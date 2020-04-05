De tai su dung von oda trong du an chuong trinh bao ton rung

Successfully reported this slideshow.
LỜI CAM ĐOAN Tôi xin cam đoan đây là công trình...
Học Viện Tài Chính ii Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Phạm Thị Thơm Lớp: CQ47/08.01 MỤC LỤC LỜI MỞ ĐẦU...............................
Học Viện Tài Chính iii Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Phạm Thị Thơm Lớp: CQ47/08.01 2.1.2.1.2 Mục tiêu ngắn hạn ....................
Học Viện Tài Chính iv Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Phạm Thị Thơm Lớp: CQ47/08.01 CHƯƠNG 3: GIẢI PHÁP NÂNG CAO HIỆU QUẢN QUẢN LÝ...
Học Viện Tài Chính v Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Phạm Thị Thơm Lớp: CQ47/08.01 DANH MỤC CÁC TỪ VIẾT TẮT ODA Hỗ trợ phát triển ...
Học Viện Tài Chính vi Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Phạm Thị Thơm Lớp: CQ47/08.01 DANH MỤC BẢNG BIỂU Bảng 2.1: Thống kê cháy rừn...
LỜI MỞ ĐẦU 1. Sự cần thiết của đề tài. Tăng trư...
Nguồn vốn ODA là một nguồn ngoại lực có nhiều ư...
Các lý luận cơ bản về ODA, hiệu quả quản lý v...
Với nội dung của khóa luận đòi hỏi tính thực ti...
CHƯƠNG 1: MỘT SỐ VẤN ĐỀ VỀ ODA,DỰ ÁN ODA, HIỆU ...
phúc lợi của nước đang phát triển; (2
Học Viện Tài Chính 7 Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Phạm Thị Thơm Lớp: CQ47/08.01 có mức lãi suất thấp. Ví dụ như lãi suất các kh...
Học Viện Tài Chính 8 Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Phạm Thị Thơm Lớp: CQ47/08.01 dụng ODA để trả nợ sẽ thực sự trở thành gánh nặ...
Học Viện Tài Chính 9 Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Phạm Thị Thơm Lớp: CQ47/08.01  Hỗ trợ theo dự án: Là các khoản hỗ trợ trong ...
Học Viện Tài Chính 10 Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Phạm Thị Thơm Lớp: CQ47/08.01 Căn cứ vào khái niệm nêu ra, nội dung quản lý ...
Học Viện Tài Chính 11 Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Phạm Thị Thơm Lớp: CQ47/08.01 Về bản chất, xây dựng quy hoạch và thu hút sử ...
Học Viện Tài Chính 12 Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Phạm Thị Thơm Lớp: CQ47/08.01 động này để kịp thời có những thay đổi cần thi...
Học Viện Tài Chính 13 Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Phạm Thị Thơm Lớp: CQ47/08.01 caaos chuyên gia đào tạo, hỗ trợ trang thiết b...
Học Viện Tài Chính 14 Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Phạm Thị Thơm Lớp: CQ47/08.01  Quản lý rủi ro - cơ hội: hầu như tất cả các ...
Học Viện Tài Chính 15 Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Phạm Thị Thơm Lớp: CQ47/08.01 nhà tài trợ (CG), hoặc thông qua các cơ quan c...
Học Viện Tài Chính 16 Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Phạm Thị Thơm Lớp: CQ47/08.01 f. Thẩm định, phê duyệt chương trình, dự án OD...
Học Viện Tài Chính 17 Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Phạm Thị Thơm Lớp: CQ47/08.01  Vốn ứng trước để thực hiện dự án: Căn cứ vào...
Học Viện Tài Chính 18 Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Phạm Thị Thơm Lớp: CQ47/08.01 i. Theo dõi đánh giá, nghiệm thu, quyết toán.,...
Học Viện Tài Chính 19 Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Phạm Thị Thơm Lớp: CQ47/08.01 Sau khi mục tiêu của mỗi giai đoạn, mỗi hạng m...
Học Viện Tài Chính 20 Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Phạm Thị Thơm Lớp: CQ47/08.01 khoản mục không phù hợp sao cho dự án đảm bảo ...
Học Viện Tài Chính 21 Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Phạm Thị Thơm Lớp: CQ47/08.01 mất thời gian và xảy ra tranh chấp. Theo dõi, ...
Học Viện Tài Chính 22 Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Phạm Thị Thơm Lớp: CQ47/08.01  Nhiều dự án thực hiện trên địa bàn rộng( dự ...
Học Viện Tài Chính 23 Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Phạm Thị Thơm Lớp: CQ47/08.01 người dân bị ảnh hưởng bởi dự án giữa Việt Nam...
Học Viện Tài Chính 24 Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Phạm Thị Thơm Lớp: CQ47/08.01 toán để cho vay vốn là giá trần để đánh giá hi...
Học Viện Tài Chính 25 Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Phạm Thị Thơm Lớp: CQ47/08.01  Vấn đề phân cấp quản lý nguồn vốn ODA ở các ...
Học Viện Tài Chính 26 Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Phạm Thị Thơm Lớp: CQ47/08.01 chủ dự án, phù hợp với thỏa thuận cam kết được...
Học Viện Tài Chính 27 Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Phạm Thị Thơm Lớp: CQ47/08.01 được quan tâm đúng mức. Vì vậy, không tuyể dụn...
Học Viện Tài Chính 28 Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Phạm Thị Thơm Lớp: CQ47/08.01 hoãn nợ, giãn nợ,… chính vì vậy cần phải nâng ...
Học Viện Tài Chính 29 Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Phạm Thị Thơm Lớp: CQ47/08.01  Thứ tư, xuất phát từ bài học kinh nghiệm tro...
Học Viện Tài Chính 30 Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Phạm Thị Thơm Lớp: CQ47/08.01  ODA gắn với mục tiêu chính trị và lợi ích ki...
Học Viện Tài Chính 31 Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Phạm Thị Thơm Lớp: CQ47/08.01 CHƯƠNG 2: THỰC TRẠNG HIỆU QUẢ QUẢN LÝ VÀ SỬ DỤ...
Học Viện Tài Chính 32 Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Phạm Thị Thơm Lớp: CQ47/08.01 vốn đầu tư XDCB đạt kết quả tích cực; tổng giá...
Học Viện Tài Chính 33 Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Phạm Thị Thơm Lớp: CQ47/08.01 Bảng 2.2: Giá trị thống kê các đặc tính của đấ...
Học Viện Tài Chính 34 Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Phạm Thị Thơm Lớp: CQ47/08.01  Lượng mưa: lượng mưa hàng năm ( trung bình t...
Học Viện Tài Chính 35 Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Phạm Thị Thơm Lớp: CQ47/08.01  Thứ nhất, người dân sống trong và phía sau v...
Học Viện Tài Chính 36 Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Phạm Thị Thơm Lớp: CQ47/08.01  Bảo vệ rừng, bảo vệ tài nguyên thiên nhiên v...
Học Viện Tài Chính 37 Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Phạm Thị Thơm Lớp: CQ47/08.01  Không giống như các dự án xây dựng cơ sở hạ ...
Học Viện Tài Chính 38 Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Phạm Thị Thơm Lớp: CQ47/08.01 thiết phục vụ cho quá trình ra quyết định chín...
Học Viện Tài Chính 39 Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Phạm Thị Thơm Lớp: CQ47/08.01  Bộ Tài chính là cơ quan ký xác nhận hàng hóa...
  1. 1. Học Viện Tài Chính i Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Phạm Thị Thơm Lớp: CQ47/08.01 LỜI CAM ĐOAN Tôi xin cam đoan đây là công trình nghiên cứu của tôi. Các số liệu, kết quả nêu trong bài khóa luận là trung thực, xuất phát từ tình hình thực tế của đơn vị thực tập. Tác giả luận văn Phạm Thị Thơm
  2. 2. Học Viện Tài Chính ii Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Phạm Thị Thơm Lớp: CQ47/08.01 MỤC LỤC LỜI MỞ ĐẦU............................................................................................ v CHƯƠNG 1: MỘT SỐ VẤN ĐỀ VỀ ODA, HIỆU QUẢ QUẢN LÝ VÀ SỬ DỤNG VỐN TRONG DỰ ÁN.................................................................... 5 1.1 Những vấn đề chung về ODA ............................................................ 5 1.1.1 Khái quát về ODA ...................................................................... 5 1.1.1.1 Khái niệm về ODA .............................................................. 5 1.1.1.2 Đặc điểm ODA................................................................... 6 1.1.1.3 Phân loại ODA..................................................................... 8 1.2 Một số vấn đề về hiệu quả quản lý và sử dụng ODA, dự án ODA........ 9 1.2.1 Nội dung quản lý vốn ODA ......................................................... 9 1.2.2 Khái niệm, nội dung quản lý dự án ODA.....................................12 1.2.3 Quy trình thu hút, quản lý, sử dụng ODA....................................14 1.2.4 Các chỉ tiêu đánh giá hiệu quả quản lý, sử dụng vốn của dự án ODA..................................................................................................18 1.2.5 Các nhân tố ảnh hướng đến hiệu quả quản lý và sử dụng vốn ODA21 1.2.6 Sự cần thiết nâng cao hiệu quả quản lý và sử dụng vốn ODA......27 2.1 Giới thiệu về dự án...........................................................................31 2.1.1 Sự cần thiết của dự án................................................................31 2.1.1.1 Đặc điểm tự nhiên, kinh tế, xã hội của tỉnh Cà Mau ..............31 2.1.1.2 Hiện trạng địa điểm thực hiện dự án tại tỉnh Cà Mau và vùng lân cận ...........................................................................................32 2.1.1.3 Nhu cầu trồng rừng tại tỉnh Cà Mau .....................................34 2.1.1.4 Sự cần thiết của dự án .........................................................35 2.1.2 Mục tiêu, nguyên tắc của dự án..................................................37 2.1.2.1 Mục tiêu của dự án..............................................................37 2.1.2.1.1 Mục tiêu dài hạn...........................................................37
  3. 3. Học Viện Tài Chính iii Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Phạm Thị Thơm Lớp: CQ47/08.01 2.1.2.1.2 Mục tiêu ngắn hạn ........................................................37 2.1.2.2 Nguyên tắc hoạt động của dự án ..........................................38 2.1.2.3 Cơ sở pháp lý, chính sách quản lý của dự án.........................39 2.1.2.3.1 Cơ sở pháp lý của dự án................................................39 2.1.2.3.2 Chính sách quản lý của dự án........................................41 2.1.3 Mô tả về dự án...........................................................................48 2.1.3.1 Thông tin chung về dự án ....................................................48 2.1.3.2 Quy mô của dự án...............................................................49 2.1.3.3 Quy vốn của dự án tại tỉnh Cà Mau ......................................51 2.2 Thực trạng hiệu quả quản lý và sử dụng vốn ODA tại tỉnh Cà Mau.....53 a) Giai đoạn 2010 – 2011 .......................................................................53 b) Năm 2012..........................................................................................53 2.2.1.Kế hoạch thực hiện dự án năm 2012 tại tỉnh Cà Mau ..................53 2.2.1.1 Kế hoạch khối lượng và vốn dự án FPP tại tỉnh Cà Mau năm 2012...............................................................................................53 2.2.1.2 Tiến độ giải ngân vốn ODA của dự án “ Chương trình bảo tồn rừng” .............................................................................................55 2.2.2 Tình hình thực hiện dự án năm 2012 tại tỉnh Cà Mau..................56 2.2.2.1 Khối lượng .........................................................................56 2.2.2.2 Tình hình giải ngân năm 2012 tại tỉnh Cà Mau .....................57 2.2.2.3 Tiến độ các hạng mục khác của dự án ..................................59 2.2.2.4 Các hoạt động khác của dự án..............................................60 2.3. Đánh giá kết quả đã đạt được của dự án “Chương trình bảo tồn rừng” tại tỉnh Cà Mau......................................................................................60 2.3.1 Những kết quả đã đạt được ........................................................61 2.3.2 Tồn tại và nguyên nhân của những tồn tại trong dự án ...............61
  4. 4. Học Viện Tài Chính iv Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Phạm Thị Thơm Lớp: CQ47/08.01 CHƯƠNG 3: GIẢI PHÁP NÂNG CAO HIỆU QUẢN QUẢN LÝ VÀ SỬ DỤNG VỐN ODA TRONG DỰ ÁN..........................................................64 “CHƯƠNG TRÌNH BẢO TỒN RỪNG” TỈNH CÀ MAU.................64 3.1 Mục tiêu của dự án trong năm 2013 ..................................................64 3.2.2 Kếhoạch khối lượng và vốn dự án “ Chương trình bảo tồn rừng” năm 2013 của tỉnh Cà Mau.................................................................64 3.3.3 Nângcao năng lực của cán bộ dự án, xây dựng ban quản lý dự án chuyên nghiệp....................................................................................67 3.3.4 Hoàn thiện quy chế tài chính......................................................68 3.3.5 Phốihợp chỉ đạo, hướng dẫn thực hiện dự án của Bộ Nông nghiệp và phát triển nông thôn với Ban quản lý dự án phải thường xuyên, kịp thời....................................................................................................69 3.3.6 Hoàn thiện công tác giám sát.....................................................69 3.3.7 Hoàn thiện thủ tục giải ngân ......................................................70 3.3.8 Hoàn thiện các gói thầu đang thi công........................................71 3.3.9 Thực hiện phân cấp quản lý, sử dụng vốn ODA...........................71 3.3.10 Đáp ứng đúng yêu cầu về mặt kỹ thuật trong trồng rừng và xây dựng chòi canh lửa.............................................................................72 3.3.11 Tăng cường tuyên truyền, nâng cao ý thức của người dân tham gia trồng rừng và bảo vệ rừng.............................................................72 3.4 Một số kiến nghị để thực hiện các giải pháp trên................................73 3.4.1 Về phía nhà nước.......................................................................73 3.4.2 Về phía nhà tài trợ.....................................................................74 3.4.3 Về phía UBNN tỉnh và các sở, ngành liên quan...........................74 KẾT LUẬN.....................................................................................75
  5. 5. Học Viện Tài Chính v Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Phạm Thị Thơm Lớp: CQ47/08.01 DANH MỤC CÁC TỪ VIẾT TẮT ODA Hỗ trợ phát triển chính thức ADC Ủy ban hỗ trợ phát triển OECD Tổ chức hợp tác quốc tế và phát triển WB Ngân hàng thế giới ADB Ngân hàng phát triển Châu Á IMF Quỹ tiền tệ quốc tế FPP Chương trình bảo tồn rừng QLDA Quản lý dự án CNH-HĐH Công nghiệp hóa, hiện đại hóa HĐND Hội đồng nhân dân XDCB Xây dựng cơ bản PCCCR Phòng cháy chữa cháy rừng NN&PTNT Nông nghiệp và Phát triển Nông thôn UNFCCC Công ước khung của Liên Hợp Quốc về biến đổi khí hậu CBD Công ước về đa dạng sinh học UNFCCCC Công ước của Liên Hợp Quốc về chống sa mạc hóa BNN-HTQT Bộ Nông nghiệp- Hợp tác quốc tế UBNN Ủy ban nhân dân MARD Bộ Nông nghiệp và Phát triển nông thôn JISC Hệ thống hợp tác quốc tế Nhật Bản MBFB Ban quản lý các dự án Lâm Nghiệp
  6. 6. Học Viện Tài Chính vi Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Phạm Thị Thơm Lớp: CQ47/08.01 DANH MỤC BẢNG BIỂU Bảng 2.1: Thống kê cháy rừng của sở Nông nghiệp và Phát triển nông thôn tỉnh Cà Mau............................................................................................... Bảng 2.2: Giá trị thống kê đặc tính của đất(n=381) ..................................... Bảng 2.3: Bảng tổng hợp vốn của dự án ...........................................Phụ lục 1 Bảng 2.4: Bảng chi tiết vốn viện trợ không hoàn lại của Dự án..........Phụ lục 2 Bảng 2.5: Bảng chi tiết tổng hợp vốn đối ứng của dự án “chương trình bảo tồn rừng”...............................................................................................Phụ lục 3 Bảng 2.6: Bảng tổng hợp chi tiết vốn đối ứng dự án “chương trình bảo tồn rừng tỉnh Cà Mau.....................................................................................Phụ lục 4 Bảng 2.7: Bảng chi tiết vốn viện trợ không hoàn lại của Dự án “chương trình bảo tồn rừng” tỉnh Cà Mau...............................................................Phụ lục 5 Bảng 2.8: Khối lượng và vốn dự án FPP năm 2012 tỉnh Cà Mau.................. Bảng 2.9: Tiến độ giải ngân vốn ODA dự án FPP....................................... Bảng 2.10: Báo cáo tiến độ giải ngân năm 2012 tỉnh Cà Mau.............Phụ lục 6 Bảng 2.11: Khối lượng kết quả chào hàng cạnh tranh gói Thầu bàn ghế trang bị văn phòng làm việc thuộc dự án FPP................................................Phụ lục 7 Bảng 2.12: Khoán công tác phí tháng ...............................................Phụ lục 8 Bảng 2.13: Kế hoạch đấu thầu của dự án FPP năm 2012 ...................Phụ lục 9 Bảng 2.14: Kế hoạch đấu thầu của văn phòng ban 2012.....................Phụ lục 10 Bảng 3.1: Chi tiết khối lượng và vốn dự án FPP tỉnh Cà mau năm 2013.......
