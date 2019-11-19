luan van ke toan theo mo hinh cong ty me tai cong ty thep, 9d

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. i PHẦN MỞ ĐẦU 1. Tính cấp thiết của đề tài Mô hình công ty mẹ -công ty con đã đem lại hiệu quả hơn nhiều cho các doanh nghiệp, theo sự chỉ đạo của Bộ Công nghiệp Tổng Công ty Thép Việt Nam đã chính thức chuyển sang hoạt động theo mô hình Công ty mẹ - Công ty con nhằm mục đích khẳng định vị thế một tạp đoàn công nghiệp hàng đầu Việt Nam và khu vực. Để thực hiện được mục tiêu đó trước hết đòi hỏi phải tiến hành đồng bộ hóa hệ thống kế toán cũng như quản lý tài chính của mình. Việc đổi mới tổ chức quản lý từ mô hình Tổng công ty sang mô hình công ty mẹ-con đã trong giai đoạn chuyển đổi này đã gây không ít khó khăn cho các Tổng công ty trong đó có Tổng công ty Thép Việt Nam. Các vấn đề lý luận tổ chức công tác kế toán theo loại hình công ty mẹ - con đang được nhiều nhà quản lý kế toán quan tâm nghiên cứu, bổ sung hoàn thiện cho phù hợp với điều kiện chuyển đổi doanh nghiệp ở doanh nghiệp ở Việt Nam. Vì vậy, tác giả đã chọn đề tài: “Hoàn thiện tổ chức kế toán theo mô hình công ty mẹ, công ty con tại Tổng Công ty Thép Việt Nam” làm đề tài nghiên cứu cho mình 2. Mục đích nghiên cứu Đề tài đi vào nghiên cứu quá trình chuyển đổi quản lý theo mô hình mới ảnh hưởng đến tổ chức kế toán. Đánh giá thực trạng tổ chức kế toán sau hơn 2 năm chuyển đổi. Nghiên cứu đưa ra các giải pháp hoàn thiện tổ chức kế toán cho VSC theo mô hình Công ty mẹ - Công ty con. 3. Phương pháp nghiên cứu Luận văn sử dụng phương pháp luận duy vật biện chứng, kết hợp nghiên cứu lý luận với khảo sát thực tế mô hình tổ chức công tác kế toán tại Tổng công ty Thép Việt Nam. Phương pháp kỹ thuật: Kết hợp với các phương pháp khảo sát, so sánh phân tích, đánh giá, tổng hợp, quy nạp, diễn giải… 4. Kết cấu của luận văn Ngoài phần mở đầu kết luận, mục lục, danh mục tài liệu tham khảo, luận văn được chia làm 3 chương Chương 1: Cơ sở lý luận về tổ chức kế toán theo mô hình công ty mẹ- công ty con trong các doanh nghiệp Chương 2: Thực trạng tổ chức kế toán theo mô hình công ty mẹ- công ty con tại Tổng Công ty Thép Việt Nam Chương 3: Phương hướng và giải pháp hoàn thiện tổ chức kế toán theo mô hình công ty mẹ - công ty con tại Tổng Công ty Thép Việt Nam
  2. 2. ii CHƯƠNG 1: CƠ SỞ LÝ LUẬN VỀ TỔ CHỨC KẾ TOÁN THEO MÔ HÌNH CÔNG TY MẸ - CÔNG TY CON TRONG CÁC DOANH NGHIỆP 1.1 Mô hình công ty mẹ - công ty con và đặc điểm tổ chức quản lý theo mô hình công ty mẹ - công ty con 1.1.1 Mô hình tổ chức Tổng công ty 1.1.1.1 Khái niệm và đặc điểm của Tổng công ty Tổng công ty là một loại hình doanh nghiệp Nhà nước, hình thành bằng hình thức liên kết kinh tế trên cơ sở tự đầu tư, góp vốn giữa các công ty nhà nước, giữa công ty nhà nước với các doanh nghiệp khác hoặc được hình thành trên cơ sở tổ chức và liên kết các đơn vị thành viên có mối quan hệ gắn bó với nhau về lợi ích kinh tế, công nghệ, thị trường và các dịch vụ kinh doanh khác, hoạt động trong một hoặc một số chuyên ngành kinh tế-kỹ thuật chính nhằm tăng cường khả năng kinh doanh và thực hiện lợi ích của các đơn vị thành viên và toàn tổng công ty. Tổng công ty có những đặc điểm sau: - Thuộc sở hữu Nhà nước - Là pháp nhân kinh tế - Có qui mô lớn thoả mãn các điều kiện theo luật định - Bao gồm các tổ chức thành viên hoạt động trong cùng một ngành hoặc nhiều ngành khác nhau. - Mối liên kết giữa các thành viên tổng công ty nhằm mục tiêu chung là tối đa hoá lợi nhuận, nâng cao năng lực kinh doanh và cạnh tranh của các thành viên để thực hiện chiến lược phát triển kinh tế-xã hội từng thời kỳ. 1.1.1.2 Các loại hình tổng công ty  Theo tính chất chuyên môn hoá: được chia ra làm 2 loại: Tổng công ty chuyên ngành và Tổng công ty đa ngành.  Theo hình thức liên kết giữa các thành viên: Tổng công ty liên kết ngang, Tổng công ty liên kết dọc, Tổng công ty liên kết hỗn hợp.  Theo mức độ liên kết giữa các thành viên: TCT liên kết chặt chẽ, TCT liên kết lỏng lẻo.  Theo qui mô của tổng công ty: Chia ra TCT 90 và Tổng Công ty 91
