BỘ GIÁO DỤC ĐÀO TẠO TRƢỜNG ĐẠI HỌC THĂNG LONG ---o0o--- KHÓA LUẬN TỐT NGHIỆP ĐỀ TÀI: GIẢI PHÁP NÂNG CAO CHẤT LƢỢNG CHO VAY...
BỘ GIÁO DỤC ĐÀO TẠO TRƢỜNG ĐẠI HỌC THĂNG LONG ---o0o--- KHÓA LUẬN TỐT NGHIỆP ĐỀ TÀI: GIẢI PHÁP NÂNG CAO CHẤT LƢỢNG CHO VAY...
LỜI CẢM ƠN Trước hết, em xin gửi lời cảm ơn đến các thầy cô Khoa Kinh tế - Quản lý – Trường Đại học Thăng Long đã giúp đỡ ...
LỜI CAM ĐOAN Tôi xin cam đoan Khóa luận tốt nghiệp này là do tự bản thân thực hiện, có sự hỗ trợ từ giáo viên hướng dẫn và...
MỤC LỤC CHƢƠNG 1. CƠ SỞ LÝ LUẬN CHUNG VỀ CHẤT LƢỢNG CHO VAY NGẮN HẠN DOANH NGHIỆP VỪA VÀ NHỎ CỦA NGÂN HÀNG THƢƠNG MẠI .......
2.2.2. Các biện pháp đảm bảo tiền vay ngắn hạn doanh nghiệp vừa và nhỏ tại Chi nhánh Sở giao dịch 1..........................
3.2.7. Tăng cường hoạt động marketing ngân hàng đến đối tượng doanh nghiệp vừa và nhỏ .......................................
DANH MỤC VIẾT TẮT Kí hiệu Tên đầy đủ CBTD Cán bộ tín dụng DNVVN Doanh nghiệp vừa và nhỏ NHNN Ngân hàng Nhà nước NHTM Ngân ...
DANH MỤC BẢNG BIỂU, HÌNH VẼ, ĐỒ THỊ, CÔNG THỨC Bảng 2.1. Tình hình doanh số cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN tại Chi nhánh SGD 1 gia...
LỜI MỞ ĐẦU 1. Tính cấp thiết của đề tài Năm 2008 – năm bi tráng của nền kinh tế thế giới, cuộc khủng hoảng tài chính bùng ...
- Hệ thống lại cơ sở lý luận về chất lượng cho vay ngắn hạn doanh nghiệp vừa và nhỏ của ngân hàng thương mại. - Phân tích ...
1 CHƢƠNG 1. CƠ SỞ LÝ LUẬN CHUNG VỀ CHẤT LƢỢNG CHO VAY NGẮN HẠN DOANH NGHIỆP VỪA VÀ NHỎ CỦA NGÂN HÀNG THƢƠNG MẠI 1.1. Một s...
2 nguyên tắc có hoàn trả đầy đủ cả nợ gốc và lãi theo thỏa thuận trong hợp đồng vay vốn với thời gian cho vay không quá 12...
3 (4) Phân theo phương thức đảm bảo tiền vay: Cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN có đảm bảo bằng tài sản: DNVVN khi vay+ vốn ngắn hạn ...
4 DNVVN phải có TSĐB để bảo đảm cho nghĩa vụ trả nợ tại ngân hàng. 1.1.4. Vai trò của cho vay ngắn hạn doanh nghiệp vừa và...
5 Quy mô vốn của hoạt động cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN khá đa dạng. Nhu cầu vốn ngắn hạn của DNVVN rất đa dạng tùy vào quy mô c...
6 đa tổn thất có thể xảy ra đối với ngân hàng. Nguyên tắc 2: Tiền vay phải hoàn trả đúng hạn, đầy đủ cả gốc và lãi. Hoàn t...
7 Đối với NHTM thì nguồn thu từ dự án vay vốn ngắn hạn của DNVVN chính là nguồn thanh toán “thứ nhất”, đảm bảo an toàn vốn...
8 sử dụng hợp pháp với tài sản đem thế chấp đó cho NHTM trong thời gian vay vốn. Theo khoản 5 điều 2 - Nghị định số 178/19...
9 Có dự án đầu tư hoặc phương án sản xuất, kinh doanh, dịch vụ khả thi,+ có khả năng hoàn trả nợ; Có khả năng tài chính để...
10 suất, biện pháp đảm bảo tiền vay. Hồ sơ pháp lý: là hồ sơ chứng minh cho ngân hàng biết về năng lực pháp+ lý, năng lực ...
11 địa vị pháp lý; cách thức, khả năng, kinh nghiệm tổ chức quản lý và điều hành của doanh nghiệp; uy tín, lợi thế kinh do...
12 Bƣớc 6: Thanh lý hợp đồng cho vay Kết thúc thời hạn cho vay, nếu khách hàng hoàn thành nghĩa vụ trả nợ bao gồm cả gốc v...
13 Do giới hạn của đề tài, khóa luận chỉ tập trung phân tích chất lượng cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN từ góc độ của NHTM được cụ ...
14 thỏa mãn quy mô khoản vay của doanh nghiệp, thỏa mãn thời hạn vay của doanh nghiệp và thỏa mãn lãi suất cho vay – tức l...
15 DNVVN bị suy giảm sẽ ảnh hưởng như thế nào tới hoạt động kinh doanh nói chung và hoạt động cho vay nói riêng của NHTM. ...
16 đầy đủ theo hợp đồng tín dụng; Nợ thuộc một trong các trường hợp sau đây:+  Nợ của khách hàng hoặc bên bảo đảm là tổ c...
17 Nợ cơ cấu lại thời hạn trả nợ lần thứ hai quá hạn theo thời hạn trả nợ+ được cơ cấu lại lần thứ hai; Nợ cơ cấu lại thời...
18 hướng tăng theo thời gian báo hiệu một cách rõ ràng về sự đi xuống của chất lượng cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN. Tỷ lệ nợ xấu/...
19 lượng các khoản nợ suy giảm. Dự phòng cụ thể: là khoản tiền được trích lập trên cơ sở phân loại cụ thể+ các khoản nợ th...
20 còn phải kiểm nghiệm qua những kết quả hoạt động trong quá khứ, hiện tại và chiến lược phát triển trong tương lai. Thực...
21 doanh, đặc biệt đối với các hoạt động kinh doanh ngân hàng. Tính ổn định về chính trị trong nước sẽ là một trong những ...
22 Chính sách cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN phản ánh định hướng cơ bản cho hoạt động cho vay, nó có ý nghĩa quyết định đến sự thà...
23 phải có hệ thống thông tin hữu hiệu phục vụ cho công tác này. Vai trò và yêu cầu thông tin phục vụ công tác cho vay ngắ...
24 KẾT LUẬN CHƢƠNG 1 Chương 1 của khóa luận đã đề cập đến một số cơ sở lý luận chung về NHTM và chất lượng cho vay ngắn hạ...
25 CHƢƠNG 2. THỰC TRẠNG CHẤT LƢỢNG CHO VAY NGẮN HẠN DOANH NGHIỆP VỪA VÀ NHỎ TẠI NGÂN HÀNG THƢƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN QUÂN ĐỘI - CH...
26 chương trình giao lưu văn nghệ và thể thao do Ngân hàng TMCP Quân Đội tổ chức. Có 17 cá nhân được trao bằng khen danh h...
27 Với DNVVN là công ty hợp danh thì mọi thành viên hợp danh nên công ty phải có đủ năng lực pháp luật dân sự, năng lực hà...
28 phiếu, trái phiếu, hối phiếu, kỳ phiếu, tín phiếu, chứng chỉ tiền gửi, séc, chứng chỉ quỹ,…) và quyền tài sản (quyền tá...
29 2.2.3. Quy trình cho vay ngắn hạn doanh nghiệp vừa và nhỏ tại Chi nhánh Sở giao dịch 1 Quy trình cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN...
  5. 5. MỤC LỤC CHƢƠNG 1. CƠ SỞ LÝ LUẬN CHUNG VỀ CHẤT LƢỢNG CHO VAY NGẮN HẠN DOANH NGHIỆP VỪA VÀ NHỎ CỦA NGÂN HÀNG THƢƠNG MẠI ..............................................................................................................1 1.1. Một số vấn đề cơ bản về cho vay ngắn hạn doanh nghiệp vừa và nhỏ của ngân hàng thƣơng mại...................................................................................1 1.1.1. Khái niệm cho vay ngắn hạn doanh nghiệp vừa và nhỏ...................1 1.1.2. Phân loại cho vay ngắn hạn doanh nghiệp vừa và nhỏ ....................2 1.1.3. Đặc điểm của cho vay ngắn hạn doanh nghiệp vừa và nhỏ .............3 1.1.4. Vai trò của cho vay ngắn hạn doanh nghiệp vừa và nhỏ..................4 1.1.5. Nguyên tắc cho vay ngắn hạn doanh nghiệp vừa và nhỏ .................5 1.1.6. Điều kiện cho vay ngắn hạn doanh nghiệp vừa và nhỏ ....................6 1.1.7. Các biện pháp đảm bảo tiền vay cho vay ngắn hạn doanh nghiệp vừa và nhỏ..........................................................................................................7 1.1.8. Quy trình cho vay ngắn hạn doanh nghiệp vừa và nhỏ ....................9 1.2. Nâng cao chất lƣợng cho vay ngắn hạn doanh nghiệp vừa và nhỏ của ngân hàng thƣơng mại........................................................................................12 1.2.1. Khái niệm chất lượng cho vay ngắn hạn doanh nghiệp vừa và nhỏ.. ............................................................................................................12 1.2.2. Ý nghĩa của việc nâng cao chất lượng cho vay ngắn hạn doanh nghiệp vừa và nhỏ.........................................................................................................13 1.2.3. Các chỉ tiêu đánh giá chất lượng cho vay ngắn hạn doanh nghiệp vừa và nhỏ........................................................................................................13 1.2.4. Các nhân tố ảnh hưởng đến chất lượng cho vay ngắn hạn doanh nghiệp vừa và nhỏ ...........................................................................................19 CHƢƠNG 2. THỰC TRẠNG CHẤT LƢỢNG CHO VAY NGẮN HẠN DOANH NGHIỆP VỪA VÀ NHỎ TẠI NGÂN HÀNG THƢƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN QUÂN ĐỘI - CHI NHÁNH SỞ GIAO DỊCH 1......................................................................25 2.1. Lịch sử phát triển của Ngân hàng thƣơng mại cổ phần Quân Đội – Chi nhánh Sở giao dịch 1 ...................................................................................25 2.2. Quy định cho vay ngắn hạn doanh nghiệp vừa và nhỏ tại Ngân hàng thƣơng mại cổ phần Quân Đội - Chi nhánh Sở giao dịch 1............................26 2.2.1. Nguyên tắc và điều kiện cho vay ngắn hạn doanh nghiệp vừa và nhỏ tại Ngân hàng TMCP Quân Đội - Chi nhánh Sở giao dịch 1 ...............26
  6. 6. 2.2.2. Các biện pháp đảm bảo tiền vay ngắn hạn doanh nghiệp vừa và nhỏ tại Chi nhánh Sở giao dịch 1...................................................................28 2.2.3. Quy trình cho vay ngắn hạn doanh nghiệp vừa và nhỏ tại Chi nhánh Sở giao dịch 1.......................................................................................29 2.3. Tình hình cho vay ngắn hạn doanh nghiệp vừa và nhỏ tại Ngân hàng thƣơng mại cổ phần Quân Đội – Chi nhánh Sở giao dịch 1 giai đoạn năm 2011 - 2013 ...........................................................................................................32 2.3.1. Tình hình doanh số cho vay ngắn hạn doanh nghiệp vừa và nhỏ .32 2.3.2. Tình hình doanh số thu nợ cho vay ngắn hạn doanh nghiệp vừa và nhỏ ............................................................................................................34 2.3.3. Tình hình dư nợ cho vay ngắn hạn doanh nghiệp vừa và nhỏ.......35 2.4. Thực trạng chất lƣợng cho vay ngắn hạn doanh nghiệp vừa và nhỏ tại Ngân hàng thƣơng mại cổ phần Quân Đội - Chi nhánh Sở giao dịch 1 giai đoạn năm 2011 – 2013 ........................................................................................46 2.4.1. Các chỉ tiêu đánh giá.........................................................................46 2.4.2. Đánh giá chất lượng cho vay ngắn hạn doanh nghiệp vừa và nhỏ tại Sở giao dịch 1 .............................................................................................51 CHƢƠNG 3. MỘT SỐ GIẢI PHÁP NÂNG CAO CHẤT LƢỢNG CHO VAY NGẮN HẠN DOANH NGHIỆP VỪA VÀ NHỎ TẠI NGÂN HÀNG THƢƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN QUÂN ĐỘI - CHI NHÁNH SỞ GIAO DỊCH 1...........................56 3.1. Định hƣớng phát triển kinh doanh tại Ngân hàng thƣơng mại cổ phần Quân Đội - Chi nhánh Sở giao dịch 1 trong thời gian tới .....................56 3.2. Một số giải pháp cơ bản nhằm nâng cao chất lƣợng cho vay ngắn hạn doanh nghiệp vừa và nhỏ tại Ngân hàng thƣơng mại cổ phần Quân Đội - Chi nhánh Sở giao dịch 1...........................................................................................57 3.2.1. Xây dựng, đổi mới cơ chế, quy trình, thủ tục cho vay ngắn hạn đối với do anh nghiệp vừa và nhỏ hợp lý, nhanh gọn, linh hoạt ........................57 3.2.2. Nâng cao chất lượng công tác thẩm định........................................57 3.2.3. Tăng cường giám sát và quản lý khoản vay ngắn hạn của doanh nghiệp vừa và nhỏ ...........................................................................................58 3.2.4. Nâng cao chất lượng thông tin tín dụng ..........................................58 3.2.5. Thực hiện tốt hơn nữa công tác thu hồi nợ ngắn hạn đối với doanh nghiệp vừa và nhỏ ...........................................................................................59 3.2.6. Thực hiện tốt các biện pháp phòng ngừa rủi ro cho vay ngắn hạn đối với doanh nghiệp vừa và nhỏ....................................................................59 Thang Long University Library
  7. 7. 3.2.7. Tăng cường hoạt động marketing ngân hàng đến đối tượng doanh nghiệp vừa và nhỏ ...........................................................................................60 3.2.8. Xây dựng chính sách dành riêng cho khách hàng doanh nghiệp vừa và nhỏ vay vốn ngắn hạn .........................................................................60 3.2.9. Cải thiện công tác quản lý nhân sự..................................................61 3.3. Một số kiến nghị ......................................................................................61 3.3.1. Kiến nghị với Chính phủ...................................................................61 3.3.2. Kiến nghị với chính quyền địa phương............................................62 3.3.3. Kiến nghị với Ngân hàng Nhà nước ................................................62 3.3.4. Kiến nghị với Ngân hàng thương mại cổ phần Quân Đội..............63
  8. 8. DANH MỤC VIẾT TẮT Kí hiệu Tên đầy đủ CBTD Cán bộ tín dụng DNVVN Doanh nghiệp vừa và nhỏ NHNN Ngân hàng Nhà nước NHTM Ngân hàng thương mại TCTC Tổ chức tài chính TCTD Tổ chức tín dụng TMCP Thương mại cổ phần TSĐB Tài sản đảm bảo SGD Sở giao dịch VLĐ Vốn lưu động Thang Long University Library
