúc chương 1, tác giả tóm lược các nội dung đã trình bày và đưa ra kết luận chung. CHƯƠNG 2: CƠ SỞ LÝ LUẬN VỀ KẾ TOÁN DOANH THU, CHI PHÍ VÀ KẾT QUẢ KINH DOANH 2.1. Đặc điểm hoạt động kinh doanh của ngân hàng thương mại ảnh hưởng tới kế toán doanh thu, chi phí và kết quả kinh doanh 2.1.1. Định nghĩa Ngân hàng thương mại Mặc dù có nhiều định nghĩa khác nhau về NHTM, nhưng tựu chung lại có thể hiểu tổng quát: Ngân hàng thương mại là các tổ chức tài chính cung cấp một danh mục các dịch vụ tài chính đa dạng nhất – đặc biệt là tín dụng, tiết kiệm, dịch vụ thanh toán và thực hiện nhiều chức năng tài chính nhất so với bất kỳ một tổ chức
  8. 8. viii kinh doanh nào trong nền kinh tế. Nói một cách khác, NHTM là một tổ chức kinh tế có tư cách pháp nhân hoạt động kinh doanh trên lĩnh vực tiền tệ với hoạt động chính là huy động tiền gửi dưới các hình thức khác nhau của khách hàng, trên cơ sở nguồn vốn huy động này và vốn chủ sở hữu của ngân hàng để thực hiện các nghiệp vụ cho vay, đầu tư, chiết khấu đồng thời thực hiện các nghiệp vụ thanh toán, môi giới, tư vấn và một số dịch vụ khác cho các chủ thể trong nền kinh tế. 2.1.1. Hoạt động của ngân hàng thương mại Ngân hàng là một doanh nghiệp cung cấp dịch vụ cho công chúng và doanh nghiệp với nhiều hoạt động ngày càng đa dạng. Các nghiệp vụ của NHTM có mối quan hệ chặt chẽ với nhau trong quá trình vận hành của cả bộ máy. Nghiệp vụ huy động vốn tạo tiền đề cho các nghiệp vụ tín dụng, đầu tư. Thông qua nghiệp vụ tín dụng, đầu tư mang lại thu nhập cho ngân hàng để tái tạo các nguồn vốn khác. Còn các dịch vụ khác của ngân hàng nhằm thu hút khách hàng đến với ngân hàng, tạo điều kiện cho việc mở rộng huy động vốn và mở rộng thị trường kinh doanh của NHTM. Tuy nhiên, nghiệp vụ tín dụng vẫn là nghiệp vụ quan trọng nhất vì nó quyết định đến mục tiêu kinh doanh cuối cùng của ngân hàng là lợi nhuận. 2.2. Nội dung doanh thu, chi phí và kết quả kinh doanh của ngân hàng thương mại 2.2.1. Nội dung doanh thu của Ngân hàng thương mại Doanh thu của NHTM được tạo ra trên cơ sở các Nghiệp vụ kinh doanh tiền tệ như hoạt động tín dụng, kinh doanh ngoại tệ, kinh doanh kim khí quý, đá quý, đầu tư góp vốn liên doanh liên kết, nghiệp vụ đại lý và từ dịch vụ thanh toán … Thu nhập chính của các Ngân hàng chính là một bộ phận thu nhập của nhà sản xuất, kinh doanh khác phải nhường lại do nhận tín dụng và sử dụng các dịch vụ của Ngân hàng. Trong đó, khoản thu chủ yếu là thu lãi từ hoạt động tín dụng, đầu tư và chịu ảnh hưởng của quy mô, chất lượng hoạt động tín dụng, đầu tư. Tuy nhiên, với xu thế phát triển của các sản phẩm, dịch vụ Ngân hàng hiện nay nên các khoản thu từ dịch vụ đang ngày càng gia tăng ở các Ngân hàng hiện đại. 2.2.2. Nội dung chi phí của Ngân hàng thương mại Chi phí của Ngân hàng chủ yếu là chi phí huy động vốn trả cho các tổ chức, cá nhân có tiền gửi, đầu tư hoặc cho Ngân hàng vay. Trong đó, chi trả tiền gửi và
  9. 9. ix tiền vay thường là khoản chi phí lớn nhất và phụ thuộc vào nhiều yếu tố kinh doanh như chính sách kinh doanh của Ngân hàng, lãi suất thị trường, lạm phát … Các khoản chi trong Ngân hàng chủ yếu mang tính chất chi phí hoạt động dịch vụ và gắn liền với kết quả kinh doanh nên việc quản lý các khoản chi phí trong Ngân hàng có ý nghĩa vô cùng quan trọng đối với mục tiêu tăng lợi nhuận của Ngân hàng. 2.2.3. Nội dung kết quả kinh doanh của Ngân hàng thương mại Lợi nhuận của Ngân hàng là chênh lệch giữa tổng thu nhập và tổng chi phí trong năm. Sau khi thực hiện xong nghĩa vụ với Ngân sách, Ngân hàng phải trích lập các quỹ bổ sung nguồn vốn chủ sở hữu và dự phòng rủi ro trong kinh doanh, lập quỹ đầu tư phát triển nghiệp vụ, sau đó mới được trích lập quỹ khen thưởng, quỹ phúc lợi. Các quỹ được trích lập theo các tỷ lệ quy định và sử dụng theo đúng tính chất của từng quỹ. 2.3. Ý nghĩa và nhiệm vụ của kế toán doanh thu, chi phí và xác định kết quả kinh doanh trong ngân hàng thương mại 2.3.1. Ý nghĩa của kế toán doanh thu, chi phí và xác định kết quả kinh doanh trong ngân hàng thương mại Kế toán doanh thu, chi phí và xác định kết quả kinh doanh giữ một vị trí quan trọng trong toàn bộ nghiệp vụ kế toán của ngân hàng. Nó được xác định là nghiệp vụ kế toán phức tạp bởi lẽ nó ảnh hưởng tới toàn bộ hoạt động kinh doanh và bức tranh tài chính của Ngân hàng. Để quản lý doanh thu, chi phí thì công tác kế toán góp phần không nhỏ qua việc phản ánh một cách rõ ràng, chính xác hiệu quả của các hoạt động, các nghiệp vụ. 2.3.2. Nhiệm vụ của kế toán doanh thu, chi phí và xác định kết quả kinh doanh trong ngân hàng thương mại Nhiệm vụ cơ bản của kế toán chi phí là phải xác định đúng nội dung, tính chất các khoản chi để hạch toán đúng, kịp thời vào tài khoản thích hợp, chấp hành tốt kế hoạch tài chính, giám đốc các khoản chi theo đúng chế độ của Nhà nước và các quy định của ngành với mục tiêu tiết kiệm chi phí để góp phần tăng lợi nhuận cho ngân hàng.
