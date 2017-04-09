Teori Dasar Intelijen TEORI DASARINTELIJEN BAB I PENDAHULUAN 1. UMUM 1. Dalamkehidupansehari –hari disadari atau tidak,keg...
1. Setiapnegaradenganberbagai macamcara berupayauntukmengetahuisebanyak –banyaknya tentangkehidupanbangsa/negarasendiri da...
4. PengorganisasianIntelijen. 5. PerananIntelijendalamKeamananNasional. 6. Penutup. BAB II PENGERTIAN INTELIJEN 1. INTRODU...
syarat dan ada yangtidakmemenuhi syaratuntukdijadikanintelijen.Bahanmentahyangmemenuhi syarat untukdijadikanintelijenadala...
1. Dilihatdari segi pengertiannyasebagaiprodukataupengetahuan,intelijensebagai bahan keteranganyangsudahdiolahdapatdibedak...
3) Intelijenyangdiramalkan Intelijenyangdiramalkanmempunyai perananpentingbagi intelijen.Karenaperkembanganyang lampaudan ...
Prinsipdandasar – dasar organisasi padaumumnyaberlakujugaorganisasi intelijenselamaiatidak bertentangandengankepentinganun...
i. Politik ii. Ekonomi iii. Sosial Budaya iv. IlmuPengetahuan v. Militer vi. Teknologi dst. Pokok – pokokpersoalantersebut...
Untuk mendapatkanbahan – bahanketeranganyangtidakmungkindiperolehmelalui cara – cara terbuka,dipergunakancara– cara tertut...
Penggalanganialahsemuausaha,pekerjaan,kegiatandantindakanyangdilakukansecaraberencana dan terarahdengansarana – sarana int...
Badan – badan intelijenAngkatan,Kepolisian,Kehakiman,Kejaksaandanlain –lainyang setingkatdapat digolongkansebagai BadanInt...
1. Pada tingkatnasional,olehpemerintahpusatcq.KepalaNegaradanpimpinantertinggi AngkatanBersenjatauntukmenentukankebijaksan...
apa yang pentingterhadaplawan.Selanjutnyadilakukanpulatindakan –tindakandeseptif yang bertujuanuntukmengelabuidanmenyesatk...
1. PenyelenggaraanPenyelidikan Penyelidikandilakukanmelalui 4tahapyang disebutrodaperputaranpenyelidikan(RPP) yangberputar...
3. Pembatasanjangkawaktubagi setiapbadanpengumpul untukmenyampaikanketeranganyang diperolehkepadapihakyangmemberiperintah/...
Jaringanini adalahjaringanyangpalinglambatmenghasilkanketerangan –keterangan.Walaupun demikian,jaringanini adalahjaringany...
2. Biasanyadapat dipercaya 3. Agakdapat dipercaya 4. Biasanyatidakdapat dipercaya 5. Kepercayaannyatakdapatdinilai 6. Kebe...
“Dari kedekatanitulah,sehinggaparapemodal ini biasanyamengaturhargakomoditasdipasaran,” terangProf NasirHamzah. Olehnyaitu...
intelijen yang disusun, dilengkapi dan dibekali secara khusus untuk pelaksanaan dan penyelenggaraan intelijen dalam rangka...
mengungkapkan keseluruhan cerita. Dalam pemikiran lateral (Lateral Thinking) menjelaskan bagaimana meneliti data dari berb...
Persaingan usaha merupakan mekanisme untuk dapat mewujudkan efisiensi dan kesejahteraan masyarakat. Jika persaingan usaha ...
yang dilakukan tidak bebas atau dengan cara menghambat persaingan usaha tersebut dan melawan hukum yang berlaku. Suatu per...
ketergantungan dengan perusahaan pesaing bersifat saling menguntungkan, dan akan saling bertindak layaknya monopolis. Alir...
seberapa besar atau kecilnya perubahan pangsa pasar, dan kurangnya inovasi produk serta tertinggalnya teknologi yang digun...
dengan margin yang sama dalam waktu yang bersamaan. Namun demikian, peningkatan harga secara paralel merupakan petunjuk ad...
dengan mendapatkan pengakuan dari perusahaan anggota kartel, dan mendapatkan pengakuan dari agen dari perusahaan anggota k...
persaingan, menghambat inovasi, serta merugikan konsumen karena harus membayar lebih tinggi dari harga kompetitif. Oleh ka...
kerjasama antara produsen-produsen produk tertentu yang bertujuan mengawasi produksi, penjualan, dan harga serta untuk mel...
Hanantijo, Djoko. (2013). Kartel : Persaingan Tidak Sehat. Diperoleh 6 Juni 2015, dari http://jurnal.stia-asmisolo.ac.id/i...
secara menyebar di berbagai Bagian (Bab) dalam Undang-undang, yakni dalam Bab III mengenai Perjanjian yang Dilarang dan Ba...
Istilah kartel terdapat dalam beberapa bahasa seperti “cartel” dalam bahasa Inggris dan kartel dalam bahasa Belanda. “Cart...
keuntungan jangka pendek. Hambatan lain masuk pasar dapat mencakup masalah-masalah biaya dan permintaan, termasuk paten da...
dasarnya anggota-anggota itu diperbolehkan menjual di atas penetapan harga, akan tetapi atas tanggung jawab sendiri.[21] 1...
syarat-syarat pengiriman, apakah ditetapkan loco gudang, Fob, C&F, Cif, embalase atau pembungkusan dan syarat-syarat pengi...
bahwa perusahaan-perusahaan tersebut harus melakukan pertemuan secara rahasia dan mengkomunikasikan gagasan mereka satu sa...
Metode penjualan yang paling kondusif terwujudnya perjanjian penetapan harga adalah dalam suatu pelelangan, di mana pihak ...
menaikkan tarif secara seragam, meskipun terdapat beberapa pengusaha angkutan yang hanya memiliki sedikit armada bus, meng...
negatif kartel terhadap persaingan dan kesejahteraan konsumen. Hal ini merupakan langkah yang sangat sulit untuk menemukan...
kombinasi teknik dan alat (instrument) untuk mengatur strategi yang tinggi untuk mendeteksi kartel. Sebaiknya, strategi in...
Petunjuk lain dari aspek perilaku adalah pengaturan harga dalam suatu industri, misalnya one price policy atau price paral...
menyatakan bahwa bentuk perjanjian meliputi baik tertulis maupun tidak tertulis, maka KPPU berusaha keras membuktikan adan...
date 2017-04-09

  1. 1. Teori Dasar Intelijen TEORI DASARINTELIJEN BAB I PENDAHULUAN 1. UMUM 1. Dalamkehidupansehari –hari disadari atau tidak,kegiatanintelijenseringdilakukan dalamrangka pengambilankeputusan,yaitumelaluipertimbangan –pertimbangan yang matangdengandilandasi olehadanyabahan –bahan keteranganyangadaatau yang dicari.Sebagai contohdapatdikemukakanadanyasatuperibahasayangberbunyi “sediapayungsebelum hujan”.Pentingnyamembawapayungpadasaatbepergian merupakansuatukeputusanyangdiambil karenadilandasiadanyafaktabahwapada saat itusedangmusimhujan,sehinggabepergianyangdilakukannyaberjalanlancar, dengandemikiantujuanyangdiinginkan dapatdicapai tanpahambatan.Apabilacontoh individualtersebutdiproyeksikandalamkehidupanbernegara,seperti yangdiuraikan olehahli strategi China,SunTzu: yang berbunyi “jikakamumengenal musuhdandirimu sendiri,kamutidakperlutakutakanhasil 100 pertempuran.Jikakamumengenal dirimu sendiri tanpamengenal musuhmu,makasetiapyangdiperolehkamujugaakan menderita.Jikakamutidakmengenal musuhmudandirimusendiri,makakamuakan menderitakekalahandalamsetiappertempuran”. Contohkeduaini menunjukkanbahwasegalausaha/kegiatanuntukmemperolehpengetahuantentang kemampuankitadankemampuanmusuhmerupakanbahanpertimbangandalammengambil keputusan.
  2. 2. 1. Setiapnegaradenganberbagai macamcara berupayauntukmengetahuisebanyak –banyaknya tentangkehidupanbangsa/negarasendiri dantentangbangsa/negaralain,sertaberusahauntuk menutupi kegiatannegarasendiri terhadapkehendaklawanyangberniatmengetahuinya,agar tujuan,cita– cita dan kebijaksanaanyangsudahditetapkandapat berjalansesuai denganyang telahdirencanakan. Usaha/kegiatantersebutpadadasarnyaadalahintelijen.Jadi jelasjikaintelijenditinjaudari fungsi penyelenggaraandanperanannyaadalahsangatpenting,terutamadalamkelangsunganhidup berbangsadanbernegaradalamupayamencapai cita – cita. 1. Itulahgambaranumumtentangintelijen,baikdalamkeadaansehari –hari dalamlingkup terbatasmaupundalamkehidupanberskalabesar. Intelijenpadakehidupanbernegarasenantiasatidakterlepasdari adanyaATHG (Ancaman,Tantangan, Hambatan danGangguan),sehinggadituntutmemiliki sejumlahkemampuan,yaitukemampuan penyelidikan,kemampuanpengamanandankemampuanpenggalangan. 1. AdapunyangdimaksuddenganATHGialah: i. Ancamanialahsegalausahayang bersifatmerubahataumerombakkebijaksanaansecara konsepsional dari sudutkriminil ataukemampuan. ii. Tantangan ialahmerupakanusahayangmenggugahkemampuan. iii. Hambatanialahsuatu usahayang bersifatataubertujuanmelemahkanataumenghalangi kebijaksanaan,yangtidakbersifatkonsepsional sertaberasal dari diri sendiri. iv. Gangguanialahsuatuusaha dari luar yang bersifatataubertujuanmelemahkanataumenghalangi kebijaksanaan,yangtidakbersifatkonsepsional. 1. MAKSUD DAN TUJUAN Maksud dari naskahini adalahuntukmemberikangambarankepadaparasiswatentangteori dasar intelijenyangmencakuplingkupyangluas,baikdalamdanluarnegeri agardapat diketahui dan dimengerti.Tujuannyaagardapatdijadikanpedomandandikembangkandalampelaksanaanfungsidan tugasnyadi lingkunganBAKIN. 1. RUANG LINGKUPDAN SISTIMATIKA Bertitiktolakdari tugaspokokBAKIN,naskahTeori Dasar Intelijenini membahasAspekTaktisdanAspek IntelijenStrategissecaraterbatas. Adapunsistimatikapenulisannyasebagai berikut: 1. Pendahuluan. 2. PengertianIntelijen. 3. Tugas dan Fungsi IntelijensertaPenyelenggaraannya.
  3. 3. 4. PengorganisasianIntelijen. 5. PerananIntelijendalamKeamananNasional. 6. Penutup. BAB II PENGERTIAN INTELIJEN 1. INTRODUKSI Kata intelijenberasaldari bahasaInggris“Intelligence”(katabenda),yangsacaraharfiahberarti kecerdasan(pengertianumum).SecarakhususyangberkaitandenganupayamengamankanNegaradan Bangsa. Intelijendapatkitabedakanyaituintelijensebagai bahan keteranganyangsudahdiolah,sebagai Organisasi dansebagai Kegiatan.Ketigapengertianini,walaupunterpisahnamunselaluberkaitansatu denganyanglain. 1. INTELIJEN SEBAGAIBAHAN KETERANGAN YANGSUDAH DIOLAH Intelijendiperolehmelalui suatuprosespengolahandari bahanketerangan/informasi yangdidapat. Bahan keteranganmerupakanbahandasaryangmasihmentah.Bahanmentahada yang memenuhi
  4. 4. syarat dan ada yangtidakmemenuhi syaratuntukdijadikanintelijen.Bahanmentahyangmemenuhi syarat untukdijadikanintelijenadalahbahan –bahan yang berkaitandenganmasalahkeamanan,yang dapat dipercayasumbernyadanrelevandenganmasalahyangdicari ataudibutuhkan. Intelijensebagai bahanketeranganyangsudahdiolahadalahmerupakanhasilterakhiratauproduk daripadapengolahanyangselanjutnyadisampaikankepadapihak –pihakpemakai untukdipergunakan sebagai bahanpenyusunanrencanadankebijaksanaanyangakanditempuhdanyangmemungkinkan untukbahan mengambil keputusan.Dalamhal ini initelijenjuga merupakansuatupengetahuanyang perludiketahui sebelumnya,dalamrangkauntukmenentukanlangkah –langkahdenganresikoyang diperhitungkan.Dengankatalain,intelijendiperlukanuntukmembuatkeputusanyangtepatdalamtiga aspek,yaituperencanaan, kebijaksanaandancara bertindak(coverof action). 1. Dilihatdari segi tujuanpenggunaan,intelijensebagai bahanketeranganyangsudahdiolahdapat dibedakan: 1) IntelijenStrategis Intelijenstrategisadalahbahan – bahanketeranganyangdicari,dikumpulkandandiolahuntuk dipergunakanbagi kepentinganstrategi.Intelijenini mencakuphal –hal yang meliputi pokok –pokok persoalan: a) Politik b) Ekonomi c) PerkembanganIlmuPengetahuan d) SistimKomunikasi e) Geografi Militer f) Demografi g) Kebudayaan h) Biografi Personaliapenting i) AngkatanBersenjata j) Dan lain– lain Dengandemikiankitamengenal istilah –istilahintelijenpolitik,intelijenekonomi,intelijenmiliterdan sebagainya.Penggunaanintelijentersebuttantaralainuntukkepentingandiplomasi,untukmenentukan langkah– langkahyang akandiambil dalambidangpolitik,di bidangekonomi,sosial-budaya,militerdsb. Sesuai dengankepentingannyadankeadaan/situasi yangdihadapi. 2) IntelijenTaktis IntelijenTaktisadalahbahan – bahanketeranganyangdicari,dikumpulkandandiolahuntuk dipergunakanbagi kepentinganyangbersifattaktis. Intelijenini mencakuphal –hal yangmeliputi ipoleksosbudkamdankeadaanmedan,cuaca,musuh secara terbatas,sepanjanghal –hal ini diperlukanuntukkepentingantaktis.Penggunaanintelijentaktis ini ialahuntukkepentingantaktis,yangmemberikankemungkinankepadapihakyang mempergunakannyauntukmenentukantindakan –tindakanyangakandenganresikoyang diperhitungkan,bagaimanacaramempergunakansarana – sarana yang ada padanyasecara berdaya guna danberhasil gunadalambatas waktutertentu,di daerahtertentuuntukmencapai sasaranyang ditentukanolehpihakatasanyangberwenangsesuai denganbagianstrategi yangdigariskannya.