  3. 3. iii (90,91 là số quyết định thành lập của Thủ tướng chính phủ) 1.1.1.3 Đặc điểm tổ chức quản lý kinh doanh, cơ chế tài chính của tổng công ty Tổng công ty là pháp nhân kinh tế, thuộc sở hữu Nhà nước, chịu sự quản lý của các Bộ, cơ quan ngang Bộ, cơ quan thuộc Chính phủ, Uỷ ban nhân dân lý nhà nước, vừa là những cơ quan thực hiện quyền sở hữu nhà nước đối với tổng công ty. Quan hệ giữa tổng công ty và thành viên là quan hệ cấp trên-cấp dưới, nặng về ràng buộc theo cấp hành chính hơn là sự gắn kết lợi ích kinh tế thông qua quan hệ tài chính. Các công ty thành viên là một pháp nhân độc lập nhưng vẫn chịu sự ràng buộc với TCT. 1.1.2 Mô hình tổ chức công ty mẹ-công ty con 1.1.2.1 Đặc điểm tổ chức quản lý kinh doanh *Công ty mẹ-con: Công ty nắm giữ hơn 50% vốn điều lệ của công ty khác gọi là công ty mẹ. Công ty bị công ty khác nắm giữ hơn 50% vốn điều lệ gọi là công ty con. Đặc trưng về cơ cấu tổ chức quản lý: Tổ hợp công ty mẹ-con chỉ được xem như một chủ thể kinh tế chứ không phải là chủ thể pháp lý. Công ty mẹ và các công ty con giữ tính độc lập về mặt pháp lý và đều có cơ quan quyền lực riêng. 1.1.2.2 Quan hệ tài chính giữa công ty mẹ và công ty con * Quan hệ đầu tư vốn: Công ty mẹ là nhà đầu tư vào công ty con thông qua soát và chi phối ( Trên 50% vốn điều lệ ở công ty con ). * Quan hệ tín dụng, mua bán, thuê và cho thuê: Công ty mẹ và các công ty con là những pháp nhân kinh tế độc lập, có quan hệ bình đẳng với nhau trong việc cấp tín dụng, mua bán trao đổi, thuê và cho thuê tài sản. * Quan hệ phân phối kết quả: Công ty mẹ được nhận lợi nhuận từ khoản đầu tư vào công ty con theo tỷ lệ vốn góp vào công ty con. Khoản lợi nhuận này thuộc nội dung thu nhập hoạt động tài chính của công ty mẹ. * Quan hệ hạch toán Quan hệ hạch toán giữa công ty mẹ và các công ty con chủ yếu là mối quan hệ trong việc tổ chức thu nhận, xử lý, cung cấp thông tin để lập báo cáo tài chính hợp nhất. 1.2 Vai trò, nguyên tắc và nội dung tổ chức kế toán trong các doanh nghiệp 1.2.1 Vai trò và nguyên tắc tổ chức kế toán trong các doanh nghiệp Vai trò: Tổ chức công tác kế toán là tổ chức thực hiện các chuẩn mực và chế độ kế toán để phản ánh tình hình tài chính và kết quả hoạt động sản xuất, kinh
  4. 4. iv doanh, tổ chức thực hiện chế độ kiểm tra kế toán, chế độ bảo quản luu trữ tài liệu kế toán, cung cấp thông tin tài liệu kế toán và các nhiệm vụ khác của kế toán . - Nguyên tắc tổ chức kế toán trong doanh nghiệp Đảm bảo thu nhận và hệ thống hóa thông tin và cung cấp thông tin kế toán đáng tin cậy phục vụ cho công tác quản lý doanh nghiệp, phù hợp với quy mô và đặc điểm tổ chức sản xuất, kinh doanh, tổ chức quản lý của doanh nghiệp. Tuân thủ theo chuẩn mực kế toán và các chế độ kế toán hiện hành. 1.2.2 Nội dung tổ chức kế toán trong các doanh nghiệp 1.2.2.1 Tổ chức bộ máy kế toán Bộ máy kế toán trong các doanh nghiệp có thể theo 1 trong 3 hình thức sau đây  Hình thức tổ chức bộ máy kế toán tập trung: Toàn doanh nghiệp chỉ tổ chức một phòng kế toán trung tâm (ở văn phòng công ty, Tổng công ty…), còn ở các đơn vị phụ thuộc không có tổ chức kế toán riêng.  