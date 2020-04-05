Nâng cao công tác kiểm tra đối tượng nộp thuế huyện Sóc Sơn, 9đ

Successfully reported this slideshow.
iHọc Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Dương Thị Yên Lớp: CQ47/02.01 LỜI CAM ĐOAN Tôi xin cam đoan đây là công trình ...
iiHọc Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Dương Thị Yên Lớp: CQ47/02.01 MỤC LỤC LỜI CAM ĐOAN..............................
iiiHọc Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Dương Thị Yên Lớp: CQ47/02.01 2.2. Thực trạng côngtác kiểm tra người nộp thu...
ivHọc Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Dương Thị Yên Lớp: CQ47/02.01 3.3.2. Tăngcườngphốihợp vớicác banngànhkhác tại...
vHọc Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Dương Thị Yên Lớp: CQ47/02.01 DANH MỤC CÁC CHỮ VIẾT TẮT BCTC : Báo cáo tài chí...
viHọc Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Dương Thị Yên Lớp: CQ47/02.01 DANH MỤC CÁC BẢNG Bảng 1: Số thu NSNN của CCT S...
1Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Dương Thị Yên Lớp: CQ47/02.01 LỜI MỞ ĐẦU 1. Tính cấp thiết của đề tài nghiên c...
2Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Dương Thị Yên Lớp: CQ47/02.01 Trong những năm qua, công tác kiểm tra thuế trên...
3Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Dương Thị Yên Lớp: CQ47/02.01 2. Đối tượng và mục đích nghiên cứu Đề tài “ Nân...
4Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Dương Thị Yên Lớp: CQ47/02.01 4. Phương pháp nghiên cứu Trong phạm vi luận văn...
5Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Dương Thị Yên Lớp: CQ47/02.01 - Chương 2: Thực trang công tác kiểm tra đối tượ...
6Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Dương Thị Yên Lớp: CQ47/02.01 CHƯƠNG 1 NHỮNG VẤN ĐỀ CHUNG VỀ CÔNG TÁC KIỂM TRA...
7Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Dương Thị Yên Lớp: CQ47/02.01 - Thứ nhất, kiểm tra thuế có phạm vi rộng. Đối t...
8Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Dương Thị Yên Lớp: CQ47/02.01 - Thứ sáu, hoạt động kiểm tra phải có hiệu quả. ...
9Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Dương Thị Yên Lớp: CQ47/02.01 khai kết luận kiểm tra. Tuy nhiên, tuỳ trường hợ...
10Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Dương Thị Yên Lớp: CQ47/02.01 phân tích đối chiếu trên tài liệu tổng hợp rút ...
11Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Dương Thị Yên Lớp: CQ47/02.01 luật thuế. Xác định những đối tượng còn sót chư...
12Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Dương Thị Yên Lớp: CQ47/02.01 1.2.3. Kiểm tra việc kê khai, tính thuế và nộp ...
13Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Dương Thị Yên Lớp: CQ47/02.01 Như vậy, việc kiểm tra ĐTNT là công việc mang t...
14Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Dương Thị Yên Lớp: CQ47/02.01 + Khai thuế hay sai sót không đúng với số thuế ...
15Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Dương Thị Yên Lớp: CQ47/02.01 + Đối chiếu với các quy định của các văn bản ph...
16Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Dương Thị Yên Lớp: CQ47/02.01 trụ sở của người nộp thuế trong trường hợp khôn...
17Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Dương Thị Yên Lớp: CQ47/02.01 1.4. Sự cần thiết phải tăng cường công tác kiểm...
18Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Dương Thị Yên Lớp: CQ47/02.01 luật nói chung và Pháp luật thuế nói riêng vẫn ...
19Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Dương Thị Yên Lớp: CQ47/02.01 CHƯƠNG 2 THỰC TRẠNG CÔNG TÁC KIỂM TRA ĐỐI TƯỢNG...
20Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Dương Thị Yên Lớp: CQ47/02.01 những bước phát triển mạnh mẽ. Các chỉ tiêu về ...
21Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Dương Thị Yên Lớp: CQ47/02.01 lao động phù hợp với yêu cầu chuyển đổi cơ cấu ...
22Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Dương Thị Yên Lớp: CQ47/02.01 2.1.2.2. Cơ cấutổ chức Độikiểm tra thuế Đội kiể...
23Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Dương Thị Yên Lớp: CQ47/02.01 - Tổ chức kiểm tra việc thực hiện chính sách ph...
24Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Dương Thị Yên Lớp: CQ47/02.01 đôn đốc, theo dõi việc thực thi các quyết định ...
25Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Dương Thị Yên Lớp: CQ47/02.01 càng gặp nhiều khó khăn hơn. Cùng với đó là thị...
26Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn TốtNghiệp SV: Dương Thị Yên Lớp: CQ47/02.01 Bảng 2: Tình hình thực hiện nhiệm vụ thu ngân sá...
27Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Dương Thị Yên Lớp: CQ47/02.01 Trong những năm vừa qua nước ta đã chuyển sang ...
28Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Dương Thị Yên Lớp: CQ47/02.01 2.2. Thực trạngcông tác kiểm tra người nộp thuế...
29Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Dương Thị Yên Lớp: CQ47/02.01 tra không đồng đều thì việc phân tích dữ liệu v...
30Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Dương Thị Yên Lớp: CQ47/02.01 tiêu chuẩn để đánh giá mức độ vi phạm, các tiêu...
31Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Dương Thị Yên Lớp: CQ47/02.01 tình hình hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh sẽ thuậ...
32Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Dương Thị Yên Lớp: CQ47/02.01 năng hoạt động nhưng không đăng ký lại. Chính n...
33Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Dương Thị Yên Lớp: CQ47/02.01 hiện công tác đôn đốc thực hiện dự toán thu và ...
34Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Dương Thị Yên Lớp: CQ47/02.01 - Đối với hồ sơ khai thuế TNDN tạm tính quý, tr...
35Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Dương Thị Yên Lớp: CQ47/02.01 - Hầu hết các hồ sơ khai thuế đều đúng thời gia...
36Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Dương Thị Yên Lớp: CQ47/02.01 Bảng 5. Kết quả kiểm tra tại CCT Sóc Sơn năm 20...
37Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Dương Thị Yên Lớp: CQ47/02.01 Từ bảng trên ta thấy số thuế truy thu, phạt qua...
38Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Dương Thị Yên Lớp: CQ47/02.01 TNDN: 198.334.181 đồng. Công ty TNHH TM và XNK ...
39Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Dương Thị Yên Lớp: CQ47/02.01 tình trạng nộp thuế chậm đã giảm đi. Tuy nhiên,...
40Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Dương Thị Yên Lớp: CQ47/02.01 Tuy Chi cục đã chỉ đạo thực hiện nhiều biện phá...
41Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Dương Thị Yên Lớp: CQ47/02.01 của nhà nước dẫn đến số thuế DN nộp vào NSNN k ...
  1. 1. iHọc Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Dương Thị Yên Lớp: CQ47/02.01 LỜI CAM ĐOAN Tôi xin cam đoan đây là công trình nghiên cứu của riêng tôi, các số liệu, kết quả nêu luận văn tốt nghiệp là trung thực xuất phát từ tình hình thực tế của Chi cục thuế huyện Sóc Sơn. Tác giả luận văn DươngThịYên
  2. 2. iiHọc Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Dương Thị Yên Lớp: CQ47/02.01 MỤC LỤC LỜI CAM ĐOAN........................................................................................ i MỤC LỤC ................................................................................................. ii DANH MỤC CÁC CHỮ VIẾT TẮT........................................................... v DANH MỤC CÁC BẢNG......................................................................... vi LỜI MỞ ĐẦU............................................................................................ 1 CHƯƠNG 1: NHỮNG VẤN ĐỀ CHUNG VỀ CÔNG TÁC KIỂM TRA ĐỐI TƯỢNG NỘP THUẾ.................................................................................. 6 1.1. Những vấn đề chung về công tác kiểm tra thuế ...................................... 6 1.1.1.Khái niệm, đặc điểm kiểm tra thuế ...................................................... 6 1.1.3. Phương pháp kiểm tra thuế ................................................................ 9 1.2. Nội dung cơ bản công tác kiểm tra người nộp thuế .............................. 10 1.2.1. Kiểm tra đăng ký thuế................................................................... 10 1.2.2. Kiểm tra việc chấp hành chế độ kế toán, sổ sách, chứng từ, hóa đơn11 1.2.3. Kiểm tra việc kê khai, tính thuế và nộp thuế................................... 12 1.3. Quy trình kiểm tra đối tượng nộp thuế................................................. 13 1.3.1. Quy trình kiểm tra hồ sơ khai thuế tại trụ sở chi cục thuế .................. 13 1.3.2. Quy trình kiểm tra tại trụ sở ĐTNT .................................................. 16 1.4. Sự cần thiết phải tăng cường công tác kiểm tra người nộp thuế ............ 17 CHƯƠNG 2: THỰC TRẠNG CÔNG TÁC KIỂM TRA ĐỐI TƯỢNG NỘP THUẾ TRÊN ĐỊA BÀN HUYỆN SÓC SƠN............................................. 19 2.1. Đặc điểm kinh tế - xã hội và quản lý thu thuế trên địa bàn huyện Sóc Sơn – HN........................................................................................................ 19 2.1.1. Đặc điểm kinh tế - xã hội của huyện Sóc Sơn................................... 19 2.1.2. Cơ cấu tổ chức bộ máy Chi cục thuế huyện Sóc Sơn......................... 21 2.1.3. Tình hình thực hiện nhiệm vụ thu ngân sách nhà nước của Chi cục thuế huyện Sóc Sơn trong thời gian qua ............................................................ 24
  3. 3. iiiHọc Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Dương Thị Yên Lớp: CQ47/02.01 2.2. Thực trạng côngtác kiểm tra người nộp thuế trên địa bàn huyện Sóc Sơn trong thời gian qua..................................................................................... 28 2.2.1. Thực trạng về công tác xây dựng kế hoạch kiểm tra ĐTNT ............... 28 2.2.2. Thực trạng công tác kiểm tra đăng ký thuế ....................................... 30 2.2.3. Thực trạng công tác kiểm tra việc kê khai, tính thuế và nộp thuế ....... 32 2.2.4. Thực trạng công tác kiểm tra việc chấp hành chế độ kế toán, hoá đơn, chứng từ, sổ sách...................................................................................... 41 2.3. Đánh giá công tác kiểm tra NNT tại Chi cục thuế Sóc Sơntrong thời gian qua........................................................................................................... 43 2.3.1. Những kết quả đạt được và một số hạn chế....................................... 43 2.3.2. Nguyên nhân dẫn tới hạn chế ........................................................... 47 2.3.3. Nguyên nhân từ phía người nộp thuế................................................ 50 CHƯƠNG 3: GIẢI PHÁP TĂNG CƯỜNG CÔNG TÁC KIỂM TRA ĐỐI TƯỢNG NỘP THUẾ Ở CHI CỤC THUẾ SÓC SƠN................................. 51 3.1. Nhiệm vụ côngtác kiểm tra NNT của Chi cục thuế Sóc Sơn trong thời gian tới..................................................................................................... 51 3.2. Các giải pháp tăng cường công tác kiểm tra NNT tại Chi cục thuế Sóc Sơn.......................................................................................................... 52 3.2.1. Rà soát, sửa đổi, bổ sung và ban hành mới các quy trình, sổ tay nghiệp vụ kiểm tra ............................................................................................... 52 3.2.2. Hoàn thiện phương pháp kiểm tra trên cơ sở áp dụng kỹ thuật phân tích rủi ro........................................................................................................ 53 3.2.3. Xây dựng, cập nhật cơ sở dữ liệu về ĐTNT để phục vụ công tác kiểm tra thuế..................................................................................................... 54 3.2.4. Tăngcườngcông tác đào tạo, đào tạo lại lực lượng kiểm tra viên thuế..... 55 3.3. Các giải pháp điều kiện ...................................................................... 56 3.3.1. Nâng cao tính hiệu lực của hệ thống chính sách Pháp luật thuế.......... 56
  4. 4. ivHọc Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Dương Thị Yên Lớp: CQ47/02.01 3.3.2. Tăngcườngphốihợp vớicác banngànhkhác tạiđịa phươngtrongviệc điều tra, phối hợp xử lý và giải quyếtcác vụ việc liên quanđếnĐTNT............. 57 3.3.3. Đẩy mạnh hỗ trợ tuyên truyền cho ĐTNT......................................... 58 3.3.4. Khuyến khích các hoạt động cung cấp dịch vụ tư vấn tài chính - kế toán, tư vấn thuế, đại lý thuế...................................................................... 58 DANH MỤC TÀI LIỆU THAM KHẢO.................................................... 60
  5. 5. vHọc Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Dương Thị Yên Lớp: CQ47/02.01 DANH MỤC CÁC CHỮ VIẾT TẮT BCTC : Báo cáo tài chính CCT : Chi cục thuế DN : Doanh nghiệp DTHĐND : Dự toán hội đồng nhân dân DTPĐ : Dự toán pháp định DTPL : Dự toán pháp lệnh Đ/C : Đồng chí ĐTNT : Đối tượng nộp thuế ĐVT : Đơn vị tính GTGT : Giá trị gia tăng HĐND : Hội đồng nhân dân NSNN : Ngân sách nhà nước SD : Sử dụng TNCN : Thu nhập cá nhân TNDN : Thu nhập doanh nghiệp TNHH TM : Trách nhiệm hữu hạn thương mại UBND : Ủy ban nhân dân XHCN : Xã hội chủ nghĩa XNK : Xuất nhập khẩu
  6. 6. viHọc Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Dương Thị Yên Lớp: CQ47/02.01 DANH MỤC CÁC BẢNG Bảng 1: Số thu NSNN của CCT Sóc Sơn trong các năm 2010, 2011, 2012 Bảng 2: Tình hình thực hiện nhiệm vụ thu ngân sách năm 2012 Bảng 3: Bảng đánh giá kết quả thực hiện kế hoạch kiểm tra tại trụ sở NNT Bảng 4. Tình hình cấp mã số thuế năm 2011, 2012 tại CCT Sóc Sơn Bảng 5. Kết quả kiểm tra tại CCT Sóc Sơn năm 2010, 2011, 2012 Bảng 6: Tình hình thực hiên dự toán thu tháng 12/2012
  7. 7. 1Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Dương Thị Yên Lớp: CQ47/02.01 LỜI MỞ ĐẦU 1. Tính cấp thiết của đề tài nghiên cứu Thuế là nguồn thu chủ yếu của NSNN, là công cụ quan trọng định hướng và điều tiết sản xuất - kinh doanh, đồng thời là bộ phận cấu thành của chính sách tài chính quốc gia. Cùng với việc đổi mới sâu sắc và triệt để nền kinh tế, chuyển sang cơ chế thị trường định hướng XHCN, hệ thống thuế Việt Nam được đổi mới căn bản từ pháp luật, cơ chế chính sách thuế, đến đẩy mạnh quản lý thuế trong đó đặc biệt là công tác kiểm tra thuế. Nhờ đó bộ máy quản lý thuế đã phát huy tác dụng tích cực, góp phần quan trọng vào việc nâng cao vai trò của thuế. Đến nay thuế đã trở thành nguồn thu chủ yếu của NSNN. Trong bối cảnh hội nhập kinh tế quốc tế hiện nay đã đặt ra những yêu cầu mới, mang tính cấp thiết đối với công tác quản lý thuế nói chung và nâng cao hiệu quả của hoạt động kiểm tra người nộp thuế nói riêng. Công tác quản lý thuế muốn đáp ứng được yêu cầu của thực tiễn thì cần đổi mới, nâng cao hiệu quả trong cả nội dung và phương thức quản lý thuế. Tuy nhiên, đi đôi với các hoạt động trên thì một đòi hỏi tất yếu đặt ra đó là nâng cao hiệu quả công tác kiểm tra thuế. Đây là một nhiệm vụ mang tính bắt buộc bởi lẽ công tác quản lý thuế muốn giải quyết được các yếu kém, sai phạm thì nhất thiết phải cần tới hoạt động kiểm tra thuế. Tăng cường công tác kiểm tra thuế giúp ngăn ngừa, phát hiện sớm và kịp thời xử lý các sai phạm trong công tác quản lý thuế. Kiểm tra thuế là công cụ sắc bén nhằm nâng cao hiệu quả công tác quản lý thuế, chống thất thu thuế. Hiện nay các sai phạm trong công tác quản lý thuế xuất phát từ nhiều nguyên nhân cả khách quan và chủ quan. Để phát hiện và xử lý được các sai phạm này là rất khó khăn, nhiều diễn biến phức tạp liên quan đến gian lận thuế, trốn thuế mà đòi hỏi nghiệp vụ cao của công tác kiểm tra thuế mới có thể phát hiện ra.
