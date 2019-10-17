It isn t necessary to be software developer to build awesome reusable tools in PowerShell. With the help of this book, PowerShell users are just one step away from becoming a PowerShell toolmaker. Learn PowerShell Toolmaking in a Month of Lunches is the best way to learn PowerShell scripting and toolmaking. Only one hour a day is needed for each self contained lesson. The book starts with core scripting concepts. Then, it gets to work on four practical real-world tools with each chapter adding more functionality and giving pointers for readers who wish to explore toolmaking on their own. AUDIENCE The book is written for IT professionals rather than developers. It doesn t require or assume any scripting or programming experience. ABOUT THE TECHNOLOGY PowerShell is an automation engine for Windows systems. It is being built into all major Microsoft products and many third party products. PowerShell allows for the automations of day to day administration tasks and is a must-learn technology for administrators.