  7. 7. Học Viện Tài Chính 1 Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Phạm Thị Thơm Lớp: CQ47/08.01 LỜI MỞ ĐẦU 1. Sự cần thiết của đề tài. Tăng trưởng kinh tế, lao động và môi trường là cái kiềng ba chân vững chắc để có môt nền kinh tế phát triển bền vững theo định hướng xã hội chủ nghĩa. Tuy nhiên, hiện nay, ô nhiễm môi trường là một vấn đề nhức nhối, cấp bách và đang được xã hội rất quan tâm nhất. Nhận thức được tầm quan trọng của môi trường trong lành đối với đời sống của con người, những năm gần đây Chính phủ Việt Nam đã có rất nhiều chính sách để cải thiện môi trường hiện tại trong đó phải kể đến chính sách thu hút nguồn viện trợ ODA từ các tổ chức quốc tế, Chính Phủ các nước đang phát triển cho mục tiêu bảo vệ môi trường thể hiện thông qua số lượng các dự án ODA cho lĩnh vực Lâm nghiệp tăng liên tục qua các năm cho mục tiêu trồng rừng vì ai trong chúng ta cũng biết “ Rừng là lá phổi xanh” điều hòa không khí, chống xói mòn hơn nữa các sản phẩm từ rừng giữ vai trò, vị trí quan trọng trong nền kinh tế, góp phần nâng cao chất lượng đời sống nhân dân, ổn định chính trị xã hội, thực hiện tốt các mục tiêu, định hướng phát triển xã hội chủ nghĩa. Đối với một tỉnh có điều kiện tự nhiên khắc nghiệt, số vụ cháy rừng còn cao, đời sống nhân dân còn nhiều khó khăn, thu nhập còn thấp,…như tỉnh Cà Mau, Lâm Đồng thì đòi hỏi việc trồng rừng phủ kín đất trống đồi trọc, mang lại công ăn việc làm cho người dân nơi đây càng trở nên cấp thiết hơn. Để cải thiện tình trạng cháy rừng hiện tại, đảm bảo cho người dân trong tỉnh Cà Mau và những tỉnh lân cận có cuộc sống an toàn, lành mạnh,…thì nguồn vốn cần cho việc trồng rừng, phủ kín đất trống đồi trọc,.. là rất lớn. Hỗ trợ phát triển chính thức ODA là một trong những nguồn vốn đầu tư nước ngoài đóng góp một phần rất quan trọng, cần thiết cho mục tiêu trên trong thời gian qua ở Việt Nam.
  8. 8. Học Viện Tài Chính 2 Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Phạm Thị Thơm Lớp: CQ47/08.01 Nguồn vốn ODA là một nguồn ngoại lực có nhiều ưu đãi về thời gian, lãi suất, thời gian vay, thời gian ân hạn, thời gian hoãn nợ, giãn nợ,… rất phù hợp để hỗ trợ các nước đang phát triển như Việt Nam. Tuy nhiên, ODA không đơn thuần là một khoản vay có nhiều ưu đãi, mà đi kèm với nó là các điều kiện ràng buộc về kinh tế, chính trị. Đặc biệt với Việt Nam đang được xếp vào nhóm các nước có mức thu nhập trung bình thấp đã làm cho tỷ trọng vốn không hoàn lại giảm dần, vốn cho vay thương mại tăng lên. Vì vậy đòi hỏi việc quản lý và sử dụng vốn ODA ngày càng hiệu quả tránh để lại gánh nặng nợ nần cho thế hệ sau và sự chi phối của các nước tài trợ ngày càng trở nên cấp thiết. Tuy nhiên, quản lý và sử dụng vốn ODA trong những năm qua tại Việt Nam chưa thực sự đúng mục đích và hiệu quả. Nhận thức được tầm quan trọng của việc quản lý và sử dụng vốn ODA dự án em đã chọn đề tài “ Nâng cao hiệu quả quản lý và sử dụng vốn ODA trong dự án “Chương trình bảo tồn rừng” do Chính phủ Nhật viện trợ làm đề tài cho khóa luận tốt nghiệp của mình. 2. Mục đích của đề tài.  Nghiên cứu và làm rõ hơn cơ sở lý luận về ODA và hiệu quả quản lý, sư dụng vốn ODA trong các dự án.  Xem xét thực trạng hiệu quả quản lý và sử dụng vốn ODA của dự án “ Chương trình bảo tồn rừng”; đánh giá kết quả, thành tựu và hạn chế; chỉ ra nguyên nhân của những hạn chế của dự án.  Đề xuất một số giải pháp chủ yếu để nâng cao hiệu quản quản lý và sử dụng vốn ODA trong dự án “ Chương trình bảo tồn rừng” nói riêng và các dự án tương tự nói chung. 3. Đối tượng và phạm vi nghiên cứu.  Đối tượng nghiên cứu
  9. 9. Học Viện Tài Chính 3 Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Phạm Thị Thơm Lớp: CQ47/08.01  Các lý luận cơ bản về ODA, hiệu quả quản lý và sử dụng vốn ODA trong một dự án ODA, một số vấn đề về Lâm nghiệp của các tỉnh trong dự án.  Thực trạng hiệu quản lý và sử dụng vốn ODA của dự án “ Chương trình bảo tồn rừng” tại các tỉnh Cà Mau, Lâm Đồng, Lai Châu.  Phạm vi nghiên cứu: Hoạt động quản lý và sử dụng vốn ODA và hiệu quả của hoạt động đó trong dự án “chương trình bảo tồn rừng” 4. Phương pháp nghiên cứu Khóa luận sử dụng phương pháp duy vật biện chứng kết hợp với phương pháp thống kế, so sánh, quy nạp, thu thập tài liệu, phân tích, tổng hợp, đánh giá trên cơ sở nghiên cứu thực tiễn. 5. Kết cấu của khóa luận Ngoài phần mở đầu, kết luận, mục lục và danh mục tài liệu tham khảo, bảng biểu khóa luận kết cấu gồm 3 chương:  Chương 1: Một số vấn đề về ODA và hiệu quả quản lý và sử dụng vốn ODA trong dự án  Chương 2: Thực trạng hiệu quả quản lý và sử dụng vốn ODA trong dự án “Chương trình bảo tồn rừng”  Chương 3: Giải pháp nâng cao hiệu quả quản lý và sử dụng vốn ODA cho dự án “ Chương trình bảo tồn rừng” Kết luận Bài khóa luận của em được hoàn thành tốt dưới sự hướng dẫn tận tình của PGS.TS. Nguyễn Thị Minh Tâm cùng tập thể cán bộ phòng tài chính – Ban quản lý dự án “ Chương trình bảo tồn rừng”. Qua đây, em cũng muốn bày tỏ lòng biết ơn sâu sắc tới cô giáo, các cô chú, anh chị cán bộ phòng tài chính – Ban quản lý dự án “ Chương trình bảo tồn rừng” đã giúp em hoàn thành tốt khóa luận này.
  10. 10. Học Viện Tài Chính 4 Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Phạm Thị Thơm Lớp: CQ47/08.01 Với nội dung của khóa luận đòi hỏi tính thực tiễn rất cao và do trình độ, thời gian có hạn, kinh nghiệm bản thân còn hạn chế nên khóa luận không tánh khỏi những thiết sót. Vì vậy em rất mong nhận được ý kiến đóng góp của các thầy cô giáo giúp cho khóa luận của em được hoàn thiện hơn.