  8. 8. 2Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Dương Thị Yên Lớp: CQ47/02.01 Trong những năm qua, công tác kiểm tra thuế trên địa bàn huyện Sóc Sơn - Hà Nội cũng được lãnh đạo chi cục thuế huyện quan tâm chỉ đạo, đôn đốc, xong công tác kiểm tra thuế trên địa bàn còn bộc lộ nhiều điểm bất cập, nhiều nội dung hoạt động cần được quan tâm đổi mới nâng cao hiệu lực, hiệu quả hoạt động. Có thể nói rằng việc nâng cao hiệu quả công tác kiểm tra thuế như là một đòi hỏi mang tính cấp thiết, có ý nghĩa quan trọng trong việc nâng cao hiệu quả quản lý thuế không chỉ của huyện Sóc Sơn mà còn của toàn bộ ngành thuế trên cả nước. Xuất phát từ tình hình chung, với thời gian làm việc thực tế của bản thân tại Đội kiểm tra thuế - Chi cục thuế huyện Sóc Sơn - Hà Nội đề tài “Nâng cao hiệu quả công tác kiểm tra đối tượng nộp thuế trên địa bàn huyện Sóc Sơn ” được chọn làm đề tài cho luận văn tốt nghiệp. Nghiên cứu và tìm ra giải pháp nâng cao hiệu quả công tác kiểm tra thuế có ý nghĩa to lớn về mặt khoa học, góp phần củng cố hệ thống tri thức lí luận về kiểm tra thuế, bổ sung thêm những luận điểm, ý kiến mới về nâng cao hiệu quả của công tác kiểm tra thuế, giúp cho các cơ sở lý thuyết bám sát với thực tiễn. Bên cạnh đó, việc nghiên cứu đề tài này cũng mang ý nghĩa thực tiễn sâu sắc, góp phần phát hiện các vấn đề còn tồn tại của công tác kiểm tra ĐTNT hiện nay ở chi cục thuế huyện Sóc Sơn. Từ đó có những đề xuất đóng góp, giúp nâng cao hiệu quả công tác kiểm tra ĐTNT trên địa bàn huyện. Do thời gian có hạn, kiến thức bản thân còn hạn chế nên luận văn sẽ không tránh khỏi những khiếm khuyết. Rất mong nhận được sự đóng góp ý kiến phản hồi, giúp đỡ của quý Thầy, Cô, để nội dung bài luận văn tốt nghiệp được từng bước được chỉnh sửa, bổ sung và ngày một hoàn thiện hơn, thiết thực hơn trong thực tiễn công tác kiểm tra đối tượng nộp thuế.
  9. 9. 3Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Dương Thị Yên Lớp: CQ47/02.01 2. Đối tượng và mục đích nghiên cứu Đề tài “ Nâng cao hiệu quả công tác kiểm tra đối tượng nộp thuế trên địa bàn huyện Sóc Sơn” tập trung đi sâu tìm hiểu về các nội dung trong công tác kiểm tra ĐTNT. Bên cạnh đó là việc tìm hiểu và chỉ ra những cơ sở lý thuyết của công tác kiểm tra ĐTNT. Nghiên cứu đề tài “ Nâng cao hiệu quả công tác kiểm tra đối tượng nộp thuế trên địa bàn huyện Sóc Sơn ” nhằm: - Nêu và làm rõ các khái niệm có liên quan tới kiểm tra ĐTNT, đặc điểm vai trò, quy trình… của công tác kiểm tra ĐTNT. Hệ thống hóa một cách đầy đủ nhất các vấn đề lý luận của kiểm tra ĐTNT. - Đánh giá thực trạng công tác kiểm tra ĐTNT trên địa bàn huyện Sóc Sơn- Hà Nội trong những năm gần đây. - Đề xuất các giải pháp nâng cao hơn nữa hiệu quả công tác kiểm tra ĐTNT trên đia bàn huyện Sóc Sơn, đưa ra một số kiến nghị nhằm hoàn thiện hơn nữa các quy định của pháp luật liên quan đến công tác kiểm tra ĐTNT. Bên cạnh những mục đíchnêu trên, qua nghiên cứu đề tài này cũng góp phần nâng cao hiểu biết kiến thức thực tiễn của bản thân, vận dụng các cơ sở lý luận đã được học vào giải quyết vấn đề cụ thể. 3. Phạm vi nghiên cứu Đề tài đi sâu nghiên cứu hoạt động kiểm tra ĐTNT trong công tác quản lý thuế trên địa bàn huyện Sóc Sơn trong những một vài năm gần đây, tìm hiểu những kết quả đã đạt được và những tồn tại yếu kém trong hoạt động kiểm tra ĐTNT. Đồng thời qua đó chỉ ra những nguyên nhân của tình trạng trên để từ đó tìm ra các giải pháp có tính khả thi để áp dụng vào thực tiễn nhằm nâng cao hiệu quả công tác kiểm tra ĐTNT.
  10. 10. 4Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Dương Thị Yên Lớp: CQ47/02.01 4. Phương pháp nghiên cứu Trong phạm vi luận văn này, cá nhân em vận dụng các phương pháp nghiên cứu sau đây: - Phương pháp thu thập số liệu + Thu thập thông tin từ luật thuế, thông tư về kiểm tra thuế qua internet… + Thu thập số liệu từ đội Kê khai- Kế toán thuế- Tin học; đội Kiểm tra thuế; đội Nghiệp vụ- Dự toán- Hỗ trợ tuyên truyền người nộp thuế và đội Hành chính- Nhân sự- Tài vụ- Quản trị- Ấn chỉ tại Chi cục thuế Sóc Sơn. - Phương pháp phân tích số liệu. + Dùng phương pháp tổng hợp để nhóm số liệu có liên quan, sau đó so sánh đối chiếu số liệu qua các năm để đánh giá công tác thực hiện kiểm tra thuế; từ đó đưa ra giải pháp nâng cao hiệu quả công tác kiểm tra thuế. + Phương pháp phân tích, so sánh theo số tuyệt đối, tương đối. - Phương pháp tổng hợp tài liệu. - Phương pháp phỏng vấn chuyên sâu. - Phương pháp quan sát. 5. Kết cấu của luận văn Luận văn được trình bày gồm: bìa luận văn, trang phụ bìa, lời cam đoan, mục lục, danh mục các chữ viết tắt, danh mục các bảng biểu, mở đầu, nội dung 3 chương, kết luận, danh mục tài liệu tham khảo, phụ lục, nhận xét của cơ sở thực tập, nhận xét của người hướng dẫn khoa học, nhận xét của người phản biện. Cụ thể phần nội dung gồm 3 chương: - Chương 1: Những vấn đề chung về công tác kiểm tra đối tượng nộp thuế.
  11. 11. 5Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Dương Thị Yên Lớp: CQ47/02.01 - Chương 2: Thực trang công tác kiểm tra đối tượng nộp thuế trên địa bàn huyện Sóc Sơn. - Chương 3: Giải pháp tăng cường công tác kiểm tra đối tượng nộp thuế tại Chi cục thuế Sóc Sơn. Em xin chân thành cảm ơn! Hà Nội, tháng 4 năm 2013 Sinh viên Dương Thị Yên
  12. 12. 6Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Dương Thị Yên Lớp: CQ47/02.01 CHƯƠNG 1 NHỮNG VẤN ĐỀ CHUNG VỀ CÔNG TÁC KIỂM TRA ĐỐI TƯỢNG NỘP THUẾ 1.1. Những vấn đề chung về công tác kiểm tra thuế 1.1.1.Khái niệm, đặc điểm kiểm tra thuế Theo từ điển Tiếng Việt do Viện ngôn ngữ học biên soạn, kiểm tra là “xem xét tình hình thực tế để đánh giá, nhận xét” [ tr.253]. Theo Đại từ điển Tiếng việt do Trung tâm ngôn ngữ và văn hoá Việt Nam biên soạn, kiểm tra là “xem xét thực chất, thực tế” ” [ tr.973]. Theo từ điển Luật học, kiểm tra là “xem xét tình hình thực tế thi hành pháp luật, thực hiện nhiệm vụ quyền hạn nói chung hay một công tác cụ thể được giao để đánh giá, nhận xét”…[ tr.265]. Theo giáo trình Quản lý thuế của Học viện tài chính, “Kiểm tra thuế là hoạt động của cơ quan thuế trong việc xem xét tình hình thực tế của đối tượng kiểm tra, từ đó đối chiếu với chức năng, nhiệm vụ yêu cầu đặt ra đối với đối tượng kiểm tra để có những nhận xét, đánh giá” Theo giáo sư Michel Bouvier, tác giả cuốn “Nhập môn về luật thuế đại cương và lý thuết thuế”, kiểm tra thuế là “hoạt động nhằm xem xét tính trung thực, tính chính xác của cơ sở tính thuế mà người nộp thuế đã kê khai” [15, tr.153]. Tổng hợp các quan niệm trên có thể hiểu kiểm tra thuế là hoạt động xem xét, đánh giá của cơ quan nhà nước có thẩm quyền đối với các cơ quan, tổ chức và cá nhân chịu sự quản lý trong việc thực hiện pháp luật về thuế, phí và lệ phí (gọi chung là thuế). Kiểm tra thuế là một lĩnh vực đặc thù có các đặc điểm cơ bản sau:
  13. 13. 7Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Dương Thị Yên Lớp: CQ47/02.01 - Thứ nhất, kiểm tra thuế có phạm vi rộng. Đối tượng kiểm tra là các tổ chức, cá nhân người nộp thuế trong xã hội thuộc phạm vi điều chỉnh của Pháp luật về thuế. - Thứhai, hoạtđộngkiểm tra thuế có nhiều khó khăn, phức tạp vì nó đụng chạm trực tiếp đến lợi íchkinh tế của các tổ chức, cá nhân. Người nộp thuế luôn che dấucác hành vi gian lận trốn thuế nhằm bảo vệ lợi ích vật chất không chính đáng của mình nên các tổ chức, cá nhân người nộp thuế thường tìm mọi biện pháp cản trở, gây khó khăn cho công tác kiểm tra của Cơ quan Thuế. - Thứ ba, kiểm tra thuế là công việc đòi hỏi rất cao về năng lực chuyên môn và phẩm chất đạo đức của cán bộ, công chức thuế hoạt động trong lĩnh vực kiểm tra thuế. Để xác định chính xác về nghĩa vụ của các tổ chức, cá nhân người nộp thuế thì cán bộ, công chức thuế hoạt động trong lĩnh vực kiểm tra thuế không chỉ hiểu rõ các quy định của Pháp luật về thuế mà còn phải hiểu rõ bản chất của các hoạt động kinh tế của các tổ chức, cá nhân người nộp thuế thuộc đối tượng kiểm tra. - Thứtư, là để phát huy nhân tố tích cực, ngăn ngừa, xử lý sai phạm gây tổn thất lợi íchcủa Nhà nước, của nhân dân, của các doanh nghiệp, góp phần hoàn thiện chính sách, pháp luật thuế, tăng cường pháp chế xã hội chủ nghĩa, công tác kiểm tra thuế phải tuân thủ các nguyên tắc, yêu cầu. - Thứ năm, phải đảm bảo nguyên tắc giữ gìn bí mật quốc gia, bảo vệ người tố cáo. Trong hoạt động kiểm tra cần quán triệt nguyên tắc này là vì trong quá trình kiểm tra phải tiếp cận với nhiều vấn đề có liên quan đến bí mật quốc gia, bí mật, bí quyết kinh doanh của tổ chức, cá nhân người nộp thuế. Nếu để tiết lộ cho những đối tượng không được phép biết sẽ làm thiệt hại đến lợi ích quốc gia và lợi ích của tổ chức cá nhân người nộp thuế. Do đó, có những vấn đề, nội dung, kết quả kiểm tra chỉ được báo cáo với người có thẩm quyền được biết.