  5. 5. 1. Dilihatdari segi pengertiannyasebagaiprodukataupengetahuan,intelijensebagai bahan keteranganyangsudahdiolahdapatdibedakan: 1) IntelijenDasar Intelijendasardigunakanuntukpengetahuan dasarataucatatan dasar bagi pihakyangmenggunakan yang bertujuanuntukmemberikanarti padagejala –gejaladanperubahan – perubahanyangterjadi pada suatuwaktudi masa lalu.Tanpaadanyapengetahuandasarmengenai sesuatumasalahtertentu, sukar untukdinilai secaratepatsuatufenomenaatauperubahanyangterjadi mengenai masalah tersebut,danmungkintidakakanadaartinya pengetahuanmengenaiperkembanganmengenai masalah tersebutdi masayang akan datang.Dengandemikianintelijendasar mencakup bidang–bidangyang luas,umumdan bersifatstatis. Pada hakekatnyaintelijendasardigolongkanmenjadiduajenis,yaitu: 1. Pengetahuan –pengetahuandasaryangdinilai belummengandungspotintelijen 2. Pengetahuan –pengetahuandasaryangsudahmengandung nilai intelijenatauspotintelijen yang jugadisebutIntelijenDasarDiskriptif(IDD). IntelijenDasarDiskriptif meliputi:BasicResearch,EncyclopediaIntelligence,FundamentalResearch, MonographicData dan Basic Data. IntelijenDasarDiskriptif dapat dikelompokka: 1. Wilayah/negara/daerah 2. Golongan/kelompok/organisasi 3. Perorangan/tokoh –tokohprominen 4. Masalah 2) Intelijenyangaktual Dalamperumusanintelijensebagai pengetahuanperludinyatakanpengertiantersebutsebagai bagian pengetahuanyangtelahdipilihdanyangmempunyai dasarkekuatanyangberarti bagi penentuan tindakan– tindakanyangakan diambil olehpihakyangberwenanguntukmenggunakannyatepatpada masalahnya,yangbiasadisebut:CurrentReportorial Formataulaporanperkembangan yangsedang terjadi Contoh: CurrentIntelligence,CurrentEvaluation,CurrentAppreciations,HotIntelligence,yangdimuat dalamlaporanharian,laporankhusus(lapsus),danmemorandum. Konsekwensi dari perumusanini ialahbahwaintelijendasardiskriptif yangbersifatumum, luasdan statistersebutpadasuatuwaktutertentuperluditonjolkanuntukdigunakanolehpihakyangberwenang pada masalahnyasesuai dengankeadaandansituasi yangdihadapipadawaktuitu.Dengandemikian intelijenaktual menonjolkan perkembanganmasalahyangsedangadadalamprosespadawaktuitudan mempunyai hubungandenganintelijendasardiskriptif yangrelevandenganmasalahtersebut.
  6. 6. 3) Intelijenyangdiramalkan Intelijenyangdiramalkanmempunyai perananpentingbagi intelijen.Karenaperkembanganyang lampaudan perkembanganyangsedangterjadidicerminkanolehIntelijenDasarDiskriptif fanIntelijen Aktual,sedangkanintelijenyangdiramalkanmeramalkanperkembanganyangakanterjadi di masa datang sebagai lanjutanprosesperkembanganyangsedangterjadi.Dengankatalainsebagai bentuk gambaran spekulatif tentangapayangakanterjadi.Dengandemikianintelijenyangdiramalkan mempunyai arti sebagai “peringatandini”(earlywarning) bagi pihakyangbertanggungjawabuntuk menentukanrencana–rencana danlangkah – langkahnya,contoh:Estimate (perkiraankeadaan),Staf Intelijen,CapabilitiesIntelligence. Catatan : Elemen– elemenIDDpadabutir1).a) merupakanbasisbagi butir2) dan 3) karenamerupakanpekerjaan pendahuluanyangsangatberarti bagi perkembangansehari –hari dan merupakanlandasanyangkokoh untuktinggal landasnyaspekulasi/perkiraan/estimasi/ramalan. ElemenpadaIntel Aktual (CurrentReportorial) mempunyaitugasuntukmengikuti jejak perkembangannya.Diajugabertugasagar elemen –elemenIDDselaluuptodate (tidakketinggalan) dan jugaselalusiapdanwaspadaterhadapperkembanganyangdapatmempengaruhi kepentingan nasional. Akhirnyabisamerupakanjembatanbagi butir1) danbutir3) atau jembatanantaraThe Past and The Future. Elemenketiga(3) – intel ramalan,merupakantugaspalingpenting,akantetapi palingsulit,dalamproses produk/intelijen.Secaraspekulatif diaharusdapatmemperkirakan/meramalkansesuatuyangbakal terjadi jauhke depandandapat memberikanperingatan/waningyangdini,denganmengelaborasi indikatorataufaktorkunci yang benar – benarrelevandengankepentingannasional. Adapunisi dari bentuk – bentuktersebutdi ataspada dasarnyamengandungtigamasalahpokok sebagai berikut: a) Kemampuan(capability) b) Kelemahan(Vulnerability) c) Kemungkinancarabertindak(probable course of action) 1. INTELIJEN SEBAGAIORGANISASIATAUBADAN Intelijendalampengertiannyasebagai organisasi merupakanbadan/alatyangdipergunakanuntuk menggerakkankegiatan –kegiatanintelijensesuai denganfungsinya,baikberupapenyelidikan, pengamananmaupunpenggalanganuntukmencapai tujuan –tujuanintelijengunamemnuhi kepentinganpihakatasanyangberwenangdanbertanggungjawab.Yangpentinguntukdiperhatikan dalampenyusunanorganisasi intelijenadalahfaktorefisiensi,efektifitasdanproduktivitas.Intelijen sebagai Organisasi/Badanmenyangkuthal –hal dasar pengorganisasiandanbentukorganisasi. 1. Dasar – dasar Organisasi
  7. 7. Prinsipdandasar – dasar organisasi padaumumnyaberlakujugaorganisasi intelijenselamaiatidak bertentangandengankepentinganuntukmencapaitujuan,terutamaprinsip –prinsip,kekenyalandan keserbagunaan. Dasar – dasar yangdipergunakankhususdalampenyusunanorganisasi intelijenadalah: 1) Kemampuanuntukmengamat –amati keadaandan kemampuanuntukmemberikanramalanyang tepatmengenai perkembanganyangakandatangberdasarkanpengetahuantentangkeadaanyang lampaudan keadaanperkembangansekarangyangmasihdalamproses. 2) Kemampuanuntukdapatmeyakinkanbahwapengetahuanyangdiperolehnyamemenuhi kebutuhanpihak –pihakyang menggunakan(yangberwenangdanbertanggungjawab) dalam pengambilankeputusanyangtepat,lengkap, telitidancepatsesuai masalahnya. 3) Mempunyai efisiensi danefektifitasyangmaksimal dalammelaksanakanfungsinya.Untuk mencapai hal ini Organisasi Intelijenharusdisusundenganmenggunakanataumemilihsalahsatudari pada dasar – dasar berikut: a. Penyusunanatasdasarfungsi – fungsi. b.Penyusunanatasdasarkegunaan. c. Penyusunanatasdasarwilayah. d.Penyusunanatasdasarpokok – pokokpersoalan. e.Penyusunanatasdasarstratifikasinya. 1. Penyusunanatasdasarkombinasi daripadadasar – dasar tersebutdi atas. 1. Bentuk – bentukorganisasi yangdisusunatasdasartersebutdi atas antara lainsebagai berikut: 1. Fungsi – fungsi : i. Penyelidikan ii. Pengamanan iii. Penggalangan 1. Kegunaan i. Strategis ii. Operasi iii. Taktis 1. Wilayah i. Luar Negeri ii. Dalam Negeri 1. Pokok – pokokpersoalan
  8. 8. i. Politik ii. Ekonomi iii. Sosial Budaya iv. IlmuPengetahuan v. Militer vi. Teknologi dst. Pokok – pokokpersoalantersebutakanterusbertambahjenisinyasesuai denganperkembanganproses dinamikadanspesialisasitugas – tugasintelijen. 1. Startifikasi i. Individual ii. Taktis (combat) iii. Strategis(departemental) iv. Strategis(nasional/negara) 1. INTELIJEN SEBAGAIKEGIATAN 1. Kegiatanintelijenmencakupsemuausaha,pekerjaan,kegiatandantindakanyangdiwujudkan dalambentukpenyelidikan,pengamanandanpenggalangan. Dalamhal ini dibedakanmenjadi kegiatanrutindanoperasi intelijen,sebagaiberikut: 1. KegiatanRutinIntelijen Adalahusaha,kegiatandantindakanyangdilakukansecararutindanterusmenerussertaberdasarkan suatutata cara kerjayang tetap.Kegiatanini bisamempunyai aspekjangkapendekdanbisapula mempunyai aspekjangkapanjang. 1. Operasi Intelijen Ialahsuatu usaha,kegiatandantindakanyangdilakukanberdasarkansuaturencanauntukmencapai suatutujuanyang diperinci secarakhususdi luardaripadatujuanyangrutindalamhubunganruangdan waktuyang ditetapkandanyangdilakukanatasdasarperintahdari pihakatasan yangberwenang. Dalampelaksanaanoperasi intelijendapatdimasukkankomponen –komponenlaindi luarkomponen – komponenintelijensepanjanghal tersebutdiperlukankarenakaitannyadenganintelijen. 1. Penyelidikan Penyelidikanialahsemuausaha,pekerjaandankegiatanyangdilakukansecaraberencanadanterarah untukmemperolehketerangan –keteranganyangdibutuhkanmengenaimasalahtersebutuntukdapat membuatperkiraanmengenai masalahnyayangdihadapi. Penyelidikandapatdilakukandengan sumber–sumberterbukadi dalammaupunluar negeri,dengan cara – cara yang terbuka.
  9. 9. Untuk mendapatkanbahan – bahanketeranganyangtidakmungkindiperolehmelalui cara – cara terbuka,dipergunakancara– cara tertutup.Penyelidikandilakukansecaraterusmenerus.Dilihatdari segi prosesdansasarannya,maka kegiatanintelijendapatdibedakanmenjadi : 1. PenyelidikanStrategis Penyelidikanstrategisdilakukansecaraterusmenerussebelumperang,selamaperangdansesudah perangdengancara – cara yangterbukatetapi dimanaperlujugacara – cara yangtertutup,di dalam maupundi luar negeri. Sarana – sarana penyelidikanstrategisberadapadaeselon –eselonmulai dari tingkatdepartemen samapai kepadatingkateselonstrategisyangterendah. 1. PenyelidikanTaktis Penyelidikantaktisdilakukandi medanpertempuranataudi medanyangterbatasyang menjadi tanggungjawabeselon –eselontaktis.Penyelidikantaktisdilakukanterusmenerusdalamarti yang relatif selamaperangdandilakukanjugasebelumdansesudah perang. Cara – cara yangdigunakannyabiasaterbuka,tetapi adakalanyajugadipergunakancara – cara yang tertutup.Sarana– sarana yangdipergunakanadalahsarana – sarana organikyangberadapada satuan – satuantaktismulai dari tingkatyang tertinggi sampai kepadatingkatyangterendah. Disampingkeduabentuktersebutjugaterdapatkegiatanpenyelidikanyangbersifatterbukadan penyelidikanyangtertutup. 1. Pengamanan Pengamananialahsemuausaha,kegiatandantindakanyangbertujuanuntuk: 1. Mencegahberhasilnyausaha,pekerjaan,kegiatandantindakanpihaklawanuntukmemperoleh keteranganmengenaikeadaankitasendiri,untukmelakukansabotase danuntukmelakukan penggalanganterhadappersonil pihakkitasendiri. 2. Mencegahterjadinyakebocorandan kehilanganbahanketerangan,materiil sertakerugian personil sebagai akibatkelalaian,kealpaan,kebocoranpihaksendiri. 3. Memberikanproteksi secaramaksimalatasmateriil danpersonil terhadapbencana. 4. Menumpasusaha,pekerjaan,kegiatandantindakanpihaklawan/musuhyangmelakukan spionase,sabotase danpenggalangan. Dilihatdari sifatnya,kegiatanpengamanandapatdibedakanmenjadi pengamananpreventif dan pengamananrepresif. 1. Penggalangan
  10. 10. Penggalanganialahsemuausaha,pekerjaan,kegiatandantindakanyangdilakukansecaraberencana dan terarahdengansarana – sarana intelijen,khususuntukmembuat,menciptakan/merubahsuatu kondisi di daerahataukelompoktertentu,dalamjangkawaktutertentuyangmenguntungkanatau sesuai kehendakatasanyangberwenanguntukmenghilangkanhambatan –hambatandalamrangka mendukungkebijaksanaanyangakanditempuh/akanditempuholehpimpinan. Kondisi menguntungkanyangmenjadi tujuandaripadapenggalanganbisamencakupbidang IPOLEKSOSBUDMIL,atau beberapabidangsaja,ataujuga hanyasalahsatu bidangsaja. Penggalanganbisadilakukandi wilayahasing,penggalangantidakdilakukansecaraterusmenerustetapi secara insidentiil menurutkeperluannyadanatasperintahpimpinan/atasanyangberwenang,baikdi waktuperangmaupundi waktudamai. Cara – cara penggalanganyangdipergunakanpadadasarnyatertutup,tetapi bisapulaterbuka,hanya tujuanpenggalanganharusselaludirahasiakan. BAB III FUNGSI INTELIJEN SERTA PENYELENGGARAANNYA 1. INTRODUKSI Badan – badan intelijenyangadadi Indonesia,baikyangbersifatstrategismaupuntaktismempunyai tugas pokoksendiri –sendiri yangberbedasatusamalain.Tugaspokokbadan – badan intelijentersebut adalahmenyediakanintelijenyangdibutuhkanSatuanAtasannya untukkeperluanpenentuansuatu keputusanataukebijaksanaanpimpinandalamrangkapenyelenggaraanpengamanannegaradan bangsaserta pengamananpembangunannasional. Badan – badan intelijenyangberadaataubernaungdi bawahsatuanatasan departementalatau setingkatadalahbersifatstrategis,sedangkanbadan –badan intelijenyangberadapadasatuan bawahandepartementalatausetingkatadalahbersifattaktis.
