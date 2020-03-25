de tai chi phi va gia thanh san pham xay lap tai cong ty kien truc

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Chuyên đề thực tập 1 LỜI NÓI ĐẦU Nền sản xuất xã hội ngày càng phát triển, kế toán ngày càng trở nên quan trọng và trở thà...
Chuyên đề thực tập 2 PHẦN I LÝ LUẬN CHUNG VỀ KẾ TOÁN CHI PHÍ SẢN XUẤT VÀ TÍNH GIÁ THÀNH SẢN PHẨM XÂY LẮP. Để đảm bảo kế to...
Chuyên đề thực tập 3 a. Phân loại theo yếu tố chi phí. Để phục vụ cho việc tập hợp, quản lý chi phí theo nội dung kinh tế ...
Chuyên đề thực tập 4 Căn cứ vào ý nghĩa của chi phí trong giá thành sản phẩm và để thuận tiện cho việc tính giá thành sản ...
Chuyên đề thực tập 5 - Biến phí là những chi phí thay đổi về tổng số,về tỷ lệ so với khối lượng công việc hoàn thành, chẳn...
Chuyên đề thực tập 6 Giá thành dự toán của từng CT, HMCT = Giá trị dự toán của từng CT, HMCT sau thuế - Thu nhập chịu thuế...
Chuyên đề thực tập 7 Giá thành thực tế là chỉ tiêu được xác định sau khi kế thúc quá trình sản xuất, dựa trên cơ sở các ch...
Chuyên đề thực tập 8 sản phẩm xây lắp là biểu hiện bằng tiền toàn bộ chi phí mà doanh nghiệp bỏ ra ở thời điểm bất kỳ nào ...
Chuyên đề thực tập 9 - Phát hiện kịp thời các khoản chênh lệch so với định mức trong sản xuất để tìm các biện pháp ngăn ch...
Chuyên đề thực tập 10 đắn, phù hợp với đặc điểm hoạt động và yêu cầu quản lý của doanh nghiệp có ý nghĩa rất lớn trong việ...
Chuyên đề thực tập 11 - Các loại vật liệu sử dụng cho CT, HMCT nào thì phải ghi trức tiếp cho CT, HMCT đó trên cơ sở các c...
Chuyên đề thực tập 12 phục vụ xây lắp kể cả công nhân vận chuyển, bốc dỡ VL trong phạm vi mặt bằng xây lắp và công nhân ch...
Chuyên đề thực tập 13 - TK 623 “CP SD MTC”: tài khoản này phản ánh toàn bộ chi phí về nguyên vật liệu, nhiên liệu, nhân cô...
Chuyên đề thực tập 14 Sơ đồ kế toán tổng hợp chi phí sản xuất chung TK 334,241 TK 627 TK 111,112,152.. Các khoản thu hồi g...
Chuyên đề thực tập 15 Chi phí dự toán (Không phân bổ vào giá vốn TK 214 TK 1331 Chi phí KHTSCĐ TK 331,111,112 Các chi phí ...
Chuyên đề thực tập 16 TK 154 TK 632,155 TK 152.331 TK 621 Kết chuyển chi phí Chi phí nguyên vật liệu VL trực tiếp trực tiế...
Chuyên đề thực tập 17 1.5.1. Các phương pháp đánh giá. - Căn cứ vào phương pháp giao nhận thầu giữa chủ đầu tư và đơn vị x...
Chuyên đề thực tập 18 - Đối với các sản phẩm được sản xuất liên tục, cung cấp cho những đối tượng khác nhau liên tục, chu ...
Chuyên đề thực tập 19 - Nếu CT, HMCT chưa hoàn thành toàn bộ mà chỉ có khối lượng xây lắp hoàn thành bàn giao, kế toán xác...
Chuyên đề thực tập 20 đổi về định mức trong quá trình thực hiện thi công công trình. Xác định được các chênh lệch so với đ...
Chuyên đề thực tập 21 Phần II LỊCH SỬ HÌNH THÀNH VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG TY XÂY DỰNG KIẾN TRÚC TÂY HỒ. 2.1. Lịch sử hình thành ...
Chuyên đề thực tập 22 *. Một số chỉ tiêu phản ánh sự pháttriển của Công ty trong những năm qua. Từ khi thành lập đến nay C...
Chuyên đề thực tập 23 - Lợi nhuận: Chính là kết quả quá trình lao động sản xuất kinh doanh của Công ty, đánh giá sự phát t...
Chuyên đề thực tập 24 -Sản phẩm xây lắp là các công trình, vật kiến trúc... có quy mô lớn, kết cấu phúc tạp, mang tính đơn...
Chuyên đề thực tập 25 2.2.2. Chức năng, nhiệm vụ của từng bộ phận a.. Ban giám đốc. - Giám đốc là người đứng đầu Công ty c...
Chuyên đề thực tập 26 b. Bộ máy quản lý chức năng. - Phòng hành chính: Quản lý nhân sự, chế độ, quy chế Công ty và các ngh...
Chuyên đề thực tập 27 đang thi công hay các dự án mới vì trong quá trình hoạt động công ty phải huy động vốn từ các nhà đầ...
Chuyên đề thực tập 28 Sơ đồ tổ chức bộ máy kế toán. b. Nhiệm vụ của từng bộ phận. - Kế toán trưởng: Kế toán trưởng có nhiệ...
Chuyên đề thực tập 29 - Kế toán tài sản cố định (TSCĐ): Kế toán TSCĐ phải đảm bảo phản ánh kịp thời, đầy đủ chính xác tình...
Chuyên đề thực tập 30 công kế toán phải có sổ chi tiết để thanh toán tiền công tiền lương, các khoản phụ cấp và trợ cấp ch...
Chuyên đề thực tập 31 (3) Căn cứ vào số liệu, chứng từ ghi sổ vào sổ cái các tài khoản liên quan. (4) Chứng từ phản ánh ki...
Chuyên đề thực tập 32 Ghi chú: Ghi hàng ngày Ghi cuối tháng Ghi đối chiếu b.Tổ chức chứng từ tại Công ty Kiến Trúc Tây Hồ....
Chuyên đề thực tập 33 Trình tự luân chuyển chứng từ hàng tồn kho: Người mua vật tư nhận hoá đơn tài chính ở đơn vị mua, ma...
Chuyên đề thực tập 34 c. Hệ thống tài khoản kế toán. Theo quyết định số 1864/1998/QĐ/BTC ngày 16/12/1998 của Bộ tài chính,...
Chuyên đề thực tập 35 TK 3331: Thuế giá trị gia tăng đầu ra TK 333: Các khoản phải trả, phải nộp nhà nước. TK 334: Phải tr...
Chuyên đề thực tập 36 sau. Là cơ sở đưa ra những quyết định trong công tác điều hành quản lý và chỉ đạo của Công ty, thu h...
Chuyên đề thực tập 37 - Chi phí nhân công trực tiếp. - Chi phí máy thi công. - Chi phí sản xuất chung. Để có được giá thàn...
Chuyên đề thực tập 38 Giá trị thực tế của vật tư = Giá mua theo hoá đơn + Chi phí vận chuyển bốc dỡ Căn cứ vào kế hoạch ti...
Chuyên đề thực tập 39 TT Chứng từ Tên vật tư Đơn vị bán Đơn vị tính Số lượng Đơn giá Thành tiền SH NT ... ...... ... ... ....
Chuyên đề thực tập 40 BẢNG KÊ CHI TIẾT VẬT TƯ CHÍNH Công trình: Trường PTTH Nguyễn Công Trứ Hạng mục: Xây mới nhà 4 tầng T...
Chuyên đề thực tập 41 TT Tên vật tư Đơn vị tính Số lượng Thành tiền 1 Xi măng tấn 171 40.562.000 2 Gạch Xe 165 15.265.000 ...
Chuyên đề thực tập 42 liệu trực tiếp vào TK 154. Trong sổ cái TK 621 được thể hiện cả chi phí cho máy thi công là những ch...
Chuyên đề thực tập 43 SỔ KẾ TOÁN CHI TIẾT TK 621 Công trình: Trường PTTH Nguyễn Công Trứ Ngày 31 tháng 8 năm 2004 Đơn vị:Đ...
Chuyên đề thực tập 44 Chi phí nguyên vật liệu trực tiếp Công trình: Trường PTTH Nguyễn Công Trứ Hạng mục:Xây mới nhà 4 tần...
Chuyên đề thực tập 45 tham gia vào quá trình xây lắp (công nhân trực tiếp xây lắp và công nhân vận chuyển khuân vác, công ...
Chuyên đề thực tập 46 chia lương cho các tổ viên, trong đó phân biệt số đơn giá tiền lương cho tổ trưởng, đơn giá tiền côn...
Chuyên đề thực tập 47 BẢNG TỔNG HỢP LƯƠNG Chi phí nhân công trực tiếp sản xuất Công trình: Trường PTTH Nguyễn Công Trứ Hạn...
Chuyên đề thực tập 48 BẢNG THANH TOÁN LƯƠNG Chi phí nhân công trực tiếp sản xuất Công trình: Trường PTTH Nguyễn Công Trứ H...
Chuyên đề thực tập 49 Tháng 8/2004 ĐỘI 1: XÂY Họ tên Bậc lươn g Lương sản phẩm Lương thời gian Ngoài giờ Phụ cấp Tổng số T...
Chuyên đề thực tập 50 Đồng thời, kế toán tiền lương lập bảng tổng hợp tiền lương cho từng công trình (đội 1 và nhiều đội k...
Chuyên đề thực tập 51 đó, kế toán vào sổ cái và sổ chi tiết TK 622. Sau khi đối chiếu khớp với số liệu, kế toán tổng hợp k...
Chuyên đề thực tập 52 BẢNG PHÂN BỔ TIỀN LƯƠNG Công trình: Trường PTTH Nguyễn Công Trứ Tháng 8 năm 2004 Đơn vị Đồng STT Đối...
Chuyên đề thực tập 53 SỔ CHI TIẾT TK 622 Chi phí nhân công trực tiếp sản xuất Công trình: Trường PTTH Nguyễn Công Trứ Từ n...
Chuyên đề thực tập 54 SỔ CHI TIẾT TK 622 CHI PHÍ NHÂN CÔNG TRƯC TIẾP Hạng mục công trình: Nhà xây mới 4 tầng Hạng mục:Nhà ...
Chuyên đề thực tập 55 Khi bắt đầu đi thuê, công ty và đơn vị cho thuê máy lập hợp đồng thuê thiết bị. Quá trình hoạt động ...
Chuyên đề thực tập 56 - Chi phí vật liệu cho chạy máy: việc hạch toán chi phí xăng, dầu, mỡ cho chạy máy tương tự như hạch...
Chuyên đề thực tập 57 hợp kết chuyển chi phí khấu hao và các khoản trích theo lương công nhân lái máy vào TK 154. Căn cứ v...
Chuyên đề thực tập 58 BẢNG TỔNG HỢP CHI PHÍ MÁY THI CÔNG Chi phí máy thi công Công trình: Trường PTTH Nguyễn Công Trứ Hạng...
de tai chi phi va gia thanh san pham xay lap tai cong ty kien truc
de tai chi phi va gia thanh san pham xay lap tai cong ty kien truc
de tai chi phi va gia thanh san pham xay lap tai cong ty kien truc
de tai chi phi va gia thanh san pham xay lap tai cong ty kien truc
de tai chi phi va gia thanh san pham xay lap tai cong ty kien truc
de tai chi phi va gia thanh san pham xay lap tai cong ty kien truc
de tai chi phi va gia thanh san pham xay lap tai cong ty kien truc
de tai chi phi va gia thanh san pham xay lap tai cong ty kien truc
de tai chi phi va gia thanh san pham xay lap tai cong ty kien truc
de tai chi phi va gia thanh san pham xay lap tai cong ty kien truc
de tai chi phi va gia thanh san pham xay lap tai cong ty kien truc
de tai chi phi va gia thanh san pham xay lap tai cong ty kien truc
de tai chi phi va gia thanh san pham xay lap tai cong ty kien truc
de tai chi phi va gia thanh san pham xay lap tai cong ty kien truc
de tai chi phi va gia thanh san pham xay lap tai cong ty kien truc
de tai chi phi va gia thanh san pham xay lap tai cong ty kien truc
de tai chi phi va gia thanh san pham xay lap tai cong ty kien truc
de tai chi phi va gia thanh san pham xay lap tai cong ty kien truc
de tai chi phi va gia thanh san pham xay lap tai cong ty kien truc
de tai chi phi va gia thanh san pham xay lap tai cong ty kien truc
de tai chi phi va gia thanh san pham xay lap tai cong ty kien truc
de tai chi phi va gia thanh san pham xay lap tai cong ty kien truc
de tai chi phi va gia thanh san pham xay lap tai cong ty kien truc
de tai chi phi va gia thanh san pham xay lap tai cong ty kien truc
de tai chi phi va gia thanh san pham xay lap tai cong ty kien truc
de tai chi phi va gia thanh san pham xay lap tai cong ty kien truc
de tai chi phi va gia thanh san pham xay lap tai cong ty kien truc
de tai chi phi va gia thanh san pham xay lap tai cong ty kien truc
de tai chi phi va gia thanh san pham xay lap tai cong ty kien truc
de tai chi phi va gia thanh san pham xay lap tai cong ty kien truc
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

de tai chi phi va gia thanh san pham xay lap tai cong ty kien truc

9 views

Published on

Download luận văn đồ án tốt nghiệp với đề tài: Hoàn thiện kế toán chi phí sản xuất và tính giá thành sản phẩm xây lắp tại Công ty Kiến trúc Tây Hồ

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

de tai chi phi va gia thanh san pham xay lap tai cong ty kien truc

  1. 1. Chuyên đề thực tập 1 LỜI NÓI ĐẦU Nền sản xuất xã hội ngày càng phát triển, kế toán ngày càng trở nên quan trọng và trở thành công cụ không thể thiếu được trong quản lý kinh tế của Nhà nước và của doanh nghiệp. Để điều hành quản lý được toàn bộ hoạt động kinh doanh ở doanh nghiệp có hiệu quả nhất, các doanh nghiệp phải nắm bắt kịp thời, chính xác các thông tin kinh tế và thi hành đầy đủ các chế độ kế toán, chế độ quản lý trong tất cả các khâu của quá trình sản xuất, kinh doanh và quá trình sử dụng vốn. Ngành xây dựng cơ bản là một trong những ngành sản xuất đặc thù có chức năng tạo ra TSCĐ cho nền kinh tế quốc dân. Vì vậy, việc hạch toán đúng đắn giá thành sản phẩm và hoàn thiện công tác tập hợp chi phí và tính giá thành sản phẩm có ý nghĩa quan trọng không chỉ đối với các doanh nghiệp xây lắp trong việc giúp bộ máy quản lý sản xuất kinh doanh phân tích đưa ra các biện pháp tiết kiệm chi phí, giảm giá thành sản phẩm, khai thác mọi tiềm năng của doanh nghiệp mà còn có ý nghĩa quan trọng đối với nền kinh tế quốc dân vốn đầu tư XDCB hàng năm chiếm khoảng 40% ngân sách Nhà nước. Mặt khác phẩm xây lắp mang tính đơn chiếc, kết cấu phức tạp, chu kỳ sản xuất dài, hoạt động của doanh nghiệp xây lắp mang tính lưu động rộng lớn nên công tác kế toán trong doanh nghiệp xây lắp có những đặc điểm riêng biệt. Do đó, mỗi sản phẩm xây lắp đều có yêu cầu về tổ chức quản lý, tổ chức thi công và biện pháp thi công phù hợp với đặc điểm của từng công trình cụ thể. Sản phẩm xây dựng cơ bản có giá trị lớn, khối lượng công trình lớn, thời gian thi công tương đối dài. Trong quá trình thực tập ở Công ty Kiến trúc Tây Hồ em chọn đề tài: “ Hoàn thiện kế toán chi phí sản xuất và tính giá thành sản phẩm xây lắp tại Công ty Kiến trúc Tây Hồ” bài làm của em chia làm 3 phần. Phần I: Lý luận chung về kế toán chi phí sản xuất và tính giá thành sản phẩm. Phần II: Thực trạng tổ chức công tác kế toán chi phí sản xuất tính giá thành sản phẩm xây lắp tại Công ty cổ phần Kiến trúc Tây Hồ. Phần III: Một số ý kiến đóng góp nhằm hoàn thiện kế toán chi phí sản xuất và tính giá thành sản phẩm tại Công ty Kiến Trúc Tây Hồ.
