Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PHYSICAL PROPERTIES OF DENTAL MATERIALS Dr. Kriti Trehan MDS 1ST Year
CONTENTS  Introduction  Structure of Matter  Adhesion and bonding  Concept of stress and strain  Rheology  Structura...
INTRODUCTION  Physical properties are based on the laws of mechanics, optics, thermodynamics, elasticity, magnetism, radi...
STRUCTURE OF MATTER  All matter is composed of indivisible particles called atoms.  An atom consists of a nucleus surrou...
 Two or more atoms can form an electrically neutral entity called a molecule.  Attraction between atoms and between mole...
INTERATOMIC BONDS  There are different types of forces holding these atoms and molecules together.  Primary bonds and se...
Primary atomic bonds also called chemical bonds, may be of three different types: (1) ionic (2) covalent and (3) metallic.
 The free electrons give the metal its characteristically high thermal and electrical conductivity.  These electrons abs...
SECONDARY BONDS  In contrast with primary bonds, secondary bonds do not share electrons. Instead, charge variations among...
Hydrogen Bond  The hydrogen bond is a special case of dipole attraction of polar compounds.  Attached to the oxygen atom...
ARRANGEMENT OF ATOMS Crystalline  There are 14 possible lattice types. A space lattice can be defined as any arrangement ...
oIt is characterized by axes that are all of equal length and meet at 90-degree angles. o Each sphere represents the posit...
 Most metals used in dentistry belong to the cubic system.  For example, iron at room temperature has an atom at each co...
NONCRYSTALLINE STRUCTURE  Glass is a typical noncrystalline solid of SiO2 because its atoms tend to be arranged in non-re...
INTERATOMIC BOND DISTANCE AND THERMAL ENERGY  Between any two atoms, there are forces of attraction drawing them together...
 The interatomic distance at equilibrium represents the distance between the centers of the two adjacent atoms.
 Bonding Energy-.  Amount of energy that has to be supplied to separate the two atoms .  Energy is defined as the produ...
Thermal Energy  The atoms in a crystal at temperatures above absolute zero are in a constant state of vibration, and the ...
ADHESION AND BONDING  When the molecules of one substrate adhere or are attracted to molecules of the other substrate, th...
SURFACE AND SURFACE ENERGY  Solids or liquids are made up of a finite number of atoms or molecules bonded by primary and/...
 This energy quantifies the work needed to disrupt intermolecular bonds resulting a new surface. Thus, it is called the s...
WETTING  To produce adhesion on any targeted surface, the liquid must flow easily over the entire surface and adhere to t...
 The tangent line drawn relative to the curvature of the liquid profile and the solid surface constitute an angle; this i...
 Dental professionals encounter wetting issues on a daily basis.  When gypsum products are mixed with water to pour dent...
CONCEPT OF STRESS AND STRAIN  STRESS- Force induced by or resisting an external force.  Stress= Force per unit area  St...
 STRAIN - Can be defined as change in length per unit length of the body when subjected to stress.  Strain can either be...
RHEOLOGY  The study of the deformation and flow characteristics of matter.  Viscosity is the resistance of a fluid to fl...
 Curves depicting shear stress versus shear strain rate are used to characterize the viscous behavior of fluids.  An “id...
 The viscosity of many dental materials decreases with increasing strain rate until it reaches a nearly constant value. T...
CREEP AND FLOW  As flow of liquids is measured by viscosity for solids it can be done by creep.  Time dependent plastic ...
STRUCTURAL RELAXATION  After a substance has been permanently deformed (plastic deformation), there are trapped internal ...
COLOR AND OPTICAL EFFECTS  An important goal of dentistry is to restore or improve esthetics- colour and apperance of nat...
THREE DIMENSIONS OF COLOR Hue:  The dominant color of an object, for example red, green, or blue.  This refers to the do...
Value  Value is also known as the gray scale. It is the vertical, or Z-axis. Value increases toward the high end (lighter...
Chroma  Chroma is the degree of saturation of a particular hue. For example, red can vary from “scarlet” to light pink, w...
Measurement of color  One of the most commonly used method to define and measure colour quantitatively is the “munsell sy...
