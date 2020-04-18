De tai ke toan tai san co dinh huu hinh tai cong ty dich vu van xuan

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Đàm Việt Hòa Lớp:CQ48/21.14i MỤC LỤC LỜI MỞ ĐẦU...................................
Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Đàm Việt Hòa Lớp:CQ48/21.14ii 1.5.1. Kế toán sửa chữa tài sản cố định hữu hình....
Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Đàm Việt Hòa Lớp:CQ48/21.14iii CHƯƠNG 3 MỘT SỐ Ý KIẾN NHẰM HOÀN THIỆN TỔ CHỨC C...
Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Đàm Việt Hòa Lớp:CQ48/21.141 LỜI MỞ ĐẦU 1. Tính cấp thiết của đề tài, ý nghĩa k...
Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Đàm Việt Hòa Lớp:CQ48/21.142 2. Mục đích nghiên cứu Trên cơ sở lý luận và thực ...
Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Đàm Việt Hòa Lớp:CQ48/21.143 5. Kết cấu của luận văn tốt nghiệp. Ngoài phần mở...
Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Đàm Việt Hòa Lớp:CQ48/21.144 CHƯƠNG 1 NHỮNG VẤN ĐỀ LÝ LUẬN CHUNG VỀ TỔ CHỨC KẾ ...
Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Đàm Việt Hòa Lớp:CQ48/21.145 - Tài sản cố định là điều kiện quan trọng nhất để ...
Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Đàm Việt Hòa Lớp:CQ48/21.146 - Thiết bị dụng cụ quản lý: gồm các thiết bị sử dụ...
Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Đàm Việt Hòa Lớp:CQ48/21.147 Tài sản thuê tài chính DN có quyền kiểm soát và sử...
Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Đàm Việt Hòa Lớp:CQ48/21.148 Cách phân loại này cho thấy một cách tổng quát về ...
Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Đàm Việt Hòa Lớp:CQ48/21.149 - Trường hợp TSCĐHH do mua sắm trực tiếp (kể cả mu...
Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Đàm Việt Hòa Lớp:CQ48/21.1410 nếu đáp ứng đủ tiêu chuẩn theo quy định tại điều ...
Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Đàm Việt Hòa Lớp:CQ48/21.1411 phí, lao động hoặc các khoản chi phí khác vượt qu...
Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Đàm Việt Hòa Lớp:CQ48/21.1412 Nguyên giá tài sản cố định hữu hình được tài trợ,...
Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Đàm Việt Hòa Lớp:CQ48/21.1413 hiện theo đúng quy định của Nhà nước, và chỉ được...
Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Đàm Việt Hòa Lớp:CQ48/21.1414 1.1.4. Nhiệm vụ của kế toán tài sản cố định hữu ...
Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Đàm Việt Hòa Lớp:CQ48/21.1415 - Nắm chắc toàn bộ TSCĐHH hiện có, đang sử dụng ở...
Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Đàm Việt Hòa Lớp:CQ48/21.1416 - Ghi các chỉ tiêu chung về TSCĐ:Tên, ký hiệu, qu...
Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Đàm Việt Hòa Lớp:CQ48/21.1417 1.3. Tổ chức kế toán tổng hợp tài sản cố định hữu...
Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Đàm Việt Hòa Lớp:CQ48/21.1418 - Giảm TSCĐHH do chuyển từ TSCĐ thành CCDC - Giảm...
Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Đàm Việt Hòa Lớp:CQ48/21.1419 TK 133 TK 2411 1a. Mua về sử dụng ngay 1b.Mua về ...
Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Đàm Việt Hòa Lớp:CQ48/21.1420 TK 3562 TK 3533 TK 3532 TK 3532TK 3561 1. Mua sắm...
Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Đàm Việt Hòa Lớp:CQ48/21.1421 1.4.2. Kế toán khấu hao tài sản cố định hữu hình ...
Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Đàm Việt Hòa Lớp:CQ48/21.1422 Số năm sử dụng Mức KH bình quân năm 12 tháng Giá ...
Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Đàm Việt Hòa Lớp:CQ48/21.1423 cao được khấu hao nhanh nhưng tối đa không quá 2 ...
Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Đàm Việt Hòa Lớp:CQ48/21.1424 Sản lượng thiết kế Giá trị phải khấu hao §Õn 4 n¨...
Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Đàm Việt Hòa Lớp:CQ48/21.1425 Để phản ánh tình hình tăng, giảm giá trị hao mòn ...
Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Đàm Việt Hòa Lớp:CQ48/21.1426 - 1.5. Kế toán các nghiệp vụ khác về tài sảncố đ...
Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Đàm Việt Hòa Lớp:CQ48/21.1427
Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Đàm Việt Hòa Lớp:CQ48/21.1428 b) Kế toán sửa chữa lớn TSCĐ HH Sửa chữa lớn TSCĐ...
Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Đàm Việt Hòa Lớp:CQ48/21.1429 Sơ đồ 1.7 Hạch toán kế toán trường hợp kiểm kê ph...
Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Đàm Việt Hòa Lớp:CQ48/21.1430 Dựa trên kết quả kiểm kê, kết quả đánh giá của hộ...
Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Đàm Việt Hòa Lớp:CQ48/21.1431  Sổ đăng ký chứng từ ghi sổ  Sổ cái c) Hình thứ...
Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Đàm Việt Hòa Lớp:CQ48/21.1432 CHƯƠNG 2 THỰC TRẠNG TỔ CHỨC KẾ TOÁN TÀI SẢN CỐ ĐỊ...
Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Đàm Việt Hòa Lớp:CQ48/21.1433 ngũ nhân viên có chuyên môn cao, phong cách làm v...
Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Đàm Việt Hòa Lớp:CQ48/21.1434 - Kinh doanh vận tải hàng hóa bằng xe ô tô. - Kin...
Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Đàm Việt Hòa Lớp:CQ48/21.1435 Trong cơ chế cạnh tranh đầy khốc liệt, môi trường...
Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Đàm Việt Hòa Lớp:CQ48/21.1436 - Tổ xe: Có nhiệm vụ trực tiếp vận chuyển hàng hó...
Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Đàm Việt Hòa Lớp:CQ48/21.1437 2.1.3. Đặc điểm tổ chức bộ máy quản lý của công t...
Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Đàm Việt Hòa Lớp:CQ48/21.1438 Sơ đồ 2.2. Bộ máytổ chức quản lý của công ty cổ p...
Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Đàm Việt Hòa Lớp:CQ48/21.1439 * Các phó giám đốc: Phụ trách các mảng chuyên môn...
Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Đàm Việt Hòa Lớp:CQ48/21.1440 Phòng kế toán có 03 nhân viên: -Kế toán trưởng -K...
Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Đàm Việt Hòa Lớp:CQ48/21.1441 * Tổ chức hệ thống thông tin kế toán. Trên cơ sở ...
Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Đàm Việt Hòa Lớp:CQ48/21.1442 2.1.4.2. Các chính sách kế toán tại công ty Công ...
Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Đàm Việt Hòa Lớp:CQ48/21.1443 Ghi chú: : Ghi cuối ngày : Ghi cuối tháng(quý, nă...
Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Đàm Việt Hòa Lớp:CQ48/21.1444 Do cạnh tranh trên thị trường ngày càng diễn ra g...
Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Đàm Việt Hòa Lớp:CQ48/21.1445 toán chi tiết theo từng nhóm TSCĐHH, nắm được ngu...
Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Đàm Việt Hòa Lớp:CQ48/21.1446 Bảng 2.1 Bảng phân loại TSCĐ HH tại Công ty cổ ph...
Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Đàm Việt Hòa Lớp:CQ48/21.1447 2.2.1.3. Công tác quản lý tài sản cố định hữu hìn...
Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Đàm Việt Hòa Lớp:CQ48/21.1448 2.2.1.4. Đánh giá tài sản cố định hữu hình ở công...
Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Đàm Việt Hòa Lớp:CQ48/21.1449 số liệu trích khấu hao của các TS lập bảng khấu h...
Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Đàm Việt Hòa Lớp:CQ48/21.1450 Việc đánh giá Giá Trị còn lại sẽ được thể hiện tr...
Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Đàm Việt Hòa Lớp:CQ48/21.1451 phòng tài chính kế toán có thể xem xét trình lên ...
Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Đàm Việt Hòa Lớp:CQ48/21.1452 thiết bị gửi tờ trình lên Giám đốc đề nghị duyệt ...
Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Đàm Việt Hòa Lớp:CQ48/21.1453 Bên mua CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SẢN XUẤT VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI DỊ...
Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Đàm Việt Hòa Lớp:CQ48/21.1454 Tổng giá trị hợp đồng đã bao gồm thuế GTGT là: 82...
Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Đàm Việt Hòa Lớp:CQ48/21.1455 - Hóa đơn giá trị gia tăng Biểu 2.2. Hóa đơn GTGT...
Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Đàm Việt Hòa Lớp:CQ48/21.1456 Biểu 2.3. Biên bản giao nhận tài sản cố định BIÊN...
  1. 1. Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Đàm Việt Hòa Lớp:CQ48/21.14i MỤC LỤC LỜI MỞ ĐẦU............................................................................................ 1 CHƯƠNG 1 NHỮNG VẤN ĐỀ LÝ LUẬN CHUNG VỀ TỔ CHỨC KẾ TOÁN TÀI SẢN CỐ ĐỊNH HỮU HÌNH Ở DOANH NGHIỆP.................... 4 1.1. Nhiệm vụ kế toán của tài sản cố định hữu hình trong sản xuất kinh doanh...................................................................................................... 4 1.1.1. Vai trò và đặc điểm của tài sản cố định hữu hình .......................... 4 1.1.2. Phân loại và đánh giá tài sản cố định hữu hình ............................. 5 1.1.3. Yêu cầu quản lý tài sản cố định hữu hình ................................... 13 1.1.4. Nhiệm vụ của kế toán tài sản cố định hữu hình........................... 14 1.2. Kế toán chi tiết tài sản cố định hữu hình........................................... 14 1.2.1. Lập và thu các chứng từ ban đầu liên quan đến tài sản cố định hữu hình................................................................................................... 15 1.2.2. Tổ chức kế toán chi tiết TSCĐHH tại bộ phận kế toán................ 15 1.2.3. Tổ chức kế toán chi tiết TSCĐHHtại nơi sử dụng, bảo quản tài sản cố định............................................................................................... 16 1.3. Tổ chức kế toán tổng hợp tài sản cố định hữu hình ........................... 17 1.3.1. Tài khoản sử dụng..................................................................... 17 1.3.2. Kế toán tổng hợp tăng tài sản cố định hữu hình .......................... 17 1.3.3. Kế toán tổng hợp giảm tài sản cố định hữu hình ......................... 17 1.4. Kế toán hao mòn và khấu hao tài sản cố định hữu hình ..................... 20 1.4.1. Hao mòn tài sản cố định hữu hình.............................................. 20 1.4.2. Kế toán khấu hao tài sản cố định hữu hình ................................. 21 1.5. Kế toán các nghiệp vụ khác về tài sản cố định hữu hình.................... 26
  2. 2. Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Đàm Việt Hòa Lớp:CQ48/21.14ii 1.5.1. Kế toán sửa chữa tài sản cố định hữu hình.................................. 26 1.5.2 Kế toán kiểm kê TSCĐ HH........................................................ 28 1.5.3. Trình tự kế toán nghiệp vụ đánh giá lại tài sản cố định hữu hình . 29 1.6. Khái quát về sổ kế toán tài sản cố định hữu hình .............................. 30 1.6.1 Sổ kế toán sử dụng trong kế toán TSCĐ HH ở DN ..................... 30 1.6.2 Báo cáo kế toán......................................................................... 31 CHƯƠNG 2 THỰC TRẠNG TỔ CHỨC KẾ TOÁN TÀI SẢN CỐ ĐỊNH HỮU HÌNH TẠI CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SẢN XUẤT VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VẠN XUÂN............................................................................ 32 2.1. Đặc điểm tình hình chung của công ty cổ phần sản xuất và thương mại dịch vụ Vạn Xuân.................................................................................. 32 2.1.1. Quá trình hình thành và phát triển.............................................. 32 2.1.2. Đặc điểm tổ chức sản xuất và quy trình công nghệ ..................... 35 2.1.3. Đặc điểm tổ chức bộ máy quản lý của công ty............................ 37 2.1.4. Đặc điểm tổ chức công tác kế toán của công ty........................... 39 2.2. Thực trạng tổ chức kế toán tài sản cố định hữu hình tại công ty cổ phần sản xuất thương mại và dịch vụ Vạn Xuân.............................................. 43 2.2.1. Tình hình chung về công tác quản lý tài sản cố định ................... 43 2.2.2. Tổ chức kế toán TSCĐ HH tại công ty cổ phần sản xuất và thương mại dịch vụ Vạn Xuân........................................................................ 50 2.2.3. Kế toán khấu hao tài sản cố định hữu hình tại công ty cổ phần sản xuất thương mại và dịch vụ Vạn Xuân................................................. 74 2.2.4. Kế toán các nghiệp vụ khác về tài sản cố định hữu hình.............. 77
  3. 3. Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Đàm Việt Hòa Lớp:CQ48/21.14iii CHƯƠNG 3 MỘT SỐ Ý KIẾN NHẰM HOÀN THIỆN TỔ CHỨC CÔNG TÁC KẾ TOÁN TÀI SẢN CỐ ĐỊNH HỮU HÌNH TẠI CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SẢN XUẤT VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VẠN XUÂN............. 84 3.1. Nhận xét về công tác kế toán tài sản cố định hữu hình ở công ty Cổ phần sản xuất và thương mại dịch vụ Vạn Xuân...................................... 84 3.1.1. Ưu điểm ................................................................................... 84 3.1.2. Một số hạn chế trong công tác kế toán tài sản cố định hữu hình ở công ty............................................................................................... 88 3.2. Những kiến nghị nhằm hoàn thiện tổ chức côngtác kế toán tài sảncố định hữu hìnhtạicôngtycổ phầnsản xuất vàthương mạidịch vụ Vạn Xuân ................. 89 KẾT LUẬN.............................................................................................. 91
  4. 4. Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Đàm Việt Hòa Lớp:CQ48/21.141 LỜI MỞ ĐẦU 1. Tính cấp thiết của đề tài, ý nghĩa khoa học và thực tiễn Cùng với sự phát triển của sản xuất, cạnh tranh ngày càng diễn ra gay gắt, việc hiện đại hóa trong sản xuất trở thành một yêu cầu tất yếu đối với các doanh nghiệp nếu muốn tiếp tục tồn tại và phát triển trong nền kinh tế thị trường, ngày càng hội nhập sâu rộng với quốc tế. Do vậy, việc đầu tiên các doanh nghiệp thường chọn đó là đầu tư hệ thống trang thiết bị hiện đại để phục vụ cho quá trình sản xuất và kinh doanh thương mại. Nhưng nếu chỉ đầu tư thôi thì chưa đủ, doanh nghiệp cần có các biện pháp nhằm đạt được hiệu quả cao nhất trong việc sử dụng TSCĐ hiện có, tránh tình trạng thất thoát TSCĐ. Từđó đặt ra nhiệm vụ cho công tác kế toán TSCĐ trong doanh nghiệp là phản ánh một cách đầy đủ, chính xác, kịp thời mọi sự biến động, hiện trạng, tình trạng sử dụng của TSCĐ trong công ty. Đồng thời, việc ghi nhận các nghiệp vụ liên quan đến TSCĐ cũng phải tuân theo các chuẩn mực, chế độ kế toán hiện hành. Hiểu rõ tầm quan trọng đó, tại công ty cổ phần sản xuất và thương mại dịch vụ Vạn Xuân luôn chú trọng đầu tư hiện đại hóa dây chuyền sản xuất đi đôi với công tác quản lý TSCĐ nhằm đạt được hiệu quả sản xuất cao nhất, từ đó giúp nâng cao hiệu quả sản xuất và kinh doanh thương mại, khẳng định uy tín thương hiệu của công ty trên thị trường. Từ những hiểu biết có được trong thời gian thực tập tại công ty cũng như sự tận tình hướng dẫn của thầy TS: Nguyễn Tuấn Anh và sự giúp đỡ nhiêt tình của các anh chị trong phòng kế toán của công ty cổ phần sản xuất và thương mại dịch vụ Vạn Xuân, em đã hoàn thành đề tài: “Tổ chức kế toán tài sản cố định hữu hình tại công ty Cổ Phần Sản Xuất Và Thương Mại Dịch Vụ Vạn Xuân”.