  9. 9. DANH MỤC BẢNG BIỂU, HÌNH VẼ, ĐỒ THỊ, CÔNG THỨC Bảng 2.1. Tình hình doanh số cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN tại Chi nhánh SGD 1 giai đoạn năm 2011 – 2013 ..................................................................................................33 Bảng 2.2. Tình hình doanh số thu nợ cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN tại Chi nhánh SGD 1 giai đoạn năm 2011 – 2013 ...........................................................................................34 Bảng 2.3. Tình hình dư nợ cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN tại Chi nhánh SGD 1 .............35 giai đoạn năm 2011 – 2013 ...........................................................................................35 Bảng 2.4. Dư nợ cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN theo loại tiền cho vay ............................37 Bảng 2.5. Dư nợ cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN theo phương thức cho vay.....................38 Bảng 2.6. Dư nợ cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN theo ngành nghề kinh doanh .................40 Bảng 2.7. Dư nợ cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN theo phương pháp đảm bảo tiền vay ....42 Bảng 2.8. Dư nợ cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN theo nhóm nợ.........................................43 Bảng 2.9. Chất lượng cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN tại Chi nhánh SGD 1 .....................47 giai đoạn năm 2011 – 2013 ...........................................................................................47 Bảng 2.10. Tình hình thu lãi cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN tại Chi nhánh SGD 1...........49 giai đoạn năm 2011 – 2013 ...........................................................................................49 Bảng 2.11. Vòng quay vốn cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN tại Chi nhánh SGD 1.............50 giai đoạn năm 2011 - 2013 ............................................................................................50 Bảng 2.12. Tỷ lệ trích lập DPRR cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN tại Chi nhánh SGD 1 ..51 giai đoạn năm 2011 - 2013 ............................................................................................51 Biểu đồ 2.1. Cơ cấu dư nợ cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN theo loại tiền cho vay.............37 Biểu đồ 2.2. Cơ cấu dư nợ cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN theo phương thức cho vay .....39 Biểu đồ 2.3. Cơ cấu dư nợ cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN theo ngành nghề kinh doanh..40 Biểu đồ 2.4. Cơ cấu dư nợ cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN theo phương pháp đảm bảo tiền vay ..42 Biểu đồ 2.5. Cơ cấu dư nợ ngắn hạn DNVVN theo nhóm nợ......................................44 Sơ đồ 1.2. Quy trình cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN............................................................9 Sơ đồ 2.1. Quy trình cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN tại Chi nhánh SGD 1.......................29
  10. 10. LỜI MỞ ĐẦU 1. Tính cấp thiết của đề tài Năm 2008 – năm bi tráng của nền kinh tế thế giới, cuộc khủng hoảng tài chính bùng phát tại Mỹ và lan rộng ra toàn cầu, trong đó có Việt Nam – một nền kinh tế trẻ đang trên đà hội nhập, phải gánh chịu những dư chấn không hề nhỏ. Trên thế giới, các định chế tài chính khổng lồ sụp đổ hoàn toàn, trong nước, ngành tài chính – ngân hàng cũng nhiều phen chao đảo, nổi cộm nhất là tình hình nợ xấu đáng báo động của các ngân hàng thương mại. Năm 2011, lần đầu tiên Ngân hàng Nhà nước phải công bố tỷ lệ nợ xấu trong các ngân hàng. Theo đó, nợ xấu toàn hệ thống ngân hàng thương mại cổ phần ở mức 3,6% - 3,8% tổng dư nợ. Con số này tới cuối năm 2012 là 4,08%, cho dù theo các tổ chức đánh giá độc lập thì con số thực tế cao hơn rất nhiều. Bốn tháng đầu năm 2013, tỷ lệ nợ xấu tăng cao, chạm mức 4,67%; đến 30/6/2013 nợ nhóm 5 đã chiếm gần 50% tổng nợ xấu của các ngân hàng thương mại cổ phần. Cuối năm 2013, nhờ nỗ lực cố gắng của toàn ngành và hoạt động tích cực của Công ty Quản lý tài sản của các tổ chức tín dụng Việt Nam (VAMC) đã giúp tỷ lệ này giảm còn 3,79% tổng dư nợ. Nhưng mới đây theo Ngân hàng Nhà nước công bố thì tỷ lệ nợ xấu của toàn hệ thống đã liên tục tăng trong 6 tháng đầu năm 2014 và đã trở lại trên mức 4%. Tương ứng, chi phí trích lập dự phòng rủi ro của các ngân hàng thương mại nói chung trong nửa đầu năm nay dự tính sẽ tiếp tục tăng và ảnh hưởng trực tiếp đến lợi nhuận. Những con số đáng buồn này đã cho thấy chất lượng cho vay của hệ thống ngân hàng thương mại cổ phần Việt Nam còn nhiều yếu kém, trong đó có cho vay ngắn hạn doanh nghiệp vừa và nhỏ. Cho vay ngắn hạn là một trong những hoạt động tín dụng chủ chốt và được ưa chuộng của các ngân hàng thương mại, nó chiếm khoảng từ 50% - 75% tổng dư nợ của các ngân hàng thương mại. Còn về đối tượng khách hàng doanh nghiệp vừa và nhỏ là thành phần kinh tế quan trọng của nền kinh tế Việt Nam. Cụ thể, về lao động, hàng năm tạo thêm trên nửa triệu lao động mới; sử dụng tới 51% lao động xã hội và đóng góp hơn 40% GDP. Số tiền thuế và phí mà các doanh nghiệp vừa và nhỏ đã nộp cho Nhà nước tăng 18,4 lần sau 10 năm. Sự đóng góp của họ đã hỗ trợ lớn cho việc chi tiêu vào các công tác xã hội và các chương trình phát triển khác của đất nước. Nhận thức rõ tầm quan trọng của vấn đề này, trong quá trình thực tập tại Ngân hàng Quân Đội - Chi nhánh Sở giao dịch 1, em đã quyết định chọn đề tài “Giải pháp nâng cao chất lƣợng cho vay ngắn hạn doanh nghiệp vừa vả nhỏ” làm đề tài cho khóa luận tốt nghiệp chương đào tạo bậc đại học của mình. 2. Mục tiêu nghiên cứu Thông qua quá trình nghiên cứu, khóa luận tập trung làm rõ ba mục tiêu sau: Thang Long University Library
  11. 11. - Hệ thống lại cơ sở lý luận về chất lượng cho vay ngắn hạn doanh nghiệp vừa và nhỏ của ngân hàng thương mại. - Phân tích làm rõ thực trạng chất lượng cho vay ngắn hạn doanh nghiệp vừa và nhỏ tại Ngân hàng thương mại cổ phần Quân Đội - Chi nhánh Sở giao dịch 1. - Tìm ra giải pháp nhằm nâng cao chất lượng cho vay ngắn hạn doanh nghiệp vừa và nhỏ tại Ngân hàng thương mại cổ phần Quân Đội - Chi nhánh Sở giao dịch 1. 3. Đối tƣợng và phạm vi nghiên cứu Đối tượng nghiên cứu: Chất lượng cho vay ngắn hạn doanh nghiệp vừa và nhỏ của ngân hàng thương mại. Phạm vi nghiên cứu: Thực trạng chất lượng cho vay ngắn hạn doanh nghiệp vừa và nhỏ tại Ngân hàng thương mại cổ phần Quân Đội - Chi nhánh Sở giao dịch 1 giai đoạn năm 2011 – 2013. 4. Phƣơng pháp nghiên cứu Khóa luận sử dụng kết hợp nhiều phương pháp, trong đó tập trung sử dụng các phương pháp nghiên cứu: phương pháp thống kê, phương pháp so sánh, phương pháp phân tích tổng hợp. 5. Kết cấu khóa luận Ngoài lời mở đầu, danh mục các từ viết tắt, danh mục bảng biểu, đồ thị và hình vẽ, kết cấu của khóa luận gồm có ba chương: Chương 1: Cơ sở lý luận chung về chất lượng cho vay ngắn hạn doanh nghiệp vừa và nhỏ của ngân hàng thương mại Chương 2: Thực trạng chất lượng cho vay ngắn hạn doanh nghiệp vừa và nhỏ tại Ngân hàng thương mại cổ phần Quân Đội - Chi nhánh Sở giao dịch 1 Chương 3: Một số giải pháp nâng cao chất lượng cho vay ngắn hạn doanh nghiệp vừa và nhỏ tại Ngân hàng thương mại cổ phần Quân Đội - Chi nhánh Sở giao dịch 1
  12. 12. 1 CHƢƠNG 1. CƠ SỞ LÝ LUẬN CHUNG VỀ CHẤT LƢỢNG CHO VAY NGẮN HẠN DOANH NGHIỆP VỪA VÀ NHỎ CỦA NGÂN HÀNG THƢƠNG MẠI 1.1. Một số vấn đề cơ bản về cho vay ngắn hạn doanh nghiệp vừa và nhỏ của ngân hàng thƣơng mại 1.1.1. Khái niệm cho vay ngắn hạn doanh nghiệp vừa và nhỏ Cho vay là nghiệp vụ tín dụng chủ yếu để tạo ra lợi nhuận cho NHTM. Vì vậy, vai trò của hoạt động cho vay là vô cùng quan trọng đối với sự tồn tại và phát triển của các NHTM. Ta tìm hiểu khái niệm cho vay và cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN. Theo Luật các tổ chức tín dụng số 47/2010/QH12: “Cấp tín dụng là việc thỏa thuận để tổ chức, cá nhân sử dụng một khoản tiền hoặc cam kết cho phép sử dụng một khoản tiền theo nguyên tắc có hoàn trả bằng nghiệp vụ cho vay, chiết khấu, cho thuê tài chính, bao thanh toán, bảo lãnh ngân hàng và các nghiệp vụ cấp tín dụng khác”. Cũng theo Luật các tổ chức tín dụng số 47/2010/QH12 thì: “Cho vay là hình thức cấp tín dụng, theo đó bên cho vay giao hoặc cam kết giao cho khách hàng một khoản tiền để sử dụng vào mục đích xác định trong một thời gian nhất định theo thỏa thuận với nguyên tắc có hoàn trả cả gốc và lãi”. Theo TS Nguyễn Minh Kiều trong Nghiệp vụ ngân hàng – NXB Thống kê 2009 – trang 78, 79: “Cho vay là một hình thức cấp tín dụng, theo đó tổ chức tín dụng giao cho khách hàng một khoản tiền để sử dụng vào mục đích và thời hạn nhất định theo thỏa thuận với nguyên tắc hoàn trả gốc và lãi”. Dù có nhiều định nghĩa khác nhau, song nhìn chung, các khái niệm đều đưa ra được các đặc điểm nổi bật của hoạt động cho vay. Do vậy, có thể hiểu hoạt động cho vay của NHTM là việc NHTM giao hoặc cam kết giao cho khách hàng được quyền sử dụng một khoản tiền nhất định để sử dụng vào mục đích xác định trước trong khoản thời gian cụ thể với nguyên tắc hoàn trả đầy đủ nợ gốc và lãi đã thỏa thuận trong hợp đồng vay vốn. Hoạt động cho vay của NHTM bao gồm nhiều sản phẩm cho vay khác nhau, nếu phân theo thời gian thì cho vay bao gồm: cho vay ngắn hạn, cho vay trung – dài hạn; nếu phân theo mục đích sử dụng vốn thì gồm: cho vay kinh doanh, cho vay tiêu dùng;… Trong đó, cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN cũng là một trong số các sản phẩm cho vay nên nó có đầy đủ các đặc điểm của hoạt động cho vay thông thường. Do đó, ta có thể hiểu cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN là việc NHTM giao hoặc cam kết giao cho DNVVN được quyền sử dụng một khoản tiền nhất định để sử dụng vào mục đích bổ sung vốn lưu động phục vụ hoạt động sản xuất – kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp với Thang Long University Library
  13. 13. 2 nguyên tắc có hoàn trả đầy đủ cả nợ gốc và lãi theo thỏa thuận trong hợp đồng vay vốn với thời gian cho vay không quá 12 tháng. 1.1.2. Phân loại cho vay ngắn hạn doanh nghiệp vừa và nhỏ (1) Phân theo loại tiền: Cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN bằng nội tệ: là việc NHTM cho DNVVN+ vay vốn kinh doanh ngắn hạn bằng VNĐ. Cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN bằng ngoại tệ: là việc NHTM cho DNVVN+ vay vốn kinh doanh ngắn hạn bằng ngoại tệ như: USD, GBP, JPY,… (2) Phân theo phương thức cho vay: Cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN từng lần (theo món) là phương thức cho vay+ mà mỗi lần vay DNVVN đều phải làm các thủ tục từ nộp hồ sơ xin vay vốn, lập kế hoạch trả nợ, xin xét duyệt,… đến kí hợp đồng vay vốn. Phương thức này sử dụng khi DNVVN có nhu cầu vay để sử dụng cho một mục đích cụ thể như: thanh toán tiền mua hàng, hoặc chi trả nhu cầu điện nước,… Cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN theo hạn mức là phương thức cho vay mà+ NHTM và DNVVN sẽ thỏa thuận xác định một hạn mức trong khoảng thời gian ngắn (dưới 1 năm). Hạn mức cho vay là dư nợ vay tối đa của DNVVN được duy trì trong thời gian đã thỏa thuận trong hợp đồng cho vay. Theo đó, DNVVN khi vay vốn chỉ phải nộp hồ sơ vay vốn một lần. Trong cả thời gian vay, DNVVN được quyền đến ngân hàng vay vốn nhiều lần. Mỗi lần xin giải ngân DNVVN chỉ cần nộp cho ngân hàng các chứng từ chứng minh cho nhu cầu sử dụng vốn hợp pháp và đảm bảo số dư nợ tại mỗi thời điểm không vượt quá hạn mức tín dụng mà hai bên đã thỏa thuận trước đó. (3) Phân theo mục đích sử dụng vốn: Cho vay mua hàng dự trữ: NHTM cho DNVVN vay để mua hàng tồn+ kho như: nguyên liệu, vật liệu, bán thành phẩm. Đây là loại hình cho vay kinh doanh ngắn hạn DNVVN chủ yếu của ngân hàng. Cho vay vốn lưu động (VLĐ): là cho vay nhằm đáp ứng toàn bộ nhu cầu+ thiếu hụt VLĐ của DNVVN (nhu cầu VLĐ thời vụ). Chi phí mà DNVVN phải chịu khi vay gồm có chi phí trả lãi và chi phí ngoài lãi (như: phí cam kết sử dụng hạn mức). Thời hạn cho vay tùy theo đặc điểm về chu kỳ sản xuất kinh doanh và khả năng tài chính của từng doanh nghiệp, có thể là vài ngày đến 1 năm. Cho vay ngắn hạn các công trình xây dựng: Áp dụng đối với các+ DNVVN hoạt động trong lĩnh vực xây lắp, vì doanh nghiệp sau khi nhận được các dự án công trình xây dựng cần vốn mua nguyên liệu, thuê thiết bị,… để thực hiện thi công công trình.