  14. 14. 8Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Dương Thị Yên Lớp: CQ47/02.01 - Thứ sáu, hoạt động kiểm tra phải có hiệu quả. Thực hiện được nguyên tắc này mới đạt được mục đích, yêucầu, tác dụng trong việc phòng ngừa, ngăn chặn những sai phạm đồng thời giúp các đối tượng được kiểm tra có ý thức tuân thủ, chấp hành và thực hiện đúng các quy định của Pháp luật về thuế. 1.1.2. Các yêucầu của công tác kiểm tra thuế - Pháp luật thể hiện ý chí của Nhà nước, nguyện vọng và lợi ích của nhân dân. Đây cũng là nguyên tắc cần thiết để đề cao trách nhiệm của chủ thể kiểm tra; nâng cao hiệu lực của công tác kiểm tra thuế, ngăn chặn tình trạng làm trái pháp luật, vô hiệu hoá hoạt động kiểm tra thuế. Vì vậy, kiểm tra thuế phải tuân thủ đúng các quy định của Pháp luật thuế và các quy định của của Pháp luật, của Quy trình về kiểm tra. - Phải đảm bảo nguyên tắc về tính chính xác, khách quan trung thực trong việc xác định và xử lý đúng người, đúng các hành vi vi phạm, không được quy chụp, không bao che, thông đồng với các đối tượng được kiểm tra. Đây là vấn đề có tính nguyên tắc cao trong công tác kiểm tra thuế, có đảm bảo nguyên tắc này mới có cơ sở đánh giá đúng thực trạng về đối tượng kiểm tra. Nguyên tắc chính xác, khách quan trung thực trong hoạt động kiểm tra là phải tôn trọng sự thật, đánh giá sự việc, hiện tượng như nó vốn có, không suy diễn hay quy chụp một cách chủ quan. Nhận xét, đánh giá, kết luận phải thận trọng, có các cơ sở, căn cứ thuyết phục để phản ánh và đánh giá đúng bản chất sự việc, không thiên lệch, không vì vụ lợi cá nhân. - Phải đảm bảo nguyên tắc tính công khai, dân chủ, kịp thời, tạo để tạo điều kiện tốt nhất có sự tham gia ý kiến của quần chúng nhân dân. Tính công khai trong kiểm tra thuế tức là phải thực hiện phương châm “dân biết, dân bàn, dân làm, dân kiểm tra” để thu hút sự tham gia, đồng tình ủng hộ của nhân dân. Việc công khai bao gồm nhiều vấn đề cụ thể như: công khai quyết định kiểm tra, tiếp xúc công khai với các đối tượng có liên quan và công bố công
  15. 15. 9Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Dương Thị Yên Lớp: CQ47/02.01 khai kết luận kiểm tra. Tuy nhiên, tuỳ trường hợp cụ thể mà xác định phạm vi công khai và hình thức công khai cho phù hợp. - Dân chủ trong hoạt động kiểm tra là thể hiện sự tôn trọng khách quan, tôn trọng quần chúng, lấy dân làm gốc nhằm lôi cuốn sự tham gia của đông đảo quần chúng nhân dân, sử dụng quần chúng nhân dân như là tai mắt của lực lượng kiểm tra. 1.1.3. Phương pháp kiểm tra thuế 1.1.3.1. Phương pháp vận dụng kỹ thuật quản lý rủi ro Bản chất của việc áp dụng kỹ thuật quản lý rủi ro trong kiểm tra thuế là việc phân loại, đánh giá NNT dựa trên hệ thống những tiêu thức rủi ro về thuế nhằm xác định những NNT có mức độ tuân thủ thấp và khả năng gian lận cao về thuế để tập trung nguồn lực kiểm tra theo nguyên tắc ưu tiên nguồn lực để kiểm tra NNT có thể mang lại tổn thất lớn nhất và những sai phạm có khả năng xảy ra cao nhất. Có khá nhiều công thức ước tính mức độ tổn thất và xác suất xảy ra rủi ro, công thức được thừa nhận rộng rãi nhất là: Chỉ số rủi ro = Xác suất xảy ra sự kiện x Tác động của sự kiện 1.1.3.2. Phương pháp đối chiếu, so sánh Đây là phương pháp nghiệp vụ được sử dụng trong suốt quá trình tiến hành một cuộc kiểm tra. Nội dung của phương pháp này là việc tiến hành so sánh, đối chiếu các nội dung cần kiểm tra để xác định tính hợp lý, khách quan, trung thực của nội dung kiểm tra. 1.1.3.3. Phương pháp kiểm tra đi từ tổng hợp đến chi tiết Theo phương pháp này, trước hết là phải kiểm tra về số liệu tổng hợp sau đó mới kiểm tra về số chi tiết. Việc kiểm tra số liệu tổng hợp được tiến hành với các số liệu đã được tổng hợp theo nội dung kinh tế, phản ánh trên báo cáo tổng hợp như: bảng tổng kết tài sản, báo cáo kết quả kinh doanh... Từ việc
  16. 16. 10Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Dương Thị Yên Lớp: CQ47/02.01 phân tích đối chiếu trên tài liệu tổng hợp rút ra những nhận xét tổng quát và những vấn đề cần đi sâu kiểm tra. Kiểm tra số liệu chi tiết là việc kiểm tra số liệu của từng nghiệp vụ kinh tế phát sinh, thể hiện trên những chứng từ gốc hoặc những bảng kê chi tiết. 1.1.3.4. Các phương pháp sử dụng để kiểm tra chứng từ gốc Có 3 phương pháp sau: - Kiểm tra theo trình tự thời gian: Là kiểm tra tất cả các chứng từ gốc đã được sắp xếp theo thứ tự thời gian phát sinh. - Kiểm tra theo loại nghiệp vụ: Là kiểm tra chứng từ đã được phân loại, sắp xếp theo một loại nghiệp vụ nhất định như: chứng từ thu, chi tiền mặt; chứng từ nhập, xuất vật tư. - Kiểm tra điển hình: Là lựa chọn ngẫu nhiên một số chứng từ của một loại nghiệp vụ nào đó để kiểm tra, xem xét và rút ra kết luận chung. Ngoài ra còn có các phương pháp bổ trợ như: + Phương pháp quan sát + Phương pháp phỏng vấn + Phương pháp thẩm tra và xác nhận từng phần + Các phương pháp toán học. 1.2. Nộidung cơ bản công tác kiểm tra người nộp thuế 1.2.1. Kiểm tra đăng ký thuế Đăng ký kinh doanh và đăng ký thuế là quyền và nghĩa vụ của đối tượng kinh doanh. Mục tiêu của việc kê khai, đăng ký thuế nhằm giúp cho cơ quan quản lý thuế quản lý chặt chẽ ĐTNT ngay từ khi bắt đầu hoạt động; quản lý hồ sơ ĐTNT để lưu giữ, tra cứu, kiểm tra khi cần thiết. Căn cứ vào số liệu tổng hợp về đăng ký kinh doanh, đăng ký kê khai, nộp thuế cơ quan thuế phối hợp với các ngành có liên quan để chuẩn bị điều kiện vật chất phụ vụ tốt công tác quản lý đối với cơ sở kinh doanh theo đúng
  17. 17. 11Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Dương Thị Yên Lớp: CQ47/02.01 luật thuế. Xác định những đối tượng còn sót chưa đăng ký kinh doanh hoặc chưa đăng ký thuế. Nội dung kiểm tra đăng ký thuế là xem xét trên từng địa bàn, trong từng loại ngành nghề có bao nhiêu đơn vị thực tế có hoạt động kinh doanh, số lượng đơn vị đăng ký và chưa kê khai đăng ký thuế và cơ sở kinh doanh đã đăng ký có làm đúng những quy định về đăng ký kinh doanh, đăng ký thuế không. Đối với mỗi cơ sở kinh doanh khi kiểm tra cần đi sâu xem xét tính pháp lý của đăng ký thuế; kiểm tra tính trung thực của các tài liệu, số liệu kê khai trong đăng ký kinh doanh và đăng ký thuế về vốn, địa điểm, ngành nghề kinh doanh, thời gian thực tế kinh doanh… nhằm phát hiện và xử lý những gian lận trong kê khai đăng ký thuế. Cần coi trọng việc kiểm tra nội dung ghi trong đăng ký kinh doanh, đăng ký thuế vì đây là khâu đầu tiên trong quy trình quản lý thu thuế, để tránh bỏ sót đối tượng chịu thuế, đối tượng nộp thuế, bỏ sót nguồn thu. 1.2.2. Kiểm tra việc chấp hành chế độ kế toán, sổ sách, chứng từ, hóa đơn Việc thực hiện chế độ kế toán, hoá đơn, chứng từ có liên quan mật thiết đến việc tính thuế, nộp thuế và công tác quản lý của Nhà nước. Nội dung kiểm tra này bao gồm: kiểm tra việc tổ chức thực hiện Luật kế toán của các cơ sở kinh doanh, việc lập và sử dụng hóa đơn, chứng từ có liên quan đến việc tính thuế. Nội dung của kiểm tra chứng từ, hoá đơn là xác định tính hợp pháp, hợp lý, tính trung thực của từng loại chứng từ hóa đơn có liên quan như: hoá đơn bán hàng, phiếu xuất kho, chứng từ thu chi… Qua kiểm tra việc chấp hành chế độ kế toán, sổ sách, chứng từ, hoá đơn đảm bảo chính xác các căn cứ tính thuế, ngăn chặn kịp thời việc hạch toán sai để trốn lậu thuế. Do vậy, nội dung kiểm tra này cần được tiến hành thường xuyên; đây là nội dung kiểm tra phức tạp nhất, tốn nhiều thời gian và công sức nhất.
  18. 18. 12Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Dương Thị Yên Lớp: CQ47/02.01 1.2.3. Kiểm tra việc kê khai, tính thuế và nộp thuế Kê khai, tính thuế, nộp thuế là nghĩa vụ của các doanh nghiệp, tổ chức, cá nhân kinh doanh. Nội dung công tác kiểm tra việc kê khai tính thuế, nộp thuế bao gồm: + Kiểm tra để xác định đúng đối tượng chịu thuế, đối tượng nộp thuế là yêu cầu bắt buộc phải làm trước khi xác định mức thuế phải nộp. Trong thực tế, nhiều hoạt động kinh doanh phức tạp phải kiểm tra để xác định đối tượng chịu thuế, đối tượng nộp thuế đúng với quy định của từng sắc thuế tránh bỏ sót nguồn thu. + Kiểm tra căn cứ tính thuế trên cơ sở kiểm tra sổ sách kế toán, chứng từ, hoá đơn và các tài liệu có liên quan nhằm xác định đúng số thuế phải nộp, số thuế đã nộp, số thuế được miễn, giảm, số thuế được hoàn trong kỳ của đơn vị. Đối chiếu số liệu trên các tờ khai, bảng kê, quyết toán thuế đơn vị đã kê khai với số liệu kiểm tra trên sổ sách kế toán và tình hình thực tế của đơn vị để phát hiện số thuế đơn vị kê khai thiếu, số thuế ẩn lậu. Đây là một khâu rất quan trọng trong quá trình kiểm tra thuế, đòi hỏi cán bộ thuế phải nắm vững nội dung những quy định của các Luật thuế, các văn bản hướng dẫn thực hiện và đặc biệt phải thông thạo nghiệp vụ kế toán. + Kiểm tra việc chấp hành nghĩa vụ nộp thuế của ĐTNT để xác định xem cơ sở kinh doanh có thực hiện nghiêm túc quy định về thời hạn nộp thuế của các luật thuế không, có dây dưa nộp chậm tiền thuế để chiếm dụng ngân sách nhà nước không, có nợ đọng thuế không. Đặc biệt chú trọng đến những cơ sở có biểu hiện vi phạm nhiều lần, với số lượng lớn nhằm giảm thiểu tối đa khả năng thất thoát tiền thuế của Nhà nước. Để đạt được yêu cầu trên, cần đối chiếu thời gian nộp thuế theo quy định của các luật thuế với thời gian nộp thuế của cơ sở kinh doanh qua các chứng từ nộp thuế như giấy nộp tiền vào kho bạc, biên lai thuế.