Hình thức tổ chức bộ máy kế toán phân tán: Theo hình thức này, doanh nghiệp thành lập phòng kế toán trung tâm, còn ở các đơn vị kế toán cấp cơ sở đều có tổ chức kế toán riêng.  Hình thức tổ chức bộ máy kế toán vừa tập trung vừa phân tán: Theo hình thức này, ở đơn vị kế toán cấp trên vẫn lập phòng kế toán trung tâm, còn ở các đơn vị kế toán cấp cơ sở sẽ tùy thuộc vào quy mô, yêu cầu quản lý và trình độ cán bộ quản lý mà có thể tổ chức kế toán riêng hoặc không tổ chức kế toán riêng. 1.2.2.2 Tổ chức công tác kế toán a, Tổ chức chứng từ kế toán Chứng từ kế toán là những giấy tờ và vật mang tin phản ánh nghiệp vụ kinh tế tài chính phát sinh và đã hoàn thành. Tổ chức chứng từ kế toán bao gổm:  Tổ chức thực hiện các quy định pháp luật về chế độ chứng từ kế toán - Tổ chức việc lập, ký chứng từ kế toán - Tổ chức thực hiện chứng từ kế toán bắt buộc, chứng từ kế toán hướng dẫn - Tổ chức thực hiện chế độ hóa đơn bán hàng - Tổ chức thực hiện chế độ chứng từ điện tử  Tổ chức thu nhận thông tin kế toán phản ánh trong chứng từ kế toán
  5. 5. v Thông tin kế toán là những thông tin về sự vận động của đối tượng kế toán cần được thu nhận đẩy đủ kịp thời.Thông tin, số liệu trên chứng từ kế toán là căn cứ để ghi sổ kế toán.  Tổ chức kiểm tra và xử lý chứng từ kế toán Chứng từ kế toán trước khi ghi sổ phải được kiểm tra chặt chẽ nhằm đảm bảo tính trung thực, tính hợp pháp và hợp lý của nghiệp vụ kính tế, tài chính phát sinh phản ánh trong chứng từ.  Tổ chức luân chuyển chứng từ kế toán Quy trình luân chuyển chứng từ cần được kế toán trưởng xây dựng cho từng loại nghiệp vụ kinh tế - tài chính phát sinh tại đơn vị từ khâu lập chứng từ đến khâu đưa vào bảo khoản lưu trữ. b, Tổ chức hệ thống tài khoản Dựa vào hệ thống tài khoản kế toán do Bộ Tài chính ban hành, doanh nghiệp căn cứ vào chức năng, nhiệm vụ và tính chất hoạt động của doanh nghiệp mình cũng như đặc điểm sản xuất kinh doanh và yêu cầu quản lý để nghiên cứu, lựa chọn các tài khoản kế toán phù hợp cần thiết để hình thành một hệ thống tài khoản kế toán cho đơn vị mình. c, Tổ chức hệ thống sổ sách kế toán  Tổ chức thực hiện các quy định pháp luật về sổ kế toán - Tổ chức việc mở sổ, ghi sổ, khóa sổ kế toán - Tổ chức việc sửa chữa sổ kế toán  Lựa chọn hình thức kế toán và hệ thống sổ kế toán áp dụng Theo chế độ kế toán doanh nghiệp hiện hành, có 5 hình thức kế toán được quy định: Hình thức kế toán Nhật ký - Sổ Cái; hình thức kế toán Chứng từ ghi sổ; hình thức kế toán Nhật ký chung; hình thức kế toán Nhật ký - chứng từ và hình thức kế toán trên máy vi tính. d, Tổ chức hệ thống báo cáo tài chính Theo chuẩn mực kế toán số 01 “ Báo cáo tài chính phản ánh tình hình tài chính của doanh nghiệp bằng cách tổng hợp các nghiệp vụ kinh tế, tài chính có cùng tính chất kinh tế thành các yếu tố của báo cáo tài chính. Tổ chức báo cáo tài chính bao gồm: - Tổ chức thực hiện các quy đinh pháp luật về báo cáo tài chính - Tổ chức lập báo cáo tài chính
  6. 6. vi - Tổ chức thực hiện nộp và công khai báo cáo tài chính 1.2.2.3 Tổ chức thực hiện chế độ kiểm tra kế toán Là việc các cơ quan quản lý thực hiện việc kiểm tra việc thực hiện các nội dung công tác kế toán; kiểm tra việc tổ chức bộ máy kế toán và người làm kế toán; Kiểm tra việc tổ chức quản lý và hoạt động nghề nghiệp kế toán; Kiểm tra việc chấp hành các quy định khách của pháp luật về kế toán. 1.3 Đặc điểm mô hình công ty mẹ - công ty con và tổ chức kế toán theo mô hình công ty mẹ -công ty con trong doanh nghiệp 1.3.1 Đặc điểm mô hình công ty mẹ - công ty con và ảnh hưởng tới tổ chức