  14. 14. 3 (4) Phân theo phương thức đảm bảo tiền vay: Cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN có đảm bảo bằng tài sản: DNVVN khi vay+ vốn ngắn hạn tại NHTM phải thực hiện các biện pháp đảm bảo tiền vay bằng tài sản. Cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN không đảm bảo bằng tài sản: NHTM cho+ vay ngắn hạn dựa vào uy tín của DNVVN mà không cần tài sản đảm bảo (TSĐB) cho khoản vay ngắn hạn. 1.1.3. Đặc điểm của cho vay ngắn hạn doanh nghiệp vừa và nhỏ Là một hình thức cho vay nên cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN mang những đặc điểm chung của cho vay và cho vay ngắn hạn, ngoài ra cũng có những đặc điểm riêng của mình: Thời hạn cho vay tối đa đến 12 tháng. Loại hình cho vay này chủ yếu đáp ứng nhu cầu thiếu hụt VLĐ của DNVVN, mà VLĐ là nguồn vốn quay vòng theo chu trình: mua nguyên vật liệu - sản xuất hàng hóa – bán hàng hóa – thu tiền. Các doanh nghiệp thường sẽ phải hoạt động sao cho VLĐ quay vòng trong thời gian dưới 12 tháng để đảm bảo hiệu quả kinh doanh và có vốn sử dụng trong chu kỳ kế tiếp. Do vậy, thời hạn cho vay ngắn hạn tối đa 12 tháng được xem là phù hợp nhất đối với DNVVN và NHTM. Phục vụ chủ yếu cho hoạt động sản xuất – kinh doanh của DNVVN. Đối tượng của hình thức cho vay ngắn hạn này là DNVVN. Theo điều 4 - Luật doanh nghiệp số 60/2005/QH11: “Doanh nghiệp là tổ chức kinh tế vì mục đích thực hiện các hoạt động kinh doanh” nên hình thức cho vay này chỉ hướng tới phục vụ cho hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh của DNVVN. Mục tiêu của hình thức cho vay này là bổ sung VLĐ cho DNVVN. VLĐ đảm bảo cho hoạt động của doanh nghiệp diễn ra liên tục và thông suốt, đặc biệt quan trọng doanh nghiệp có quy mô vừa và nhỏ, nếu không có VLĐ thì mọi hoạt động sản xuất – kinh doanh bị ngưng trệ và về lâu dài có thể dẫn đến phá sản. Vì vậy, DNVVN luôn phải đảm bảo nguồn VLĐ của mình có đủ. Nhu cầu về VLĐ luôn luôn tồn tại và là một nhu cầu lớn nên mục tiêu của hình thức cho vay ngắn hạn này đáp ứng tốt cho nhu cầu thực tế của DNVVN. Nguồn trả nợ chính là từ hiệu quả sử dụng vốn vay ngắn hạn. NHTM cho DNVVVN vay vốn ngắn hạn để bổ sung VLĐ, tham gia vào quá trình sản xuất – kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp, từ đó tạo ra nguồn thu nên ngân hàng yêu cầu DNVVN sử dụng chính hiệu quả sử dụng vốn là doanh thu bán hàng để trả nợ cho NHTM. Thường phải có TSĐB. NHTM thường yêu cầu DNVVN phải có TSĐB bởi vẫn còn những yếu tố rủi ro xảy ra trong quá trình kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp mà NHTM không lường trước được nên nguồn thu nợ thứ nhất từ hiệu quả sử dụng vốn không đảm bảo chắc chắn cho ngân hàng thu nợ. Do đó, NHTM thường yêu cầu Thang Long University Library
  15. 15. 4 DNVVN phải có TSĐB để bảo đảm cho nghĩa vụ trả nợ tại ngân hàng. 1.1.4. Vai trò của cho vay ngắn hạn doanh nghiệp vừa và nhỏ (1) Đối với ngân hàng thương mại Giúp đa dạng hóa danh mục tài sản, giúp phân tán rủi ro. Với nguyên tắc phân tán rủi ro trong kinh doanh, NHTM cần đa dạng hóa danh mục tài sản của mình dưới nhiều hình thức khác nhau, cần đa dạng hóa hoạt động tín dụng, tiếp đến là đa dạng hóa hoạt động cho vay, tới đa dạng hóa hoạt động cho vay ngắn hạn và đa dạng hóa cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN,… Càng chia nhỏ và đi sâu vào chi tiết thì NHTM càng phân tán độ rủi ro tốt và càng kiểm soát vốn cho vay chặt chẽ hơn. Giúp gia tăng lợi nhuận cho NHTM. Các NHTM luôn chú trọng hoạt động cho vay nói chung và cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN nói riêng. Bởi thu nhập từ lãi cho vay là nguồn thu nhập chính, luôn chiếm tỷ trọng lớn nhất trong tổng thu nhập của NHTM, dùng để bù đắp cho mọi chi phí của ngân hàng. Hoạt động cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN càng có quy mô lớn thì lãi cho vay thu về càng lớn, lợi nhuận của NHTM càng cao. Vì thế, chú trọng vào cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN chính là góp phần gia tăng lợi nhuận cho ngân hàng. (2) Đối với doanh nghiệp vừa và nhỏ Giúp DNVVN nắm bắt kịp thời các cơ hội kinh doanh. DNVVN vay vốn ngắn hạn chủ yếu để bổ sung thiếu hụt VLĐ nhất thời. Sự gia tăng nhất thời nhu cầu VLĐ này của doanh nghiệp thường bắt nguồn từ việc mở rộng sản xuất, gia tăng lượng hàng hóa cần sản xuất khi DNVVN có được các hợp đồng lớn, hoặc có được nhiều hợp đồng trong cùng một thời điểm, hay sản xuất gia tăng theo mùa vụ,… Nên nhu cầu về nguyên vật liệu thô, chi phí mua hàng, chi phí vận chuyển, chi trả lương, chi trả các chi phí trực tiếp và gián tiếp khác,… cũng sẽ tăng. Nếu không có vốn đáp ứng kịp thời thiếu hụt này, DNVVN có thể không rơi vào tình trạng khó khăn ngay lập tức nhưng chắc chắn sẽ mất đi nhiều cơ hội trong kinh doanh và sau đó là uy tín của DNVVN sẽ bị đánh giá thấp, về lâu dài sẽ ảnh hưởng tới tình hình sản xuất kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp. Là loại hình cho vay có chi phí sử dụng vốn thấp. DNVVN sẽ không mất nhiều thời gian và công sức và chi phí cho việc tìm kiếm nguồn cung cấp vốn thỏa mãn các điều kiện: hợp pháp, thời gian vay linh hoạt quy mô vốn vay đa dạng, lãi suất vay ổn định và được kiểm soát, điều tiết bởi Chính phủ, các điều kiện vay đều được quy định rõ ràng bởi luật pháp và các thỏa thuận được cam kết bằng hợp đồng cho vay, được Nhà nước bảo đảm quyền lợi và thực thi cho các bên. Thời gian cho vay linh hoạt. Các khoản vay ngắn hạn có thể diễn ra ở bất kỳ thời điểm nào, và thời hạn cho vay có thể kéo dài (tối đa là 12 tháng), tương thích và đáp ứng được nhu cầu vốn ngắn hạn của DNVVN.
  16. 16. 5 Quy mô vốn của hoạt động cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN khá đa dạng. Nhu cầu vốn ngắn hạn của DNVVN rất đa dạng tùy vào quy mô của doanh nghiệp cũng như nhu cầu vay vốn ngắn hạn khác nhau tại các thời điểm khác nhau. Thêm nữa, NHTM là đầu mối huy động vốn nên có được nguồn vốn tập trung đủ khả năng đáp ứng được nhu cầu đa dạng về quy mô vốn ngắn hạn của doanh nghiệp. (3) Đối với nền kinh tế Góp phần làm gia tăng tốc độ luân chuyển vốn của nền kinh tế. Cho vay trong đó có cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN là hoạt động giúp NHTM thực hiện chức năng trung gian tín dụng, NHTM là “cầu nối” trong quá trình luân chuyển vốn từ người thừa vốn đến DNVVN thiếu vốn. Việc gia tăng các hoạt động cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN góp phần đẩy nhanh vòng quay của nguồn vốn trong toàn nền kinh tế và tăng khả năng sinh lời của dòng tiền đó, góp phần tăng hiệu quả sử dụng vốn của cả nền kinh tế. Góp phần phát triển kinh tế. Theo thống kê của trang www.moj.gov.vn - Tạp chí Dân chủ và Pháp luật ngày 25/03/2014: “Loại hình DNVVN đóng vai trò quan trọng, nhất là tạo việc làm, tăng thu nhập cho người lao động, giúp huy động các nguồn lực xã hội cho đầu tư phát triển, xóa đói giảm nghèo. Cụ thể, về lao động, hàng năm tạo thêm trên nửa triệu lao động mới; sử dụng tới 51% lao động xã hội và đóng góp hơn 40% GDP;… Số tiền thuế và phí mà các DNVVN tư nhân đã nộp cho Nhà nước đã tăng 18,4 lần sau mỗi 10 năm”. Mà cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN đáp ứng kịp thời nhu cầu vốn của doanh nghiệp, giúp DNVVN đảm bảo hoạt động sản xuất liên tục, không bị gián đoạn, từ đó góp phần tạo điều kiện cho các DNVVN phát triển lớn mạnh hơn, đồng thời hoạt động kinh doanh của bản thân NHTM cũng tăng trưởng. Khi các DNVVN và NHTM phát triển sẽ góp sức vào phát triển kinh tế chung một cách hiệu quả và mạnh mẽ hơn. 1.1.5. Nguyên tắc cho vay ngắn hạn doanh nghiệp vừa và nhỏ Nguyên tắc 1: Tiền vay phải được sử dụng đúng mục đích đã thỏa thuận trong hợp đồng cho vay. Theo nguyên tắc này thì khoản vay phải được xác định trước về mục đích kinh tế. Bởi vậy, các DNVVN trước khi vay vốn ngắn hạn phải trình bày với ngân hàng mục đích vay vốn, gửi cho ngân hàng: các kế hoạch hay phương án sản xuất kinh doanh, các hợp đồng cung cấp và tiêu thụ sản phẩm, các tài liệu kế toán để ngân hàng thẩm định và đưa ra quyết định cho vay. Khi thực hiện hợp đồng cho vay ngắn hạn, ngân hàng cùng doanh nghiệp phải cam kết sử dụng tiền vay đúng mục đích. Hơn nữa, sau khi nhận giải ngân, ngân hàng có trách nhiệm kiểm soát việc sử dụng vốn vay ngắn hạn của doanh nghiệp, nếu doanh nghiệp sử dụng vốn sai mục đích thì ngân hàng có quyền đình chỉ cho vay và thu hồi vốn đã cho vay, từ đó hạn chế tối Thang Long University Library
  17. 17. 6 đa tổn thất có thể xảy ra đối với ngân hàng. Nguyên tắc 2: Tiền vay phải hoàn trả đúng hạn, đầy đủ cả gốc và lãi. Hoàn trả là thuộc tính vốn có của hoạt động cho vay. Sự hoàn trả là mối quan tâm hàng đầu của các NHTM khi cho vay. Bởi nguồn vốn của NHTM chủ yếu là nguồn vốn huy động, ngân hàng là “người đi vay để cho vay”, ngân hàng cũng phải đảm hoàn trả đầy đủ, kịp thời cho người gửi khi họ có nhu cầu rút tiền. Vì vậy, ngân hàng đòi hỏi DNVVN đi vay phải hoàn trả tiền vay đúng hạn, nếu không thu hồi đúng hạn các khoản cho vay có khả năng dẫn đến mất khả năng thanh khoản và phá sản. Ngoài ra, ngân hàng phải thu thêm tiền lãi để bù đắp các chi phí trả lãi tiền gửi, chi phí tiền lương nhân viên, thuế và trích lập các quỹ,… Để thực hiện nguyên tắc này, trong hoạt động quản lý vốn vay, ngân hàng phải xác định thời hạn cho vay, đồng thời thường xuyên theo dõi và đôn đốc DNVVN hoàn trả nợ gốc và lãi. 1.1.6. Điều kiện cho vay ngắn hạn doanh nghiệp vừa và nhỏ Điều kiện 1: DNVVN phải có đủ tư cách pháp lý Trong quan hệ cho vay và đi vay giữa NHTM và doanh nghiệp sẽ có sự chuyển giao và giao dịch về tài sản, do đó doanh nghiệp cần chứng minh sự tồn tại của mình là hợp pháp, được pháp luật công nhận và bảo vệ. Hơn nữa, mối quan hệ vay mượn giữa DNVVN và ngân hàng được pháp luật bảo vệ nên cần thiết phải được xây dựng trên cơ sở pháp luật. Điều kiện 2: Vốn vay phải được sử dụng hợp pháp. Vốn vay phải được sử dụng vào những mục đích không vi phạm pháp luật, phù hợp với ngành nghề mà DNVVN đã đăng ký kinh doanh. Vì nếu khách hàng sử dụng vốn bất hợp pháp thì các cơ quan có thẩm quyền sẽ tiến hành tịch thu tài sản, và xử lý tùy vào mức độ sai phạm của doanh nghiệp. Việc này sẽ ảnh hưởng trực tiếp tới khả năng hoàn trả gốc và lãi cho ngân hàng. Điều kiện 3: DNVVN phải có năng lực tài chính lành mạnh, đủ để hoàn trả tiền vay đúng hạn cam kết. DNVVN có tình hình tài chính lành mạnh tức là doanh nghiệp đó có tình hình tài sản – nguồn vốn bảo đảm cho hoạt động sản xuất – kinh doanh diễn ra một cách ổn định, thường xuyên và liên tục. DNVVN phải có khả năng quản lý tốt, hoạt động kinh doanh hiệu quả và có lợi nhuận. Đó là cơ sở đảm bảo DNVVN có khả năng hoàn trả nợ gốc và lãi cho ngân hàng. Điều kiện 4: DNVVN phải có phương án sử dụng vốn vay vào sản xuất kinh doanh khả thi và hiệu quả.