  11. 11. Học Viện Tài Chính 5 Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Phạm Thị Thơm Lớp: CQ47/08.01 CHƯƠNG 1: MỘT SỐ VẤN ĐỀ VỀ ODA,DỰ ÁN ODA, HIỆU QUẢ QUẢN LÝ VÀ SỬ DỤNG VỐN TRONG DỰ ÁN 1.1 Những vấn đề chung về ODA 1.1.1 Khái quát về ODA 1.1.1.1 Khái niệm về ODA ODA là viết tắt của Official Development Assistance – Hỗ trợ phát triển chính thức hay viện trợ phát triển chính thức. Sự hình thành của nguồn vốn ODA: Sau chiến tranh thế giới thứ II, để giúp đỡ các đồng minh Tây Âu khôi phục kinh tế, đặc biệt là khôi phục các ngành công nghiệp bị chiến tranh tàn phá, Mỹ đã triển khai “ Kế hoạch Marsahall” thông qua ngân hàng thế giới, chủ yếu là BIRD. Thông qua kế hoạch này Mỹ thực hiện tài trợ khoản vốn khống lồ “ Hỗ trợ phát triển chính thức - ODA” Năm 1967, Ủy ban Hỗ trợ Phát triển (ADC) của Tổ chức hợp tác kinh tế và phát triển (OECD) đưa ra khái niệm Hỗ trợ phát triển chính thức (ODA) là những chuyển giao hỗ trợ chính thức mà mục tiêu chính là xúc tiến sự phát triển kinh tế xã hội của các nước đang phát triển với điều kiện tài chính ưu đãi. Năm 1972, DAC đưa ra một định nghĩa vốn ODA đầy đủ hơn, theo định nghĩa này thì vốn ODA là dòng vốn từ bên ngoài dành cho các nước đang phát triển, được các cơ quan chính thức của Chính phủ trung ương và địa phương hoặc các cơ quan thừa hành của chính phủ, các tổ chức đa phương, các tổ chức phi chính phủ tài trợ. Nguồn vốn chuyển giao phải thỏa mãn: (1) Mục đích chính của nguồn vốn là hỗ trợ cho sự phát triển kinh tế và
  12. 12. Học Viện Tài Chính 6 Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Phạm Thị Thơm Lớp: CQ47/08.01 phúc lợi của nước đang phát triển; (2)Yếu tố không hoàn lại trong khoản cho vay ưu đãi chiếm ít nhất 25% trong tổng vốn viện trợ. Theo Quy chế quản lý và sử dụng nguồn vốn hỗ trợ phát triển được ban hành kèm theo Nghị định 87/CP ngày 05/08/1997 của Chính phủ Việt Nam thì vốn ODA được định nghĩa là sự hợp tác phát triển giữa nước Cộng hòa xã hội chủ nghĩa Việt Nam với một hoặc nhiều quốc gia, tổ chức quốc tế. Hình thức cung cấp vốn ODA bao gồm vốn ODA không hoàn lại, vốn ODA cho vay ưu đãi có yếu tố không hoàn lại ít nhất đạt 25% giá trị khoản vay. Theo Nghị định số 131/2006/NĐ-CP ngày 09/11/2006 của Chính Phủ Việt Nam thì Hỗ trợ phát triển kinh tế chính thức (ODA) là hoạt động hợp tác giữa Nhà nước hoặc Chính phủ nước Cộng hòa xã hội chủ nghĩa Việt Nam với các nhà tài trợ là Chính phủ nước ngoài, các tổ chức tài trợ đa phương và các tổ chức liên quốc gia hoặc liên chính phủ. Hình thức cung cấp vốn ODA bao gồm vốn ODA không hoàn lại, vốn ODA vay ưu đãi, vốn ODA hỗn hợp; các khoản vay ưu đãi phải đảm bảo yếu tố không hoàn lại đạt ít nhất 35% trên tổng giá trị khoản vay đối với các khoản vay có ràng buộc và 25% trên tổng giá trị khoản vay đối với các khoản vay không ràng buộc. Tóm lại, theo các khái niệm và định nghĩa trên đều thống nhất là nguồn vốn hỗ trợ chính thức là khoản vốn vay ưu đãi từ các cơ quan chính thức bên ngoài hỗ trợ cho các nước đang phát triển để tạo điều kiện các nước này phát triển kinh tế xã hội. Các khoản vốn vay ưu đãi đảm bảo yếu tố không hoàn lại chiếm ít nhất 25% tổng giá trị khoản vay. 1.1.1.2 Đặc điểm ODA  Thứ nhất , ODA là nguồn vốn có nhiều ưu đãi. Đây là đặc điểm phân biệt ODA với các nguồn vốn khác.  Lãi suất thấp: Với mỗi nhà tài trợ thì quy định mức lãi suất kahcs nhau với mỗi khoản vay, với từng quốc gia tiếp nhận. Các khoản vay ODA thường
  13. 13. Học Viện Tài Chính 7 Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Phạm Thị Thơm Lớp: CQ47/08.01 có mức lãi suất thấp. Ví dụ như lãi suất các khoản vay ODA của Nhật Bản dao động từ 0,75 – 2,3% năm, của Ngân hàng Phát triển Châu Á ( ADB) thường từ 1 – 1,5% năm, của Ngân hàng thế giới (WB) là 0% nhưng phải trả lãi dịch vụ là 0,75%.  Thời gian cho vay , thời gian ân hạn: Thời gian vay dài, tùy thuộc vào nhà tài trợ. Thời gian cho vay của Nhật Bản thường là 30 năm, của Ngân hàng Phát triển Châu Á trên 30 năm, của Ngân hàng thế giới WB là 40 năm. Thời gian từ khi vay tới khi trả vốn gốc đầu tiên tương đối dài thường từ 5 – 10 năm. Ngoài ra, nguồn vốn ODA cũng có một số ưu đãi khác như: có thể giãn nợ , giảm nợ và đặc biệt khác với các khoản vay tín dụng khác là nguồn vốn ODA không cần phải thực hiện các khoản thế chấp,…  Thứ hai, nguồn vốn ODA thường đi kèm với các điều kiện rang buộc. Các nước, tổ chức tài trợ đều có những chính sách riêng và những quy định rang buộc khác với nhau đối với nước tiếp nhận tài trợ. Đi kèm với các khoản tài trợ ODA là các điều kiện ràng buộc trực tiếp hay gián tiếp về chính trị, kinh tế hoặc khu vực địa lý. Họ vừa muốn đạt được những ảnh hưởng về chính trị, vừa muốn đem lại một số lợi nhuận qua việc yêu cầu nước tiếp nhận phải mua máy móc thiết bị, hàng hóa hay dịch vụ của họ, thuê các chuyên gia tư vấn từ nước họ.  Thứ ba, ODA có khả năng gây nợ. ODA có các khoản viện trợ không hoàn lại và các khoản vay ưu đãi. Tính ưu đãi chỉ là cho mức nợ giảm xuống và thời gian cho vay dài hơn, nên ODA có thể để lại gánh nặng nợ nần trong tương lại nếu không có biện pháp quản lý, sử dụng ODA cho tốt. Các nguồn vốn ODA thường đầu tư cho xây dựng cơ sở vất chat, hạ tầng, đầu tư cho giáo dục, phát triển y tế,… là những lĩnh vực đầu tư mà hiệu quả của nó mang lại là hiệu quả gián tiếp. Vì vậy việc không tạo ra nguồn thu trong quá trình sử
  14. 14. Học Viện Tài Chính 8 Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Phạm Thị Thơm Lớp: CQ47/08.01 dụng ODA để trả nợ sẽ thực sự trở thành gánh nặng nợ lớn cho tương lại và ảnh hưởng đến mục tiêu phát triển bền vững của đất nước. 1.1.1.3 Phân loại ODA a) Theo phương thức hoàn trả  ODA không hoàn lại: Là hình thức cung cấp ODA mà bên nhận tài trợ không phải hoàn trả cho bên tài trợ. Có thể coi ODA không hoàn lại như một nguồn thu ngân sách Nhà nước, được sử dụng theo hình thức Nhà nước cấp phát lại cho các nhu cầu phát triển kinh tế - xã hội của đất nước.  ODA có hoàn lại: Nhà tài trợ cho nước cần vốn vay một khoản tiền, với các điều kiện ưu đãi về lãi suất, thời gian ân hạn, thời gian vay trả nợ, hoặc không chịu lãi vay mà chỉ chịu chi phí dịch vụ, đảm bảo yếu tố không hoàn lại đạt ít nhất 35% đối với các khoản vay có rang buộc và 25% đối với khoản vay không ràng buộc.  ODA hỗn hợp: Là khoản viện trợ không hoàn lại hoặc các khoản vay ưu đãi được cung cấp đồng thời với các khoản tín dụng thương mại, và đảm bảo yếu tố không hoàn lại đạt ít nhất 35% đối với các khoản vay có rang buộc và 25% đối với các khoản vay không ràng buộc. b) Theo nguồn cung cấp:  ODA song phương: Là khoản tài trợ phát triển chính thức từ nước này sang cho nước kia ( nước phát triển cho các nước đang hoặc chậm phát triển) thông qua Hiệp định ký kết giữa hai Chính phủ.  ODA đa phương: Là các khoản tài trợ phát triển chính thức của một số tổ chức tài chính quốc tế ( WB, IMF,…) và khu vực ( ADB,EU,…) hoặc các tổ chức phát triển của Liên hợp quốc như: Chương trình phát triển của Liên hợp quốc, Quỹ nhi đồng liên hợp quốc,… c) Theo mục đích sử dụng:
  15. 15. Học Viện Tài Chính 9 Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Phạm Thị Thơm Lớp: CQ47/08.01  Hỗ trợ theo dự án: Là các khoản hỗ trợ trong đó nước nhận hỗ trợ phải chuẩn bị chi tiết cho dự án. Loại hình hỗ trợ này chiến tỷ trọng lớn nhất trong nguồn ODA và chủ yếu tập trung vào lĩnh vực cơ sở hạ tầng, kinh tế - xã hội. Vốn đầu tư cho các dự án đó thường lớn và thời gian thực hiện dài hơn các dự án khác.  Hỗ trợ theo chương trình: Là hỗ trợ theo khuôn khổ đạt được bằng hiệp định với các nhà tài trợ nhằm cung cấp một khối lượng vốn ODA trong một khoảng thời gian mà không cần phải xác định trước một cách chính xác nó sẽ sử dụng như thế nào. Đây là loại hình ODA trong đó các bên lồng ghép một hay nhiều mục tiêu với tập hợp nhiều dự án, hay nhiều hợp phần.  Hỗ trợ kỹ thuật: Là loại hình thường tập trung chủ yếu vào chuyển giao kiến thức hoặc tăng cường cơ sở, lập kế hoạch, tư vấn,…Vốn của dự án hỗ trợ kỹ thuật dành chủ yếu cho thuê tư vấn quốc tế, tư vấn trong nước, tổ chức đào tạo, nghiên cứu khảo sát và mua sắm thiết bị văn phòng. Trị giá vốn của các dự án hỗ trợ kỹ thuật thường không lớn. 1.2 Một số vấn đề về hiệu quả quản lý và sử dụng ODA, dự án ODA 1.2.1 Nội dung quản lý vốn ODA Quản lý là sự tác động có tổ chức đối với đối tượng được quản lý thông qua cơ chế quản lý nhằm thực hiện được các mục tiêu đặt ra. Phạm vi quản lý vốn ODA chủ yếu đề cập tới ở đây là quản lý Nhà nước.  Quản lý vốn ODA là sự tác độngcó tổ chức của Nhà nước đối với vốn ODA, bằng quyền lực của Nhà nước thông qua cơ chế quản lý vốn ODA nhằm thực hiện được các mục tiêu đặt ra đối với quá trình thu hút và sử dụng vốn ODA.Hay, quản lý về vốn ODA là quá trình Nhà nước lập kế hoạch, tổ chức, lãnh đạo, kiểm tra việc thu hút và sử dụng ODA nhằm đạt được các mục tiêu của Nhà nước với hiệu quả cao trong điều kiện phát triển của đất nước.
  16. 16. Học Viện Tài Chính 10 Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Phạm Thị Thơm Lớp: CQ47/08.01 Căn cứ vào khái niệm nêu ra, nội dung quản lý vốn ODA bao gồm:  Định hướng thu hút và sử dụng vốn ODA: là việc Nhà nước đưa ra những nhiệm vụ, mục tiêu và các giải pháp trong quá trình thu hút và sử dụng vốn ODA trong khoảng thời gian dài (thường là 5 năm, 10 năm). Định hướng thu hút và sử dụng thông qua các hình thức chủ yếu sau:  Xây dựng chiến lược thu hút và sử dụng vốn ODA: là Nhà nước xây dựng một hệ thống các quan điểm cơ bản về thu hút và sử dụng vốn ODA, các mục tiêu dài hạn cho thu hút và sử dụng vốn ODA và các giải pháp chủ yếu được lựa chọn nhằm đạt được các mục tiêu đề ra. Hệ thống các quan điểm cơ bản về thu hút và sử dụng vốn ODA là những tư tưởng chỉ đạo xuyên suốt từ việc xác định mục tiêu, thứ tự ưu tiên đến những nhiệm vụ, chính sách thu hút và sử dụng vốn ODA. Mục tiêu trong chiến lược thu hút và sử dụng ODA là những kết quả mong đợi khi kết thúc việc thực hiện sử dụng vốn ODA. Các giải pháp chủ yếu trong việc thu hút và sử dụng vốn ODA là phương thức cơ bản để thực hiện những công việc đặt ra trong suốt thời kỳ thực hiện các mục tiêu đề ra.  Xây dựng quy hoạch thu hút và sử dụng ODA: là việc xác định rõ quy mô và giới hạn thu hút và sử dụng vốn ODA trong những khoảng thời gian nhất định. Về thực chất, xây dựng quy hoạch và thu hút sử dụng ODA là xây dựng khung vĩ mô về tổ chức không gian nhằm cung cấp những căn cứ khoa học cho các cấp để chỉ đạo vĩ mô trong công tác thu hút và sử dụng vốn ODA thông qua các chương trình, dự án ODA đảm bảo cho vốn ODA được sử dụng có hiệu quả.