Metamerism  Phenomenon in which the color of an object under one type of light appears to change when illuminated by diff...
Fluorescence  It is the absorption of light by a material and the spontaneous emission of light in a longer wavelength. ...
 The color of an object is also modified by the translucency or opacity of the object.  Opacity is a property of materia...
THERMAL PROPERTIES  Thermal conductivity (κ) is the physical property that governs heat transfer through a material by co...
 Materials that have a high thermal conductivity are called conductors, whereas materials of low thermal conductivity are...
• In the oral environment, temperatures are not constant during the ingestion of foods and liquids. Under such conditions,...
 Thus for a patient drinking ice water, the low specific heat of amalgam and its high thermal conductivity suggest that t...
 When materials undergo a temperature increase, the vibrational motion of atoms and mean interatomic (bond) distances inc...
 Clinical Significance  Close matching of the coefficient of thermal expansion (α) is important between the tooth and th...
ELECTROCHEMICAL PROPERTIES  Tarnish is a surface discoloration on a metal or a slight loss or alteration of the surface f...
 Corrosion is a process whereby deterioration of a metal is caused by reaction with its environment.  Corrosive disinteg...
1. Non aqueous (dry) or chemical corrosion: o In which there is a direct combination of metallic and non-metallic elements...
2. Aqueous (wet) or electrolytic corrosion:  When a metal is in contact with a fluid electrolyte, the chemical potential ...
 The anode is the surface or site on a surface where positive ions (M+ ) are formed (i.e., the metal surface that is unde...
 In order for electrochemical corrosion to be an ongoing process, the production of electrons must be exactly balanced by...
 Many types of electrochemical corrosion are possible in the oral environment because saliva, with the salts it contains,...
1. Galvanic cell corrosion o When combinations of two dissimilar metals are in direct physical contact, it may produce gal...
2. Stress corrosion  Since the imposition of stress increases the internal energy of an alloy when permanent deformation ...
 Any cold working of an alloy by bending, burnishing, or malleting causes localized permanent deformation in some parts o...
3. Concentration cell corrosion  Type of electrochemical corrosion which occurs whenever there are variations in the elec...
 The region at the bottom of such a defect is oxygen-deprived and becomes the anode.  The alloy surface around the rim o...
PROTECTION AGAINST CORROSION  A highly effective protection utilizes certain metals that develop thin, adherent highly pr...
CONCLUSION  A proper knowledge of physical properties of dental materials helps us in making correct choice for various c...
REFERENCES  Phillips science of dental material -12th edition .Pg 20-48.  Craig. Restorative dental materials –13th edit...
Physical properties of dental materials
Physical properties of dental materials
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Physical properties of dental materials

26 views

Published on

overview of physical properties of dental materials

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Physical properties of dental materials

  1. 1. PHYSICAL PROPERTIES OF DENTAL MATERIALS Dr. Kriti Trehan MDS 1ST Year
  2. 2. CONTENTS  Introduction  Structure of Matter  Adhesion and bonding  Concept of stress and strain  Rheology  Structural relaxation  Creep and flow  Color and optical effects  Thermal properties  Electrochemical properties  Conclusion  References
  3. 3. INTRODUCTION  Physical properties are based on the laws of mechanics, optics, thermodynamics, elasticity, magnetism, radiation, atomic structure, or nuclear phenomena.  Hue, value and chroma relate to color and perception.  Thermal conductivity , diffusivity and expansion are physical properties based on the law of thermodynamics.  Chemical properties are based on the ways in which substances interact, combine and change, as governed by their outer orbital electrons.
  4. 4. STRUCTURE OF MATTER  All matter is composed of indivisible particles called atoms.  An atom consists of a nucleus surrounded by a cloud of negatively charged electrons.  The electrons of an atom exist in different clouds at the various energy levels.  An atom becomes a negative ion when it gains electron(s) or a positive ion when it loses electron(s).
  5. 5.  Two or more atoms can form an electrically neutral entity called a molecule.  Attraction between atoms and between molecules result in materials we can see and touch.  The transformation between vapor, liquid, and solid is called the change of state.  A change from the solid to the liquid state will require additional energy—kinetic energy— to break loose from the force of attraction.  This additional energy is called the latent heat of fusion. The temperature at which this change occurs is known as the melting temperature.