  2. 2. Chuyên đề thực tập 2 PHẦN I LÝ LUẬN CHUNG VỀ KẾ TOÁN CHI PHÍ SẢN XUẤT VÀ TÍNH GIÁ THÀNH SẢN PHẨM XÂY LẮP. Để đảm bảo kế toán đầy đủ, chính xác chi phí sản xuất và tính giá thành sản phẩm, cung cấp thông tin kịp thời cho quản trị doanh nghiệp, kế toán trong các doanh nghiệp xây lắp cần phải quán triệt các nguyên tắc sau: 1.1. Nội dung và bản chất kinh tế của chi phí. Chi phí sản xuất kinh doanh là biểu hiện bằng tiền của toàn bộ hao phí lao động sống và lao động vật hoá mà doanh nghiệp đã bỏ ra có liên quan đến hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh trong thời kỳ nhất định( tháng, quý, năm). Tức chi phí sản xuất được biểu hiện bằng tiền của toàn bộ hao phí mà doanh nghiệp tiêu dùng trong một thời kỳ mà doanh nghiệp sản xuất và tiêu thụ sản phẩm. Như vậy, chi phí là sự chuyển dịch vốn, chuyển dịch giá trị của các yếu tố sản xuất vào các đối tượng tính giá. Nên kế toán phải tổng hợp các thành phần chi phí cấu tạo nên sản phẩm từ nguyên vật liệu, con người và khấu hao tài sản cố định phát sinh trong quá trình sản xuất và tiêu thụ sản phẩm. Những chi phí này phải được phân loại theo từng tiêu thức nhất định trong từng công trình và hạng mục công trình, toàn bộ chi phí sản phẩm xây lắp được thể hiện qua các yếu tố sau: 1.2.Phân loại chi phí sản xuất. Do chi phí sản xuất- kinh doanh có nhiều loại nên cần thiết phải phân loại chi phí nhằm tạo thuận lợi cho công việc quản lý hạch toán chi phí. Phân loại chi phí nhằm là việc sắp xếp các loại chi phí khác nhau vào từng nhóm theo đặc trưng nhất định. Trong thực tế có rất nhiều cách phân loại khác nhau, tuy nhiên lựa chọn phương pháp nào do cách quản lý và hạch toán. Vì vậy các doanh nghiệp cần phải áp dụng cho mính sao cho sử dụng phương pháp nào để hạch toán các chi phí không bị trùng lắp. Sau đây là một số cách phân loại chi phí:
  3. 3. Chuyên đề thực tập 3 a. Phân loại theo yếu tố chi phí. Để phục vụ cho việc tập hợp, quản lý chi phí theo nội dung kinh tế ban đầu đồng nhất của nó mà không xét đến công dụng cụ thể, địa điểm phát sinh, chi phí được phân theo yếu tố. Cách phân loại này tạo điều kiện thuận lợi cho việc xây dựng và phân tích định mức vốn lưu động cũng như việc lập, kiểm tra và phân tích dự toán chi phí. Theo quy định hiện hành ở Việt Nam, toàn bộ chi phí được chia làm 7 yếu tố sau; -Yếu tố nguyên liệu, vật liệu: Bao gồm toàn bộ giá trị nguyên, vật liệu chính, vật liệu phụ, phụ tùng thay thế, công cụ dụng cụ…sử dụng vào sản xuất kinh doanh ( loại trừ giá trị dụng không hết nhập kho và phế liệu thu hồi cùng với nhiên liệu động lực). Trong xây dựng thường bao gồm nguyên liệu chính( như Sắt, thép, xi măng…) vật liệu phụ, nhiên liệu, năng lượng, động lực được sử dụng trong kỳ( xăng, dầu, điện nước, điện thoại…). -Yếu tố nhiên liệu, động lực trong quá trình sản xuất kinh doanh trong kỳ, số dùng không hết nhập kho và phế liệu thu hồi. - Yếu tố tiền lương và các khoản phụ cấp lương: Phản ánh tiền lương và phụ cấp lương phải trả cho công nhân viên trực tiếp sản xuất . - Yếu tố BHXH, BHYT, KPCĐ: Phản ánh số trích theo tỷ lệ quy định trên tổng số tiền lương và tiền phụ cấp lương phải trả cho công nhân viên tính vào chi chí. - Yếu tố khấu hao tài sản cố định(TSCĐ): Phản ánh tổng số khấu TSCĐ phải trích trong kỳ của tất cả TSCĐ sử dụng cho sản xuất kinh doanh như máy thi công, phân xưởng, máy móc. - Yếu tố chi phí và dịch vụ mua ngoài: Phản ánh toán bộ chi phí và dịch vụ mua ngoài trong quá trính sản xuất - kinh doanh. - Yếu tố chi phí bằng tiền: Gồm các chi phí khách bằng tiền chưa phản ánh ở các yếu tố trên dùng vào hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh trong kỳ. b. Phân theo khoản mục chi phí trong giá thành sản phẩm.
  4. 4. Chuyên đề thực tập 4 Căn cứ vào ý nghĩa của chi phí trong giá thành sản phẩm và để thuận tiện cho việc tính giá thành sản phẩm, chi phí được phân theo khoản mục. Cách phân loại này dựa vào công dụng của chi phí và mức phân bổ chi phí cho từng đối tượng. Theo quy định hiện hành giá thành khoản mục gồm 5 mục chi phí sau: - Chi phí nguyên vật liệu trực tiếp: Bao gồm toàn bộ giá trị nguyên vật liệu liên quan trực tiếp đến việc sản xuất, chế tạo sản phẩm hay việc thực hiện lao vụ dịch vụ như: Gạch, gỗ, xi măng, sắt, thép… - Chi phí nhân công trực tiếp: Gồm toàn bộ tiền lương ( tiền công) và các khoản phụ cấp mang tính chất cho công nhân viên trực tiếp xây lắp hay thực hiện các khoản lao vụ dịch vụ cùng với các khoản trích theo tỷ lệ quy định cho các quỹ kinh phí công đoàn, bảo hiểm xã hội, bảo hiểm y tế cũng có thể là công nhân thuê ngoài. - Chi phí sản xuất chung: Gồm toàn bộ các chi phí còn lại phát sinh trong phạm vi phân xưởng, bộ phận sản xuất sau khi đã loại trừ đi chi phí nguyên vật liệu và chi phí nhân công trực tiếp nói trên. c. Phân loại theo cách thức kết chuyển chi phí. Theo cách thức kết chuyển, toán bộ chi phí sản xuất kinh doanh được chia thành chi phí sản phẩm và chi phí thời kỳ. Chi phí sản phẩm là những chi phí gắn liền với các sản phẩm được sản xuất ra hoặc được mua; còn chi phí thời kỳ là những chi phí làm giảm lợi tức trong một kỳ nào đó, nó không phải là một phần giá trị sản phẩm được sản xuất ra từ lợi nhuận của thời kỳ mà chúng phát sinh. d. Phân theo quan hệ của chi phí với khối lượng công việc, sản phẩm hoàn thành. Để thuận lợi cho việc lập kế hoạch và kiểm tra chi phí, đồng thời làm căn cứ để đề ra các quyết định kinh doanh, toàn bộ chi phí sản xuất- kinh doanh lại được phân theo quan hệ với khối lượng công việc hoàn thành. Theo cách này chi phí được chia thành biến phí và định phí.
  5. 5. Chuyên đề thực tập 5 - Biến phí là những chi phí thay đổi về tổng số,về tỷ lệ so với khối lượng công việc hoàn thành, chẳng hạn chi về nguyên liệu, nhân công trực tiếp…chi phí này tính cho một đơn vị sản phẩm thì không thay đổi - Định phí là những chi phí không đổi về tổng số so với khối lượng công việc hoàn thành, chẳng hạn như các chi phí về khấu hao tài sản cố định, chi phí thuê mặt bằng, phương tiện kinh doanh…các chi phí này khi tính cho một đơn vị sản phẩm thì lại biến đổi khi khối lượng của sản phẩm thay đổi. 1.3. Giá thành sản phẩm và phân loại giá thành sản phẩm xây lắp. Trong doanh nghiệp xây lắp giá thành của sản phẩm được xác định theo nhiều tiêu thức khác nhau thường là theo nguồn số liệu hay thời điểm để tính giá thành. Vì vậy giá thành sản phẩm xây lắp là biểu hiện bằng tiền toàn bộ lao động sống và lao động vật hoá phát sinh trong quá trình sản xuất có liên quan tới khối lượng sản phẩm đã hoàn thành. a. Giá thành dự toán: Cũng như giá thành kế hoạch, giá thành định mức cũng được xác định trước khi bước vào hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh, nhưng giá này được xác định dựa vào định mức bình quân tiên tiến và không biế đổi trong suốt thời kỳ kế hoạch, giá thành định mức được xác định trên cơ sở định mức về chi phí hiện hành từng thời điểm nhất định trong kỳ kế hoạch. Nên giá thành định mức thường thay đổi phù hợp với định mức chi phí đạt được trong quá trình thực hiện giá thành. Giá thành kế hoạch: Giá thành này được xác định trước khi bước vào sản xuất kinh doanh trên cơ sở thực tế kỳ trước và các định mức, các dự toán của kỳ kế hoạch được tính theo từng công trình, hoặc hạng mục công trình. Mặt khác, giá trị dự toán của từng CT, HMCT được xác định theo các định mức, đơn giá( về vật liệu, nhân công, máy…) của các cơ quan có thẩm quyền ban hành và dựa trên mặt bằng giá cả thị trường. Doanh nghiệp phải phấn đấu có lợi nhuận cao vì vậy doanh nghiệp phải lập giá thành kế hoạch, dự kiến chỉ tiêu hạ giá thành. Theo thông tư 09/2000/TT- BXD ngày 17/7/2000 thì giá thành dự toán được áp dụng theo công thức sau:
  6. 6. Chuyên đề thực tập 6 Giá thành dự toán của từng CT, HMCT = Giá trị dự toán của từng CT, HMCT sau thuế - Thu nhập chịu thuế tính trước - Thuế GTGT đầu ra b. Giá thành kế hoạch công tác xây lắp (Zkh): khác với giá thành dự toán công tác xây lắp, giá thành kế hoạch dựa vào những định mức chi phí nội bộ của doanh nghiệp, cho phép ta tính toán đúng những chi phí sản xuất phát sinh trong giai đoạn kế hoạch, tính toán nội dung, kết quả các biện pháp tổ chức kỹ thuật cần phải thực hiện sao cho chi phí sản xuất thực tế không vượt quá tổng chi phí sản xuất trong kế hoạch. Giá thành kế hoạch công tác xây lắp = Giá thành dự toán công tác xây lắp - Mức hạ giá thành dự toán ( Tính cho từng công trình, HMCT). c. Giá thành đấu thầu xây lắp( Zđt) : Là một loại giá thành công tác xây lắp do chủ đầu tư đưa ra để các tổ chức xây lắp dựa vào đó tính toán giá thành của mình (giá dự thầu công tác xây lắp). Về nguyên tắc, giá thành đấu thầu do chủ đầu tư đưa ra chỉ được nhỏ hơn hoặc bằng giá thành dự toán công tác xây lắp. d. Giá thành hợp đồng công tác xây lắp(Zhđ): Là một loại giá thành công tác xây lắp ghi trong hợp đồng được ký kết giữa chủ đầu tư và tổ chức xây lắp sau khi đã thoả thuận giao nhận thầu. Đó cũng chính là giá thành của tổ chức xây lắp thắng thầu và được chủ đầu tư thoả thuận ký hợp đồng giao thầu. Về nguyên tắc: Zhđ phải nhỏ hơn hoặc bằng Zđt. e, Giá thành thực tế công tác xây lắp(Ztt): Là biểu hiện bằng tiền của tất cả các chi phí sản xuất thực tế mà doanh nghiệp xây lắp đã bỏ ra để hoàn thành một khối lượng xây lắp nhất định. Nó được xác định theo số liệu kế toán cung cấp. Giá thành thực tế không chỉ bao gồm những chi phí trong định mức mà có thể còn bao gồm những chi phí thực tế ngoài dự toán và cả những khoản phát sinh như: mất mát, hao hụt vật tư, lãng phí nguyên vật liệu…do nguyên nhân chủ quan và bản thân doanh nghiệp.