  18. 18. 7 Đối với NHTM thì nguồn thu từ dự án vay vốn ngắn hạn của DNVVN chính là nguồn thanh toán “thứ nhất”, đảm bảo an toàn vốn và mối quan hệ tín dụng giữa doanh nghiệp và ngân hàng. Bởi vậy, DNVVN cần lập ra phương án sử dụng vốn vay ngắn hạn vào dự án của mình như thế nào cho hiệu quả nhất, đảm bảo tính sinh lời của đồng vốn mà NHTM sẽ cho vay. Phương án sử dụng vốn vay này phải khả thi, cho thấy khả năng trả nợ của doanh nghiệp đối với khoản vay ngắn hạn đã đề nghị vay. Điều kiện 5: DNVVN phải thực hiện đảm bảo tiền vay theo quy định Vì nguồn thu “thứ nhất” của NHTM từ kết quả của phương án được tài trợ bởi vốn vay ngắn hạn đó là chưa đủ sức chắc chắn. Nên NHTM quan tâm đến phương thức đảm bảo tiền vay. Đảm bảo tiền vay cung cấp nguồn thanh toán “thứ hai” cho NHTM trong trường hợp DNVVN sử dụng vốn vay không hiệu quả, không thực hiện được nghĩa vụ hoàn trả nợ của mình. Khi ấy, đảm bảo tiền vay sẽ là công cụ bảo đảm lợi ích của ngân hàng. 1.1.7. Các biện pháp đảm bảo tiền vay cho vay ngắn hạn doanh nghiệp vừa và nhỏ Theo điều 3 - Nghị định số 178/1999/NĐ-CP quy định các biện pháp bảo đảm tiền vay của tổ chức tín dụng (TCTD) (trong đó có NHTM) bao gồm: 1.1.7.1. Bảo đảm tiền vay bằng tài sản: Trước hết, ta cần hiểu cho vay có đảm bảo bằng tài sản là việc cho vay vốn của NHTM mà theo đó nghĩa vụ trả nợ của khách hàng vay vốn được cam kết bảo đảm thực hiện bằng tài sản cầm cố, thế chấp, tài sản hình thành từ vốn vay của khách hàng hoặc bảo lãnh bằng tài sản của bên thứ ba. Theo quy định của điều 326 - Luật Dân sự số 33/2005/QH11: “Cầm cố tài sản là việc bên cầm cố giao tài sản thuộc quyền sở hữu của mình cho bên nhận cầm cố để bảo đảm thực hiện nghĩa vụ dân sự”. Ta hiểu, bản chất của cầm cố là một biện pháp bảo đảm thực hiện nghĩa vụ dân sự. Theo đó trong quan hệ cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN, cầm cố tài sản được hiểu là việc DNVVN (bên vay vốn) dùng tài sản thuộc sở hữu của mình chuyển giao cho NHTM (bên cho vay) nắm giữ trong thời gian vay vốn, để đảm bảo thực hiện nghĩa vụ trả nợ. Theo quy định của điều 342 - Luật Dân sự số 33/2005/QH11: “Thế chấp tài sản là việc bên thế chấp dùng tài sản thuộc sở hữu của mình để bảo đảm thực hiện nghĩa vụ dân sự đối với bên nhận thế chấp và không chuyển giao tài sản đó cho bên nhận thế chấp”. Theo đó, DNVVN sẽ đảm bảo cho khoản vay ngắn hạn bằng tài sản của mình nhưng khác với hình thức cầm cố ở chỗ DNVVN không phải chuyển giao tài sản cho NHTM (bên cho vay) mà chỉ giao các giấy tờ chứng minh quyền sở hữu hoặc quyền Thang Long University Library
  19. 19. 8 sử dụng hợp pháp với tài sản đem thế chấp đó cho NHTM trong thời gian vay vốn. Theo khoản 5 điều 2 - Nghị định số 178/1999/NĐ-CP: “Bảo đảm tiền vay bằng tài sản hình thành từ vốn vay là việc khách hàng vay dùng tài sản hình thành từ vốn vay để bảo đảm thực hiện nghĩa vụ trả nợ cho chính khoản vay đó đối với tổ chức tín dụng”. Theo khái niệm trên, tại thời điểm ký hợp đồng tín dụng thì TSĐB chưa hình thành hay hợp đồng bảo đảm chỉ được ký khi tài sản đã hình thành. Vì trong thời gian TSBĐ chưa hình thành tính rủi ro cho hoạt động cho vay ngắn hạn là rất cao. Do vậy, Nghị định số 85/2002/NĐ-CP quy định việc bảo đảm tiền vay bằng tài sản hình thành từ vốn vay được áp dụng trong các trường hợp: Chính phủ, Thủ tướng Chính phủ quyết định giao cho TCTD cho vay đối+ với khách hàng vay và đối tượng cho vay trong một số trường hợp cụ thể. TCTD xem xét, quyết định việc bảo đảm tiền vay nếu khách hàng vay và+ tài sản hình thành từ vốn vay đáp ứng đủ các điều kiện quy định của pháp luật. Theo quy định tại khoản 3 điều 1 - Nghị định số 85/2002/NĐ-CP: “Bảo lãnh bằng tài sản của bên thứ ba (gọi là bên bảo lãnh) là việc bên bảo lãnh cam kết với tổ chức tài chính về việc sử dụng tài sản thuộc quyền sở hữu, giá trị quyền sử dụng đất của mình, đối với doanh nghiệp nhà nước là tài sản thuộc quyền quản lý, sử dụng để thực hiện nghĩa vụ trả nợ thay cho khách hàng vay, nếu đến hạn trả nợ mà khách hàng vay thực hiện không đúng nghĩa vụ trả nợ”. Như vậy, bản chất của bảo lãnh chính là việc bên bảo lãnh dùng tài sản thuộc sở hữu của mình để bảo lãnh thực hiện nghĩa vụ trả nợ cho DNVVN trong các trường hợp: Khi đến hạn hoàn trả nợ ngắn hạn mà DNVVN không thực hiện nghĩa vụ+ trả nợ. Hoặc đến hạn hoàn trả nợ ngắn hạn mà DNVVN đã thực hiện nghĩa vụ+ trả nợ nhưng không đúng, không đầy đủ nghĩa vụ theo thỏa thuận. 1.1.7.2. Bảo đảm tiền vay không bằng tài sản (tín chấp) NHTM chủ động lựa chọn DNVVN để cho vay ngắn hạn mà không cần có bảo đảm bằng tài sản: Khi khách hàng vay có quan hệ tín dụng tốt với các NHTM, hiệu quả sử dụng vốn cao, khả năng trả nợ tương đối chắc chắn, sẽ được NHTM xem xét cho vay ngắn hạn mà không yêu cầu doanh nghiệp phải có TSĐB. Theo điều 20 – Nghị định số 178/1999/NĐ-CP quy định các điều kiện đối với khách hàng vay không có bảo đảm bằng tài sản. DNVVN vay ngắn hạn phải có đủ các điều kiện sau đây: Có tín nhiệm với NHTM cho vay trong việc sử dụng vốn vay và trả nợ+ đầy đủ, đúng hạn cả gốc và lãi;
  20. 20. 9 Có dự án đầu tư hoặc phương án sản xuất, kinh doanh, dịch vụ khả thi,+ có khả năng hoàn trả nợ; Có khả năng tài chính để thực hiện nghĩa vụ trả nợ;+ Cam kết thực hiện biện pháp bảo đảm bằng tài sản theo yêu cầu của+ NHTM nếu sử dụng vốn vay không đúng cam kết trong hợp đồng cho vay ngắn hạn; Cam kết trả nợ trước hạn nếu không thực hiện được các biện pháp bảo+ đảm bằng tài sản quy định tại điểm này; Có kết quả sản xuất kinh doanh có lãi trong hai năm liền kề với thời+ điểm xem xét cho vay. 1.1.8. Quy trình cho vay ngắn hạn doanh nghiệp vừa và nhỏ Mỗi NHTM sẽ có riêng cho mình một quy trình phù hợp với đặc điểm và cách quản lý hoạt động của ngân hàng đó, nhưng nhìn chung đều tiến hành qua 6 bước như sau: Sơ đồ 1.2. Quy trình cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN (Nguồn: voer.edu.vn) Bƣớc 1: Tiếp nhận hồ sơ và thu thập các thông tin về khách hàng DNVVN Quy trình cho vay được bắt đầu bằng những cuộc tiếp xúc giữa cán bộ tín dụng (CBTD) với DNVVN có nhu cầu vay vốn. Qua đó, CBTD sẽ tìm hiểu lý do xin vay vốn ngắn hạn của doanh nghiệp. Trong quá trình này, doanh nghiệp được hướng dẫn về các thủ tục cần chuẩn bị cho hồ sơ xin vay vốn. Bộ hồ sơ xin vay vốn ngắn hạn gồm: - Hồ sơ do khách hàng lập và cung cấp cho ngân hàng, gồm: Giấy đề nghị xin vay vốn ngắn hạn: khách hàng lập theo mẫu có sẵn của+ NHTM, nội dung của văn bản gồm: mục đích vay vốn, nhu cầu vay, thời hạn vay, lãi Bƣớc 1 • Tiếp nhận hồ sơ và thu thập các thông tin về khách hàng DNVVN Bƣớc 2 • Thẩm định khách hàng DNVVN và phương án vay vốn – trả nợ của doanh nghiệp Bƣớc 3 • Phê duyệt và ký hợp đồng Bƣớc 4 • Giải ngân Bƣớc 5 • Kiểm tra và giám sát việc sử dụng vốn vay Bƣớc 6 • Thanh lý hợp đồng cho vay Thang Long University Library
  21. 21. 10 suất, biện pháp đảm bảo tiền vay. Hồ sơ pháp lý: là hồ sơ chứng minh cho ngân hàng biết về năng lực pháp+ lý, năng lực hành vi dân sự của khách hàng vay vốn như: giấy phép thành lập doanh nghiệp, giấy chứng nhận đăng ký kinh doanh, điều lệ tổ chức hoạt động, quyết định bổ nhiệm người điều hành và kế toán trưởng,… Hồ sơ kinh tế, bao gồm: bảng cân đối kế toán, báo cáo kết quả sản xuất+ kinh doanh, báo cáo lưu chuyển tiền tệ của 2-3 năm liên tục gần nhất, báo cáo tình hình sản xuất kinh doanh lũy kế từ đầu năm đến thời điểm xin vay vốn,… Hồ sơ về khoản vay: Đối với khoản vay ngắn hạn bằng VNĐ, gồm có:+ phương án sản xuất kinh doanh, kế hoạch trả nợ, chứng từ chứng minh cho phương án vay vốn và trả nợ. Đối với khoản vay ngắn hạn bằng ngoại tệ, DNVVN cần gửi thêm các tài liệu, chứng từ chứng minh nhu cầu vay vốn bằng ngoại tệ theo quy định quản lý ngoại hối hiện hành của Nhà nước. Hồ sơ đảm bảo tiền vay (nếu hồ sơ vay có đảm bảo bằng tài sản), gồm:+ bản kê khai TSĐB tiền vay kèm giấy tờ chứng minh quyền sở hữu hợp pháp của DNVVN với tài sản đem đảm bảo đó, các văn bản chứng nhận giá trị của TSĐB, các giấy tờ bảo lãnh cần thiết. Khi hồ sơ do khách hàng lập được nộp, CBTD sẽ đến cơ sở sản xuất kinh doanh của DNVVN để điều tra thực tế về khách hàng vay vốn: - Xem xét khả năng quản lý của khách hàng qua cơ sở vật chất, khả năng làm việc của cán bộ quản lý, nhân viên, công nhân. - Thu thập tài liệu chi tiết về các khoản mục tài sản ngắn hạn trong báo cáo tài chính: hàng tồn kho (quy mô, chất lượng, khả năng bán); tài sản cố định (mức độ hiện đại, năng lực sản xuất, khả năng sinh lời, khả năng bán); tài sản lưu động khác (tài sản thiếu chờ xử lý, chi phí chờ phân bổ); khoản phải thu (nợ quá hạn, nợ khó đòi, nợ được ủy thác,…); nợ phải trả (khối lượng, kỳ hạn, TSĐB) và lợi nhuận. - Kiểm tra những nội dung thuộc phương án vay vốn – trả nợ như: sự cần thiết của khoản vay, điều kiện để thực hiện, các số liệu làm căn cứ cho dự tính thu nhập của phương án vay vốn, TSĐB tiền vay (số lượng, ký mã hiệu, tình trạng của tài sản khi đem đảm bảo). Bƣớc 2: Thẩm định khách hàng DNVVN và phương án vay vốn – trả nợ của doanh nghiệp CBTD có thể tiến hành thẩm định khách hàng và phương án vay vốn, từ đó xác định xem khách hàng có đủ điều kiện vay theo quy định không, từ đó đưa ra ý kiến về việc cho vay đối với khách hàng. - Thẩm định phi tài chính: là công tác làm rõ các vấn đề về tư cách pháp nhân,