  5. 5. Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Đàm Việt Hòa Lớp:CQ48/21.142 2. Mục đích nghiên cứu Trên cơ sở lý luận và thực tế tìm hiểu tại Công ty Cổ phần sản xuất và thương mại dịch vụ Vạn Xuân, em đã tìm hiểu sâu về công tác kế toán bán tài sản cố định hữu hình, đưa ra những nhận xét tổng quan về những thành tựu đã đạt được và những tồn tại trong công tác kế toán tài sản cố định hữu hình, từ đó đưa ra những ý kiến đóng góp nhằm hoàn thiện công tác kế toán tài sản cố định hữu hình tại công ty cổ phần sản xuất và thương mại dịch vụ Vạn Xuân. 3. Đối tượng, phạm vi nghiên cứu. Đối tượng nghiên cứu của đề tài là hoàn thiện công tác kế toán, mà cụ thể hoàn thiện công tác kế toán tài sản cố định hữu hình. Bao gồm các phần hành kế toán sau: + Kế toán tăng tài sản cố đinh hữu hình + Kế toán giảm tài sản cố định hữu hình + Kế toán hao mòn và khấu hao tài sản cố định hữu hình + Kế toán các nghiệp vụ khác về tài sản cố định hữu hình 4. Phương pháp nghiên cứu. Và để phục vụ cho quá trình nghiên cứu, luận văn của em có sử dụng một số phương pháp nghiên cứu sau: - Phương pháp thống kê kinh tế, tổng hợp số liệu thực tế. - Phương pháp phân tích số liệu thu thập được. - Phương pháp hạch toán kế toán. - Phương pháp đánh giá các số liệu, mẫu biểu chứng từ, sổ sách.... về tài sản cố định hữu hình tại Công ty Cổ phần sản xuất và thương mại dịch vụ Vạn Xuân
  6. 6. Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Đàm Việt Hòa Lớp:CQ48/21.143 5. Kết cấu của luận văn tốt nghiệp. Ngoài phần mở đầu và kết luận, nội dung của luận văn được chia làm ba chương: Chương 1: Những vấn đề lý luận chung về tổ chức kê toán tài sản cố định hữu hình ở doanh nghiệp. Chương 2: Thực trạng tổ chức kế toán tài sản cố định hữu hình tại công ty cổ phần sản xuất và thương mại dịch vụ Vạn Xuân. Chương 3: Một số ý kiến nhằm hoàn thiện tổ chức công tác kế toán tài sản cố định hữu hình tại công ty cổ phần sản xuất và thương mại dịch vụ Vạn Xuân. Mặc dù em đã có nhiều cố gắng nhưng do còn một số hạn chế về mặt lý luận cũng như thời gian tiếp xúc làm quen với thực tế còn chưa nhiều nên bài luận văn khó tránh khỏi những thiếu sót nhất định. Do đó, em rất mong nhận được những ý kiến đóng góp của thầy cũng như các anh chị trong ban lãnh đạo, phòng kế toán công ty cổ phần sản xuất và thương mại dịch vụ Vạn Xuân để luận văn tốt nghiệp của em được hoàn thiện hơn. Em xin chân thành cảm ơn! Hà Nội, ngày 04 tháng 5 năm 2014 Sinh viên Đàm Việt Hòa
  7. 7. Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Đàm Việt Hòa Lớp:CQ48/21.144 CHƯƠNG 1 NHỮNG VẤN ĐỀ LÝ LUẬN CHUNG VỀ TỔ CHỨC KẾ TOÁN TÀI SẢN CỐ ĐỊNH HỮU HÌNH Ở DOANH NGHIỆP 1.1. Nhiệm vụ kế toán của tài sản cố định hữu hình trong sản xuất kinh doanh 1.1.1. Vai trò và đặc điểm của tài sản cố định hữu hình 1.1.1.1. Khái niệm Tài sản cố định trong các DN là những tư liệu lao động chủ yếu và các tài sản khác có giá trị lớn, tham gia vào nhiều chu kỳ SXKD và giá trị của nó được chuyển dịch dần dần, từng phần vào giá trị sản phẩm, dịch vụ được sản xuất ra trong các chu kỳ sản xuất. Tài sản cố định hữu hình là những tài sản có hình thái vật chất cụ thể do DN nắm giữ để sử dụng cho hoạt động SXKD phù hợp với tiêu chuẩn ghi nhận TSCĐ. Tiêu chuẩn ghi nhận TSCĐ hữu hình: - Chắc chắn thu được lợi ích kinh tế trong tương lai từ việc sử dụng tài sản đó. - Có thời gian sử dụng trên 1 năm trở lên. - Nguyên giá tài sản phải được xác định một cách tin cậy và có giá trị từ 30.000.000 đồng (Ba mươi triệu đồng) trở lên. Theo thông tư số 45/2013/TT-BTC ngày 25/04/2013 của Bộ Tài chính thì tài sản có thời gian sử dụng trên một năm và giá trị từ 30 triệu đồng trở lên là TSCĐ 1.1.1.2. Vai trò - Tài sản cố định là một bộ phận tư liệu lao động sản xuất giữ vai trò tư liệu lao động chủ yếu trong quá trình sản xuất.
  8. 8. Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Đàm Việt Hòa Lớp:CQ48/21.145 - Tài sản cố định là điều kiện quan trọng nhất để tăng năng suất lao động của doanh nghiệp. 1.1.1.3. Đặc điểm tài sản cố đinh hữu hình Khi tham gia vào hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh, TSCĐ HH có những đặc điểm sau: - Về mặt hiện vật: TSCĐ HH tham gia vào nhiều chu kỳ sản xuất và không thay đổi hình thái vật chất ban đầu. - Về mặt giá trị: khi tham gia vào các chu kỳ sản xuất kinh doanh , TSCĐ HH bị hao mòn dần và giá trị chuyển dịch từng phần vào giá trị của sản phẩm, dịch vụ mới tạo ra. 1.1.2. Phân loại và đánh giá tài sản cố định hữu hình 1.1.2.1. Phân loại tài sản cố định hữu hình Các doanh nghiệp tùy theo đặc điểm sản xuất kinh doanh mà có các cách phân loại TSCHH khác nhau. Các tiêu thức thường được dùng để phân loại TSCĐHH là: a) Phân loại TSCDDHH theo đặc trưng kĩ thuật - Nhà cửa, vật kiến trúc: là những tài sản hình thành sau quá trình thi công xây dựng như nhà làm việc, nhà xưởng, nhà ở, nhà kho, cửa hàng, chuồng trại, sân phơi, bể chứa,cầu đường… - Máy móc thiết bị: là những loại máy móc thiết bị phục vụ cho hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh của DN như máy móc thiết bị động lực, máy móc thiết bị công tác, dàn khoan dầu máy móc thiết bị khác dùng trong sản xuất kinh doanh. - Phương tiện vận tải truyền dẫn: các loại phương tiện đường thủy, đường bộ, đường không, đường ống như Ô tô, máy kéo, tàu thuyền, ca nô dùng trong vận chuyển, hệ thống đường ống dẫn nước, hệ thông dẫn hơi, hệ thống dây điện, hệ thống truyền thanh…
  9. 9. Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Đàm Việt Hòa Lớp:CQ48/21.146 - Thiết bị dụng cụ quản lý: gồm các thiết bị sử dụng trong quản lý kinh doanh, quản lý hành chính, dụng cụ đo lường, thí nghiệm, máy tính… - Cây lâu năm, súc vật làm việc và cho sản phẩm: trong các doanh nghiệp nông nghiệp như vườn cao su, cà phê, vườn chè… súc vật làm việc và cho sản phẩm như bò, trâu , ngựa… - TSCĐ HH khác: bao gồm các TSCĐ HH chưa được xếp vào các nhóm trên. Tác dụng: giúp DN có biện pháp quản lý phù hợp, tổ chức hạch toán chi tiết hợp lý và lựa chọn phương thức khấu hao thích hợp phù hợp với đặc điểm kỹ thuật của mỗi nhóm tài sản. b) Phân loại tài sản cố định hữu hình theo quyền sở hữu - TSCĐ HH tự có: là những TSC HH được xây dựng, mua sắm và hình thành từ nguồn vốn ngân sách cấp, cấp trên cấp, nguồn vốn vay, nguồn vốn liên doanh các quỹ của doanh nghiệp và các TSCĐ HH được biếu tặng, những tài sản này thuộc sở hữu của doanh nghiệp. - TSCĐ HH thuê ngoài: là những TSCĐ HH đi thuê để sử dụng trong 1 thời gian nhất định theo hợp đồng thuê tài sản. Thuê tài sản là sự thỏa thuận giữa bên cho thuê và bên thuê về việc chuyển quyền sử dụng tài sản cho bên thuê trong khoảng thời gian nhất định để được nhận tiền cho thuê một lần hoặc nhiều lần. Tùy theo hợp đồng thuê mà TSCĐ HH chia thành TSCĐ HH thuê tài chính và TSCĐ HH thuê hoạt động. Thuê tài chính là thuê tài sản mà bên cho thuê có sự chuyển giao phần lớn rủi ro và lợi ích gắn liền với quyền sở hữu tài sản cho ben cho thuê. Quyền sở hữu tài sản có thể chuyển giao vào cuối thời hạn thuê.
  10. 10. Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Đàm Việt Hòa Lớp:CQ48/21.147 Tài sản thuê tài chính DN có quyền kiểm soát và sử dụng lâu dài theo các điều khoản của hợp đồng thuê. Một hợp đồng thuê tài chính phải thỏa mãn 1 trong 5 điều kiện sau: + Bên cho thuê chuyển giao quyền sở hữu tài sản cho bên thuê khi hết thời hạn thuê( tức là mua lại tài sản) + Tạithờiđiểm khởi đầuthuêtài sản, bên thuê có quyền lựa chọn mua lại tài sản thuê với mức giá ước tính thấp hơn giá trị hợp lý vào cuối thời hạn thuê. + Thời hạn thuê tài sản chiếm phần lớn thời gian sử dụng kinh tế của tài sản cho dù không có sự chuyển giao quyền sở hữu. + Tại thời điểm khởi đầu thuê tài sản, giá trị hiện tại của các khoản thanh toán tiền thuê tối thiểu chiếm phần lớn giá trị hợp lý của tài sản thuê. + Tài sản thuê thuộc loại chuyên dùng mà chỉ có bên thuê mới có khả năng sử dụng không cần có sự thay đổi sửa chữa nào. TSCĐ HH thuê hoạt động: là TSCĐ HH không thỏa mãn bất cứ điều kiện nào của hợp đồngthuê tài chính. Bên thuê chỉ được quản lý và sử dụng tài sản trong thời hạn quy định trong hợp đồng và phải hoàn trả khi hết hạn thuê. Tác dụng: giúp doanh nghiệp biết được tài sản nào đang thuộc sở hữu, có quyền quản lý sử dụng , và trích khấu hao. Tài sản nào DN đang thuê và thuê dưới hình thức nào để có biện pháp sử dụng, bảo quản hợp lý và có hướng đầu tư thêm nếu cần thiết. c) Phân loại tài sản cố định hữu hình theo tình hình sử dụng Căn cứ vào tình hình sử dụng tài sản vào từng thời kỳ, TSCĐ HH có thể được phân thành: - TSCĐ HH chưa sử dụng - TSCĐ HH đang sử dụng - TSCĐ HH không còn sử dụng chờ thanh lý.