  11. 11. Badan – badan intelijenAngkatan,Kepolisian,Kehakiman,Kejaksaandanlain –lainyang setingkatdapat digolongkansebagai BadanIntelijenStrategis.Sedangkanbadan –badanintelijenpadasatuan – satuan bawahanseperti badan – badanintelijenyangadapada satuan – satuanmiliterkecil ataulainnyayang setingkatdapatdigolongkansebagai BadanIntelijenTaktis. Selainbadan – badanintelijentersebutdi atas,negaramembentukvadanintelijenstrategisyang tertinggi di IndonesiayangdisebutBadanKoordinasi IntelijenNegara(BAKIN),yangOrganisasi,Tugas PokokdanFungsinyadiaturdalamkeputusanPresidenNo.38Tahun 1973 jo.KeputusanPresidenNo.8 Tahun 1976 dandisempurnakanmelaluikeputusanPresidenNo.19 Tahun1981. BAKIN mempunyai tugas pokok: :membantuPresidendalammenentukankebijaksanaanPemerintahdi bidangintelijen sertapengamananpelaksanaannya”.Dandalammelaksanakantugaspokoknyamenyelenggarakan fungsi(Fungsi Badan),yaitu: 1. Mengolahsemuabahanketeranganyangditerimamaupunyangdidapatnyamenjadi produk intelijen. 2. Mengkoordinasikan,mengintegrasikandanmelaksanakanpembinaanteknisterhadapseluruh kegiatanintelijenyangdilakukanolehbadan –badanintelijendi luarBAKIN,baikdalamnegeri maupunluarnegeri,melaluirapat – rapat koordinasi. 3. Melakukanpengendaliandanpengawasanke dalamataspelaksanaantugaspokokBAKIN. 4. Mengadakankegiatan – kegiatanmaupunoperasi intelijenlainnyabaikdi dalamnegeri maupun di luar negeri. 5. Mempersiapkandanmerumuskankebijaksanaan –kebijaksanaanumumpemerintahdi bidang intelijen. 1. FUNGSI PENYELIDIKAN Meliputi segalausaha,pekerjaandankegiatanyangdilakukansecaraberencanadanterarahuntuk mengumpulkanbahan –bahanketeranganyangdiperlukan,mengolah,menafsirkandan menyampaikannyakepadapihakpimpinanyangberwenangpadasemuatingkatandalamperingkat pemerintahan,mulai dari tingkatnasionalsampai regionaldanlokal,untukdigunakanbagi penyusunan kebijaksanaandanpengambilantindakansecaradiperhitungkanterlebihdahuluolehmasing –masing yang bersangkutan,sesuaidenganbidangtanggungjawabdanmasalahnya. Penyelidikanmencakupbidangideologi,politik,ekonomi,sosialbudayadanmiliter. Pada tingkatnasional fungsi inidilakukansecaraterusmenerus,di dalamdandi luar negeri,pada umumnyasecaraterbukatetapi dimanaperlutertutup.Padatingkatregional danlokal dilakukansecara terusmenerus,baiksecaraterbukamaupuntertutup. Penggunaanprodukpenyelidikan:
  12. 12. 1. Pada tingkatnasional,olehpemerintahpusatcq.KepalaNegaradanpimpinantertinggi AngkatanBersenjatauntukmenentukankebijaksanaan danstrategi pemerintah(nasional). 2. Pada tingkatregional danlokal olehpejabat/pimpinanregionaldanlokal untukmenentukan kebijaksanaandanmengambil tindakandalambatas – batastanggung jawabmasing – masing denganberpedomanpadapokok –pokokkebijaksanaanyangtelahdigariskanolehatasan masing– masing. 1. FUNGSI PENGAMANAN 1. Meliputi segalausaha,pekerjaandantindakanyangdilakukansecaraberencanadan terarah untukmencegah,mengusut,mencari danmenemukanjejak,menggagalkan, melumpuhkan, menumpasdanmenghancurkanusaha –usaha,pekerjaandankegiatan penyelidikan,sabotasedanpenggalanganpihaklawan. Pencegahandilakukangunamencegahterjadinyahal –hal yang merugikansebagai akibatusaha –usaha dan kegiatan – kegiatanpihaklawanmaupunsebagai hambatan –hambatansertakelemahan – kelemahankitasendiri. 1. Pada hakekatnya,tujuandaripadapengamananialahuntukmenjamindanterpeliharanyasejauh mungkinsuatukondisi di mana: 1) Tidakada kesempatandanpeluangbagi pihaklainuntuk berhasilmelakukanspionase. 2) Tidakada kesempatandanpeluangbagi pihaklainuntukberhasilmelakukansabotase. 3) Tertutupkemungkinanberhasilnyapihaklainmelakukansubversi danpenggalangan. 1. Usaha, pekerjaan,kegiatandantindakanpengamananselaludiarahkanterhadaplawandan atau bakal lawanyang mengancamuntukmelumpuhkan/menghancurkansistimuratnadi,yang mengaturpenyelenggaraanpertahanandankeamanandansistimuratnadi yangmengatur kesatuanmasyarakat.Selanjutnyamengenai penyelenggaraankegiatan–kegiatanpengamanan itusendiri menurutsifatnyadapatdibagi dalamduakategori,yaitu: 1. PengamananPreventif Pengamananpreventif mempunyai tujuanuntukmenghalangi danmencegahberhasilnyausaha –usaha lawan. Dalamhal dimanalawanberhasil mengatasihalanganrintanganyangdiwujudkandalamsistim pengamananpreventif,usaha –usahapencegahandalamsistimtersebutakanmemaksalawanuntuk meninggalkanbekas. Dalammenyelenggarakanpengamananpreventif digunakantindakan –tindakanyangaktif,dalam merintangi usahalawan. Disampingtindakan – tindakanaktif,dilakukanpulatindakan –tindakanpasif,dalamarti merahasiakan
  13. 13. apa yang pentingterhadaplawan.Selanjutnyadilakukanpulatindakan –tindakandeseptif yang bertujuanuntukmengelabuidanmenyesatkanlawan. 1. PengamatanRepresif Pengamatanrepresif dilakukansebagai tindakan –tindakanlanjutandaripadausaha – usahapreventif, dalamhal ini dimanausaha– usaha yang tersebutbelakanganini mengalami kegagalan.Dalamhal ini, bekas– bekasyang ditinggalkanolehlawandipergunakanuntukmelakukanpengusutanguna melumpuhkan,menumpasdanmenghancurkanlawanjuga,tindakan –tindakanrepresif dapat dilakukandalamhal dimanaterdapatindikasi–indikasi yangjelastentangadanyausaha – usahalawan yang mengancam. 1. FUNGSI PENGGALANGAN Meliputi semuausaha,pekerjaan,kegiatandantindakanyangdilakukansecaraberencanadanterarah olehsarana– sarana intelijendi daerah –daerahtertentu(baikdi luarmaupundi dalamnegeri) untuk membuat,menciptakandanataumengubahsuatukondisi,kepadatingkatkeadaanyang menguntungkan,gunamendukungkebijaksanaaninstansi ataupimpinanyangsedangditempuhatau akan ditempuh,sertausaha–usaha usaha untukmenghilangkanhambatan –hambatanterhadap kebijaksanaantersebut. Penggalangandilakukansecarainsidentiil,dalamjangkawaktutertentudanatasperintah pimpinan/instansi yangberwenang.Operasi –operasi penggalanganbisameliputi bidangideologi, politik,ekonomi,psikologi,sosialbudayadanmilitersesuai dengankebutuhan,danpadadasarnya dilakukansecaratertutupdenganjalanmengeksploitasisetiapkelemahanyangterdapatpadasasaran, sehinggamenguntungkanpihakyangmenggalang,sekurang –kurangnyatidakmerintangi dan menghambatkepentingan –kepentinganpihakyangmenggalang. 1. PENYELENGGARAAN FUNGSIINTELIJEN Telahdikemukakanbahwakegiatanintelijenmeliputi tigafungsi intelijen,yaitupenyelidikan, pengamanandanpenggalangan. Dengankata lainbahwamelakukankegiatanintelijenberarti melakukankegiatanpenyelidikan, pengamananataupenggalangan.Namunsetiapmelakukanpenyelidikan,pengamananatau penggalangan,duafungsi intelijenlainnyaharusmerupakankesatuanfungsi yangsalingmenunjang, sehinggadidapatkanketerpaduan penyelenggaraankegiatanintelijen. Sebagai contoh,bilakitamelakukanpenyelidikan,harusjugamelakukantindakanpengamanandan melakukanpenggalanganbiladiperlukan.Dalammelakukanpengamanan,jugaharusmelakukan penyelidikandanpenggalangan.Demikianpulabilamelakukanpenggalangan,melakukanpenyelidikan dan pengamanan. Olehsebabitubagi insanintelijenyangprofesioanl,fungsi intelijenadalahmerupakannaluri intelijen yang harusdihayati danditerapkansecaraterampil danprofesional. Guna memahami lebihlanjut,berikutini akandiuraikanbagaimanacarapenyelenggaraanpenyelidikan, pengamanandanpenggalangan.
  14. 14. 1. PenyelenggaraanPenyelidikan Penyelidikandilakukanmelalui 4tahapyang disebutrodaperputaranpenyelidikan(RPP) yangberputar secara terusmenerus,yangterdiri dari : 1. Tahap Perencanaan 2. Tahap Pengumpulan 3. Tahap Pengolahan 4. Tahap Penyampaian 1) Perencanaan a. Perencanaandilakukanuntukmemberikanpengarahankepadakegiatan –kegiatanpenyelidikan, bahan –bahanketeranganap yang harus dikumpulkansesuaidengankebutuhan,bilamanawaktunya harus selesai,badan – badanpengumpulanketeranganmanayangdigunakansesuai dengan kemampuanmasing–masing,dan seterusnya. Pengarahantersebutdituangkandalambentuk –bentukperintah –perintahdanpermintaan – permintaan,dimanaditentukanpenyelidikanyangharusdilakukan(tertutupatauterbuka). b.Pejabat- pejabatyangbertanggungjawabataspenyusunanrencanapengumpulanketerangan, merumuskanketerangan –keteranganyangdibutuhkandalambentukpertanyaan –pertanyaanyang disebutunsurutamaketerangan(UUK),unsurutamaketeranganini memuatpertanyaanmengenai hal – hal yang belumdiketahuiataubelumjelas,yangperludiketahui sebagai faktor –faktoryang harus diperhitungkan dalammempertimbangkankebijaksanaanatautindakanapayangakan diambil dalam rangka penunaiantugas/mencapai tujuan.Hal – hal yang belumjelastersebutbisaberupaketerangan – keterangan,tetapi bisapulaberupaindikasi –indikasi ataugejala–gejalayangperludiketahui,guna menjawabunsurutamaketerangantersebutdimanajawabanini bisanegatif danbisapulapositif (artinyamenyangkal ataumembenarkansertameneguhkanUUK) c. Rencanapengumpulanketeranganmemuat: 1. Rumusanunsurutama keterangan yangdirumuskandalambentukpertanyaan –pertanyaan, yang dimuatdalamperintah –perintahdanpermintaan – permintaanyangdisampaikanke badan – badan pengumpul keterangan. 2. Daftar semuabadan – badanpengumpul yangtersediadandi antaranyabadan – badan pengumpul manayangditunjukuntukmelaksanakanperintahdanbadanpengumpul manayang ditunjukuntukdimintaketerangan.Penunjukkantersebutberdasarkanpertimbangantentang batas – batas kemampuanmasing –masingbadan pengumpul danfaktorwaktuyang terbatas.
  15. 15. 3. Pembatasanjangkawaktubagi setiapbadanpengumpul untukmenyampaikanketeranganyang diperolehkepadapihakyangmemberiperintah/yangmengajukanpermintaan. 4. Penentuantempatdimanabadan –badan pengumpul keterangantersebutharus menyampaikanketerangan –keteranganyangdapatdikumpulkan. Selanjutnyadikeluarkanperintah –perintahdanatau permintaan –permintaankepadabadan – badan pengumpul keteranganyangditunjuksesuai denganbataskemampuanmasing –masingdanfaktor waktu.Dalamhal ini perludiperhatikan,bahwajaringan –jaringanpenyelidikantertutuphanyadapat ditugaskanuntukmengumpulkanbahan –bahanketeranganyangtak dapat diperolehdenganjalan terbuka. 2) Pengumpulan 1. Pengumpulandilakukandenganjalanpenelitian(research),pengamatan(observasi),deteksidan penyusupan(penetrasi). 2. Penelitianyangdilakukanhanyasecaraterpusatdenganmempelajari kepustakaandan pemeberitahuanumum, baikyangberasal dari dalamnegeri,maupunluarnegeri,digunakan untukmemperolehketerangan –keteranganmengenaimasalah –masalahIPOLEKSOSBUDMIL yang prosesperkembangannyaperludiikuti secaraterusmenerus. Juga diperolehketerangan –keterangandenganjalanwawancara,interogasi dankegiatan –kegiatan riset. 1. Di sampingusaha– usaha tersebutdi atas,penelitimenyelenggarakanjugapengamatanyang dilakukandenganalat – alatteknologisuntukketeranganyangserupasifatnyadenganyangdi atas. 1. Pengamatandilakukandenganjalanmengamatilangsungkeadaan –keadaandan peristiwa–peristiwayangperludiketahui,gunamemperolehketeranganyangsegera diperlukanmengenaimasalahnya. 2. Di dalampengamatantidaklangsung,dipergunakanalat –alat yangdapat mengumpulkanketerangandari jarakjauhataudekatpada sasaran alat – alattersebut, antara lain: radar, kameraudara, satelit,inframerahdanalat – alatelektronikalainnya. 3. Deteksi dilakukandenganalat –alat elektronikayangmampumemberikanketerangan – keteranganuntukmengetahui hal –hal tertentu,seperti alatdeteksi pemancargelap, radiasi atom,ranjau – ranjau,getaran – getaraneksplosi nuklir,alat – alatelektronika untukpenyadapsuaradan lain – lain. 4. Penyusupanadalahalatpengamatanyangtertutuplangsungmaupuntidaklangsung, yang dilakukanmelaluipenggalanganyanghanyadapatdibentukdi dalamjangkawaktu yang relatif lama.
  16. 16. Jaringanini adalahjaringanyangpalinglambatmenghasilkanketerangan –keterangan.Walaupun demikian,jaringanini adalahjaringanyangpentingdalamdi dalamseluruhsistimpenyelidikan,karena dapat memberikanketerangan –keteranganyangtidakdapatdiperolehdengancara – cara penyelidikan lainnya. 1. Sarana – sarana pengumpulan. Sarana – sarana pengumpulanterdiri dari : 1. Badan pengumpul keteranganyangorganikberadadi bawahkomando langsung. Badan – badan ini mengumpulkanketeranganatasperintah. 1. Badan – badan pengumpul keteranganyangnonorganikyangberadapada eselonatasanatau sampingbadan – badanini mengumpulkanketeranganataspermintaan. 2. Badan – badan pengumpul keterangan lainnya. Badan – badan ini mengumpulkanketeranganataspermintaan. 3) Pengolahan a. Bahan – bahan yang diterima,diolahmelaluiproses:pencatatan,penilaian,analisa,integrasi, kesimpulandanpenafsiran,sehinggabahan – bahanketeranganyangpada mulanyamasihmerupakan bahan mentahditransformasikanmenjadiprodukyangmasuk. b.Pencatatanyangdilakukandalambukuharian,lembarankerjaadalahuntukmencocokkanisi keteranganyangdiperolehke dalamkotak – kotakyang mempersatukanketerangan –keteranganyang sejenisdi dalamrangkaiansusunanyangdiperlukan,yangmempermudahpekerjaan –pekerjaan, memperbandingkandanmenyimpulkanketerangan –keterangansertamenyusunlaporan –laporan menurutmasalahnya. c. Penyimpanganketerangan –keteranganyangdiperolehmutlakdisusunmenuruturutan –urutan pencatatanpada bukuhariandimanaketeranganitudisimpulkan. d.Lembaran – lembarankerjayangdibuatmenurutsusunanrangkaianjenis –jenisketeranganyang diperlukandandisimpansecaraberurutan. e.Di sampingpenyimpananyangtersusunini,perludisusunpuladaftarpenunjukkan(index) berabjad yang memuatnama– nama orang,badan danmasalah – masalahyangdiberi penjelasan –penjelasan dimanaketeranganyangbersangkutandenganhal –hal tersebutdisimpan. 1. Denganmemperbandingkanketerangan –keteranganyangbaruditerimadenganketerangan yang telahada,maka sumberbahanketerangandanisinyadinilai denganmenggunakandaftar penilaianatauneracapenilaian(LetterFigureSystem).Sebagaiberikut: 1. Kepercayaanterhadapsumber –sumberketerangan. 1. Dipercayasepenuhnya
  17. 17. 2. Biasanyadapat dipercaya 3. Agakdapat dipercaya 4. Biasanyatidakdapat dipercaya 5. Kepercayaannyatakdapatdinilai 6. Kebenaranisi bahanketerangan 1. Kebenarannyaditegaskanolehsumber lain 2. Sangat mungkinbenar 3. Mungkinbenar 4. Kebenarannyameragu –ragukan 5. Tidakmungkinbenar 6. Kebenarannyatidakdapatdinilai g. Penyimpananbahan –bahanketerangandanpenafsiranketerangandilakukansecarainduksi dengan menggunakanlembaran –lembarankerja,peta–peta,dan lain – lainalatperbandinganatasdasar pengetahuantentangperistiwa –peristiwaatauprosesyangdihadapi. 4) Penyampaian/Penggunaan POJOKSULSEL.com, MAKASSAR – Guru Besar FakultasEkonomi,UniversitasMuslimIndonesia(UMI) Makassar, Prof NasirHamzah menilai,pencopotanDirjenPeternakandanKesehatanHewan,Prof Muladokurang tepat. Apalagi,pencopotanProf Muladodidugakarena,melonjaknyahargaKomoditasDaginghinggaRp160 ribuperkilogram,padaH-1lebaranIdul Fitri 1437 Hijriah. MenurutProf NasirHamzah,melonjaknyahargadaging,bukansepenuhnyatanggungjawabDirjen PeternakandanKesehatanHewan.Namun,keterlibatandistributordanpemodal jugaikutberperan aktif,dalampengendalianharga. “Semuanyapunyaandil selainDrijentersebut.DistributordanPedagangjugapunyaandil,takterkecuali para Pemodal,”kataProf NasirHamzah,Jumat (5/8/2016). Prof NasirHamzah menilai,lonjakanhargaseringkali dilakukanolehpemodal,atauparakartel yang dekatdenganoknum penguasa.
