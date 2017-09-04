New Homes in Northern California Communities:
Few Region of Northern California Onyx at Jordan Ranch •Park within the neighborhood featuring grass area, picnic tables, ...
Onyx at Jordan Ranch Location: 2070 Confidence Way, Dublin, CA 94568 Office Hours: Open daily 10am to 6pm Few Region of No...
Few Region of Northern California Slate at Jordan Ranch •Coming Soon – New Jordan Ranch School within the community •Open ...
Slate at Jordan Ranch Location: 2070 Confidence Way, Dublin, CA 94568 Office Hours: Open daily 10am to 6pm Few Region of N...
Few Region of Northern California Coopers Place •Park within the neighborhood includes grass area, picnic tables and barbe...
Slate at Jordan Ranch Location 1823 Barcelona Street, Livermore, CA 94550 Office Hours Open daily 10 am to 6 pm Few Region...
Region of Northern California Wynstone at Barington •Surrounding area offers 50-plus parks, three golf courses, & scenic t...
Wynstone at Barington Location 306 Hampstead Drive, Brentwood, CA 94513 Office Hours Open daily 10 am to 6 pm Region of No...
Region of Northern California Cadence at Alameda Landing •Generous side yards for outdoor living •Across from retail, shop...
Cadence at Alameda Landing Location: 421 Singleton Avenue, Alameda, CA 94501 Office Hours: Open daily 10 am to 6 pm Region...
Region of Northern California Symmetry at Alameda Landing •Near the expansive Village Green Park •Convenient commute to Sa...
Symmetry at Alameda Landing Location: 421 Singleton Avenue, Alameda, CA 94501 Office Hours: Open daily 10 am to 6 pm Few R...
Region of Northern California Linear at Alameda Landing •Surrounded by breathtaking bay views •Commute to the city using t...
Linear at Alameda Landing Location: 421 Singleton Avenue, Alameda, CA 94501 Office Hours: Open daily 10 am to 6 pm Region ...
New homes for sale in Northern California Communities

×