kế toán trong doanh nghiệp Công ty mẹ-con là một chủ thể kinh tế, nhưng không phải là chủ thể pháp lý, nó không có tư cách pháp nhân. Bởi vậy tổ chức công tác kế toán ở cả tập đoàn kinh tế với tư cách một thực thể kinh tế hợp nhất sẽ không mang tính pháp lý. Mặt khác, do công ty mẹ-con là một chủ thể kinh tế, hợp nhất bởi các công ty có mối liên kết gắn chặt với lợi ích đầu tư tài chính nên ngoài việc tổ chức thực hiện chế độ báo cáo tài chính của riêng từng công ty thành viên còn phải tổ chức cung cấp thông tin về tổ hợp công ty mẹ-con với tư cách một thực thể kinh tế thống nhất, thông qua việc lập và trình bày các báo cáo tài chính hợp nhất. Nội dung tổ chức kế toán theo mô hình công ty mẹ-công ty con trong các doanh nghiệp 1.3.1.1 Tổ chức bộ máy kế toán Tổ chức bộ máy kế toán trong mô hình này với nhiệm vụ trọng tâm là sắp xếp nhân sự cho việc thực hiện thu thập xử lý các số liệu kế toán từ các công ty con, công ty trực thuộc để lập Báo cáo tài chính hợp nhất cho toàn tập đoàn 1.3.1.2 Tổ chức công tác kế toán theo mô hình công ty mẹ - công ty con a, Tổ chức chứng từ kế toán Căn cứ vào hệ thống chứng từ kế toán do Bộ Tài chính ban hành, mỗi đơn vị lựa chọn những chứng từ kế toán cần vận dụng phù hợp với hoạt động của đơn vị mình. Hệ thống chứng từ áp dụng cho công ty mẹ, và từng công ty con được lựa chọn thống nhất, đồng thời quy định, hướng dẫn các bộ phận liên quan ghi chép đúng, chính xác, đầy đủ các yếu tố trên chứng từ kế toán. b, Tổ chức hệ thống tài khoản và sổ sách kế toán
  7. 7. vii . Hiện nay các doanh nghiệp đang áp dụng hệ thống tài khoản và hệ thống sổ kế toán theo Quyết định số 15/QĐ-BTC ngày 20 tháng 3 năm 2006 của Bộ Tài chính quy định. Ngoài ra được bổ sung chi tiết nhằm đảm bảo xử lý, tổng hợp số liệu để cung cấp số liệu lập báo cáo tài chính riêng của của từng đơn vị đồng thời cung cấp số liệu phục vụ lập báo cáo tài chính hợp nhất của tập đoàn c,Tổ chức lập báo cáo tài chính hợp nhất Báo cáo tài chính riêng của công ty mẹ và từng công ty con được trình bày theo yêu cầu, nguyên tắc, và phương pháp chung qui định trong các chuẩn mực kế toán và chế độ kế toán. Báo cáo tài chính hợp nhất là báo cáo tài chính của một tập đoàn được trình bày như báo cáo tài chính của một doanh nghiệp dựa trên các số liệu báo cáo của các công ty con gửi lên và của bản thân công ty mẹ. BCTCHN được lập trên cơ sở hướng dẫn của chuẩn mực kế toán số 25- “BCTC hợp nhất và kế toán các khoản đầu tư vào công ty con” 1.3.1.3 Tổ chức kiểm tra kế toán Các tập đoàn kinh tế có sử dụng vốn và ngân sách nhà nước hoạt động kiểm tra kế toán có thể được thực hiện bởi các cơ quan Nhà nước có thẩm quyền như: Kiểm toán Nhà nước, thanh tra chính phủ…Trong một tập đoàn thì hoạt động kiểm tra kế toán tại các công ty con còn có thể do bản thân công ty mẹ trực tiếp thực hiện. 1.4 Kinh nghiệm một số nước về tổ chức kế toán theo mô hình công ty mẹ - công ty con. 1.4.1 Về tổ chức bộ máy kế toán Trên thế giới, không có quy định chính thức về tổ chức bộ máy kế toán. Tuỳ thuộc vào quy mô của từng tập đoàn, yêu cầu về tổ chức thông tin tài chính theo lĩnh vực, bộ phận, khu vực địa lý mà có tổ chức bộ máy kế toán một cách phù hợp. 1.4.2 Về báo cáo tài chính hợp nhất của tập đoàn Trên thế giới, quy định về công tác lập và trình bày Báo cáo tài chính hợp nhất của các quốc gia tuy có ít nhiều khác nhau do phạm vi các đối tuợng phải lập và trình bày báo cáo tài chính hợp nhất khác nhau. Nhưng nhìn chung, phần lớn các quốc gia đều tuân thủ các quy định về lập và trình bày báo cáo tài chính hợp nhất của Uỷ ban chuẩn mực kế toán quốc tế.