  17. 17. Học Viện Tài Chính 11 Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Phạm Thị Thơm Lớp: CQ47/08.01 Về bản chất, xây dựng quy hoạch và thu hút sử dụng ODA là cụ thể hoá chiến lược thu hút và sử dụng ODA về không gian (theo vùng kinh tế và theo ngành kinh tế) và thời gian (theo từng giai đoạn nhất định).  Tổ chức thực hiện và sử dụng vốn ODA:  Tổ chức bộ máy quản lý nhà nước về thu hút và sử dụng vốn ODA: Thiết lập cơ cấu tổ chức của bộ máy quản lý nhà nước về thu hút và sử dụng vốn ODA từ cấp trung ương tới địa phương; Xây dựng và hoàn thiện thể chế hoạt động của bộ máy này; Xây dựng đội ngũ nhân viên làm việc trong bộ máy theo những tiêu chuẩn và yêu cầu.  Vận hành bộ máy quản lý nhà nước về thu hút và sử dụng vốn ODA: Tạo động lực cho bộ máy quản lý nhà nước về thu hút và sử dụng vốn ODA hoạt động theo những kế hoạch đã đặt ra; Phối hợp hoạt động giữa các bộ phận, đơn vị trong bộ máy; Hướng dẫn, đôn đốc những bộ phận, đơn vị trong bộ máy thực hiện theo những kế hoạch đã đặt ra và tuân thủ quy định của pháp luật; Xử lý những vướng mắc, tồn tại, cản trở trong quá trình thu hút và sử dụng vốn ODA.  Kiểm soát việc thu hút và sử dụng vốn ODA: là những hoạt động của cơ quan quản lý nhà nước về ODA nhằm kịp thời phát hiện và xử lý những sai sót, khó khăn, vướng mắc cũng như những cơ hội trong việc thu hút và sử dụng vốn ODA. Thực chất của kiểm soát việc thu hút và sử dụng vốn ODA là đánh giá chính xác những kết quả hoạt động trong thu hút và sử dụng vốn ODA để có những can thiệp cần thiết của Nhà nước tới việc thu hút và sử dụng vốn ODA.  Đổi mới phương thức thu hút vốn ODA Mọi giải pháp và hình thức quản lý, thu hút vốn ODA luôn biến động theo xu thế chung của thế giới, do đó nhà nước phải luôn theo dõi các biến
  18. 18. Học Viện Tài Chính 12 Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Phạm Thị Thơm Lớp: CQ47/08.01 động này để kịp thời có những thay đổi cần thiết về quan điểm, định hướng, chiến lược… 1.2.2 Khái niệm, nội dung quản lý dự án ODA Dự án là tổng thể các hoạt động( quyết định và công việc) phụ thuộc lẫn nhau nhằm tạo ra những sản phẩm và dịch vụ nhất định trong điều kiện không gian và một giới hạn nguồn lực nhất định. Qua định nghĩa trên ta có thế thấy:  Dự án bao gồm tổng thể nhiều hoạt động nhưng đều hướng vào một mục đích cuối cùng là tạo ra được những sản phẩm, dịch vụ nhất định nào đó.  Các hoạt động này phụ thuộc, gắn bó, không thể thiếu để đạt được mục đích cuối cùng.  Các công việc được thực hiện trong một khoảng thời gian xác định, các điểm khởi đầu và kết thúc. Chúng được đạt trong một không gian nào đó đã được dự kiến.  Mỗi dự án cần một khối lượng nguồn lực được giới hạn  Dự án mang tính kế hoạch cao: dự kiến, dự báo trước các nội dung hoạt động. Dự án ODA là dự án có sử dụng nguồn vốn ODA, thuộc khuôn khổ hoạt động hợp tác giữa quốc gia tiếp nhận ODA và các nhà tài trợ. Dự án ODA bao gồm 2 loại là dự án đầu tư và dự án hỗ trợ kỹ thuật. Dự án đầu tư là dự án tạo mới, mở rộng hoặc cải tạo những cơ sở vật chất nhất định nhằm đạt được sự tăng trưởng về số lượng hoặc duy trì, cải tiến nâng cao chất lượng của sản phẩm hoặc dịch vụ được thực hiện trên địa bàn cụ thể, trong khoảng thời gian xác định. Dự án hỗ trợ kỹ thuật là dự án có mục tiêu hỗ trợ phát triển năng lực thể chế hoặc cung cấp các yếu tố đầu vào kỹ thuật để chuẩn bị, thực hiện các chương trình dự án thông qua các hoạt động cung
  19. 19. Học Viện Tài Chính 13 Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Phạm Thị Thơm Lớp: CQ47/08.01 caaos chuyên gia đào tạo, hỗ trợ trang thiết bị, tư liệu và tài liệu, tham quan khảo sát, hội thảo,… Nếu xét theo lĩnh vực, ở tầm vi mô, nội dung quản lý dự án ODA bao gồm:  Quản lý tổng hợp: lập kế hoạch tổng hợp cho dự án, tổ chức dự án theo một trình tự logic, chi tiết hóa các mục tiêu dự án thành những công việc cụ thể, theo dõi, đánh giá, kiểm soát những thay đổi một cách toàn diện.  Quản lý phạm vi: quy hoạch, xác định và kiểm tra phạm vi, đồng thời kiểm soát những thay đổi trong phạm vi của dự án.  Quản lý thời gian, lịch trình: xác định các hoạt động, sắp xếp các hoạt động, dự đoán thời gian của các hoạt động, thực hiện và kiểm soát các hoạt động sao cho đúng tiến độ xác định.  Quản lý chi phí: dự toán kinh phí, giám sát thực hiện chi phí theo tiến độ cho từng công việc và toàn bộ dự án, tổ chức, phân tích số liệu và báo cáo những thồn tin về chi phí nhằm đảm bảo cho dự án thực hiện trong phạm vi ngân sách đề ra.  Quản lý hợp đồng mua sắm: lựa chọn, thương lượng quản lý các hợp đồng và điều hành việc mua sắm nguyên vật liệu, trang thiết bị dịch vụ cần thiết cho dự án.  Quản lý nhân lực: tận dụng sắp xếp nguồn nhân lực có trong dự án một cách hiệu quả, tiến hành cân đối nguồn nhân lực tại các thời điểm các giai đoạn khác nhau của dự án  Quản lý thông tin: thu thập, phổ biến, lưu trữ và sắp đặt cơ bản thông tin trong dự án được thực hiện đúng hạn và thích hợp.  Quản lý xung đột: Trong quá trình thực hiện dự án, nhà quan rlys luôn phải đối mặt với những xung đột phát sinh. Quản lý xung đột là việc giải quyết những xung độtphát sinh, khai thác những xung độttích cực và hạn chế những xung đột tiêu cực nhằm tạo sự thông suốt cho quá trình thực hiện dự án.
  20. 20. Học Viện Tài Chính 14 Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Phạm Thị Thơm Lớp: CQ47/08.01  Quản lý rủi ro - cơ hội: hầu như tất cả các dự án đều phải đối mặt với nhiều vấn đề môi trường- xã hội trong quá trình thực hiện dự án, trong đó có những vấn đề không lường trước được gây ra rủi ro hoặc cơ hội đối với dự án. Những tác động tiêu cực từ môi trường bên trong và bên ngoài măng lại rủi ro đối với dự án, ngược lại những tác động tích cực có tác động mang tới cơ hội tốt để dự án tiến hành hiệu quả. Quản lý rủi ro – cơ hội nhằm phòng ngừa, hạn chế và khắc phục rủi ro đồng thời tận dụng cơ hội nảy sinh trong quá trình quản lý dự án.  Quản lý chất lượng: Theo dõi, đánh giá dự án đưa ra những kiến nghị điều chỉnh cần thiết, kịp thời đề xuất các phương án phục vụ việc ra quyết định của các cấp quản lý nhằm đảm bảo dự án được thực hiện đúng mục tiêu, đúng tiến độ, đảm bảo chất lượng trong khuôn khổ các nguồn lực đã được xác định,… 1.2.3 Quy trình thu hút, quản lý, sử dụng ODA Đó là quá trình gặp gỡ giữa nhu cầu cần tài trợ và khả năng tài trợ, cũng như quá trình hài hòa thủ tục giữa nhà tài trợ và người nhận tài trợ để ODA đi vào thực tiễn. Quy trình gồm các bước sau: a. Xây dựng danh mục chương trình, dự án ưu tiên vận động ODA ( thể hiện nhu cầu ODA): Chính phủ các nước đang và chậm phát triển trong từng thời kỳ tổng hợp nhu cầu để lập Danh mục ác chương trình, dự án ưu tiên vận động ODA, kèm theo đề cương nêu rõ sự cần thiết, tính phù hợp, quy hoạch, mục tiêu, kết quả dự kiến, các hoạt động chủ yếu, thời gian thực hiện, dự kiến mức vốn ODA và vốn đối ứng, dự kiến cơ chế tài chính( cấp phát NSNN, cho vay lại từ NSNN, một phần cấp phát, một phần cho vay lại), dự báo tác động tới kinh tế - xã hội cho từng chương trình, dự án cụ thể. Chính phủ sẽ dự kiến phân bổ và vận động các nhà tài trợ ODA tại các Hội nghị nhóm tư vấn các
  21. 21. Học Viện Tài Chính 15 Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Phạm Thị Thơm Lớp: CQ47/08.01 nhà tài trợ (CG), hoặc thông qua các cơ quan của nhà tài trợ, hoặc thông qua công bố trên các phương tiện thông tin chính thức. b. Vận động ODA (Khả năng tài trợ): Đó là quá trình các cơ quan của Chính phủ các nước đang và chậm phát triển liên hệ, vận động các nhà tài trợ ODA. Các nhà tài trợ sẽ căn cứ vào khả năng tài trợ ODA trong năm tài khóa và sự phù hợp của chương trình, dự án để thông báo cho nước có nhu cầu về mức độ, các chương trình, dự án ODA có thể được tài trợ thông qua hội nghị CG, văn bản chính thức hay Internet,… c. Đàm phán, ký kết Điều ước quốc tế khung về ODA: Các Chính phủ nhận trài trợ sẽ cử các cơ quan chức năng, có trách nhiệm đến đàm phán và ký kết Điều ước quốc tế về ODA có tính nguyên tắc với nhà tài trợ. Nội dung gồm: Chiến lược, chính sách, khuôn khổ hợp tác, phương hướng ưu tiên trong cung cấp và sử dụng ODA, danh mục và các lĩnh vực, chương trình, dự án, điều kiện khung và cam kết tài trợ ODA cho một năm hoặc nhiều năm đối với các chương trình, dự án, những nguyên tắc về thể thức và kế hoạch quản lý, thực hiện các chương trình, dự án. d. Thông báo điều ước quốc tế khung về ODA: Chính phủ các nước sẽ thông báo cho các cơ quan chủ quản, các địa phương có chương trình, dự án về Điều ước quốc tế khung về ODA của từng nhà tài trợ để các cơ quan, địa phương này chuẩn bị các văn kiện cần thiết. e. Chuẩn bị văn kiện chương trình, dự án ODA: Các cơ quan chủ quản, các địa phương đã được đồng ý tài trợ ODA sẽ phải thành lập các Ban chuẩn bị chương trình, dự án. Các văn kiện có liên quan như: Cơ chế tài chính trong nước đối với dử dụng ODA, vốn chuẩn bị chương trình, dự án, kế hoạch chuẩn bị chương trình, dự án, Báo cáo nghiên cứu tiền khả thi chương trình, dự án; Báo cáo nghiên cứu khả thi chương trình dự án sử dụng vố ODA.
  22. 22. Học Viện Tài Chính 16 Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Phạm Thị Thơm Lớp: CQ47/08.01 f. Thẩm định, phê duyệt chương trình, dự án ODA: Các văn kiện, chương trìnhdự án ODA sẽ được các cơ quancó thầmquyền củanước nhận tài trợ thẩm định, phê duyệt để có căn cứ ký kết điều ước quốc tế cụ thể với nhà tài trợ. g. Đàm phán, ký dết, phê chuẩn hoặc phê duyệt Điều ước quốc tế cụ thể vè ODA: Các cơ quan của Chính phủ nước nhận tài trợ sẽ thông kết quả phê duyệt các chương trình, dự án cho từng nhà tài trợ. Sau khi được nhà tài trợ chấp nhận, cơ quan có thẩm quyền của nước nhận tài trợ sẽ phối hợp chuẩn bị các nội dung đàm phán Điều ước quốc tế cụ thể về ODA. Sau đó, các cơ quan được Chính phủ ủy quyền sẽ đàm phán các Điều ước quốc thế cụ thể về ODA. Khi kết thúc đàm phán Chính phủ sẽ trực tiếp ký kết, hoặc quyết định người được ủy quyền kỹ kết, hoặc trình Chủ tịch nước với những Điều ước quốc tế cụ thể về ODA được ký kết với danh nghĩa Nhà nước. Sau đó các Điều ước quốc tế cụ thể sẽ được chuyển choc ư quan quản lý của Chính phủ về ODA để theo dõi, thực hiện. h. Thực hiện chương trình dự án ODA: Là bước đưa Điều ước quốc tế cụ thể về ODA và thực hiện tại các chương trình, dự án cụ thể. Đây là bước có ý nghĩa cực kỳ quan trọng đảm bảo việc thực hiện các Điều ước quốc tế và hiệu quả các chương trình, dự án sử dụng ODA. Các chủ dự án phải thành lập các ban quản lý chương trình dự án ODA có quy chế tổ chức hoạt động và tư cách pháp nhân để thực hiện các dự án phù hợp với quy định của pháp luật và Điều ước quốc tế cụ thể về ODA. Các vấn đề cần chú ý trong thực hiên các dự án là:  Vốn đối ứng trong nước chuẩn bị thực hiện và thực hiện dự án: Để phát huy tính chủ động và nâng cao trách nhiện của người nhận tài trợ phải có một số vốn trong nước để chuẩn bị thực hiện và thực hiện dự án được ghi trong Điều ước quốc tế cụ thể về ODA. Chính phủ, các cơ quan chủ quản và chủ dự án phải chủ động bố trí vốn đối ứng (tiền vốn, hiện vật, lao động,..) để thực hiện dự án.