  19. 19. 13Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Dương Thị Yên Lớp: CQ47/02.01 Như vậy, việc kiểm tra ĐTNT là công việc mang tính tổng hợp cao, đòi hỏi cán bộ kiểm tra phải nắm vững các văn bản pháp luật thuế, thông thạo nghiệp vụ kế toán, hiểu biết sâu rộng về nhiều lĩnh vực kinh tế xã hội khác. 1.3. Quy trình kiểm tra đối tượng nộp thuế 1.3.1. Quy trình kiểm tra hồ sơ khai thuế tại trụ sở chi cục thuế 1.3.1.1. Thu thập, khai thác thông tin, chuẩn bị hồ sơ, tài liệu phục vụ cho công tác kiểm tra hồ sơ khai thuế. Đội kiểm tra thuế và cán bộ kiểm tra thuế sử dụng dữ liệu kê khai thuế của người nộp thuế trong hệ thống cơ sở dữ liệu của ngành và những dữ liệu thông tin của người nộp thuế chưa được nhập vào hệ thống dữ liệu của ngành (nếu có)đểkiểm tra tất cảcác hồ sơ khai thuế; phân tích, đánh giá lựa chọn các cơ sở kinh doanh có rủi ro về việc kê khai thuế. Ngoài các dữ liệu, thông tin tronghồ sơ khai thuế cán bộ kiểm tra thuế cònphải tổ chức thu thập thêm thông tin nếu có liên quan đến việc xác định nghĩa vụ thuế của người nộp thuế từ các nguồn thôngtin của các cơ quan như Ngân hàng, Kho bạc, Kiểm toán, Quản lý thị trường, tài nguyên môi trường, kế hoạch và đầu tư, công an, toà án... 1.3.1.2. Lựa chọn cơ sở kinh doanh để lập danh sách kiểm tra hồ sơ khai thuế. Hàng năm các đội kiểm tra thuộc Chi cục kiểm tra sơ bộ tất cả các loại hồ sơ khai thuế. Phân tích, đánh giá, lựa chọn các cơ sở kinh doanh có rủi ro về thuế để lập danh sách phải kiểm tra. - Lựa chọn các cơ sở kinh doanh có rủi ro về thuế Chọn cơ sở kinh doanh có ý thức tuân thủ pháp luật về thuế thấp như: + Nộp hồ sơ khai thuế thường không đầy đủ các tài liệu kèm theo hoặc nộp không đúng hạn các loại hồ sơ khai thuế.
  20. 20. 14Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Dương Thị Yên Lớp: CQ47/02.01 + Khai thuế hay sai sót không đúng với số thuế thực tế phải nộp, phải điều chỉnh nhiều lần; cơ quan Thuế đã nhiều lần nhắc nhở nhưng chậm khắc phục. + Vi phạm về hồ sơ khai thuế tháng, quý mà cơ quan Thuế phải ra Quyết định kiểm tra tại trụ sở cơ sở kinh doanh ít nhất 3 lần trong 1 năm. + Không nộp đầy đủ số thuế đã kê khai và nộp chậm kéo dài, thường xuyên có tình trạng nợ thuế. Chọn cơ sở kinh doanh có các dấu hiệu không bình thường về khai thuế so với tháng trước hoặc năm trước: + Có số thuế giá trị gia tăng âm (-) liên tục nhưng không xin hoàn hoặc có xin hoàn nhưng hồ sơ khai thuế không đầy đủ và cơ quan Thuế đã có yêu cầu bổ sung hoàn thiện nhưng không thực hiện được. + Có đột biến về doanh thu hoặc số thuế phải nộp tăng (+), giảm (-) trên 20%. - Lựa chọn cơ sở kinh doanh có doanh thu năm trước hoặc số thuế phải nộp lớn. Chi cục trưởng quy định mức doanh thu và số tiền thuế phải nộp để xác định cơ sở kinh doanh có doanh thu hoặc số thuế phải nộp lớn. - Lựa chọn một số cơ sở kinh doanh theo chỉ đạo của chi cục trưởng. 1.3.1.3. Nội dung kiểm tra hồ sơ thuế. - Kiểm tra việc ghi chép phản ánh các chỉ tiêu trong hồ sơ khai thuế. Trường hợp phát hiện người nộp thuế không ghi chép, phản ánh đầy đủ các chỉ tiêu trong hồ sơ khai thuế, cán bộ kiểm tra thuế báo cáo Thủ trưởng cơ quan Thuế ra thông báo yêu cầu người nộp thuế bổ sung các chỉ tiêu chưa phản ánh trong hồ sơ khai thuế. - Kiểm tra các căn cứ tính thuế để xác định số thuế phải nộp; số tiền thuế được miễn, giảm; số tiền hoàn thuế... theo phương pháp đối chiếu so sánh như sau:
  21. 21. 15Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Dương Thị Yên Lớp: CQ47/02.01 + Đối chiếu với các quy định của các văn bản pháp luật về thuế. + Đối chiếu các chỉ tiêu trong tờ khai thuế với các tài liệu kèm theo. + Đối chiếu các chỉ tiêu phản ánh trong tờ khai thuế, các tài liệu kèm theo tờ khai thuế với tờ khai thuế, các tài liệu kèm theo tờ khai thuế tháng trước, quý trước, năm trước. + Đối chiếu với các dữ liệu của người nộp thuế có quy mô kinh doanh tương đương, có cùng ngành nghề, mặt hàng kinh doanh. + Đối chiếu với các thông tin, tài liệu thu thập được từ các nguồn khác. 1.3.1.4. Xử lý kết quả kiểm tra hồ sơ khai thuế tại trụ sở Chi cục thuế. Kết thúc kiểm tra mỗi hồ sơ khai thuế, cán bộ kiểm tra thuế phải nhận xét hồ sơ khai thuế theo quy định tại Quy trình kiểm tra thuế. Đối với hồ sơ khai thuế, số liệu khai phát hiện thấy chưa chính xác hoặc có những chỉ tiêu cần làm rõ liên quan đến số thuế phải nộp; số tiền thuế được miễn, giảm thì thông báo người nộp thuế giải trình hoặc bổ sung thông tin tài liệu. - Trường hợp người nộp thuế đã giải trình hoặc bổ sung thông tin tài liệu đầy đủ theo yêu cầu của cơ quan thuế và chứng minh được số thuế khai là đúng thì Bản giải trình, tài liệu bổ sung hoặc Biên bản làm việc được chấp nhận và lưu lại cùng với hồ sơ khai thuế. - Trường hợp người nộp thuế đã giải trình hoặc bổ sung thông tin, tài liệu mà không đủ căn cứ chứng minh số thuế đã khai là đúng thì cơ quan thuế yêu cầu người nộp thuế khai bổ sung. Thời hạn khai bổ sung là mười ngày làm việc kể từ ngày cơ quan thuế có thông báo yêu cầu khai bổ sung. - Trường hợp hết thời hạn theo thông báo của cơ quan thuế mà người nộp thuế không giải trình, bổ sung thông tin, tài liệu; hoặc không khai bổ sung hồ sơ thuế; hoặc giải trình, khai bổ sung hồ sơ thuế nhưng không chứng minh được số thuế đã khai là đúng thì cán bộ kiểm tra thuế báo cáo Thủ trưởng cơ quan Thuế quyết định ấn định số thuế phải nộp hoặc quyết định kiểm tra tại
  22. 22. 16Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Dương Thị Yên Lớp: CQ47/02.01 trụ sở của người nộp thuế trong trường hợp không đủ căn cứ để ấn định số thuế phải nộp; hoặc kiểm tra tại trụ sở người nộp thuế đối với trường hợp hoạt động kinh doanh có quy mô, tính chất và phạm vi rộng, phức tạp, có dấu hiệu rủi ro nhiều về thuế. 1.3.2. Quy trình kiểm tra tại trụ sở ĐTNT Kể từ ngày quyết định kiểm tra được chi cục trưởng ký, quyết định kiểm tra thuế được gửi cho người nộp thuế chậm nhất là 3 ngày làm việc. Trước thời điểm tiến hành kiểm tra tại trụ sở người nộp thuế, nếu người nộp thuế có văn bản đề nghị hoãn thời gian tiến hành kiểm tra thì trong thời hạn 5 ngày làm việc kể từ ngày nhận được văn bản đề nghị hoãn thời gian kiểm tra, trưởng đoàn kiểm tra thuế phải xem xét và trình thủ trưởng cơ quan thuế ra văn bản chấp nhận hay không chấp nhận việc hoãn thời gian kiểm tra. Nếu trước thời điểm tiến hành kiểm tra tại trụ sở của người nộp thuế mà người nộp thuế chứng minh được số thuế khai là đúng thì trong thời hạn 5 ngày làm việc trưởng đoàn kiểm tra thuế trình thủ trưởng cơ quan Thuế ra quyết định bãi bỏ Quyết định kiểm tra thuế.Việc kiểm tra thuế tại trụ sở của người nộp thuế được tiến hành chậm nhất là 10 ngày làm việc, kể từ ngày ban hành Quyết định kiểm tra thuế. Các thành viên đoàn kiểm tra thực hiện công việc theo sự phân công của Trưởng đoàn kiểm tra và chịu trách nhiệm về phần công việc được giao. Kết thúc phần việc được giao, thành viên đoàn kiểm tra lập biên bản xác định số liệu kiểm tra với người được uỷ quyền của người nộp thuế làm việc với đoàn kiểm tra. Cán bộ kiểm tra thuế tiến hành lập biên bản kiểm tra, xử lý kết quả kiểm tra. Cuối cùng, trưởng đoàn kiểm tra báo cáo kết quả kiểm tra lên thủ trưởng Chi cục.
  23. 23. 17Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Dương Thị Yên Lớp: CQ47/02.01 1.4. Sự cần thiết phải tăng cường công tác kiểm tra người nộp thuế Kiểm tra thuế đã góp phần hoàn thiện cơ chế chính sách pháp luật thuế. Hệ thống thuế ở nước ta hiện nay bao gồm nhiều sắc thuế khác nhau, mỗi sắc thuế điều tiết đến một số đối tượng xã hội nhất định và có những phương pháp quản lý thu khác nhau. Về cơ bản mỗi sắc thuế khi được ban hành đều đã được nghiên cứu kỹ và chuẩn bị chu đáo nhưng không tránh khỏi những khiếm khuyết, sơ hở và sự bất cập. Do đó, phải có hoạt động kiểm tra thuế để kịp thời phát hiện, điều chỉnh, sửa đổi bổ sung hệ thống Pháp luật thuế (Luật Quản lý thuế, các Luật thuế) cho hoàn chỉnh. Kiểm tra thuế là nơi cung cấp các căn cứ, các bằng chứng cụ thể phản ánh một cách chân thực, sống động các hoạt động kinh tế diễn ra trong thực tế, để phục vụ cho việc sửa đổi, bổ sung để hoàn thiện các chính sách, pháp luật thuế cho phù hợp, đặc biệt là đối với hoạt động kiểm tra người nộp thuế. Kiểm tra người nộp thuế là phương tiện hữu hiệu phòng ngừa các hành vi vi phạm pháp luật thuế, chống gian lận thuế từ đó tăng thu cho NSNN. Thực tiễn cho thấy các tổ chức, cá nhân người nộp thuế lợi dụng, cố tình lách luật để kê khai gian lận trốn thuế. Vì vậy, công tác kiểm tra người nộp thuế phải nâng cao chất lượng trong việc xem xét tại chỗ việc thực hiện, tuân thủ quy định của Nhà nước về kế toán, về khai nộp thuế của NNT. Qua đó thúc đẩy việc hoàn thiện chế độ sổ sách kế toán, hóa đơn, chứng từ của NNT. Kiểm tra NNT góp phần nâng cao ý thức tự giác tuân thủ pháp luật của NNT. Vì vậy mà đảm bảo sự công bằng về thực hiện nghĩa vụ thuế giữa các ĐTNT với nhau, ra môi trường kinh doanh cạnh tranh công bằng. Kiểm tra người nộp thuế còn có vai trò quan trọng trong việc cải cách thủ tục hành chính cả về quy chế và tổ chức thực hiện, giảm thiểu đến mức tối đa các thủ tục hành chính không cần thiết trong việc khai, nộp thuế. Việc ban hành Luật là rất quan trọng song việc thi hành đúng Luật lại là quan trọng hơn. Thực tế ở nước ta hiện nay, việc tuân thủ, chấp hành Pháp
  24. 24. 18Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Dương Thị Yên Lớp: CQ47/02.01 luật nói chung và Pháp luật thuế nói riêng vẫn còn yếu kém, chưa thực sự tự giác, nghiêm túc chấp hành. Vì vậy, hoạt động kiểm tra thuế nói chung và hoạt động kiểm tra NNT nói riêng là rất cần thiết. Hơn nữa hoạt động kiểm tra người nộp thuế phải nâng cao về chất lượng, hiệu quả trong việc thực hiện chức năng nhiệm vụ ở tất cả các khâu trước, trong và sau kiểm tra