  8. 8. viii CHƯƠNG 2: THỰC TRẠNG TỔ CHỨC KẾ TOÁN THEO MÔ HÌNH CÔNG TY MẸ - CÔNG TY CON TẠI TỔNG CÔNG TY THÉP VIỆT NAM 2.1 Tổng quan chung về Tổng công ty Thép Việt Nam 2.1.1 Lịch sử hình thành và phát triển Tổng Công ty Thép Việt Nam được Thủ tướng chính phủ ký quyết định thành lập số 255/TTg ngày 29 tháng 4 năm 1995. Tên giao dịch quốc tế là VIETNAM STEEL CORPORATION. Tổng Công ty Thép Việt Nam hiện nay được hình thành trên những nền tảng và nguồn lực hợp nhất của 2 Tổng Công ty: Tổng Công ty Thép và Tổng Công ty Kim khí. VSC chính thức chuyển sang hoạt động theo mô hình công ty mẹ - công ty con từ 21/06/2007 theo quyết định của Thủ tướng chính phủ. 2.1.2 Đặc điểm tổ chức hoạt động kinh doanh tại Tổng Công ty Thép Việt Nam Công ty mẹ - Tổng Công ty là doanh nghiệp nhà nước, thực hiện chức năng trực tiếp điều hành sản xuất kinh doanh và đầu tư tài chính. Tổ chức và hoạt động theo Điều lệ được Thủ tướng Chính phủ phê duyệt tại Quyết định số 91/2007/QĐ- TTg ngày 21/6/2007 và các văn bản pháp quy hướng dẫn, chỉ đạo thực hiện của Bộ Công thương, các Bộ ngành chức năng Nhà nước 2.1.3 Quá trình chuyển đổi mô hình tổ chức tại Tổng công ty Kể từ khi được thành lập năm 1995 đến nay VSC có vai trò quan trọng đối với sự tăng trưởng kinh tế, tạo đà phát triển và góp phần không nhỏ tạo nện sự khởi sắc của nền kinh tế Việt Nam. Tuy nhiên,mô hình TCT vẫn còn bộc lộ nhiều hạn chế. Nhắm khắc phục những hạn chế của mô hình TCT theo hướng dẫn của Bộ Công nghiệp Tổng công ty Thép Việt Nam đã chuyển đổi sang hoạt động theo mô hình công ty mẹ - công ty con đây là cơ sở để tiến tới hình thành một tập đoàn ngành thép vững mạnh. 2.2 Thực trạng tổ chức kế toán theo mô hình công ty mẹ-công ty con tại Tổng công ty Thép Việt Nam 2.2.1 Tổ chức bộ máy kế toán Khi chuyển đổi sang mô hình công ty mẹ-công ty con về cơ bản bộ máy kế của toàn tập đoàn vẫn giữ nguyên bộ máy kế toán như trước đây, tổ chức công tác
  9. 9. ix kế toán theo mô hình kế toán phân tán, thừa kế bộ máy kế toán của TCT 91 trước đây. 2.2.2 Tổ chức công tác kế toán tại Tổng Công ty Thép Việt Nam. 2.2.2.1 Tổ chức chứng từ kế toán Chứng từ kế toán nhìn chung đã được thực hiện theo đúng nội dung, phương pháp lập, ký chứng từ theo như quy định của Luật Kế toán, Nghị định số 129/2004/NĐ-CP ngày 31 tháng 05 năm 2004 của Chính phủ, quyết định số 15/QĐ- BTC ngày 20 tháng 3 năm 2006 của Bộ Tài chính quy định về chế độ kế toán doanh nghiệp. Bên cạnh đó tổ chức chứng từ vẫn còn một số điểm cần hoàn thiện trong khâu kiểm tra chứng từ và luân chuyển chứng từ. 2.2.2.2 Tổ chức hệ thống tài khoản Công ty mẹ, công ty con thuộc Tổng Công ty Thép Việt Nam đang áp dụng hệ thống tài khoản kế toán theo quyết định số 15 của Bộ Tài chính .Tổng Công ty chưa có hệ thống tài khoản chi tiết hướng dẫn cho cả tập đoàn. Hệ thống tài khoản đang sử dụng tại các công ty con hiện nay chủ yếu phục vụ cho mục đích quản lý tại đơn vị nhưng chưa áp dụng được yêu cầu tổng hợp thông tin cho các mục đích lập báo cáo tài chính (BCTC) hợp nhất, kế toán quản trị. 2.2.2.3 Tổ chức hệ thống sổ kế toán Hệ thống sổ kế toán áp dụng ở TCT Thép hiện nay đang được áp dụng theo hướng dẫn chung của chế độ kế toán Việt Nam. Hình thức sổ kế toán chủ yếu là hình thức Nhật ký chung và được áp dụng trên phần mềm kế toán.Tuy nhiên hệ thống sổ kế toán hợp nhất hiện nay ở Công ty mẹ và sổ kế toán chi tiết ở các công ty con phục vụ cho việc lập báo cáo tài chính hợp nhất vẫn chưa được hoàn thiện. 