  23. 23. Học Viện Tài Chính 17 Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Phạm Thị Thơm Lớp: CQ47/08.01  Vốn ứng trước để thực hiện dự án: Căn cứ vào văn bản giải trình của Cơ quan chủ quản và văn bản thỏa thuận, Chính phủ các nước sẽ cấp tạm ứng cho việc thực hiện một số hạng mục của dự án và sẽ thu hồi khi được giải ngân vốn cho các hạng mục đó.  Giải phóng mặt bằng thực hiện dự án: Cần được thực hiện đúng kế hoạch, phù hợp với quy định của nước sở tại và Điều ước quốc tế cụ thể về ODA, đảm bảo thời hạn thực hiện dự án và kế hoạch giải ngân của nhà tài trợ, đảm bảo hiệu quả dự án.  Thực hiện đấu thầu rộng rãi: Các vấn đề về thi công, mua sắm thiết bị, dây chuyền công nghệ của dự án,… cần được thực hiện đấu thầu quốc tế rộng rãi để vừa đảm bảo thời hạn, chất lượng, hiệu quả của đầu tư và tính cạnh tranh công bằng.  Thực hện điều chỉnh, sửa đổi, bổ dung nội dung chương trình, dự án ODA trong quá trình thực hiện: Nhằm đảm bảo tính đồn bộ, phù hợp thực tế và tính hiệu quả của dự án. Các điều chỉnh phải trong phạm vi cho phép, được các cơ quan có thẩm quyền và nhà tài trợ chấp thuận.  Quản lý, xây dựng , nghiệm thu, bàn giao, quyết toán khối lượng công trình hoàn thành: Việc thẩm định, phê duyệt thiết kế kỹ thuật và tổng dự toán, cấp giấy phép xây dựng quản lý chất lượng công trình, nghiệm thu, bàn giao,bảo hành, bảo hiểm công trình xây dựng thuộc dự án ODA, quyết toán vốn ODA cũng phải được tiến hành theo quy định trong các Điều ước quốc tế cụ thể về ODA.  Giải ngân vốn ODA: Chính là quá trình thực hiện các quy định, các thủ tục cần thiết để có thể nhận được vốn ODA từ nhà tài trợ chuyển cho Ban quản lý dự án. Tùy thuộc quy định trong Điều ước quốc tế, việc rút vốn, thanh toán bằng nguồn vốn ODA được thông qua nhiều hình thức khác nhau.
  24. 24. Học Viện Tài Chính 18 Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Phạm Thị Thơm Lớp: CQ47/08.01 i. Theo dõi đánh giá, nghiệm thu, quyết toán., bàn giao kết quả dự án ODA: Là khâu công việc quan trọng được tiến hành thường xuyên và định kỳ nhằm phân tích, so sánh kết quả đạt được trên thực tế với mục tiêu đã đề ra trong các văn kiện dự án, kiểm tra, thanh tra việc tiếp nhận, quản lý, sử dụng ODA, tổ chức nghiệm thu, quyết toán , bàn giao kết quả và đưa chương trình, dự án vào vận hành trong thực tế đời sống. j. Quản lý trả nợ vay ODA: ODA có thể để lại gánh nặng nợ nần cho nước tiếp nhận. Vì vậy, quản lý trả nợ vay ODA có ý nghĩa quan trọng. 1.2.4 Cácchỉ tiêu đánhgiá hiệu quả quản lý, sử dụng vốn của dự án ODA.  Tiến độ giải ngân của dự án Tiến độ giải ngân của dự án là một trong những chỉ tiêu quan trọng nhất đánh giá hiệu quản lý và sử dụng vốn. Tiến độ giải ngân có đúng như kế hoạch đề ra trong văn kiện dự án hay không còn phụ thuộc vào nhiều yếu tố trong đó có yếu tố chủ yếu là liên quan đến quản lý và sử dụng vốn. Tiến độ giải ngân đúng như dự kiến sẽ giúp ODA đi vào thực tế đúng kế hoạch là 1 điều quan trọng để dự án thực hiện đúng tiến độ. Như vậy tiến độ giải ngân càng cao so với kế hoạch chứng tỏ khả năng quản lý và sử dụng vốn dự án đạt hiệu quả cao và ngược lại.  Mức độ hoàn thành dự án so với kế hoạch Vì dự án ODA thường được chia thành nhiều giai đoạn và nhiều hạng mục công trình khác nhau, đo đó mỗi giai đoạn và mỗi hạng mục khác nhau sẽ có những mục tiêu hoàn thành nhất định. Theo kế hoạch đã đề ra thì năng lực quản lý và sử dụng vốn hiệu quả trước tiên thể hiện ở việc hoàn thành tiến độ của dự án đúng như kế hoạch đã đề ra trong từng giai đoạn và ngược lại tiến độ dự án chậm hay không ăn khớp với các hạng mục công trình khác vì nhiều lý do nhưng cũng chứng tỏ năng lực quản lý vốn vẫn còn hạn chế.
  25. 25. Học Viện Tài Chính 19 Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Phạm Thị Thơm Lớp: CQ47/08.01 Sau khi mục tiêu của mỗi giai đoạn, mỗi hạng mục được hoàn thành hay toàn bộ dự án đã hoàn thành và đưa vào sử dụng thì tùy thuộc vào từng loại dự án và mục đích của từng dự án mà người ta đưa ra những chỉ tiêu đánh giá cụ thể để biết được hiệu quả của dự án và. Ví dụ: đối với dự án liên quan đến lâm nghiệp thường dùng số liệu liên quan đến số vụ cháy sau khi hoàn thành dự án so với trước đó, hay mức độ phủ xanh đồi trọc,.. để đánh giá hiệu quả của dự án; đối với dự án liên quan đến giao thông người ta sử dụng chỉ tiêu số vụ tai nạn diễn ra trong năm, mức độ tắc đường,...; đối với những dự án liên quan đến y tế người ta dùng các chỉ tiêu liên quan đến tuổi thọ, mức sống,… để đánh giá hiệu quả của dự án, và cũng là kết quả của quá trình quản lý và sử dụng vốn của dụ án.  Khả năng cân đối vốn đối ứng và vốn ODA của dự án Đối với những dự án ODA thì nguồn vốn thường có 2 loại chính là vốn đối ứng và vốn viện trợ ODA, mỗi loại nguồn vốn này thì có khối lượng và mục đích sử dụng khác nhau, chúng được sử dụng trải dài suốt thời gian của dự án từ khi bắt đầu cho tới khi kết thúc chính vì vậy mà việc quản lý sử dụng làm sao cho ăn khớp giữa vốn đối ứng và vốn ODA để đảm bảo tiến độ dự án là rất khó nhưng nếu cân đối được tốt hai nguồn vốn này chứng tỏ năng lực quản lý và sử dụng vốn tương đối tốt. Việc sử dụng hai loại vốn này cũng có kế hoạch chi tiết, cụ thể về thời gian và từng hạng mục công trình theo kế hoạch của ban quản lý dự án và nhiệm vụ quản lý của cán bộ dự án là đảm bảo nguồn vốn này chạy song song với nhau, đúng mục đích sử dụng và tránh thất thoát trên cơ sở kế hoạch đã đề ra.  Định mức chi tiêu Quản lý chi phí hiệu quả thể hiện ở việc đảm bảo tất cả các khoản chi cho từng hạng mục, công trình nằm trong khoảng giới hạn đã đề ra theo kế hoạch của Ban quản lý dự án, tránh thất thoát lãng phí vốn và vượt định mức cho các
  26. 26. Học Viện Tài Chính 20 Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Phạm Thị Thơm Lớp: CQ47/08.01 khoản mục không phù hợp sao cho dự án đảm bảo đúng tiến độ và đạt hiệu quả cao. Thường xuyên phân tích, tổng hợp và báo cáo về các khoản mục một cách chi tiết rõ ràng, đảm bảo thông tin minh bạch để kịp thời đề xuất những giải pháp thích hợp trong phạm vi ngân sách nhà nước.  Hiệu quả sử dụng nguồn nhân lực Mỗi dự án để hoạt động được cần một nguồn lực rất lớn như: nguồn lực về tài nguyên, nguồn lực về tài chính và không thể không kể đến tầm quan trọng của nguồn lực con người. Hiệu quả quản lý nguồn nhân lực trong các dự án thể hiện ở việc trước tiên là Ban quản lý dự án phải cung cấp đủ nguồn nhân lực để đáp ứng cho nhu cầu của dự án, tiếp theo là nguồn nhân lực phải có trình độ chuyên môn, nghiệp vụ cao, thái độ làm việc chuyên nghiệp đáp ứng được yêu cầu đặc trưng của từng dự án. Tận dụng triệt để thế mạnh của từng thành viên trong đội ngũ cán bộ dự án, tránh tình trạng người quá nhàn rỗi, người thì lại quá bận rộn, giao đúng việc, đúng trình độ tránh chồng chéo hay lãng phí nguồn nhân lực, có thể cắt giảm tuy nhiên vẫn phải đáp ứng được yêu cầu công việc trong dự án. Bên cạnh đó hiệu quả quản lý nguồn nhân lực còn thể hiện ở việc cân đối, bố trí, sắp xếp nguồn lực sao cho phù hợp với từng hạng mục, từng thời điểm, từng giai đoạn của dự án.  Năng lực quản lý các gói thầu Hiệu quả quản lý các gói thầu của dự án là việc tìm kiếm, lựa chọn những đốitác, nhà thầu, nhà tư vấn có uy tín, có kinh nghiệm trong lĩnh vực hoạt động của dự án với chi phí hợp lý. Thương lượng, đàm phán để ký kết hợp đồng với đối tác phù hợp nhất. Quản lý các hợp đồng và điều hành việc mua sắm trang thiết bị, máy móc, nguyên vật liệu cho dự án đúng kế hoạch đã đề ra, đảm bảo đúng tiến độ của dự án đồng thời tiết kiệm chi phí một cách tối ưu. Bên cạnh đó cần phải thay đổi thủ tục đấu thầu các gói thầu mua sắm hay dịch vụ một cách hợp lý, thống nhất và chặt chẽ, đảm bảo thuận tiện cho cả hai bên, tránh
  27. 27. Học Viện Tài Chính 21 Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Phạm Thị Thơm Lớp: CQ47/08.01 mất thời gian và xảy ra tranh chấp. Theo dõi, giám sát quá trình thực hiện của các nhà thầu một cách chặt chẽ, sát sao, thường xuyên đôn đốc nếu nhà thầu không đáp ứng đúng tiến độ, nhắc nhở kịp thời khi có sai sót xảy ra.  Khả năng quản lý rủi ro Một dự án ODA phải đối mặt với rất nhiều rủi ro trong và sau khi hoàn thành dự án, vì vậy hiệu quả quản lý rủi ro của dự án ODA thể hiện ở việc luôn luôn có dự phòng , luôn có phương án thay thế sẵn sàng khi có vấn đề phát sinh đột xuất về mặt tài chính hoặc tiến độ. Hạn chế xảy ra tranh chấp, tai nạn trong quá trình thực hiện dự án, đảm bảo an toàn môi trường xung quanh khu vực dự án,… 1.2.5 Các nhân tố ảnh hướng đến hiệu quả quản lý và sử dụng vốn ODA a) Yếu tố khách quan: Về phía nhà tài trợ  Vấn đề nổi cộm làm cho tiến độ của dự án chậm trễ là tiến độ giải ngân chậm dẫn tới không có vốn để thực hiện dự án đó là sự khác biệt về quy trình, thủ tục dự án của nhà trài trợ so với quy định của Chính phủ Việt Nam; điều kiện cho vay của nhà tài trợ khắt khe; thủ túc của nhà tài trợ phức tạp; việc phê duyệt phải qua nhiều bước; văn phòng đại diện của nhà tài trọ tại Việt Nam có ít thẩm quyền, phải thường xuyên xin ý kiến của cơ quan cấp tên ở nước ngoài; việc nhà tài trợ chậm phê duyệt tài liệu đấu thầu, đòi hỏi nhiều loại giấy tờ, hay một số trường hợp không có sự nhất quán trong các điều kiện đấu thầu cũng gây ra sự chậm trễ trong việc triển khai thực hiện. Ngoài ra, có những dự án do nhiều nhà tài trợ đồng cung cấp vốn, nên thủ tục thường chồng chéo, gây khó khăn cho chủ dự án trong quá trình triển khai.  Một số khoản vay có ràng buộc về phương thức mua sắm, đấu thầu, lựa chọn tư vấn.