  10. 10. x Kết quả kinh doanh của ngân hàng được xác định vào cuối năm tài chính, là chênh lệch giữa tổng thu nhập và tổng chi phí trong năm. Khi kết thúc năm tài chính, kế toán ngân hàng có nhiệm vụ: - Xác định và kết chuyển số dư của các tài khoản khoản thu - chi cuối năm sang tài khoản lợi nhuận năm nay một cách chính xác, kịp thời. Trên cơ sở đó để tính toán chính xác tình hình lãi, lỗ của ngân hàng. - Phát hiện các nguồn thu ổn định, có khả năng khai thác được và những khoản chi không cần thiết có thể tiết kiệm được để tham mưu cho lãnh đạo xây dựng kế hoạch tài chính cho năm tiếp theo. - Lập báo cáo tài chính để báo cáo tình hình lãi, lỗ kịp thời, chính xác, đúng chế độ gửi cho ngân hàng cấp trên, NHNN và cơ quan tài chính. - Kết chuyển số lãi (hoặc lỗ) kịp thời về ngân hàng cấp trên. - Phản ánh chính xác tình hình phân phối lợi nhuận, trích lập và sử dụng các quỹ. Giám đốc việc thực hiện chế độ phân phối lợi nhuận theo đúng quy định của Bộ Tài chính và NHNN. 2.4. Nguyên tắc kế toán doanh thu, chi phí và kết quả kinh doanh trong ngân hàng thương mại Đầu tiên, tác giả trình bày nguyên tắc kế toán chung là cơ sở dồn tích. Tiếp đó, tác giả trình bày về nguyên tắc kế toán doanh thu, trong đó có Chuẩn mực kế toán Việt Nam số 14, nguyên tắc thực hiện. Về nguyên tắc kế toán chi phí, tác giả đi sâu trình bày nguyên tắc phù hợp. 2.5. Kế toán doanh thu trong ngân hàng thương mại 2.5.1. Kế toán các khoản thu trực tiếp Phương pháp hạch toán thu trực tiếp là hạch toán thẳng vào tài khoản thu nhập mà không hạch toán qua tài khoản dự thu hoặc doanh thu chờ phân bổ. Tiếp đó, tác giả trình bày các trường hợp áp dụng phương pháp này và cụ thể các phương pháp cũng như bút toán hạch toán. 2.5.2. Kế toán các khoản dự thu Dự thu hay còn gọi là thu theo phương pháp dồn tích là những khoản thu nhập sẽ được thu trong tương lai nhưng gắn liền với những hoạt động kinh doanh
  11. 11. xi hiện tại đang diễn ra. Các trường hợp áp dụng phương pháp này và điều kiện ghi nhận doanh thu. Cuối cùng là cách hạch toán các khoản dự thu. 2.5.3. Kế toán các khoản thu chờ phân bổ Thu chờ phân bổ là những khoản thu tính trước và giá trị lớn từ các nghiệp vụ kinh doanh diễn ra trong một thời gian nhất định như đầu tư chứng khoán trả lãi trước, thu phí chiết khấu trước, số tiền góp vốn nhỏ hơn mệnh giá cổ phiếu… Sau đó, tác giả trình bày về công thức phân bổ và cách hạch toán. 2.5.4. Kế toán thu thuộc đối tượng chịu thuế GTGT Tác giả trình bày về cách thức hạch toán khoản thu chịu thuế GTGT 2.5.5. Kế toán các khoản thu nhập bằng ngoại tệ Tác giả trình bày về nội dung các khoản thu bằng ngoại tệ, nguyên tắc quy đổi và cách hạch toán theo từng trường hợp. 2.5.6. Kế toán khi thoái thu Tác giả trình bày các trường hợp áp dụng và bút toán khi hạch toán. 2.6. Kế toán chi phí trong ngân hàng thương mại 2.6.1. Kế toán các khoản chi phí trực tiếp Tác giả nêu đặc điểm của các khoản chi trực tiếp: phát sinh theo từng lần và hạch toán trực tiếp vào chi phí của ngân hàng… Tiếp đó, tác giả nêu quy trình hạch toán và trường hợp tạm ứng cho cán bộ nhân viên. 2.6.2. Kế toán các khoản chi phí dự trả Tác giả trình bày các trường hợp áp dụng, cách tính và phương pháp ghi nhận chi phí trong các trường hợp cụ thể: hạch toán định kỳ, trường hợp đáo hạn, trường hợp khách hàng rút trước hạn. 2.6.3. Kế toán chi phí chờ phân bổ Phương pháp hạch toán chi phí chờ phân bổ áp dụng để phân bổ đều cho các kỳ kế toán (thường là theo tháng) các khoản chi phí tính hoặc trả trước cho một nghiệp vụ phát sinh tại một thời điểm nhưng có liên quan tới một khoảng thời gian trong tương lai. Tiếp đó, tác giả trình bày về cách hạch toán khi phát sinh chi phí, định kỳ phân bổ,… 2.6.4. Kế toán chi dự phòng, bảo hiểm Tác giả phân tích sự cần thiết phải trích lập dự phòng trong hoạt động của