  18. 18. “Dari kedekatanitulah,sehinggaparapemodal ini biasanyamengaturhargakomoditasdipasaran,” terangProf NasirHamzah. Olehnyaitu,lanjutProf NasirHamzah,BadanIntelijenNegara(BIN) mestinyalebihcepatmendeteksi pergetakanparaKartel yangmemainkanhargakomoditas. Sebab,BIN adalahlembaganegarayang memiliki kemampuanuntukmendeteksi permainanparaKartel ekonomi di Indonesia. “Kalauini tidakdilakukansedini mungkin.Makahal permainanhargakomoditasakanterusterjadi,”ujar Prof NasirHamzah. LebihjauhProf NasirHamzah mengatakan,kalautugasBIN belummenjangkaupendeteksianpermainan para Kartel,makamestinyaregulasi tentangitucepatdirumuskan.Namunharustetapmengacupada azas hukumyangsifatnyarahasia. Mantan RektorUMI Makassar ini pun memintaagarsemuastakeholderdilibatkanuntukmengendua pergerakankartel komoditas,termasukPri danTNI. (muhfadly/pojoksulsel) Ada ungkapan bahwa” jika ingin membuat Sup Ayam, hal pertama yang kita perlukan adalah Ayam”. Logika yang sama dapat juga diterapkan untuk subyek kita dengan mengatakan,”Jika ingin ikut serta dalam perdagangan melalui Jaringan elektronik, hal pertama yang kita perlukan adalah pemahaman mengenai elemen-elemennya.” Kebenaran ini berlaku dalam bidang Intelijen Bisnis. Dulu perusahaan-perusahaan kurang memperhatikan perlunya pengumpulan Informasi mengenai lingkungannya, Namun persaingan global yang ketat telah mengubah semuanya menjadi sangat penting arti sebuah informasi yang meliputi: pengumpulan, penyimpanan dan penyebaran informasi lingkungan melalui aplikasi komputer di organisasi-organisasi/satuan-satuan dan perusahaan-perusahaan seluruh dunia. Intelijen mempunyai 3 (tiga) peranan, yang satu dengan yang lainnya tidak dapat dipisahkan yakni: pertama; peran intelijen sebagai pengetahuan/bahan keterangan yaitu bahan keterangan yang sudah diolah untuk disajikan kepada pimpinan, sehingga dapat mengambil keputusan yang tepat bagi organisasi/satuan. Kedua; peran Intelijen sebagai kegiatan yaitu segala usaha, pekerjaan, kegiatan dan tindakan dibidang intelijen meliputi perencanaan, persiapan dan pelaksanaan kegiatan penyelidikan, pengamanan dan penggalangan dalam rangka pelaksanaan fungsi intelijen. Ketiga; peran intelijen sebagi badan/organisasi yaitu satuan/organisasi
  19. 19. intelijen yang disusun, dilengkapi dan dibekali secara khusus untuk pelaksanaan dan penyelenggaraan intelijen dalam rangka mendukung tujuan. Dalam era persaingan yang mengganas, banyak cara yang harus dilakukan untuk tidak hanya tetap bertahan/ survive, akan tetapi juga tumbuh dan menghasilkan profit/ keuntungan. Persaingan tidak hanya pada pemacu agar bisa memberikan layanan yang baik saja, tetapi sekarang harus dipandang sebagai persaingan hidup atau mati. Bisnis adalah perang, bukan sebuah persahabatan/ persaudaraan yang segala sesuatunya diselesaikan dengan cara kekeluargaan. Semua ada harga dan perhitungan untung rugi. Dua kata yang benar-benar diperhatikan dan dipahami dengan baik yaitu untung/ rugi, dengan kata lain profesionalitas bisnis. Salah satu strategi penting dalam dunia peperangan adalah Intelijen. Kenapa dalam dunia bisnis memerlukan Intelijen......? Lima Ribu (5000) mata-mata perusahaan yang saat ini aktif terlibat dalam aktifitas intelijen dan sembilan dari sepuluh perusahaan besar memiliki staf-staf yang sangat berdedikasi khusus untuk mengumpulkan Intelijen Kompetitif. Ada negara-Negara maju yang menghabiskan 1 (satu) Juta dollar /tahun hanya untuk menelusuri pesaingnya. Manfaatnya justru meningkatkan pendapatan, menurunkan biaya dan memperbaiki pengambilan keputusan. Ada istilah Intelijen Kompetitif (Competitive Intelligence) yang digunakan oleh perusahaan-perusahaan untuk mengumpulkan informasi tentang pesaing perusahaan, ada juga intelijen bisnis (business intelligence) yang digunakan oleh perusahaan-perusahaan untuk mengumpulkan informasi tentang elemen-elemen lingkungan sekitar perusahaan-perusahaan lain secara kompleks. Intelijen Kompetitf atau persaingan intelijen pada perusahaan melibatkan 5 (lima) tugas dalam intelijen dasar sebagai tanggung jawab tambahan yaitu: Pertama; Mengumpulkan data- perusahaan-perusahaan dapat mengumpulkan data baik data primer maupun data sekunder. Data primer dikumpulkan oleh perusahaan misalnya periset pemasaran perusahaan melakukan survei pelanggan, data sekunder dikumpulkan oleh orang lain dan disediakan untuk perusahaan. Biasanya data sekunder tersedia dalam bentuk database komersial yang disediakan oleh jasa database dengan bayaran. Perusahaan dapat mengakses pusat database jasa tersebut atau memperoleh salinan database dalam bentu CD-ROM.Kedua; Mengevaluasi data- Semua data primer maupun data sekunder harus dievaluasi sebelum digunakan untuk memastikan akurasinya. Ketiga; Menganalisis data- Data jarang sekali
  20. 20. mengungkapkan keseluruhan cerita. Dalam pemikiran lateral (Lateral Thinking) menjelaskan bagaimana meneliti data dari berbagai sudut, mencari berbagai pola, seperti ada ungkapan kata; “ jika tidak dapat menemukan telapak kaki,.... carilah jejak kaki”, sehingga dalam menganalisis data dapat mengubah data menjadi intelijen. Keempat; Menyimpan Intelijen- Bila intelijen dalam bentuk yang dapat dibaca mesin, seperti CD-ROM, atau tersedia secara online, pencatatan ke dalam komputer bukanlah masalah. Namun jika intelijen dalam bentuk tercetak, maka harus dimasukan melalui optical Character recognition (OCR) atau dengan mengetik. Setelah berada di komputer, intelijen itu harus disimpan sedemikian rupa sehinga memudahkan pengambilan kembali.Kelima; Menyebarkan Intelijen- Setelah berada dalam penyimpanan komputer, teks dokumen atau ringkasannya diambil kembali dengan memasukan parameter pencarian tertentu, seperti nama perusahaan, tanggal, nama publikasi dan nama pengarang. Pendekatan yang canggih untuk penyebaran adalah dengan menyiapkan profil intelijen untuk tiap pemakai yang menjelaskan dalam bentuk kode topik-topik intelijen yang ingin dipantau pemakai. Profil ini disimpan dalam komputer, dan ketika datang sepotong intelijen yang cocok dengan profil tersebut dan intelijen itu tersedia bagi pemakai. Tehnik ini disebut penyebaran informasi selektif (Selective disemination of information-SDI). Untuk mencapai keunggulan strategis perusahaan pertama yang dilakukan adalah mengumpulkan intelijen bisnis sehingga dapat memahami peran potensial yang dimainkan tiap elemen lingkungan. Kemudian muncul komitmen untuk membentuk suatu sistem antar organisasi (Interorganized system/IOS) yakni beberapa perusahaan yang bekerja sama sebagai satu unit tunggal melalui pertukaran data elektronik (Electronic data Interchange/EDI ). Metode Mendeteksi Kartel dan Upaya Meminimalisasi Praktik Kartel di Indonesia Pendahuluan Pada dasarnya, kerjasama antara pelaku usaha satu dengan yang lain guna mencari keuntungan itu diperbolehkan, selama tidak melanggar ketentuan-ketentuan negara. Yang tidak diperbolehkan adalah apabila kerjasama tersebut merugikan pelaku usaha lainnya sehingga menimbulkan terjadinya persaingan usaha yang tidak sehat.
  21. 21. Persaingan usaha merupakan mekanisme untuk dapat mewujudkan efisiensi dan kesejahteraan masyarakat. Jika persaingan usaha berjalan cukup baik, maka akan tercipta kemanfaatan bagi konsumen yaitu berupa produk yang bervariasi dengan harga pasar, serta dengan kualitas tinggi. Sedangkan bila persaingan dihambat oleh peraturan atau perilaku usaha tidak sehat dari perilaku pasar, maka akan muncul dampak kerugian. Hukum persaingan (hukum anti monopoli) diperlukan tidak hanya dalam rangka menjamin kebebasan untuk bertindak seluas mungkin bagi pelaku usaha, tetapi juga menentukan garis pembatas antara pelaksanaan kebebasan pelaku usaha tersebut dengan penyalahgunaan kebebasannya itu (freedom paradox). Jadi hukum anti monopoli membangun kerangka kerja dalam upaya mengatur keseimbangan kepentingan diantara para pelaku usaha, juga kepentingan konsumen. Agar hukum anti monopoli dapat terjaga, maka hukum anti monopoli harus dapat menjaga efektivitas dari persaingan usaha. Hal ini patut diperhatikan karena seringkali kebijakan persaingan usaha justru mengancam persaingan dengan aturan-aturan yang menghambat persaingan. Ancaman persaingan usaha lainnya juga datang dari para pelakuu usaha sendiri yang secara sengaja melakukan berbagai strategi bisnis yang dapat menghambat persaingan (Nurhayati, 2011 : 6 ). Salah satu ancaman dari pelaku usaha tersebut adalah dengan melakukan praktek kartel. Kartel merupakan perjanjian yang dilakukan oleh pelaku usaha yang anti persaingan. Perjanjian tersebut membahas antara lain untuk mempengaruhi harga melalui pengaturan proses produksi maupun wilayah pemasaran produk, dengan tujuan menekan persaingan agar mendapat keuntungan yang lebih besar. Mengingat dampak dari adanya kartel ini cukup besar, maka kartel ini perlu dicegah. Namun, kartel sendiri sulit untuk dideteksi karena memang tidak ada bukti tertulisnya. Untuk itu, yang akan dibahas dalam esai ini adalah bagaimana menemukan adanya kolusi dan kartel, serta upaya meminimalisasi praktik kartel tersebut. Pembahasan Ada dua jenis persaingan usaha, yaitu persaingan usaha yang sehat dan persaingan usaha yang tidak sehat. Persaingan usaha yang sehat adalah persaingan ekonomi yang berdasarkan pada pasar, dimana pelaku usaha secara bebas berupaya untuk mendapatkan konsumen guna mencapai tujuan usaha tertentu. Sedangkan persaingan usaha yang tidak sehat adalah persaingan
  22. 22. yang dilakukan tidak bebas atau dengan cara menghambat persaingan usaha tersebut dan melawan hukum yang berlaku. Suatu persaingan usaha yang tidak sehat dapat dilihat dari cara pelakuu usaha bersaing dengan pelaku usaha lainnya. Misalnya saja dalam perjanjian kartel, dimana sejumlah perusahaan yang seharusnya saling bersaing namun justru saling bekerja sama untuk mengatur kegiatannya dengan menghilangkan kompetisi diantara mereka, sehingga mereka dapat memperoleh lebih banyak keuntungan. Perjanjian kartel diatur dalam Undang-Undang Anti Monopoli Pasal 11. Kartel merupakan salah satu perjanjian yang kerap kali terjadi dalam tindak monopoli. Secara sederhana, kartel diartikan sebagai perjanjian satu pelaku usaha dengan pelaku usaha pesaingnya untuk menghilangkan persaingan diantara keduanya. Didefinisikan, bahwa kartel adalah kerjasama dari produsen-produsen produk tertentu yang bertujuan untuk mengawasi produksi, penjualan, dan harga serta untuk melakukan monopoli terhadap komoditas atau industri tertentu (Mustafa Kamal Rokan, 2010 : 105). Secara klasik, kartel dapat dilakukan melalui tiga hal, yakni dalam hal harga, produksi, dan wilayah pemasaran. Terdapat dua kerugian yang terjadi pada kartel yakni terjadinya praktik monopoli oleh para pelaku kartel sehingga secara makro mengakibatkan inefisiensi alokasi sumber daya yang dicerminkan dengan timbulnya deadweight loss, yang umumnya disebabkan oleh kebijaksanaan pembatasan produksi untuk menjaga agar harga tetap tinggi. Kedua, dari segi konsumen akan kehilangan pilihan harga, kualitas yang bersaing, dan layanan purna jual yang baik (Mustafa Kamal Rakan, 2010 : 106). Dalam Peraturan KPPU Nomor 4 Tahun 2010 disebutkan bahwa salah satu syarat terjadinya kartel adalah adanya kolusi atau perjanjian diantara para pelaku usaha. Ada dua bentuk kolusi dalam kartel yaitu kolusi eksplisit dan kolusi diam-diam. Kolusi eksplisit yaitu kolusi yang komunikasi kesepakatannya secara langsung, dapat dibuktikan dengan adanya dokumen perjanjian. Sedangkan kolusi diam-diam adalah yang bersifat rahasia. Dalam mendeteksi adanya perilaku kolusi pada industri, terdapat dua aliran pemikiran yang saling berseberangan satu sama lainnya. Aliran pemikiran pertama adalah structur- conduct-performance school (SCP), dimana bahwa praktik persaingan usaha tidak sehat dipengaruhi oleh besarnya tingkat konsentrasi pasar yang dimiliki industri tersebut. Jadi, terdapat suatu titik kritis pada tingkat konsentrasi pasar tertentu, dimana perusahaan menyadarii bahwa
  23. 23. ketergantungan dengan perusahaan pesaing bersifat saling menguntungkan, dan akan saling bertindak layaknya monopolis. Aliran pemikiran kedua yaitu Chicago School. Menurut pandangan ini, perilaku perusahaan tidak dipengaruhi oleh tingginya tingkat konsentrasi dan tingkat keuntungan di pasar, karena tingginya tingkat konsentrasi dan keuntungan yang dimiliki perusahaan semata-mata disebabkan oleh tingkat efisiensi yang dimiliki perusahaan tersebut. Selanjutnya, Chicago School berpendapat bahwa adanya perilaku persaingan usaha yang tidak sehat lebih disebabkan oleh adanya peran pemerintah di dalam pasar. Terdapat dua tahap pendekatan ekonomi yang digunakan untuk mendeteksi kolusi. Tahap pertama yaitu menentukan pasar yang memiliki kondisi paling mungkin untuk terjadinya kolusi, dan tahap kedua yakni menentukan apakah harga yang terjadi merupakan harga persaingan atau harga karena adanya kolusi. Salah satu metode yang digunakan otoritas persaingan dalam mendeteksi kartel adalah dengan Coordination Failure Diagnostics (CFD) cartel audit. CFD bertujuan untuk mendeteksi keseimbangan yang mengindikasikan adanya kesejahteraan yang hilang. CFD ini menggunakan lima proses. Pertama, market clearing process yang menyebabkan penyesuaian penawaran dan permintaan untuk mencegah adanya faktor produksi yang tidak digunakan. Variabel yang digunakan adalah perbedaan jumlah permintaan dan penawaran. Kedua, rate-of-return normalization process, dimana efisiensi faktor produksi akan menciptakan kesejahteraan maksimal. Variabel yang digunakan adalah perbedaan tingkat keuntungan di pasar dengan tingkat keuntungan di dalam industri keseluruhan. Ketiga, erosion market power process yang mencegah perusahaan mempunyai posisi dominan, dan variabel yang digunakan pada tahap ini adalah indeks konsentrasi. Keempat, product innovation process yang bertujuan menjamin perusahaan domestik tetap kompetitif dan tidak kalah dengan perusahaan luar negeri. Variabel yang digunakan adalah pangsa pasar dari produk baru. Kelima, technology innovation process yang bertujuan menjamin perusahaan domestik (dalam jangka panjang) tidak akan tertinggal. Variabel yang digunakan adalah produktivitas tenaga kerja. CFD cartel-audit mendeteksi adanya kolusi melalui dua tahap. Pertama, dengan memeriksa ada tidaknya kelebihan kapasitas. Jika jumlah perusahaan kurang dari sepuluh dan terdapat kelebihan kapasitas produksi, maka hal tersebut mengindikasikan adanya kolusi. Kedua, dengan cara menganalisis indikasi tersebut. Melakukan pemeriksaan apakah harga yang diterapkan sering berubah, bagaimana tingkat keuntungannya normal atau tidak, kemudian