2.2.2.4 Tổ chức hệ thống báo cáo tài chính hợp nhất Báo cáo cáo tài chính hợp nhất được công ty mẹ lập hàng năm. Báo cáo tài chính hợp nhất bao gồm báo cáo tài chính của Công ty Mẹ và các báo cáo tài chính của công ty TNHH một thành viên có 100% vốn điều lệ thuộc sở hữu của Công ty mẹ, báo cáo tài chính của công ty cổ phần mà Công ty mẹ nắm giữ cổ phần chi phối ( trên 50% vốn điều lệ ) hoặc công ty mẹ có quyền bổ nhiệm các chức danh quản lý chủ yếu hoặc chi phối các chính sách tài chính và các quy định khác theo quy định của chuẩn mực kế toán các khoản đầu tư vào công ty con.
  10. 10. x 2.2.3 Tổ chức kiểm tra kế toán Hiện nay Tổng công ty có một bộ phận kiểm toán nội bộ trực thuộc phòng Tài chính - kế toán Tổng công ty do kế toán trưởng phụ trách. Bộ phận kiểm toán nội bộ, với chức năng chính là kiểm toán báo cáo tài chính các đơn vị thành viên, hướng dẫn nghiệp vụ cho các đơn vị thành viên. 2.3 Đánh giá thực trạng tổ chức kế toán theo mô hình công ty mẹ- công ty con tại VSC 2.3.1 Những ưu điểm - Về tổ chức bộ máy kế toán hoạt động theo mô hình công ty mẹ - công ty con tại Tổng Công ty Thép Việt Nam đã tương đối hoàn chỉnh - Tổ chức chứng từ tương đối đầy đủ kịp thời, theo đúng chế độ quy định - Công nghệ thông tin được ứng dụng tích cực trong công tác kế toán. - Sổ kế toán và chế độ BCTC tại các công ty con và Công ty mẹ đã tuân thủ theo đúng chế độ quy định. 2.3.2 Những tồn tại và nguyên nhân 2.3.2.1 Tồn tại Về tổ chức bộ máy kế toán: sự liên kết giữa bộ máy kế toán của Tổng công ty và của các đơn vị thành viên còn mang tính cơ học, ghép nối theo chiều ngang. Về tổ chức hệ thống tài khoản kế toán: Công ty mẹ -Tổng Công ty thép Việt Nam vẫn chưa xây dựng được hệ thống tài khoản với hệ thống các tài khoản chi tiết được quy chuẩn cho cả tập đoàn. Về tổ chức hệ thống sổ kế toán và BCTCHN: Công ty mẹ hiện nay mới chỉ dừng lại ở việc lập lên báo cáo tài chính hợp nhất theo chế độ quy định còn việc in ra lưu trữ các sổ kế toán hợp nhất – cơ sở để lập lên BCTCHN vẫn chưa được thực hiện một cách đầy đủ, kịp thời. 2.3.2.2 Nguyên nhân  Về phía Tổng công ty: +Chế độ kế toán có nhiều thay đổi trong khi năng lực, trình độ chuyên môn của bộ máy kế toán còn hạn chế chưa bắt kịp được sự phát triển. + Việc tuân thủ cơ chế tài chính còn chưa triệt để. Mối quan hệ giữa công ty mẹ- công ty con còn một số bất cập, còn mang tư tưởng mệnh lệnh hành chính cấp
  11. 11. xi trên-cấp dưới. + Về mặt kinh nghiệm thực tế, do việc tổ chức kế toán theo mô hình công ty mẹ- công ty con còn đang rất mới mẻ ở Việt Nam  Về phía các cơ quan chức năng của Nhà nước và các đối tượng khác: + Chưa có quy định cụ thể về trách nhiệm, nghĩa vụ cũng như chế tài đối với các công ty con trong việc cung cấp số liệu kế toán đầy đủ, kịp thời, chính xác cho Công ty mẹ phục vụ cho công tác hợp nhất BCTC. + Việc ban hành các cơ chế, chính sách, chế độ, chuẩn mực… cho các Tổng công ty còn chậm, thiếu đồng bộ và chưa thực sự phù hợp.