  25. 25. 19Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Dương Thị Yên Lớp: CQ47/02.01 CHƯƠNG 2 THỰC TRẠNG CÔNG TÁC KIỂM TRA ĐỐI TƯỢNG NỘP THUẾ TRÊN ĐỊA BÀN HUYỆN SÓC SƠN 2.1. Đặc điểm kinh tế - xã hội và quản lý thu thuế trên địa bàn huyện Sóc Sơn – HN 2.1.1. Đặc điểm kinh tế - xã hội của huyện Sóc Sơn Huyện Sóc Sơn được thành lập trên cơ sở sáp nhập hai huyện Đa Phúc và Kim Anh thuộc tỉnh Vĩnh Phú (nay đã tách thành hai tỉnh Vĩnh Phú và Phú Thọ ) cùng với thị trấn Xuân Hòa thuộc tỉnh theo Quyết định số 178/QĐ ngày 5 tháng 7 năm 1977 của Hội đồng Chính Phủ Việt Nam. Huyện Sóc Sơn là một trong 5 huyện ngoại thành Hà Nội, với diện tích 314 km2, rộng nhất trong số 14 quận huyện của thành phố, chiếm 1/3 tổng diện tích toàn thành phố và dân số chiếm khoảng 1/10 tổng dân số toàn thành phố. Huyện Sóc Sơn có thị trấn Sóc Sơn và 25 đơn vị hành chính cấp xã gồm: Thanh Xuân, Minh Phú, Quang Tiến, Phú Minh, Phù Lỗ, Nam Sơn, Hồng Kỳ, Tân Hưng, Việt Long, Đức Hòa, Kim Lũ, Tân Minh, Tân Dân, Minh Trí, Hiền Ninh, Phú Cường, Mai Đình, Đông Xuân, Bắc Sơn, Trung Giã, Bắc Phú, Xuân Giang, Xuân Thu, Phù Linh, Tiên Dược. Với cơ sở hạ tầng ngày một hoàn thiện, cùng sự xuất hiện của các trung tâm công nghiệp (Trung tâm công nghiệp Nội Bài), các cụm công nghiệp, các làng nghề được đầu tư phát triển, đã biến Sóc Sơn từ một huyện thuần nông, với nông nghiệp là chủ yếu thì giờ đây, cơ cấu kinh tế Sóc Sơn đã được chuyển dịch theo hướng tiến bộ: Công nghiệp - dịch vụ - nông nghiệp chiếm tỷ trọng tương ứng là 41.4% - 33.5% - 24.1%. Với tốc độ tăng trưởng kinh tế bình quân đạt 10.43%/năm, cao hơn mức bình quân của cả nước (7.5%/năm). Bên cạnh những thành tựu về kinh tế, các lĩnh vực văn hóa xã hội cũng có
  26. 26. 20Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Dương Thị Yên Lớp: CQ47/02.01 những bước phát triển mạnh mẽ. Các chỉ tiêu về giáo dục, y tế, các chương trình xóa đói giảm nghèo đạt nhiều thành quả đáng phấn khởi. Tất cả những thành tựu đó là do sự chỉ đạo hợp lý, có chiến lược cụ thể của HĐND Huyện cùng với sự nhất trí đồng lòng của toàn thể người dân Sóc Sơn trong thời gian qua. Bên cạnh những thành tựu đã đạt được thì Sóc Sơn vẫn đang phải đối mặt với một khó khăn lớn là sự nghèo nàn. Sóc Sơn được coi là huyện nghèo nhất trong số 14 quận huyện của Thành phố Hà Nội. Thu nhập của người dân Sóc Sơn còn thấp, lực lượng lao động có tay nghề ở Sóc Sơn còn yếu và thiếu. Đây vẫn là bài toán khó đặt ra với các cấp chính quyền và người dân Sóc Sơn. UBND TP Hà Nội đã ban hành Quyết định số 3914/QĐ-UBND, phê duyệt Quy hoạch tổng thể phát triển kinh tế - xã hội huyện Sóc Sơn đến năm 2020, định hướng đến năm 2030. Theo đó, quy hoạch nhằm xây dựng huyện Sóc Sơn thành đô thị vệ tinh ở phía Bắc Thành phố. Phát triển đô thị Sóc Sơn trở thành đô thị dịch vụ gắn với bảo tồn khu vực núi Sóc, đô thị vệ tinh cửa ngõ Bắc thành phố Hà Nội, khai thác tiềm năng cảng hàng không quốc tế Nội Bài, tuyến hành lang kinh tế Côn Minh - Hà Nội - Quảng Ninh, Quốc lộ 3 liên kết Hà Nội với các tỉnh Trung du và miền núi Bắc Bộ. Chuyển dịch cơ cấu kinh tế theo hướng công nghiệp, dịch vụ, nông nghiệp ven đô; từng bước hình thành các khu công nghiệp, khu du lịch, dịch vụ, đô thị sinh thái kết hợp với hệ thống kết cấu hạ tầng đồng bộ. Phát triển các lĩnh vực văn hoá, xã hội, nâng cao đời sống vật chất, tinh thần của nhân dân; bảo đảm vững chắc an ninh chính trị, trật tự an toàn xã hội, củng cố thế trận quốc phòng toàn dân và an ninh nhân dân. Về kinh tế, tăng trưởng giá trị sản xuất bình quân hàng năm khoảng 18,5%; Cơ cấu giá trị sản xuất trên địa bàn đến năm 2020: công nghiệp và xây dựng 80%, dịch vụ 19%, nông nghiệp 1%; Thu nhập bình quân đầu người đạt trên mức bình quân của Thành phố vào năm 2020. Theo quy hoạch, quy mô dân số năm 2020 đạt khoảng 345.117 người. Xây dựng cơ cấu
  27. 27. 21Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Dương Thị Yên Lớp: CQ47/02.01 lao động phù hợp với yêu cầu chuyển đổi cơ cấu kinh tế theo hướng công nghiệp - dịch vụ; Phát triển cơ sở hạ tầng xã hội về văn hoá - giáo dục - y tế đáp ứng được nhu cầu đời sống; Xây dựng các cơ sở vui chơi giải trí và văn hoá thể thao mới nhằm thu hút khách du lịch trên địa bàn và các địa bàn lân cận. Phát triển hệ thống kết cấu hạ tầng đồng bộ, hợp lý gắn kết trong tổng thể kết cấu hạ tầng Thành phố; Tập trung xây dựng hệ thống kết cấu hạ tầng đáp ứng yêu cầu của đô thị vệ tinh. Hệ thống kết cấu hạ tầng giao thông đồng bộ, hợp lý và hiện đại, tạo nên mạng lưới hoàn chỉnh, liên hoàn, liên kết giữa các phương thức vận tải giữa đô thị và nông thôn vào năm 2030. 2.1.2. Cơ cấutổ chức bộ máy Chi cục thuế huyện Sóc Sơn 2.1.2.1. Tổ chức bộ máy quản lý thuế tại Chi cục thuế Sóc Sơn Chi cục thuế huyện Sóc Sơn được thành lập tháng 8/1990 theo Quyết định số 315/QĐ-TC-TCCB ngày 21/8/1990 của Bộ trưởng Bộ Tài chính, được giao nhiệm vụ quản lý thu ngân sách trên địa bàn huyện Sóc Sơn theo phân cấp quản lý; Chịu sự song trùng lãnh đạo của Huyện uỷ, HĐND, UBND huyện Sóc Sơn và Cục thuế thành phố Hà Nội. Sơ đồ 1: Bộ máy Chi cục thuế huyện Sóc Sơn Chi cục trưởng (Phụ trách chung) Phó chi cục trưởng Phó chi cục trưởng Đội thuế liên xã Đội Quản lý nợ và cưỡng chế nợ thuế Đội thuế liên xã Đội thuế liên xã Đội Nghiệp vụ- Dự toán- Kê khai kế toán thuế và tin học Đội thuế liên xãĐội Tuyên truyền- Hỗ trợ NNT- Ấn chỉ Đội thuế liên xã Đội Kiểm tra thuế Đội Hành chính- nhân sự- tài vụ Đội Kiểm tra nộibộ Đội Thu trước bạ và thu khác
  28. 28. 22Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Dương Thị Yên Lớp: CQ47/02.01 2.1.2.2. Cơ cấutổ chức Độikiểm tra thuế Đội kiểm tra thuế gồm 11 cán bộ, công chức (Nam 8 Đ/c, nữ 3 Đ/c). Trong đó: - Đội trưởng: 01 Đ/c (Phạm Xuân Trường) - Đội phó:02 Đ/c ( Trần Văn Toàn, Nguyễn Đức Hòa) - Cán bộ kiểm tra: 8 Đ/c Do tính chất công việc của ngành, 4 đồng chí vào ngành từ năm 2000 trở về trước chỉ có trình độ trung cấp. Trong quá trình công tác cả 4 đồng chí đã cố gắng vươn lên, tự sắp xếp thời gian theo học các lớp đại học tại chức để nâng cao trình độ chuyên môn, nghiệp vụ. Các đồng chí cònlại đều có trình độ đại học, có 01 đồng chí có trình độ thạc sĩ. Đội kiểm tra thuế có nhiệm vụ giúp Chi cục trưởng thực hiện công tác kiểm tra, giám sát kê khai thuế, giải quyết tố cáo liên quan đến người nộp thuế, chịu trách nhiệm thực hiện dự toán thu thuộc phạm vi quản lý của Chi cục thuế. Nhiệm vụ cụ thể: - Xây dựng chương trình, kế hoạch thực hiện công tác kiểm tra, giám sát kê khai thuế trên địa bàn huyện; - Tổ chức thu thập thông tin liên quan đến việc xác định nghĩa vụ thuế của người nộp thuế; - Khai thác dữ liệu hồ sơ khai thuế hàng tháng của người nộp thuế, thu thập thông tin, phân tích, đánh giá, so sánh với các dữ liệu thông tin của cơ quan thuế; kiểm tra tính trung thực, chính xác của hồ sơ khai thuế; phát hiện những nghi vấn, bất thường trong kê khai thuế, yêu cầu người nộp thuế giải trình hoặc điều chỉnh kịp thời;
  29. 29. 23Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Dương Thị Yên Lớp: CQ47/02.01 - Tổ chức kiểm tra việc thực hiện chính sách pháp luật về thuế tại trụ sở của người nộp thuế; kiểm tra các tổ chức được ủy nhiệm thu thuế theo quy định của Luật Quản lý thuế; - Kiểm tra các hồ sơ miễn thuế, giảm thuế, hoàn thuế thuộc diện kiểm tra trước; thực hiện các thủ tục miễn thuế, giảm thuế, trình lãnh đạo Chi cục ra quyết định; chuyển hồ sơ hoàn thuế, miễn thuế, giảm thuế không thuộc thẩm quyền cho cơ quan thuế cấp trên giải quyết theo quy định; - Ấn định thuế đối với các trường hợp khai thuế không đủ căn cứ, không đúng thực tế phát sinh mà người nộp thuế không giải trình được; - Xác định các trường hợp có dấu hiệu trốn lậu thuế, gian lận thuế để chuyển hồ sơ cho bộ phận thanh tra của cơ quan thuế cấp trên giải quyết; - Kiểm tra các trường hợp người nộp thuế sáp nhập, giải thể, phá sản, ngừng kê khai, bỏ trốn, mất tích, chuyển đổi hình thức sở hữu hoặc tổ chức sắp xếp lại doanh nghiệp, cổ phần hoá doanh nghiệp... - Thực hiện kiểm tra, đối chiếu xác minh hoá đơn và trả lời kết quả xác minh hoá đơn theo quy định; xử lý và kiến nghị xử lý vi phạm về quản lý và sử dụng hoá đơn, sai phạm về thuế theo kết quả xác minh hoá đơn; tổ chức kiểm tra việc chấp hành các quy định về quản lý, sử dụng biên lai, ấn chỉ thuế của người nộp thuế và các tổ chức, cá nhân được cơ quan thuế uỷ quyền thu thuế, phí, lệ phí; - Xử lý và kiến nghị xử lý những trường hợp người nộp thuế có hành vi vi phạm pháp luật về thuế phát hiện khi kiểm tra thuế; - Tổ chức hoạt động tiếp dân tại trụ sở cơ quan thuế để nắm bắt, xem xét, giải quyết những thông tin phản ánh của nhân dân về hành vi vi phạm chính sách, pháp luật thuế của người nộp thuế; - Cung cấp các thông tin điều chỉnh về nghĩa vụ thuế của người nộp thuế; thông tin, kết luận sau kiểm tra cho bộ phận chức năng có liên quan; Rà soát,
  30. 30. 24Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Dương Thị Yên Lớp: CQ47/02.01 đôn đốc, theo dõi việc thực thi các quyết định xử lý, xử phạt về thuế, quyết định xử phạt vi phạm hành chính trong lĩnh vực thuế; - Nhận dự toán thu ngân sách của người nộp thuế thuộc Chi cục Sóc Sơn (trừ các đối tượng thuộc quản lý của Đội thuế liên xã, phường, thị trấn, dự toán thuế thu nhập cá nhân); trực tiếp chịu trách nhiệm tổ chức thực hiện dự toán thu đối với người nộp thuế thuộc phạm vi quản lý; - Tổng hợp, đánh giá, báo cáo kết quả thực hiện công tác kiểm tra thuế; giải quyết tố cáo liên quan đến người nộp thuế. - Thực hiện các nhiệm vụ khác do Chi cục trưởng Chi cục Thuế giao 2.1.3. Tình hình thực hiện nhiệm vụ thu ngân sách nhà nước của Chi cục thuế huyện Sóc Sơn trong thời gian qua Số thu ngân sách của Chi cục thuế huyện Sóc Sơn trong một vài năm qua cụ thể như sau: Bảng 1:Số thu NSNN của CCT Sóc Sơn trong các năm 2010, 2011,2012 (ĐVT: triệu đồng) Năm 2010 2011 2012 Dự toán pháp lệnh 401.200 389.200 363.500 Thực hiện 330.100 298.700 246.858 % so DT pháp lệnh 82,2% 76,7% 67,9% (Nguồn: Chi cục thuế Sóc Sơn) Năm 2012, Chi cục thuế Sóc Sơn đã triển khai thực hiện dự toán thu NSNN trong điều kiện nền kinh tế gặp nhiều khó khăn và chịu ảnh hưởng của suy thoái kinh tế thế giới, cả nước, Hà Nội, đặc biệt đối với huyện Sóc Sơn. Các doanh nghiệp trên địa bàn do hàng tồn kho nhiều, vốn kinh doanh chủ yếu lại là vốn vay, đa số doanh nghiệp quy mô kinh doanh nhỏ nên lại