  7. 7. Chuyên đề thực tập 7 Giá thành thực tế là chỉ tiêu được xác định sau khi kế thúc quá trình sản xuất, dựa trên cơ sở các chi phí phát sinh trong quá trình xây lắp Bên cạnh đó, theo phạm vi của chỉ tiêu đánh giá, giá thành sản phẩm xây lắp lại chia ra giá thành sản xuất và giá thành toàn bộ. Giá thành sản xuất của sản phẩm xây lắp chỉ bao gồm những chi phí phát sinh liên quan đến việc xây dựng hay lắp đặt sản phẩm xây lắp ( gồm chi phí NVL trực tiếp, nhân công trực tiếp, chi phí sản xuất chung). Giá thành sản phẩm toàn bộ xây lắp bao gồm giá thành sản xuất xây lắp cộng với chi phí bán hàng, chi phí quản lý doanh nghiệp phân bổ cho sản phẩm xây lắp. ở Công ty Kiến trúc Tây Hồ tính giá thành sản phẩm theo giá thành sản xuất. Giá thành toàn bộ sản phẩm = Giá thành sản xuất của sản phẩm + Chi phí quản lý doanh nghiệp + Chi phí bán hàng Muốn đánh giá chính xác chất lượng hoạt động sản xuất thi công của tổ chức công tác xây lắp đòi hỏi chúng ta phải so sánh các loại giá thành nói trên với nhau nhưng với điều kiện đảm bảo tính thống nhất về thời điểm và cách tính toán trong qua trình so sánh. Và sự so sánh này phải được thể hiện trên cùng một đối tượng xây lắp. Giữa năm loại giá thành này thường có mối quan hệ về mặt lượng như sau: Zt  Zkh  Zhđ  Zđt  Zdt 1.3.1. Mối quan hệ giữa chi phí sản xuất và tính giá thành sản phẩm. Giá thành sản phẩm xây lắp là biểu hiện bằng tiền của toàn bộ các khoản hao phí về lao động sống và lao động vật hoá có liên quan đến khối lượng công tác, sản phẩm lao vụ hoàn thành. Về thực chất, chi phí sản phẩm xây lắp và giá thành là hai mặt khác nhau của quá trình xây lắp. Chi phí xây lắp phản ánh mặt hao phí xây lắp, còn giá thành sản phẩm xây lắp phản ánh kết quả của quá trình sản xuất. Tất cả các khoản chi phí phát sinh ( kỳ này hay kỳ trước chuyển sang) và các chi phí trước đó có liên quan đến khối lượng công trình hay HMCT, khi sản phẩm xây lắp hoàn thành trong kỳ sẽ tạo nên chỉ tiêu giá thành sản phẩm. Nói cách khách giá thành
  8. 8. Chuyên đề thực tập 8 sản phẩm xây lắp là biểu hiện bằng tiền toàn bộ chi phí mà doanh nghiệp bỏ ra ở thời điểm bất kỳ nào nhưng có liên quan tới khối lượng công việc, sản phẩm hoàn thành trong kỳ. Được thể hiện trong mối quan hệ sau: Tổng giá thành sản phẩm hoàn thành = Chi phí sản xuất dở dang đầu kỳ + Chi phí phát sinh trong kỳ - Chi phí dở dang cuối kỳ 1.3.2. Nhiệm vụ của kế toán chi phí sản xuất và tính giá thành sản phẩm trong doanh nghiệp xây lắp. Do đặc thù của ngành xây dựng cơ bản như đã nêu trên nên việc quản lý về đầu tư xây dựng rất khó khăn, phức tạp. Tiết kiệm chi phí sản xuất và hạ giá thành sản phẩm là một trong những mối quan tâm hàng đầu mà trong đó công tác kế toán tập hợp chi phí sản xuất và tính giá thành sản phẩm, đảm bảo phát huy tối đa tác dụng của công cụ kế toán đối với quản lý sản xuất hết sức được coi trọng, nhiệm vụ chủ yếu đặt ra cho công tác kế toán tập hợp chi phí sản xuất và tính giá thành sản phẩm xây lắp là: - Xác định đối tượng tập hợp chi phí sản xuất, đối tượng tính giá thành sản phẩm xây lắp, vận dụng các phương pháp tập hợp và phâm bổ chi phí , phương pháp tính giá thành sản phẩm phù hợp với đặc điểm sản xuất kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp. - Tổ chức, ghi chép, phản ánh một cách đầy đủ, kịp thời, chính xác mọi chi phí thực tế phát sinh trong quá trình thi công theo từng địa điểm, từng đố tượng phải chịu chi phí, theo nội dung kinh tế và công dụng của chi phí. - Xác định giá trị xây lắp dở dang cuối kỳ và tính giá thành thực tế của công việc đã hoàn thành trong kỳ một cách chính xác để kiểm tra việc thực hiện dự toán chi phí sản xuất và kế hoạch giá thành sản phẩm. - Tính toán, phân loại các chi phí phục vụ cho việc tập hợp CPSX và tính giá thành nhanh chóng, khoa học.
  9. 9. Chuyên đề thực tập 9 - Phát hiện kịp thời các khoản chênh lệch so với định mức trong sản xuất để tìm các biện pháp ngăn chặn cũng như phát hiện các khả năng tiềm tàng, đề xuất các biện pháp thích hợp nhằm phấn đấu không ngừng tiết kiệm CPSX và hạ giá thành sản phẩm. - Xác đinh kết quả sản xuất của từng công trình, HMCT, từng bộ phận sản xuất…trong thời kỳ nhất định, chính xác, kịp thời để phục vụ cho yêu cầu quản lý và lãnh đạo của doanh nghiệp. Tập hợp chi phí sản xuất và tính giá thành là khâu trọng tâm quan trọng trong toàn bộ công tác kế toán của doanh nghiệp sản xuất. Đối với DNXL khâu này càng được quan tâm đắc biệt vì tình chất đặc thù của ngành XDCB. Trên đây là một số đặc điểm nổi bật của kế toán tập hợp chi phí sản xuất và tính giá thành SPXL cho tất cả các CT, HMCT mà doanh nghiệp thực hiện trong kỳ, từ đó tính được hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh trên phạm vi toàn doanh nghiệp. 1.4. Kế toán chi phí sản xuất và tính giá thành sản phẩm trong doanh nghiệp xây lắp. 1.4.1. Đối tượng hạch toán chi phí sản xuất xây lắp. Xác định đối tượng chi phí sản xuất xây lắp là công việc đầu tiên quan trọng của kế toán trong quá trình hạch toán giá thành sản phẩm. Tổ chức kế toán quá trình sản xuất bao gồm hai giai đoạn kế tiếp nhau và có quan hệ mật thiết với nhau. Đó là giai đoạn kế toán chi tiết chi phí sản xuất phát sinh trong từng công trình, HMCT, hay giai đoạn công việc để thuận tiện cho việc tính giá thành sản phẩm, hay chi tiết từng công trình theo yêu cầu thực tế quản lý của Công ty. Việc phân chia này xuất phát từ yêu cầu quản lý, kiểm tra phân tích chi phí của phòng kế hoạch trong Công ty, hay phòng kỹ thuật. Có thể nói, kế toán tập hợp chi phí sản xuất được phân chia theo từng giai đoạn là do sự khác nhau cơ bản về giới hạn tập hợp chi phí trong quá trình xây lắp. Đối tượng kế toán tập hợp chi phí sản xuất là những phạm vi, giới hạn mà chi phí sản xuất cần được tập hợp phục vụ cho việc kiểm tra, giám sát, tổng hợp chi phí và tính giá thành sản phẩm. Xác định đúng
  10. 10. Chuyên đề thực tập 10 đắn, phù hợp với đặc điểm hoạt động và yêu cầu quản lý của doanh nghiệp có ý nghĩa rất lớn trong việc tổ chức kế toán hạch toán chi phí sản xuất từ việc tổ chức hạch toán ban đầu đến tổ chức tổng hợp số liệu ghi chép trên tài khoản, sổ chi tiết. Để xác định được đối tượng chi phí sản xuất ở từng doanh nghiệp cần căn cứ vào các yêu cầu sau : - Đặc điểm tổ chức sản xuất của doanh nghiệp. - Đặc điểm quy trình công nghệ sản xuất chế tạo sản phẩm. - Mục đích, công dụng của chi phí đối với quá trình sản xuất. - Yêu cầu và trình độ quản lý của doanh nghiệp. Xuất phát từ những đặc điểm của ngành xây dựng là quá trình thi công lâu dài, phức tạp, do đặc điểm của ngành sản xuất xây dựng là đơn chiếc, cố định và cũng để đáp ứng yêu cầu của công tác quản lý và kế toán, đối tượng tập hợp chi phi sản xuất xây lắp thường là công trình, HMCT, đơn đặt hàng, giai đoạn công việc hoàn thành …tuỳ theo điều kiện cụ thể. 1.4.2. Phương pháp hạch toán chi phí sản xuất sản phẩm xây lắp. Trong doanh nghiệp xây lắp việc phân loại chi phí và tập hợp chi phí đúng, chính xác đòi hỏi kế toán phải theo dõi sát từng chi phí, sự biến đổi của chi phí, phân loại chi phí theo từng khoản mục chi phí. Công ty Kiến trúc Tây Hồ phân chi phí theo mục đích chi phí, phương pháp này trách được sự lập đi lập lại của chi phí, cụ thể kế toán dùng các tài khoản chi phí và nội dung chi phí như sau. a. Kế toán chi phí nguyên vật liệu trực tiếp (NVL). Để hạch toán khoản mục CP NVLTT , kế toán mở tài khoản 621 “Chi phí nguyên vật liệu trực tiếp”.Tài khoản này phản ánh toàn bộ chi phí về NVL chính, VL phụ, các cấu kiện hoặc các bộ phận rời,VL luân chuyển tham gia trực tiếp cấu thành sản phẩm như cát sỏi, gạch, gỗ, sắt, thép, cốp pha… Tài khoản này được mở chi tiết cho từng CT, HMCT, các giai đoạn công việc. Phương pháp hạch toán chi phí NVLTT.
  11. 11. Chuyên đề thực tập 11 - Các loại vật liệu sử dụng cho CT, HMCT nào thì phải ghi trức tiếp cho CT, HMCT đó trên cơ sở các chứng từ gốc có liên quan theo số lượng thực tế sử dụng và giá thực tế xuất kho. - Trong điều kiện không thể tính được trức tiếp thì kế toán có thể áp dụng phương pháp phân bổ gián tiếp cho các đối tượng sử dụng theo các tiêu thức hợp lý như tỷ lệ định mức tiêu hao. - Cuối kỳ hạch toán khi công trình hoàn thành phải kiểm kê số vật liệu lĩnh về chưa sử dụng hết ở công trường và phải đánh giá phế liệu thu hồi theo từng đối tượng sử dụng. Tổng chi phí NVLTT phải phân bổ trong kỳ = Giá trị thực tế của NVL xuất trong kỳ - Giá trị phế liệu thu hồi (nếu có) - Giá trị NVL dùng không hết cuối kỳ Sơ đồ kế toán tổng hợp chi phí NVL trực tiếp. TK: 151,152,331,111 112,331,411,311 TK 621 TK 154 Kết chuyển chi phí Vật liệu dùng trực tiếp nguyên, vật liệu trực tiếp TK 152 sản xuất sản phẩm Vật liệu dùng không hết nhập kho hay chuyển kỳ sau b. Kế toán chi phí nhân công trực tiếp . - TK 622 “CP NCTT”: tài khoản này phản ánh chi phí tiền lương, tiền công phải trả cho số ngày lao động của công nhân trực tiếp thực hiện xây lắp, công nhân
  12. 12. Chuyên đề thực tập 12 phục vụ xây lắp kể cả công nhân vận chuyển, bốc dỡ VL trong phạm vi mặt bằng xây lắp và công nhân chuẩn bị thu dọn hiện trường, không phân biệt nhân công trong danh sách hay nhân công thuê ngoài. - Tài khoản này được mở chi tiết cho từng CT, HMCT. Phương pháp hạch toán CP NCTT: - Chứng từ sử dụng đối với tiền lương, tiền công phải trả cho công nhân sản xuất như (bảng chấm công, bản thanh toán tiền lương). - Trường hợp không thể tính trực tiếp, kế toán có thể phân bổ cho các đối tượng liên quan theo tiền công định mức hay giờ công định mức . (Các khoản tính theo lương phải trả cho công nhân trực tiếp xây lắp (BHXH, BHYT, KPCĐ) được tính vào CPSXC). Sơ đồ kế toán tổng hợp chi phí nhân công trực tiếp TK 334 TK 622 TK 154 Lương CNV trực tiếp sản xuất sản phẩm TK338 Kết chuyển chi phí nhân công trực tiếp Các khoản trích theo lương c. Kế toán tập hợp chi phí sử dụng máy thi công . Tài khoản sử dụng :
  13. 13. Chuyên đề thực tập 13 - TK 623 “CP SD MTC”: tài khoản này phản ánh toàn bộ chi phí về nguyên vật liệu, nhiên liệu, nhân công và các khoản chi phí khác bằng tiền có liên quan đến quá trình sử dụng máy thi công cho hoạt động xây lắp công trình. - Tài khoản này chỉ thực hiện tại doanh nghiệp áp dụng phương pháp thi công bán cơ giới, nghĩa là vừa thủ công vừa máy móc . - Tài khoản được mở chi tiết cho từng công trình, hạng mục công trình Sơ đồ kế toán tổng hợp chi phí máy thi công TK 334,241 TK 623 TK 154 Chi phí máy liên quan sản xuất sản phẩm TK338 Kết chuyển chi phí máy để tính giá thành Các khoản đóng theo tỷ lệ với tiền lương của CNTTSX d. Kế toán chi phí sản xuất chung . -TK 627”CP SXC”: tài khoản này phản ánh toàn bộ chi phí liên quan đến việc tổ chức quản lý, phục vụ thi công của các đội thi công và ở các công trường. - CPSXC phải được tập hợp theo từng địa điểm phát sinh chi phí. Nếu có nhiều đội thi công xây lắp thì CPSXC của đội nào được tập hợp để tính giá thành của đội đó.Trường hợp đội thi công nhiều CT, HMCT thì cần phải tiến hành phân bổ theo những tiêu thức phù hợp. - CPSXC bao gồm lương nhân viên quản lý đội xây dựng, tiền ăn giữa ca của nhân viên quản lý đội xây dựng và công nhân quản lý đội xây lắp, khoản trích BHXH, BHYT, KPCĐ theo tỷ lệ quy định trên tiền lương phải trả cho CNTT xây lắp, nhân viên sử dụng máy thi công, nhân viên quản lý đội, KH TSCĐ dùng chung cho sản xuất của đội, chi phí vật liệu, công cụ dụng cụ, chi phí dịch vụ mua ngoài và các chi phí khác bằng tiền có liên quan cho quá trình phục vụ thi công.