  24. 24. seberapa besar atau kecilnya perubahan pangsa pasar, dan kurangnya inovasi produk serta tertinggalnya teknologi yang digunakan. Metode tersebut hanya menunjukkan indikasi adanya kolusi dalam suatu pasar, sehingga diperlukan analisa lebih lanjut untuk membuktikan ada tidaknya kolusi. Hal ini dikarenakan hal- hal seperti yang telah dijelaskan diatas, contohnya harga yang sering berubah, tidak hanya disebabkan oleh adanya kolusi tetapi juga bisa disebabkan oleh karena persaingan yang ketat antara perusahaan-perusahaan di dalam pasar. Metode lain untuk mendeteksi kartel yakni metode reaktif dan metode proaktif. Metode reaktif adalah metode yang didasarkan pada kondisi eksternal yang terjadi sebelum otoritas persaingan menyadari isu kartel dan memulai investigasi. Dalam mendeteksi kartel yang dilakukan secara tersembunyi, sangat efektif jika menggunakan informasi orang dalam. Metode lainnya yaitu metode proaktif, yang mana dalam mendeteksi kartel tidak berkaitan dengan peristiwa eksternal. Metode proaktif ini menganalisis pasar, monitoring kegiatan industri, serta pertukaran pengalaman dari otoritas persaingan lainnya. Cara lain untuk mendeteksi ada atau tidaknya kartel adalah dengan menggunakan analisis ekonomi. Secara umum, analisis ekonomi dapat dibagi menjadi dua metodologi, yakni pendekatan struktural dan pendekatan perilaku. Pendekatan struktural meliputi identifikasi pasar dengan karakteristik yang kondusif untuk melakukan tindakan kolusif. Beberapa studi atau literatur ekonomi dapat diidentifikasikan beberapa faktor terkait dengan struktur pasar dan kekuatan pasar yang mendorong atau memfasilitasi terbentuknya perilaku kartel. Faktor-faktor ini dapat dijadikan sebagai indikasi terbentuknya suatu kartel. Sebagai contoh misalnya terbentuknya kartel dalam suatu pasar akan mudah terjadi jika pasar terdiri atas beberapa pelaku usaha, dengan produk yang homogen, dan permintaan yang stabil (A.M. Tri Anggraini, 2010 : 36). Pendekatan lain yaitu pendekatan perilaku, yang lebih menekankan pada sebuah output berupa adanya kemungkinan tindakan koordinatif antar pelaku kartel. Pendekatan ini berfokus pada dampak terhadap pasar atas koordinasi tersebut. Hal-hal yang perlu dicurigai antara lain adalah harga, rabat atau diskon yang sama atau identik diantara pesaing, pergerakan harga yang paralel atau kenaikan harga yang unjustified, atau pemasok yang berbeda menaikkan harga
  25. 25. dengan margin yang sama dalam waktu yang bersamaan. Namun demikian, peningkatan harga secara paralel merupakan petunjuk adanya pasar yang bersaing secara ketat (A.M. Tri Anggraini, 2010 : 37). Dalam hal mengungkap kasus kartel, terdapat dua jenis alat bukti yaitu alat bukti langsung dan alat bukti tidak langsung. Alat bukti langsung adalah alat bukti yang jelas mengidentifikasikan komunikasi membentuk perjanjian, sedangkan alat bukti tidak langsung adalah bukti komunikasi dan bukti ekonomi. Dalam memperoleh alat bukti tersebut, KPPU menggunakan kewenangannya berupa permintaan dokumen, menghadirkan saksi, dan melakukan investigasi ke lapangan. Bila perlu, dilakukan kerjasama dengan pihak berwajib untuk mengatasi hambatan dalam memperoleh alat bukti tersebut. Pada kasus tertentu, KPPU dapat memperoleh bukti melalui perusahaan yang terlibat kartel dengan kompensasi tertentu. Setelah diperoleh bukti yang cukup, langkah selanjutnya adalah melakukan pembuktian apakah kartel tersebut benar terjadi dan dapat dipersalahkan antara para pelaku usaha. Sesuai dengan pasal 11 UU Nomor 5 Tahun 1999 yang bersifat Rule of Reason, maka dalam membuktikan perlu dilakukan pemeriksaan mengenai alasan pelaku usaha melakukan kartel. Penegak hukum persaingan usaha harus memeriksa apakah alasan melakukan kartel tersebut dapat diterima atau tidak. Berdasarkan UU Nomor 5 Tahun 1999, terdapat beberapa macam sanksi yang dapat dikenakan pada pelanggar hukum persaingan usaha yaitu berupa tindakan administratif, pidana pokok, dan pidana tambahan. Larangan yang berkaitan dengan kartel ini hanya berlaku apabila perjanjian kartel tersebut dapat mengakibatkan terjadinya monopoli atau persaingan usaha tidak sehat. Berarti, pendekatan yang digunakan dalam kartel adalah rule of reason. Keunggulan dari rule of reason adalah dapat dengan akurat dari sudut dari sudut efisiensi menetapkan apakah suatu tindakan pelaku usaha menghambat persaingan. Sedangkan kekurangannya, penilaian yang akurat tersebut bisa menimbulkan hasil analisa yang mendatangkan ketidakpastian. Kesulitan penerapan rule of reason antara lain penyelidikan akan memakan waktu yang lama dan memerlukan pengetahuan ekonomi (A.M. Tri Anggraini, 2003 : 20-21). Mengingat sulitnya dalam mengungkap kartel, maka penegak hukum persaingan usaha menggunakan berbagai metode untuk mengungkap adanya kartel. Penegakk hukum persaingan usaha sebaiknya mencari kelemahan dari kartel, salah satunya dengan menggunakan agensi teori karena kartel mempunyai banyak hubungan agensi. Dalam hal ini terdapat dua strategi yaitu
  26. 26. dengan mendapatkan pengakuan dari perusahaan anggota kartel, dan mendapatkan pengakuan dari agen dari perusahaan anggota kartel. Dalam pendeteksian kartel, ada tiga instrumen penting dalam proses pengungkapan kartel secara efektif yaitu indirect evidence, whistle blower, dan leniency program. Pembuktian dengan indirect evidence pada kartel tidak dapat dipakai di Indonesia, apalagi jika pelaku usaha diancam tindak pidana. Whistle blower adalah karyawan pelaku kartel yang mengutamakan penegakan hukum dan mempunyai tanggung jawab untuk melaporkan pada pihak yang berwenang. Sementara leniency program adalah pemberian kekebalan terhadap hukuman bagi perusahaan yang bekerjasama dengan otoritas persaingan usaha mengenai kartel yang sedang berlangsung. Pendeteksian kartel melalui leniency program atau amnesty program diadopsi oleh banyak negara karena terbukti efektif. Suatu program leniency dapat dibagi menjadi dua yaitu program leniency kepada perusahaan dan program leniency untuk individu. Maksud dari program leniency kepada perusahaan adalah jika perusahaan mengakui atau bekerjasama dengan institusi penegak hukum tentang adanya kartel, maka perusahaan mendapat diskon atas denda yang akan diberikan. Sedangkan program leniency untuk individu maksudnya agen yang melaporkan adanya kartel akan diberi hadiah termasuk leniency dari tuntutan pidana, kekebalan dari tanggung jawab pribadi, dan uang insentif yang cukup. Metode-metode yang telah dijelaskan diatas merupakan metode yang digunakan untuk mendeteksi adanya kartel dalam industri. Ada banyak contoh kasus kartel di Indonesia. Salah satu contoh praktik kartel dalam bentuk penetapan harga adalah penerapan fuel surcharge dalam industri penerbangan domestik. Kemudian contoh lain praktik kartel di Indonesia yaitu yang dilakukan oleh para operator jasa telekomunikasi pada tahun 2004 sampai April 2008, dimana dalam perjanjian kerjasama tersebut tarif SMS tidak boleh lebih rendah dari Rp 250, dan tidak boleh lebih rendah dari tarif retail penyedia akses. Dalam penetapan harga tersebut, perusahaan mendapat keuntungan yang berlebih sementara berdampak buruk pada konsumen karena harus dibebankan pada konsumen. Akan tetapi, dampak dari kartel tidak hanya negatif saja. Ada dampak positif dan negatif dari adanya kartel. Untuk dampak positifnya yaitu pelaku usaha memperoleh market power dan membentuk stabilitas di tingkat produksi, harga, dan wilayah. Sedangkan dampak negatifnya yaitu mengakibatkan terjadinya inefisiensi alokasi dan inefisiensi produksi, melemahkan
  27. 27. persaingan, menghambat inovasi, serta merugikan konsumen karena harus membayar lebih tinggi dari harga kompetitif. Oleh karena kartel lebih banyak dampak negatif daripada dampak positifnya, maka kartel perlu diberantas. Untuk itu, perlu upaya untuk meminimalisasi praktik kartel tersebut. Cara yang cukup ampuh untuk meminimalisasi kartel adalah dengan leniency program. Dalam kaitannya dengan perolehan alat bukti dan singkatnya waktu yang dimiliki KPPU untuk menghasilkan putusan, leniency program akan sangat berguna dan memudahkan KPPU untuk mendapatkan bukti berupa informasi atau pengakuan dari anggota kartel. Agar leniency program dapat tercapai, ada dua hal yang harus diperhatikan yaitu substansi regulasi dan faktor mengenaii penerapan leniency program. Dalam implementasi ketentuan leniency program, dibutuhkan penyelarasan pada seluruh tingkat perangkat hukum yang menjadi dasar hukum berlakunya leniency program di Indonesia. Perangkat hukum yang pertama yang harus diselaraskan adalah UU Nomor 5 Tahun 1999. Kemudian dalam penerapannya, leniency program mempunyai faktor-faktor penentu yang tidak akan lepas dari proses implementasinya, sehingga harus diperhatikan. Pertama, adalah faktor resiko. Semakin tinggi resiko yang ditanggung oleh perusahaan kartel dalam bentuk denda yang tinggi, semakin tinggi pula ketertarikan anggota kartel untuk mendapatkan kekebalan dari hukuman dengan mengikuti leniency program. Keuda, faktor politik. Apabila Indonesia ingin menerapkan leniency program, maka dibutuhkan komitmen politik untuk memberantas kartel agar program tersebut berjalan efektif. Ketiga, faktor waktu. Efek dari leniency program dalam meminimalisasi praktik kartel akan terlihat setelah satu tahun program tersebut diterapkan. Keempat, faktor kepastian hukum, yakni mengenai kepastian hukum terhadap keringanan sanksi yang akan mereka dapatkan. Kelima, faktor kerahasiaan. Kerahasiaan identitas pemohon leniency harus dijaga, karena resiko yang mereka pertaruhkan dalam mengungkap kartel adalah kelangsungan perusahaan mereka sendiri. Keenan adalah faktor sosialisasi, karena untuk penerapannya maka program ini harus diketahui dan disebarluaskan ke masyarakat. Kesimpulan Suatu persaingan usaha yang tidak sehat dapat dilihat dari cara pelaku usaha bersaing dengan pelaku usaha lainnya. Contoh persaingan usaha tidak sehat adalah kartel. Kartel adalah
  28. 28. kerjasama antara produsen-produsen produk tertentu yang bertujuan mengawasi produksi, penjualan, dan harga serta untuk melakukan monopoli terhadap komoditas atau industri tertentu. Ada banyak metode yang digunakan untuk mendeteksi adanya kartel dalam suatu industri. Metode pertama yaitu CFD, yang mendeteksi adanya kartel dengan cara memeriksa adanya kelebihan kapasitas dan dengan menganalisis indikasi yang ada tersebut. Metode lain adalah dengan metode reaktif yang didasarkan pada kondisi eksternal sebelum otoritas persaingan menyadari isu kartel dan memulai investigasi, serta metode proaktif yang menganalisis pasar dan monitoring kegiatan industri. Selain metode yang dijelaskan diatas, cara untuk mendeteksi kartel dengan menggunakan analisis ekonomi yang terbagi menjadi pendekatan struktural dan pendekatan perilaku. Pendekatan struktural meliputi identifikasi pasar dengan karakteristik yang kondusif untuk melakukan tindakan kolusif, sedangkan pendekatan perilaku lebih menekankan pada output yang berupa adanya kemungkinan tindakan koordinatif antar pelaku kartel. Dalam mengungkap kasus kartel, perlu adanya alat bukti. Dalam memperoleh bukti tersebut, KPPU menggunakan kewenangannya berupa permintaan dokumen, menghadirkan saksi, dan investigasi ke lapangan. Setelah diperoleh bukti yang cukup, langkah selanjutnya adalah melakukan pembuktian apakah kartel tersebut benar terjadi dan para pelakunya dapat disalahkan, sesuai dengan pasal 11 UU Nomor 5 Tahun 1999 yang bersifat Rule of Reason. Upaya untuk meminimalisasi praktik kartel adalah dengan leniency program. Leniency program adalah keistimewaan bagi pelaku usaha yang terindikasi melakukan kartel, dan syaratnya adalah pelaku usaha tersebut bersedia membuka data dan informasi kepada KPPU mengenai kartel yang dilakukan. DAFTAR PUSTAKA Alfarisi, D.A. (2010). Metode untuk Mendeteksi Kolusi. Jurnal Persaingan Usaha Komisi Pengawas Persaingan Usaha. 3( ), 30-31. Anggraini, A.M.T. (2011). Program Leniency dalam Mengungkap Kartel menurut Hukum Persaingan Usaha. Jurnal Persaingan Usaha. 6 ( ), 114-115.