  11. 11. Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Đàm Việt Hòa Lớp:CQ48/21.148 Cách phân loại này cho thấy một cách tổng quát về số lượng, chất lượng TSCĐ HH, cho biết tài sản nào đang được sử dụng, tài sản nào còn nằm trong kho chưa sử dụng, qua đó giúp DN có biện pháp thích hợp để sử dụng năng lực sản xuất hiện có. d) Phân loại theo nguồn hình thành - TSCĐ HH do nguồn vốn tự có - Do nguồn vốn từ cấp trên cấp - Do nguồn đi vay ngoài DN - TSCĐ HH hình thành từ nguồn vốn khác Cách phân loại này giúp cho doanh nghiệp có biện pháp quản lý phù hợp đồng thời có chính sách đầu tư phù hợp với nguồn hình thành tài sản. Ngoài ra để phục vụ cho công tác quản lý tài sản được hiệu quả và phù hợp với đặc điểm sản xuất kinh doanh mỗi DN có thế có những cách phân loại khác nhau tùy theo yêu cầu về quản lý và sử dụng. 1.1.2.2. Đánh giá tài sản cố định hữu hình Đánh giá TSCĐHH là việc vận dụng phương pháp tính giá để xác định giá trị của TSCĐHH ở những thời điểm nhất định theo những nguyên tắc chung. Thông thường kế toán thường xác định giá trị ban đầu của TSCĐHH và xác định giá trị trong quá trình sử dụng TSCĐHH. a) Xác định giá trị ban đầu của tài sản cố định hữu hình Nguyên giá của TSCĐHH là toàn bộ các chi phí mà DN phải bỏ ra để có được tài sản đó và đưa nó vào vị trí sẵn sàng sử dụng. Nguyên giá TSCĐHH được xác định theo nguyên tắc giá phí. Theo nguyên tắc này, nguyên giá TSCĐHH bao gồm toàn bộ các chi phí có liên quan đến việc mua hoặc xây dựng, chế tạo TSCĐHH kể các chi phí vận chuyển, lắp đặt chạy thử và các chi phí hợp lý, cần thiết khác trước khi đưa tài sản vào sử dụng. Các cách tính nguyên giá TSCĐHH trong các trường hợp
  12. 12. Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Đàm Việt Hòa Lớp:CQ48/21.149 - Trường hợp TSCĐHH do mua sắm trực tiếp (kể cả mua mới và cũ) NG TSCĐHH = Giá mua thực tế phải trả + Các khoản thuế (không bao gồm các khoản thuế được hoàn lại) + Các CP liên quan trực tiếp đến việc đưa TSCĐHH vào vị trí sẵn sàng sử dụng. Trong đó: Giá mua thực tế phải trả = Giá trên HĐ – Khoản chiết khấu, giảm giá. Các khoản thuế không hoàn lại gồm thuế nhập khẩu, thuế tiêu thụ đặc biệt của hàng nhập khẩu ( nếu có),thuế bảo vệ môi trường(nếu có) Các CP liên quan trực tiếp đến việc đưa TSCĐHH vào vị trí sẵn sàng sử dụng: lãi tiền vay phát sinh trong quá trình đầu tư mua sắm tài sản cố định; chi phí vận chuyển, bốc dỡ; chi phí nâng cấp; chi phí lắp đặt, chạy thử; lệ phí trước bạ và các chi phí liên quan trực tiếp khác. - Trường hợp mua TSCĐHH theo hình thức trả chậm, trả góp NG TSCĐHH = Giá mua trả tiền ngay tại thời điểm mua + Các khoản thuế (không bao gồm các khoản thuế hoàn lại) + Các CP liên quan trực tiếp tới việc đưa TSCĐHH vào vị trí sẵn sàng sử dụng. Khoản chênh lệch giữa giá mua trả chậm và giá mua trả tiền ngay được hạch toán vào chi phí sản xuất kinh doanh (Trường hợp mua TSCĐ hữu hình là nhà cửa, vật kiến trúc gắn liền với quyền sử dụng đất thì giá trị quyền sử dụng đất phải xác định riêng và ghi nhận là TSCĐ vô hình nếu đáp ứng đủ tiêu chuẩn theo quy định tại thông tư 45/BTC/2013, còn TSCĐ hữu hình là nhà cửa, vật kiến trúc thì nguyên giá là giá mua thực tế phải trả + các khoản chi phí liên quan trực tiếp đến việc đưa TSCĐ hữu hình vào sử dụng. Trường hợp sau khi mua TSCĐ hữu hình là nhà cửa, vật kiến trúc gắn liền với quyền sử dụng đất, doanh nghiệp dỡ bỏ hoặc huỷ bỏ để xây dựng mới thì giá trị quyền sử dụng đất phải xác định riêng và ghi nhận là TSCĐ vô hình
  13. 13. Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Đàm Việt Hòa Lớp:CQ48/21.1410 nếu đáp ứng đủ tiêu chuẩn theo quy định tại điều 2 ghi nhận TSCĐ vô hình tại thông tư 45/2013/TT-BTC; nguyên giá của TSCĐ xây dựng mới được xác định là giá quyết toán công trình đầu tư xây dựng theo quy định tại Quy chế quản lý đầu tư và xây dựng hiện hành. Những tài sản dỡ bỏ hoặc huỷ bỏ được xử lý hạch toán theo quy định hiện hành đối với thanh lý tài sản cố định.) - Trường hợp TSCĐHH hình thành do ĐTXDCB theo phương thức giao thầu NG TSCĐHH = Giá quyết toán công trình xây dựng theo quy định tại Quy chế quản lý đầu tư và xây dựng hiện hành + Các CP liên quan trực tiếp khác + Lệ phí trước bạ (nếu có) Trường hợp TSCĐ do đầu tư xây dựng đã đưa vào sử dụng nhưng chưa thực hiện quyết toán thì doanh nghiệp hạch toán nguyên giá theo giá tạm tính và điều chỉnh sau khi quyết toán công trình hoàn thành. Đối với tài sản cố định là con súc vật làm việc và/ hoặc cho sản phẩm, vườn cây lâu năm thì nguyên giá là toàn bộ các chi phí thực tế đã chi ra cho con súc vật, vườn cây đó từ lúc hình thành tính đến thời điểm đưa vào khai thác, sử dụng. - Trường hợp TSCĐHH hình thành do tự xây dựng hoặc tự sản xuất: NG TSCĐHH tự xây dựng = giá trị quyết toán công trình khi đưa vào sử dụng. Trường hợp TSCĐ đã đưa vào sử dụng nhưng chưa thực hiện quyết toán thì doanh nghiệp hạch toán nguyên giá theo giá tạm tính và điều chỉnh sau khi quyết toán công trình hoàn thành. NG TSCĐHH tự sản xuất = Giá thành sản xuất thực tế +Các chi phí lắp đặt chạy thử + Các CP liên quan trực tiếp để đưa TSCĐHH vào vị trí sẵn sàng sử dụng (trừ các khoản lãi nội bộ, giá trị sản phẩm thu hồi được trong quá trình chạy thử, sản xuất thử, các chi phí không hợp lý như vật liệu lãng
  14. 14. Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Đàm Việt Hòa Lớp:CQ48/21.1411 phí, lao động hoặc các khoản chi phí khác vượt quá định mức quy định trong xây dựng hoặc sản xuất). - Trường hợp TSCĐHH mua dưới hình thức trao đổi Nếu là trao đổi tương tự: NG TSCĐHH = GTCL của TSCĐHH đem trao đổi. Nếu là trao đổi không tương tự: NG TSCĐHH = GTHL của TSCĐHH đem đi + Các khoản tiền trả thêm (- )thu về + các chi phí liên quan trực tiếp phải chi ra đến thời điểm đưa TSCĐ vào trạng thái sẵn sàng sử dụng, như: chi phí vận chuyển, bốc dỡ; chi phí nâng cấp; chi phí lắp đặt, chạy thử; lệ phí trước bạ (nếu có). - Trường hợp TSCĐHH được cấp, được điều chuyển nội bộ đến: NG TSCĐHH = Nguyên giá đã ghi sổ của bên giao + các chi phí liên quan trực tiếp mà bên nhận tài sản phải chi ra tính đến thời điểm đưa TSCĐ vào trạng thái sẵn sàng sử dụng như chi phí thuê tổ chức định giá; chi phí nâng cấp, lắp đặt, chạy thử… Việc xác định nguyên giá TSCĐHH cho phép đánh giá trình độ trang bị cơ sở vật chất kĩ thuật, đánh giá quy mô của DN. Xác định nguyên giá TSCĐHH cũng là cơ sở để tính khấu hao, theo dõi tình hình thu hồi vốn đầu tư ban đầu vào TSCĐHH. - Trường hợp TSCĐHH nhận góp vốn, nhận lại vốn góp: NG TSCĐHH = giá trị do các thành viên, cổ đông sáng lập định giá nhất trí; hoặc doanh nghiệp và người góp vốn thoả thuận; hoặc do tổ chức chuyên nghiệp định giá theo quy định của pháp luật và được các thành viên, cổ đông sáng lập chấp thuận. -Trường hợp TSCĐHH được tài trợ, được biếu, được tặng, do phát hiện thừa:
  15. 15. Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Đàm Việt Hòa Lớp:CQ48/21.1412 Nguyên giá tài sản cố định hữu hình được tài trợ, được biếu, được tặng, do phát hiện thừa là giá trị theo đánh giá thực tế của Hội đồng giao nhận hoặc tổ chức định giá chuyên nghiệp. b) Xác định giá trị TSCĐHH trong quá trình nắm giữ và sử dụng Trong quá trình sử dụng, TSCĐHH hao mòn về vật chất, giá trị của nó cũng giảm dần. DN cần nắm được nguyên giá, số khấu hao lũy kế và giá trị còn lại, những chi phí phát sinh sau ghi nhận ban đầu. Những chi phí phát sinh sau ghi nhận ban đầu được ghi tăng nguyên giá của TSCĐHH nếu chúng được xác định một cách đáng tin cậy và chắc chắn làm tăng lợi ích kinh tế trong tương lai do sử dụng tài sản đó như: tăng thời gian sử dụng, tăng công suất, tăng đáng kể chất lượng sản phẩm sản xuất ra, giảm chi phí hoạt động của tài sản. Các chi phí khác không làm tăng lợi ích kinh tế của TSCĐHH thì không được ghi tăng nguyên giá mà phải tính vào chi phí sản xuất kinh doanh trong kỳ. Giá trị còn lại của TSCĐHH là phần giá trị của TSCĐHH chưa chuyển dịch vào giá trị của sản phẩm sản xuất ra. Giá trị còn lại của TSCĐHH được tính như sau: Giá trị còn lại của TSCĐHH = Nguyên giá – Hao mòn lũy kế Việc xác định giá trị còn lại của TSCĐHH cho phép DN xác định phần vốn đầu tư vào TSCĐHH còn phải thu hồi. Đồng thời giúp DN đánh giá hiện trạng TSCĐHH của đơn vị, nhờ đó ra các quyết định về đầu tư bổ sung, sửa chữa, đổi mới TSCĐHH. c) Đánh giá lại tài sản cố định hữu hình Trong quá trình sử dụng, do nhiều nguyên nhân, giá trị ban đầu của TSCĐHH, giá trị còn lại của TSCĐHH trên sổ kế toán không phù hợp với giá trị thị trường của TSCĐHH. Do đó, cần thiết phải đánh giá lại TSCĐHH theo mặt bằng giá ở một số thời điểm nhất định. Đánh giá lại TSCĐHH phải thực
  16. 16. Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Đàm Việt Hòa Lớp:CQ48/21.1413 hiện theo đúng quy định của Nhà nước, và chỉ được đánh giá lại trong các trường hợp sau: - Nhà nước có quyết định đánh giá TSCĐ - Dùng tài sản để đầu tư ra ngoài doanh nghiệp - Cổ phần hóa doanh nghiệp - Chia, tách, giải thể doanh nghiệp - Góp vốn liên doanh..... Khi đánh giá lại TSCĐHH, phải xác định cả chỉ tiêu nguyên giá và giá trị còn lại của TSCĐHH. Thông thường, giá trị còn lại của TSCĐHH sau khi đánh giá lại được điều chỉnh theo công thức sau: GTCL của TSCĐHH = NG TSCĐHH - Giá trị hao mòn TSCĐHH sau khi đánh giá lại sau khi đánh giá lại sau khi đánh giá lại 1.1.3. Yêu cầu quản lý tài sản cố định hữu hình Cùng với sự phát triển của sản xuất, máy móc thiết bị càng được sử dụng nhiều để phục vụ cho sản xuất kinh doanh nên công tác quản lý sử dụng TSCĐHH ngày càng đòi hỏi yêu cầu cao, nhằm tối đa hóa hiệu quả sử dụng. Việc quản lý tài sản cố định hữu hình cần phải tuân thủ các nguyên tắc sau: - Phải lập bộ hồ sơ cho mọi TSCĐHH có trong doanh nghiệp bao gồm: Biên bản giao nhận TSCĐ, hợp đồng, hóa đơn mua TSCĐ và các chứng từ khác có liên quan. - Tổ chức phân loại, thống kê, đánh số, lập thẻ và theo dõi từng đối tượng TSCĐHH ghi trong sổ theo dõi TSCĐ lưu ở phòng kế toán và ở nơi sử dụng. - TSCĐHH phải được quản lý theo nguyên giá, số khấu hao lũy kế và giá trị còn lại trên sổ kế toán. - Định kì vào cuối mỗi năm tài chính, doanh nghiệp phải tiến hành kiểm kê TSCĐHH, mọi trường hợp thừa, thiếu TSCĐHH đều phải lập biên bản, ghi rõ nguyên nhân và có biện pháp xử lý.