  14. 14. Chuyên đề thực tập 14 Sơ đồ kế toán tổng hợp chi phí sản xuất chung TK 334,241 TK 627 TK 111,112,152.. Các khoản thu hồi ghi giảm Chi phí máy liên quan chi phí sản xuất chung sản xuất sản phẩm TK 154 TK 152,153 Phân bổ(hoặc kết chuyển) Chi phí nguyên vật liệu Chi phí SXC các TP TK 632 TK 242,335 Kết chuyển CPSCC cố định
  15. 15. Chuyên đề thực tập 15 Chi phí dự toán (Không phân bổ vào giá vốn TK 214 TK 1331 Chi phí KHTSCĐ TK 331,111,112 Các chi phí sản xuất khác mua ngoài phải trả Thuế giá trị gia tăng đầu vào được khấu trừ (nếu có) 1.4.3. Kế toán tổng hợp chi phí sản xuất . Tài khoản sử dụng : - TK 154 “CPSX kinh doanh dở dang”: là tài khoản để hạch toán, tập hợp chi phí sản xuất kinh doanh phục vụ cho việc tính giá thành SPXL hoặc sản phẩm, dịch vụ lao động khác trong kinh doanh xây dựng cơ bản . - Trong các doanh nghiệp XL, tài khoản này có thể mở chi tiết theo từng đối tượng sản xuất, từng công trường, từng CT hoặc các HMCT. Phương pháp tập hợp chi phí : - Cuối kì các chi phí sẽ được tổng kết chuyển sang TK 154 để tập hợp chi phí và tính giá thành sản phẩm. Sơ đồ kế toán chi phísản xuất xây lắp
  16. 16. Chuyên đề thực tập 16 TK 154 TK 632,155 TK 152.331 TK 621 Kết chuyển chi phí Chi phí nguyên vật liệu VL trực tiếp trực tiếp SX TK 623 Kết chuyển K/C chi phí sử dụng Giá thành công TK334 máy thi công Máy thi công trình hoàn thành TK 622 bàn giao cho chủ CN trực tiếp K/C chi phí NC đầu tư hay chờ NV Phân xưởng Trực tiếp SX tiêu thụ TK 214.338.111 112.142.335… TK 627 Chi phí sản xuất chung khác Phân bổ chi phí SXC 1.5. Phương pháp đánh giá sản phẩm dở dang cuối kỳ. Để phục vụ cho việc tính giá thành sản xuất của từng sản phẩm xây lắp, định kỳ( tháng, quý), doanh nghiệp phải tiến hành kiểm kê khối lượng công việc hoàn thành trong kỳ hay đang dở dang. Phương pháp đánh giá sản phẩm dở dang trong xây lắp phụ thuộc vào phương thức thanh toán khối lượng xây lắp giữa hai bên nhận thầu và bên giao thầu. Nếu quy định thanh toán sản phẩm xây lắp sau khi hoàn thành giá trị sản phẩm dở dang là tổng chi phí phát sinh công trình đến cuối tháng đó. Nếu quy định giá trị hoàn thành sản phẩm xây lắp theo điểm dừng kỹ thuật hợp lý thìs sản phẩm dở dang là giá trị khối lượng xây lắp chưa đạt( giá trị mang tính dự toán). Tiền lương phải trả
  17. 17. Chuyên đề thực tập 17 1.5.1. Các phương pháp đánh giá. - Căn cứ vào phương pháp giao nhận thầu giữa chủ đầu tư và đơn vị xây lắp có các phương pháp đánh giá sản phẩm dở dang như sau : a. Đánh giá sản phẩm dở dang theo chi phí thực tế phát sinh : Theo phương pháp này, chi phí thực tế của khối lượng xây lắp dở dang cuối kỳ được xác định theo công thức : Chi phí XL dở dang cuối kỳ = CP thực tế của KLXLDD đầu kỳ + CP thực tế của KLXL thực hiện trong kỳ x CP theo dự toán của KLXLD D cuối kỳ CP theo dự toán của KLXL hoàn thành bàn giao + CP theo dự toán của KLXLDD cuối kỳ b. Đánh giá chi phí sản xuất xây lắp dở dang theo giá trị dự toán : Chi phí sản xuất xây lắp dở dang cuối kỳ được xác định theo công thức sau : Chi phí sản phẩm dở dang cuối kỳ = CP thực tế của KLXLDD đầu kỳ + CP thực tế của KLXL thực hiện trong kỳ x Giá trị dự toán của KLXLD D cuối kỳ Giá trị dự toán của KLXL hoàn thành bàn giao trong kỳ + Giá trị dự toán của KLXLLDD cuối kỳ 1.5.2. Kỳ tính giá thành sản phẩm xây lắp: Kỳ tính giá thành là thời kỳ bộ phận kế toán phải tiến hành công việc tính giá thành cho các sản phẩm xây lắp. Xác định kỳ tính giá thành thích hợp sẽ giúp cho việc tổ chức công tác tính giá thành sản phẩm được hợp lý, khoa học, đảm bảo cung cấp số liệu về giá thành thực tế kịp thời, phát huy được đầy đủ chức năng giám sát tình hình thực hiện kế hoạch giá thành sản phẩm của kế toán. Để xác định kỳ tính giá thành thích hợp, kế toán phải căn cứ vào đặc điểm tổ chức sản xuất sản phẩm và chu kỳ sản xuất sản phẩm. Căn cứ vào đặc điểm riêng của ngành XDCB mà kỳ tính giá thành có thể được xác định như sau :
  18. 18. Chuyên đề thực tập 18 - Đối với các sản phẩm được sản xuất liên tục, cung cấp cho những đối tượng khác nhau liên tục, chu kỳ sản xuất ngắn như gạch, ngói…thì kỳ tính giá thành là một tháng. - Đối với các sản phẩm theo đơn đặt hàng có thời gian sản xuất thi công dài, công viếc được coi là hoàn thành khi kết thúc mọi công việc trong đơn đặt hàng thì khi hoàn thành toàn bộ đơn đặt hàng mới tính giá thành. - Đối với CT, HMCT lớn, thời gian thi công dài thì chỉ khi nào có một bộ phận hoàn thành có giá trị sử dụng được nghiệm thu, bàn giao, thanh toán thì mới tính giá thành thực tế bộ phận đó. - Đối với những công trình xây dựng, lắp đặt máy móc thiết bị có thời gian thi công nhiều năm mà không tách ra được từng bộ phận công trình nhỏ đưa vào sử dụng thì khi từng bộ phận xây lắp đạt đến điểm dừng kỹ thuật hợp lý, theo thiết kế kỹ thuật có ghi trong hợp đồng thi công sẽ được bàn giao thành toán thì DNXL tính giá thành thực tế cho khối lượng bàn giao. - Ngoài ra, với công trình lớn, thời gian thi công dài, kết cấu phức tạp… thì kỳ tính giá thành của doanh nghiệp có thể được xác định là hàng quý. 1.5.3.Phương pháp tính giá thành sản phẩm xây lắp : Do đặc điểm sản phẩm xây lắp có tính đơn chiếc, quy trình sản xuất công nghệ khá phức tạp, thời gian thi công kéo dài nên việc bàn giao thanh toán cũng đa dạng: có thể là CT, HMCT đã xây lắp hoàn thành, có thể là các giai đoạn công nghệ, bộ phận công việc hoàn thành theo giai đoạn quy ước. a. Phương pháp tính giá thành giản đơn : Tổng hợp chi phí sản xuất phát sinh cho một CT, HMCT từ khi khởi công xây dựng đến khi hoàn thành chính là giá thành thực tế của CT, HMCT đó. Phương pháp này phù hợp với các công trình thi công ngắn hạn, phù hợp kỳ tính giá thành của đơn vị. Các công trình thi công dài hạn, nghiệm thu thanh toán từng phần thường phát sinh khối lượng dở dang cuối kỳ thì đơn vị tính giá thành khối lượng xây lắp hoàn thành theo công thức sau:
  19. 19. Chuyên đề thực tập 19 - Nếu CT, HMCT chưa hoàn thành toàn bộ mà chỉ có khối lượng xây lắp hoàn thành bàn giao, kế toán xác định giá thành theo công thức: Giá thực tế KLXL hoàn thanh bàn giao = CP thực tế dở dang đầu kỳ + CP thực tế phát sinh trong kỳ - CP thực tế dở dang cuối kỳ - Nếu chi phí sản xuất tập hợp cho cả công trình nhưng giá thành thực tế phải tính riêng cho từng HMCT, kế toán xác định giá thành theo công thức: Giá thành thực tế của HMCT i = Giá trị dự toán của HMCT i x Hệ số - Trong đó, hệ số phân bổ giá thành thực tế được xác định theo công thức ( Trường hợp CT, HMCT đã hoàn thành) C H = ---------- x 100% C : Tổng CPtt cả CT, HMCT Gdt Gdt : Tổng dự toán của tất cả các HMCT b. Phương pháp tính giá thành theo đơn đặt hàng: Phương pháp này áp dụng thích hợp trong trường hợp doanh nghiệp nhận thầu xây lắp theo đơn đặt hàng. Khi đó, đối tương tập hợp CPSX và đối tượng tính giá thành là từng đơn đặt hàng. Theo phương pháp này CPSX thực tế phát sinh được tập hợp theo từng đơn đặt hàng và khi nào hoàn thành công trình thì CPSX tập hợp được cũng chính là giá trị thực tế của đơn đặt hàng đó. c. Phương pháp tính giá thành theo định mức: Phương pháp này áp dụng thích hợp đối với những doanh nghiệp xây dựng thoả mãn các yêu cầu sau: Phải tính được giá thành định mức trên cơ sở các định mức và đơn giá tại thời điểm tính giá thành. Vạch ra một cách chính xác các thay
  20. 20. Chuyên đề thực tập 20 đổi về định mức trong quá trình thực hiện thi công công trình. Xác định được các chênh lệch so với định mức và nguyên nhân gây ra chênh lệch đó. Theo phương pháp này thì giá thành thực tế sản phẩm xây lắp được tính theo công thức sau : Giá thành thực tế của SPXL = Giá thành định mức của SPXL  Chênh lệch do thay đổi định mức  Chênh lệch do thoát ly định mức
  21. 21. Chuyên đề thực tập 21 Phần II LỊCH SỬ HÌNH THÀNH VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG TY XÂY DỰNG KIẾN TRÚC TÂY HỒ. 2.1. Lịch sử hình thành và phát triển Công ty. - Công ty cổ phần Kiến trúc Tây Hồ trực thuộc UBND thành phố Hà Nội, trước đây là công ty TNHH Kiến trúc Tây Hồ thành lập theo giấy phép số 4588 GP/TLDN ngày 10/09/1999 do UBND thành phố Hà Nội cấp. - Trụ sở giao dịch: Số 3 ngõ 276 đường Nghi Tàm- Tây Hồ - Hà Nội. - Công ty có hơn 30 cán bộ công nhân viên và cộng tác viên được đào tạo chính quy tại các trường, hàng trăm công nhân lành nghề như các lĩnh vực nội thất, điện lực, tin học… - Công ty có tuổi còn trẻ nhưng đã có những thành tích rất khả quan nhiều hợp đồng kinh tế có nhiều công trình mang tính chất quốc gia, nhiều công trình có giá trị lớn tại các tỉnh, nhất là các tỉnh như ở Quảng Ninh, Hà Tĩnh, thành phố Hà Nội. Đến nay Công ty đã đổi thành : Công ty cổ phần Kiến trúc Tây Hồ với tên giao dịch- CT KTTH " Tayho archtec ture company". - Công ty cổ phần Kiến trúc Tây Hồ được cấp chứng chỉ hành nghề xây đựng số 29/CP - XD do sở xây dựng Hà Nội cấp ngày 16/10/1999. - Công ty có đội ngũ cán bộ công nhân viên các kỹ thuật viên ở các lĩnh vực có trình độ năng lực cao nên Công ty đã có nhiều công trình trong cả nước. Trong đó chủ yếu là thiết kế và thi công. Bên cạnh đó Công ty luôn chú trọng các ngành và lĩnh vực liên quan như nội thất, ngoại thất công trình. với tinh thần học hỏi và nâng cao chất lượng, tiếp thu công nghệ mới nên luôn quan tâm đến sự phát triển năng lực và trí lực của cán bộ công nhân viên. Vì vậy, công ty sẵn sàng đáp ứng nhu cầu về tư vấn xây dựng thiết kế, trang trí nội thất của mọi công trình trên địa bàn cả nước, khẳng định được mình trên thị trường.
  22. 22. Chuyên đề thực tập 22 *. Một số chỉ tiêu phản ánh sự pháttriển của Công ty trong những năm qua. Từ khi thành lập đến nay Công ty đã chứng tỏ được khả năng phát triển của mình trên thị trường trong nước cũng như xu hướng phát triển xa hơn nữa đến thị trường quốc tế sau này. Thể hiện ở các công trình đã xây dựng trong những năm qua có giá trị lớn mang tầm quốc gia, ngày càng có nhiều hợp đồng, nhiều công trình mời thầu. Điều này thể hiện qua nhiều chỉ tiêu phát triển như về nguồn vốn tăng lên, lợi nhuận, doanh thu, mức sống của cán bộ công nhân viên cũng được cải thiện. Tình hình thực hiện nghĩa vụ với Nhà nước luôn đúng theo quy định của Bộ tài chính hiện hành. - Vốn: Nguồn vốn dùng cho hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh của Công ty ngày được bổ sung để đảm bảo cho quá trình hoạt động, Công ty luôn huy động vốn của các nhà đầu tư và vay Ngân hàng để kịp thời đầu tư vào các công trình. - Doanh thu: Doanh thu của Công ty tăng theo thời gian, tỷ lệ tăng doanh thu theo hàng năm đã khẳng định được sự phát triển của công ty. Đây chính là chỉ tiêu quan trọng để các nhà đầu tư cũng như những ngành nghề quan tâm đến sự phát triển và trường tồn của công ty hiện tại hay phát triển trong tương lai, các nhà gọi thầu, mời thầu.. - Mức thu nhập của cán bộ công nhân viên: Sự phát triển Công ty phải là phần lớn công lao của cán bộ công nhân viên, nên công ty luôn lấy chỉ tiêu nhân lực là quan trọng. Quan tâm đến đời sống của nhân viên cả về tinh thần, vật chất vì thế Công ty luôn biết được rằng để tái sản xuất thì trước hết phải đảm bảo tái sản xuất sức lao động, nghĩa là sức lao động mà con người bỏ ra phải được bồi hoàn dưới dạng thù lao lao động. Tiền lương chính là khoản thu nhập của người lao động mà Công ty trả cho người lao dộng thường là theo khối lượng và chất lượng công việc của họ. Nhận biết được tiền lương cho người lao động là đòn bẩy kinh tế để khuyến khích tinh thần hăng hái lao động, kích thích tạo mối quan tâm của người lao động đến kết quả công việc của họ, thúc đẩy năng xuất lao động tạo sự phát triển cho Công ty.