  31. 31. 25Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Dương Thị Yên Lớp: CQ47/02.01 càng gặp nhiều khó khăn hơn. Cùng với đó là thị trường bất động sản trầm lắng. Các yếu tố trên đã ảnh hưởng lớn đến tình hình thực hiện dự toán thu NSNN trên địa bàn huyện. Được sự chỉ đạo trực tiếp của Cục thuế TP Hà Nội và sự quan tâm của Huyện ủy, Hội đồng nhân dân huyện, Ủy ban nhân dân huyện; sự phối hợp thường xuyên và hiệu quảcủa Ủy ban nhân dâncác xã, thị trấn, các Phòng, Ban, Ngành chức năng củahuyện; với quyết tâm hoàn thành nhiệm vụ chính trị được giao, Chi cục đã thực hiện nhiều biện pháp quản lý thuế đồng bộ ngay từ đầu năm, chủ động, linh hoạt trong quản lý, điều hành thu ngân sách. Ngoài ra còn có sự góp phần đáng kể của các doanh nghiệp, các hộ kinh doanh trong việc khắc phục khó khăn trong hoạtđộngsản xuất kinh doanh và ý thức tự giác chấp hành nghĩavụ nộp thuế của Người nộp thuế ngày càng nâng cao. Đây là những yếu tố khách quan hỗ trợ Chi cục vượt qua khó khăn để đạt được kết quả cao nhất năm 2012. Kết quả thực hiện nhiệm vụ thu NSNN năm 2012 trên địa bàn như sau: Tổng thu Ngân sách thực hiện năm 2012: 246.858 triệu đồng, đạt 67,9% DTPL, 65,6% DT HĐND huyện giao, 61,2% DTPĐ, bằng 65,3% so với thực hiện năm 2011. Tổng thu trừ tiền sử dụng đất thực hiện: 210.816 triệu đồng đạt 81,6% DTPL, 77,7% DT HĐND huyện giao, 71,9% DTPĐ, bằng 81,9% so với thực hiện năm 2011. Trongđó có nhữngkhoản thu thực hiện cao so với dự toán như: Tiền thuê đất đạt 203%, thuế sử dụng đất phi nông nghiệp 148,1%, thu khác ngân sách 188,2%, thu cố định tại xã đạt 142,4%... Khoản thu thuế ngoài quốc doanh tuy chỉ đạt 86,9% dự toán pháp lệnh, tăng 12,9% so với thực hiện năm 2011, nhưng là một trong 10 Chi cục có tỷ lệ thu cao của Cục thuế TP Hà Nội. Nếu được trừsố thuế được gia hạn nộp chuyển sang năm 2013 theo các Nghị quyết của Quốc Hội và Chính Phủ thì Chi cục cũng hoàn thành khoản thu này. Cụ thể như sau:
  32. 32. 26Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn TốtNghiệp SV: Dương Thị Yên Lớp: CQ47/02.01 Bảng 2: Tình hình thực hiện nhiệm vụ thu ngân sách năm 2012 (Đvt: triệu đồng) STT KHOẢN MỤC THU DỰ TOÁN NĂM THỰC HIỆN NĂM THỰC HIÊN SO VỚI DỰ TOÁN (%) SO VỚI CÙNG KỲ NĂM 2011 PHÁP LỆNH HĐND HUYỆN PHẤN ĐẤU DTPL HĐND DTPĐ TỔNG THU TRÊN ĐỊA BÀN 363.500 376.425 403.500 246.858 67,9% 65,6% 61,2% 65,3% TRỪ TIỀN SỬ DỤNG ĐẤT 258.500 271.425 293.200 210.816 81,6% 77,7% 71,9% 81,9% A CỤC THUẾ THU 11.000 11.391 11.600 36.006 327,3% 316,1% 310,4% 236.8% 1 Thuế NQD 10.000 10.355 10.500 6.653 66,5% 64,2% 63,4% 167,1% Tr.đó: Môn bài 20 21 0 23 112,5% 107,1% 107,1% 2 Thuế TNCN 1.000 1.036 1.100 1.859 185,9% 179,5% 169% 65,3% 3 Phí 0 0 0 27.494 328,3% B CHI CỤC THU 352.500 365.034 391.900 210.852 59,8% 57,8% 53,8% 58,1% TRỪ TIỀN SD ĐẤT 247.500 260.034 281.600 174.809 70,6% 67,2% 62,1% 73,2% 1 Ngoài quốc doanh 97.300 102.310 99.200 84.518 86,9% 82,6% 85,2% 112,9% 2 Thuế SD đất phi NN 3.700 3.885 4.100 5.478 148,1% 141% 133,6% 83% 3 Tiền thuê đất 10.000 10.500 11.000 20.304 203% 193,4% 184,6% 116,8% 4 Thu tiền SD đất 105.000 105.000 110.300 36.043 34,3% 34,3% 32,7% 29,8% 5 Thuế nhà đất 0 0 0 27 6 Thu lệ phí trước bạ 101.000 106.050 129.700 42.057 41,6% 39,7% 32,4% 39,7% 7 Phí và lệ phí 3.500 3.657 3.900 3.703 105,8% 100,8% 94,9% 76,7% 8 Thuế TNCN 28.000 29.414 29.400 12.568 44,9% 42,7% 42,7% 58% 9 Thu khác ngân sách 1.000 1.050 1.100 1.882 188,2% 179,3% 171,1% 122% 10 Thu cố định tại xã 3.000 3.150 3.200 4.272 142,4% 135,6% 133,5% 47% (Nguồn: Chi cục thuế Sóc Sơn)
  33. 33. 27Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Dương Thị Yên Lớp: CQ47/02.01 Trong những năm vừa qua nước ta đã chuyển sang nền kinh tế thị trường có sự định hướng của nhà nước và đang trong quá trình hội nhập với nền kinh tế khu vực và toàn thế giới. Sự tiến bộ nhanh chóng của khoa học kỹ thuật đặc biệt là công nghệ thông tin đã mang nhiều lợi ích cho xã hội, nhiều ngành sản xuất mới, công nghệ mới, sản phẩm mới ra đời đồng thời kéo theo nhiều quan hệ sản xuất mới, sự liên doanh, liên kết, trao đổi hàng hoá, dịch vụ. Nhiều mô hình sản xuất kinh doanh mới ra đời dẫn đến số lượng doanh nghiệp được thành lập tăng lên nhanh chóng để đáp ứng các yêu cầu của nền kinh tế. Ngành thuế cũng nằm trong sự phát triển chung đó, trong lộ trình cải cách hiện đại hoá ngành thuế có nhiều sự đổi mới trong đó có hai đổi mới cải cách quan trọng là: - Chuyển mô hình quản lý từ quản lý theo đối tượng sang quản lý theo chức năng. - Chuyển phương pháp quản lý dàn trải sang phương pháp quản lý theo đánh giá mức độ rủi ro về thuế. Tuy nhiên mô hình, phương pháp quản lý mới tuy có nhiều ưu điểm nhưng khi triển khai áp dụng trong thực tế đã gặp nhiều khó khăn, vướng mắc cả về cơ chế chính sách cũng như yếu tố con người chưa theo kịp với diễn biến của tình hình kinh tế trong nước và thế giới. Công tác kiểm tra là một trong bốn chức năng quan trọng trong quản lý thuế và là bộ phận thực hiện phương pháp quản lý thuế theo đánh giá rủi ro (phương pháp này đã được ngành thuế triển khai từ nhiều năm nay và chính thức được luật hoá trong Luật quản lý thuế sửa đổi, bổ sung có hiệu lực từ 01/07/2013).
  34. 34. 28Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Dương Thị Yên Lớp: CQ47/02.01 2.2. Thực trạngcông tác kiểm tra người nộp thuế trên địa bàn huyện Sóc Sơn trong thời gian qua 2.2.1. Thực trạng về công tác xây dựng kế hoạch kiểm tra ĐTNT Lập kế hoạch kiểm tra là một khâu quan trọng trong công tác kiểm tra của ngành thuế công việc này được tiến hành hàng năm nhằm đạt được các mục tiêu: - Phân bổ và sử dụng hiệu quả nguồn lực kiểm tra - Nâng cao chất lượng và hiệu qủa công tác kiểm tra - Khuyến khích sự tuân thủ tự nguyện của ĐTNT Xây dựng kế hoạch kiểm tra là cơ sở để quyết định thời gian, nhân lực cho cả quá trình kiểm tra thuế. Trong cơ chế tự khai, tự nộp thuế việc xây dựng kế hoạch kiểm tra phải dựa trên kỹ thuật phân tích rủi ro để lựa chọn đối tượng kiểm tra. Theo quy trình kiểm tra trong cơ chế tự khai, tự nộp thuế, kế hoạch kiểm tra được xác định trên cơ sở nguồn thông tin thu thập được về các ĐTNT. Trên cơ sở phân tích các thông tin này dưới góc độ như: mức độ tuân thủ về kê khai, nộp thuế, phân tíchsố liệu trên báo cáo tài chính, phân tích các thông tin có liên quan từ các đối tác giao dịch… mà xác định hình thức kiểm tra, quy mô và phạm vi tiến hành kiểm tra. Điểm khác của quy trình kiểm tra trong cơ chế tự khai tự nộp so với trước đây là việc kiểm tra không tràn lan mà tập trung chủ yếu vào các đối tượng “có vấn đề”. Kết hợp với việc phân tích và công văn hướng dẫn công tác xây dựng kế hoạch kiểm tra hàng năm của Cục thuế TP Hà Nội, Chi cục thuế Sóc Sơn xây dựng kế hoạch kiểm tra hàng năm gửi về Cục thuế TP Hà nội. Điểm mấu chốttrong công tác lập kế hoạch kiểm tra là việc lựa chọn để lập danh sáchngười nộp thuế có rủi ro về thuế và phân công cán bộ, bố trí sắp xếp thời gian kiểm tra hồ sơ khai thuế. Trong khi số lượng người nộp thuế ngày còn lớn, hoạt động trong nhiều lĩnh vực ngành nghề, địa bàn khác nhau, yếu tố rủi ro ngày càng phức tạp, trong khi trình độ và kinh nghiệm của cán bộ kiểm
  35. 35. 29Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Dương Thị Yên Lớp: CQ47/02.01 tra không đồng đều thì việc phân tích dữ liệu về người nộp thuế để lập danh sách rủi ro đòi hỏi phải xây dựng được bộ tiêu chí cụ thể, phải có sự phối hợp giữa các bộ phận trong cơ quan thuế vừa giúp đỡ nhau vừa kiểm tra nhau. Bảng 3: Bảng đánh giá kết quả thực hiện kế hoạch kiểm tra tại trụ sở NNT Năm Kế hoạch kiểm tra Thực hiện Số lượng (DN) Số thuế truy thu (trđ) Số lượng (DN) Số thuế truy thu (trđ) 2010 97 3.100 70 2.596 2011 108 3.267 53 2.420 2012 117 5.180 90 4.493 (Nguồn: Chi cục thuế Sóc Sơn) Việc xây dựng kế hoạch kiểm tra đã hạn chế được việc kiểm tra ĐTNT tràn lan do hoạt động kiểm tra được thực hiện trên cơ sở chương trình kế hoạch đã được phê duyệt ngay từ đầu năm. Tuy nhiên trong thời gian qua, công tác xây dựng kế hoạch kiểm tra của toàn ngành thuế nói chung và Chi cục thuế Sóc Sơn nói riêng vẫn còn mang nặng tính hình thức, chủ yếu vẫn dựa trên kinh nghiệm và đánh giá chủ quan của cán bộ đảm nhiệm công tác xây dựng kế hoạch chưa đi sâu phân tích và căn cứ vào kết quả phân tích thông tin doanh nghiệp để lập kế hoạch sát đúng với yêu cầu. Nguyên nhân là do cơ sơ dữ liệu về ĐTNT chưa đầy đủ, không đáp ứng được yêu cầu để áp dụng kỹ thuật xây dựng kế hoạch kiểm tra trên cơ sở phân tích các chỉ tiêu, đánh giả rủi ro và mức độ tuân thủ pháp luật…theo hướng dẫn của Cục thuế thành phố Hà Nội. Mặt khác, sự phối hợp giữa bộ phận xử lý dữ liệu, bộ phận quản lý và bộ phận kiểm tra chưa chặt chẽ, sự năng động trong việc khai thác thông tin từ bên ngoài của cán bộ làm công tác kiểm tra còn hạn chế…dẫn đến khả năng đánh giá, phân tích xung quanh ĐTNT chưa cao. Ngoài ra, hệ thống chỉ tiêu phân tích đánh giá mức độ rủi ro của doanh nghiệp chưa được xây dựng hoàn chỉnh, có quá nhiều các
  36. 36. 30Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Dương Thị Yên Lớp: CQ47/02.01 tiêu chuẩn để đánh giá mức độ vi phạm, các tiêu chuẩn phân loại ĐTNT để xác định phạm vi chưa rõ ràng…đã gây khó khăn cho việc lựa chọn đối tượng kiểm tra thuế. Do đó, việc xây dựng kế hoạch kiểm tra đòi hỏi phải được quan tâm đúng mức, bởi nếu không sẽ bị bỏ sót các doanh nghiệp nhiều năm không bị quyết toán hoặc những doanh nghiệp có cán bộ kế toán giỏi xây dựng được một hệ thống báo cáo tài chính hoàn chỉnh mà chỉ dựa vào đó cán bộ thuế sẽ không thể đánh giá được hết rủi ro. 2.2.2. Thực trạng công tác kiểm tra đăng ký thuế Theo quy định tại điều 22 luật Quản lý thuế, đối tượng đăng ký thuế phải đăng ký trong thời hạn 10 ngày làm việc, kể từ ngày: - Được cấp giấy chứng nhận đăng ký kinh doanh hoặc giấy phép thành lập và hoạt động hoặc giấy chứng nhận đầu tư. - Bắt đầu hoạt động kinh doanh với tổ chức không thuộc diện đăng ký kinh doanh hoặc hộ gia đình, cá nhân thuộc diện đăng ký kinh doanh nhưng chưa được cấp giấy chứng nhận đăng ký kinh doanh. - Phát sinh trách nhiệm khấu trừ thuế và nộp thuế thay - Phát sinh nghĩa vụ thuế thu nhập cá nhân - Phát sinh yêu cầu được hoàn thuế. Người nộp thuế nộp hồ sơ đăng ký thuế theo tờ khai mẫu đăng ký thuế tại thông tư 85/2007/TT-BTC của Bộ Tài Chính ngày 18/07/07 về hướng dẫn thi hành Luật quản lý thuế. Cơ quan thuế có trách nhiệm cấp giấy chứng nhận đăng ký thuế chậm nhất không quá 5 ngày làm việc đối với các hồ sơ nộp trực tiếp tại cơ quan thuế và 10 ngày đối với hồ sơ nộp trực tiếp tại Chi cục thuế tính từ ngày nhận đầy đủ hồ sơ của người nộp thuế. Căn cứ vào tài liệu kê khai, cơ quan thuế nhập thông tin ĐTNT vào chương trình quản lý tại chi cục thuế và thường xuyên bổ sung tài liệu về tình hình hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh của từng ĐTNT. Qua chương trình này đã theo dõi được số lượng ĐTNT hiện có trên địa bàn, số lượng DN đang hoạt động, ngừng hoạt động, phá sản, giải thể… Ngoài ra, thông qua mạng vi tính việc tra cứu tài liệu về