  22. 22. 11 địa vị pháp lý; cách thức, khả năng, kinh nghiệm tổ chức quản lý và điều hành của doanh nghiệp; uy tín, lợi thế kinh doanh và các thông tin phi tài chính khác như: quan hệ của DNVVN đó với các TCTD khác. - Thẩm định tài chính: Phân tích tình hình tài chính của DNVVN: trên cơ sở các tài liệu thu+ thập được và căn cứ vào những chuẩn mực mà ngành ngân hàng và riêng mỗi NHTM đã xây dựng, CBTD sẽ tiến hành đánh giá tình hình tài chính của doanh nghiệp. Thẩm định phương án sản xuất kinh doanh: nhằm xem xét, làm căn cứ+ đánh giá tính khả thi của phương án vay vốn – trả nợ. Xác định rủi ro của khoản cho vay và các biện pháp phòng ngừa rủi ro+ Thẩm định TSĐB tiền vay (nếu có): tính sở hữu hợp pháp, giá trị, chất+ lượng, khả năng chuyển đổi thành tiền, khả năng kiểm soát, quản lý của ngân hàng với TSĐB. Kết quả phân tích, thẩm định sẽ được thể hiện trong một bản báo cáo tóm tắt, và gửi cho những người có thẩm quyền theo quy định của ngân hàng. Bƣớc 3: Phê duyệt và ký hợp đồng Những người có thẩm quyền trong ngân hàng sẽ xem xét các báo cáo và tiến hành phê duyệt sau đó hợp đồng sẽ được kí kết giữa ngân hàng và DNVVN hoặc từ chối đề nghị xin vay vốn nếu nhận thấy doanh nghiệp không đủ điều kiện được cấp vốn. Bƣớc 4: Giải ngân CBTD sẽ hướng dẫn khách hàng làm các thủ tục cần thiết để rút vốn vay theo thỏa thuận trong hợp đồng tín dụng. Ngân hàng có thể giải ngân trực tiếp bằng cách giao tiền mặt cho khách hàng hoặc gián tiếp thông qua tài khoản của doanh nghiệp tại ngân hàng. Ngân hàng cũng có thể giải ngân một lần hay nhiều lần theo thỏa thuận đã ký. Bƣớc 5: Kiểm tra và giám sát việc sử dụng vốn vay Các khoản vay này sau khi giải ngân vẫn phải tiếp tục theo dõi liên tục để đảm bảo khách hàng sử dụng vốn đúng mục đích đã cam kết, và theo dõi các thời điểm trả gốc và lãi của doanh nghiệp. Định kỳ, CBTD yêu cầu khách hàng gửi báo cáo tài chính để đánh giá, xem xét những nhu cầu mới của doanh nghiệp về dịch vụ ngân hàng, đồng thời nhằm phát hiện kịp thời những dấu hiệu rủi ro của khoản cho vay và có biện pháp kịp thời. Nếu có sai phạm xảy ra, ngân hàng sẽ tiến hành các biện pháp như: thu hồi nợ trước hạn, phát mại TSĐB, hạn chế, đình chỉ cho vay hoặc khởi kiện trước pháp luật. Thang Long University Library
  23. 23. 12 Bƣớc 6: Thanh lý hợp đồng cho vay Kết thúc thời hạn cho vay, nếu khách hàng hoàn thành nghĩa vụ trả nợ bao gồm cả gốc và lãi cho ngân hàng thì hợp đồng cho vay hết hiệu lực. Ngân hàng và khách hàng sẽ làm biên bản thanh lý hợp đồng. CBTD sẽ tổng kết và lưu trữ các thông tin về khoản vay để có thể sử dụng khi cần thiết. 1.2. Nâng cao chất lƣợng cho vay ngắn hạn doanh nghiệp vừa và nhỏ của ngân hàng thƣơng mại 1.2.1. Khái niệm chất lượng cho vay ngắn hạn doanh nghiệp vừa và nhỏ Tham khảo các tài liệu khác nhau, ta thấy có nhiều cách định nghĩa khác nhau về cụm từ “chất lượng”. Trong cuốn “Quanlity is free” của Philip B.Crosby – một chuyên gia về quản lý chất lượng cho rằng: “Chất lượng là sự phù hợp với yêu cầu”. Trong giáo trình “Quản lý chất lượng toàn diện” của Đại học kinh tế TP. Hồ Chí Minh – 2008 đã đưa ra khái niệm chất lượng của Tổ chức kiểm tra chất lượng châu Âu như sau: “Chất lượng là mức phù hợp của sản phẩm đối với yêu cầu của người tiêu dùng”. Theo tiêu chuẩn ISO 9001:2008, thuật ngữ “chất lượng” được định nghĩa là: “Khả năng thỏa mãn các yêu cầu của khách hàng và các bên có liên quan khác của một tập hợp các đặc tính vốn có của sản phẩm, hệ thống hoặc quá trình”. Từ đó, ta rút ra khái niệm về chất lượng của sản phẩm cho vay. Chất lượng cho vay được hiểu là sự đáp ứng yêu cầu cho vay của khách hàng phù hợp với sự phát triển của nền kinh tế, đảm bảo sự tồn tại của NHTM. Chất lượng cho vay là kết quả tổng hợp của những thành tựu hoạt động cho vay, thể hiện ở sự ổn định và phát triển của nền kinh tế. Từ đó ta có thể hiểu chất lượng cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN là sự đáp ứng yêu cầu cho vay ngắn hạn của DNVVN phù hợp với sự phát triển của nền kinh tế và đảm bảo sự tồn tại và phát triển của NHTM. Chất lượng cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN được đánh giá theo các góc độ khác nhau: Về phía NHTM, chất lượng cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN được thể hiện ở khả năng đáp ứng nhu cầu vay bổ sung vốn ngắn hạn cho các DNVVN, từ đó đảm bảo tính an toàn và sinh lời trong hoạt động cho vay của NHTM. Về phía khách hàng DNVVN, chất lượng cho vay ngắn hạn thể hiện ở việc đáp ứng được nhu cầu vốn, chi phí sử dụng vốn nhỏ hơn giá trị thu được từ nguồn vốn vay đó. Xét từ góc độ nền kinh tế, chất lượng cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN thể hiện ở việc các chủ thể tận dụng được tối đa nguồn lực có được để tạo ra thêm của cải, vật chất góp phần phát triển nền kinh tế.
  24. 24. 13 Do giới hạn của đề tài, khóa luận chỉ tập trung phân tích chất lượng cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN từ góc độ của NHTM được cụ thể hóa qua các chỉ tiêu định tính và định lượng. 1.2.2. Ý nghĩa của việc nâng cao chất lượng cho vay ngắn hạn doanh nghiệp vừa và nhỏ Xét riêng về phía NHTM, nâng cao chất lượng cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN có thể đem lại một số kết quả tích cực sau: Giúp nâng cao khả năng thu hồi nợ đầy đủ và đúng hạn. Nâng cao chất lượng cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN luôn bao gồm nâng cao chất lượng công tác thu hồi nợ. Bởi nếu hoạt động thu hồi nợ không diễn ra đúng hạn và khoản nợ thu hồi không đầy đủ sẽ ảnh hưởng trực tiếp đến việc nguồn vốn và lợi nhuận của ngân hàng. Nâng cao chất lượng nguồn nhân lực. Qua quá trình hoàn thiện hoạt động cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN, ngân hàng sẽ có được đội ngũ nhân lực sáng tạo hơn trong công việc và thành thạo nghiệp vụ hơn. Bởi trong tất cả các yếu tố cấu thành nên một tố chức thì con người là nhân tố quan trọng bậc nhất, đặc biệt là với ngành dịch vụ tài chính. Cán bộ công nhân viên làm tốt nghiệp vụ mới có thể tạo ra sản phẩm dịch vụ tốt, thỏa mãn nhu cầu khách hàng DNVVN nói riêng và khách hàng nói chung. NHTM sẽ thu hút thêm nhiều khách hàng hơn. Nâng cao chất lượng cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN giúp NHTM tăng độ tin tưởng của những khách hàng DNVVN hiện tại bằng các hình thức và chất lượng của sản phẩm, dịch vụ, qua đó tạo ra một hình ảnh tốt về biểu tượng và uy tín của ngân hàng, và thu hút thêm được các khách hàng DNVVN khác. Góp phần đảm bảo và làm gia tăng lợi nhuận cho NHTM, tạo thế mạnh cho ngân hàng trong quá trình cạnh tranh. Cho vay ngắn hạn luôn giữ vai trò quan trọng, thu nhập từ lãi cho vay của ngân hàng là nguồn thu chính, là nguồn bù đắp chi phí cho ngân hàng. Vì vậy, nâng cao chất lượng cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN chính là thu hút thêm nhiều khách hàng DNVVN đến với ngân hàng, giúp gia tăng lợi nhuận cho NHTM cho vay. Đối với một TCTD thì thế mạnh tài chính có thể phản ánh chất lượng tất cả các mặt hoạt động. Đối với NHTM cũng vậy, khi lợi nhuận tăng, thế mạnh tài chính sẽ tăng và ngân hàng có thêm nguồn lực mở rộng nhiều hoạt động sâu rộng hơn, tăng tính cạnh tranh với các đối thủ trên thị trường, từ đó tác động ngược trở lại làm tăng uy tín, thu hút được thêm nhiều khách hàng đến với ngân hàng. 1.2.3. Các chỉ tiêu đánh giá chất lượng cho vay ngắn hạn doanh nghiệp vừa và nhỏ 1.2.3.1. Các chỉ tiêu định tính Khả năng thỏa mãn nhu cầu vay vốn ngắn hạn của DNVVN. Trước hết, ta hiểu chỉ tiêu thỏa mãn nhu cầu vay vốn ngắn hạn của DNVVN được xét trên ba tiêu chí: Thang Long University Library
  25. 25. 14 thỏa mãn quy mô khoản vay của doanh nghiệp, thỏa mãn thời hạn vay của doanh nghiệp và thỏa mãn lãi suất cho vay – tức là mức chi phí DNVVN bỏ ra để được sử dụng vốn với ước tính lợi nhuận đem về cho doanh nghiệp phải lớn hơn hoặc bằng mức chi phí này. Có thể nói đây là chỉ tiêu định tính quan trọng nhất. Nếu NHTM không thỏa mãn một trong ba yêu cầu trên của DNVVN thì không thể xây dựng được một cơ chế cho vay ngắn hạn hợp lý và thu hút được khách hàng DNVVN đến với mình. Còn nếu NHTM thỏa mãn đồng thời cả ba tiêu chí với khả năng thỏa mãn càng cao thì chất lượng cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN càng được đánh giá tốt và ngược lại. Khả năng đa dạng hóa các sản phẩm dịch vụ cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN. Đây là một chỉ tiêu thể hiện mức độ chuyên nghiệp và am hiểu thị trường của ngân hàng. NHTM có thực sự thấu hiểu nhu cầu của DNVVN hay không thể hiện ở việc tạo ra các sản phẩm cho vay ngắn hạn phù hợp, thỏa mãn được nhu cầu vốn ngắn hạn của doanh nghiệp hay không. Nếu ngân hàng tạo ra càng đa dạng hóa được danh mục sản phẩm - dịch vụ của mình và ngày càng phục vụ tốt các dịch vụ này chứng tỏ chất lượng cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN của ngân hàng càng tốt và ngược lại. Khả năng thu hút khách hàng DNVVN mới sử dụng dịch vụ của ngân hàng. Ngoài khách hàng DNVVN hiện tại, việc NHTM thu hút thêm được các khách hàng DNVVN mới đến và sử dụng dịch vụ cho vay ngắn hạn cũng như các dịch vụ khác thể hiện uy tín trong cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN của ngân hàng đối với giới doanh nghiệp cao, cho thấy chất lượng cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN của ngân hàng tốt và ngược lại. 1.2.3.2. Các chỉ tiêu định lượng a) Nhóm chỉ tiêu đánh giá dư nợ cho vay và doanh số thu nợ cho vay ngắn hạn doanh nghiệp vừa và nhỏ - Dư nợ cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN là chỉ tiêu tuyệt đối, phản ánh số dư nợ trên tài khoản cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN tại mỗi thời điểm nhất định. Dựa vào dư nợ cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN và tổng dư nợ cho vay ta tính tỷ trọng dư nợ cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN nhằm đánh giá được quy mô dư nợ cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN trong tổng dư nợ cho vay của NHTM trong một thời kỳ. Tỷ trọng dư nợ cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN = Dư nợ cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN x 100% Tổng dư nợ cho vay Tỷ trọng này phản ánh quy mô cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN trong tổng dư nợ, qua đó thể hiện vai trò của cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN trong hoạt động cho vay của NHTM. Hơn nữa, thông qua chỉ số này, kết hợp với các chỉ tiêu phân tích chất lượng cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN khác, ta có thể thấy ngay chất lượng cho vay ngắn hạn