  23. 23. Chuyên đề thực tập 23 - Lợi nhuận: Chính là kết quả quá trình lao động sản xuất kinh doanh của Công ty, đánh giá sự phát triển của Công ty trong những năm qua, được thể hiện qua chỉ tiêu thực tế. Lợi nhuận này chủ yếu công ty bổ sung vào nguồn vốn hoạt động kinh doanh, đảm bảo khả năng đầu tư cho các công trình, hạng mục công trình thường xuyên. - Thuế: Công ty cổ phần Kiến trúc Tây Hồ là một pháp nhân hoạt động độc lập, nên thực hiện nghĩa vụ với Nhà nước theo quy định hiện hành, Công ty trực tiếp nộp thuế cho chi cục thuế quận Tây Hồ. Một số chỉ tiêu phản ánh hiệu quả kinh doanh. STT Chỉ tiêu ĐVT Năm 2002 Năm 2003 Năm 2004 1 Doanh thu Đồng 4.950.000.000 5.876.500.000 6.202.504.000 2 Giá Vốn Đồng 3.665.000.000 4.654.000.000 5.203.000.000 3 Thuế Đồng 60.000.000 76.000.000 98.500.000 4 Mức lao động bình quân Đồng 169.347.000 177.532.000 197.651.000 5 Vốn CSH Đồng 1.500.000.000 1.630.000.000 1.710.000.000 Lợi Nhuận Đồng 65.235.324 85.125.345 73.025.356 2.2. Đặc điểm hoạt động kinh doanh Công ty Kiến trúc Tây Hồ. Trong xây dựng nói chung, hay Công ty Kiến trúc Tây Hồ nói riêng thì hoạt động kinh doanh chính là ngành sản xuất vật chất cho nền kinh tế quốc dân. Thông thường công tác XDCB do công ty cũng như trong ngành xây dựng cơ bản sản xuất có đặc điểm sau:
  24. 24. Chuyên đề thực tập 24 -Sản phẩm xây lắp là các công trình, vật kiến trúc... có quy mô lớn, kết cấu phúc tạp, mang tính đơn chiếc, thời gian sản xuất dài... Do vậy việc tổ chức quản lý và hạch toán nhất thiết phải có các dự toán thiết kết, thi công - Sản phẩm xây lắp cố định nơi sản xuất, còn các điều kiện sản xuất thì phải di chuyển theo điểm sản phẩm. -Tổ chức sản xuất trong các doanh nghiệp xây lắp theo điều kiện nước ta hiện nay phổ biến theo phương thức “ khoán gọn” các công trình, hạng mục các công trình khối lượng hoặc công việc cho các đơn vị trong nội bộ doanh nghiệp ( đội, xí nghiệp...) . Trong giá khoán gọn, không chỉ có tiền lương mà còn có đủ các chi phí về vật liệu, công cụ, dụng cụ thi công, chi phí chung của bộ phận nhận khoán. Những đặc điểm hoạt động kinh doanh, đặc điểm sản phẩm đặc điểm tổ chức sản xuất và quản lý ngành nói trên phần nào chi phối công việc kế toán trong các doanh nghiệp xây lắp, dẫn đến những khác biệt cố định. Tuy nhiên, về cơ bản, kế toán các phần hành cụ thể ( tài sản cố định, vật liệu, công cụ, chi phí nhân công.......) trong doanh nghiệp xây lắp cũng tương tự như trong các doanh nghiệp công nghiệp. 2.2.Đặc điểm tổ chức bộ máy quản lý của Công ty Kiến trúc Tây Hồ. 2.2.1. Cơ cấu tổ chức quản lý của Công ty. Để có được sự phát triển như ngày hôm nay, Công ty đã không ngừng học hỏi để hoàn thiện tổ chức bộ máy hoạt động đảm bảo liên quan chặt chẽ với nhau, từ khâu thiết kế đến thi công hay các lĩnh vực khác nhau tạo điều kiện tiến độ công việc theo đúng tinh thần hợp đồng và nhu cầu của khách hàng. Mô hình của công ty mang tính quản lý trực tuyến từ giám đốc đến đơn vị thi công, các phòng ban có quan hệ chặt chẽ với nhau, phụ trợ cho nhau để cùng hoàn thành công việc được giao. Sơ đồ tổ chức bộ máy quản lý của công ty cổ phần Kiến trúc Tây Hồ 2004
  25. 25. Chuyên đề thực tập 25 2.2.2. Chức năng, nhiệm vụ của từng bộ phận a.. Ban giám đốc. - Giám đốc là người đứng đầu Công ty chịu trách nhiệm mọi hoạt động của Công ty, trực tiếp lãnh đạo bộ máy quản lý. - Phó giám đốc kinh doanh: Là người chịu trách nhiệm trước giám đốc những vấn đề tài chính, kinh doanh của công ty. - Trợ lý giảm đốc: Là người tham mưu, tư vấn giúp giám đốc có những quyết định trong sản xuất kinh doanh là trung gian giữa giám đốc với các phòng ban và chuyển những đề bạt, ý kiến, kiến nghị của các phòng ban tới giám đốc. - Phòng giám đốc kỹ thuật: Phòng này chịu trách nhiệm chỉ đạo trực tiếp bộ phận thi công về kỹ thuật cũng như các vấn đề về máy móc thiết bị thi công. Phòng kế toán hành chính Phòng hành chính Phòng tư vấn thiết kế xây dựng Phòng tổ chức cán bộ lao động Phßng hµnh chÝnh Đội thi công số 1 Đội thi công số 2 Phßng hµnh chÝnh Đội thi công số 3 Đội thi công số 4 Ban giám đốc
  26. 26. Chuyên đề thực tập 26 b. Bộ máy quản lý chức năng. - Phòng hành chính: Quản lý nhân sự, chế độ, quy chế Công ty và các nghiệp vụ hành chính liên quan. - Phòng tư vấn thiết kế xây dựng: Đây là một trong những phòng quan trọng nhất của Công ty, là đầu vào cho quá trình thi công công trình. Công ty quản lý mọi hoạt động của thi công thông qua các văn bản và hợp đồng cụ thể, vì thế nhiệm vụ của phòng là làm thủ tục ký kết hợp đồng chuẩn bị mặt bằng thi công. Hồ sơ thiết kế dự toán được duyệt làm kế hoạch thi công từng công trình. - Phòng tổ chức lao động: Phòng này có trách nhiệm về tổ chức lao động cho các công trình thi công. Phòng phải chịu trách nhiệm thực hiện ký kết các hợp đồng lao động, xác định mức lương cho người lao động hợp lý, phân chia lao động cho các công trình. Đồng thời phải tiến hành lựa chọn nhân viên hay tuyển dụng nhân viên vào đúng vị trí, theo năng lực của từng ứng cử viên..Để công ty có đội ngũ nhân viên có năng lực trình độ phục vụ tốt cho công việc mà đã được giao. 2.2.3. Thuận lợi và khó khăn của Công ty trong những năm qua. Công ty Kiến trúc Tây Hồ là một đơn vị hoạt động độc lập đảm bảo hoàn thành nghĩa vụ với Nhà nước. Trong những năm hoạt động công ty đã không ngừng hoàn thiện mình để có được một Công ty vững mạnh về cả năng lực, tài chính, các công trình đã đang và sắp thi công đã khẳng định sự phát triển trên địa bàn toàn quốc. Song Công ty cũng không tránh khỏi những khó khăn trước mắt được đề cập đến sau đây. - Trước hết là mặt thuận lợi của Công ty: Ban giám đốc tăng cường công tác quản lý từ cấp quản lý đến cấp đội để công tác sản xuất kinh doanh khoán gọn các công trình ngày càng hoàn thiện, thực hiện đúng chế độ khoán gọn công trình. Nên sau 3 năm hoạt động Công ty đã xây dựng, thiết kế và lắp đặt được nhiều trang thiết bị nội thất, ngoại thất công trình đưa vào thi công và sử dụng. Thúc đẩy doanh thu và thu nhập bình quân của người lao động cũng tăng lên hàng năm. - Song Công ty cũng gặp không ít khó khăn trong quá trình hoạt động kinh doan như về vốn, nhân lực, trang thiết bị phục vụ cho hoạt động. Về nguồn vốn nhiều lúc Công ty có lúc gặp khó khăn không đủ vốn để đầu tư vào các công trình
  27. 27. Chuyên đề thực tập 27 đang thi công hay các dự án mới vì trong quá trình hoạt động công ty phải huy động vốn từ các nhà đầu tư, hay vay tại các ngân hàng để bổ sung cho nguồn vốn chủ sở hữu. Nguyên nhân chính thiếu vốn là do khách hàng thanh toán chậm, hoặc chưa được thanh toán dẫn đến các công trình sau không có vốn để đầu tư. Còn nhân lực, do Công ty mới được thành lập trong thời gian ngắn nên về nhân lực cũng bị hạn chế. Công ty không có nhiều nhân tài, cán bộ công nhân viên còn non trẻ chưa đầy đủ kinh nghiệm trong công việc, giải quyết những vấn đề bất trắc xảy ra. 2.3. Tổ chức kế toán của Công ty cổ phần Kiến trúc Tây Hồ. a. Bộ máy kế toán của Công ty. Công ty Kiến trúc Tây Hồ cũng như những công ty xây dựng khác về sản phẩm mang tính chất đơn chiếc theo thời gian, phải tập hợp chi phí từng công trình hạng mục công trình. Hiện nay, bộ máy kế toán của Công ty được áp dụng hình thức tổ chức công tác kế toán tập trung. Bộ máy kế toán của Công ty đặt dưới sự chỉ đạo trực tiếp của kế toán trưởng với đội ngũ nhân viên tương đối đồng đều, có năng lực chuyên môn, nghiệp vụ về kế toán, có phẩm chất đạo đức nghề nghiệp, trung thực liêm khiết, có ý thức chấp hành pháp luật cao, hầu hết đã qua các lớp đào tạo cơ bản về nghiệp vụ kế toán, hăng say trong công việc, đoàn kết hợp đồng tốt giữa các bộ phận kế toán với nhau, nhờ vậy đã giúp cho Giám đốc Công ty nắm sát được tình hình hoạt động kinh doanh để có quyết định quản lý kịp thời cho Công ty hoàn thành tốt nhiệm vụ đề ra. Bộ máy kế toán của Công ty có nhiệm vụ tổ chức, thực hiện và kiểm tra toàn bộ công tác kế toán trong phạm vi Công ty, giúp lãnh đạo Công ty thực hiện hạch toán kinh tế, phân tích kinh tế và quản lý kinh tế tài chính. Để thực hiện đầy đủ các nhiệm vụ, đảm bảo sự lãnh đạo và chỉ đạo tập trung, thống nhất mọi hoạt động thì bộ máy kế toán của Công ty đặt dưới sự chỉ đạo trực tiếp của kế toán trưởng.
  28. 28. Chuyên đề thực tập 28 Sơ đồ tổ chức bộ máy kế toán. b. Nhiệm vụ của từng bộ phận. - Kế toán trưởng: Kế toán trưởng có nhiệm vụ tổ chức ghi chép và phản ánh chính xác trung thực toàn bộ tài sản của Công ty, tổ chức tính toán và nộp đầy đủ kịp thời phải nộp Ngân sách nhà nước và các khoản thanh toán với người mua và người bán. Tổ chức đầy đủ và gửi đúng hạn các báo cáo tài chính, đồng thời kế toán trưởng phải tổ chức bảo quản lưu trữ tài liệu kế toán, phân tích các số liệu phục vụ cho việc điều hành và quản lý Công ty. Để làm được điều này kế toán trưởng phải phân công chỉ đạo trực tiếp tất cả các nhân viên kế toán trong vị trí bất kỳ của bộ phận nào như thủ kho, thủ quỹ, hay kế toán tổng hợp, kế toán thanh toán... - Kế toán tổng hợp: Tổng hợp số liệu phát sinh trong hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh, từ đó lập báo cáo cho Kế toán trưởng. Kế toán trưởng Kế toán tổng hợp Kế toán vật tư TSCĐ Kế toán thanh toán Kế toán vốn bằng tiền Kế toán thanh toán lương, BHXH Thủ quỹ Nhân viên thống kê
  29. 29. Chuyên đề thực tập 29 - Kế toán tài sản cố định (TSCĐ): Kế toán TSCĐ phải đảm bảo phản ánh kịp thời, đầy đủ chính xác tình hình hiện có và biến động tài sản cố định. Kế toán cần phải theo dõi chi tiết từng tài sản riêng biệt, có kết cấu độc lập thực hiện một chức năng nhất định hoặc có thể là một tổ hợp liên kế nhiều bộ phận cùng thực hiện một chức năng. Trên cơ sở đối tượng đã xác định, cần xây dựng số hiệu của từng đối tượng tài sản cố định nhằm thuận tiện và tránh nhầm lẫn trong hạch toán và quản lý tài sản cố định. Mặt khác phải phân loại TSCĐ một cách hợp lý, từ tính chất đầu tư, công dụng và tình hình sử dụng khác nhau... nên để thuận lợi cho việc quản lý hạch toán tài sản cố định, kế toán TSCĐ cần phải sắp xếp theo từng nhóm theo đặc trưng nhất là quyền sở hữư, nguồn hình thành. Vì vậy kế toán TSCĐ của Công ty luôn theo sát tình hình biến động, tính khấu hao TSCĐ của từng tài sản, theo dõi chi tiết bằng thẻ TSCĐ để có được mức khấu hao đã chuyển thực tế vào các công trình, hay các bản thiết kế. Từ đó xác định được giá thành thành phẩm của Công ty sao cho thấp nhất để thu hút các hợp đồng kinh tế, các tổ chức mời thầu. - Kế toán thanh toán: Phải theo dõi chính xác, kịp thời tình hình thanh toán các khoản phải thu, phải trả. Để có được sự chính xác đòi hỏi kế toán phải theo dõi chi tiết từng đối tượng phải thu, phải trả, liên tục đối chiếu, kiểm tra, đôn đốc việc thanh toán của các đơn vị kịp thời cũng như phải trả các khoản đến kỳ hạn phải thanh toán. Phải đối chiếu theo định kỳ hoặc cuối tháng từng khoản nợ khoản thu phát sinh, số đã thu, số còn phải thu, số đã thanh toán, số còn phải trả. Khi cần thiết phải xác nhận với khách hàng bằng văn bản đối với các khách hàng có quan hệ giao dịch mua bán thường xuyên và có số nợ, phải trả lớn. Chính vì vậy thông qua các mối quan hệ thanh toán, có thể đánh giá tình hình tài chính và chất lượng hoạt động tài chính của doanh nghiệp. Nếu hoạt động tốt Công ty sẽ ít chiếm dụng vốn của người khác, ngược lại sẽ tồn tại tình trạng chiếm dụng vốn lẫn nhau, dẫn đến nợ kéo dài. - Kế toán tiền lương và bảo hiểm xã hội(BHXH): Kế toán tiền lương và BHXH phải quản lý lao động về mặt số lượng để nắm chắc tình hình phân bổ, sử dụng lao động trong công ty về mặt số lượng và chất lượng từ đó làm căn cứ tính lương tính thưởng. Để tổng hợp kết quả lao động, tại mỗi phòng, mỗi đơn vị thi
  30. 30. Chuyên đề thực tập 30 công kế toán phải có sổ chi tiết để thanh toán tiền công tiền lương, các khoản phụ cấp và trợ cấp cho người lao động, hàng tháng kế toán phải lập bảng thanh toán tiền lương cho từng đơn vị thi công từng phòng. Trên bảng thanh toán lương cần phải ghi rõ các khoản phụ cấp, các khoản khấu trừ số tiền người lao động được lĩnh. Bảng thanh toán tiền lương và bảo hiểm xã hội, dựa vào đây cũng đánh giá được hoạt động của công ty, và là một nhân tố quan trọng trong quá trình tái sản xuất sản phẩm. -Thủ quỹ: Thủ quỹ là người chịu trách nhiệm quản lý về nhập, xuất quỹ tiền mặt, ngoại tệ, vàng bạc, đá quý tại quỹ. Hàng ngày thủ quỹ phải thường xuyên kiểm kê số tiền tồn quỹ thực tế, tiến hành đối chiếu với số tiền tồn ở sổ quỹ, sổ kế toán. Nếu có chênh lệch thủ quỹ phải kết hợp với kế toán để tìm ra nguyên nhân của phần chênh lệch đó đưa ra kiến nghị biện pháp giải quyết. Để tránh sự chênh lệch trên thủ quỹ phải kiểm tra mọi khoản thu và chi tiền mặt, phiếu thu, chi phải có chữ ký của người thu người nhận, người cho phép nhập xuất quỹ. Sau khi đã thu tiền thủ quỹ đóng dấu đã thu tiền hoặc đã chi tiền vào chứng từ. Cuối ngày thủ quỹ căn cứ vào chứng từ thu, chi để ghi vào sổ quỹ và lập báo cáo quỹ kèm theo các chứng từ thu, chi để chuyển cho kế toán tiền mặt. Đòi hỏi mọi khâu trong quá trình làm việc của thủ quỹ phải cẩn thận, chính xác, thủ quỹ phải trung thực, ghi chép đầy đủ tránh thiếu sót và nhầm lẫn. 2.4. Hình thức kế toán tại Công ty. Hiện nay hình thức kế toán mà Công ty áp dụng là chứng từ ghi sổ. Hình thức này dễ phát hiện sai sót, tập trung được các nghiệp vụ kinh tế phát sinh từ khâu thiết kế đến bàn giao công trình cho đội thi công. Mọi hoạt động kinh tế phát sinh đều được ghi trên chứng từ gốc sau đó phân loại ghi vào chứng từ ghi sổ trước khi ghi vào sổ cái các tài khoản. a. Các nghiệp vụ kế toán làm thường xuyên. (1) Căn cứ vào chứng từ gốc đã được kiểm tra tiến hành phân loại tổng hợp lập chứng từ ghi sổ. (2) Các chứng từ liên quan tới tiền mặt, tiền gửi ngân hàng thủ quỹ ghi vào sổ quỹ kèm theo chứng từ thu, chi cho kế toán tổng hợp số liệ lập chứng từ ghi sổ.