  6. 6. INTERATOMIC BONDS  There are different types of forces holding these atoms and molecules together.  Primary bonds and secondary bonds. Primary bonds  The formation of primary bonds depends on the atomic structures and their tendency to assume a stable configuration.  The strength of these bonds and their ability to reform after breakage determine the physical properties of a material.
  7. 7. Primary atomic bonds also called chemical bonds, may be of three different types: (1) ionic (2) covalent and (3) metallic.
  8. 8.  The free electrons give the metal its characteristically high thermal and electrical conductivity.  These electrons absorb light energy, so that all metals are opaque to transmitted light.  The metallic bonds are also responsible for the ability of metals to deform plastically.  The free electrons can move through the lattice, whereas their plastic deformability is associated with slip along crystal planes.
  9. 9. SECONDARY BONDS  In contrast with primary bonds, secondary bonds do not share electrons. Instead, charge variations among atomic groups of the molecule induce dipole forces that attract adjacent molecules or parts of a large molecule.
  10. 10. Hydrogen Bond  The hydrogen bond is a special case of dipole attraction of polar compounds.  Attached to the oxygen atom are two hydrogen atoms. The protons of the hydrogen atoms pointing away from the oxygen atom are not shielded efficiently by the electrons. They become positively charged.  On the opposite side of the water molecule, the electrons that fill the outer shell of the oxygen provide a negative charge.  Polarity of this nature is important in accounting for the intermolecular reactions in many organic compounds— for example, the sorption of water by synthetic dental resins.
  11. 11. ARRANGEMENT OF ATOMS Crystalline  There are 14 possible lattice types. A space lattice can be defined as any arrangement of atoms in space in which every atom is situated similarly to every other atom.  The type of space lattice is defined by the length of each of three unit cell edges (called the axes) and the angles between the edges.  The simplest and most regular lattice is a cubic.
  12. 12. oIt is characterized by axes that are all of equal length and meet at 90-degree angles. o Each sphere represents the positions of the atoms. Their positions are located at the points of intersection of three planes, each plane (surface of the cube) being perpendicular to the other two planes. These planes are often referred to as crystal planes.
  13. 13.  Most metals used in dentistry belong to the cubic system.  For example, iron at room temperature has an atom at each corner of the cube and another atom at the body center of the cube. This crystal form is called a bodycentered cubic cell.  Copper, on the other hand, has additional atoms at the center of each face of the unit cell but none at the center of the cube. This form is called a face- centered cubic cell.
  14. 14. NONCRYSTALLINE STRUCTURE  Glass is a typical noncrystalline solid of SiO2 because its atoms tend to be arranged in non-repeating units  This arrangement is also typical of liquids, such solids are sometimes called supercooled liquids.  Because of the complexity of the physical configuration of polymer chains, the molecules of resins are not favored to arrange in orderly repeating patterns. Therefore, polymeric-based materials used in dentistry are usually noncrystalline.
  15. 15. INTERATOMIC BOND DISTANCE AND THERMAL ENERGY  Between any two atoms, there are forces of attraction drawing them together and forces of repulsion pushing them apart.  Both forces increase as the distance between the atoms decreases. The force of repulsion increases much more than the force of attraction as the atoms get closer.  Bond Distance- The position at which both forces are equal in magnitude (but opposite in direction) is considered the equilibrium position of the atoms
  16. 16.  The interatomic distance at equilibrium represents the distance between the centers of the two adjacent atoms.
  17. 17.  Bonding Energy-.  Amount of energy that has to be supplied to separate the two atoms .  Energy is defined as the product of force and distance. Integration of the interatomic force over the interatomic distance yields the interatomic energy.  Generally covalent bonds are the strongest, followed by the iconic bonds, then metallic bonds.
  18. 18. Thermal Energy  The atoms in a crystal at temperatures above absolute zero are in a constant state of vibration, and the average amplitude is dependent on the temperature.  As the temperature increases, the amplitude of the atomic (or molecular) vibration increases.  It follows also that the mean interatomic distance increases as well as the internal energy. The overall effect is the phenomenon known as thermal expansion.