  12. 12. xii ngân hàng. Tiếp đến, tác giả lần lượt trình bày về nội dung, phương pháp tính toán và hạch toán của kế toán dự phòng rủi ro nợ phải thu khó đòi, kế toán dự phòng giảm giá, kế toán chi bảo hiểm, bảo toàn tiền gửi của khách hàng. 2.6.5. Kế toán chi phí bằng ngoại tệ Tác giả trình bày các phương pháp hạch toán theo từng phương pháp quy đổi ngoại tệ ra VNĐ như quy đổi theo từng nghiệp vụ, quy đổi một lần vào cuối ngày. 2.6.6. Kế toán chi nộp thuế, phí và lệ phí Tác giả lần lượt nêu ra hai nội dung là kế toán chi nộp thuế GTGT và kế toán chi nộp các khoản phí, lệ phí và thuế khác. 2.6.7. Kế toán giảm chi Thực chất của khoản giảm chi là thu hồi số tiền trước đây đã hạch toán vào chi phí nhưng không đúng chế độ hoặc chi thừa nay phải hoàn lại 2.7. Kế toán kết quả kinh doanh trong Ngân hàng thương mại Tác giả lần lượt trình bày về kết toán tại các chi nhánh ngân hàng và kế toán tập hợp kết quả kinh doanh tại Hội sở chính. Kết thúc chương 2, tác giả tóm lược lại các nội dung đã trình bày và đưa ra kết luận. CHƯƠNG 3 PHÂN TÍCH THỰC TRẠNG KẾ TOÁN DOANH THU, CHI PHÍ VÀ KẾT QUẢ KINH DOANH TẠI NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẨN SÀI GÒN – HÀ NỘI 3.1. Đặc điểm hoạt động kinh doanh của Ngân hàng TMCP Sài Gòn – Hà Nội SHB ảnh hưởng đến kế toán doanh thu – chi phí và xác định kết quả kinh doanh 3.1.1. Quá trình hình thành và phát triển của Ngân hàng TMCP Sài Gòn – Hà Nội Ngân hàng TMCP Sài Gòn – Hà Nội (SHB) tiền thân là Ngân hàng TMCP Nông thôn Nhơn Ái, hoạt động theo giấy chứng nhận đăng ký kinh doanh số 5703000085 do Sở kế hoạch và đầu tư Thành phố Cần Thơ cấp ngày 10/12/1993 và
  13. 13. xiii giấy phép số 0041/NN/GP do NHNN Việt Nam cấp ngày 13/11/1993. SHB chính thức đi vào hoạt động từ ngày 12/12/1993. Ngày 20/01/2006 Thống đốc NHNN Việt Nam đã ký quyết định số 93/QĐ-NHNN chấp thuận cho SHB chuyển đổi mô hình từ Ngân hàng TMCP nông thôn sang Ngân hàng TMCP đô thị. Trải qua 18 năm hình thành và phát triển, SHB đã đạt được nhiều kết quả đáng kể. 3.1.2. Đặc điểm tổ chức hoạt động kinh doanh của Ngân hàng SHB Các nghiệp vụ chính của SHB: Huy động vốn, cho vay, đầu tư tài chính, dịch vụ thanh toán, các sản phẩm dịch vụ khác như kinh doanh ngoại tệ, chi trả lương, dịch vụ Internetbanking… 3.1.3. Đặc điểm tổ chức bộ máy quản lý của Ngân hàng SHB đã xây dựng cơ cấu tổ chức của ngân hàng theo hướng hiện đại theo từng mảng nghiệp vụ và theo đối tượng khách hàng nhằm tập trung hiệu quả nguồn lực để phục vụ các đối tượng khách hàng khác nhau 3.1.4. Đặc điểm tổ chức bộ máy kế toán của Ngân hàng Hiện nay, SHB có 20 Chi nhánh trên toàn quốc, 107 điểm giao dịch. Hội sở chính và các Chi nhánh SHB có cơ cấu Phòng Kế toán tài chính, trong đó Phòng KTTC Hội sở và Chi nhánh được quy định rõ về chức năng và nhiệm vụ. 3.1.5. Các chính sách kế toán chung của Ngân hàng TMCP Sài Gòn – Hà Nội Các chính sách kế toán cơ bản của SHB: - Năm tài chính của Ngân hàng bắt đầu vào ngày 01 tháng 01 và kết thúc vào ngày 31 tháng 12 dương lịch. - Tất cả các nghiệp vụ phát sinh của Ngân hàng được hạch toán theo nguyên tệ. - Hình thức kế toán được áp dụng tại SHB là chứng từ ghi sổ. - Một số chính sách kế toán khác liên quan đến từng nghiệp vụ cụ thể. 3.2. Thực trạng kế toán doanh thu, chi phí, kết quả kinh doanh của Ngân hàng TMCP Sài Gòn – Hà Nội 3.2.1. Thực trạng kế toán doanh thu Doanh thu của SHB là số tiền thu được trong kỳ từ hoạt động kinh doanh và thu khác. Kế toán doanh thu phải tuân thủ quy định về điều kiện và thời điểm ghi nhận doanh thu.