  37. 37. 31Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Dương Thị Yên Lớp: CQ47/02.01 tình hình hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh sẽ thuận lợi, dễ dàng, nhanh chóng phục vụ tốt cho việc phân tích rủi ro, lập kế hoạch kiểm tra thuế. Bảng 4. Tình hình cấp mã số thuế năm 2011, 2012 tại CCT Sóc Sơn (Đvt: mã số thuế ) STT Loại hình Năm 2011 Năm 2012 Cấp mới Lũy kế Cấp mới Lũy kế 1 Hộ kinh doanh 187 12.031 266 12.218 2 Doanh nghiệp 139 1.248 146 1.387 3 Cá nhân 15.985 16.771 21.842 32.756 (Nguồn: Chi cục thuế Sóc Sơn) Tuy công tác kiểm tra đăng ký thuế trên địa bàn huyện được quan tâm chỉ đạo, thực hiện sát xao nhưng một số thực trạng vẫn còn tồn tại như: - Quên không đăng ký thuế để được cấp MST (do cố tình hoặc do hiểu sai là chỉ khi nào bắt đầu kinh doanh thì mới phải đăng ký thuế và tối đa trong thời hạn 1 năm). - Quên không đăng ký thuế để được cấp MST (do cố tình hoặc do hiểu sai là chỉ khi nào bắt đầu kinh doanh thì mới phải đăng ký thuế và tối đa trong thời hạn 1 năm). - Khi thực hiện kê khai không đọc kỹ hướng dẫn kê khai đính kèm tờ khai đăng ký thuế dẫn đến không ghi tên chính thức bằng chữ in hoa, ghi không đầy đủ địa chỉ, ngành nghề kinh doanh, nhầm lẫm giữa quyết định thành lập và giấy chứng nhận đăng ký kinh doanh… - Dễ ghi nhầm chỉ tiêu hoặc kê khai thiếu các chỉ tiêu. - ĐTNT kinh doanh nhưng không kê khai, đăng ký với chi cục thuế, nộp hồ sơ đăng ký hoặc kê khai thay đổi đăng ký chậm so với thời gian quy định hoặc không thực hiện khai báo khi đăng ký thuế thay đổi. Một số cuộc điều tra cho thấy không ít DN đã được cấp giấy phép đăng ký kinh doanh, cấp MST nhưng không đi vào hoạt động hoặc thay đổi chức
  38. 38. 32Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Dương Thị Yên Lớp: CQ47/02.01 năng hoạt động nhưng không đăng ký lại. Chính những DN này là mầm mống của hoạt động làm ăn phi pháp với các hành vi nghiêm trọng, gây thất thoát tài sản của Nhà nước như bán hoá đơn tài chính, làm giả hồ sơ để hoàn thuế, sản xuất hàng giả…ảnh hưỏng đến môi trường kinh doanh. Ngoài ra một số quy định tại các văn bản pháp quy còn chưa chặt chẽ dẫn đến nhiều NNT còn lợi dụng để lách luật hoặc không hợp tác để cung cấp bổ sung thông tin cho cơ quan thuế. Ví dụ như trong đăng ký kinh doanh không bắt buộc phải ghi số điện thoại, tài khoản ngân hàng, địa chỉ kinh doanh ghi chung chung đôi khi không có trong thực tế… gây rất nhiều khó khăn cho việc liên lạc giữa cơ quan thuế và người nộp thuế. 2.2.3. Thực trạng công tác kiểm tra việc kê khai, tính thuế và nộp thuế 2.2.3.1. Thực trạng công tác kiểm tra việc kê khai Sau khi luật Quản lý thuế có hiệu lực, việc kê khai thuế của người nộp thuế đã được chủ động hơn, tờ khai thuế đã nộp nhanh chóng hơn so với trước đây. Đáng chú ý các nội dung ghi trên tờ khai rõ ràng và chính xác hơn, số lượng tờ khai sai sót giảm đáng kể bởi có sự hỗ trợ từ ứng dụng công nghệ thông tin. Năm 2012 Chi cục thuế Sóc Sơn tiếp tục thực hiện việc tiếp nhận tờ khai tại bộ phận một cửa, nhập, xử lý tờ khai đảm bảo thời gian, theo đúng quy trình. Trong năm vừa qua, số đối tượng phải kê khai thuế thực hiện kê khai trên 90% tăng 3% so với năm 2011, đã nộp tờ khai thuế đúng hạn đạt trên 95% số phải nộp tờ khai. Thực hiện sự chỉ đạo của Tổng cục Thuế và Cục thuế TP Hà Nội về việc triển khai dự án hiện đại hoá trong kê khai thuế, Chi cục đã vận động 700 doanh nghiệp trên địa bàn tham gia kê khai thuế qua mạng Internet, đạt 121,3% kế hoạch Cục giao, chiếm 79,5% doanh nghiệp đang hoạt động trên địa bàn, là đơn vị đích thứ 2 trong Cục thuế, sớm trước hạn 102 ngày. Việc kê khai thuế qua mạng đã làm giảm thời gian làm thủ tục về thuế cho doanh nghiệp, giảm chi phí cho NNT, giảm thời gian nhận và xử lý hồ sơ khai thuế cho cơ quan thuế. Tuy vậy, do số lượng NNT ngày càng lớn, có nhiều loại tờ khai thuế, cán bộ làm công tác kiểm tra còn phải thực
  39. 39. 33Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Dương Thị Yên Lớp: CQ47/02.01 hiện công tác đôn đốc thực hiện dự toán thu và nhiều công việc chuyên môn khác như: tham gia công tác quản lý nợ, kiểm tra hoá đơn, kiểm tra tình trạng doanh nghiệp…. việc lựa chọn đơn vị cần kiểm tra việc kê khai thuế cũng như bố trí thời gian để kiểm tra hồ sơ tại cơ quan thuế cần phải hết sức khoa học và linh hoạt. Thực tế trong thời gian thực tập tại CCT Sóc Sơn bản thân em được biết công tác kiểm tra việc kê khai thuế được thực hiện như sau: - Bố trí cán bộ thành các nhóm phân tích và kiểm tra hồ sơ khai thuế gồm 02 người để cùng kiểm tra, phân tích để vừa giúp đỡ hỗ trợ nhau, vừa khách quan trong công tác kiểm tra hồ sơ vừa phát hiện được kỹ hơn các sai sót trong hồ sơ khai thuế của doanh nghiệp. - Đối với hồ sơ khai thuế tháng (GTGT, TTĐB…)cán bộ kiểm tra ngay khi tiếp nhận hồ sơ khai thuế. Công tác kiểm tra tờ khai được thực hiện từ ngày 20 hàng tháng đến ngày cuối tháng, xử lý tờ khai xong trước ngày 10 tháng sau. Vào ngày 15 hàng háng Chi cục tổ chức họp toàn thể cán bộ đội kiểm tra để đánh giá kết quả phân tích kiểm tra tờ khai thuế tháng. Nội dung đi sâu vào các tình huống rủi ro của các doanh nghiệp được phát hiện trong kỳ, đồng thời đánh giá được chất lượng kiểm tra tờ khai của từng cán bộ, ngoài ra còn biết được các sự liên doanh, liên kết của các doanh nghiệp trên địa bàn. Để đảm bảo công tác kiểm tra có chất lượng Chi cục đã xây dựng kế hoạch kiểm tra theo chuyên đề, mỗi tháng đi sâu vào một chuyên đề, ưu tiên các chuyên đề có tính nổi cộm như việc kê khai doanh thu thuế đầu ra đối với công trình xây dựng cơ bản hoàn thành nghiệm thu, kê khai thuế các đơn vị kinh doanh đặc thù ăn uống, khách sạn nhà hàng…đơn vị kinh doanh ô tô xe máy theo thông tư 71/TT-BTC, đơn vị kinh doanh vận tải, vận tải taxi, các đơn vị liên doanh liên kết, mua bán, xuất hoá đơn lòng vòng để đảo nợ ngân hàng, các đơn vị kinh doanh bán lẻ nhưng không xuất hoá đơn, các đơn vị có số thuế GTGT âm lớn nhưng không đề nghị hoàn thuế, các đơn vị có giám đốc là người địa phương khác kinh doanh trên địa bàn...Những hồ sơ chưa được kiểm tra, xử lý hoặc kiểm tra, xử lý dở dang đều được ghi lại và tiếp tục thực hiện vào kỳ phân tích sau đảm bảo nguyên tắc kiểm tra, xử lý triệt để.
  40. 40. 34Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Dương Thị Yên Lớp: CQ47/02.01 - Đối với hồ sơ khai thuế TNDN tạm tính quý, trên cơ sở dự toán thu được giao, kết quả thực hiện năm trước, tình hình và kết quả sản xuất kinh doanh của các doanh nghiệp, cán bộ kiểm tra dự kiến mức thuế TNDN tạm tính đến từng doanh nghiệp. Cơ sở dự thuế TNDN là căn cứ vào kết quả kê khai quý trước liền kề, quý cùng kỳ năm trước, doanh thu của quý hiện tại, so sánh với đơn vị kinh doanh cùng ngành nghề trên địa bàn. Trên cơ sở mức thuế dự kiến,cán bộ kiểm tra đối chiếu với số thuế kê khai của doanh nghiệp, tính số chênh lệch, để lựa chọn những đơn vị có số thuế kê khai bất hợp lý, lập danh sách và dự thảo thông báo yêu cầu NNT giải trình bổ sung. - Đối với hồ sơ khai thuế năm ( quyết toán thuế TNDN, TNCN), bố trí cán bộ kiểm tra, phân tích báo cáo tài chính, tờ khai quyết toán thuế theo nhóm. Tập trung vào kiểm tra, phân tích các đơn vị nằm trong danh sách rủi ro và các đơn vị có hoạt động kinh doanh bất thường. Dựa vào các tiêu chí rủi ro theo hướng dẫn của Tổng cục thuế, Cục thuế và những yếu tố rủi ro đặc thù của địa phương, các nhóm đi sâu kiểm tra, phân tích báo cáo tài chính, tờ khai quyết toán theo chiều ngang, chiều dọc, áp dụng các phương pháp tỷ suất, tỷ trọng để đi sâu phân tích, tổng hợp các hành vi vi phạm thường gặp để yêu cầu người nộp thuế giải trình, bổ sung hồ sơ khai thuế. Ví dụ: Trên bảng phân tích hàng ngang, cột dọc có xuất hiện tỷ trọng giá vốn tăng lên so với năm trước, hoặc tốc độ tăng giá vốn nhanh hơn tốc độ tăng doanh thu thuần ---> có thể có rủi ro về ghi nhận giá vốn và ghi nhận doanh thu tính thuế. Từ dấu hiệu nêu trên ---> sai phạm chủ yếu của doanh nghiệp có thể là hàng bán trả lại không hạch toán giảm giá vốn, hoặc trích lập dự phòng giảm giá hàng tồn kho không đúng quy định, hoặc bán hàng không xuất hoá đơn không ghi nhận doanh thu (mặc dù có ghi nhận giá vốn hàng bán). Qua quá trình kiểm tra hồ sơ khai thuế cho thấy các sai phạm chủ yếu trong việc kê khai thuế là:
  41. 41. 35Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Dương Thị Yên Lớp: CQ47/02.01 - Hầu hết các hồ sơ khai thuế đều đúng thời gian quy định, tuy nhiên trong một số trường hợp người nộp thuế không nắm rõ các quy định về thời hạn nộp thuế và nộp hồ sơ khai thuế của từng sắc thuế để chủ động nộp trước ngày hết hạn, nên bị cơ quan thuế nhắc nhở và bị phạt chậm nộp. - Nhiều ĐTNT vẫn kê khai không đúng thời điểm với các khoản thuế phát sinh như: Đối với thuế GTGT đầu vào, thực hiện theo thông tư 06/2012 TT-BTC của Bộ Tài Chính, hoá đơn GTGT được kê khai chậm nhất là 6 tháng kể từ thời điểm phát sinh hoá đơn nhưng trong nhiều trường hợp ĐTNT đã kê khai hóa đơn đầu vào quá 6 tháng, hay có trường hợp DN đã kê khai thuế TNDN nhưng do chưa xuất hoá đơn cho bên mua nên không khai vào tờ khai thuế GTGT khoản thuế của hoá đơn này, đối với thuế TNDN xảy ra trường hợp, doanh thu chịu thuế được kê khai trước hoặc sau kỳ báo cáo, bỏ sót doanh số, kê khai sai doanh số tại kỳ báo cáo… - Việc nhận chứng từ quaKho bạc đôikhi khôngrõ tên NNT, một số ứng dụng tin học như: ứng dụng thuế TNCN khó sử dụng, khai thác, nhiều tình huống cấp Chi cục không xử lý được phải nhờ Đội hỗ trợ của Tổng cục Thuế can thiệp, do đó xử lý không kịp thời. Năm 2012, Chi cục được giao nhiệm vụ kiểm tra hồ sơ khai thuế tại trụ sở cơ quan thuế 163 đơn vị (bằng 95% sovvới năm 2011), kết quả Chi cục đã hoàn thành 100% nhiệm vụ được giao. Đến hết 31/12/2012 Chi cục đã rà soát 4.752 lượt hồ sơ khai thuế. Hồ sơ được chấp nhận: 4.096 lượt hồ sơ khai thuế (đạt 86,2% số hồ sơ được kiểm tra). Qua kiểm tra số lượt hồ sơ phải điều chỉnh là 656 lượt hồ sơ (bằng 13,8% số hồ sơ được kiểm tra). 2.2.3.2. Thực trạng công tác kiểm tra việc tính thuế Sau khi Luật quản lý thuế ra đời và được sửa đổi kết quả hoạt động công tác kiểm tra việc tính thuế có những bước chuyển biến rõ rệt. Công tác kiểm tra việc tính thuế được chú trọng nên kịp thời kiểm soát việc kê khai tính thuế của người nộp thuế; ngăn chặn những sai phạm và chống thất thu về thuế, không gây phiền hà, sách nhiễu cho nhân dân và doanh nghiệp.