  26. 26. 15 DNVVN bị suy giảm sẽ ảnh hưởng như thế nào tới hoạt động kinh doanh nói chung và hoạt động cho vay nói riêng của NHTM. Nếu dư nợ cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN chiếm tỷ trọng lớn trong tổng dư nợ cho vay mà chất lượng cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN kém thì rủi ro trong cho vay nói chung và cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN nói riêng tăng cao và ngược lại. - Doanh số thu nợ ngắn hạn DNVVN: là chỉ tiêu tuyệt đối, phản ánh tổng số tiền ngân hàng thu hồi được sau khi đã giải ngân cho DNVVN trong một thời kì. Để phản ánh tính hình thu nợ ngắn hạn DNVVN, ngân hàng còn sử dụng chỉ tiêu tương đối: Tỷ trọng doanh số thu nợ ngắn hạn DNVVN = Doanh số thu nợ ngắn hạn DNVVN x 100% Tổng doanh số thu nợ cho vay Tỷ trọng doanh số thu nợ ngắn hạn DNVVN phản ánh khả năng thu nợ ngắn hạn DNVVN của NHTM trong so với tổng doanh số thu nợ cùng thời kỳ. Từ đó ngân hàng đánh giá được chất lượng thu hồi nợ ngắn hạn DNVVN của mình. Tỷ trọng này càng cao chứng tỏ doanh số thu nợ ngắn hạn DNVVN càng lớn, thể hiện chất lượng cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN càng tốt và ngược lại. b) Nhóm chỉ tiêu về nợ quá hạn và nợ xấu từ cho vay ngắn hạn doanh nghiệp vừa và nhỏ Trước khi tính các chỉ tiêu về nợ quá hạn (NQH) và nợ xấu, NHTM phải thục hiện thao tác phân loại nợ. Trong điều 10 - Thông tư số 02/2013/TT-NHNN, các khoản nợ được phân loại như sau: - Nhóm 1 (Nợ đủ tiêu chuẩn) bao gồm: Nợ trong hạn và được đánh giá là có khả năng thu hồi đầy đủ cả nợ gốc+ và lãi đúng hạn; Nợ quá hạn dưới 10 ngày và được đánh giá là có khả năng thu hồi đầy+ đủ nợ gốc và lãi bị quá hạn và thu hồi đầy đủ nợ gốc và lãi còn lại đúng thời hạn. - Nhóm 2 (Nợ cần chú ý) bao gồm: Nợ quá hạn từ 10 ngày đến 90 ngày;+ Nợ điều chỉnh kỳ hạn trả nợ lần đầu.+ - Nhóm 3 (Nợ dưới tiêu chuẩn) bao gồm: Nợ quá hạn từ 91 ngày đến 180 ngày;+ Nợ gia hạn nợ lần đầu;+ Nợ được miễn hoặc giảm lãi do khách hàng không đủ khả năng trả lãi+ Thang Long University Library
  27. 27. 16 đầy đủ theo hợp đồng tín dụng; Nợ thuộc một trong các trường hợp sau đây:+  Nợ của khách hàng hoặc bên bảo đảm là tổ chức, cá nhân thuộc đối tượng mà TCTD, chi nhánh ngân hàng nước ngoài không được cấp tín dụng theo quy định của pháp luật;  Nợ được bảo đảm bằng cổ phiếu của chính TCTD hoặc công ty con của TCTD hoặc tiền vay được sử dụng để góp vốn vào một TCTD khác trên cơ sở TCTD cho vay nhận tài sản bảo đảm bằng cổ phiếu của chính TCTD nhận vốn góp;  Nợ không có bảo đảm hoặc được cấp với điều kiện ưu đãi hoặc giá trị vượt quá 5% vốn tự có của TCTD, chi nhánh ngân hàng nước ngoài khi cấp cho khách hàng thuộc đối tượng bị hạn chế cấp tín dụng theo quy định của pháp luật;  Nợ cấp cho các công ty con, công ty liên kết của TCTD hoặc doanh nghiệp mà TCTD nắm quyền kiểm soát có giá trị vượt các tỷ lệ giới hạn theo quy định của pháp luật;  Nợ có giá trị vượt quá các giới hạn cấp tín dụng, trừ trường hợp được phép vượt giới hạn, theo quy định của pháp luật;  Nợ vi phạm các quy định của pháp luật về cấp tín dụng, quản lý ngoại hối và các tỷ lệ bảo đảm an toàn đối với TCTD, chi nhánh ngân hàng nước ngoài;  Nợ vi phạm các quy định nội bộ về cấp tín dụng, quản lý tiền vay, chính sách dự phòng rủi ro của TCTD, chi nhánh ngân hàng nước ngoài. Nợ đang thu hồi theo kết luận thanh tra.+ - Nhóm 4 (Nợ nghi ngờ) bao gồm: Nợ quá hạn từ 181 ngày đến 360 ngày;+ Nợ cơ cấu lại thời hạn trả nợ lần đầu quá hạn dưới 90 ngày theo thời hạn+ trả nợ được cơ cấu lại lần đầu; Nợ cơ cấu lại thời hạn trả nợ lần thứ hai;+ Khoản nợ ở nhóm 3 trong các trường hợp đã nêu ở trên quá hạn từ 30+ ngày đến 60 ngày kể từ ngày có quyết định thu hồi; Nợ phải thu hồi theo kết luận thanh tra nhưng đã quá thời hạn thu hồi+ đến 60 ngày mà vẫn chưa thu hồi được. - Nhóm 5 (Nợ có khả năng mất vốn) bao gồm: Nợ quá hạn trên 360 ngày;+ Nợ cơ cấu lại thời hạn trả nợ lần đầu quá hạn từ 90 ngày trở lên theo thời+ hạn trả nợ được cơ cấu lại lần đầu;
  28. 28. 17 Nợ cơ cấu lại thời hạn trả nợ lần thứ hai quá hạn theo thời hạn trả nợ+ được cơ cấu lại lần thứ hai; Nợ cơ cấu lại thời hạn trả nợ lần thứ ba trở lên, kể cả chưa bị quá hạn+ hoặc đã quá hạn; Khoản nợ ở nhóm 3 trong các trường hợp đã nêu ở trên quá hạn trên 60+ ngày kể từ ngày có quyết định thu hồi; Nợ phải thu hồi theo kết luận thanh tra nhưng đã quá thời hạn thu hồi+ trên 60 ngày mà vẫn chưa thu hồi được; Nợ của khách hàng là TCTD được NHNN công bố đặt vào tình trạng kiểm+ soát đặc biệt, chi nhánh ngân hàng nước ngoài bị phong tỏa vốn và tài sản. - Nợ quá hạn là các khoản nợ mà một phần hay toàn bộ nợ gốc và lãi đã quá hạn: bao gồm các khoản nợ từ nhóm 2 đến nhóm 5. - Nợ xấu là những khoản nợ thuộc nhóm 3, 4 và 5. Từ đó ta có được các chỉ tiêu về NQH và nợ xấu sau: Tỷ lệ NQH cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN = NQH cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN x 100% Tổng dư nợ cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN Tỷ lệ NQH cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN cho biết NQH từ các khoản cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN chiếm bao nhiêu phần trong tổng dư nợ cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN của NHTM. Kết quả từ phép toán này càng cao thì chứng tỏ NQH càng lớn, cho thấy chất lượng cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN càng thấp và ngược lại. Theo thời gian, tỷ lệ này có xu hướng giảm thể hiện nỗ lực nâng cao chất lượng cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN của NHTM có bước đi đúng đắn, đem lại hiệu quả và ngược lại. Tỷ lệ nợ xấu cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN = Nợ xấu cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN x 100% Tổng dư nợ cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN Tỷ lệ nợ xấu là chỉ tiêu căn bản nhất, dễ dàng nhìn nhận được chất lượng cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN của NHTM nhất. Tỷ lệ này cho biết tỷ trọng các khoản vay ngắn hạn của DNVVN đã quá hạn trả gốc và quá hạn trả lãi trên tổng dư nợ cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN của ngân hàng. Tỷ lệ này càng cao thì chất lượng cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN càng thấp và ngược lại. Theo thời gian, tỷ lệ nợ xấu cho vay ngắn hạn giảm là tín hiệu tốt trong quá trình cải thiện chất lượng cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN của NHTM và nếu con số này có xu Thang Long University Library
  29. 29. 18 hướng tăng theo thời gian báo hiệu một cách rõ ràng về sự đi xuống của chất lượng cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN. Tỷ lệ nợ xấu/NQH cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN = Nợ xấu cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN x 100% NQH cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN Con số này cho biết thực chất trong số NQH cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN thì nợ xấu chiếm bao nhiêu phần trăm, đồng thời cũng cho thấy phần còn lại của NQH là nợ ngắn hạn DNVVN nhóm 2 chiếm bao nhiêu phần trăm trong NQH cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN. Tỷ lệ nợ xấu trên NQH cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN càng cao thì chất lượng cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN càng thấp và ngược lại. c) Vòng quay vốn tín dụng ngắn hạn doanh nghiệp vừa và nhỏ: Chỉ tiêu này phản ánh số vòng chu chuyển vốn cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN. Vòng quay vốn cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN = Doanh số thu nợ ngắn hạn DNVVN Dư nợ ngắn hạn DNVVN bình quân Vòng quay vốn càng cao càng chứng tỏ nguồn vốn vay ngắn hạn của DNVVN đã luân chuyển nhanh, nói cách khác xem xét đồng vốn mà NHTM cho doanh nghiệp vay đã tham gia vào những kỳ kinh doanh của ngân hàng. Chỉ tiêu này càng cao phản ánh khả năng quản lý vốn cho vay DNVVN càng cao, phản ánh chất lượng cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN càng tốt. Ngược lại, chỉ số thấp chứng tỏ có thể có những bất ổn xảy ra trong quá trình thu hồi vốn, chất lượng cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN giảm. Nó giúp ngân hàng kịp thời phát hiện những rủi ro có thể xảy ra, đôn đốc doanh nghiệp có biện pháp khắc phục khó khăn trong hoạt động kinh doanh. Đây cũng là căn cứ để NHTM quyết định cho vay trong những lần kế tiếp hay không. d) Tỷ lệ trích lập dự phòng rủi ro Cũng như tỷ lệ nợ xấu từ cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN, trước khi tính tỷ lệ trích lập dự phòng rủi ro (DPRR), NHTM phải phân loại nợ, sau đó tính DPRR cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN cần trích lập. DPRR cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN đƣợc trích lập = Dự phòng chung + Dự phòng cụ thể Trong đó: Dự phòng chung: là khoản tiền NHTM trích lập để dự phòng cho+ những tổn thất chưa xác định được trong quá trình phân loại nợ và trích lập dự phòng cụ thể, trong các trường hợp khó khăn về tài chính của NHTM khi chất
  30. 30. 19 lượng các khoản nợ suy giảm. Dự phòng cụ thể: là khoản tiền được trích lập trên cơ sở phân loại cụ thể+ các khoản nợ theo các nhóm nợ. DPRR cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN càng lớn thì chứng tỏ chất lượng cho vay càng thấp vì rủi ro càng cao thì dự phòng phải càng lớn, đồng thời ngân hàng phải dành ra một khoản tiền lớn hơn để dự phòng, số tiền này bị đóng băng, không có khả năng sinh lời cho ngân hàng. Tỷ lệ trích lập DPRR cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN = DPRR cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN phải trích lập x 100% Dư nợ cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN Tương tự như DPRR cho vay ngắn hạn đối với DNVVN, tỷ lệ trích lập DPRR cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN càng cao thì chất lượng cho vay ngắn hạn càng thấp. e) Nhóm chỉ tiêu về thu nhập từ hoạt động cho vay ngắn hạn doanh nghiệp vừa và nhỏ: Tỷ lệ lãi thực thu từ cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN = Lãi thực thu từ cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN x 100% Tổng thu lãi từ cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN Lãi thực thu từ cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN là số lãi thực tế mà NHTM đã thu được từ cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN trong một kỳ kinh doanh, thường là năm quý hay tháng. Tỷ lệ lãi thực thu từ cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN nói lên khả năng thu nợ, trong đó có nợ lãi của NHTM so với dự tính ban đầu. NHTM có quy trình thẩm định tốt, giám sát và theo dõi khoản vay tốt thì mới thu hồi nợ tốt. DNVVN có sử dụng vốn vay ngắn hạn có hiệu quả mới có khả năng hoàn trả nợ vay đúng hạn và đầy đủ. Vì vậy con số này càng lớn thể hiện chất lượng cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN càng tốt và ngược lại. 1.2.4. Các nhân tố ảnh hưởng đến chất lượng cho vay ngắn hạn doanh nghiệp vừa và nhỏ 1.2.4.1. Các nhân tố khách quan - Uy tín, đạo đức của DNVVN Trong quy trình cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN các NHTM thường chỉ đưa ra quyết định cho vay sau khi đã phân tích cẩn thận các yếu tố có liên quan đến uy tín và khả năng trả nợ của DNVVN nhằm hạn chế thấp nhất các rủi ro do chủ quan của DNVVN có thể gây nên. Đạo đức của DNVVN là một yếu tố quan trọng của quy trình thẩm định, phẩm chất của doanh nghiệp không chỉ được đánh giá bằng phẩm chất đạo đức chung mà Thang Long University Library