  28. 28. Học Viện Tài Chính 22 Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Phạm Thị Thơm Lớp: CQ47/08.01  Nhiều dự án thực hiện trên địa bàn rộng( dự án cấp nước, giao thông nông thôn, y tế, giáo dục, trồng rừng,… thường trải dài tên phạm vi 6 -18 tỉnh) nên việc thực hiện dự án có thể gặp nhiều khó khăn, ảnh hưởng tới tiến độ giải ngân của dự án. b) Yếu tố chủ quan Về phía Việt Nam Xuất phát từ việc nghiên cứu hiệu quả sử dụng và quản lý vốn ODA ở nước ta trong thời gian qua và bằng việc phân tích điều kiện thực tế của các đơn vị được thụ hưởng nguồn vốn ODA có thể thấy, ngoài các yếu tố khách quan bên phía nhà tài trợ thì việc hiệu quả quản lý và sử dụng vốn ODA chưa cao phần lớn là do các yếu tố từ phía Việt Nam và tập trung vào những nhân tố sau:  Công tác chuẩn bị các thủ tục pháp lý ban đầu. Việc thẩm định, phê duyệt dự án bị kéo dài, nhiều hiệp định đã ký kết nhưng mới chỉ có tên dự án mà chưa hoàn thành báo cáo nghiên cứu khả thi, chưa hoành thành thủ tục để phê duyệt dự án đầu tư do chưa có sự phối hợp chặt chẽ giữa cơ quan tổng hợp và bộ chủ quản. Quá trình thành lập, phê duyệt dự án không kịp thời, thường kéo dài 1- 3 năm; có dự án sau khi ký hiệp định lại thay đổi công nghệ, hoặc mục tiêu dự án; hay một số dự án trong quá trình thành lập nghiên cứu khả thi thấy không hiệu quả lại chuyển sang dự án khác. Một số duej án do thời gian chuẩn bị khá lâu nên đến khi thẩm định , phê duyệt thì nhiều hạng mục trong dự án đã lạc hậu so với tình hình mới. Những yếu tố này đều dẫn đến chậm tiến độ dự án do chậm tiến độ giải ngân.  Công tác di dân, giải phóng mặt bằng. Do luật Đất đai của ta đang trong quá trình hoàn thiện, nên các cơ quan chức năng gặp nhiều khó khăn trong xử lý đền bù thiệt hại cho những người dân trong vùng dự án thực hiện. Mặt khác, chính sách đền bù cho những
  29. 29. Học Viện Tài Chính 23 Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Phạm Thị Thơm Lớp: CQ47/08.01 người dân bị ảnh hưởng bởi dự án giữa Việt Nam với các tổ chức tài trợ cũng khác nhau. Trên thực tế, đã mất hàng năm thảo luận hai bên mới đi đến thống nhất mức đề bù cho người dân trong vùng bị ảnh hưởng. Đồng thời, cho đến nay vẫn chưa có quy định chi tiết về chính sách tái định cư, công tác giám sát đền bù tái định cư chưa được quy định; giá đất tính đề bù thiệt hại khá phức tạp nhất là ở những thành phố lớn, các chính sách đề bù giải phóng mặt bằng không thống nhất và luôn luôn thay đổi,… vì vậy gây nên không ít khiếu kiện của dân và làm chậm tiến độ thực hiện dự án do không giải phóng được mặt bằng, thậm chí có những dự án thời hạn rút vốn sắp hết mới kết thúc việc giải phóng mặt bằng hay những dự án mà thời gian giải phóng mặt bằng lâu gấp 4 lần thời gian thi công công trình, lý do chủ yếu là không có cơ chế thống nhất cho tất ca các địa phương để lấy đó làm cơ sở giải quyết các vấn đề đền bù.  Về thủ tục phê duyệt thiết kế chi tiết, tổng dự toán, nội dung đấu thầu của phía Việt Nam. Sau khi kết thúc hiệp định vay vốn với các nhà tài trợ, các chủ dự án sẽ tiến hành xây dựng thiết kế chi tiết và tổng dự toán của dự án để trình Bộ Xây dựng phê duyệt. Nếu việc phê duyệt thiết kế chi tiết và tổng dự toán bị kéo dài sẽ gây chậm trễ cho tiến độ khai thác thực hiện dự án. Mặt khác, việc phê duyệt thiết kế chi tiết và tổng dự toán hiện chưa có bất cứ một cơ quan chuyên nôn độc lập nào phản biện, dẫn đến tình trạng xác định không chính xác tổng dự toán, mà thường là thấp hơn so với tổng vốn cam kết trong Hiệp định vay vốn, do đó ảnh hưởng đến quá trình đấu thầu. Cụ thể, phía Việt Nam coi tổng dự toán là căn cứ đánh giá kết quả đấu thầu, nhưng trên thực tế có nhiều trường hợp giá tháng thầu cao hơn so với tổng dự toán được duyệt, nên các cơ quan chức năng không có căn cứ để trình Thủ tướng Chính phủ phê duyệt. Còn phía nhà tài trợ thì coi giá trị gói thầu đã tính
  30. 30. Học Viện Tài Chính 24 Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Phạm Thị Thơm Lớp: CQ47/08.01 toán để cho vay vốn là giá trần để đánh giá hiệu quả đấu thầu, nên họ cho rằng giá thắng thầu thấp hơn tổng số vốn tài trợ cam kết trong các hiệp định vay vốn nên không chịu giảm giá. Ngoài ra, việc phê duyệt thiết kế chi tiết không được phản biện độc lập của một cơ quan chuyên môn và năng lực cán bộ làm thiết kế hạn chế, dẫn đến tình trạng nhiều dự án phải sửa chữa, thậm chí thay đổi thiết kế nhiều lần và mỗi lần như vậy sẽ kéo theo nhiều thay đổi khác trong quá trình thực hiện dự án cũng như bị kéo dài thời gian do chờ phê duyệt lại. Việc đấu thầu mua sắm và xây lắp thường bị kéo dài còn do Việt Nam mới bắt đầu làm quen với các nguyên tắc và điều kiện đấu thầu theo thông lệ quốc tế, hoặc giá cả cao do buộc phải mua sắm thiết bị từ nhà tài trợ nên chủ dự án không chấp nhận. Quan hệ giữa nhà thầu chính và phụ chưa rõ ràng. Do đó sẽ ảnh hưởng không nhỏ tới tiến độc thực hiện dự án và năng lực giải ngân vốn của dự án.  Năng lực của đội ngũ cán bộ quản lý dự án Năng lực của đội ngũ cán bộ quản lý dự án chưa đáp ứng được yêu cầu, do thiếu về số lượng, yếu về năng lực, thiếu tính chuyên nghiệp và chủ yếu kiêm nhiệm, tình trạng này đặc biệt phổ biến ở các địa phương sẽ ảnh hưởng dến việc quản lý nguồn vốn ODA, từ đó tác động đến tiến độ, chất lượng và hiệu quả kinh tế - xã hội của dự án.  Vấn đề tư vấn Trong thực hiện các dự án ODA, vai trò của các công ty tư vấn rất quan trọng, các nhà tư vấn là những người hiểu sâu về chuyên môn để giúp phân tích, đánh giá lựa chọn công nghệ, thiết bị kỹ thuật, phân tích các khía cạnh kinh tế, kỹ thuật, môi trường của dự án. Những hạn chế nhất định trong việc phê duyệt dự án cũng như tính chuẩn xác về mặt kinh tế, kỹ thuật của dự án sẽ tác động không nhỏ tới tiến độ thực hiện của dự án.
  31. 31. Học Viện Tài Chính 25 Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Phạm Thị Thơm Lớp: CQ47/08.01  Vấn đề phân cấp quản lý nguồn vốn ODA ở các địa phương. Các địa phương, trong bối cảnh phân cấp mạnh mẽ cho các cơ quan chủ quản, vẫn chưa phát huy được tính chủ động trong việc đề xuất và lựa chọn những dự án ưu tiên sử dụng vốn ODA… Chính sự phối hợp hoạt động của các đơn vị liên quan không tốt cũng ảnh hưởng không nhỏ tới tiến độ thực hiện dự án.  Vốn đối ứng và cơ chế bố trí vối đối ứng giữa Trung ương và địa phương. Vốn đối ứng thường chiếm tỷ trọng thấp trong tổng vốn đầu tư cho dự án nhưng lại ảnh hưởng tới tiến độ triển khai dự án. Việc kế hoặc hóa vốn đối ứng chưa được thực hiện tốt do khâu lập dự án của chủ dự án chưa phản ánh đủ hoặc không kịp thời thời hạn đưa vào kế hoạch ngân sách năn dẫn đến việc bố trí vốn đối ứng thuộc ngân sách ngay từ đầu năm chưa đủ, việc điều chỉnh vốn đối ứng khó khăn, gây bị động cho ngân sách nhà nước. Ngoài ra, bất cập trong cơ chế bố trí vốn đối ứng giữa Trung ương và địa phương sẽ dẫn tới tình trạng trong các hiệp định ký kết, địa phương cam kết cân đối vốn đối ứng, song quá trình thực hiện lại đề nghị trung ương hỗ trợ; và trong khi Chính phủ luôn tuyên bố không để thiếu vốn đối ứng, thì ở dưới địa phương, vẫn không ít lời đề nghị về việc tăng thêm hoặc nhanh cấp vốn đối ứng vì vốn về địa phương đã chưa được sử dụng đúng mục đích.  Thủ tục giải ngân Quy trình và thủ tục sử dụng, giải ngân vốn ODA nhiều tầng nấc, nhiều khâu, thiếu đồng bộ, nhiều điểm không phù hợp với thông lệ quốc tế, không phù hợp với các điều khoản đã ký kết trong các hiệp định; có nhiều trường hợp phía Việt Nam còn lúng túng trong thủ tục thanh toán, dẫn đến việc thiếu các chứng từ hoặc nội dung cần thiết,.. Mặt khác tiến độ rút vốn phần lớn phụ thuộc vào tiến độ thực hiện dự án và tập hợp đầy đủ hồ sơ rút vốn hợp lệ của
  32. 32. Học Viện Tài Chính 26 Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Phạm Thị Thơm Lớp: CQ47/08.01 chủ dự án, phù hợp với thỏa thuận cam kết được nhà tài trợ quốc tế chấp nhận ( thường nhà thầu lập hồ sơ thanh toán gửi cho tư vấn, sau 20 – 26 ngày, tư vấn mới xác nhận gửi cho chủ đầu tư, chủ đầu tư xem xét và duyệt hồ sơ khoảng 10 ngày, có trường hợp kéo dài hàng tháng; sau đó bộ chứng từ mới được chuyển đến Bộ Tài Chính để làm thủ tục rút vốn đối với phía nước ngoài).  Tình hình lạm phát cao cũng dẫn đến sự thiếu hụt nguồn vốn ODA và vốn đồi ứng so với ước tính ban đầu. Thời gian chuẩn bị thực hiện các dự án đầu tư bằng vốn ODA thường kéo dài từ 2 -3 năm dẫn đến việc dự án phải điều chỉnh và chịu tác động của nhiều yếu tố, đặc biệt trong tình hình lạm phát cao, chi phí về giải phóng mặt bằng, tái định cự và biến động về giá cả làm cho tổng đầu tư tăng lên rất nhiều so với mức ban đầu. Trong điều kiện nguồn vốn ODA đã ký kết không thay đổi, đây sẽ là một sức ép lớn đối với việc bố trí vốn đối ứng, làm ảnh hưởng tới tiến độ triển khai thực hiện dự án.  Công tác theo dõi và đánh giá dự án ODA Công tác theo dõi, đánh giá việc sử dụng nguồn vốn ODA chưa chặt chẽ, thiếu những quy định cụ thể và thống nhất giữa các cơ quan quản lý Nhà nước, giưa các đơn vị thụ hưởng với các cấp quản lý và với các nhà tài trợ. Do đó ảnh hưởng tới hiệu quả sử dụng vốn ODA trong dự án.  Hoạt động của Ban QLDA Hoạt động của Ban QLDA là một hoạt động phối hợp giữa hai khung pháp luật của Nhà tài trợ và bên tiếp nhận, vì vậy đòi hỏi các cán bộ thuộc Ban QLDA phải có trình độ chuyên môn cao và kinh nghiêm nhất định. Tuy nhiên, cơ sở về lương để tuyển dụng cán bộ cho Ban QLDA cụ thể vẫn chưa
  33. 33. Học Viện Tài Chính 27 Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Phạm Thị Thơm Lớp: CQ47/08.01 được quan tâm đúng mức. Vì vậy, không tuyể dụng được cán ộ tốt để có thể đáp ứng được yê cầu của từng chức danh trong Ban QLDA.  Quy chế tài chính Chưa có quy chế tài chính trong nước rõ ràng cho từng loại tài trợ, trên cơ sở đó khi chuẩn bị dự án các chủ đầu tư tính toán dự trù cân đối tài chính cho từng giai đoạn phát triển ở địa phương, cơ chế vay lại theo quy định của Chính phủ quá chung chung không cụ thể, khi thực hiện thì thiếu tính thống nhất giữa các địa phương, thiếu và không thực tế các quy định về chế độ chi tiêu từ nguồn vốn đối ứng cho việc thuê chuyên gia ngắn hạn trong và ngoài nước, lao động hợp đồng ngắn hạn chọ dự án, thuê văn phòng Ban QLDA, thiếu sự phối hợp đồng bộ giữa các chính sách thuế và các cơ quan hữu quan như Hải quan trong việc tính thuế nhập khẩu đối với hàng nhập khẩu phục vụ cho dự án thuộc nhóm hàng phải chịu thuế ( giá tính thuế là giá trúng thầu của dự án hay giá quy định của cơ quan Hải quan) vì đây là vấn đề có ảnh hưởng rất lớn đến khâu lập kế hoạch vốn đối ứng hàng năm của Ban QLDA. Như vậy, việc thống nhất, đồng bộ các chính sách tài chính, chính sách thuế,.. sẽ thuận tiện hơn rất nhiều cho quá trình quản lý và sử dụng vốn ODA. 1.2.6 Sự cần thiết nâng cao hiệu quả quản lý và sử dụng vốn ODA. Vốn ODA là nguồn vốn tương đối lớn và quan trọng, chủ yếu phục vụ cho các chương trình phúc lợi, thúc đẩy phát triển kinh tế của mỗi quốc gia tiếp nhận vì vậy làm thế nào để quản lý và sử dụng nguồn vốn ODA một cách thiết thực hiệu quả là mục tiêu tối cao đối với người thụ hưởng vô cùng quan trọng và xuất phát từ nhiều lý do sau:  Thứ nhất, xuất phát từ đặc điểm của nguồn vốn ODA. ODA là nguồn vốn có nhiều ưu đãi về lãi suất, thời gian cho vay, thời gian ân hạn, thời gian
  34. 34. Học Viện Tài Chính 28 Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Phạm Thị Thơm Lớp: CQ47/08.01 hoãn nợ, giãn nợ,… chính vì vậy cần phải nâng cao hiệu quả quản lý và sử dụng vốn ODA để tận dụng lợi thế cạnh tranh từ nguồn vốn này so với các nguồn vốn khác. Mặt khác, nguồn vốn ODA thường đi kèm nhiều điều kiện ràng buộc, và có khả năng gây nợ, để lại gánh nặng nợ nần trong tương lại nếu không có biện pháp quản lý và sử dụng vốn ODA tốt. Việc không tạo ra nguồn thu trong quá trình sử dụng vốn ODA( tức là quản lý không tốt) để trả nợ sẽ thực sự trở thành gánh nặng nợ lớn cho tương lai và ảnh hưởng đến mục tiêu phát triển bền vững của đất nước.  Thứ hai, xuất phát từ vai trò, ý nghĩa của nguồn vốn ODA đối với nước tiếp nhận.  Đẩy nhanh quá trình CNH và HĐH cho các nước đang phát triển  Tạo thêm nguồn lực chủ động đầu tư cho sự phát triển cơ sở hạ tần kinh tế - kỹ thuật – và xã  Hoàn thiện cơ cấu kinh tế  Hỗ trợ thực hiện chiến lược về mặt xã hội  Tăng khả năng thu hút vốn FDI và tạo điều kiện để mở rộng đầu tư phát triển trong nước Như vậy, với những ý nghĩa vô cùng quan trọng và thiết thực với một quốc gia đang phát triển như Việt Nam việc thu hút và quan trọng hơn là nâng cao hiệu quả quản lý vốn ODA là cần thiết  Thứ ba, xuất phát từ thực trạng quản lý và sử dụng vốn ODA trong thời gian gần đây củaViệt Nam cònnhiều hạn chế: nhiều dự án cònchậmtrễ tiến độ, kết quả không đạttheo kế hoạch, vốnODA chưa được sử dụng đúng mục đích, năng lực quảnlý củacán bộ dựán cònnhiều yếu kém, vốn quảnlý chưachặt chẽ còn nhiều thất thoát,…Trước thực trạng đó, Việt Nam cần phải nâng cao hiệu quả quản lý và sử dụng vốn ODA là điều cấp bách và thực sự cần thiết.