  14. 14. xiv Tiếp đó, tác giả trình bày về nội dung các khoản thu tại SHB; điều kiện và thời điểm ghi nhận doanh thu theo quy định của SHB; tài khoản sử dụng khi hạch toán. Sau đó, tác giả đi sâu vào kế toán thu từ hoạt động tín dụng, kế toán thu từ hoạt động dịch vụ, hoạt động kinh doanh ngoại hối, thu lãi góp vốn mua cổ phần và các hoạt động khác. 3.2.2. Thực trạng kế toán chi phí Tác giả lần lượt trình bày thực trạng về kế toán chi phí dự trả, công tác phí, chi phí bưu điện và điện thoại, chi đào tạo… trên các mặt: nội dung, quy trình kế toán, cách hạch toán… 3.2.3. Thực trạng kế toán kết quả kinh doanh Tác giả trình bày kế toán tại chi nhánh và tại Hội sở chính của SHB. Kết thúc chương, tác giả tóm lược lại nội dung đã trình bày và nêu ra kết luận. CHƯƠNG 4 THẢO LUẬN KẾT QUẢ NGHIÊN CỨU VÀ CÁC GIẢI PHÁP HOÀN THIỆN KẾ TOÁN DOANH THU, CHI PHÍ VÀ KQKD TẠI NGÂN HÀNG TMCP SÀI GÒN – HÀ NỘI 4.1. Thảo luận kết quả nghiên cứu thực trạng kế toán doanh thu, chi phí và kết quả kinh doanh tại Ngân hàng TMCP Sài Gòn – Hà Nội 4.1.1. Những ưu điểm Tác giả nêu những ưu điểm về các mặt trong kế toán doanh thu, chi phí và kết quả kinh doanh tại SHB, bao gồm: bộ máy kế toán, tài khoản kế toán, chứng từ kế toán; phương pháp kế toán doanh thu, chi phí, kết quả kinh doanh; báo cáo kế toán liên quan đến doanh thu, chi phí; quản lý doanh thu, chi phí. 4.1.2. Những tồn tại Tác giả nêu những tồn tại về các mặt trong kế toán doanh thu, chi phí và kết quả kinh doanh tại SHB, tương ứng với các mục ở 4.1.1, bao gồm: bộ máy kế toán, tài khoản kế toán, chứng từ kế toán; phương pháp kế toán doanh thu, chi phí, kết quả kinh doanh; báo cáo kế toán liên quan đến doanh thu, chi phí; quản lý doanh thu, chi phí.