  12. 12. xii CHƯƠNG 3: PHƯƠNG HƯỚNG VÀ GIẢI PHÁP HOÀN THIỆN TỔ CHỨC KẾ TOÁN THEO MÔ HÌNH CÔNG TY MẸ - CÔNG TY CON TẠI TỔNG CÔNG TY THÉP VIỆT NAM 3.1 Phương hướng phát triển của Tổng Công ty Thép Việt Nam Tổ chức hoạt động theo mô hình công ty mẹ - công ty con là bước khởi đầu cho việc hình thành một tập đoàn ngành thépViệt Nam. 3.2 Sự cần thiết phải hoàn thiện tổ chức kế toán theo mô hình Công ty mẹ- Công ty con tại Tổng Công ty Thép Việt Nam Sự chuyển đổi từ mô hình Tổng Công ty trước đây sang hoạt động theo mô hình Công ty mẹ - công ty con đòi hỏi tổ chức kế toán cũng phải được tổ chức lại và hoàn thiện theo yêu cầu quản lý của mô hình mới. 3.3 Một số giải pháp nhằm hoàn thiện tổ chức kế toán theo mô hình công ty mẹ - công ty con tại Tổng Công ty Thép Việt Nam 3.3.1 Hoàn thiện tỏ chức bộ máy kế toán tại công ty mẹ và các công ty con Tại phòng kế toán công ty mẹ: Cần tách riêng bộ phận kế toán thực hiện công tác hợp nhất BCTC. Đồng thời phân công rõ nghĩa vụ, trách nhiệm, quyền hạn của bộ phận kế toán này. Tại các công ty con: Các Công ty con cũng cần có sự đào tạo nâng cao trình độ chuyên môn nghiệp vụ của đội ngũ kế toán tại đơn vị, tích cực cập nhật kiến thức về thông tư chế độ kế toán. 3.3.2 Hoàn thiện tổ chức chứng từ kế toán Tổng Công ty nên xây dựng và ban hành quy chế, quy trình đối với chứng từ kế toán cho các bộ phận liên quan. Chấn chỉnh công tác kiểm tra chứng từ hóa đơn và ứng dụng phần mềm hỗ trợ của Cục thuế vào công tác kiểm tra chứng từ. 3.3.3 Hoàn thiện hệ thống tài khoản kế toán Tại Công ty mẹ: Công ty mẹ cần thiết kế hệ thống tài khoản chi tiết một cách khoa học và có những hướng dẫn cụ thể cho một số các nghiệp vụ kế toán đặc thù để áp dụng thống nhất cho các Công ty con trong toàn Tổng Công ty, qua đó cũng là cơ sở để các công ty con có dữ liệu cho các sổ kế toán phục vụ cho công tác lập báo cáo tài chính hợp nhất tại Công ty mẹ.