  35. 35. Học Viện Tài Chính 29 Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Phạm Thị Thơm Lớp: CQ47/08.01  Thứ tư, xuất phát từ bài học kinh nghiệm trong quá trình quản lý ODA của các địa phương đã nhận thức được những vấn đề sau:  ODA là một nguồn lực bên ngoài có ý nghĩa quan trọng song không thể thay thế được nguồn lực trong nước ở cấp độ quốc gia cũng như trong phạm vi một lĩnh vực cụ thể. Do vậy, cần phải coi ODA là một chất xúc tác, một nguồn lực bổ sung cho quá trình phát triển.  Để sử dụng có hiệu quả nguồn vốn ODA, cần gắn kết và lồng ghép một cách đồng bộ chiến lược và kế hoạch thu hút và sử dụng ODA với các chiến lược phát triển, các chính sách và quy hoạch phát triển ngành, vùng và quốc gia cũng như các kế hoạch dài hạn và hàng năm bảo đảm sự chủ động của ta trong sử dụng ODA.  ODA nguồn hỗ trợ của Chính Phủ, các tổ chức quốc tế và liên Chính phủ dành cho Chính phủ. Do vậy, chính phủ nước tiếp nhận phải nhận trách nhiệm điều phối và sủ dụng ODA với nhận thức sâu sắc rằng nhân dân sẽ là người gánh chịu cái giá phải trả cho sự thất bại nếu nguồn vốn ODA không được sử dụng có hiệu quả.  Cần nhận thức đúng đắn về ODA, coi ODA là nguồn lực bên ngoài có tính chất bổ sung chứ không thay thế nguồn lực nội sinh đối với quá trình phát triển ở cấp độ quốc gia, ngành địa phương và đơn vị thụ hưởng. ODA không phải là “thứ cho không” mà chủ yếu là vay nợ nước ngoài theo các điều kiện ưu đãi, gắn với uy tín và trách nhiệm quốc gia trong quan hệ với cộng đồng tài trợ quốc tế và đòi hỏi trách nhiệm rất cao của Chính phủ nước tiếp nhận trước dư luận trong nước cuãng như dư luận nước tài trợ.  Các thành tựu về cái cách, đổi mới toàn diện, phát triển kinh tế- xã hồi và hội nhập kinh tế quốc tế là cơ sở quan trọng tạo dụng niềm tin của cộng đồng quốc tế đối với Việt Nam và là tiền đề đảm bảo cho sự thành công cho việc vận động và thu hút ODA trong giai đoạn tới.
  36. 36. Học Viện Tài Chính 30 Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Phạm Thị Thơm Lớp: CQ47/08.01  ODA gắn với mục tiêu chính trị và lợi ích kinh tế của nhà tài trợ. Do vậy, thành hay bại của ODA tùy thuộc chủ yếu vào vai trò làm chủ của các cơ quan thực hiện, từ khâu hình thành dự án cho đến quá trình tổ chức thực hiện và duy trì tính bền vững của dự án sau này.  Năng lực thể chế, năng lực con người là chìa khóa quyết định sự thành hay bại trong quản lý ODA  Sự cam kết mạnh mẽ, chỉ đạo sát sao và có sự tham gia của các đối tượng thụ hưởng sẽ bảo đảm việc thực hiện các chương trình dự án ODA hiệu quả, phòng chống được lãng phí và tham nhũng.  Xây dựng mối quan hệ đối tác tin cậy với các nhà tài trợ trên cơ sở tin cậy lẫn nhau, hợp tác xây dựng và cùng chia sẻ trách nhiemj trong cung cấp và tiếp nhận ODA là yếu tố không thể thiếu để quản lý và sử dụng ODA có hiệu quả. Với những bài học xương máu được đúc kết từ thế hệ đi trước như đã nêu ở triên, hiện tại việc nâng cao hiệu quả quản lý và sử dụng vốn ODA là vô cùng cấp bách và quan trọng. Tóm lại, nội dung chính của chương một là hệ thống hóa những nhận thức cơ bản về ODA, những vấn đề liên quan đến hiệu quả quản lý và sử dụng vốn ODA trong dự án để làm tiền đề cho việc xem xét thực trạng hiệu quả quản lý và sử dụng vốn ODA của dự án “ Chương trình bảo tồn rừng” do chính phủ Nhật viện trợ.
  37. 37. Học Viện Tài Chính 31 Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Phạm Thị Thơm Lớp: CQ47/08.01 CHƯƠNG 2: THỰC TRẠNG HIỆU QUẢ QUẢN LÝ VÀ SỬ DỤNG VỐN ODA TRONG DỰ ÁN “CHƯƠNG TRÌNH BẢO TỒN RỪNG” 2.1 Giới thiệu về dự án 2.1.1 Sự cần thiết của dự án 2.1.1.1 Đặc điểm tự nhiên, kinh tế, xã hội của tỉnh Cà Mau a) Đặc điểm tự nhiên Tỉnh Cà Mau nằm ở tận cùng phía nam của đồng bằng sống Mê Kong, khu vực canh tác nông nghiệp lớn nhất Việt Nam với diện tích là 5.315 km2. Tình hình khu vực này đang trong tình trạng báo động do nước mặn gây thiệt hại cho đồng lúa và nước biển dâng cao do hiện tượng ấm lên toàn cầu. Ngoài ra, cháy rừng xảy ra thường xuyên do tai nạn, do quá trình chuyển đổi đất nông nghiệp xung quanh khu vực đồng bằng song Mê Kong. Đặc biệt vào tháng 3 năm 2002, một trận cháy rừng đã xảy ra và phá hủy 6.000 ha rừng. Lớp đất sâu của khu vực đất than bùn này là đất nhiễm acid sulfate bao gồn cả trầm tích rừng ngập mặn. b) Đặc điểm kinh tế, xã hội  Về tốc độ tăng trưởng kinh tế: Năm 2012, Tốc độ tăng trưởng kinh tế đạt mức khá cao (GDP tăng 9%), có 18/26 chỉ tiêu đạt và vượt kế hoạch, một số chỉ tiêu có mức tăng trưởng khá so với cùng kỳ, 08 chỉ tiêu còn lại tuy không đạt kế hoạch nhưng cũng đạt mức khá cao. Đặc biệt, tổng thu ngân sách (trong cân đối) đạt được 4.162,5 tỷ đồng, bằng 104,1% so với nghị quyết HĐND tỉnh giao, tăng 8,8% so cùng kỳ. Tổng chi ngân sách đạt 5.800 tỷ đồng, bằng 114,1% so dự toán HĐND giao, tăng 10,8% so cùng kỳ; hầu hết các khoản chi thường xuyên đều đạt so với kế hoạch và tiến độ, đáp ứng cơ bản các yêu cầu, nhiệm vụ. Tiến độ thực hiện và kết quả giải ngân các nguồn
  38. 38. Học Viện Tài Chính 32 Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Phạm Thị Thơm Lớp: CQ47/08.01 vốn đầu tư XDCB đạt kết quả tích cực; tổng giá trị giải ngân các nguồn vốn đến cuối năm đạt trên 2.124 tỷ/ tổng các nguồn vốn 2.390 tỷ, đa số các nguồn vốn đều có tỷ lệ giải ngân đạt 100% kế hoạch.  Về chuyển dịch cơ cấu kinh tế: Cơ cấu kinh tế chuyển dịch đúng hướng; sản xuất ngư - nông - lâm nghiệp tiếp tục phát triển; năng suất tôm, lúa tăng; diện tích nuôi tôm công nghiệp và nuôi tôm quảng canh cải tiến tăng nhanh; thương mại - dịch vụ duy trì được sự phát triển… 2.1.1.2 Hiện trạng địa điểm thực hiện dự án tại tỉnh Cà Mau và vùng lân cận Bảng 2.1: Thống kê cháy rừng của sở NN và PTNT tỉnh Cà Mau Năm Số lượng đám cháy Diện tích thiệt hại (ha) 2007 9 57,36 2008 22 31,07 2009 3 3,96 2010 23 159,26 2011* 3 0,81 (Nguồn: Ban quản lý dự án FPP) * Thời điểm tháng 4 năm 2011  Tình hình đất đai của địa điểm trồng rừng mục tiêu Điều tra đất đai thực hiện tại 381 điểm đã cho thấy ràng nền đất điển hình bao gồm đất mặt, tầng khoáng jarosite và tầng py-rit ( bảng 2). Độ dày trung bình mặt đất là 45.3 cm và độ dày trung bình tầng py-rit là 81.9 cm. Quan sát thấy khoáng jarosite nằm giữa tầng mặt và tầng py- rit. Độ dày đất nhiễm acid sulfate khác nhau tùy từng vị trí. Độ dày tầng py-rit khác nhau nhiều nhất là 60 cm và thay đổi tùy từng địa điểm.
  39. 39. Học Viện Tài Chính 33 Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Phạm Thị Thơm Lớp: CQ47/08.01 Bảng 2.2: Giá trị thống kê các đặc tính của đất (n = 381) Lớn nhất Nhỏ nhất Trung bình Độ lệch chuẩn CV Độ dày tầng đất không nhiễm acid sulfate ( cm) 90 10 45,3 25,70 56,8 Độ dày tầng py –rit 60 120 81,9 11,6 14,2 PH( 0 – 20 cm) 6,42 3,19 4,48 0,56 12,5 ( 40 – 60 cm) 5,83 2,52 3,80 0,64 16,9 (180 – 200 cm) 8,69 4,24 7,72 0,66 8,49 EC(0- 20 cm) 2,8 0,2 0,71 0,24 33,9 ( 40 – 60 cm ) 2,5 0,4 1,20 0,29 24,3 (180 – 200 cm ) 2,8 0,6 1,79 0,34 19,2 Fe2+ (mg/100g) 1,434 113 719,48 232,0 32,2 Al3+ (mg/100g) 110,6 6,75 66,95 24,1 70,9 SO4 2- (%) 1,2 0,068 0,37 0,17 47,6 (Nguồn: Ban quản lý dự án FPP)  Khí tượng học  Nhiệt độ không khí cao suốt cả năm và nhiệt độ trung bình hàng năm trên 270C. Nhiệt độ cao nhất là trên 340C và thấp nhất là trên 230C trong thập kỷ vừa qua. Nhiệt độ tăng từ tháng 1 và mùa nóng kéo dài từ tháng 3 đến tháng 6  Thời gian nắng: tổng thời gian nắng hàng năm ( trung bình từ năm 2008 đến năm 2010) là 1.947 giờ. Thời gian nắng tăng từ tháng 2 đến tháng 4.
