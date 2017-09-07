In today’s real-time enterprise where we all must do more with less, the operations team is sometimes forced to take shortcuts. Forgetting to manually apply security controls is often one of the first tasks to fall by the wayside. VMs that are put in production, lacking adequate protection, leave high-risk vulnerabilities open for exploitation. Learn how building-in security automation with VMware NSX and Trend Micro Deep Security provides visibility, assesses risk, and applies the right protection. Once in operation, using the adapter for vRealize Operations, the security events become visible next to the operational events, providing a holistic view of the environment. This will be illustrated through the case study of a leading manufacturing company, Plexus Corporation, who will also share their NSX journey.



This was one of Trend Micro's sessions presented at VMworld 2017.