  31. 31. 20 còn phải kiểm nghiệm qua những kết quả hoạt động trong quá khứ, hiện tại và chiến lược phát triển trong tương lai. Thực tế kinh doanh đã cho thấy, tính chân thật và khả năng chi trả của DNVVN có thể thay đổi sau khi món vay được thực hiện. Khách hàng có thể lừa đảo ngân hàng thông qua việc gian lận về số liệu, giấy tờ, quyền sở hữu tài sản, sử dụng vốn vay không đúng mục đích, không đúng đối tượng kinh doanh, phương án kinh doanh,… Những việc làm này của DNVVN tạo ra rủi ro trong hoạt động cho vay ngắn hạn, làm giảm chất lượng cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN. Uy tín của DNVVN cũng là một yếu tố đáng quan tâm, uy tín của doanh nghiệp là tiêu chí để đáng giá sự sẵn sàng trả nợ và kiên quyết thực hiện các nghĩa vụ cam kết trong hợp đồng từ phía khách hàng. Uy tín của DNVVN được thể hiện dưới nhiều khía cạnh đa dạng như: chất lượng hàng hóa, giá cả hàng hoá - dịch vụ, mức độ chiếm lĩnh thị trường, chu kỳ sống của sản phẩm, các quan hệ kinh tế tài chính, vay vốn, trả nợ với khách hàng, bạn hàng và ngân hàng. Uy tín được khẳng định và kiểm nghiệm bằng kết quả thực tế trên thị trường qua thời gian càng dài càng chính xác. Uy tín của DNVVN đến vay vốn càng được đánh giá cao thì chất lượng cho vay ngắn hạn càng tốt. - Năng lực, kinh nghiệm quản lý kinh doanh của DNVVN Chất lượng cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN phụ thuộc rất lớn vào năng lực tổ chức, kinh nghiệm quản lý kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp. Đây chính là tiền đề tạo ra khả năng kinh doanh có hiệu quả của khách hàng, là cơ sở cho khách hàng thực hiện cam kết hoàn trả đúng hạn nợ ngân hàng cả gốc lẫn lãi. Nếu trình độ của người quản lý còn bị hạn chế về nhiều mặt như học vấn, kinh nghiệm thực tế thì doanh nghiệp rất dễ bị thua lỗ, dẫn đến khả năng trả nợ kém, ảnh hưởng xấu đến chất lượng cho vay ngắn hạn của ngân hàng. - Môi trường kinh tế Tính ổn định hay bất ổn định về kinh tế và chính sách kinh tế của mỗi quốc gia luôn có tác động trực tiếp đến hoạt động kinh doanh và hiệu quả kinh doanh của DNVVN trên thị trường. Tính ổn định về kinh tế mà trước hết và chủ yếu là ổn định về tài chính quốc gia, ổn định tiền tệ, khống chế lạm phát là những điều mà các DNVVN kinh doanh rất quan tâm và ái ngại vì nó liên quan trực tiếp đến kết quả kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp. Nền kinh tế ổn định sẽ là điều kiện thuận lợi để các DNVVN hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh và thu được lợi nhuận cao, từ đó góp phần tạo nên sự thành công trong kinh doanh của ngân hàng. Trong trường hợp ngược lại, sự bất ổn tất nhiên cũng bao chùm đến các hoạt động của NHTM, làm ảnh hưởng tới chất lượng cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN, gây tổn thất cho ngân hàng. - Môi trường chính trị Môi trường chính trị đang và sẽ tiếp tục đóng vai trò quan trọng trong kinh
  32. 32. 21 doanh, đặc biệt đối với các hoạt động kinh doanh ngân hàng. Tính ổn định về chính trị trong nước sẽ là một trong những nhân tố thuận lợi cho các DNVVN hoạt động kinh doanh có hiệu quả. Nếu xảy ra các diễn biến gây bất ổn chính trị như: chiến tranh, xung đột đảng phái, cấm vận, bạo động, biểu tình, bãi công,… có thể dẫn đến những thiệt hại cho DNVVN và cả nền kinh tế nói chung (làm tê liệt sản xuất, lưu thông hàng hoá đình trệ,…). Và như vậy, những món tiền DNVVN vay ngân hàng sẽ khó được hoàn trả đầy đủ và đúng hạn, ảnh hưởng xấu đến chất lượng cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN. - Môi trường pháp lý Một trong những bộ phận của môi trường bên ngoài ảnh hưởng đến hoạt động kinh doanh của DNVVN và NHTM là hệ thống pháp luật. Với một môi trường pháp lý chưa hoàn chỉnh, thiếu tính đồng bộ, thống nhất giữa các luật, văn bản dưới luật, đồng thời với nó là sự sách nhiễu của các cơ quan hành chính có liên quan sẽ khiến cho DNVVN gặp phải những khó khăn, thiếu đi tính linh hoạt cần thiết, vốn đưa vào kinh doanh dễ bị rủi ro. Do đó, xây dựng môi trường pháp lý lành mạnh sẽ tạo thuận lợi trong việc nâng cao hiệu quả kinh doanh của các doanh nghiệp, trong đó có các DNVVN và NHTM. - Môi trường cạnh tranh Có thể nói đây là yếu tố tác động mạnh mẽ đến chất lượng cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN nói riêng và hoạt động kinh doanh chung của NHTM. Sự tác động đó diễn ra theo hai chiều hướng. Thứ nhất, để chiếm ưu thế trong cạnh tranh ngân hàng luôn phải quan tâm tới đầu tư trang thiết bị tốt, tăng cường đội ngũ nhân viên có trình độ, củng cố và khuyếch trương uy tín và thế mạnh của ngân hàng. Hướng tác động này đã tạo điều kiện nâng cao chất lượng cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN. Tuy nhiên, ở hướng thứ hai, dưới áp lực của cạnh tranh gay gắt các ngân hàng có thể bỏ qua những điều kiện cho vay ngắn hạn cần thiết khiến cho độ rủi ro tăng lên, làm giảm chất lượng cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN. - Môi trường tự nhiên Các yếu tố rủi ro do thiên nhiên gây ra như lũ lụt, hoả hoạn, động đất, dịch bệnh,… có thể gây ra những thiệt hại không lường trước được cho cả DNVVN và ngân hàng, ảnh hưởng trực tiếp đến khả năng hoàn trả của doanh nghiệp, NHTM có thể bị mất vốn hoàn toàn. Mặc dù những rủi ro này là khó dự đoán nhưng bù lại nó chiếm tỷ lệ không lớn, mặt khác ngân hàng thường được chia sẻ thiệt hại với các Công ty Bảo hiểm hoặc được Nhà nước hỗ trợ nên chất lượng cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN chịu sự tác động khá nhỏ của yếu tố này. 1.2.4.2. Các nhân tố chủ quan - Chính sách cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN Thang Long University Library
  33. 33. 22 Chính sách cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN phản ánh định hướng cơ bản cho hoạt động cho vay, nó có ý nghĩa quyết định đến sự thành công hay thất bại của ngân hàng. Nếu chính sách cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN không hợp lý, không cân bằng được các mối quan hệ lợi ích an toàn, sinh lợi và lành mạnh, chính sách quá chú trọng mục tiêu sinh lợi, coi nhẹ mục tiêu an toàn và lành mạnh sẽ dẫn đến suy giảm chất lượng cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN. - Quy trình cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN Quy trình cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN là trình tự tổ chức thực hiện các bước kỹ thuật nghiệp vụ cơ bản, chỉ rõ cách làm, trình tự các bước từ khi bắt đầu đến khi kết thúc một giao dịch thuộc chức năng, nhiệm vụ của CBTD và lãnh đạo ngân hàng có liên quan. Quy trình cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN là yếu tố quan trọng, nếu nó được tổ chức khoa học, hợp lý sẽ cho phép bảo đảm thực hiện các khoản vay ngắn hạn của DNVVN có chất lượng. - Kiểm soát nội bộ Đây là hoạt động mang tính thường xuyên và cần thiết đối với mọi ngân hàng. Công tác kiểm tra nội bộ hoạt động kinh doanh của ngân hàng càng thường xuyên, chặt chẽ sẽ càng làm cho hoạt động cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN đúng hướng, thực hiện đúng các nguyên tắc, yêu cầu thể lệ trong qui chế cho vay cũng như qui trình cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN. Kiểm soát nội bộ là biện pháp mang tính chất ngăn ngừa, hạn chế những sai sót của CBTD, giúp cho hoạt động cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN kịp thời sửa chữa, tạo điều kiện thuận lợi nâng cao chất lượng cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN. - Tổ chức nhân sự Con người luôn là yếu tố quyết định đến sự thành bại trong mọi hoạt động kinh doanh nói chung và tất nhiên nó cũng không loại trừ khỏi hoạt động của một ngân hàng. Muốn nâng cao được hiệu quả trong kinh doanh, chất lượng trong hoạt động cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN, ngân hàng cần phải có một đội ngũ CBTD giỏi, được đào tạo có hệ thống, am hiểu và có kiến thức phong phú về thị trường đặc biệt trong lĩnh vực cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN, nắm vững những văn bản pháp luật có liên quan đến hoạt động cho vay ngắn hạn và hoạt động của DNVVN. Trong bố trí sử dụng, CBTD cần phải được sàng lọc kỹ càng và phải có kế hoạch thường xuyên bồi dưỡng những kiến thức cần thiết để bắt kịp với nhịp độ phát triển và biến đổi của nền kinh tế thị trường. Ngoài ra, họ còn phải có tiêu chuẩn về đạo đức và sự liêm khiết, bởi lẽ nếu CBTD thiếu trách nhiệm hay cố tình vi phạm có thể sẽ gây tổn thất rất lớn cho ngân hàng. Như thế mới đảm bảo chất lượng cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN được nâng lên. - Thông tin tín dụng Hoạt động cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN muốn đạt được hiệu quả cao, an toàn cần
  34. 34. 23 phải có hệ thống thông tin hữu hiệu phục vụ cho công tác này. Vai trò và yêu cầu thông tin phục vụ công tác cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN và kinh doanh ngân hàng là hết sức quan trọng. Muốn nâng cao chất lượng cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN, ngân hàng cần xây dựng được hệ thống thông tin đầy đủ và linh hoạt, nhờ đó cung cấp các thông tin chính xác, kịp thời, tăng cường khả năng phòng ngừa rủi ro cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN. Từ đó giúp nâng cao chất lượng cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN của NHTM. Thang Long University Library
  35. 35. 24 KẾT LUẬN CHƢƠNG 1 Chương 1 của khóa luận đã đề cập đến một số cơ sở lý luận chung về NHTM và chất lượng cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN, từ khái niệm đến đặc điểm và vai trò. Trong chương 1 cũng đã đề cập chi tiết đến những chỉ tiêu đánh giá chất lượng cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN cũng như những yếu tố chủ quan và khách quan ảnh hưởng lên chất lượng cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN, tạo tiền đề cho khóa luận tiếp tục phân tích đánh giá thực trạng cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN tại Ngân hàng TMCP Quân Đội – Chi nhánh Sở giao dịch 1.