  29. 29. Hanantijo, Djoko. (2013). Kartel : Persaingan Tidak Sehat. Diperoleh 6 Juni 2015, dari http://jurnal.stia-asmisolo.ac.id/index.php/jmbb/article/view/8/7 Hidayat, Rifqy. (2013). Leniency Program sebagai Upaya Minimalisasi Praktik Kartel dalam Hukum Persaingan Usaha di Indonesia. Skripsi Universitas Brawijaya Malang. KPPU. ( ). Pedoman Kartel. Diperoleh 14 Juni 2015, dari http://www.kppu.go.id/ Utami, A.D. (2014). Tinjauan Yuridis Kartel dalam Penerapan Fuel Surcharge pada Industri Jasa Penerbangan Domestik berdasarkan Undang-Undang Nomor 5 Tahun 1999 tentang Larangan Praktik Monopoli dan Persaingan Usaha Tidak Sehat (Studi Kasus Putusan Mahkamah Agung Nomor 613). Skripsi Universitas Sebelas Maret. Mekanisme Mendeteksi dan Mengungkap Kartel Dalam Hukum Persaingan Posted: 8 June 2011 | Author: MKW | Filed under: Artikel & Makalah | Tags: hukum persaingan,kartel |Comments Off on Mekanisme Mendeteksidan Mengungkap Kartel Dalam Hukum Persaingan Oleh: A.M. Tri Anggraini Download A. PENGANTAR Hambatan dalam perdagangan oleh para pelaku usaha biasanya dilakukan dengan maksud untuk mencegah terjadinya proses persaingan yang wajar,[1] sehingga dapat menimbulkan kerugian yang signifikan dalam kegiatan usaha, terutama bagi para pihak yang berkaitan langsung dengan bidang-bidang usaha bersangkutan.[2] Salah satu upaya untuk mencegah terjadinya hambatan yang bersifat merugikan tersebut adalah melalui pengaturan hukum. Amerika Serikat mengatur pencegahan hambatan perdagangan yang merugikan dalam Section 1 The Sherman Act 1890 yang menyatakan, bahwa “setiap perjanjian, penggabungan dalam bentuk trust atau yang lainnya, atau konspirasi, dalam bentuk hambatan perdagangan antar Negara (Bagian), atau dengan negara asing, harus dinyatakan sebagai ilegal”.[3] Demikian pula negara-negara yang tergabung dalam Pasar Bersama Eropa mengatur melalui Article 81 of the European Community (EC) Treaty, yang melarang segala bentuk ketidak-harmonisan dalam pasar bersama, yakni persekongkolan di antara pelaku usaha yang dapat mempengaruhi perdagangan antar negara anggota dan atau berakibat membatasi persaingan dalam pasar bersama.[4] Salah satu negara yang tergabung dalam Pasar Bersama Eropa, yaitu Jerman juga melarang segala bentuk perjanjian di antara pelaku usaha, baik yang tergabung dalam asosiasi maupun tindakan kerjasama lainnya, yang berakibat membatasi atau merusak persaingan.[5] Undang-undang Nomor 5 Tahun 1999 tentang Larangan Praktek Monopoli dan Persaingan Usaha Tidak Sehat juga mengatur hambatan perdagangan yang bersifat ilegal, meskipun pengaturannya ditetapkan
  30. 30. secara menyebar di berbagai Bagian (Bab) dalam Undang-undang, yakni dalam Bab III mengenai Perjanjian yang Dilarang dan Bab IV mengenai Kegiatan yang Dilarang. Pada hakekatnya terdapat dua jenis hambatan dalam perdagangan, yakni hambatan horisontal dan vertikal. Ketika para pesaing dalam bidang usaha tertentu terlibat dalam perjanjian (kesepakatan) yang mempengaruhi perdagangan di wilayah tertentu, maka tindakan ini disebut dengan hambatan horisontal.[6] Hambatan horisontal diartikan secara luas sebagai suatu perjanjian yang bersifat membatasi dan praktek kerjasama (concerted practices), termasuk perjanjian yang secara langsung atau tidak langsung menetapkan harga atau persyaratan lainnya, seperti perjanjian yang menetapkan pengawasan atas produksi dan distribusi, alokasi (pembagian) kuota atau wilayah atau pertukaran informasi/data mengenai pasar, dan perjanjian menetapkan kerjasama dalam penjualan maupun pembelian secara terorganisasi, atau menciptakan hambatan masuk pasar (entry barriers).[7] Perjanjian yang bersifat membatasi (restrictive agreements) adalah terlarang jika dilakukan antara pelaku usaha privat maupun publik, dengan kata lain bahwa perjanjian tersebut disetujui oleh semua individu, rekanan (partnership), perusahaan yang melakukan kegiatan usaha tertentu dalam hal penjualan barang atau jasa perdagangan berkaitan dengan pelaku usaha. Namun demikian, perjanjian di antara pelaku usaha pengawas (controlling) dan yang diawasi (controlled), misalnya antara perusahaan induk (parent companies) dan anak perusahaan (subsidiary companies), atau antara perusahaan-perusahaan yang terafiliasi bukan termasuk dalam jenis perjanjian ini, karena perjanjian tersebut termasuk kesepakatan antara dua pelaku usaha yang berbeda tingkatannya, atau disebut juga dengan perjanjian vertikal.[8] Hambatan vertikal adalah hambatan perdagangan yang dilakukan oleh para pelaku usaha dari tingkat (level) yang berbeda dalam rangkaian produksi dan distribusi.[9] Secara umum hambatan vertikal adalah hambatan atau pembatasan yang ditetapkan oleh pabrikan (manufacture) atau distributor atas kegiatan usaha dari pengecer.[10] Analisis atas hambatan vertikal terdiri atas dua kategori, pertama, adalah perjanjian yang dilakukan oleh penjual untuk mengontrol faktor-faktor yang berkaitan dengan produk yang akan dijual kembali. Sebagai contoh, misalnya pabrikan hanya mau menjual kepada pengecer yang menyetujui untuk menjual kembali produknya dengan harga tertentu. Dalam hal ini, pabrikan kadangkala juga menentukan kepada jenis pelanggan mana barang tersebut dapat dijual, bahkan menetapkan lokasi penjualan produknya. Akibat langsung dari kategori (jenis) hambatan ini adalah persaingan antara para penjual dalam produk sejenis atau disebut juga intrabrand competition. Kategori yang kedua, adalah meliputi usaha- usaha penjual untuk membatasi pembelian yang dilakukan oleh pembeli atas penjualan produk pesaingnya. Contoh jenis hambatan ini terlihat dari tindakan tying arrangement, di mana seorang penjual hanya akan menjual suatu jenis produk jika pembeli bersedia membeli jenis produk lainnya dari penjual yang sama. Kemungkinan yang lain adalah penjual hanya menjual produknya dengan suatu persyaratan, bahwa pembeli harus membeli seluruh komponen yang dibutuhkan kepada penjual tersebut. Pembatasan seperti ini mengakibatkan persaingan antar brands atau interbrand competition.[11] B. LARANGAN KARTEL DALAM UU NOMOR 5 TAHUN 1999
  31. 31. Istilah kartel terdapat dalam beberapa bahasa seperti “cartel” dalam bahasa Inggris dan kartel dalam bahasa Belanda. “Cartel” disebut juga “syndicate” yaitu suatu kesepakatan (tertulis) antara beberapa perusahaan produsen dan lain-lain yang sejenis untuk mengatur dan mengendalikan berbagai hal, seperti harga, wilayah pemasaran dan sebagainya, dengan tujuan menekan persaingan dan atau persaingan usaha pada pasar yang bersangkutan. dan meraih keuntungan.[12] Kartel kadangkala diartikan secara sempit, namun di sisi lain juga diartikan secara luas. Dalam arti sempit, kartel adalah sekelompok perusahaan yang seharusnya saling bersaing, tetapi mereka justru menyetujui satu sama lain untuk ”menetapkan harga” guna meraih keuntungan monopolistis. Sedangkan dalam pengertian luas, kartel meliputi perjanjian antara para pesaing untuk membagi pasar, mengalokasikan pelanggan, dan menetapkan harga. Jenis kartel yang paling umum terjadi di kalangan penjual adalah perjanjian penetapan harga, perjanjian pembagian wilayah pasar atau pelanggan, dan perjanjian pembatasan output. Sedangkan yang paling sering terjadi di kalangan pembeli adalah perjanjian penetapan harga, perjanjian alokasi wilayah dan big rigging.[13] Para pengusaha sejenis dapat mengadakan kesepakatan untuk menyatukan perilakunya sedemikian rupa, sehingga mereka terhadap konsumen berhadapan sebagai satu kesatuan, yang dampaknya adalah seperti memegang monopoli. Hal yang demikian disebut “kartel ofensif”. Pengaturan persaingan juga bisa diadakan untuk menghindarkan diri dari cara-cara bersaing yang sudah menjurus pada penghancuran diri sendiri, karena sudah menjurus pada perang harga dengan harga yang lebih rendah daripada harga pokoknya. Persaingan sudah terjerumus pada “cut throat competition“. Dalam keadaan yang demikian, semua perusahaan akan merugi, dan akhirnya bangkrut. Kalau pengaturan persaingan di antara perusahaan sejenis dimaksudkan untuk menghindarkan diri dari keadaan yang demikian, namanya adalah “kartel defensif”. Kalau kartelnya defensif, pemerintah justru memberikan kekuatan hukum kepada kartel defensif tersebut, sehingga yang tidak ikut di dalam kesepakatan dipaksa oleh kekuatan undang-undang untuk ikut mematuhi kesepakatan mereka. Adapun yang mendorong pendirian kartel adalah persaingan keras di pasar. Untuk menghindari persaingan fatal ini, anggota kartel setuju menentukan harga bersama, mengatur produksi, bahkan menentukan secara bersama potongan harga, promosi, dan syarat-syarat penjualan lain. Biasanya, harga yang dipasang kartel adalah jauh lebih tinggi daripada harga yang terjadi kalau tidak ada kartel. Adanya kartel juga bisa melindungi perusahaan yang tidak efisien, yang bisa hancur bila tidak masuk kartel. Dengan demikian, ada beberapa persyaratan untuk mendirikan kartel. Pertama, semua produsen besar dalam satu industri masuk menjadi anggota. Ini supaya terdapat kepastian bahwa kartel benar-benar kuat. Kedua, semua anggota harus taat melakukan apa yang diputuskan bersama. Ketiga, jumlah permintaan terhadap produk mereka terus meningkat. Kalau permintaan turun, kartel kurang efektif, karena makin sulit mempertahankan tingkat harga yang berlaku. Keempat, sulit bagi pendatang baru untuk masuk dalam pasar bersangkutan. Kondisi yang menguntungkan kartel meliputi hambatan atau lambannya masuk pasar, termasuk biaya terbuang (sunk cost) dan permintaan yang tidak elastis pada harga bersaing. Biaya tinggi masuk pasar merupakan hambatan jika pendatang baru harus memikul beban lebih tinggi dibanding dengan perserta/ anggota (kartel) yang sudah ada. Rendahnya kecepatan masuk pasar dapat mendorong kartelisasi, walaupun jika hanya mengizinkan pelaku usaha yang ada meraih
  32. 32. keuntungan jangka pendek. Hambatan lain masuk pasar dapat mencakup masalah-masalah biaya dan permintaan, termasuk paten dan perizinan, langkanya sumber daya, dan diferensiasi produk atau kesetiaan konsumen. Kondisi lain yang menguntungkan kartel ialah biaya pelaksanaan dan kebijakan yang rendah – semakin sedikit pelaku usaha peserta, semakin mudah melaksanakannya.[14] Sementara itu, pengaturan tentang larangan kartel di Amerika Serikat diserahkan pada otoritas lembaga persaingan, yang memiliki peranan dalam menjaga dan mempertahankan persaingan usaha yang fair. Peranan utama pengaturan antitrust di Amerika Serikat melalui The Sherman Act bukanlah pada pengawasan perusahaan yang monopolis, melainkan lebih pada transaksi yang bersifat anti kompetitif, seperti perjanjian antara para pesaing untuk menetapkan harga, membatasi output, membagi (wilayah) pasar, atau mengesampingkan pesaing lainnya.[15] Perjanjian jenis ini sering disebut sebagai hambatan perdagangan yang terang-terangan atau langsung (naked restraint), perilaku kartel, atau persekongkolan. Kebanyakan negara yang memandang kartel sebagai pelanggaran persaingan yang paling serius, bahkan di beberapa negara perjanjian kartel dituntut sebagai tindakan kriminal.[16] 1. Kartel dalam pengertian luas Kartel kadangkala didefinisikan secara sempit, namun di sisi lain juga diartikan secara luas. Dalam arti sempit, kartel adalah sekelompok perusahaan yang seharusnya saling bersaing, tetapi mereka justru menyetujui satu sama lain untuk “menetapkan harga” guna meraih keuntungan monopolis.[17] Sedangkan dalam pengertian luas, kartel meliputi perjanjian antara para pesaing untuk membagi pasar, mengalokasikan pelanggan, dan menetapkan harga.[18] Jenis kartel yang paling umum terjadi di kalangan penjual adalah perjanjian penetapan harga, persekongkolan penawaran tender (bid rigging), perjanjian pembagian wilayah (pasar) atau pelanggan, dan perjanjian pembatasan output. Sedangkan yang paling sering terjadi di kalangan pembeli adalah perjanjian penetapan harga, perjanjian alokasi dan bid rigging.[19] Jenis perjanjian horisontal yang dianggap paling merugikan atau bahkan dapat berakibat mematikan persaingan adalah kartel. Terdapat banyak bentuk kartel yang memungkinkan usaha yang bersaing membatasi persaingan melalui kontrak diantaranya yaitu : 1. a. Kartel Harga Pokok (prijskartel) Di dalam kartel harga pokok, anggota-anggota menciptakan peraturan diantara mereka untuk perhitungan kalkulasi harga pokok dan besarnya Iaba. Pada kartel jenis ini ditetapkan harga penjualan bagi para anggota kartel. Benih dari persaingan kerapkali juga datang dari perhitungan Iaba yang akan diperoleh suatu badan usaha. Dengan menyeragamkan tingginya laba, maka persaingan diantara mereka dapat dihindarkan.[20] 1. Kartel Harga Dalam kartel ini ditetapkan harga minimum untuk penjualan barang-barang yang mereka produksi atau perdagangkan. Setiap anggota tidak diperkenankan untuk menjual barang- barangnya dengan harga yang lebih rendah daripada harga yang telah ditetapkan itu. Pada