  17. 17. Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Đàm Việt Hòa Lớp:CQ48/21.1414 1.1.4. Nhiệm vụ của kế toán tài sản cố định hữu hình Kế toán là công cụ phục vụ đắc lực cho việc quản lý hoạt động SXKD. Do vậy, kế toán TSCĐHHphảiđảmbảo cung cấp đầyđủ, kịp thời mọi thông tin cần thiết phục vụ cho việc quản lý, giám sát chặt chẽ tình hình trang bị và sử dụng TSCĐHHtrongDN. Kế toán TSCĐHH phải thực hiện các nhiệm vụ sau: - Tổ chức ghi chép, phản ánh, tổng hợp số liệu một cách chính xác, đầy đủ, kịp thời về số liệu, hiện trạng và giá trị TSCĐHH hiện có, tình hình tăng giảm, di chuyển TSCĐHH trong nội bộ DN, việc bảo quản và sử dụng TSCĐHH ở doanh nghiệp. - Phản ánh kịp thời giá trị hao mòn TSCĐHH trong quá trình sử dụng,tính toán, phân bổ hoặc kết chuyển chính xác số khấu hao vào chi phí sản xuất kinh doanh trong kỳ của đơn vị cú liên quan. - Tham gia lập kế hoạch sửa chữa và dự toán chi phí sửa chữa TSCĐHH. - Tham gia kiểm kê, kiểm tra định kỳ hay bất thường TSCĐHH, tham gia đánh giá lại TSCĐHH khi cần thiết, tổ chức phân tích tình hình bảo quản và sử dụng TSCĐHH ở doanh nghiệp. 1.2. Kế toán chi tiết tài sản cố định hữu hình Tài sản cố định hữu hình trong DN có nhiều loại khác nhau, mỗi TSCĐHH có thể lại là một hệ thống các bộ phận cấu thành, do đó kế toán chi tiết TSCĐHH là công việc không thể thiếu được trong quản lý TSCĐHH. Thông qua kế toán chi tiết TSCĐHH, kế toán sẽ cung cấp những chỉ tiêu quan trọng về cơ cấu, tình hình phân bổ TSCĐHH, số lượng và tình trạng kỹ thuật của TSCĐHH, tình hình huy động và sử dụng TSCĐHH cũng như tình hình bảo quản và sử dụng TSCĐHH. Tổ chức công tác kế toán chi tiết TSCĐHH phải căn cứ vào cơ cấu tổ chức SXKD, yêu cầu phân cấp quản lý, chế độ kế toán áp dụng ở DN và phải đáp ứng 2 yêu cầu sau:
  18. 18. Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Đàm Việt Hòa Lớp:CQ48/21.1415 - Nắm chắc toàn bộ TSCĐHH hiện có, đang sử dụng ở doanh nghiệp cả hiện vật và giá trị. - Nắm được tình hình sử dụng TSCĐHH trong từng bộ phận của doanh nghiệp. Nội dung chính của kế toán chi tiết TSCĐHH bao gồm: 1.2.1. Lập và thu các chứng từ ban đầu liên quan đến tài sản cố định hữu hình Chứng từ ban đầu: phản ánh mọi biến động của TSCĐ trong DN và là căn cứ để kế toán tiến hành ghi sổ. Những chứng từ ban đầu chủ yếu được sử dụng là: 1. Biên bản giao nhận TSCĐ ( mẫu số 01-TSCĐ) 2. Biên bản thanh lý TSCĐ ( mẫu số 02- TSCĐ) 3. Biên bản giao nhận TSCĐ sửa chữa lớn hoàn thành (mẫu số 03- TSCĐ) 4. Biên bản kiểm kê TSCĐ ( mẫu số - 04 TSCĐ) 5. Biên bản đánh giá lại TSCĐ ( mẫu số - 05 TSCĐ) 6. Bản tính và phân bổ khấu hao ( mẫu số -06 TSCĐ) 7. Các tài liệu kỹ thuật có liên quan 1.2.2. Tổ chức kế toán chi tiết TSCĐHH tại bộ phận kế toán Tại bộ phận kế toán của DN, kế toán sử dụng thẻ TSCĐ và sổ TSCĐ toàn DN để theo dõi tình hình tăng, giảm, hao mòn TSCĐ. Thẻ TSCĐ: do kế toán lập cho từng đối tượng ghi TSCĐ của DN. Thẻ TSCĐ đượclưuở phòngkế toán trong suốtquátrình sử dụng TSCĐ, được bảo quản cẩn thận trong các hòm thẻ với sự sắp xếp một cách khoa học theo từng nhóm, loại và nơi sử dụng để tạo điều kiện dễ dàng tìm kiếm thẻ khi cần thiết. Thẻ TSCĐ bao gồm 3 nội dung chính:
  19. 19. Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Đàm Việt Hòa Lớp:CQ48/21.1416 - Ghi các chỉ tiêu chung về TSCĐ:Tên, ký hiệu, quy cách, số hiệu, nước sản xuất (xây dựng), năm sản xuất, bộ phận quản lý sử dụng, năm bắt đầu đưa vào sử dụng, công suất thiết kế, ngày tháng năm và lý do đình chỉ sử dụng TSCĐ. - Ghi các chỉ tiêu nguyên giá TSCĐ ngay khi hình thành TSCĐ , nguyên giá khi đánh giá lại, giá trị hao mòn đã trích qua các năm. - Ghi sổ phụ tùng, dụng cụ đồ nghề kèm theo TSCĐ. Thẻ TSCĐ cũng được thiết kế để theo dõitình hình giảm TSCĐ. Căn cứ để kế toán lập thẻ TSCĐ là các chứng từ tăng, giảm TSCĐ như: biên bản giao nhận TSCĐ, biên bản ĐGL TSCĐ, biên bản thanh lý TSCĐ…… Ngoài ra để theo dõi việc lập thẻ TSCĐ, DN có thể lập sổ đăng ký thẻ TSCĐ. Sổ TSCĐ được mở để theo dõi tình hình tăng, giảm, tình hình hao mòn TSCĐ của toàn DN. Mỗi loại TSCĐ có thể được dùng riêng một sổ hoặc một số trang sổ. Căn cứ để ghi sổ TSCĐ là các chứng từ tăng, giảm TSCĐ, bảng tính và phân bổ khấu hao và các chứng từ gốc liên quan. 1.2.3. Tổ chức kế toán chi tiết TSCĐHH tại nơi sử dụng, bảo quản tài sản cố định Việc theo dõiTSCĐHHtheo nơisửdụngnhằm gắn tráchnhiệm bảo quản, sửdụngtài sản với từng bộ phận, từ đó nâng cao trách nhiệm và hiệu quả trong việc bảo quản, sửdụngtàisản. Tại các nơi sử dụng, bảo quản tài sản(các phòng ban, phânxưởng…)sửdụng“sổtheo dõiTSCĐtheo đơnvịsửdụng”để theo dõi tình hình tăng giảm TSCĐHH trong phạm vi bộ phận quản lý.
  20. 20. Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Đàm Việt Hòa Lớp:CQ48/21.1417 1.3. Tổ chức kế toán tổng hợp tài sản cố định hữu hình 1.3.1. Tài khoản sử dụng Để thực hiện việc ghi nhận, theo dõi về tài sản cố định hữu hình, kế toán sử dụng tài khoản 211. TK 211 được quy định mở 6 TK cấp 2: - TK 2111: Nhà cửa, vật kiến trúc. - TK 2112 : Máy móc thiết bị. - TK 2113 : Phương tiện vận tải truyền dẫn - TK 2114: Thiết bị dụng cụ quản lý. - TK 2115: Cây lâu năm, súc vật làm việc - TK 2118 : TSCĐ HH khác 1.3.2. Kế toán tổng hợp tăng tài sản cố định hữu hình Một số nghiệp vụ tăng TSCĐHHtrong doanh nghiệp: - Tăng TSCĐHH do mua ngoài - Tăng TSCĐHH do nhập khẩu - Tăng do mua sắm theo phương thức trả chậm, trả góp - Tăng TSCĐHH do đầu tư XDCB hoàn thành - Tăng TSCĐHH do tự chế - Tăng TSCĐHH do được cấp, được điều chuyển đến - Tăng TSCĐHH do được biếu tặng - Tăng TSCĐHH do chuyển BĐS đầu tư thành BĐS chủ sở hữu - Chênh lệch tăng do đánh giá lại TSCĐHH - Kiểm kê phát hiện thừa…… 1.3.3. Kế toán tổng hợp giảm tài sản cố định hữu hình Một số nghiệp vụ giảm TSCĐHHtrong doanh nghiệp: - Giảm TSCĐHH do thanh lý - Giảm TSCĐHH do nhượng bán
  21. 21. Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Đàm Việt Hòa Lớp:CQ48/21.1418 - Giảm TSCĐHH do chuyển từ TSCĐ thành CCDC - Giảm TSCĐHH do đem đi góp vốn - Giảm TSCĐHH do chuyển BĐS chủ sở hữu thành BĐS đầu tư - Giảm TSCĐ do điều chuyển đi - Chênh lệch giảm do đánh giá lại - Kiểm kê phát hiện thiếu…. Trình tự kế toán tổng hợp TSCĐHH có thể khái quátnhư sau:
  22. 22. Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Đàm Việt Hòa Lớp:CQ48/21.1419 TK 133 TK 2411 1a. Mua về sử dụng ngay 1b.Mua về qua LĐ,CT Khi đưa vào SD VAT (nếu có) TK 411 2. Tăng TSCĐHH do ĐTXDCB 3.TSCĐ được cấp, nhận VG bằng TS CP LĐ, CT (nếu có) TK 111.152.. TK 512 6.Tăng TSCĐHH do được biếu tặng, tài trợ 5.BĐSĐT chuyển thành BĐSCSH 4.Tăng TSCĐ do tự chế TK 338 TK 711 TK 217 7. Kiểm kê phát hiện thừa TK 214 8. Giảm TSCĐ do TL, NB GTHM TK 222,223 9. Giảm TSCĐ do góp vốn TK 711,3387TK 811 10. Giảm TSCĐ thành CCDC GTHM TK 214 TK 153,142,627,... TK 217 11.BĐSCSH chuyển thành BĐSĐT TK 338 12. Kiểm kê phát hiện thiếu TK 211 TK 811,3533,466TK 111,112,331 Sơ đồ 1.1: Trình tự kế toán tổng hợp TSCĐHH
  23. 23. Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Đàm Việt Hòa Lớp:CQ48/21.1420 TK 3562 TK 3533 TK 3532 TK 3532TK 3561 1. Mua sắm, ĐT bằng QĐTPT, NVXDCB 2a. Mua sắm, ĐT bằng QPL dùng cho SXKD 2b. Mua sắm ĐT bằng QPL dùng cho HĐPL 4. Mua sắm, ĐT bằng quỹ PTKHCN 3. Mua sắm, ĐT bằng nguồn kinh phí TK 414TK 411TK 161TK 466 Sơ đồ 1.2: Các bút toán kết chuyển nguồn Các bút toán kết chuyển nguồn có thể khái quát bằng sơ đồ sau 1.4. Kế toán hao mòn và khấu hao tài sản cố định hữu hình 1.4.1. Hao mòn tài sản cố định hữu hình Tài sản cố định hữu hình tham gia vào hoạt động SXKD, do đó nó bị tác động bởi nhiều yếu tố dẫn đến bị giảm giá trị và giá trị sử dụng, hay nói cách khác TSCĐHH bị hao mòn. Trong các yếu tố đó có những yếu tố thuộc tác động vật lý - hóa học nhưng cũng có những yếu tố do sự tiến bộ của khoa học kỹ thuật. Bởi vậy, hao mòn thường được chia làm 2 loại: - Hao mòn hữu hình: là sự hao mòn vật chất trong quá trình sử dụng. - Hao mòn vô hình: là sự giảm giá tài sản do sự phát triển của khoa học kỹ thuật đã cho ra đời những tài sản thay thế có tính năng, công dụng tốt hơn, giá thành rẻ hơn những tài sản mà doanh nghiệp đang sử dụng. Hao mòn vô hình phát triển nhanh hay chậm phụ thuộc vào nhịp độ phát triển của tiến bộ khoa học kỹ thuật và sự tăng năng suất của những tài sản cùng loại.
  24. 24. Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Đàm Việt Hòa Lớp:CQ48/21.1421 1.4.2. Kế toán khấu hao tài sản cố định hữu hình 1.4.2.1. Khái niệm Khấu hao TSCĐHH là sự phân bổ một cách có hệ thống giá trị phải khấu hao của TSCĐHH trong suốt thời gian sử dụng hữu ích của tài sản đó vào giá trị của sản phẩm hàng hóa dịch vụ được tạo ra. Giá trị phải khấu hao của TSCĐHH là nguyên giá của TSCĐ ghi trên báo cáo tài chính trừ giá trị thanh lý ước tính của tài sản đó. 1.4.2.2. Nguyên tắc, phạm vi trích khấu hao - Việc trích hay thôi trích khấu hao TSCĐHH được bắt đầu từ khi TSCĐHH tăng, giảm hoặc ngừng tham gia vào hoạt động SXKD. - Phạm vi trích khấu hao: Toàn bộ TSCĐHH của doanh nghiệp tham gia vào SXKD đều phải tríchkhấu hao và tính vào chi phí SXKD trong kì. Những TSCĐHH không trích khấu hao gồm: TSCĐHH không sử dụng để phục vụ cho SXKD, TSCĐHHkhông cần dùng, chưa cần dùng, TSCĐHH đã hết khấu hao nhưng vẫn dùng cho hoạt động SXKD,… 1.4.2.3. Phương pháp tính khấu hao TSCĐHH Có 3 phương pháp thường được sử dụng để tính khấu hao cho TSCĐHH: - Phương pháp khấu hao theo đường thẳng. - Phương pháp khấu hao theo số dư giảm dần có điều chỉnh. - Phương pháp khấu hao theo sản lượng, khối lượng sản phẩm. a) Phương pháp khấu hao theo đường thẳng Phương pháp khấu hao đường thẳng là phương pháp trích khấu hao theo mức tính ổn định từng năm vào chi phí sản xuất kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp của tài sản cố định tham gia vào hoạt động kinh doanh. Mức trích lập theo phương pháp này như sau:
