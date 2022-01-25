Why is playing with dolls important for children .docx

Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
Dolls are one of the oldest children's toys, and they continue to play a vital role in any child's childhood life after all these years. A plush baby doll brings comfort to an infant. Playing with dolls can aid in the development of fine motor and self-help abilities in your child. Dressing a baby doll and having a doll dress and baby doll dress improves the strength and precision of his or her pincers.
Resource URL:- https://trishscully.wordpress.com/2022/01/25/why-is-playing-with-dolls-important-for-children/