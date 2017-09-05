THE PERSONAL BANK ACCOUNT
WHAT IS THE PERSONAL BANK ACCOUNT (PBA)? • How you feel about yourself is like an emotional bank account. • Just like a sa...
DEPOSITS Keep promises to yourself Do small acts of kindness Be gentle with yourself Be honest Renew Yourself Tap in...
WITHDRAWALS Break promises to yourself Keep to yourself Beat yourself up You are not honest Wear yourself out Neglec...
LET’S LEARN MORE ABOUT EACH DEPOSIT
KEEP PROMISES •Do what you say you are going to do! • Get up when I set my alarm to get up early • Do my homework at 4:30 ...
DO SMALL ACTS OF KINDNESS •Do something for someone else • Write a thank you note • Say hello to someone lonely
BE GENTLE WITH YOURSELF •Don’t put yourself down • Forgive yourself when you mess up • Laugh at the stupid things that you...
BE HONEST •Give the complete story, the truth • Don’t try to be someone you are not • Don’t steal- find a wallet, turn it ...
RENEW YOURSELF •Take time for yourself • Dance, • Play an instrument • Take a walk • Exercise • Find a place to be alone
TAP INTO YOUR TALENTS •Find a special interest or a hobby • Sports • Dancing • Crafts • Reading, writing
HEALTHY PBA Resist peer pressure Not overly concerned with being popular Life is a positive experience You trust yours...
POOR PBA Cave to peer pressure Wrestle with feelings of depression Care too much about what others think Act arrogant ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

The Personal Bank Account

68 views

Published on

PBA

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
68
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
2
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

The Personal Bank Account

  1. 1. THE PERSONAL BANK ACCOUNT
  2. 2. WHAT IS THE PERSONAL BANK ACCOUNT (PBA)? • How you feel about yourself is like an emotional bank account. • Just like a savings or checking account you can make deposits and withdrawals. • In a real bank account the deposits/withdrawals are money. • (deposits= money you put in / withdrawals= money you take out) • In personal bank account the deposits/withdrawals are emotions. • (Deposits= good things you say and do for yourself / withdrawals= good things you say and do for yourself )
  3. 3. DEPOSITS Keep promises to yourself Do small acts of kindness Be gentle with yourself Be honest Renew Yourself Tap into your talents
  4. 4. WITHDRAWALS Break promises to yourself Keep to yourself Beat yourself up You are not honest Wear yourself out Neglect your talents
  5. 5. LET’S LEARN MORE ABOUT EACH DEPOSIT
  6. 6. KEEP PROMISES •Do what you say you are going to do! • Get up when I set my alarm to get up early • Do my homework at 4:30 like I planned • Go to bed early
  7. 7. DO SMALL ACTS OF KINDNESS •Do something for someone else • Write a thank you note • Say hello to someone lonely
  8. 8. BE GENTLE WITH YOURSELF •Don’t put yourself down • Forgive yourself when you mess up • Laugh at the stupid things that you do
  9. 9. BE HONEST •Give the complete story, the truth • Don’t try to be someone you are not • Don’t steal- find a wallet, turn it in! • Tell the truth • Don’t cheat
  10. 10. RENEW YOURSELF •Take time for yourself • Dance, • Play an instrument • Take a walk • Exercise • Find a place to be alone
  11. 11. TAP INTO YOUR TALENTS •Find a special interest or a hobby • Sports • Dancing • Crafts • Reading, writing
  12. 12. HEALTHY PBA Resist peer pressure Not overly concerned with being popular Life is a positive experience You trust yourself Goal Driven Happy for others success
  13. 13. POOR PBA Cave to peer pressure Wrestle with feelings of depression Care too much about what others think Act arrogant Drugs, gangs, violence Jealous of others success

×