  25. 25. Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Đàm Việt Hòa Lớp:CQ48/21.1422 Số năm sử dụng Mức KH bình quân năm 12 tháng Giá trị phải khấu hao Mức KH bình quân thángMức KH tăng, giảm trong tháng = 30 ngày Số ngày của lại của tháng x Mức KH bình quân năm = Mức KH bình quân tháng = Để công việc tính toán mức khấu hao TSCĐ phải trích được đơn giản, khi doanh nghiệp tính khấu hao TSCĐ theo phương pháp tuyến tính thì mức khấu hoa TSCĐ cần trích của tháng bất kỳ theo công thức sau: Khấu hao TSCĐ Khấu hao TSCĐ Khấu hao TSC Khấu hao TSCĐ phải trích = trích tháng trước + tăng trong tháng - giảm trong tháng trong tháng Đối với tháng đầu khi TSCĐ đưa vào sử dụng hoặc tháng cuối khi TSCĐ ngừng sử dụng nhưng không phải từ đầu tháng hoặc cuối tháng thì mức khấu hao tăng giảm trong tháng được xác định theo công thức: b) Phương pháp khấu hao theo số dư giảm dần có điều chỉnh Phương pháp khấu hao theo số dư giảm dần là phương pháp trích khấu hao mà số khấu hao phải trích hàng năm của tài sản giảm dần trong suốt thời gian sử dụng hữu ích của tài sản đó. Tài sản cố định hữu hình tham gia vào hoạt động SXKD được trích khấu hao theo phương pháp số dưgiảm dần phải thỏa mãn đồng thời các điều kiện sau: - TSCĐHH đầu tư mới - TSCĐHH trong các doanh nghiệp thuộc các lĩnh vực có công nghệ đòi hỏi phải thay đổi, phát triển nhanh. Các DN hoạt động có hiệu quả kinh doanh
  26. 26. Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Đàm Việt Hòa Lớp:CQ48/21.1423 cao được khấu hao nhanh nhưng tối đa không quá 2 lần mức khấu hao xác định theo đường thẳng để nhanh chóng đổi mới công nghệ - Tỷ lệ khấu hao nhanh ổn định trong suốt thời gian sử dụng TSCĐHH Công thức tính : X¸c ®Þnh møc trÝch khÊu hao n¨m cña TSC§ trong c¸c n¨m ®Çu theo c«ng thøc d-íi ®©y : MK = GH x TKH Trong ®ã : MK : Møc trÝch khÊu hao hµng n¨m cña TSC§ Gd : Gi¸ trÞ cßn l¹i cña TSC§ TKH : Tû lÖ khÊu hao nhanh Tû lÖ khÊu hao nhanh ®-îc x¸c ®Þnh b»ng c«ng thøc: TKH = TK * HS Trong ®ã : TK : Tû lÖ khÊu hao TSC§ theo ph-¬ng ph¸p ®-êng th¼ng. HS : HÖ sè ®iÒu chØnh. Tû lÖ khÊu hao TSC§ theo ph-¬ng ph¸p ®-êng th¼ng ®-îc x¸c ®Þnh nh- sau : HÖ sè ®iÒu chØnh x¸c ®Þnh theo thêi gian sö dông tµi s¶n cè ®Þnh quy ®Þnh t¹i b¶ng d-íi ®©y : Thêi gian sö dông cña TSC§ HÖ sè ®iÒu chØnh (lÇn) Tû lÖ khÊu hao TSC§ theo ph-¬ng ph¸p = 1 Thêi gian sö dông cña TSC§ x 100
  27. 27. Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Đàm Việt Hòa Lớp:CQ48/21.1424 Sản lượng thiết kế Giá trị phải khấu hao §Õn 4 n¨m ( t=< 4 n¨m) Trªn 4 ®Õn 6 n¨m ( 4 n¨m < t =< 6 n¨m) Trªn 6 n¨m ( t > 6 n¨m) 1,5 2,0 2,5 Nh÷ng n¨m cuèi, khi møc khÊu hao x¸c ®Þnh theo ph-¬ng ph¸p sè d- gi¶m dÇn nãi trªn b»ng hoÆc thÊp h¬n møc khÊu hao tÝnh b×nh qu©n gi÷a gi¸ trÞ cßn l¹i vµ sè n¨m sö dông cßn l¹i cña TSC§, th× kÓ tõ n¨m sö dông cßn l¹i cña TSC§. Møc trÝch khÊu hao hµng th¸ng b»ng sè khÊu hao ph¶i trÝch c¶ n¨m chia cho 12 th¸ng. c) Phương pháp tính khấu hao theo sản lượng, khối lượng sản phẩm. Đối với các TSCĐHH sử dụng không đồng đều giữa các kỳ, để tính khấu hao hợp lý, người ta sử dụng phương pháp tính khấu hao theo sản lượng tức là mức khấu hao TSCĐHH giữa các kỳ là không giống nhau, nó phụ thuộc vào khối lượng sản phẩm hoặc dịch vụ tạo ra của mỗi kỳ. Công thức tính khấu hao TSCĐHH theo sản lượng như sau: - Mức KH tháng = Số lượng sản phẩm x Mức KH cho 1 ĐVSP sản xuất trong tháng - Mức khấu hao năm = Số lượng sản phẩm x Mức KH cho 1 ĐVSP sản xuất trong năm Trong đó: Mức KH cho 1 ĐVSP = 1.4.2.4. Phương pháp kế toán khấu hao tài sản cố đinh hữu hình a) Tài khoản sử dụng
  28. 28. Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Đàm Việt Hòa Lớp:CQ48/21.1425 Để phản ánh tình hình tăng, giảm giá trị hao mòn của toàn bộ TSCĐHH trong quá trình sử dụng do trích khấu hao và những trường hợp tăng, giảm hao mòn khác của TSCĐHH, kế toán sử dụng TK 214-Hao mòn TSCĐ, TK 2141 – Hao mòn TSCĐHH. Trình tự kế toán khấu hao và hao mòn TSCĐHH TH1: TSCĐ sử dụng cho hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh Sơ đồ:1.3 Hạch toán khấu hao TSCĐ dùng cho SXKD TH 2: TSCĐ dùng cho mục đíchphúc lợi, dùng cho hoạt động sự nghiệp, dự án hoặc dùng cho nghiên cứu phát triển KHCN (không trích khấu hao mà chỉ phản ánh hao mòn vào cuối năm tài chính). Sơ đồ 1.4 Hạch toán khấu hao TSCĐ HH không sử dung cho hoạt động sản xuất kinh doanh TK 466 TK 3533 Tk 2141 Nếu TSCĐ dùng cho hoạt động sự nghiệp, dự án Nếu TSCĐ dùng cho nghiên cứu khoa học và công nghệ Cuối năm phản ánh hao mòn TSCĐ TK 627,641,642,241... Giá trị hao mòn TK 211 TK 2141 TK 412 TK 211 TK 412 TK 411 TKLQ Hao mòn giảm do giảm TSCĐ Trích khấu hao vào CP Hao mòn tăng do đánh giá lại TSCĐ Nhận TSCĐ được cấp Hao mòn giảm do đánh giá lại TSCĐ
  29. 29. Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Đàm Việt Hòa Lớp:CQ48/21.1426 - 1.5. Kế toán các nghiệp vụ khác về tài sảncố định hữu hình 1.5.1. Kế toán sửa chữa tài sản cố định hữu hình Hoạt động sửa chữa TSCĐHH là hoạt động thường xuyên xảy ra ở các doanh nghiệp nhằm duy trì và đảm bảo năng lực sản xuất của của TSCĐHH. Hoạt động sửa chữa TSCĐHH gồm: Sửa chữa thường xuyên và sửa chữa lớn. Cả hai phương thức tiến hành sửa chữa TSCĐHH là: sửa chữa theo phương thức tự làm và sửa chữa theo phương thức thuê ngoài. Để theo dõi tình hình sửa chữa TSCĐHH, kế toán sử dụng TK 241(3), TK 142 , TK 242 , các TK chi phí như TK 627, TK 641, TK 642…. a) Kế toán sửa chữa thường xuyên TSCĐ HH Sửa chữa thường xuyên là hoạt động sửa chữa nhỏ, hoạt động bảo trì bảo dưỡng theo yêu cầu kỹ thuật nhằm đảm bảo cho TSCĐ hoạt động bình thường. thời gian sửa chữa thường ngắn và chi phí phát sinh không lớn thường không phải lập dự toán. Sơ đồ 1.5: Hạch toán sửa chữa thường xuyên TSCĐ HH TK 111,152,334,154… TK 627, 641, 642 TK 142 TK 133 Chi phí sửa chữa phát sinh (a) Nếu chi phí nhỏ (b) Nếu chi phí lớn Thuế Định kỳ phân bổ
  30. 30. Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Đàm Việt Hòa Lớp:CQ48/21.1427
  31. 31. Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Đàm Việt Hòa Lớp:CQ48/21.1428 b) Kế toán sửa chữa lớn TSCĐ HH Sửa chữa lớn TSCĐ HH mang tính nâng cấp, cải tạo tài sản khi bị hư hỏng nặng hoặc theo yêu cầu kỹ thuật đảm bảo nâng cao năng lực sản xuất và hoạt động của tài sản. Thời gian sửa chữa thường dài, chi phí phát sinh nhiều do vậy DN thường tiến hành lập kế hoạch, dự toán theo từng công trình. Sơ đồ 1.6 Hạch toán sửa chữa lớn TSCĐ HH 1.5.2 Kế toán kiểm kê TSCĐ HH Hoạt động kiểm kê nhằm mục đích kiểm tra tình trạng, sự hiện hữu của TSCĐ, đặc biệt với kế toán TSCĐ HH thì kiểm kê định kỳ tài sản là một phần không thể thiếu giúp DN quản lý TSCĐ HH có hiệu quả góp phần nâng cao hiệu quả sản xuất, tận dụng năng lực sản xuất tránh lãng phí vốn. Kết quả của quá trình kiểm kê có thể là phát hiện thiếu hoặc thừa TSCĐ HH. Trong cả hai trường hợp sau kiểm kê đều cần điều tra nguyên nhân và khi có quyết định xử lý thì kế toán tiến hành hạch toán. TK 111,152,153,331… TK 2413 TK 142, 242 TK 627,641,642 1b CP SCL phát sinh TK133 Thuế VAT 2a K/C CPSCL 2b Định kỳ phân bổ Tk 335 1c K/c chi phí sửa chữa lớn 1a Trích trước chi phí SCL 1d Số phát sinh lớn hơn số trích trước 1d’ Số phát sinh nhỏ hơn số trích trước TK 211, 213 Nếu ghi tăng nguyên giá TSCĐ
  32. 32. Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Đàm Việt Hòa Lớp:CQ48/21.1429 Sơ đồ 1.7 Hạch toán kế toán trường hợp kiểm kê phát hiện thiếu: Sơ đồ 1.8 Hạch toán Kế toán trường hợp kiểm kê phát hiện thừa 1.5.3. Trình tự kế toán nghiệp vụ đánh giá lại tài sản cố định hữu hình Trong quá trình sử dụng do tác động của nhiều nguyên nhận như: lạm phát, tiến bộ khoa học kỹ thuật làm cho nguyên giá và giá trị còn lại của TSCĐ HH không phản ánh đúng giá trị thị trường của nó. Xuất phát từ yêu cầu quản lý và bảo toàn vốn DN phải đánh giá lại TSCĐ HH theo mặt bằng giá ở thời điểm đánh giá lại. TK 211 TK 1381 TK 214 Giá trị còn lại của TSCĐ Cho vào chi phí khác Có quyết định xử lý TK 811 TK 1388 Hao mòn TSCĐ Phần bắt bồi thường TK 211 TK 3381 TK 214 TK 627,641,642 (1) Kiểm kế phát hiện thừa (2) khi có quyết định xử lý (3) Trích khấu hao bổ sung Nếu TSCĐ dùng cho SXKD TK 3388,711,411,466, 3533 TK 3533,466 Nếu TSCĐ dùng cho hđ sự nghiệp, phúc lợi
  33. 33. Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Đàm Việt Hòa Lớp:CQ48/21.1430 Dựa trên kết quả kiểm kê, kết quả đánh giá của hội đồng đánh giá lại TSCĐ về Nguyên giá và giá trị còn lại theo nguyên giá mới kế toán tiến hành điều chỉnh các số liệu liên quan cần thiết: Sơ đồ 1.9 Hạch toán kế toán đánh giá lại TSCĐ HH 1.6. Khái quát về sổ kế toán tài sản cố định hữu hình 1.6.1 Sổ kế toánsử dụng trong kế toán TSCĐ HH ở DN Tùy thuộc vào hình thức sổ kế toán DN áp dụng mà kế toán TSCĐ HH sử dụng các sổ kế toan phù hợp. Các hình thức kế toán thường được áp dụng tại DN hiện nay và tương ứng các sổ sách kế toán được sử dụng là: a) Hình thức nhật ký chung: Tronghìnhthức kếnày kếtoánTSCĐHHcủaDN sửdụngcác sổ sách như:  Sổ nhật ký chung  Sổ cái các tài khoản: TK211,TK241, TK214...  Sổ chi tiết các tài khoản trên.  Sổ TSCĐ , thẻ TSCĐ b) Hình thức chứng từ ghi sổ : Đối với hình thức này kế toán sử dụng một số sổ sách kế toán là:  Chứng từ ghi sổ TK 412 TK 211 TK 214 TK 412 (a1) Điều chỉnh tăng nguyên giá do đánh giá lại (a2) Điều chỉnh tăng hao mòn TSCĐ (b2) Điều chỉnh giảm hao mòn TSCĐ (b1) Điều chỉnh giảm nguyên giá do đánh giá lại
  34. 34. Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Đàm Việt Hòa Lớp:CQ48/21.1431  Sổ đăng ký chứng từ ghi sổ  Sổ cái c) Hình thức nhật ký chứng từ: Các sổ kế toán được sử dụng là:  Nhật ký chứng từ số 4  Nhật ký chứng từ số 5  Nhật ký chứng từ số 7  Nhật ký chứng từ số 9  Bảng kê số 5  Bảng kê số 6  Sổ TSCĐ , thẻ TSCĐ  Sổ theo dõi công cụm dụng cụ tại nơi sử dụng,  Sổ chi tiết các tài khoản. 1.6.2 Báo cáo kế toán Kế toán TSCĐ sử dụng các báo cáo kế toán sau:  Báo cáo kế toán tài chính, bản cân đốikế toán, thuyết minh báo cáo tài chính  Báo cáo kế toán quản trị: báo cáo tình hình tài sản kèm theo bảng kê tài sản, báo cáo quyết định đầu tư TSCĐ. Các loại báo cáo khác tùy theo yêu cầu quản lý tại DN. .
