Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Audiobook Foundations of Business E-book full
Book details Author : Robert Hughes Pages : 560 pages Publisher : South-Western College Pub 2016-01-11 Language : English ...
Description this book Join the authors who have an extensive record of teaching success in today s Introduction to Busines...
If you want to download this book, click link in the last page
download Audiobook Foundations of Business E-book full here : Click this link : http://ffgsr.blogspot.com/?book=1305511069...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Audiobook Foundations of Business E-book full

6 views

Published on

Download now : http://ffgsr.blogspot.com/?book=1305511069

by Robert Hughes
Epub Download Audiobook Foundations of Business E-book full Reading Free
Join the authors who have an extensive record of teaching success in today s Introduction to Business course with the fifth edition of the best-selling FOUNDATIONS OF BUSINESS. This up-to-date, comprehensive survey of business addresses forms of business ownership, management and organization, human resources management, marketing, social media and e-business, information systems, accounting, and finance. Core topics emphasize ethics and social responsibility, small business and entrepreneurship, and global issues, while new coverage examines cutting-edge topics, such as the impact of social media on business, the economic recovery and remaining economic problems, international business, green and socially responsible business, and sustainability. In addition to revitalized content, this edition provides more accessible, effective, and student-friendly support, such as MindTap online personalized learning experience now with decision-making exercises.

Published in: Education
License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial License
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Audiobook Foundations of Business E-book full

  1. 1. Audiobook Foundations of Business E-book full
  2. 2. Book details Author : Robert Hughes Pages : 560 pages Publisher : South-Western College Pub 2016-01-11 Language : English ISBN-10 : 1305511069 ISBN-13 : 9781305511064
  3. 3. Description this book Join the authors who have an extensive record of teaching success in today s Introduction to Business course with the fifth edition of the best-selling FOUNDATIONS OF BUSINESS. This up-to-date, comprehensive survey of business addresses forms of business ownership, management and organization, human resources management, marketing, social media and e-business, information systems, accounting, and finance. Core topics emphasize ethics and social responsibility, small business and entrepreneurship, and global issues, while new coverage examines cutting-edge topics, such as the impact of social media on business, the economic recovery and remaining economic problems, international business, green and socially responsible business, and sustainability. In addition to revitalized content, this edition provides more accessible, effective, and student-friendly support, such as MindTap online personalized learning experience now with decision-making exercises.Audiobook Foundations of Business E-book full -Robert Hughes Read Audiobook Foundations of Business E-book full E-book full
  4. 4. If you want to download this book, click link in the last page
  5. 5. download Audiobook Foundations of Business E-book full here : Click this link : http://ffgsr.blogspot.com/?book=1305511069 if you want to download this book OR

×