  42. 42. 36Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Dương Thị Yên Lớp: CQ47/02.01 Bảng 5. Kết quả kiểm tra tại CCT Sóc Sơn năm 2010, 2011, 2012 (ĐVT:triệu đồng) Năm Sắc thuế Số thuế truy thu, phạt 2010 GTGT 1.391.403.627 TNDN 1.437.378.142 Thuế khác 475.403.151 Phạt thuế 368.257.368 Phạt hành chính 474.318.985 Tổng số 4.146.761.273 2011 GTGT 1.634.987.515 TNDN 1.195.463.392 Thuế khác 172.956.948 Phạt thuế 957.396.718 Phạt hành chính 321.546.021 Tổng số 4.282.350.594 2012 GTGT 1.224.339.195 TNDN 2.031.586.859 Thuế khác 58.325.805 Phạt thuế 396.485.386 Phạt hành chính 783.972.167 Tổng số 4.494.709.412 So sánh (2011)-(2010)= 135.589.321 (2012)-(2011)= 1.912.358.818 (Nguồn: Chi cục thuế Sóc Sơn)
  43. 43. 37Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Dương Thị Yên Lớp: CQ47/02.01 Từ bảng trên ta thấy số thuế truy thu, phạt qua kiểm tra tại CCT Sóc Sơn tăng dần qua các năm 2010, 2011, 2012 (năm 2011 tăng 135.589.321 triệu đồng so với năm 2010, năm 2012 tăng 1.912.358.818 triệu đồng so với năm 2011). Đây là một tín hiệu đáng mừng, cho thấy công tác kiểm tra tại CCT Sóc Sơn ngày càng hiệu quả. Mặc dù tính chất vi phạm và hình thức sai phạm của các doanh nghiệp được kiểm tra có khác nhau, nhưng tập trung vi phạm ở 2 sắc thuế chủ yếu là thuế GTGT và thuế TNDN. Số thuế TNDN truy thu sau kiểm tra cao chủ yếu là do doanh nghiệp hạch toán sai doanh thu và các khoản chi phí. Doanh thu là chỉ tiêu tổng hợp, liên quan tới quá trình sản xuất kinh doanh của đơn vị, liên hệ giữa đơn vị với thị trường, nó chi phối đến đời sống của cán bộ công nhân viên của đơn vị và khẳng định kết quả kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp. Doanh thu còn phản ánh đúng bản chất việc tổ chức sản xuất kinh doanh của đơn vị. Trong thực tế, ở các doanh nghiệp, do trình độ nghiệp vụ quản lý sản xuất, năng lực chuyên môn của các nhân viên kế toán hoặc do động cơ thiếu trong sáng đã dẫn tới những thiếu sót về hạch toán doanh thu. Ví dụ một sai phạm thường gặp là: Không mở đầy đủ các loại sổ kế toán, bỏ ngoài sổ sách kế toán các khoản doanh thu mà người mua không lấy hoá đơn; định khoản sai nghiệp vụ liên quan đến khâu bán hàng, những khoản thu phải tính vào doanh thu tiêu thụ nhưng lại không được thể hiện trên TK 511 mà được DN hạch toán qua các khoản phải thu phải trả TK338, chuyển doanh thu từ niên độ này sang niên độ khác có lợi cho doanh nghiệp. Ví dụ: Khi kiểm tra quyết toán tại Công ty cổ phần công nghệ điện tử cơ khí và môi trường, MST: 0100110599, thời kỳ từ 1/1/2012 đến 31/06/2012 đoàn kiểm tra Chi cục thuế Sóc Sơn đã tăng doanh thu chịu thuế TNDN 708.336.363 đồng do Công ty không kê khai doanh thu của hợp đồng với chi nhánh ngân hàng ngoại thương Hải Dương dẫn đến tăng thuế GTGT phải nộp 70.883.363đồng, tăng thuế
  44. 44. 38Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Dương Thị Yên Lớp: CQ47/02.01 TNDN: 198.334.181 đồng. Công ty TNHH TM và XNK Anh Sơn, MST 0103698918, xác định: Công ty TNHH TM và XNK Anh Sơn đã có hành vi sử dụng hoá đơn bất hợp pháp của Công ty CPĐT và PTTH TM T và M để kê khai khấu trừ thuế đầu vào, hạch toán vào chi phí kinh doanh khi xác định thu nhập chịu thuế năm 2010 tại hoá đơn ký hiệu MY/2009 B số 0070455 ngày lập 12/4/2010, số thuế GTGT đã khấu trừ 27.272.727 đ, chi phí đã hạch toán 272.727.272 đ. Chi cục thuế huyện Sóc Sơn đã xử lý truy thu và phạt 1 lần số thuế GTGT kê khai xin khấu trừ bất hợp pháp, phạt 1 lần thuế TNDN phải nộp năm 2010 (sau khi đã loại trừ số chi phí 272.727.272đ hạch toán bất hợp pháp) . Tổng số tiền truy thu và phạt: 79.189.866 đ Các vi phạm về thuế GTGT phải truy thu sau kiểm tra chủ yếu là do các doanh nghiệp kê khai thuế GTGT đầuvào của các hóa đơn chưa đúng quy định tại Nghị định 89/2002 NĐ-CP (hoá đơn không ghi ngày, tháng, không ghi hoăc ghi sai mã số thuế, địa chỉ kinh doanh, hoá đơn không đủ các chỉ tiêu về con dấu và chữ ký…), kê khai các hoá đơn của các cá nhân như hoá đơn điện, điện thoại, nước hoặc hoá đơn đã bị sửa chữa nội dung không đúng quy định… Ngoài ra các DN còn kê khai các hoá đơn đã quá thời hạn kê khai, kê khai trùng, kê khai hoá đơn của DN bỏ trốn, kê khai các hoá đơn đầu vào được chi từ các nguồn khác như: hoá đơn của doanh thu không chịu thuế GTGT… đối với các đơn vị xây dựng còn vi phạm là đã hạch toán doanh thu nhưng chưa kê khai thuế GTGT, khônghạch toán doanh thu và kê khai thuế GTGT đầu ra của các công trình thi công, xây dựng đã hoàn thành nghiệm thu hoặc đã có xác nhận khối lượng thi công giữa các bên, hay do tính sai thuế suất… 2.2.3.2. Thực trạng công tác kiểm tra việc nộp thuế Theo quy định của Luật quản lý thuế, đối với trường hợp người nộp thuế tự tính thì thời hạn nộp thuế chậm nhất là ngày cuối cùng của thời hạn nộp hồ sơ khai thuế, nếu DN nộp thuế chậm sẽ bị tính phạt chậm nộp. Do đó,
  45. 45. 39Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Dương Thị Yên Lớp: CQ47/02.01 tình trạng nộp thuế chậm đã giảm đi. Tuy nhiên, nhiều ĐTNT do chủ quan đến ngày cuối cùng mới đem nộp hồ sơ khai thuế dẫn đến tình trạng tắc nghẽn do quá đông và không kịp nộp theo thời hạn quy định; không nắm rõ các quy định về thời hạn nộp thuế của từng sắc thuế để chủ động nộp trước ngày hết hạn. Nhiều ĐTNT khi đi nộp tiền vào NSNN, không ghi đầy đủ, ghi sai các chỉ tiêu trên giấy nộp tiền dẫn đến sai sót làm cho số liệu trên hệ thống quản lý thuế không thể hiện chính xác tình hình thu nộp của ĐTNT dẫn đến sự không chính xác khi phân tích rủi ro DN để đưa vào kế hoạch kiểm tra. Thực tế cho thấy trong năm 2012 Chi cục thuế Sóc Sơn đã xử lý vi phạm hành chính hơn 250 DN, số tiền thu vào NSNN là 783.972.167 đồng. Năm 2012 là một năm nền kinh tế nước ta gặp nhiều khó khăn và chịu ảnh hưởng của suy thoái kinh tế thế giới. Kinh tế huyện Sóc Sơn cũng không nằm ngoài xu thế chung ấy. Năm 2012 các DN trên địa bàn huyện có lượng hàng tồn kho nhiều, vốn kinh doanh chủ yếu là vốn vay, đa số DN có quy mô nhỏ nên DN lại càng khó khăn hơn. Các yếu tố trên ảnh hưởng khá lớn đến tình hình nộp thuế của các DN. Dưới đây là một ví dụ để minh chứng: Bảng 6: Tình hình thực hiên dự toán thu tháng 12/2012 ( Tính đến ngày 31/12/2012) (Đvt: Trđ) Số thuế phải thu theo DTPL Số thuế đã thu Nợ đọng Tỷ lệ nợ đọng (%) 352.500.000.000 212.366.567.081 140.013.343.319 39,72 (Nguồn: Chi cục thuế Sóc Sơn) Từ bảng trên ta thấy, cho đến thời điểm cuối năm 2012 (31/12) tỷ lệ nợ đọng thuế trong tháng của DN vẫn chiếm gần 40%. Đây là một con số đáng để chú ý tới. Số tiền thuế nợ 31/10/2012 so với 31/12/2011:
  46. 46. 40Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Dương Thị Yên Lớp: CQ47/02.01 Tuy Chi cục đã chỉ đạo thực hiện nhiều biện pháp đôn đốc nộp thuế, thu nợ thuế nhưng số tiền thuế nợ năm 2012 vẫn tiếp tục tăng cao hơn 31/12/2011. Tiền thuế nợ thời điểm 31/12/2011: - Nợ thuế, phí: 53.712 triệu đồng . + Nợ khó thu: 10.931 triệu đồng. + Nợ chờ xử lý: 6.406 triệu đồng. + Nợ có khả năng thu: 36.375 triệu đồng. - Nợ liên quan đến đất: 5.100 triệu đồng. Tiền nợ thuế thời điểm 31/10/2012: Nợ đến 31/12/2012 tăng so với 31/12/2011 tăng 21.816 triệu đồng chủ yếu do thuế GTGT tăng 6.753 triệu đồng; Tiền thuê đất tăng 11.216 triệu đồng; tiền phạt tăng 7.148 triệu đồng. Nợ khó thu tăng 4.596 triệu đồng do phát sinh các doanh nghiệp bỏ trốn, mất tích; Nợ chờ xử lý tăng 6.231 triệu đồng do nợ tiền thuê đất 2012 đang xin miễn giảm; nợ có khả năng thu tăng 10.989 triệu đồng do phát sinh tiền phạt chậm nộp và nợ mới thuế GTGT phát sinh. Trong tổng số tiền thuế nợ của các doanh nghiệp chưa tính số thuế GTGT được gia hạn nộp thuế thêm 6 tháng theo Nghị quyết 13 của Chính phủ là 18 tỷ 265 triệu đồng (trong đó: thuế GTGT tháng 4/2012: 2 tỷ 017 triệu đồng, thuế GTGT tháng 5/2012: 6 tỷ 547 triệu đồng, thuế GTGT tháng 6/2012: 9 tỷ 701 triệu đồng. Nguyên nhân của tình trạng chây ì, nợ đọng thuế, trước hết là do việc kinh doanh của DN bết bát, nhiều DN lâm vào tình trạng thua lỗ kéo dài, một số mất khả năng thanh toán... Số DN này còn nợ tiền thuế khá lớn nhưng khó thu hồi. Bên cạnh đó, do lãi suất ngân hàng cao hơn tiền phạt nộp chậm tiền thuế nên một số DN chấp nhận chịu phạt nộp chậm để chiếm dụng tiền thuế
  47. 47. 41Học Viện Tài Chính Luận Văn Tốt Nghiệp SV: Dương Thị Yên Lớp: CQ47/02.01 của nhà nước dẫn đến số thuế DN nộp vào NSNN k tăng trong khi nợ thuế không giảm, thậm chí có xu hướng tăng. 2.2.4. Thực trạng công tác kiểm tra việc chấp hành chế độ kế toán, hoá đơn, chứng từ, sổ sách Trong một vài năm trở lại đây tại Chi cục thuế Sóc Sơn nhìn chung việc tổ chức hệ thống kế toán trong các DN đều tuân thủ theo các quy đinh hiện hành trong luật và chuẩn mực kế toán. Các DN đều dựa trên cơ sở của hệ thống chế độ kế toán và đặc điểm sản xuất kinh doanh của mình để tổ chức một hệ thống kế toán cho phù hợp bao gồm hệ thống chứng từ kế toán, hệ thống tài khoản kế toán, hệ thống sổ kế toán và các báo cáo tài chính đảm bảo cung cấp các thông tin cần thiết phục vụ cho yêu cầu quản trị của DN cũng như yêu cầu lập các BCTC. Tuy vậy, thực tế vẫn còn tồn tại một số bất cập trong việc chấp hành chế độ kế toán, hoá đơn, chứng từ, sổ sách: Thứ nhất, về chấp hành luật kế toán. Do trình độ kế toán viên chưa thật sự đáp ứng được yêu cầu hiện tại, đồng thời ảnh hưởng của thói quen cũ nên ở hầu hết các DN đều chưa quan tâm đúng mức tới việc nghiên cứu, bồi dưỡng nâng cao nhận thức về Luật kế toán. Bên cạnh đó, ý thức chấp hành luật của các DN còn kém, một số còn lợi dụng những kẽ hở của Luật hoặc cố ý vi phạm, làm không đúng Luật để tham ô, tham nhũng… Thứ hai, về tổ chức vận dụng hình thứckế toán và hệ thống sổ kế toán. Việc lựa chọn hình thức kế toán nào là do DN tự quyết định trên cơ sở phù hợp với đặc điểm và yêu cầu quản lý kinh doanh cũng như trình độ của người làm kế toán ở DN. Song một số DN lựa chọn những mẫu sổ không được sử dụng hoặc nội dung ghi chép trong sổ chưa đầy đủ. Đối với không ít DN vừa và nhỏ, công tác kế toán chỉ là “công cụ đối phó” với việc kiểm tra,

×