  36. 36. 25 CHƢƠNG 2. THỰC TRẠNG CHẤT LƢỢNG CHO VAY NGẮN HẠN DOANH NGHIỆP VỪA VÀ NHỎ TẠI NGÂN HÀNG THƢƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN QUÂN ĐỘI - CHI NHÁNH SỞ GIAO DỊCH 1 2.1. Lịch sử phát triển của Ngân hàng thƣơng mại cổ phần Quân Đội – Chi nhánh Sở giao dịch 1 Tên doanh nghiệp: Ngân hàng thương mại cổ phần Quân Đội – Chi nhánh Sở giao dịch 1. Giám đốc: Nguyễn Văn Cường Địa chỉ: Số 21 – Cát Linh – Phường Cát Linh – Quận Đống Đa – Hà Nội. Điện thoại: (04) 6253 555 Fax: (04) 6270 4888 Ngày 28/03/2005, sau khi Hội sở chính của Ngân hàng TMCP Quân Đội được chuyển từ 28A – Điện Biên Phủ - Quận Ba Đình về số 3 – Liễu Giai – Quận Ba Đình thì Chi nhánh SGD 1 đồng thời được thành lập theo quyết định số 09/2005/QĐ-HĐQT ngày 28/03/2005, khi ấy mang tên là Chi nhánh SGD Hà Nội, do ông Lê Văn Minh là Tổng giám đốc Ngân hàng TMCP Quân Đội kiêm Giám đốc Chi nhánh. Chi nhánh SGD 1 là một trong những chi nhánh cấp 1 đầu tiên và có quy mô lớn của Ngân hàng TMCP Quân Đội. Đến tháng 6/2012, cùng với Hội sở chính, Chi nhánh được chuyển về số 21 – Cát Linh - Phường Cát Linh – Quận Đống Đa. Địa chỉ cũ của chi nhánh tại số 3 – Liễu Giai hiện nay là nơi giao dịch của Chi nhánh Ba Đình. Ngày 11/07/2014, Chi nhánh được đổi tên từ SGD Hà Nội thành Chi nhánh SGD 1. Trải qua hơn 8 năm hình thành và phát triển, Chi nhánh SGD 1 đã có những bước đi vững chắc, có được nền tảng cơ sở vật chất khang trang và hiện đại, đội ngũ nhân lực đông đảo lên tới 148 người với năng lực làm việc tốt và kinh nghiệm làm việc dày dạn. Hoạt động của Chi nhánh được đánh giá là rất đa dạng và đáp ứng tốt nhu cầu của khách hàng trong và ngoài địa bàn quận Đống Đa và trở thành một trong những chi nhánh đem lại lợi nhuận lớn cho Ngân hàng TMCP Quân Đội. Các thành tích mà Chi nhánh SGD 1 đã đạt được trong suốt 8 năm hình thành và phát triển: Chi nhánh đạt doanh thu cao nhất khu vực miền Bắc 6 tháng đầu năm 2007.+ Giai đoạn năm 2007 – 2010 Chi nhánh SGD 1 đều nằm trong Top 10 chi+ nhánh có doanh thu cao nhất khu vực miền Bắc. Đạt nhiều thành tích cao trong các cuộc thi nghiệp vụ ngân hàng và các+ Thang Long University Library
  37. 37. 26 chương trình giao lưu văn nghệ và thể thao do Ngân hàng TMCP Quân Đội tổ chức. Có 17 cá nhân được trao bằng khen danh hiệu “Cán bộ tín dụng giỏi” –+ danh hiệu trao hàng năm của Ngân hàng TMCP Quân Đội. 2.2. Quy định cho vay ngắn hạn doanh nghiệp vừa và nhỏ tại Ngân hàng thƣơng mại cổ phần Quân Đội - Chi nhánh Sở giao dịch 1 Các quy định cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN của Chi nhánh SGD 1 về nguyên tắc, điều kiện, biện pháp đảm bảo tiền vay và quy trình cho vay phải tuân theo các quy định chung của pháp luật về cho vay ngắn hạn như đã trình bày ở chương 1 và các quy định của Ngân hàng TMCP Quân Đội mà mỗi chi nhánh sẽ có thêm những quy định chi tiết và cụ thể. 2.2.1. Nguyên tắc và điều kiện cho vay ngắn hạn doanh nghiệp vừa và nhỏ tại Ngân hàng TMCP Quân Đội - Chi nhánh Sở giao dịch 1 2.2.1.1. Nguyên tắc cho vay ngắn hạn doanh nghiệp vừa và nhỏ tại Chi nhánh Sở giao dịch 1 Thực tiễn và lý thuyết có sự đồng nhất ở chỗ DNVVN vay vốn ngắn hạn tại Chi nhánh SGD 1 phải tuân thủ đầy đủ hai nguyên tắc: tiền vay phải được sử dụng đúng mục đích đã thỏa thuận trong hợp đồng cho vay; tiền vay phải hoàn trả đúng hạn, đầy đủ cả gốc và lãi. Bởi đây là hai nguyên tắc cơ bản áp dụng cho tất cả các loại hình cho vay trong đó có cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN, để đảm bảo tính an toàn và sinh lợi cho ngân hàng. Tuy nhiên, do đặc thù hoạt động kinh doanh nên ngoài hai nguyên tắc trên, tại Chi nhánh SGD 1 còn yêu cầu khách hàng DNVVN vay vốn thì phải đảm bảo thực hiện thêm nguyên tắc thứ ba: Vốn vay ngắn hạn phải được DNVVN thực hiện các biện pháp đảm bảo tiền vay. Trong nền kinh tế thị trường thì việc dự báo các sự kiện xảy ra trong tương lai chỉ mang tính tương đối, khó chính xác. Vì vậy, mặc dù SGD 1 đã tiến hành thẩm định, đánh giá khả năng trả nợ của DNVVN trước khi chấp thuận cho vay nhưng chi nhánh vẫn cần doanh nghiệp thực hiện các biện pháp đảm bảo tiền vay để phòng ngừa rủi ro. 2.2.1.2. Điều kiện cho vay ngắn hạn doanh nghiệp vừa và nhỏ tại Chi nhánh Sở giao dịch 1 Điều kiện cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN tại SGD 1 cũng tuân thủ các điều kiện chung nhất đã được nêu trong mục 1.2.5. Tuy nhiên, Chi nhánh SGD 1 đã quy định những điều kiện cụ thể hơn cho sản phẩm cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN như sau: Điều kiện 1: DNVVN phải có đủ tư cách pháp lý. DNVVN là công ty trách nhiệm hữu hạn hoặc công ty cổ phần phải được công nhận là pháp nhân theo quy định tại điều 94 và 96 – Luật dân sự số 33/2005/QH11 và các quy định khác của luật pháp Việt Nam.
  38. 38. 27 Với DNVVN là công ty hợp danh thì mọi thành viên hợp danh nên công ty phải có đủ năng lực pháp luật dân sự, năng lực hành vi dân sự và hoạt động theo Luật doanh nghiệp 2005. Với DNVVN là doanh nghiệp tư nhân thì chủ doanh nghiệp phải có đủ năng lực pháp luật dân sự, năng lực hành vi dân sự theo Luật doanh nghiệp 2005. Riêng với DNVVN là công ty con, chịu chế độ hạch toán phụ thuộc thì phải có giấy ủy quyền vay vốn ngắn hạn của pháp nhân trực tiếp quản lý. Điều kiện 2: Vốn vay phải được sử dụng hợp pháp. DNVVN phải sử dụng vốn vay ngắn hạn vào mục đích hợp pháp, không bị pháp luật nghiêm cấm và đúng mục đích đã cam kết trong hợp đồng tín dụng. Điều kiện 3: DNVVN phải có năng lực tài chính lành mạnh, đủ để hoàn trả tiền vay đúng hạn cam kết. DNVVN phải hoạt động kinh doanh có lãi trong hai năm liên tiếp trước trời điểm vay vốn ngắn hạn. DNVVN không có nợ khó đòi hoặc nợ quá hạn tại Ngân hàng TMCP Quân Đội trong 6 tháng gần nhất. DNVVN vay ngắn hạn để thực hiện một phương án thì doanh nghiệp phải có tối thiểu 10% vốn tự có trong tổng nhu cầu vốn. Riêng với DNVVN có mức tín nhiệm ở mức tốt nhất tại SGD 1, nếu vốn tự có thấp hơn 10% trong tổng nhu cầu vốn thì quyết định cho vay sẽ do Giám đốc chi nhánh quyết định. Điều kiện 4: DNVVN phải có phương án sử dụng vốn vay ngắn hạn vào sản xuất kinh doanh khả thi và hiệu quả. Phương án sử dụng vốn vay ngắn hạn của DNVVN sẽ được SGD 1 thẩm định và đánh giá mức độ khả thi trước khi quyết định có cho vay vốn hay không. Điều kiện 5: DNVVN phải có phương án trả nợ khả thi. Chi nhánh SGD 1 yêu cầu DNVVN phải lập kế hoạch trả nợ và xem xét phương án trả nợ này cùng với năng lực tài chính của doanh nghiệp liệu có là một phương án khả thi hay không để đưa ra quyết định cho vay. Điều kiện 6: DNVVN phải thực hiện đảm bảo tiền vay ngắn hạn theo quy định. Nếu DNVVN sử dụng tài sản để đảm bảo cho khoản vay ngắn hạn thì điều kiện của TSĐB như sau: TSBĐ bao gồm: Động sản (động sản không phải đăng ký quyền sở hữu+ và động sản phải đăng ký quyền sở hữu) và bất động sản. TSBĐ tồn tại dưới ba hình thức là: vật (phương tiện giao thông, kim khí+ đá quý, máy móc thiết bị, nguyên nhiên vật liệu, hàng hóa,…); giấy tờ có giá (cổ Thang Long University Library
  39. 39. 28 phiếu, trái phiếu, hối phiếu, kỳ phiếu, tín phiếu, chứng chỉ tiền gửi, séc, chứng chỉ quỹ,…) và quyền tài sản (quyền tác giả, quyền sở hữu công nghiệp, quyền đòi nợ, quyền được nhận bảo hiểm, quyền góp vốn kinh doanh, quyền khai thác tài nguyên, lợi tức và các quyền phát sinh từ tài sản cầm cố, quyền sử dụng đất,…). Tài sản DNVVN dùng để đảm bảo cho khoản vay ngắn hạn phải được+ nêu đầy đủ thông tin trong hồ sơ TSĐB. Tài sản DNVVN muốn dùng làm TSĐB phải được Chi nhánh SGD 1+ thẩm định để đảm bảo tài sản đó hợp pháp, tuân thủ các quy định trong luật pháp Việt Nam hiện hành, như: tài sản không có tranh chấp, hay tài sản phải được chủ sở hữu mua bảo hiểm,… Tài sản mà DNVVN đem đến dùng làm TSĐB phải được Chi nhánh SGD 1+ định giá, giá trị hiện thời của nó phải đủ để đảm bảo cho khoản vay. Giá trị TSĐB tiền vay ngắn hạn sẽ được thỏa thuận giữa Chi nhánh SGD 1+ và DNVVN vay vốn trên cơ sở tham khảo giá do SGD 1 định giá, giá trị còn lại theo ghi chép của kế toán thuộc DNVVN, và giá thị trường của tài sản,… Đối với TSĐB đem cầm cố, thế chấp thì mức cho vay tối đa bằng 75% giá trị TSĐB. 2.2.2. Các biện pháp đảm bảo tiền vay ngắn hạn doanh nghiệp vừa và nhỏ tại Chi nhánh Sở giao dịch 1 Chi nhánh SGD 1 cũng áp dụng các biện pháp đảm bảo tiền vay ngắn hạn DNVVN tương tự như trong quy định về các biện pháp đảm bảo tiền vay ở mục 1.1.7. Bảo đảm tiền vay ngắn hạn bằng tài sản: Bảo đảm tiền vay ngắn hạn bằng tài sản của DNVVN tham gia vay vốn:+ cầm cố tài sản, thế chấp tài sản, bảo đảm bằng tài sản hình thành từ vốn vay. Bảo đảm tiền vay ngắn hạn bằng tài sản của bên thứ ba.+ Không bảo đảm tiền vay ngắn hạn (tín chấp): DNVVN muốn đảm bảo tiền vay ngắn hạn bằng uy tín thì phải có thời gian cộng tác trong thời gian dài nhất định và thỏa mãn đồng thời các quy định về: Mức uy tín của DNVVN tại Chi nhánh SGD 1 và tại các chi nhánh khác+ của DNVVN thuộc hệ thống Ngân hàng TMCP Quân Đội phải đạt mức Tốt (đánh giá theo các tiêu chí trong quy định của Ngân hàng TMCP Quân Đội) trở lên. Các mức xếp hạng là: Kém, Trung bình, Khá, Tốt, Rất tốt. Tùy vào mức uy tín của DNVVN, quy mô khoản vay và quy mô vốn của+ DNVVN, SGD 1 sẽ cho doanh nghiệp vay ngắn hạn không cần TSĐB với bao nhiêu phần trăm trong tổng nhu cầu vốn ngắn hạn mà DNVVN xin vay, phần còn lại của khoản vay doanh nghiệp vẫn cần đảm bảo bằng tài sản.
  40. 40. 29 2.2.3. Quy trình cho vay ngắn hạn doanh nghiệp vừa và nhỏ tại Chi nhánh Sở giao dịch 1 Quy trình cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN của Chi nhánh SGD 1 được tóm tắt trong hình 2.1 dưới đây: Sơ đồ 2.1. Quy trình cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN tại Chi nhánh SGD 1 (Nguồn: Phòng Kế hoạch – Kinh doanh) Bước 1: Lập hồ sơ vay vốn ngắn hạn Khi DNVVN có nhu cầu vay vốn phải liên hệ với ngân hàng. Trưởng Phòng khách hàng SME sẽ chỉ định một CBTD ra tiếp nhận nhu cầu vay vốn của doanh ngiệp và hướng dẫn khách hàng lập hồ sơ vay vốn theo yêu cầu của Chi nhánh SGD 1. Bộ hồ sơ xin vay vốn ngắn hạn tại Chi nhánh SGD 1 gồm có: - Đơn đề nghị xin vay vốn ngắn hạn của DNVVN theo mẫu của Ngân hàng TMCP Quân Đội. - Hồ sơ pháp lý. - Hồ sơ kinh tế. - Hồ sơ về khoản vay. - Hồ sơ đảm bảo tiền vay. Bước 2: Thu thập thêm thông tin Ngoài các thông tin thu thập được từ việc đến thực tế tại DNVVN xin vay vốn, Bƣớc 1 • Lập hồ sơ vay vốn ngắn hạn Bƣớc 2 • Thu thập thêm thông tin Bƣớc 3 • Thẩm định tín dụng Bƣớc 4 • Lập Báo cảo thẩm định cho vay ngắn hạn Bƣớc 5 • Ký kết hợp đồng cho vay và giải ngân Bƣớc 6 • Thu nợ và giám sát khoản vay ngắn hạn Bƣớc 7 • Kết thúc, thanh lý hợp đồng cho vay ngắn hạn DNVVN Thang Long University Library

×