  31. 31. Chuyên đề thực tập 31 (3) Căn cứ vào số liệu, chứng từ ghi sổ vào sổ cái các tài khoản liên quan. (4) Chứng từ phản ánh kinh tế hoạt động cần quản lý chi tiết cụ thể kế toán ghi sổ chi tiết có liên quan. (5) Cuối tháng căn cứ vào số liệu kế toán chi tiết lập bảng chi tiết số phát sinh. (6) Sau đó đối chiếu số phát sinh và bản đối chiếu số phát sinh. (7) Căn cứ vào số liệu ở bảng cân đối số phát sinh và bảng chi tiết số phát sinh lập bảng cân đối kế toán và báo cáo tài chính. Trình tự kế toán của Công ty Kiến trúc Tây Hồ (2) (4) (1) (1) (3) (5) (6) (7) (7) Sổ quỹ Bảng tổng hợp chứng từ Sổ kế toán chi tiết Chứng từ nghi sổ Sổ cái các tài khoản Chứng từ gốc Bảng đối chiếu số phát sinh Bảng chi tiết số phát sinh Bảng CĐKT và các báo cáo
  32. 32. Chuyên đề thực tập 32 Ghi chú: Ghi hàng ngày Ghi cuối tháng Ghi đối chiếu b.Tổ chức chứng từ tại Công ty Kiến Trúc Tây Hồ. Mỗi một nội dung kinh tế, kế toán bộ phận trực tiếp lập chứng từ, mỗi một chứng từ mà kế toán Công ty lập thường có 3 liên và được đưa đến từng bộ phận liên quan. Liên gốc luôn được giữ lại gọi là liên gốc, những liên còn lại thì tuỳ từng nội dung kinh tế mà được luân chuyển đến bộ phận cần thiết. Chứng từ mà kế toán lập đó phải có đầy đủ các yếu tố theo mẫu quy định và có đầy đủ chữ ký. Sau đó chuyển cho từng phần hành, bộ phận liên quan để dựa vào đó làm như phiếu thu, phiếu chi, phiếu nhập kho, xuất kho...Từ đó kế toán từng bộ phận phải kiểm tra tính hợp lệ hợp pháp và hợp lý của chứng từ, như chữ ký của người có liên quan sau khi kiểm tra thì kế toán sẽ dựa vào đó để lập định khoản kế toán ghi sổ kế toán. Sau khi hoàn tất toàn bộ kế toán bao gồm việc ghi sổ, kiểm tra, đối chiếu khoá sổ và cung cấp số liệu báo cáo tài chính của Công ty. Công ty sẽ sắp xếp phân loại, lập danh mục sổ kế toán lưu trữ ở bộ phận kế toán và kế toán trưởng phải chịu trách nhiệm tổ chức công việc bảo quản. Những chứng từ chính được công ty áp dụng trong hệ thống danh mục chứng từ như là: - Chứng từ hàng tồn kho dùng để theo dõi tình hình nhập, xuất, tồn thể hiện qua: Phiếu xuất kho – Mẫu số 01 VT Phiếu nhập kho- Mẫu số - 02 VT Biên bản kểm kê kho – Mẫu số 08 VT Thẻ kho – Mẫu số 06 VT Phiếu báo vật tư còn lại cuối kỳ – Mẫu số 07 VT
  33. 33. Chuyên đề thực tập 33 Trình tự luân chuyển chứng từ hàng tồn kho: Người mua vật tư nhận hoá đơn tài chính ở đơn vị mua, mang về nộp cho phòng kế toán, kế toán vào sổ chi tiết, sau đó vào sổ tổng hợp để theo dõi vật tư . Kho xuất vật tư kế toán viết phiếu xuất kho thành 3 liên, liên một lưu lại, liên thứ 2 giao cho kế toán công trình, liên thứ 3 người nhận vật tư sau đó chuyển lên kế toán tổng hợp. Định kỳ cuối tháng kế toán kiểm kê kho xác định vật tư tồn kho, giá trị xuất kho là nhập trước xuất trước. - Lưu chuyển chứng từ lao động tiền lương do Công ty thực hiện theo chế độ giao khoán quỹ lương của đơn vị chủ quản theo từng năm kế hoạch có sự phê duyệt của các cơ quan chức năng. Căn cứ vào bảng chấm công của các bộ phận . Kế toán toán tiền lương trên cơ sở doanh thu, chi phí thực tế tính ra tiền lương của từng bộ phận. Kế toán tiền lương lập bảng lương của từng bộ phận. Bảng chấm công – Mẫu số 01 LĐTL Bảng thanh toán lương – Mẫu số 02 LĐTL Bảng thanh toán tiền lương – Mẫu số 05 LĐTL - Bán hàng có chứng từ: Hóa đơn thuế GTGT (sản phẩm chịu thuế suất 10%). Tiền mặt: Các chứng từ liên quan như; phiếu thu, phiếu chi, giấy đề nghị tạm ứng, giấy thanh toán tiền tạm ứng do kế toán tổng hợp lập, thủ quỹ theo dõi trên sổ quĩ tiền mặt, tiền gửi do kế toán ngân hàng theo dõi trên sổ tiền gửi ngân hàng. Phiếu thu – Mẫu số 01 TT Phiếu chi – Mẫu số 02 TT - Tài sản cố định: Biên bản giao nhận TSCĐ, thẻ TSCĐ do kế toán TSCĐ theo dõi thông qua mở thẻ tài sản. Toàn bộ chứng từ của từng bộ phận đều được luân chuyển, và lưu chữ thông qua phòng kế toán và kế toán tổng hợp lưu trữ các chứng từ này thời gian bảo quản là 20 năm.
  34. 34. Chuyên đề thực tập 34 c. Hệ thống tài khoản kế toán. Theo quyết định số 1864/1998/QĐ/BTC ngày 16/12/1998 của Bộ tài chính, hệ thống tài khoản kế toán trong các doanh nghiệp xây lắp bao gồm 72 tài khoản tổng hợp trong bảng cân đối kế toán và 8 tài khoản ngoài bảng cân đối kế toán. Về cơ bản tên gọi, ký hiệu nội dung các tài khoản này nhất quán với hệ thống tài khoản kế toán áp dụng trong các doanh nghiệp khác mà theo quyết định 1141 TC/CĐKT ngày 1/11/1995 của Bộ trưởng Bộ tài chính ban hành(đã sửa đổi, bổ sung). Theo quyết định hiện hành, để kế toán hàng tồn kho trong xây lắp, kế toán chỉ áp dụng kê khai thường xuyên mà không dùng phương pháp kiểm kê định kỳ.Vì vậy hệ thống tài khoản trong Công ty cũng như doanh nghệp xây lắp khác có một số đặc biệt so với từng loại tài khoản so với tài khoản chung. TK 111: Tiền mặt TK 112 : Tiền gửi ngân hàng. TK 113: Tiền đang chuyển TK 131: Phải thu của khách hàng TK 133 : Thuế giá trị gia tăng đầu vào TK: 3331 : Thuế giá trị gia tăng đầu ra. TK 156: Hàng tồn kho TK 141: Tạm ứng TK 154: Chi phí sản xuất dở dang TK 632: Giá vốn hàng bán TK 211 : Nguyên giá TSCĐ TK 241: Khấu hao TSCĐ TK 311: Vay ngắn hạn TK 331: Phải trả nhà cung cấp TK 315: Nợ dài hạn đến hạn trả.
  35. 35. Chuyên đề thực tập 35 TK 3331: Thuế giá trị gia tăng đầu ra TK 333: Các khoản phải trả, phải nộp nhà nước. TK 334: Phải trả công nhân viên TK 3383: Bảo hiểm xã hội TK 341: Nợ dài hạn TK 411: Nguồn vốn kinh doanh TK: 414 Quỹ phát triển kinh doanh TK 421: Lãi chưa phân phối Chi phí hoạt động kinh doanh: TK 621: Chi phí nguyên vật liệu TK 6211: Chi phí nguyên vật liệu trực tiếp. TK 6212: Chi phí nguyên vật liệu phụ. TK 622: Lương công nhân viên trực tiếp sản xuất TK 623: Chi phí máy thi công. TK 627: Chi phí sản xuất chung. Doanh thu TK 511: Doanh thu bán hàng TK 632 : Giá vốn hàng bán TK 911: Kết quả hoạt động kinh doanh. d. Hệ thống báo cáo tài chính của Công ty cổ phần Kiến trúc Tây Hồ Kế toán trưởng của Công ty lập báo cáo tài chính theo đúng quy định hiện hành. Phải đảm bảo trung thực chính xác dựa trên số liệu thực, báo cáo tài chính(BCTC) là cơ sở để phân tích hoạt động kinh tế, phân tích đánh giá thực trong tài chính của Công ty, tình hình kết quả kinh doanh của công ty trong kỳ báo cáo, và là cơ sở để xây dựng kế hoạch hoạt động kinh doanh của Công ty trong kỳ
  36. 36. Chuyên đề thực tập 36 sau. Là cơ sở đưa ra những quyết định trong công tác điều hành quản lý và chỉ đạo của Công ty, thu hút quyết định của các nhà đầu tư. Báo cáo tài chính được nộp cho chi cục thuế quận Tây Hồ,và được lập theo năm, sau một năm sẽ được chi cục thuế quyết toán vào quý I của năm kế tiếp. Báo cáo tài chính bao gồm: - Bảng cân đối tài khoản. - Bảng cân đối kế toán. - Báo cáo kết quả kinh doanh. - Bảng lưu chuyển tiền tệ. Để báo cáo tài chính hoàn thiện thì Công ty luôn có những báo cáo khác để bổ sung và làm rõ báo cáo trên như: - Bảng cân đối tài khoản. - Bảng kê khai chi tiết khấu hao TSCĐ. - Bảng kê tăng, giảm TSCĐ. 2.5. Thực trạng kế toán chi phí sản xuất và tính giá thành sản phẩm tại Công ty Kiến trúc Tây Hồ. 2.5.1. Đối tượng và phương pháp kế toán tập hợp chi phí sản xuất tại Công ty KTTH. Dựa trên nguyên tắc chung của kế toán tập hợp chi phí giá thành sản phẩm, hay quy định riêng của kế toán xây lắp, trong Công ty Kiến trúc Tây Hồ phân các chi phí theo từng loại chi phí có đặc điểm riêng, tính chất công việc riêng để tập hợp chi phí và tính giá thành sản phẩm theo khoản mục chi phí tính trên công trình hay HMCT từ khi khởi công xây dựng cho đến khi hoàn thành bàn giao. Đối với đơn đặt hàng sửa chữa nhà cửa cho bên ngoài thì đối tượng tập hợp chi phí sản xuất theo từng đơn đặt hàng từ lúc khởi công cho đến khi kết thúc. Chủ yếu công ty cũng phân loại chi phí theo các yếu tố chi phí như sau: - Chi phí nguyên, vật liệu trực tiếp.
