[PDF] Against the Beast (Terraunum Origins #0.5)

Read Against the Beast (Terraunum Origins #0.5) Ebook Online

Author : R.J. Batla

Language : English

Link Download : https://cuuulesdesyuo.blogspot.com/?book=1541114973



Librarian's Note: An alternate cover for this ISBN can be found hereRoyn Crowell is a highly trained Ranger, those gifted with special Quantum Powers. His first assignment is going less than ideal, stranded on the West Side of the Breaks with a commanding officer that hates him and unwilling to let him to use his gifts. Talk of demons finally forces the captain's hand, and sends Royn on his first mission. Unfortunately he comes face to face with the most feared creature in Terraunum. With the situation getting worse by the minute, can Royn find a way to defeat the monsters, or will his death mark the first in a long line and threaten all humans on Terraunum? The first novella in the Terranum Origins series, chronicling the characters from FIRE EYES AWAKENED, first book in the Marvels of Terraunum series coming out in 2017.

