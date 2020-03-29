de tai ke toan tien luong tai cong ty may thang long, hay

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Báo cáo thực tập tốt nghiệp 1 LỜI MỞ ĐẦU Lao động không chỉ là tiền đề cho sự tiến hoá loài người mà còn là yếu tố quyết đ...
Báo cáo thực tập tốt nghiệp 2 Bài báo cáo thực tập gồm 3 phần: I. Khái quát chung về công ty II. Thực trạng công tác kế to...
Báo cáo thực tập tốt nghiệp 3 I. KHÁI QUÁT CHUNG VỀ CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MAY THĂNG LONG 1. Quá trình hình thành và phát triển c...
Báo cáo thực tập tốt nghiệp 4 Năm 1996 công ty đã đầu tư 39 tỷ VNĐ cho xây dựng nhà máy may Hà Nam. Bắt đầu từ năm 2000 cô...
Báo cáo thực tập tốt nghiệp 5 Việc sản xuất của công ty chủ yếu là gia công may mặc theo các hợp đồng gia công của phía đố...
Báo cáo thực tập tốt nghiệp 6 Tæn g g i¸ m ®è c Gi¸m ®èc ®iÒu hµnh kÜthuËt Gi¸m ®èc ®iÒu hµnh s¶n xuÊt Gi¸m ®èc ®iÒu hµnh ...
Báo cáo thực tập tốt nghiệp 7 3.2 Chức năng các phòng ban trong công ty. - Chủ tịch hội đồng quản trị: Là người đứng đầu c...
Báo cáo thực tập tốt nghiệp 8 kinh doanh, đề xuất các biện pháp phù hợp đảm bảo hoạt động của công ty có hiệu quả tốt. - P...
Báo cáo thực tập tốt nghiệp 9 bàn của Công ty tập trung tại một địa đIểm nên mô hình kế toán tập trung rất phù hợp với đIề...
Báo cáo thực tập tốt nghiệp 10 - Kế toán tiêu thụ thành phẩm: Theo dõi việc nhập, xuất tồn kho thành phẩm. Tính giá nhập k...
Báo cáo thực tập tốt nghiệp 11 tiến hành 1 cách thường xuyên và liên tục.Công ty đã đăng ký sử dụng hầu hết các chứng từ t...
Báo cáo thực tập tốt nghiệp 12 : Quan hệ đối chiếu II. THỰC TRẠNG VỀ CÔNG TÁC HẠCH TOÁN TIỀN LƯƠNG VÀ CÁC KHOẢN TRÍCH THEO...
Báo cáo thực tập tốt nghiệp 13  Lương kỳ 2: Là khoản thực lĩnh còn lại sau khi đã trừ đI các khoản phảI khấu trừ và được ...
Báo cáo thực tập tốt nghiệp 14 2.2 Tài khoản kế toán sử dụng để hạch toán tiền lương tại Công Ty Cổ Phần May Thăng Long. T...
Báo cáo thực tập tốt nghiệp 15 - Tính số tiền lương phải trả công nhân viên trong tháng lương từ quỹ phúc lợi khen thương ...
Báo cáo thực tập tốt nghiệp 16 15% được tính váo chí phí sản xuất kinh doanh, 5% tính vào thu nhập của người lao động( ngư...
Báo cáo thực tập tốt nghiệp 17 - Sổ cái TK 3382,3383,3384. 5. Phương pháp hạch toán các khoản trích theo lương tại Công Ty...
Báo cáo thực tập tốt nghiệp 18 1. Đánh giá chung về công tác kế toán tiền lương tại công ty 1.1. Những ưu điểm -Về tổ chức...
Báo cáo thực tập tốt nghiệp 19 KẾT LUẬN Như vậy tiền lương sẽ thực sự trở thành động lực thúc đẩy và là đòn bẩy trong quá ...