  35. 35. Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Đàm Việt Hòa Lớp:CQ48/21.1432 CHƯƠNG 2 THỰC TRẠNG TỔ CHỨC KẾ TOÁN TÀI SẢN CỐ ĐỊNH HỮU HÌNH TẠI CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SẢN XUẤT VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VẠN XUÂN 2.1. Đặc điểm tình hình chung của công ty cổ phần sản xuất và thương mại dịch vụ Vạn Xuân 2.1.1. Quá trình hình thành và phát triển 2.1.1.1. Khái quátvềcông ty cổ phần sản xuất và thương mại dịch vụ Vạn Xuân - Tên công ty: CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SẢN XUẤT VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VẠN XUÂN. - Tên tiếng Anh: VAN XUAN SERVICES TRADING AND PRODUCTION JOINT STOCKCOMPANY. - Tên viết tắt: VAN XUAN STAP.,JSC - Trụ sở: Số 9 Tổ 31, Phường Mai Dịch, Quận Cầu Giấy, Thành Phố Hà Nội. - Điện thoại: 043 764 8113 - Người đại diện: Ông Nguyễn Thanh Hùng – Giám đốc công ty - Mã số thuế: 0105281781 - Vốn điều lệ: 6.000.000.000 VNĐ ( Sáu tỷ đồng ) - Tổng số cổ phần: 600.000 - Mệnh giá cổ phần: 10.000 VNĐ 2.1.1.2. Sơ lược quá trình hình thành và phát triển của công ty Nắm bắt được nhu cầu phát triển ngày càng cao của ngành xây dựng công ty Cổ Phần Sản Xuất và Thương Mại Dịch Vụ Vạn Xuân thành lập theo giấy phép kinh doanh số 0105281781 ngày 28 tháng 04 năm 2011 và đăng ký thay đổi ngày 07 tháng 11 năm 2012 có trụ sở đặt tại Số 9 Tổ 31, Phường Mai Dịch, Quận Cầu Giấy, Thành Phố Hà Nội, Công ty thành lập hoạt động trong lĩnh vực gia công cơ khí, sản xuất cấu kiện kim loại, cung cấp vật liệu, thiết bị xây dựng bán lẻ thảm đệm, chăn màn, rèm. Với chất lượng sản phẩm và đội
  36. 36. Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Đàm Việt Hòa Lớp:CQ48/21.1433 ngũ nhân viên có chuyên môn cao, phong cách làm việc chuyên nghiệp nên công ty dần khẳng định được chỗ đứng trên thị trường. Phạm vi lĩnhvực hoạt động của Công ty baogồm: - Bán buôn kim loại và quặng kim loại. - Bán buôn vật liệu, thiết bị lắp đặt khác trong xây dựng. Chi tiết: Bán buôn xi măng, bán buôn gạch xây, ngói đá cát sỏi, bán buôn kính xây dựng, sơn vecni, gạch ốp lát và thiết bị vệ sinh. - Gia công cơ khí xử lý và tráng phủ kim loại. - Đại lý môi giới đấu giá. Chi tiết: Đại lý - Sản xuất sắt thép gang. - Bán lẻ thảm đệm, chăn màn, rèm, vật liệu phủ tường và sàn trong các cửa hàng chuyên doanh. - Sản xuất các cấu kiện kim loại. - Sản xuất cửa nhôm, cửa kinh, cửa cuốn các loại. - Sản xuất plastic và cao xu tổng hợp dạng nguyên sinh. - Bán lẻ loại ô tô con dạng 12 chỗ ngồi trở xuống. - Bán lẻ đồ ngũ kim, sơn kính và thiết bị lắp đặt khác trong xây dựng các cửa hàng chuyên doanh. Chi tiết: Bán lẻ xi măng, gạch ngói, đá cát sỏi và vật liệu xây dựng khác trong các cửa hàng chuyên doanh, bán lẻ gạch ốp lát thiết bị vệ sinh trong các cửa hàng chuyên doanh, bán lẻ sơn màu vecni trong các cửa hàng chuyên doanh. - Dịch vụ lưu trú ngắn ngày. - Nhà hàng và các dịch vụ ăn uống phục vụ lưu động (không bao gồm hoạt động kinh doanh, quán bar phòng hát karaoke, vũ trường. - Cho thuê xe có động cơ. - Kinh doanh vận tải hành khách bằng ô tô theo tuyến cố định. - Kinh doanh vận tải hành khách bằng xe buýt. - Kinh doanh vận tải hành khách bằng xe taxi. - Kinh doanh vận tải hành khách bằng theo hợp đồng.
  37. 37. Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Đàm Việt Hòa Lớp:CQ48/21.1434 - Kinh doanh vận tải hàng hóa bằng xe ô tô. - Kinh doanh xăng dầu. - Tư vấn chuyển giao công nghệ. Xuất nhập khẩu các mặt hàng Công ty kinh doanh Bảng số 1 (Nguồn số liệu BC tài chính Công ty Cổ Phần Sản Xuấtvà Thương Mại Dịch Vụ Vạn Xuân) Đơn vị: 1000 Đồng CHỈ TIÊU Năm 2011 Năm 2012 Chênh lệch( + - ) Tuyệt đối % Tổng doanh thu 26.682.026 49.864.609 23.182.583 86,88% Các khoản giảm trừ 0 0 Doanh thu thuần về bán hàng và cung cấp dịch vụ 26.682.026 49.864.609 23.182.583 86,88% Giá vốn hàng bán 15.325.309 31.460.203 16.134.894 105% Doanh thu tài chính 16.674 17.849 Chi phí tài chính 18.543 20.674 Chi phí bán hàng 5.340.023 7.890.321 2.550.298 47,758% LN thuần 11.356.717 18.404.406 7.047.689 62,05% Tổng LN trước thuế 11.356.717 18.404.406 7.047.689 62,05% Thuế TNDN phải nộp 2839179,25 4601101,5 1761922,25 62,057% LN sau thuế 8.517.537,75 13.803.304,5 5285766,75 62,057%
  38. 38. Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Đàm Việt Hòa Lớp:CQ48/21.1435 Trong cơ chế cạnh tranh đầy khốc liệt, môi trường kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp luôn biến động đòi hỏi mỗi doanh nghiệp đều phải tự vận động tìm ra cho mình phương án kinh doanh có hiệu quả nhất đặc biệt là hiệu quả của việc tiêu thụ hàng hoá.. Năm 2011 lợi nhuận sau thuế của doanh nghiệp là 8.517.537.750 đồng, năm 2012 là 13.803.304.500 đồng tăng 62.057% so với năm 2011 . Qua số liệu trên ta thấy tỷ suất lợi nhuận của doanh nghiệp trong hai năm có xu hướng tăng lên là do tốc độ tăng lợi nhuận cao hơn tốc độ tăng của tổng doanh thu, song với tỷ lệ tăng này chưa cao so với mức doanh thu mà doanh nghiệp đã đạt được. 2.1.2. Đặc điểm tổ chức sản xuất và quy trình công nghệ 2.1.2.1. Đặc điểm tổ chức sản xuất Do đặc thù doanh nghiệp là vừa sản xuất và kinh doanh thương mại nên việc sản xuất và tiêu thụ diễn ra thường xuyên liên tục. Việc sản xuất được tiến hành ở nhà xưởng, sau khi sản phẩm hoàn thành được chuyển qua kho để nhập kho sau đó chuyển đi tiệu thụ tại đại lý và nhà phân phối. Với quy trình sản xuất khép kín, đội ngũ kĩ thuật nhiều kinh nghiệm, máy móc thiết bị hiện đại nên sản phẩm của công ty luôn được đánh giá cao trên thị trường. Để đảm bảo cho quá trình sản xuất và tiêu thụ được thông suốt, công ty tổ chức 4 bộ phận chức năng sau: - Phòng sản xuất chính: Đây được coi là trung tâm của quá trình sản xuất,theo yêu cầu sản xuất, phòng sẽ thiết lập kế hoạch sản xuất cụ thể, đồng thời xử lý các vấn đề phát sinh trong quá trình vận hành dây chuyền sản xuất. - Phòng kinh doanh thương mại: Ngoài sản xuất doanh nghiệp còn kinh doanh thương mại sản phẩm là loại thép cán thép trụ...nên phòng kinh doanh lập kế hoạch kinh doanh cụ thể cho bộ phận bán hàng mua hàng thực hiện xử lý các vấn đề phát sinh trong quá trình ký hợp đồng mua bán hàng hóa.
  39. 39. Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Đàm Việt Hòa Lớp:CQ48/21.1436 - Tổ xe: Có nhiệm vụ trực tiếp vận chuyển hàng hóa sản phẩm đến tận nơi tiêu thụ, đảm bảo trong thời gian ngắn nhất nhằm đảm bảo chất lượng của sản phẩm cũng như uy tín với khách hàng. - Tổ mẫu: Đây là bộ phận chịu trách nhiệm chính trong việc giám sát chất lượng của sản phẩm, đồng thời tìm ra các công thức sản xuất mới nhằm đảm bảo chất lượng sản phẩm, đồng thời tiết kiệm chi phí nguyên vật liệu dùng cho sản xuất, từ đó giúp hạ giá thành sản phẩm, nâng cao sức cạnh tranh của công ty trên thị trường. - Tổ sửa chữa: Có nhiệm vụ thường xuyên theo dõi, bảo dưỡng các máy móc thiết bị phục vụ sản xuất kinh doanh, xử lý các sự cố kĩ thuật, đảm bảo cho quá trình sản xuất kinh doanh luôn diễn ra thông suốt. 2.1.2.2.Quytrìnhcôngnghệsảnxuất vàkinhdoanh thương mại của công ty Trong năm 2013, công ty đã tiến hành cải tổ xây dựng lại phương án sản xuất do tình hình kinh tế khó khăn nên công ty đã chuyển dần cơ cấu sản xuất kinh doanh thương mại, từ việc sản xuất các mặt hàng cơ khí, gia công cơ khí,các sảnphẩmnhư cửanhôm cửakính......,côngtyđã chuyểndần cơ cấu sang kinh doanh thương mại với việc kinh doanh các mặt hàng liên quan tới cơ khí như các loại thép xây dựng, thép công nghiệp như thép cán.thép cuận......Dưới đây là quy trình sản xuất và kinh doanh thương mại của công ty:
  40. 40. Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Đàm Việt Hòa Lớp:CQ48/21.1437 2.1.3. Đặc điểm tổ chức bộ máy quản lý của công ty Nhằm đáp ứng yêu cầu tiết kiệm chi phí, bộ máy quản lý của công ty đảm bảo gọn nhẹ nhưng vẫn đảm bảo hoàn thành tốt mọi nhiệm vụ sản xuất kinh doanh của công ty. 2.1.3.1. Sơ đồ bộ máy tổ chức quản lý của công ty Bộ máy quản lý của công ty có thể khái quát qua sơ đồ sau: ĐẠI LÝ KHO MUA NGOÀI NHÀ CUNG CẤP TỰ SẢN XUẤT
  41. 41. Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Đàm Việt Hòa Lớp:CQ48/21.1438 Sơ đồ 2.2. Bộ máytổ chức quản lý của công ty cổ phần sản xuất và thương mại dịch vụ Vạn Xuân 2.1.3.2. Nhiệm vụ, chức năng, quyền hạn của từng bộ phận - Hội đồng thành viên: là bộ phận quyết định các công việc quan trọng của công ty, thông qua các kế hoạch, nhiệm vụ của công ty cả trong ngắn hạn lẫn dài hạn. - Ban giám đốc * Giám đốc công ty: Người điều hành chính của công ty, chịu trách nhiệm về tình hình sản xuất và kinh doanh, chịu trách nhiệm pháp luật về các hợp đồng kinh tế. Mọi quyết định của giám đốc dựa trên sự bàn bạc, thống nhất ý kiến giữa các thành viên góp vốn. GIÁM ĐỐC CÔNG TY PHÒNG KINH DOANH PHÒNG KẾ TOÁN PHÒNG KỸ THUÂT PHÒNG QUẢN LÝ THI CÔNG NVKD và phát triển thị trường Bộ phận bán hàng Bộ phận vận chuyển và lắp đặt Bộ phận kho, vật tư sản xuất
  42. 42. Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Đàm Việt Hòa Lớp:CQ48/21.1439 * Các phó giám đốc: Phụ trách các mảng chuyên môn, đồng thời phối hợp cùng các thành viên khác trong ban giám đốc để điều hành quá trình sản xuất kinh doanh được diễn ra liên tục, trôi chảy. * Phòng kinh doanh: Triển khai mảng kinh doanh, giới thiệu và quảng bá sản phẩm công ty đưa ra các chỉ tiêu kinh doanh hàng tháng, hàng quý. Chịu trách nhiệm về doanh thu, lợi nhuận của công ty. * Phòng kỹ thuật: Chịu trách nhiệm về mặt kỹ thuật đo đạc, lên bản vẽ thiết kế sản xuất, bóc tách vật tư và chịu trách nhiệm giám sát. * Phòng kế toán: kiểm soát và chịu trách nhiêm về các giấy tờ, các thủ tục liên quan đến pháp luật như tờ khai thuế hàng tháng, báo cáo thuế tháng, năm, báo cáo tài chính, thuế môn bài…… Phân công nhân sự tính toán, luư giữ, nhập số liệu chi tiêu nội bộ. Lên các kế hoạch chi tiêu tài chính của công ty. * Bộ phận bán hàng: Là nơi trực tiếp tiêu thụ sản phẩm của Công ty tới khách hàng, thu thập thông tin của khách hàng về chất lượng sản phẩm và báo lên cấp trên. * Bộ phận giao hàng và lắp đặt: Thực hiện việc giao hàng lắp đặt tại công trình theo sự điều động và kế hoạch của công ty. * Phòng quản lý thi công: Chịu trách nhiệm về chất lượng công trình và giám sát thi công công trình. 2.1.4. Đặc điểm tổ chức công tác kế toán của công ty 2.1.4.1. Tổ chức bộ máy kế toán của công ty Bộ máy kế toán của công ty Cổ phần Sản Xuất và Thương Mại Dich Vụ Vạn Xuân được tổ chức theo mô hình tập trung, toàn công ty có một phòng kế toán để làm nhiệm vụ công tác hạch toán kế toán chi tiết ở công ty được tập trung ở phòngTài vụ và lập báo cáo cuốitháng, cuối kỳ, cuối năm của công ty. Bộ máy kế toán của Công ty được sắp xếp gọn nhẹ, hợp lý và hiệu quả đáp ứng được yêu cầu cung cấp thông tin kế toán nhanh chóng, chính xác và đầy đủ.
  43. 43. Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Đàm Việt Hòa Lớp:CQ48/21.1440 Phòng kế toán có 03 nhân viên: -Kế toán trưởng -Kế toán thanh toán -Kế toán vật tư, thành phẩm Kế toán trưởng kiêm kế toán tổng hợp, kế toán tài sản cố định là người trợ giúp giám đốc về mặt chuyên môn, điều hành công việc chung của phòng thực hiện đồng thời tổ chức phân tích kết quả kinh doanh của công ty, lập báo cáo tài chính. Kế toán thanh toán kiêm thủ quỹ, kế toán chi phí: là người chịu trách nhiệm thanh toán với khách hàng về các khoản công nợ, tạm ứng, các khoản phải thu phải trả. Kế toán vật tư, thành phẩm: ghi chép phản ánh kịp thời số liệu và tình hình luân chuyển vật tư, hàng hoá cả về giá trị và hiện vật. Tính toán đúng đắn trị giá vốn thực tế của vật tư, hàng xuất nhập kho, trị giá vốn của hàng hoá tiêu thụ nhằm cung cấp thông tin kịp thời, chính xác. Sơ đồ 2.3: Bộ máy kế toán ở công ty KẾ TOÁN TRƯỞNG (Kiêm kế toán tổng hợp, Tài sản cố định) Kế toán thanh toán kiêm thủ quỹ, kế toán chi phí Kế toán vật tư, thành phẩm
  44. 44. Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Đàm Việt Hòa Lớp:CQ48/21.1441 * Tổ chức hệ thống thông tin kế toán. Trên cơ sở chế độ kế toán hiện hành công ty đã tiến hành nghiên cứu và xây dựng bộ máy kế toán phù hợp với chế độ và đặc điểm sản xuất kinh doanh của công ty. Cụ thể như sau: Niên độ kế toán của công ty được bắt đầu từ ngày 01 tháng 01 và kết thúc vào ngày 31 tháng 12 hàng năm. Đơn vị tiền tệ được sử dụng trong hạch toán là đồng Việt Nam. Khi chuyển đổi các đồng tiền khác sang đồng Việt Nam tại thời điểm phát sinh theo tỷ giá Ngân hàng nhà nước công bố trong ngày. Cuối năm tiến hành đánh giá chênh lệch tỷ giá hối đoái. Ghi nhận tài sản cố định theo giá gốc ( Nguyên giá TSCĐ = Giá mua trên hoá đơn + chi phí thu mua, lắp đặt, chạy thử). Khấu hao tài sản cố định được tính theo phương pháp đường thẳng, thời gian khấu hao tài sản cố định được thực hiện theo TT45/2013/BTC ngày 25 tháng 04 năm 2013 về chế độ kế quản lý, sử dụng và trích khấu hao tài sản cố định của Bộ tài chính. Hàng tồn kho được tính theo giá gốc và hạch toán hàng tồn kho theo phương pháp kê khai thưòng xuyên, giá trị nguyên vật liệu xuất kho tính theo phương pháp bình quân gia quyền cả kỳ… * Tổ chức vận dụng hệ thống tài khoản kế toán Công ty sử dụng hệ thống tài khoản theo đúng quy định của chế độ kế toán hiện hành (Quyết định 48) và phù hợp với đặc điểm kinh doanh của công ty. Tài khoản mẹ được vận dụng theo chế độ quy định, tài khoản conđược mở chi tiết phù hợp dựa trên thực tế hoạt động.