  15. 15. xv 4.2. Định hướng phát triển của Ngân hàng TMCP Sài Gòn - Hà Nội SHB luôn nỗ lực để thực hiện mục tiêu: “Đối tác tin cậy, giải pháp phù hợp” SHB phấn đấu đến năm 2012 trở thành một ngân hàng bán lẻ hiện đại, đa năng hàng đầu Việt Nam với công nghệ hiện đại, nhân sự chuyên nghiệp, mạng lưới rộng trên toàn quốc, đưa đến cho đối tác và khách hàng các sản phẩm dịch vụ ngân hàng đồng bộ, tiện ích với chi phí hợp lý, chất lượng cao. Đến năm 2015, trở thành Tập đoàn tài chính mạnh theo chuẩn quốc tế. 4.3. Sự cần thiết phải hoàn thiện kế toán doanh thu, chi phí và kết quả kinh doanh tại Ngân hàng TMCP Sài Gòn – Hà Nội Tác giả trình bày về vai trò của kế toán nói chung trong điều kiện kinh doanh hiện nay. Từ đó, để đạt được mục tiêu hiệu quả, công tác kế toán cũng không ngừng hoàn thiện. Tiếp đó, tác giả nêu ra trên cơ sở các văn bản pháp luật mang tính chất hướng dẫn, mỗi doanh nghiệp cần xây dựng hệ thống kế toán phù hợp với đặc điểm, điều kiện cụ thể của mình. Bên cạnh các yếu tố khách quan, sự cần thiết phải hoàn thiện kế toán doanh thu, chi phí và kết quả kinh doanh còn xuất phát từ nhu cầu thực tế tại Ngân hàng TMCP Sài Gòn – Hà Nội. 4.4. Một số yêu cầu đối với việc hoàn thiện kế toán doanh thu, chi phí và kết quả kinh doanh Việc hoàn thiện kế toán doanh thu, chi phí và kết quả kinh doanh trong các NHTM hiện nay là một công việc hết sức cần thiết. Để đảm bảo việc hoàn thiện mang tính khả thi, đáp ứng được các yêu cầu quản lý của Nhà nước nói chung và của các NHTM nói riêng thì quá trình hoàn thiện phải tuân thủ theo một số yêu cầu sau: Hoàn thiện kế toán doanh thu, chi phí và kết quả kinh doanh phải đảm bảo sự phù hợp với chuẩn mực kế toán quốc tế và yêu cầu hội nhập quốc tế về kế toán. Hoàn thiện kế toán doanh thu, chi phí và kết quả kinh doanh phải đảm bảo tuân thủ các nguyên tắc kế toán chung được chấp nhận rộng rãi. Hoàn thiện kế toán doanh thu, chi phí và kết quả kinh doanh phải đảm bảo tôn trọng cơ chế tài chính, tuân thủ các chế độ chính sách, thể lệ kế toán Việt Nam.
  16. 16. xvi Hoàn thiện kế toán doanh thu, chi phí và kết quả kinh doanh phải trên cơ sở phù hợp với điều kiện và nhu cầu quản lý của Ngân hàng. Hoàn thiện kế toán doanh thu, chi phí và kết quả kinh doanh phải đảm bảo nâng cao nhận thức và trình độ của các kế toán viên. Hoàn thiện kế toán doanh thu, chi phí và kết quả kinh doanh phải đảm bảo hài hòa mối quan hệ giữa chi phí và lợi ích trong công tác kế toán. 4.5. Các giải pháp hoàn thiện kế toán doanh thu, chi phí và kết quả kinh doanh tại Ngân hàng TMCP Sài Gòn - Hà Nội Trên cơ sở những ưu điểm và hạn chế như đã đánh giá ở các mục trước, đặc biệt là những vấn đề còn tồn tại trong kế toán doanh thu, chi phí và kết quả kinh doanh tại SHB. Cụ thể, tác giả nêu các giải pháp hoàn thiện trên các mặt: chứng từ kế toán, tài khoản kế toán, phương pháp kế toán, báo cáo kế toán. Ngoài ra, tác giả cũng đề xuất một số biện pháp nhằm tăng doanh thu, giảm chi phí cùng việc ứng dụng công nghệ tin học vào hoạt động ngân hàng và phát triển nguồn nhân lực. 4.6. Điều kiện thực hiện các giải pháp hoàn thiện kế toán doanh thu, chi phí và kết quả kinh doanh tại Ngân hàng TMCP Sài Gòn – Hà Nội Tác giả trình bày về các điều kiện để thực hiện tốt các giải pháp đề ra, trong đó Nhà nước cần: Tạo dựng và hoàn thiện môi trường pháp lý; quan tâm đến yếu tố con người; tổ chức tốt việc kiểm tra, kiểm soát chất lượng công tác kế toán. Đối với SHB, cần nắm bắt thị trường, áp dụng linh hoạt các văn bản quy định, đào tạo nâng cao trình độ nghiệp vụ của cán bộ kế toán, khai thác tối đa chương trình kế toán trên máy vi tính. 4.7. Đóng góp của đề tài nghiên cứu Trên cơ sở vận dụng tổng hợp các phương pháp nghiên cứu khoa học và phân tích đánh giá tổng kết thực tiễn, luận văn đã khái quát hoá các cơ sở lý thuyết cơ bản về kế toán doanh thu, chi phí và xác định kết quả kinh doanh của NHTM; tổng kết những vấn đề tồn tại trong quy trình kế toán và đề xuất một hệ thống giải pháp đồng bộ nhằm nâng cao hiệu quả của hệ thống kế toán tại Ngân hàng TMCP Sài Gòn – Hà Nội.