  33. 33. dasarnya anggota-anggota itu diperbolehkan menjual di atas penetapan harga, akan tetapi atas tanggung jawab sendiri.[21] 1. Kartel Kontingentering Di dalam jenis kartel ini, masing-masing anggota kartel diberikan jatah dalam banyaknya produksi yang diperbolehkan. Biasanya perusahaan yang memproduksi lebih sedikit daripada jatah yang sisanya menurut ketentuan, akan diberi premi hadiah, namun jika melakukan yang sebaliknya maka akan didenda. Maksud dari pengaturan ini adalah untuk mengadakan restriksi yang ketat terhadap banyaknya persediaan barang, sehingga harga barang-barang yang mereka jual dapat dinaikkan. Ambisi kartel kontingentering biasanya untuk mempermainkan jumlah persediaan barang dengan cara menahan dan mengatur ketersediaan barang tetap dalam kekuasaannya.[22] 1. Kartel Kuota Kartel kuota adalah pembagian volume pasar diantara para pesaing usaha. Disini ditetapkan volume produksi dan atau penjualan tertentu atau ditentukan batas maksimal untuk volume produksi dan/atau penjualan yang diperbolehkan, dan kuota tersebut biasanya dijamin oleh pengaturan pasokan atau pembayaran pengimbangan dalam hal volume produksi atau pemasaran yang telah ditetapkan dilewati. Kartel kuota bertujuan untuk menaikkan tingkat harga.[23] 1. Kartel Standart atau Kartel Tipe Kartel standar dan Kartel tipe adalah perjanjian yang dibuat antara pelaku usaha mengenai standart, tipe, jenis atau ukuran tertentu yang harus ditaati. Perjanjian tersebut mengakibatkan pembatasan produksi karena pelaku usaha dihalangi untuk menggunakan standar atau tipe lain. Perjanjian tersebut dengan cara yang khas tidak hanya menghambat persaingan kualitas, melainkan secara tidak langsung mempengaruhi persaingan harga diantara para anggota kartel.[24] 1. Kartel Kondisi Kartel kondisi adalah perjanjian yang dibuat oleh pelaku usaha mengenai standardisasi ketentuan perjanjian, yang tidak berkaitan langsung atau tidak langsung dengan harga, tetapi berkaitan dengan unsur lain dalam perjanjian bersangkutan. Perjanjian tersebut bertujuan untuk menghambat penjualan, oleh karena anggota kartel tidak dimungkinkan untuk membuat perjanjian lain dengan mitra kontrak individu. Setiap kondisi kurang lebih mempengaruhi harga, hal mana dapat terjadi melalui mekanisme pasar, atau dengan memperhatikan pembagian resiko dari segi kalkulasi (tanggung jawab dan jaminan) serta melalui kondisi tambahan yang harus dipenuhi (pengemasan, pengiriman, pelayanan).[25] 1. Kartel Syarat Dalam kartel ini memerlukan penetapan-penetapan di dalam syarat-syarat penjualan misalnya kartel yang menetapkan standar kualitas barang yang dihasilkan atau dijual, dan/atau menetapkan
  34. 34. syarat-syarat pengiriman, apakah ditetapkan loco gudang, Fob, C&F, Cif, embalase atau pembungkusan dan syarat-syarat pengiriman lainnya. Tujuan yang dimaksud oleh para anggota adalah keseragaman diantara para anggota kartel. Keseragaman itu perlu di dalam kebijakan harga, sehingga tidak akan terjadi persaingan diantara mereka.[26] 1. Kartel Laba atau Pool Di dalam kartel anggota kartel biasanya menentukan peraturan yang berhubungan dengan laba yang mereka peroleh. Misalnya bahwa laba kotor harus disentralisasikan pada suatu kas umum kartel, kemudian laba bersih kartel akan dibagikan diantara mereka dengan perbandingan tertentu pula.[27] 1. Kartel Rayon Kartel rayon atau kadang-kadang juga disebut kartel wilayah pemasaran untuk mereka. Penetapan wilayah ini kemudian diikuti oleh penetapan harga untuk masing-masing daerah. Kartel rayon juga menentukan suatu peraturan bahwa setiap anggota tidak diperkenankan menjual barang-barangnya di daerah lain. Dengan ini dapat dicegah persaingan diantara anggota, yang mungkin harga-harga barangnya berlainan.[28] 1. Sindikat Penjualan atau Kantor Sentral Penjualan Di dalam kartel penjualan ditentukan bahwa penjualan hasil produksi dari anggota harus melewati sebuah badan tunggal ialah kantor penjualan pusat. Melalui pemusatan penjualan seperti ini, maka persaingan diantara mereka akan dapat dihindarkan.[29] 2. Penetapan harga Salah satu bentuk kartel yang sering dilakukan oleh para anggotanya adalah penetapan harga (price fixing). Penetapan harga disebut sebagai naked restraint (terang-terangan), jika perjanjian tersebut tidak terjadi pada suatu perusahaan joint venture yang dilakukan oleh peserta (pihak- pihak) dalam kegiatan usaha patungan tersebut.[30] Dalam prakteknya, jarang ditemukan perjanjian yang secara terang-terangan berisi tentang kesepakatan untuk menetapkan harga. Meskipun kadangkala dengan mudah ditemukan bukti-bukti yang menunjukkan adanya perjanjian (express agreement) sejenis itu.[31] Sebaliknya, ketika tidak ada bukti-bukti yang secara langsung menunjukkan adanya perjanjian, maka diperlukan bukti-bukti tidak langsung yang mellingkupi terjadinya perjanjian, seperti persekongkolan untuk menentukan harga atau non harga.[32] Guna mengantisipasi terjadinya perjanjian penetapan harga, di bawah ini terdapat karakteristik pasar yang mendukung terwujudnya price fixing:[33] 1. a. Konsentrasi Pasar (Market Concentration); Adanya (hanya) sejumlah kecil perusahaan sejenis yang beroperasi di pasar akan mempermudah terbentuknya kesepakatan di antara mereka. Asumsi ini didasarkan pada dua alasan, pertama,
  35. 35. bahwa perusahaan-perusahaan tersebut harus melakukan pertemuan secara rahasia dan mengkomunikasikan gagasan mereka satu sama lain. Sebaliknya, semakin besar jumlah peserta kartel, akan semakin sulit melakukan pertemuan rahasia, atau dengan kata lain, lebih mudah untuk mendeteksi pertemuan rahasia yang terdiri dari banyak jumlah anggota. Alasan yang kedua, adalah bahwa berangkat dari perbedaan kondisi anggota kartel, maka akan lebih mudah menyeragamkan harga jika kartel hanya diikuti beberapa anggota saja. Sebagai contoh perkara di atas adalah penetapan harga oleh pelaku usaha angkutan laut khusus barang (kargo) untuk trayek Jakarta-Pontianak-Jakarta, yang melibatkan empat (4) perusahaan, yakni PT Perusahaan Pelayaran Nusantara Panurjwan, PT Pelayaran Tempuran Emas, Tbk., PT Tanto Intim Line, dan PT Perusahaan Pelayaran Wahana Barunakhatulistiwa. Perkara bermula dari adanya perang tarif pada trayek Jakarta-Pontianak hingga mencapai Rp.800.000,- per-Teus (twentieth equivalent units), di mana tingkat harga tersebut secara ekonomi tidak lagi dapat menutupi kegiatan operasionalnya. Guna mengatasi hal ini, INSA berinisiatif mengadakan pertemuan dengan empat perusahaan pelayaran yang beroperasi pada trayek tersebut. Tujuan pertemuan di antara mereka adalah untuk melakukan penyesuaian tarif secara transparan dalam hal biaya produksi, struktur bisnis, dan lain-lain, untuk kemudian dituangkan dalam bentuk kesepakatan tarif yang mengikat para pihak. Tarif uang tambang petikemas dari Jakarta ke Pontianak yang disepakati bersama adalah sebesar Rp. 1.600.000,- per- Teus. Dalam perjanjian tersebut juga diatur ketentuan mengenai sanksi apabila melanggar kesepakatan, salah satunya adalah tidak diberikannya pelayanan operasional di pelabuhan. Kesepakatan ini dibuat untuk jangka waktu tiga bulan, dan dapat diadakan evaluasi serta dapat diperpanjang kembali. Berkaitan dengan adanya kesepakatan tersebut, maka dalam Putusan Perkara Inisiatif Nomor 02/KPPU-I/2003, KPPU menyatakan pembatalan perjanjian tersebut. Perjanjian yang dituangkan dalam bentuk Kesepakatan Bersama Tarif Uang Tambang Peti Kemas Jakarta- Pontianak-Jakarta, ditanda-tangani oleh empat perusahaan pelayaran, INSA, dan Direktur Lalu Lintas dan Angkutan Laut sebagai pihak regulator/fasilitator, dianggap bertentangan dengan Pasal 5 ayat (1) Undang-undang Nomor 5 Tahun 1999. 1. b. Hambatan Masuk (Barriers to Entry); Hambatan masuk (pasar) adalah beberapa faktor di pasar yang membuat “biaya” melakukan kegiatan bisnis serupa bagi pelaku usaha baru (new entrant) menjadi lebih tinggi dibandingkan biaya yang dibebankan terhadap perusahaan yang telah eksis sebelumnya. Hambatan masuk yang tinggi merupakan upaya esensial bagi kartel yang efektif, karena ketika pasar kartel memperoleh profit yang tinggi, hal ini akan menjadi daya tarik bagi pelaku usaha baru (new entrant) untuk masuk pasar yang sama. Jika dalam suatu pasar kartel yang menetapkan harga tinggi “kebanjiran” perusahaan-perusahaan baru yang masuk pasar, maka kartel tersebut tidak dapat beroperasi dengan baik, dan pada akhirnya berakibat pada berakhirnya kartel. Hambatan masuk tersebut meliputi biaya-biaya permodalan yang harus dibayar oleh pelaku usaha baru lebih tinggi daripada perusahaan yang telah ada. Hambatan tersebut juga dapat berupa persyaratan pemberian lisensi oleh pemerintah yang sulit atau tidak mungkin dilaksanakan bagi pelaku usaha baru. 1. c. Metode Penjualan (Sales Methods);
  36. 36. Metode penjualan yang paling kondusif terwujudnya perjanjian penetapan harga adalah dalam suatu pelelangan, di mana pihak penjual membuka harga melalui lelang, dan para anggota kartel menanggapi dengan harga tertentu yang telah disepakati sebelumnya di antara mereka. Mereka juga akan menyepakati dan menentukan pihak mana yang akan memenangkan tender. Dalam pasar demikian, jika salah seorang anggota mengingkari kesepakatan tersebut, maka akan segera diketahui oleh anggota lainnya. 1. d. Homogenitas Produk (Product Homogeneity); Adanya kesamaan produk mempermudah bekerjanya suatu kartel harga, terutama bagi bidang- bidang usaha yang memiliki karakteristik unik. Namun pada akhirnya konsumen akan menyangsikan produk yang mereka beli, karena adanya keseragaman harga yang ditetapkan oleh pelaku usaha. Sebaliknya, heterogenitas produk akan membuat konsumen mempunyai pilihan atas varian produk yang ditawarkan, sehingga pada akhirnya mempersulit terjadinya kartel harga. Seperti yang terjadi dalam penetapan tarif taksi di wilayah DKI Jakarta melalui SK Gubernur, yang berakhir pada munculnya dua macam tarif yakni tari lama dan tarif baru dengan masing- masing kondisi layanan jasanya. Dalam hal ini, konsumen mempunyai pilihan untuk menentukan apakah akan menggunakan jasa taksi tarif lama atau tarif yang baru. 1. e. Adanya Sarana Kerjasama (Facilitating Devices); Bekerjanya suatu penetapan harga dapat secara efektif berjalan jika terdapat sarana untuk melakukan tindakan kerjasama, misalnya standarisasi produk, integrasi vertikal dan pengaturan harga penjualan kembali, adanya pengumuman harga penjualan (implisit maupun eksplisit), serta pengiriman pola harga dasar. Kegiatan seperti ini mudah dilakukan jika para pengusaha tergabung dalam satu asosiasi dagang, seperti yang terjadi pada asosiasi semen, elektronik, bahkan industri makanan yang menguasai jenis makanan dari tingkat produksi sampai dengan pemasarannya. Salah satu contoh perkara penetapan harga yang didukung oleh sarana kerjasama dalam asosiasi adalah Putusan Perkara Nomor 05/KPPU-I/2003 tentang Penetapan Harga Tarif Bus Kota Patas AC. Dugaan penetapan harga ditujukan pada penyelenggara angkutan umum, yakni PT Steady Safe, Tbk., PT Mayasari Bakti, Perum PPD, PT Bianglala Metropolitan, PT Pahala Kencana, dan PT AJA Putra. Dugaan berawal dari kesepakatan di antara pengusaha angkutan jalan raya yang tergabung dalam Organda, untuk menaikkan tarif angkutan Bus Kota Patas AC sebesar Rp. 3.300, dengan menerbitkan Surat Keputusan Nomor Skep-115/DPD/IX/2001 tentang Penyesuaian Tarif Angkutan Umum Bus Kota Patas AC di Wilayah DKI Jakarta. Berdasarkan surat ini, mereka yang tergabung dalam asosiasi, yakni DPD Organda DKI Jakarta, kemudian mengajukan surat kepada Gubernur Propinsi DKI Jakarta untuk konsultansi tarif Bus Kota Patas AC. Sesuai dengan permohonan tersebut, maka Gubernur mengeluarkan Surat Nomor 2640/- 1.811.33 tanggal 4 September 2001 mengenai Penyesuaian Tarif Angkutan, dari Rp. 2.500,- menjadi Rp. 3.300,-. Alasan yang digunakan oleh para pengusaha angkutan tersebut antara lain adalah meningkatnya harga bahan bakar dan spare parts, sehingga mereka menganggap bahwa tarif yang berlaku saat ini terlalu rendah atau di bawah biaya pokok angkutan. Oleh karena itu, mereka sepakat untuk
  37. 37. menaikkan tarif secara seragam, meskipun terdapat beberapa pengusaha angkutan yang hanya memiliki sedikit armada bus, mengaku tidak memiliki kekuatan untuk menentukan besarnya tarif angkutan tersebut, sehingga hanya mengikuti saja kesepakatan di antara pihak penentu. Kesepakatan mengenai penyeragaman tarif ini diakui beberapa penyelenggara angkutan sebagai bertentangan dengan jiwa persaingan, karena seharusnya yang berhak menentukan besarnya tarif angkutan adalah para penyelenggara, disesuaikan dengan biaya produksi masing-masing operator bus kota. Berdasarkan bukti-bukti dan pengakuan para pengusaha dan saksi-saksi, maka Komisi Pengawas Persaingan Usaha memutuskan bahwa kesepakatan di antara para penyelenggara angkutan Bus Kota tersebut di atas melanggar Pasal 5 Undang-undang Nomor 5 Tahun 1999, dan menetapkan pembatalan kesepakatan penyesuaian tarif bus kota Patas AC dari Rp. 2.500,- menjadi Rp. 3.300,- per-penumpang. C. MENDETEKSI DAN MEMBUKTIKAN KARTEL DALAM HUKUM PERSAINGAN Hal yang paling penting guna mengungkap adanya kartel adalah proses mendeteksi dan membuktikan kartel, karena kecermatan penggunaan metode dalam kedua proses tersebut menentukan berhasil-tidaknya penemuan atas suatu kartel. 1. 1. Pendeteksian terhadap adanya Kartel Deteksi terhadap kartel merupakan langkah awal dalam proses penegakan hukum. Dalam hal ini diperlukan penentuan pimpinan (aktor utama) atas tindakan kartel, karena tanpa mengetahui adanya pelaku utama, sulit melakukan investigasi atas suatu kartel. Namun demikian, pendeteksian atas adanya pelaku utama kartel bukanlah merupakan alat bukti yang cukup untuk menggugat suatu kartel. Guna mendeteksi suatu kartel, paling tidak harus memenuhi prosedur berikut ini: 1. Deteksi atas pelaku utama kartel; 2. Mengumpulkan alat bukti tambahan (investigasi atas fakta); 3. Penilaian hukum atas fakta; 4. Keputusan atas lanjut atau tidak lanjutnya penyelidikan atas kartel; 5. Penanganan perkara terhadap kartel.*) Penjelasan di atas menunjukkan, bahwa pencegahan yang paling ampuh atas suatu kartel adalah mendeteksi perilaku kartel secara efektif serta menjelaskan konsekuensi kepada pihak terkait jika terdapat tindakan kartel. Karena itu, pertama, harus terdapat ancaman serius dari lembaga pengawas persaingan bagi perusahaan yang tertangkap melakukan kartel. Kedua, pelaku-pelaku kartel harus dibebani sanksi. Adanya konsekuensi yang jelas atas suatu kartel paling tidak bermanfaat atas dua hal, yakni pertama, mencegah kartel yang terkonstruksi; kedua, memperkuat efektivitas beberapa metode mendeteksi suatu kartel. Dalam mendeteksi kartel diperlukan petunjuk dan informasi atas pelopor dalam kartel. Namun demikian, tanpa pengetahuan yang cukup tentang elemen-elemen kunci atas kartel, yakni kemungkinan-kemungkinan cara tentang bagaimana implementasi tindakan kartel, serta dampak