  45. 45. Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Đàm Việt Hòa Lớp:CQ48/21.1442 2.1.4.2. Các chính sách kế toán tại công ty Công ty thực hiện theo chế độ kế toán doanh nghiệp ban hành theo quyết định số 48/2006/QĐ - BTC ngày 14/09/2006 của Bộ trưởng Bộ tài chính và các thông tư hướng dẫn, sửa đổi, bổ sung chế độ kế toán của Bộ tài chính. Công ty thực hiện kỳ kế toán theo năm, bắt đầu từ ngày 01/01 và kết thúc vào ngày 31/12 của năm. Đơn vị tiền tệ sử dụng trong ghi chép là đồng Việt Nam (VND). Công ty áp dụng tính thuế GTGT theo phương pháp khấu trừ. Áp dụng hình thức sổ kế toán nhật ký chung. Các chính sách kế toán được áp dụng tại Công ty như sau: - Chế độ kế toán mà công ty đang áp dụng đó là Chế độ kế toán công ty theo quyết định 48/2006/QĐ-BTC. - Công ty hạch toán hàng tồn kho theo phương pháp kê khai thường xuyên. - Nguyên tắc ghi nhận Hàng tồn kho : ghi nhận theo trị giá gốc. - Nguyên tắc ghi nhận tài sản cố định theo nguyên giá. - Phương pháp tính khấu hao tài sản cố định áp dụng phương pháp khấu hao theo đường thẳng. - Nguyên tắc ghi nhận doanh thu : Theo chuẩn mực kế toán số 14. - Công ty tính và nộp thuế giá trị gia tăng theo phương pháp khấu trừ. - Niên độ kế toán là 1 năm từ 01/01 đến 31/12 năm dương lịch - Đơn vị tiền tệ sử dụng trong Công ty là Việt Nam đồng. - Hình thức sổ kế toán mà Công ty áp dụng : Nhật kí chung. Để đảm bảo tính chính xác khi tiến hành ghi nhận các nghiệp vụ kinh tế phát sinh cũng như giảm bớt sức lao động cho kế toán viên, công ty sử dụng Microsoft Excel Trình tự ghi sổ, xử lý thông tin kế toán của Excel có thể khái quát qua sơ đồ sau:
  46. 46. Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Đàm Việt Hòa Lớp:CQ48/21.1443 Ghi chú: : Ghi cuối ngày : Ghi cuối tháng(quý, năm) : Kiểm tra đối chiếu. 2.2. Thực trạng tổ chức kế toán tài sản cố định hữu hình tại công ty cổ phần sản xuất thương mại và dịch vụ Vạn Xuân. 2.2.1. Tình hình chung về công tác quản lý tài sản cố định 2.2.1.1. Đặc điểm tài sản cố định hữu hình của công ty Với đặc thù của công ty là chuyên sản xuất và kinh doanh thương mại các loại sắt thép các loại cửa sắt nên ngoài các TSCĐHH như trụ sở công ty, các thiết bị quản lý thì các hầu hết các loại TSCĐHH đều mang tính chất đặc thù như xe vận chuyển, cân thép,…… Chứng từ gốc Nhật ký chung Sổ cái Bảng cân đối số phát sinh Sổ nhật ký đặc biệt Sổ,thẻ kế toán chi tiết Bảng tổng hợp chi tiết Báo cáo tài chính
  47. 47. Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Đàm Việt Hòa Lớp:CQ48/21.1444 Do cạnh tranh trên thị trường ngày càng diễn ra gay gắt nên công ty rất chú trọng đầu tư vào tài sản cố định nhằm hiện đại hóa sản xuất, tạo ra lợi thế cạnh tranh trên thị trường.  Về mặt giá trị : Các TSCĐ HH của công ty thường có thời gian sử dụng khá dài và thuộc nhiều loại khác nhau. Theo bảng cân đối kế toán năm 2013 : giá trị TSCĐHH là 3.259.990.430 đồng ghi nhận theo Nguyên giá và giá trị hao mòn lũy kế : Nguyên giá 4.082.532.640 đồng Giá trị hao mòn lũy kế 575.106.943 đồng Chiếm 9,76% Tổng Tài sản của công ty và chiếm 90,63% Tổng Tài sản dài hạn của công ty. Nhiều TSCĐHHcó giá trịlớn, đặc biệtmáy móc thiết bịphục vụ cho việc kinh doanhthươngmại chiếm phầnkhá lớn tronggiá trị TSCĐHHcủacôngtyvề nguyên giá chiếm 86.83% trong tổng nguyên giá TSCĐ HH tính đến ngày 31/12/2013 và chiếm 79,68 % trong tổng giá trị còn lại của TSCĐ HH. B  Về mặt hiện vật : Với số lượng tài sản cũng như loại hình TSCĐ HH công ty đang nắm giữ và sử dụng khá đa dạng về chủng loại. TSCĐ HH của công ty chủ yếu là các máy móc trang thiết bị phục vụ quá trình sản xuất cũng như kinh doanh thương mại. Các TSCĐ HH chủ yếu là: Cần cẩu trục, oto vận chuyển,nhà xưởng nhà kho, Máy phát điện, các loại thiết bị phương tiện phục vụ cho quản lý như máy điều hòa, xe vận chuyển thép các hàng hóa........... 2.2.1.2. Phân loại tài sản cố định hữu hình của công ty Tài sản cố định hữu hình của công ty có giá trị tương đối, gồm nhiều loại khác nhau, mỗi loại đòi hỏi phải được quản lý chặt chẽ, riêng biệt. Để thuận tiện cho công tác quản lý TSCĐHH, công ty đó tiến hành phân loại TSCĐHH theo đặc trưng kĩ thuật: Cách phân loại này giúp cho công ty quản lý và hạch
  48. 48. Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Đàm Việt Hòa Lớp:CQ48/21.1445 toán chi tiết theo từng nhóm TSCĐHH, nắm được nguyên giá, giá trị hao mòn lũy kế, giá trị còn lại của từng loại TSCĐHH. Theo cách phân loại này, TSCĐHH của công ty được chia thành 3 nhóm: * Nhóm 1: Nhà cửa, vật kiến trúc, bao gồm: - Nhà xưởng, văn phòng đại diện. - Nhà kho. * Nhóm 2: Máy móc thiết bị. - Xe vận tải Huyndai - Máy cần cẩu. - Cân thép. - Dây chuyền sản xuất - ..... * Nhóm 3: Thiết bị văn phòng, bao gồm: - Dàn máy tính văn phòng. - Điều hòa nhiệt độ Hitachi. * Nhóm 4: Tài sản cố định khác.
  49. 49. Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Đàm Việt Hòa Lớp:CQ48/21.1446 Bảng 2.1 Bảng phân loại TSCĐ HH tại Công ty cổ phần sản xuất và thương mại dịch vụ Vạn Xuân Đvt: Vnd Nhóm TSCĐ HH Nhóm tài sản chính Nguyên giá đên 31/12/2013 GTCL đến 31/12/2013 Tổng TSCĐ HH 4.082.532.640 3.507.425.697 A Nhà cửa vật kiến trúc 1 Nhà xưởng nhà kho 594.000.000 514.800.000 B Máy móc thiết bị 1 Máy cần cẩu trục 2 Cân Thép 3 Xe vận tải Huyndai 4 Xe oto Daewoo 5 Máy phát điện 6 Máy xì hơi 7 Máy ép kính thủy lực 8 Máy điều hòa công nghiệp 9 Dàn máy sản xuất 3.108.274.332 350.000.000 180.000.000 750.000.000 660.000.000 38.241.600 187.892.210 137.983.210 68.243.380 735.913.932 2.682.622.236 326.666.667 98.333.333 668.750.000 594.000.000 29.955.920 147.182.231 108.086.848 53.457.314 656.189.923 C Thiết bị văn phòng 1Dàn máy tính 2Điều hòa nhiệt độ Hiatchi 3 Bộ bàn ghế tiêp khách 130.258.308 34.917.814 32.193.240 63.147.254 110.003.461 30.189.360 25.218.038 54.596.063 D TSCĐ HH khác 1 Tài sản dài hạn khác 250.000.000 200.000.000
  50. 50. Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Đàm Việt Hòa Lớp:CQ48/21.1447 2.2.1.3. Công tác quản lý tài sản cố định hữu hình ở công ty Số lượng TSCĐHH khá nhiều, các loại TSCĐHH đa dạng, phong phú nên công việc quản lý TSCĐHH là một yêu cầu cần thiết và cấp bách. TSCĐHH ở công ty được quản lý cả về mặt giá trị và mặt hiện vật. - Về mặt hiện vật: Tài sản cố định hữu hình khi nhập về được giao cho các bộ phận, các phòng ban quản lý, sử dụng. Trong quá trình sản xuất, các tài sản này chịu sự giám sát, theo dõi của các kỹ thuật viên, thợ sửa chữa thuê ngoài. Khi xảy ra sự cố hỏng hóc, trục trặc kỹ thuật, các kỹ thuật viên, thợ sửa chữa sẽ tiến hành khắc phục để đảm bảo cho công việc sản xuất được liên tục. TSCĐHH được phân về phòng ban, tổ đội nào sẽ do chính phòng ban, tổ độiđó theo dõi, quản lý, bảo vệ, riêng tổ sửa chữa có trách nhiệm quản lý chung. - Về mặt giá trị: Quản lý về mặt giá trị được thực hiện ở phòng kế toán. Công ty đã bố trí một nhân viên kế toán phụ trách phần hành kế toán TSCĐ. Kế toán TSCĐ trực tiếp quản lý, lập các chứng từ liên quan TSCĐ nói chung, TSCĐHH nói riêng, chịu trách nhiệm về tính chính xác, kịp thời của việc ghi chép, phản ánh các chứng từ vào sổ kế toán. Bên cạnh đó, kế toán còn theo dõi tình hình tăng giảm TSCĐHHở công ty, theo chỉ tiêu giá trị, tính toán phân bổ khấu hao vào chi phi sản xuất kinh doanh trong kỳ. Việc quản lý TSCĐHH, ngoài sự theo dõi thường xuyên, công ty còn tiến hành kiểm kê hàng năm. Thông thường vào ngày 31/12 hàng năm, công ty thực hiện kiểm kê để đánh giá TSCĐHH, kịp thời phát hiện những mất mát và sự cố liên quan đến các tài sản.
  51. 51. Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Đàm Việt Hòa Lớp:CQ48/21.1448 2.2.1.4. Đánh giá tài sản cố định hữu hình ở công ty a) Đánh giá TSCĐHH theo nguyên giá Hoạt động sản xuất thương mại và dịch vụ của công ty đã đi vào ổn định, do đó trong năm 2013 việc đầu tư vào TSCĐHH là không nhiều. Công ty không tiến hành xây dựng thêm các công trình xây dựng cơ bản, việc tăng TSCĐHH do nhận vốn góp liên doanh hay nhận biếu tặng là không có. TSĐHH tăng là do công ty đầu tư mua sắm. Nguyên giá TSCĐHH thông qua mua sắm được xác định như sau: Ví dụ 1. Ngày 1/08/2013, công ty có mua một máy cần cẩu trục phục vụ cho sản xuất kinh doanh, giá mua ghi trên hóa đơn là 310.000.000 đồng, thuế GTGT là 10%. Chi phí lắp đặt chạy thử trong 1 tháng: 40 triệu, thuế GTGT 10%.Ngày đưa vào sử dụng 1/9/2013. Như vậy, nguyên giá của tài sản trên là 350.000.000 đồng. Thuế GTGT phải nộp là 310.000.000 x 10% + 40.000.000 x 10% =35.000.000 đồng b) Đánh giá theo giá trị còn lại Trong quá trình hoạt động SXKD, giá trị của TSCĐHH giảm dần theo thời gian do ảnh hưởng của hao mòn hữu hình và vô hình. Vì vậy trong quá trình quản lý và sử dụng, ngoài việc đánh giá theo nguyên giá còn phải xác định giá trị còn lại của TSCĐHH. Giá trị còn lại của TSCĐHH = NG TSCĐHH - Giá trị hao mũn luỹ kế Đối với công ty cổ phần sản xuất thương mại và dịch vụ Vạn Xuân hàng tháng Kế toán TSCĐ tiến hành trích khấu hao cho TS. Hàng quý tập hợp Các chi phí vận chuyển, lắp đặt chạy thử Nguyên giáTSCĐ HH Giámua thuần thương mại Các loại thuế không được khấu trừ = + +
  52. 52. Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Đàm Việt Hòa Lớp:CQ48/21.1449 số liệu trích khấu hao của các TS lập bảng khấu hao quý và giá trị còn lại của tài sản ghi nhận hàng quý đảm bảo cập nhật thường xuyên để xác định tổng Giá trị còn lại của tổng tài sản. Việc đánh giá Giá trị còn lại được thực hiện vào cuối năm. Căn cứ vào bảng khấu hao và biên bản kiểm kê TSCĐ HH thực hiện cuối năm trước khi khóa sổ ( 31/12) để đánh giá. Kế toán Tập hợp các số liệu và thực hiện điều chỉnh giá trị còn lại nếu có quyết định của Giám đốc và hội đồng kiểm kê để lập báo cáo tài chính , trình bày chỉ tiêu TSCĐ HH trên báo cáo TC và thuyết minh báo cáo TC. Đánh giá theo giá trị còn lại giúp công ty biết tình hình đã đầu tư vào tài sản như thế nào, tình hình TSCĐ HH đang được sử dụng tại công ty ra sao có đủ điều kiện để đáp ứng nhu cầu sản xuất không để có kế hoạch đầu tư mua sắm bổ sung thêm nếu cần. Đối với ví dụ trên sau khi ghi nhận tài sản vào ngày 01/08 kế toán sẽ bổ sung vào bảng tính khấu hao quý III năm 2013 thực hiện trên bảng tính excel. Thời gian bắt đầu tính khấu hao tính từ ngày bắt đầu đưa tài sản vào sử dụng tức là tháng 8 năm 2013. ( tính khấu hao cho cả tháng 4). Công việc tính toán thủ công trên bảng tính Excel. Công thức tính khấu hao cho TSCĐ như sau: Mức khấu hao bình quân năm = Giá trị phải khấu hao * Tỷ lệ khấu hao Mức khấu hao bình quân tháng = Mức khấu hao bình quân năm/12 tháng Tỷ lệ khấu hao căn cứ vào số năm dự kiến sử dụng Tài sản và do phòng quản lý thiết bị đánh giá dựa trên khung thời gian sử dụng dự kiến của bộ tài chính ban hành theo thông tư 45/2013.