  17. 17. xvii Các giải pháp được nêu ra trong luận văn đều dựa trên những căn cứ lý luận khoa học và cơ sở thực tiễn, do đó có tính khả thi và có thể có tác dụng tham khảo nghiên cứu ứng dụng vào thực tế vào việc hoàn thiện kế toán doanh thu, chi phí và xác định kết quả hoạt động kinh doanh của Ngân hàng TMCP Sài Gòn – Hà Nội. 4.8. Những hạn chế của đề tài nghiên cứu và một số gợi ý cho các nghiên cứu trong tương lai Nội dung của đề tài cũng khá rộng, bao hàm nhiều hoạt động, nhiều nghiệp vụ vốn rất đa dạng của Ngân hàng. Do đó, mức độ phân tích, đánh giá và các kiến nghị đề xuất không tránh khỏi những hạn chế và chưa đi sâu vào đặc trưng của từng nghiệp vụ ngân hàng. Cách khắc phục: Chọn đề tài với phạm vi hẹp hơn, lấy số liệu qua một số năm để thấy sự hoàn thiện của kế toán. 4.9. Kết luận của đề tài Tiết kiệm chi phí, tăng thu nhập và nâng cao kết quả kinh doanh luôn là một vấn đề bức xúc của mọi doanh nghiệp, trong đó có ngân hàng. Muốn đạt được lợi nhuận cao đòi hỏi các nhà quản trị ngân hàng luôn phải tính toán và phân tích mọi khoản thu nhập, chi phí phát sinh trong quá trình hoạt động nhằm tìm ra phương hướng kinh doanh có khả năng mang lại lợi nhuận cao, hạn chế chi phí bất hợp lý. Với mục tiêu đó, kế toán doanh thu, chi phí và xác định kết quả kinh doanh đóng vai trò vô cùng quan trọng, góp phần đáng kể nhằm nâng cao hiệu quả quản lý doanh thu, chi phí, từ đó đảm bảo tài sản và giúp cho ngân hàng ngày càng phát triển. Xuất phát từ vai trò đó, tác giả đã nghiên cứu thực trạng tại Ngân hàng TMCP Sài Gòn – Hà Nội, đánh giá những mặt đạt được và những mặt còn hạn chế, từ đó đưa ra các giải pháp cụ thể về các mặt: chứng từ kế toán, tài khoản kế toán, phương pháp kế toán, báo cáo kế toán liên quan và cách thức quản lý nhằm hoàn thiện hơn công tác kế toán doanh thu, chi phí và kết quả kinh doanh tại SHB. Với thời gian nghiên cứu và trình độ còn nhiều hạn chế nhưng tôi đã cố gắng hoàn thiện luận văn vớí nỗ lực cao nhất, tuy nhiên không tránh khỏi những sai sót. Tôi mong rằng các thầy cô giáo và bạn đọc sẽ góp ý để luận văn hoàn thiện hơn.