  13. 13. xiii Tại công ty con và các đơn vị trực thuộc công ty mẹ: Cân xây dựng hệ thống tài khoản chi tiết trên cơ sở mã hệ thống tài khoản chi tiết mà Công ty mẹ đã xây dựng để khi thực hiện hợp nhất báo cáo tài chính Công ty mẹ có thể dựa vào mã code tài khoản chi tiết để hợp nhất một cách thuận tiện hơn. 3.3.4 Hoàn thiện hệ thống sổ kế toán chi tiết phục vụ cho công tác lập báo cáo tài chính hợp nhất Tổng công ty cần xây dựng hệ thống mẫu biểu bảng kê chi tiết các giao dịch nội bộ trong năm để các đơn vị thực hiện tổng hợp thông tin một cách thống nhất nhằm phục vụ cho công tác hợp nhất báo cáo tài chính. 3.3.5 Xây dựng và ứng dụng thống nhất hệ thống phần mềm kế toán Sử dụng phần mềm kế toán thống nhất cho cả tập đoàn để có thể tiến tới việc tự động hóa trong khâu kết hợp số liệu kế toán của toàn tập đoàn bằng công nghệ tin học. 3.3.6 Xây dựng sổ tay chính sách và các thủ tục kế toán Xây dựng sổ tay chính sách và các thủ tục kế toán thành văn bản nhằm hạn chế tối thiểu những sai sót xảy ra trong công tác kế toán và là cẩm nang giúp cho các đơn vị thực hiện đúng chế độ. 3.4 Điều kiện thực hiện các giải pháp 3.4.1 Về phía Nhà nước - Xây dựng và hoàn thiện khung pháp lý cho mô hình mới này - Thống nhất các văn bản liên quan đến báo cáo tài chính hợp nhất thành một văn bản pháp lý để phổ biến một cách rộng rãi nhằm tạo thuận lợi cho việc nghiên cứu và ứng dụng báo cáo tài chính hợp nhất. - Tăng cường và mở rộng hoạt động nghề nghiệp, tư vấn công tác kế toán, tổ chức bồi dưỡng nghiệp vụ chuyên môn liên quan đến mô hình công ty mẹ -công ty con. . 3.4.2 Đối với Tổng Công ty Thép Việt Nam - Xây dựng đội ngũ cán bộ quản lý chủ chốt của TCT, cán bộ nghiệp vụ chuyên môn tài chính, kế toán đủ khả năng, trình độ đảm đương nhiệm vụ trong điều kiện mô hình quản lý và hoạt động mới. - Xây dựng quy chế tài chính, chính sách kế toán theo mô hình mới, từng bước
  14. 14. xiv rút kinh nghiệm hoàn thiện cho phù hợp. - Thiết kế, xây dựng mô hình tổ chức công tác kế toán phù hợp với mô hình tổ chức quản lý công ty mẹ -công ty con. - Đầu tư và ứng dụng khoa học quản lý tiên tiến, công nghệ thông tin vào công tác quản lý và công tác kế toán của đơn vị. - Tổ chức đào tạo, huấn luyện, bồi dưỡng kiến thức, nghiệp vụ theo mô hình tổ chức mới cho cán bộ quản lý và kế toán đơn vị.
  15. 15. xv KẾT LUẬN Từ nội dung của đề tài có thể đa ra các kết luận cơ bản sau đây: 1. Việc chuyển đổi từ mô hình Tổng Công ty 90/91 sang mô hình công ty mẹ -con là một bước tiến bộ trong công tác quản lý kinh tế của Nhà nước. Nó tạo điều kiện cho các doanh nghiệp được tự chủ trong hoạt động kinh doanh nhờ cơ chế quản lý theo phần vốn góp thay cho các mệnh lệnh hành chính, mang lại hiệu quả kinh tế cao hơn. 2.Việc dần dần xây dựng sửa đổi mô hình tổ chức công tác kế toán của Tổng Công ty khi chuyển đổi sang mô hình công ty mẹ -công ty con phù hợp là vấn đề cần thiết. Bởi lẽ, mối quan hệ giữa công ty mẹ với các công ty con về sở hữu, đầu t- ư tài chính, quan hệ hạch toán, quan hệ kiểm soát và chi phối giữa chúng khác biệt rất nhiều so với mô hình TCT trước đây. 3. Từ nghiên cứu thực trạng về tổ chức công tác kế toán tại TCT Thép Việt Nam đã và đang thực hiện thông qua việc khảo sát bằng các phương pháp khác nhau để có cơ sở đánh giá những ưu điểm, những hạn chế và những điểm không còn phù hợp với mô hình mới, trên cơ sở đó đề xuất các kiến nghị hợp lý và mang tính khả thi cho Tổng Công ty Thép Việt Nam. 4. Để thực hiện các giải pháp đã đề xuất cần phải có các điều kiện cơ bản từ phía Tổng Công ty cũng như sự hỗ trợ về mặt sửa cơ chế chính sách cho phù hợp hơn với điều kiện thực tế từ phía Nhà nước/ Bộ Tài chính…/.