  37. 37. Chuyên đề thực tập 37 - Chi phí nhân công trực tiếp. - Chi phí máy thi công. - Chi phí sản xuất chung. Để có được giá thành sản phẩm chính xác thì kế toán từng bộ phận của Công ty đều phải theo dõi chính xác các yếu tố phát sinh trên cơ sở đó cuối kỳ tập hợp chi phí sản xuất và đối chiếu với kế toán tổng hợp. Ở Công ty thường khoán theo công trình cho độithi công, song Công ty luân theo dõi các chi phí chung của công trình, từng phát sinh thuộc công trình hay HMCT. Công ty có rất nhiều công trình cùng xây dựng trong một thời điểm khác nhau, nhưng công trình em chọn trong chuyên đề thực tập của mình là công trình…….Công trình này hiện đã được đưa vào sử dụng trong năm 2004. Các chi phí thực hiện để xây dựng công trình trên được kế toán tập hợp chính xác để hoàn thành kế hoạch xây dựng theo bản thoả thuận. Trong chuyên đề thực tập tốt nghiệp em chọn công trình “ Xây dựng và sửa chữa trường THCS Nguyễn Công Trứ”, trong đó em chỉ đi sâu vào tính chi phí và giá thành công trình xây dựng mới nhà 4 tầng trong hợp đồng trên. Công trình này kéo dài trong 7 tháng từ tháng 2/2004 đến hết tháng 8 năm 2004 thì hoàn thành và bàn giao. Chi phí công trình được cụ thể theo từng bước trong phần sau. 2.5.2.Nội dung kế toán tập hợp chi phí sản xuất tại Công ty cổ phần Kiến trúc Tây Hồ. a. Kế toán chi phí nguyên vật liệu trực tiếp. Công ty Kiến trúc Tây Hồ có kế toán sản xuất riêng, nên mọi tập hợp chi phí của từng công trình, HMCT được kế toán tập hợp chi tiết theo từng sổ riêng và sổ chung của công trình hay HMCT. Do mỗi một công trình đều được hoạch định theo dự toán trước nên nguyên vật liệu mua đều được sử dụng hết theo định kỳ đã định, hầu như không có lượng vật tư thừa. Vật tư mua thường được đưa thẳng ra công trường vì tại Công ty không có kho chứa vật tư, các đội thi công quản lý khối lượng vật liệu đã xuất cho mình kiểm tra mức độ hoàn thành theo định mức đã định. Thường thì chi phí vật tư chiếm khoảng từ 60%-80% tổng chi phí cho một công trình hay HMCT.
  38. 38. Chuyên đề thực tập 38 Giá trị thực tế của vật tư = Giá mua theo hoá đơn + Chi phí vận chuyển bốc dỡ Căn cứ vào kế hoạch tiến độ thi công của công trình, HMCT và nhu cầu thực tế của vật liệu sử dụng cho quá trình thi công, các đội phải làm giấy xin phép tạm ứng gửi lên giám đốc, giám đốc duyệt tạm ứng cho các đội. Trên cơ sở giấy xin phép tạm ứng, kế toán tiền mặt lập phiếu chi. Phiếu chi được lập thành 3 liên, liên 1 lưu; liên 2: người xin tạm ứng giữ, liên 3: chuyển cho thủ quỹ để thủ quỹ ghi tiền vào sổ quỹ và chi tiền, sau đó chuyển cho kế toán tiền mặt. Chi phí nguyên vật liệu trực tiếp của Công ty được tập hợp trực tiếp cho từng công trình, kế toán thực hiện phương pháp tính theo phương pháp kê khai thường xuyên và tính thuế giá trị gia tăng theo phương pháp khấu trừ. Khi mua vật tư về công trường, nhân viên kế toán của đội vào sổ tổng hợp chi phí nguyên vật liệu, sau đó vào sổ chi tiết nguyên vật liệu căn cứ vào hoá đơn. Thủ kho của công trường cùng nhân viên phụ trách mua vật tư tiến hành kiểm tra số lượng, chất lượng vật tư và xác nhận vào bảng theo dõi chi tiết vật tư. Khi xuất nguyên vật liệu dùng cho công trình hay HMCT kế toán ghi: Nợ TK: 621 Giá trị vật tư thực tế xuất dùng Có TK 141,331,111,112… BẢNG THEO DÕI CHI TIẾT VẬT TƯ Công trình: Trường PTTH Nguyễn Công Trứ Hạng mục: Xây mới nhà 4 tầng Tháng 8/2004 Đơn vị tính: Đồng
  39. 39. Chuyên đề thực tập 39 TT Chứng từ Tên vật tư Đơn vị bán Đơn vị tính Số lượng Đơn giá Thành tiền SH NT ... ...... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... 9 1125 27/8/04 Xi măng Tấn Tấn 30 815.000 24.450.000 ... ...... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... Căn cứ vào thẻ chi tiết kế chi phí cho từng công trình, HMCT kế toán chi tiết từng nguyên liệu phục vụ cho quá trình xây lắp như: gạch, đá, cát vàng, sắt thép…
  40. 40. Chuyên đề thực tập 40 BẢNG KÊ CHI TIẾT VẬT TƯ CHÍNH Công trình: Trường PTTH Nguyễn Công Trứ Hạng mục: Xây mới nhà 4 tầng Tháng 8/2004 Đơn vị tính: Đồng Loại vật tư: xi măng TT Chứng từ Đơn vị bán Đơn vị tính Số lượng Đơn giá Thành tiền SH NT 1 1/8/2004 H. Thạch tấn 25 847.000 8.175.000 2 18/8/2004 C.ty Hưng Thịnh tấn 87 847.000 3.689.000 ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... 9 1125 27/8/2004 Chingfon tấn 30 815.000 4.450.000 ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... Cộng X 171 40.562.000 Căn cứ vào bảng kê chi tiết vật tư, kế toán lập bảng tổng hợp vật tư cho một công trình. BẢNG TỔNG HỢP VẬT TƯ Công trình: Trường PTTH Nguyễn Công Trứ Hạng mục: Xây mới nhà 4 tầng Tháng 8/2004 Đơn vị tính: Đồng
  41. 41. Chuyên đề thực tập 41 TT Tên vật tư Đơn vị tính Số lượng Thành tiền 1 Xi măng tấn 171 40.562.000 2 Gạch Xe 165 15.265.000 3 Bê tông M3 11.375 22.456.000 4 Thép xoắn Cây 357 19.345.000 ... ... ... ... ... Vật tư độichi 8.235.987 Cộng 131.188.987 Căn cứ vào bảng tổng hợp vật tư sử dụng cho từng công trình, kế toán tổng hợp lập bảng phân bổ chi phí nguyên vật liệu và công cụ dụng cụ. BẢNG PHÂN BỔ CHI PHÍ NGUYÊN VẬT LIỆU VÀ CÔNG CỤ DỤNG CỤ Công trình: Trường PTTH Nguyễn Công Trứ Hạng mục: Xây mới nhà 4 tầng Tháng 8/2004 Đơn vị tính: Đồng STT Nơi sử dụng Ghi có TK Tổng Chi tiết ra công trình Nhà xây 4 tầng Nhà thể chất .... A TK 152 ... 1 Xi măng 40.562.000 17.866.000 ... 2 Gạch 15.265.000 15.564.000 ... 3 Bê tông tươi 22.456.000 13.345.000 ... 4 Thép Xoắn 19.345.000 11.023.000 ... ... ... ... ... Cộng (A) 131.188.987 139.776.117 ... B TK 153 8.235.987 9.156.117 ... Số liệu trên bảng phân bổ chi phí nguyên vật liệu là căn cứ để kế toán tổng hợp vào sổ chi tiết chi phí sản xuất cho từng công trình. Sau khi khớp số liệu giữa bảng phân bổ chi phí nguyên vật liệu, công cụ dụng cụ và sổ cái, sổ chi tiết TK 621, kế toán tổng hợp kết chuyển chi phí nguyên vật
  42. 42. Chuyên đề thực tập 42 liệu trực tiếp vào TK 154. Trong sổ cái TK 621 được thể hiện cả chi phí cho máy thi công là những chi phí nguyên liệu cho máy chạy như dầu chạy máy, Mogas..
  43. 43. Chuyên đề thực tập 43 SỔ KẾ TOÁN CHI TIẾT TK 621 Công trình: Trường PTTH Nguyễn Công Trứ Ngày 31 tháng 8 năm 2004 Đơn vị:Đồng Cứng từ Nội dung TK đối ứng Số tiền phát sinh Số cộng dồn SH NT Nợ Có Nợ Có Số dư X 1/8/04 Xi măng 1121 25.750.000 2/8/04 Gạch 141 4.895.000 3/8/04 Bê tông tươi 141 9.726.000 … … … … 20/8/04 Thép Xoắn 141 17.500.000 ... ... ... ... ... 31/8/04 K/c chi phí vật tư trực tiếp vào giá thành sản phẩm 154 358.345.287 K/c chi phí vật tư chạy máy thi công 154 3.126.000 Cộng X 361.471.287 361.471.287 SỔ CHI TIẾT TK 621
  44. 44. Chuyên đề thực tập 44 Chi phí nguyên vật liệu trực tiếp Công trình: Trường PTTH Nguyễn Công Trứ Hạng mục:Xây mới nhà 4 tầng Ngày 31 tháng 8/2004 Đơn vị tính: Đồng Chứng từ Nội dung TK đối ứng Số tiền phát sinh Số cộng dồn SH NT Nợ Có Nợ Có Số dư X 1/8/04 Xi măng 1121 15.125.000 15.125.000 2/8/04 Gạch 141 2.598.000 17.723.000 3/8/04 Bê tông tươi 141 5.124.000 22.847.000 … … … … … … … 20/8/04 Thép Xoắn 141 9.075.000 31.922.000 31/8/04 Chi dầu chạy máy 851.000 ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... 31/8/04 K/c chi phí vật tư trực tiếp vào giá thành sản phẩm 154 131.188.987 K/c chi phí vật tư chạy máy thi công 154 1.135.000 Cộng X 132.323.987 132.323.987 b. Kế toán tập hợp chi phí nhân công trực tiếp. Chi phí nhân công trực tiếp tại công ty chiếm khoảng 10% trong tổng giá thành sản phẩm. Đó là khoản tiền lương phải trả, phải thanh toán cho công nhân trực tiếp thi công công trình. Công ty đặc biệt chú trọng đến chất lượng của công tác hạch toán chi phí nhân công trực tiếp không chỉ vì nó ảnh hưởng đến sự chính xác của giá thành sản phẩm mà nó ảnh hưởng trực tiếp đến thu nhập của người lao động, đến việc tính lương và trả lương cho công nhân.Ngoài công nhân trong biên chế, công ty còn sử dụng lao động phổ thông ngắn hạn ( từ 3 tháng đến 1 năm) để thực hiện thi công công trình theo kế hoạch, những công nhân này được ký kết hợp đồng do chủ nhiệm công trình nhận khoán trên cơ sở đó để tính nhân công từng công trình. Chi phí nhân công tại công ty cổ phần Kiến trúc Tây Hồ bao gồm: lương chính, lương phụ và các khoản phụ cấp trích theo lương cho số công nhân trực tiếp
  45. 45. Chuyên đề thực tập 45 tham gia vào quá trình xây lắp (công nhân trực tiếp xây lắp và công nhân vận chuyển khuân vác, công nhân chuẩn bị cho thi công, công nhân thu dọn công trường).Trong trường hợp công nhân lái và phụ máy là do công ty trực tiếp trả lương. Tiền lương phải trả cũng hạch toán vào TK 622 nhưng hạch toán riêng vào khoản mục chi phí máy thi công. Chi phí máy thi công trực tiếp tại công ty không bao gồm lương của đội trưởng, thủ kho và các nhân viên kế toán tại đội. Tiền lương của các cán bộ này hạch toán vào chi phí sản xuất chung. Công ty cổ phần Kiến trúc Tây Hồ áp dụng hai hình thức trả lương: trả lương theo thời gian và trả lương khoán theo sản phẩm. * Hình thức trả lương theo thời gian được áp dụng cho số cán bộ gián tiếp trên công ty và bộ phận quản lý gián tiếp tại các đội và các công nhân tạp vụ trên công trường. Hình thức lương sản phẩm áp dụng cho công nhân trực tiếp tham gia vào thi công và được giao khoán theo hợp đồng khoán. Chi phí nhân công trực tiếp chiếm khoảng 30% tổng chi phí của công ty. Chi phí nhân công trực tiếp được hạch toán theo từng công trình, hạng mục công trình. Tiền lương phải trả cho CNV trong tháng = Mức lương ngày theo cấp bậc X Số ngày làm việc trong tháng * Đối với hình thức trả lương sản phẩm: Được áp dụng cho bộ phận trực tiếp thi công công trình, là những công việc có định phí lao động được khoán theo các hợp động làm khoản, căn cứ dựa vào các bảng chấm công ở tổ tiến hành thi công. Hàng ngày, tổ trưởng các tổ tiến hành theo dõi tình hình lao động của công nhân và chấm công vào bảng chấm công. Khi kết thúc hợp đồng làm khoán, nhân viên kỹ thuật và chỉ huy công trường tiến hành kiểm tra khối lượng và chất lượng công việc. Sau đó, xác nhận vào hợp đồng làm khoán. Thông thường tại công ty cổ phần Kiến trúc Tây Hồ hầu như không có trường hợp không hoàn thành hợp đồng. Đồng thời, đội trưởng tiến hành
  46. 46. Chuyên đề thực tập 46 chia lương cho các tổ viên, trong đó phân biệt số đơn giá tiền lương cho tổ trưởng, đơn giá tiền công cho thợ và đơn giá công phụ căn cứ vào khối lượng công việc và đơn giá tiền công cho một đơn vị khối lượng đối với một công việc làm khoán nhất định được áp dụng theo công thức sau. Tiền lương phải trả cho CNV trong tháng = Khối lượng công việc hoàn thành trong tháng X Đơn giá tiền lương theo thoả thuận * Đối với bộ phận tạp vụ, đội trưởng làm hợp đồng theo tháng trong đó ghi rõ tiền lương được hưởng một ngày theo ngày và chấm công để tính ngày làm việc trong tháng. Cuối tháng, đối với bộ phận lao động trực tiếp, đội trưởng tập hợp lại các hợp đồng làm khoán và bảng chấm công để tính xem một công nhân hưởng tổng cộng là bao nhiêu (một công nhân có thể thực hiện một hay nhiều hợp đồng). Trong trường hợp cuối tháng vẫn chưa hết hạn làm hợp đồng khoán, các đội trưởng cùng cán bộ kỹ thuật xác định giai đoạn công trình để tính ra lương cho công nhân (đối với bộ phận lao động tạp vụ, kế toán căn cứ vào bảng chấm công để xác định số công được hưởng và tính ra tiền lương của bộ phận này). Sau khi tính lương xong cho tổng số lao động trong đội, đội trưởng lập bảng tổng hợp lương cho từng công nhân theo từng tổ, trong đó ghi số công của từng người và tiền lương của người đó.