  38. 38. negatif kartel terhadap persaingan dan kesejahteraan konsumen. Hal ini merupakan langkah yang sangat sulit untuk menemukan petunjuk atas tindakan kartel. Dalam hal ini, adalah suatu keharusan dalam mendeteksi kartel, bahwa seseorang harus mengetahui tindakan apa yang akan dicari dan bersikap hati-hati dalam menentukan perilaku mana yang dianggap illegal. Sikap dan tindakan inilah yang seharusnya dimiliki dan dilakukan oleh otoritas persaingan. Hal tersebut di atas selain dipahami oleh otoritas persaingan, juga dimengerti oleh pelaku usaha, konsumen, dan stake holders lain yang berpartisipasi dalam transaksi ekonomi. Secara umum, ketentuan ini sangat berguna sebagai informasi terhadap otoritas persaingan dalam proses mendeteksi, sehingga pihak-pihak terkait dapat menggugat atau paling tidak “meniupkan peluit” (blow a whistle) tentang tindakan yang dicurigai sebagai kartel. Hal yang paling penting untuk dipahami adalah bahwa pada hakekatnya kartel berdampak negatif terhadap kesejahteraan konsumen, sehingga yang terpenting adalah jika kartel dapat dideteksi dan digugat. Di samping itu, setiap orang dapat melaporkan, atau “meniupkan peluit” atas adanya tindakan kartel terhadap otoritas persaingan. Apabila tidak terdapat pemahaman dan pengetahuan dalam mendeteksi kartel, juga tidak terdapat edukasi dan cara penanganan perkara yang tepat (secara internal), serta tidak terdapat advokasi yang mencukupi terhadap stake holders (secara eksternal), maka tidak akan tercipta suatu awareness atas tindakan kartel. Bahkan, tindakan seperti penetapan harga atau pembagian pasar akan menjadi praktek yang biasa dilakukan, yang pada akhirnya menjadi dilegitimasikan. Jika hal ini terjadi, akan memakan banyak waktu untuk mengubah perilaku umum (yang dilegitimasi) atas kartel illegal. Guna mencapai efektiitas awareness atas kartel, otoritas persaingan dapat melakukan langkah- langkah berikut: 1. Mempublikasikan putusan-putusan (baik dalam website maupun majalah) dan informasi yang relevan dengan kartel, mencakup pula press releases; 2. Membujuk warganegara, pelaku usaha pesaing, dan konsumen untuk melaporkan tindakan yang dicurigai kartel kepada otoritas persaingan; 3. Berpartisipasi (sebagai pembicara) dalam konferensi dan seminar yang diorganisasikan oleh industry dan sektor tertentu guna mempresentasikan tugas otoritas persaingan; 4. Melakukan pertemuan berkala dengan media. Biasanya tindakan kartel dilakukan secara tertutup dan bersifat rahasia, sehingga deteksi terhadap kartel bukanlah pekerjaan yang mudah. Dalam hal ini, terdapat beberapa metode untuk mendeteksi penemuan atas tindakan kartel. Namun tampaknya tergantung juga dari pengalaman masing-masing Negara, dimana terdapat tidak hanya satu pendekatan yang dapat digunakan untuk menangani kartel dengan kondisi yang variatif. Artinya, bahwa otoritas persaingan dapat menggunakan berbagai cara yang efektif dalam melakukan investigasi untuk mendeteksi kartel, yang tidak hanya tergantung pada satu metode pendakatan saja. Beberapa pendekatan dapat bersifat saling melengkapi satu sama lain, dan efektivitas dari pendekatan adalah tergantung dari lebih-kurangnya kredibilitas dan komitmen otoritas persaingan dalam penggunaan metode tersebut. Secara umum, otoritas persaingan menggunakan
  39. 39. kombinasi teknik dan alat (instrument) untuk mengatur strategi yang tinggi untuk mendeteksi kartel. Sebaiknya, strategi ini dimuat dalam aturan hukum yang mendasari kegiatan pengawasan oleh otoritas persaingan di masing-masing Negara. Penting untuk diperhatikan, bahwa ruang lingkup tugas dan fungsi otoritas persaingan akan mengalami perubahan yang sangat dinamis mengikuti perkembangan dinamika ekonomi dan dunia usaha. Oleh karena itu, pelaku usaha perlu mengantisipasi perkembangan teknik yang digunakan otoritas persaingan untuk mendeteksi kartel. Dengan kata lain, strategi yang digunakan otoritas persaingan dalam mendeteksi kartel harus senantiasa dikembangkan, dengan cara mengubah kebijakan penegakan dengan menyesuaikan perubahan dan perkembangan di dunia usaha. Secara umum, terdapat dua (2) metode pendekatan untuk mendeteksi kartel, yakni Metode Reaktif dan Metode Proaktif. Metode Reaktif adalah metode yang didasarkan pada beberapa kondisi eksternal yang terjadi sebelum otoritas persaingan menyadari beberapa kemungkinan atas issue kartel dan memulai suatu investigasi. Dalam hal terdapat kartel yang dilakukan secara tersembunyi, maka sangat efektif jika menggunakan informasi orang dalam (inside information) untuk mendeteksi kartel. Informasi orang dalam dapat berasal dari perusahaan (pelaku kartel) atau para individu yang mengetahui kartel tersebut, kemudian melaporkannya kepada otoritas persaingan. Metode lainnya adalah Metode Proaktif, yakni metode pendekatan yang diinisiasi oleh otoritas persaingan untuk mendeteksi kartel, dan tidak berkaitan dengan peristiwa eksternal. Adapun bentuk penggunaan Metode Proaktif adalah analisis/studi tentang ekonomi atau analisis/studi tentang pasar, penelusuran melalui media, monitoring kegiatan industri atau sektor tertentu, serta pertukaran pengalaman maupun best practices dari otoritas persaingan lainnya. Terdapat berbagai alasan otoritas persaingan dalam menggunakan Metode Proaktif. Alasan yang paling penting adalah bahwa kedudukan dan fungsi otoritas persaingan yang independen, tidak tergantung pada kondisi atau peristiwa eksternal, melainkan sangat mengatur dan terlibat dalam proses deteksi. Bahkan dalam hal otoritas persaingan kekurangan atau bahkan kehilangan informasi (inside information), yang berkaitan dengan kartel, maka deteksi atas kartel masih tetap dapat dilanjutkan. Metode Proaktif dapat menjadi pelengkap dari metode Reaktif, seperti misalnya mendorong para pihak baik secara individual maupun perusahaan untuk bertindak sebagai whistle blower atau bahkan untuk menerapkan leniency. Peraturan Komisi Nomor 4 Tahun 2010 tentang Pedoman Pelaksanaan Pasal 11 tentang Kartel berdasarkan UU Nomor 5 Tahun 1999 tentang Larangan Praktek Monopoli dan Persaingan Usaha Tidak Sehat (Pedoman tentang Kartel) juga memberikan petunjuk tentang indikator awal dalam mengidentifikasi kartel, baik dari sisi perilaku (conduct) maupun structural (structure).[34] Dari aspek perilaku, indikator yang mudah dilakukan deteksi adalah adanya transparansi dan kemudahan dalam melakukan pertukaran informasi diantara anggota kartel, yang biasanya hal ini diakomodasi dalam asosiasi dagang. Peran asosiasi akan menjadi penting ketika terdapat informasi data produksi dan harga jual yang dikirimkan ke asosiasi secara periodik, sebagai sarana pengendalian kepatuhan terhadap kesepakatan kartel.
  40. 40. Petunjuk lain dari aspek perilaku adalah pengaturan harga dalam suatu industri, misalnya one price policy atau price parallelism dimana kesamaan tingkat dan/atau pergerakan harga di beberapa daerah akan menjadi alat monitoring yang efektif antar anggota atas kesepakatan kartel. Pada umumnya harga yang ditetapkan oleh para anggota kartel adalah jauh di atas harga wajar, dan guna mengetahui seberapa besar tingkat kewajaran harga produk tertentu, perlu dilakukan beberapa metode pendekatan atas harga (benchmarking price). Hal lain yang perlu diwaspadai dalam hal kebijakan harga dalam perilaku kartel adalah pembatasan pasokan produk, yang dimaksudkan untuk menahan harga agar tetap jauh di atas harga persaingan. Para anggota secara sengaja tidak memproduksi barang secara optimal, sehingga akan terjadi kelangkaan yang mengakibatkan harga eksesif, yang pada akhirnya konsumenlah yang dirugikan. 1. 2. Pembuktian Unsur-unsur dalam Kartel Pedoman tentang Kartel mencoba memberikan petunjuk pelaksanaan membuktikan dan menentukan unsur-unsur adanya kartel.[35] Pasal 11 UU Nomor 5 Tahun 1999 mengharuskan KPPU membuktikan beberapa unsur seperti Pelaku Usaha, perjanjian, pelaku usaha pesaing, bermaksud mempengaruhi harga, mengatur produksi dan/atau pemasaran barang dan/atau jasa, dapat mengakibatkan terjadinya praktek monopoli, dan dapat mengakibatkan persaingan usaha tidak sehat. Dari ketentuan tersebut yang menyatakan adanya dampak terhadap persaingan, dapat dikatakan bahwa Undang-undang mengamanatkan penggunaan metode pendekatan Rule of Reason. Hukum Persaingan mengenal dua pendekatan hukum, per se illegal dan rule of reason. Pendekatan per se illegal dan rule of reason adalah metode yang digunakan untuk menilai suatu tindakan tertentu pelaku bisnis yang dianggap melanggar Undang-undang Antimonopoli.[36] Pendekatan rule of reason merupakan suatu pendekatan yang digunakan oleh lembaga otoritas persaingan untuk membuat evaluasi mengenai akibat perjanjian atau kegiatan usaha tertentu, guna menentukan apakah suatu perjanjian atau kegiatan tersebut bersifat menghambat atau mendukung persaingan. Sebaliknya, pendekatan per se illegal adalah menyatakan setiap perjanjian atau kegiatan usaha tertentu sebagai ilegal, tanpa pembuktian lebih lanjut atas dampak yang ditimbulkan dari perjanjian atau kegiatan usaha tersebut.[37] Unsur pertama yang harus dibuktikan adalah pelaku usaha, yang berdasarkan Pasal 1 angka 5 UU Nomor 5 Taun 1999 didefinisikan sebagai “setiap orang perorangan atau badan usaha, baik yang berbentuk badan hukum atau bukan badan hukum yang didirikan dan berkedudukan atau melakukan kegiatan dalam wilayah hukum Negara Republik Indonesia, baik sendiri maupun bersama-sama melalui perjanjian, menyelenggarakan berbagai kegiatan usaha dalam bidang ekonomi”. Untuk kasus dugaan kartel, pelaku usaha yang terkait dalam kartel biasanya lebih dari dua pelaku, bahkan tidak jarang terjadi dalam asosiasi-asosiasi dagang dengan cara saling melakukan pertukaran informasi di bidang harga, pasokan produk maupun pembagian wilayah. Unsur perjanjian merupakan hal yang signifikan untuk dibuktikan, karena pada hakekatnya kartel merupakan salah satu bentuk perjanjian yang dilarang dalam UU Nomor 5/1999. Namun mengingat pengertian Perjanjian dalam Pasal 1 angka 7 UU Nomor 5/1999 yang antara lain
  41. 41. menyatakan bahwa bentuk perjanjian meliputi baik tertulis maupun tidak tertulis, maka KPPU berusaha keras membuktikan adanya kartel yang umumnya tidak menemukan perjanjian tertulis. Pembuktian perjanjian tidak tertulis dapat dilakukan melalui bukti kesepakatan yang tertuang dalam agenda rapat dalam bentuk catatan-catatan (minutes) maupun notulen. Dalam hal ini, andaikanpun terdapat perjanjian tertulis, seringkali KPPU mengalami kesulitan memperoleh data tersebut. Kesulitan mendapatkan bukti adanya perjanjian disebabkan beberapa hal, antara lain pelaku usaha tidak kooperatif dan menolak memberikan data; di sisi lain ketiadaan kewenangan KPPU untuk menggeledah dan menyita dokumen yang diperlukan sebagai pembuktian. Unsur pelaku usaha pesaingnya adalah pelaku usaha dalam Pasar Bersangkutan, dimana konsep dan pengertian Pasar Bersangkutan diatur berdasarkan Peraturan Komisi Nomor 3 Tahun 2009 mengenai Pedoman Pasal 1 angka 10 tentang Pasar Bersangkutan. Perilaku para anggota kartel untuk mempengaruhi harga merupakan salah satu unsur penting yang dijadikan indikasi awal adanya kartel. Hal ini mengingat tujuan akhir pembentukan kartel adalah maksimalisasi profit dengan menetapkan harga eksesif melalui berbagai cara, misalnya membatasi kapasitas produksi dan pasokan barang sehingga harga tetap tertahan di level yang supra kompetitif. Unsur lain yang perlu dibuktikan adalah mengatur produksi dan/atau pemasaran barang dan/atau jasa. Pengaturan produksi diartikan sebagai menentukan jumlah produksi baik bagi anggota kartel keseluruhan maupun bagi setiap anggota. Pengaturan ini bisa lebih kecil dan lebih besar dari kapasitas produksi perusahaan atau permintaan barang dan/atau jasa yang bersangkutan. Sedangkan pengertian mengatur pemasaran berarti mengatur jumlah yang akan dijual dan atau wilayah mana para anggota menjual produksinya.[38] Unsur yang terakhir adalah unsur dapat mengakibatkan terjadinya praktek monopoli, yang diartikan sebagai pemusatan kekuatan ekonomi oleh satu atau lebih pelaku usaha yang mengakibatkan dikuasainya produksi dan atau pemasaran barang atau jasa tertentu sehingga menimbulkan persaingan usaha tidak sehat.[39] Sementara unsur dapat mengakibatkan persaingan usaha tidak sehat adalah persaingan antar pelaku usaha dalam menjalankan kegiatan produksi dan atau pemasaran barang atau jasa dengan cara tidak jujur. Pembuktian terhadap 2 (dua) unsur dampak yang terakhir ini seringkali menimbulkan kesulitan otoritas persaingan, karena Undang-undang mendefinisikannya secara luas. Dikaitkan dengan tujuan pembentukannya, maka salah satu tujuan dibentuknya UU Nomor 5/1999 adalah kesejahteraan konsumen. Oleh karena itu, KPPU mengartikan unsur dampak sebagai adanya kerugian yang diderita konsumen. Polemik yang muncul di masyarakat tentang pembuktian dan pengungkapan kartel ini adalah adanya perdebatan istilah direct dan indirect evidence. Sampai saat ini belum terdapat tulisan yang komprehensif yang dapat menjelaskan mengenai dua jenis dan istilah alat bukti tersebut dikaitkan dengan system pembuktian dalam peraturan perundang-undangan di Indonesia. Adapun alat bukti yang diatur dalam Pasal 42 UU Nomor 5/1999 meliputi keterangan saksi, keterangan ahli, surat dan/atau dokumen, petunjuk, dan keterangan pelaku usaha.