  40. 40. Học Viện Tài Chính 34 Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Phạm Thị Thơm Lớp: CQ47/08.01  Lượng mưa: lượng mưa hàng năm ( trung bình từ năm 2001 đến 2010) là 2,317 mm. Ở đây có 2 mùa, mùa mưa ( tháng 5 đến tháng 11) và mùa khô 9 tháng 12 đến tháng 3)  Độ ẩm tương đối: Độ ẩm trung bình hàng năm là trên 80%.  Chế độ gió: tốc độ trung bình được ghi lại là 1 hoặc 2 m/s, và tốc độ gió cao nhất là 26m/s tại Cà Mau.  Thiên tai  Bão: Việt Nam bị ảnh hưởng bởi gió mùa Tây Nam do nằm giữa hạ chí tuyến và đường xích đạo. Việt Nam thường bị bão tập trung từ tháng 7 đến tháng 9 hàng năm.  Động đất: động đất hiếm khi xảy ra ở miền Bắc Việt Nam. Chưa có thiệt hại nghiêm trọng nào do động đất được ghi lại tại miền Nam Việt Nam. Do đó, không cần tính toán đến việc chống lại đọng đất trong thiết kế cơ sở hạ tầng tại miền Nam Việt Nam.  Địa chất Cà Mau nằm ở đồng bằng song Mê Kong. Đồng bằng này là khu vực mà con sông Mê Kong chảy đến và đổ ra biển thông qua một mạng lưới các nhánh sông. Đất ở đồng bằng sông Mê Kong chủ yếu gồm trầm tích từ sông Mê Kong và các sông nhánh, gồm phù sa và đất sét. Do đó đất rất mềm và có địa hình bằng phẳng. Điều tra địa chất của hai địa điểm đề xuất để xây dựng một kế hoạch cấu trúc hợp lý cho các tháp canh lửa. Đất tại các địa điểm đề xuất được công nhận là hình thành tù đất bồi phù sa. Hiện trạng đất cho thấy tầng đất chịu tải không đủ điều kiện để áp dụng phương pháp thi công móng không đóng cọc. 2.1.1.3 Nhu cầu trồng rừng tại tỉnh Cà Mau
  41. 41. Học Viện Tài Chính 35 Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Phạm Thị Thơm Lớp: CQ47/08.01  Thứ nhất, người dân sống trong và phía sau vùng trồng rừng tràm bản địa bảo tồn sẽ có thêm một vùng rừng rộng lớn ( 366 ha) sẽ có tác dụng ngan mặn và cố định phèn góp phần sản xuất nông nghiệp ổn định và nâng cao năng suất cây trồng.  Thứ hai, giúp sở Nông nghiệp và Phát triển nông thôn tỉnh Cà Mua, có thể chuyển hóa rừng trồng rừng thuần loại Tràm cừ thành giống và thăm quan du lịch, giáo dục môi trường, hạn chế tác hại của biến đổi khí hậu và nước biển dâng.  Thứba, cán bộ, học sinh, sinh viên các trường Đại học , Cao đẳng trong nước và quốc tế, có nhu cầu nghiên cứu khoa học về bảo tồn rừng và đa dạng sinhh học tạikhu vực trồng rừng Tràm bản địa, tại CàMau và các vùng phụ cận.  Thứ tư, giúp sở NN và PTNN và vườn quốc gia tỉnh Cà Mau nâng cao hiệu quả sử dụng các trang thiết bị PCCCR và đóng góp thêm về trang thiết bị phòng cháy chữa cháy cho sở Nông nghiệp và Phát triển nông thôn. 2.1.1.4 Sự cần thiết của dự án Xuất phát từ tình hìnhthực tế và những vấn đề cầnkhắc phục trong ngành Lâm nghiệp, dự án được xây dựng là một nhu cầu chính đáng và cần thiết. Những nhân tố căn bản của dự án cần thiết được hỗ trợ bởi những lý do sau:  Đóng góp cho Chính sách và Chiến lược phát triển Lâm nghiệp hiện hành của Chính Phủ Việt Nam.  Dự án đề xuất dự kiến sẽ góp phần vào việc đạt được các mục tiêu của Chiến lược Phát triển Lâm nghiệp. Hơn nữa, những khái niệm và khuôn khổ của dự án đề xuất là phù hợp với định hướng phát triển của chiến lược này. Do đó, các đề xuất dự án sẽ là một động lực cho việc thực hiện chiếc lược đặc biệt là ở vùng Tây Bắc, Tây Nguyên và Tây Nam Bộ sau khi chương trình 5 triệu ha đã kết thúc vào năm 2010.
  42. 42. Học Viện Tài Chính 36 Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Phạm Thị Thơm Lớp: CQ47/08.01  Bảo vệ rừng, bảo vệ tài nguyên thiên nhiên và bảo tồn đa dạng sinh học chỉ được thực hiện và mang lại tính bền vững khi công tác phòng cháy chữa cháy thực hiệ tốt nhằm giảm thiểu các tác động tới rừng, phòng chống xói mòn và bảo vệ nguồn nước,…  Mặt khác, dự án đề xuất có thể góp phần vào việc đạt được các mục tiêu kế hoạch phát triển kinh tế - xã hội kể từ khi dự án có cùng các định hướng và trực tiếp hoặc gián tiếp tạo thêm thu nhập cho dân cư nông thôn do liên quan đến họ trong các hợp phần của dự án.  Chính phủ Việt Nam đã làm việc tích cực về giảm nhẹ và thích ứng của các vấn đề biến đổi khí hậu vì Việt Nam là một trong những nước dễ bị tổn thương nhất do thay đổi kid hậu. Nhận thức được tầm quan trọng và cấp bách của các hành động chống lại biến đổikhí hậu, Chính phủ đã phê chuẩn một số Công ước quốc tế liên quan tới thay đổi khí hậu như các Công ước khung của Liên Hợp Quốc về biến đổi khí hậu (UNFCCC), Công ước về đa dạng sinh học (CBD), và công ước của Liên Hợp Quốc chống sa mạc hóa (UNFCCC). Hành động của Chính phủ ứng phó với biến đổi khí hậu không chỉ đối với các cam kết quốc tế mà còn đối với an ninh quốc gia.  Bảo tồn bền vững các khu rừng đặc dụng, phòng hộ rất xung yếu là vô cùng quan trọng, nó cũng góp phần vào các biện pháp giảm thiểu thích ứng với biến đổi khí hậu, suy thoái đất, và sự suy thoái đa dạng sinh học.  Chính phủ Việt Nam đã xây dựng một chương trình Lâm nghiệp mới nối tiếp khi dự án 5 triệu ha rừng kết thúc, mặc dù các chương trình, dự án mới này đã có kế hoạch thực hiện trong nhưng năm tới đến 2020. Nhưng nhu cầu bảo vệ rừng, bảo tồn rừng trong giai đoạn hiện nay vẫn là vấn đề có ý nghĩa hết suecs cần thiết góp phần duy trì thành quả và độ che phủ rừng mà thành tựu các chương trình, dự án trước đem lại.
  43. 43. Học Viện Tài Chính 37 Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Phạm Thị Thơm Lớp: CQ47/08.01  Không giống như các dự án xây dựng cơ sở hạ tầng hoặc phát triển rừng kinh tế, dự án “ Chương trình bảo tồn rừng” chủ yếu trang bị một số thiết bọ phục vụ công tác giám sát phòng chống cháy rừng và một phần nhỏ trồng rừng tại Cà Mau, do vậy dự án dự kiến thực hiện từ năm 2012 – 2014, nhưng cũng cần sự quản lý liên tục và một lượng vốn đầu tư nhất định để duy trì, tạo đà cho công tác bảo vệ rừng và phát triển rừng đạt được trong những năm vừa qua( 1991-2010), do vậy đề xuất dự án “ Chương trình bảo tồn rừng” cho các tỉnh và các vườn quốc gia đại diện cho các vùng sinh thái như Tây Bắc, Tây Nguyên và Tây Nam Bộ là rất cần thiết. 2.1.2 Mục tiêu, nguyên tắc của dự án 2.1.2.1 Mục tiêu của dự án 2.1.2.1.1 Mục tiêu dài hạn Chương trình này được thiết kế nhằm thực hiện trồng rừng cũng như xây dựng cá trang thiết bị liên quan đến hoạt động trồng rừng và mua sắm thiết bị vật tư cho trồng rừng góp phần bảo tồn rừng ở tỉnh Lai châu, Lâm Đồng và Cà Mau Việt Nam, qua đó hỗ trợ cho Kế hoạch toàn diện cho phát triển kinh tế xã hội của Việt Nam và kế hoạch toàn diện cho phát triển kinh tế xã hội của từng tỉnh dự án. 2.1.2.1.2 Mục tiêu ngắn hạn  Cải thiện những nỗ lực nhằn kiểm soát cháy rừng của Sở Nông nghiệp Và PTNN của tỉnh Lai Châu, Ban quản lý rừng vườn quốc gia Bidoup – Núi Bà của tỉnh Lâm Đồng và sở NN và PTNT tỉnh Cà Mau phát hiện sớm và kiểm soát đám cháy.  Thực hiện quản lý rừng hiệu quả và toàn diện của sở Nông nghiệp và PTNN tỉnh Lai Châu, Ban quản lý vườn quốc gia Bidoup – Núi Bà của tỉnh Lâm Đồng và sở NN và PTNT tỉnh Cà Mau và thu thập thông tin về rừng cần
  44. 44. Học Viện Tài Chính 38 Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Phạm Thị Thơm Lớp: CQ47/08.01 thiết phục vụ cho quá trình ra quyết định chính sách của chính quyền tỉnh và trung ương; Hỗ trợ các tỉnh Lai Châu, Lâm Đồng và Cà Mau thực hiện việc quản lý toàn diện, hiệu quả, bền vững các thông tin lâm nghiệp thu thập được  Đưa vào phương pháp lên liếp trồng rừng vào thực hiện ở tỉnh Cà Mau, củng cố cơ cấu thực hiện cho hoạt độn trồng rừng; thiết lập việc áp dụng phương thức trồng rừng trên liếp tại tỉnh Cà Mau góp phần bảo tồn tài nguyên rừng và đa dạng sinh học. 2.1.2.2 Nguyên tắc hoạt động của dự án  Dự án “Chương trình bảo tồn rừng là dự án trong lĩnh vực bảo tồn rừng do Chính phủ Nhật Bản việc trợ không hoàn lại cho Chính Phủ Việt Nam. Việc thực hiện dự án phải tuân thủ theo các quy điịnh của Chính phủ Việt Nam và chính phủ Nhật Bản trong việc tiếp nhận, quản lý và dử dụng nguồn việc trợ không hoàn lị theo đúng mục tiêu, tiến độ và hiệu quả.  Toàn bộ kinh phí của dự án do Chính phủ Nhật việ trợ không hoàn lại, nguồn vốn đối ứng của trung ương được quy định tại Quyết định số 1796/QĐ – BNN – HTQT ngày 31/7/2012 của Bộ trưởng bộ Nông nghiệp và PTNT dùng để đầu tư cho mục tiêu bảo tồn nguồn tài nguyên thiên nhiên rừng tại 3 tỉnh Lai Châu, Lâm Đồng và Cà Mau. Ngoài mục đích trên không được dùng nguồn kinh phí này cho mục đích khác.  Dự án “Chương trình bảo tồn rừng” được chỉ đạo, điều hành và quản lý thống nhất từ Trung ương đến 03 tỉnh tham gia dự án theo hướng phân cấp quản lý, tổ chức chỉ đạo, thực hiện đảm bảo các họa động của dự án đúng theo mục tiêu, tiến độ và hiệu quả.  Bộ Nông nghiệp và PTNT là cơ quan chủ quản toàn dự án, được chính phủ Việt Nam ủy quyền về việc quyết định đầu tư và chịu trách nhiện toàn diện về dự án. Có trách nhiệ bảo đảm dự án có hiệu lực và hiệu quả, bố trí đầy đủ vốn đối ứng cho Ban quản lý dự án trung ương theo quy định
  45. 45. Học Viện Tài Chính 39 Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Phạm Thị Thơm Lớp: CQ47/08.01  Bộ Tài chính là cơ quan ký xác nhận hàng hóa nhập khẩu, hàng hó dịch vụ trong nước mua bằng tiền viện trợ hoặc xác nhận số tiền việ trợ đã nhận được trên tờ khai xác nhậ việ trợ do chủ dự án kê khai.  Chủ tịch UBNN các tỉnh tham gia dự án( hoặc cơ quan trực thuộc được phân cấp) quyết định thành lập Ban quản lý dự án tại tỉnh, bố trí kỹ quỹ đất( tỉnh Cà Mau) và vốn đối ứng để tổ chức triển khai những công việc cụ thể của dự án tại hiện trường theo thỏa thuận của hai chính phủ Nhật Bản và Việt nam và quyết định của Bộ trưởng Bộ Nông nghiệp và PTNT theo đúng tiến độ đã được quy định trong văn kiện dự án.  Ban quản lý dự án Trung ương có trách nhiệm chuẩn bị, xây dựng kế hoạch tổng thể và chi tiết hàng năm cho toàn dự án, định hướng ác hoạt động cho Ban quản lý dự án tỉnh, quản lý tài chính và tài sản của dự án. Phối hợp với các cơ quan liên quan, công ty tư vấn và nhà thầu Nhật Bản tiếp nhận nguồn việ trợ của chính phủ Nhật Bản và vốn đối ứng của Chính phủ Việt Nam để thực hiện dự án.  Ban quản lý dự án tại các rỉnh chịu sự điều hành về chuyên môn nghiệp vụ và kiểm tra giám sát của Ban quản lý dự án Trung ương. Thực hiện chế độ báo cáo tiến độ và tài chính theo hệ thống mẫu biểu thống nhất của dự án. Trong việc sử lý những vấn đề phát sinh, Ban quản lý dự án cần phải báo cáo ngay cho chủ dự án để chủ dự án cho ý kiến xử lý kế hoạch xin ý kiến chỉ đạo của cơ quan chủ quản dự án. 2.1.2.3 Cơ sở pháp lý, chính sách quản lý của dự án 2.1.2.3.1 Cơ sở pháp lý của dự án Dự án được xây dựng dựa trên các cơ sở pháp lý và các tài liệu, văn bản sau:  Công hàm trao đổi giữa Chính phủ nước cộng hòa xã hội chủ nghĩa Việt Nam và Chính phủ Nhật Bản về việc Chính phủ Nhật Bản cung cấp cho

×