  47. 47. Chuyên đề thực tập 47 BẢNG TỔNG HỢP LƯƠNG Chi phí nhân công trực tiếp sản xuất Công trình: Trường PTTH Nguyễn Công Trứ Hạng mục: Xây mới nhà 4 tầng Tháng 8/2004 STT Họ và tên Số công Số tiền lương 1 Nguyễn Anh Dũng 26 950.000 2 Bùi Văn Chiến 21,5 1.100.000 3 Hoàng Văn Thông 21 730.000 4 Trần Đình Hạnh 26 839.880 5 Lại Quốc Hưng 31,5 808.380 ... ... ... ... Cộng 245 6.145.000 Sau đó, đội trưởng hoặc nhân viên kế toán đội gửi lên phòng kế toán các hợp đồng làm khoán, bảng chấm công và bảng tổng hợp tiền lương. Kế toán tiền lương đối chiếu chúng để lập bảng thanh toán lương cho từng tổ theo từng công trình.
  48. 48. Chuyên đề thực tập 48 BẢNG THANH TOÁN LƯƠNG Chi phí nhân công trực tiếp sản xuất Công trình: Trường PTTH Nguyễn Công Trứ Hạng mục: Xây mới nhà 4 tầng
  49. 49. Chuyên đề thực tập 49 Tháng 8/2004 ĐỘI 1: XÂY Họ tên Bậc lươn g Lương sản phẩm Lương thời gian Ngoài giờ Phụ cấp Tổng số Tạm ứng kỳ I Khấu trừ 6% Kỳ II được lĩnhSố SP Số tiền Số công Số tiền Số công Số tiền Nguyễn Anh Dũng 26 950.000 - - - - - 950.000 400.000 57.000 493.000 Bùi Văn Chiến 24 1.100.000 - - - - - 1.100.000 500.000 66.000 534.000 Hoàng Văn Thông 22,5 808.380 - - 7.5 168.500 - 808.380 246.000 48.503 513.877 …. ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... Cộng 278,5 6.145.000 18,5 518.500 6.663.500 2.000.000 369.000 3.776.00 0
  50. 50. Chuyên đề thực tập 50 Đồng thời, kế toán tiền lương lập bảng tổng hợp tiền lương cho từng công trình (đội 1 và nhiều đội khác tham gia xây dựng công trình).: TỔNG HỢP LƯƠNG THÁNG Chi phí nhân công trực tiếp sản xuất Công trình: Trường PTTH Nguyễn Công Trứ Hạng mục: Xây mới nhà 4 tầng Tháng 8/2004 TT Tổ nhóm Họ tên tổ trưởng Số công Thành tiền Trích 6% khấu trừ Còn lại được lĩnh Trích 19% tính vào chi phí 1 Xây Nguyễn Anh Dũng 218 6145.000 368.700 4.608.750 1.167.550 2 Nề Bùi Văn Chiến 198 4.350.000 261.000 3.262.500 826.500 3 Lát Hoàng Văn Thông 251 5.723.200 343.392 4.883.416 496.392 4 Sơn Trần Đình Hạnh 20 627.000 37.620 470.250 119.130 5 Mộc Lại Quốc Hưng 212 5.942.500 356.550 4.456.875 1.129.075 ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... Cộng 47.294.210 2.837.652 35.470.658 8.985.899 Số liệu trên bảng phân bổ tiền lương là căn cứ để kế toán ghi bút toán tính lương vào tờ chứng từ gốc quy định của công ty. Dựa trên chứng từ gốc
  51. 51. Chuyên đề thực tập 51 đó, kế toán vào sổ cái và sổ chi tiết TK 622. Sau khi đối chiếu khớp với số liệu, kế toán tổng hợp kết chuyển tiền lương và các khoản như lương của công nhân sản xuất (chi phí nhân công trực tiếp) của từng công trình vào giá thành sản phẩm (TK 154), ghi bút toán kết chuyển vào sổ tổng hợp chi tiết, sổ cái và sổ chi tiết TK 622, TK 154. Chi phí nhân công tại công ty được hạch toán theo bút toán sau: Nợ TK 622 Có TK 141
  52. 52. Chuyên đề thực tập 52 BẢNG PHÂN BỔ TIỀN LƯƠNG Công trình: Trường PTTH Nguyễn Công Trứ Tháng 8 năm 2004 Đơn vị Đồng STT Đối tượng sử dụng Ghi Nợ TK Tổng Chi tiết ra công trình Nhà xây 4 tầng Nhà thể chất .... A TK 622 1 Tiền lương công nhân sản xuất 135.123.680 47.294.210 31.256.365 ... 2 Tiền lương công nhân lái máy 6.135.600 1.653.500 1.320.520 ... Tổng cộng (A) 141.259.280 48.947.710 32.576.885 ... B TK 627 1 Trích 19% BHXH... của công nhân SX 25.673.499 8.985.899 19.234.650 ... 2 Tiền lương bộ phận quản lý 75.124.500 17.526.700 9.258.000 ... 3 Trích 19% BHXH... của bộ phận quản lý 14.273.845 3.330.073 1.759.020 Tổng cộng (1+2+3) 115.071.844 29.842.672 30.251.670 4 Trích 19% BHXH... của công nhân lái máy 1.165.765 314.165 250.898 Tổng cộng (B)
  53. 53. Chuyên đề thực tập 53 SỔ CHI TIẾT TK 622 Chi phí nhân công trực tiếp sản xuất Công trình: Trường PTTH Nguyễn Công Trứ Từ ngày1/8/2004 đến ngày 31/8/2004 Chứng từ Nội dung nghiệp vụ TK đối ứn g Số tiền phát sinh Số cộng dồn SH NT Nợ Có Nợ Có Số dư X Tiền lương công nhân SX và tạp vụ 141 135.123.680 Kết chuyển chi phí NCTT vào giá thành sản phẩm 154 135.123.680 Chi phí nhân công lái máy 141 6.135.600 K/c chi phí NC lái máy vào giá thành sản phẩm 154 6.135.600 Cộng X 141.259.280 141.259.280
  54. 54. Chuyên đề thực tập 54 SỔ CHI TIẾT TK 622 CHI PHÍ NHÂN CÔNG TRƯC TIẾP Hạng mục công trình: Nhà xây mới 4 tầng Hạng mục:Nhà xây mới 4 tầng Từ ngày 1/8/2004 đến ngày 31/8/2004 Chứng từ Nội dung nghiệp vụ TK đối ứn g Số tiền phát sinh Số cộng dồn SH NT Nợ Có Nợ Có Số dư X Tiền lương công nhân SX và tạp vụ 141 47.294.210 Kết chuyển chi phí NCTT vào giá thành sản phẩm 154 47.294.210 Chi phí nhân công lái máy 141 1.653.500 K/c chi phí NC lái máy vào giá thành sản phẩm 154 1.653.500 Cộng X 48.947.710 48.947.710 c. Kế toán tập hợp chi phí sử dụng máy thi công. Để tiến hành hoạt động xây dựng, công ty cần có máy thi công. Máy thi công của công ty bao gồm: máy trộn bê tông, cẩu thiếu nhi, máy vận thăng, cần cẩu KATO, đầm cóc Nhật,... Ngoài ra, công ty còn cần nhiều loại máy thi công khác, lý do là đối với những loại này, chi phí đi thuê rẻ hơn so với mua, vì vậy, công ty cử người đi thuê. Thông thường công ty thuê luôn cả máy, người lái và các loại vật tư cho chạy máy (thuê trọn gói).
  55. 55. Chuyên đề thực tập 55 Khi bắt đầu đi thuê, công ty và đơn vị cho thuê máy lập hợp đồng thuê thiết bị. Quá trình hoạt động của máy sẽ được theo dõi qua nhật trình sử dụng máy thi công và lệnh điều động máy. Hàng tháng, căn cứ vào hợp đồng thuê máy, nhật trình sử dụng máy và lệnh điều động xe máy, kế toán tính ra chi phí thuê máy một tháng cho từng công trình theo từng loại máy. TỔNG HỢP CHI PHÍ THUÊ MÁY Chi phí sử dụng máy thi công Công trình: Trường PTTH Nguyễn Công Trứ Hạng mục: Xây mới nhà 4 tầng Tháng 8/2004 Loại máy Số ca hoạt động Đơn giá Thành tiền 1. Máy trộn 3 800,000 2.400.000 2. Phát điện 1,5 700,000 1.050.000 ... ... ... ... Cộng 5.368.600 Xác định được chi phí thuê máy cho từng công trình, kế toán ghi bút toán xác định chi phí thuê máy vào tờ chứng từ gốc riêng của công ty và nhập vào máy lên sổ tổng hợp, kế toán vào sổ cái, sổ chi tiết TK 627,331. Sau đó kế toán tổng hợp kết chuyển chi phí thuê máy sang TK 154. * Đối với những loại máy móc thuộc sở hữu của công ty, để tiện cho việc quản lý và tiến hành thi công, công ty giao cho các đội tự quản lý những máy móc cần dùng. Đối với những loại chi phí phát sinh trong quá trình sử dụng máy móc, các đội phải báo cáo kịp thời về công ty để hạch toán chi phí Chi phí cho chạy máy bao gồm chi phí nhiên liệu (xăng, dầu, mỡ,...) tiền lương cho công nhân lái máy, phụ máy và các chi phí khác (chi phí khấu hao máy móc, chi phí điện, nước mua ngoài).
  56. 56. Chuyên đề thực tập 56 - Chi phí vật liệu cho chạy máy: việc hạch toán chi phí xăng, dầu, mỡ cho chạy máy tương tự như hạch toán chi phí nguyên vật liệu trực tiếp, khi có nhu cầu, các đội tự lo mua sắm bằng tiền tạm ứng, sau đó hạch toán lại cho công ty theo nguyên tắc: chi phí phát sinh tại công trình nào, ứng với máy nào thì tập hợp riêng cho công trình đó, cho máy đó vào sổ cái và sổ chi tiết TK 141,621. Cuối tháng, trên cơ sở bảng chi tiết vật tư sử dụng cho máy thi công, kế toán kết chuyển chi phí vật tư cho chạy máy thi công sang TK 154. - Tiền lương của công nhân lái máy và phụ máy: chứng từ ban đầu cũng là bảng chấm công, nhật trình sử dụng xe máy và các hợp đồng làm khoán. Hàng ngày, đội trưởng theo dõi quá trình làm việc của tổ lái máy qua bảng chấm công. Kết thúc hợp đồng làm khoán, đội trưởng tính tiền lương cho tổ, cho phân việc đó. Cuối tháng, căn cứ vào bảng tổng hợp lương, thanh toán lương và bảng phân bổ tiền lương, kế toán tiền lương và kế toán tổng hợp ghi nghiệp vụ vào tờ chứng từ gốc lấy đó làm căn cứ để vào sổ tổng hợp, sổ cái và sổ chi tiết TK 622, 141. Sau khi khớp số liệu, kế toán tổng hợp kết chuyển chi phí nhân công lái máy vào TK 154. - Chi phí khấu hao máy thi công: hàng tháng, căn cứ vào bảng tính khấu hao, công ty lập cho mọi loại TSCĐ trong công ty đã đăng ký với Cục quản lý vốn và tài sản, sổ chi tiết TSCĐ, lệnh điều động xe máy của công ty, kế toán trích khấu hao máy móc thi công cho từng loại máy, cho từng công trình. Phương pháp tính khấu hao TSCĐ công ty sử dụng là phương pháp khấu hao theo tỷ lệ (máy thi công hoạt động ở công trình nào thì trích cho công trình đó). Trên cơ sở đó, kế toán lập bảng tính và phân bổ khấu hao. Sau đó, kế toán phần hành liên quan ghi chi phí khấu hao vào tờ chứng từ gốc, từ số liệu ở chứng từ gốc kế toán vào sổ Tổng hợp vào sổ cái và sổ chi tiết TK 627, 214. Đồng thời căn cứ vào bảng thanh toán lương và bảng phân bổ tiền lương, kế toán ghi bút toán trích BHXH, BHYT, KPCĐ vào tổng hợp vào sổ cái và sổ chi tiết TK 627,141. Sau khi kiểm tra số liệu, kế toán tổng
  57. 57. Chuyên đề thực tập 57 hợp kết chuyển chi phí khấu hao và các khoản trích theo lương công nhân lái máy vào TK 154. Căn cứ vào chi phí thuê ngoài, chi phí vật tư, chi phí nhân công, chi phí khác và các khoản trích theo lương công nhân lái máy tính vào chi phí, số liệu căn cứ trên bảng phân bổ tiền lương và bảng phân bổ khấu hao, kế toán tổng hợp lập bảng tổng hợp chi phí sử dụng máy thi công. Số liệu trên bảng tổng hợp chi phí sử dụng máy thi công là căn cứ để vào sổ chi tiết chi phí sản xuất cho mỗi công trình.
  58. 58. Chuyên đề thực tập 58 BẢNG TỔNG HỢP CHI PHÍ MÁY THI CÔNG Chi phí máy thi công Công trình: Trường PTTH Nguyễn Công Trứ Hạng mục: Xây mới nhà 4 tầng Tháng 8/2004 Loại chi phí Số tiền 1. Chi phí thuê ngoài 5.368.600 2. Chi phí vật tư 1.135.000 3. Chi phí nhân công 1.653.800 4. Chi phí khác 2.701.680 Cộng 10.859.080 d. Kế toán tập hợp chi phí sản xuất chung. Để tiến hành thi công, ngoài khoản mục chi phí nguyên vật liệu, nhân công, chi phí máy thi công, công ty còn phải chi ra các khoản chi phí chung khác. Những chi phí này phát sinh trong từng đội xây lắp và nếu không thể hạch toán trực tiếp cho các công trình thì được tập hợp theo đội và cuối kỳ phân bổ cho các công trình. Bao gồm: - Chi phí tiền lương và các khoản phụ cấp cho bộ phận quản lý đội (đội trưởng, nhân viên kế toán, thủ kho,...). - Các khoản trích BHXH, BHYT, KPCĐ trên tổng số tiền lương của công nhân sản xuất và quản lý đội. - Chi phí công cụ, dụng cụ sản xuất. - Chi phí dịch vụ mua ngoài (điện, nước,...). - Chi phí bằng tiền khác (chi phí giao dịch, bảo hiểm công trình). * Chi phí nhân công thuộc chi phí sản xuất chung: hàng tháng, kế toán tiền lương căn cứ vào bảng chấm công, hệ số lương và các chính sách về lương để tính ra tiền lương của từng người trong bộ phận quản lý đội, lập

×