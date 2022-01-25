Why is playing with dolls important for children .docx

Dolls are one of the oldest children's toys, and they continue to play a vital role in any child's childhood life after all these years. A plush baby doll brings comfort to an infant. Playing with dolls can aid in the development of fine motor and self-help abilities in your child. Dressing a baby doll and having a doll dress and baby doll dress improves the strength and precision of his or her pincers.



Resource URL:- https://trishscully.wordpress.com/2022/01/25/why-is-playing-with-dolls-important-for-children/