  53. 53. Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Đàm Việt Hòa Lớp:CQ48/21.1450 Việc đánh giá Giá Trị còn lại sẽ được thể hiện trên Bảng khấu hao TSCĐ HH quý III của công ty như sau ( tỷ lệ khấu hao với máy cần cẩu trục tại công ty là %) Nguyên giá đến 30/09/2013 : Mức khấu hao tháng 9 :350.000.000*20% : 12 = 5.833.333 Lũy kế khấu hao đến 30/9/2013 :350.000.000 * 20% : 12*1 = 5.833.333 Giá trị còn lại đến 30/9/2013 : 350.000.000 – 5.833.333 = 344.166.667  Trên bảng cân đối kế toán năm 2013 Chỉ tiêu TSCĐ HH được trình bày như sau TSCĐ HH 3.507.425.697 Nguyên giá 4.082.532.640 Giá trị hao mòn lũy kế 575.106.943 2.2.2. Tổ chức kế toán TSCĐ HH tại công ty cổ phần sản xuất và thương mại dịch vụ Vạn Xuân 2.2.2.1. Thủ tục, chứng từ sử dụng trong kế toán tăng, giảm TSCĐ HH a) Trường hợp tăng TSCĐ HH Trình tự luân chuyển chứng từ: 1. Căn cứ vào nhu cầu sử dụng, bộ phận sử dụng lập “Giấy đề nghị cấp vật tư, thiết bị” chuyển lên phòng quản lý thiết bị hoặc căn cứ vào “Bảng dự trù kinh phí” đầu tư TSCĐ của công ty. 2. Phòng quản lý thiết bị sẽ chịu trách nhiệm chính trong việc tổng hợp và báo cáo lên Giám đốc về nhu cầu sử dụng TSCĐ của từng bộ phận và chịu trách nhiệm tìm nhà cung cấp phù hợp để mua TSCĐ. Trường hợp máy móc thiết bị đã hết khấu hao hoặc bị hư hỏng nặng không thể sử dụng được thì
  54. 54. Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Đàm Việt Hòa Lớp:CQ48/21.1451 phòng tài chính kế toán có thể xem xét trình lên giám đốc và phòng hành chính quản trị để ra quyết định đầu tư. Những trường hợp mua bán phát sinh đột xuất thì bộ phận sử dụng phải gửi “đề nghị cấp vật tư thiết bị” lên phòng quản lý thiết bị và phải được giám đốc thông qua. 3. Giám đốc công ty phê duyệt và ra quyết định chọn nhà cung cấp TSCĐ, căn cứ vào đó để ký hợp đồng kinh tế. 4. Thực hiện mua, bán TSCĐ theo hợp đồng kinh tế, lập hóa đơn GTGT và biên bản bàn giao TSCĐ giữa hai bên. 5. Người thực hiện mua, bán TSCĐ đại diện cho công ty lập giấy đề nghị thanh toán gửi cho kế toán thanh toán cùng với những chứng từ trên. 6. Căn cứ vào những chứng từ trên, kế toán kiểm tra tính hợp pháp, hợp lệ của chứng từ. Thực hiện thanh toán cho bên bán theo hợp đồng kinh tế, lập chứng từ ghi sổ và chuyển cho kế toán máy để nhập vào phiếu kế toán 7. Lưu chứng từ theo quy định. Sau khi thanh lý hợp đồng và nhận hóa đơn GTGT để hoàn tất việc mua sắm và phục vụ công tác định khoản kế toán toàn bộ chứng từ được chuyển về phòng Tài chinh- kế toán để kế toán định khoản và lưu trữ, Bộ chứng từ gồm:  Tờ trình  Hợp đồng mua bán  Hóa đơn GTGT  Biên bản thanh lý hợp đồng  Biên bản giao nhận tài sản  Phiếu nhập kho  Phiếu chi, giấy ủy nhiệm chi nếu có Sau đây là các chứng từ của nghiệp vụ mua TSCĐ HH tại công ty cổ phần sản xuất và thương mại dịch vụ Vạn Xuân. Tháng 5 năm 2013 phòng Quản lý
  55. 55. Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Đàm Việt Hòa Lớp:CQ48/21.1452 thiết bị gửi tờ trình lên Giám đốc đề nghị duyệt mua một xe vận chuyển thép hiệu Huyndai. Sau khi Giám đốc công ty có quyết định phê duyệt tờ trình đã chuyển quyết định cho phòng quản lý thiết bị tìm đối tác mua loại TSCĐ trên. Phòng quản lý thiết bị sau khi khảo sát thị trường tìm được đối tác cung cấp mặt hàng thích hợp và trình lên Giám đốc. Ngày 20/04/2013 Giám đốc công ty đã ký kết hợp đồng mua bán với công ty Cổ phần đầu tư dịch vụ tổng hợp Thành Nam để mua xe vận chuyển hiệu Huyndai trên. Tài sản được đầu tư bằng quỹ đầu tư phát triển. Sau khi thỏa thuận 2 bên thống nhất ký kết hợp đồng mua bán hàng hóa sau : Biểu 2.1: Hợp Đồng Kinh Tế HỢP ĐỒNG MUA BÁN HÀNG HÓA CỘNG HÒA XÁ HỘI CHỦ NGHĨA VIỆT NAM Độc lập- Tự do-Hạnh phúc HỢP ĐỒNG KINH TẾ SỐ: 09-12/NT-HĐKT - Căn cứ Bộ luật dân sự nước CHXHCN Việt Nam được Quốc hội thông qua ngày 14/06/2005 có hiệu lực thi hành từ 01/01/2006 và các văn bản hướng dẫn thi hành. - Căn cứ Bộ luật Thương Mại nước CHXHCN Việt Nam được Quốc hội thông qua ngày 14/06/2005 có hiệu lực thi hành từ 01/01/2006 và các văn bản hướng dẫn thi hành. Căn cứ nhu cầu và khả năng của hai bên Hôm nay ngày 20 tháng 4 năm 2013 chúng tôi gồm có:
  56. 56. Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Đàm Việt Hòa Lớp:CQ48/21.1453 Bên mua CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SẢN XUẤT VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VẠN XUÂN Địa chỉ: Số 9 Tổ 31, Phường Mai Dịch, Quận Cầu Giấy, Thành Phố Hà Nội Điện thoại: 043 764 8113 Mã số thuế: 0105281781 Đại diện là : Ô. Nguyễn Thanh Hùng – chức vụ Giám đốc (sau đây gọi là bên A) Bên bán CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ DỊCH VỤ TỔNG HỢP THÀNH NAM Địa chỉ: Số 1130 Đê La Thành, phường Ngọc Khánh,quận Ba Đình,thành phố Hà Nội Điện thoại: 046.2813624 Mã số thuế: 0104970570 Tài khoản: 565295 00118 Mở tại: Ngân hàng TMCP VP bank- phòng giao dịch Cầu Giấy-Hà Nội Đại diện là: Ô. Nguyễn Duy Khánh - chức vụ Giám Đốc (Sau đây gọi là bên B) Sau khi bàn bạc và thảo luận, hai bên cùng nhau thống nhất ký hợp đồng mua bán máy cần cẩu trục do hãng Mitsubishi sản xuất theo các điều khoản sau: Điều 1 HÀNG HÓA, QUI CÁCH, CHẤT LƯỢNG VÀ GIÁ CẢ TT Tên hàng hóa- thông số kỹ thuật ĐV tính SL Đơn giá VNĐ Thành tiền VNĐ 1 Xe Vận tải Hyundai Công suất tối đa: 15 tấn Chiếc 01 750.000.000 750.000.000 Cộng tiền hang 750.000.000 Thuế GTGT (10%) 75.000.000 TỔNG GIÁ TRỊ HỢP ĐỒNG 825.000.000
  57. 57. Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Đàm Việt Hòa Lớp:CQ48/21.1454 Tổng giá trị hợp đồng đã bao gồm thuế GTGT là: 825.000.000 VNĐ Bằngchữ: Tám trăm hai mươi lăm triệu đồng Qui cách chất lương xuất xứ: Hàng mới 100% do hang Hyundai- Hàn Quốc sản xuất Điều 2 : THỜI GIAN ĐỊA ĐIỂM GIAO HÀNG Thời gian giao hàng: trong vòng 8 đến 15 ngày kể từ ngày hợp đồng có hiệu lực và bên bán đã nhận được tiền hàng cho 100% giá trị hợp đồng như qui định tại điều 3 của hợp đồng Địa điểm giao hàng : tại HÀ NỘI Điều 3: HÌNH THỨC VÀ THỜI HẠN THANH TOÁN Thanh toán bằng tiền chuyển khoản được thực hiện thành 2 đợt: - Đợt 1 : đặt cọc 30% giá trị hợp đồng trong vòng 3 ngày kể từ ngày ký hợp đồng - Đợt 2: thanh toán 70% giá trị của hợp đồng trong vòng 7 ngày kể từ ngày bên B gửi thông bao giao hàng cho bên A Chứng từ thanh toán gồm: 1. Công văn đề nghị thanh toán 2. Hóa đơn GTGT của bên bán 3. Phiếu bảo hành của hàng hóa của bên bán Điều 4: QUYỀN VÀ TRÁCH NHIỆM CỦA CÁC BÊN (…) Điều 6: CAM KẾT CHUNG (…) Hợp đồng được lập thành 4 bản tiếng Việt, có giá trị pháp lý như nhau mỗi bên giữ 02 bản. ĐẠI DIỆN BÊN A ĐẠI DIỆN BÊN B GIÁM ĐỐC GIÁM ĐỐC Nguyễn Thanh Hùng Nguyễn Duy Khánh
  58. 58. Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Đàm Việt Hòa Lớp:CQ48/21.1455 - Hóa đơn giá trị gia tăng Biểu 2.2. Hóa đơn GTGT HÓA ĐƠN GIÁ TRỊ GIA TĂNG Liên 2: Giao cho khách hàng Ngày 29 tháng 04 năm 2013 Đơn vị bán hàng : Công ty cổ phần đầu tư dịch vụ tổng hợp Thành Nam Địa chỉ:Số 1130 Đê La Thành, phường Ngọc Khánh,quận Ba Đình,thành phố Hà Nội Số tài khoản: 565295 00118 Mở tại: Ngân hàng TMCP VP bank- phòng giao dịch Cầu Giấy-Hà Nội Điện thoại: MS: Họ tên người mua hàng: Nguyễn Thanh Hùng Tên đơn vị: Công ty cổ phần sản xuất và thương mại dịch vụ Vạn Xuân Địa chỉ: Số 9 Tổ 31, Phường Mai Dịch, Quận Cầu Giấy, Thành Phố Hà Nội Số TK: Hình thức thanh toán: CK MS: STT Tên hàng hóa, dịch vụ ĐVT SL Đơn giá Thành tiền A B C 1 2 3=1x2 1 Xe vận chuyển Huyndai C 1 750.000.000 750.000.000 Cộng tiền hàng: 750.000.000 Thuế suất GTGT: 10% Tiền thuế GTGT: 75.000.000 Tổng cộng tiền thanh toán 825.000.000 Số tiền viết bằng chữ: Tám trăm hai mươi năm triệu đồng Người mua hàng Người bán hàng Thủ trưởng đơn vị (ký,họ tên) (ký,họ tên) (ký,đóng dấu, họ tên) 0 1 0 4 9 7 0 5 7 0 0 1 0 5 2 8 1 7 8 1 Mẫu số: 01 GTGT3 – 3LL TN/13P 0012892 0000112
  59. 59. Học viện Tài chính Luận văn tốt nghiệp SV: Đàm Việt Hòa Lớp:CQ48/21.1456 Biểu 2.3. Biên bản giao nhận tài sản cố định BIÊN BẢN GIAO NHẬN HÀNG HÓA CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ TỔNG HỢP DỊCH VỤ THÀNH NAM Số 1130 Đê La Thành, phường Ngọc Khánh,quận Ba Đình,thành phố Hà Nội Tel: 046.2813624 Fax 04.6262415 BIÊN BẢN GIAO NHẬN HÀNG HÓA Hôm nay ngày 29 tháng 04 năm 2013 tại công ty cổ phần sản xuất và thương mại dịch vụ Vạn Xuân Đã tiến hành việc giao nhận hàng hóa giữa Bên bán hàng: CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ TỔNG HỢP DỊCH VỤ THÀNH NAM Đại diện: ông Hoàng Minh Tuấn Chức vụ: phó phòng kinh doanh Bên mua hàng: CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SẢN XUẤT VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ VẠN XUÂN Đại diện: Nguyễn Trung Thanh Chức vụ: TP Kinh doanh thương mại Điện thoại: 043 764 8113 Địa chỉ Số 9, Tổ 31, phường Mai Dịch, Quận Cầu Giấy, TP Hà Nội Hàng hóa được giao theo hợp đồng số 09-12/NT-HĐKT, gồm có Stt Tên hàng hóa Đvt Sl Ghi chú 1 Xe vận tại Huyndai Chiếc 1 Hàng hóa được giao đúng chủng loại và chất lượng theo yêu cầu bên mua. ĐẠI DIỆN BÊN GIAO ĐẠI DIỆN BÊN NHẬN HOÀNG MINH TUẤN NGUYỄN TRUNG THÀNH

×