  19. 19. ADHESION AND BONDING  When the molecules of one substrate adhere or are attracted to molecules of the other substrate, the force of attraction is called adhesion when unlike molecules are attracted and cohesion when the molecules involved are of the same kind.
  20. 20. SURFACE AND SURFACE ENERGY  Solids or liquids are made up of a finite number of atoms or molecules bonded by primary and/or secondary bonds.  This means that their surface is populated by atoms or molecules that are ready to attract other atoms or molecules approaching the surface.
  21. 21.  This energy quantifies the work needed to disrupt intermolecular bonds resulting a new surface. Thus, it is called the surface energy.  The functional chemical groups available or the type of crystal plane of a space lattice present at the surface may affect the surface energy and thus the adhesion.  The energy on the surface per unit area is referred to as the surface energy (in mJ/m2 ) or surface tension (in mN/m).  Any acquired surface impurity- such as an adsorbed gas, an oxide, or human secretions-can cause a reduction in the surface energy and adhesive qualities of a given solid as these impurities constitute the new surface.
  22. 22. WETTING  To produce adhesion on any targeted surface, the liquid must flow easily over the entire surface and adhere to the solid. This characteristic is known as wetting.  The ability to wet the substrate is the dominating contributor to the adhesive bond when the adhesive sets from liquid to solid.  The ability of an adhesive to wet the surface of the adherend is influenced by a number of factors.  The cleanliness of the surface  Surface energy.  Impurity-free metal surfaces.
  23. 23.  The tangent line drawn relative to the curvature of the liquid profile and the solid surface constitute an angle; this is called the contact angle  A small contact angle indicates that the adhesive forces at the interface are stronger than the cohesive forces holding the molecules of the adhesive together.  Complete wetting occurs at a contact angle of 0° and no wetting occurs at an angle of 180°
  24. 24.  Dental professionals encounter wetting issues on a daily basis.  When gypsum products are mixed with water to pour dental models in various types of impressions, wetting must occur between gypsum and the impression to ensure good surface quality of the gypsum model.  To improve the wettability of the set elastomeric impression material by a gypsum-water mixture, the operator usually sprays a surfactant (also called debubblizer).  The wetting agent migrates to the solid surface and accommodates surface wetting by the aqueous gypsum forming mixture.
  25. 25. CONCEPT OF STRESS AND STRAIN  STRESS- Force induced by or resisting an external force.  Stress= Force per unit area  Stress is equal and opposite in direction to the load or external force.  TYPES OF STRESS  Tensile  Compressive  Shear
  26. 26.  STRAIN - Can be defined as change in length per unit length of the body when subjected to stress.  Strain can either be elastic or plastic.  Elastic strain is strain that totally disappears once the external load that caused it is removed.  Plastic strain is strain that permanently remains once the external load that caused it is removed.  It occurs when the force applied to the atoms moves them so far from their equilibrium position that they do not return to it once the force is removed.
  27. 27. RHEOLOGY  The study of the deformation and flow characteristics of matter.  Viscosity is the resistance of a fluid to flow which is controlled by internal frictional forces within the liquid.  Most dental materials are initially in a fluid state so that they can be placed and shaped as required.  Cements and impression materials undergo fluid-to-solid transformation in the mouth. Gypsum products are transformed extraorally.
  28. 28.  Curves depicting shear stress versus shear strain rate are used to characterize the viscous behavior of fluids.  An “ideal” fluid produces a shear stress proportional to the strain rate.  That is, the greater the force applied, the faster the fluid flows and the plot is a straight line. This is known as Newtonian viscosity
  29. 29.  The viscosity of many dental materials decreases with increasing strain rate until it reaches a nearly constant value. This is pseudoplastic viscosity.  Dilatants show opposite behavior of pseudoplastic fluids and become more rigid as the rate of deformation (shear strain rate) increases.  The fluids which exhibit rigid behavior initially and then attain constant viscosity, are referred to as plastic.  Fluids that become less viscous and more flowable upon repeated applications of pressure and are termed thixotropic.
  30. 30. CREEP AND FLOW  As flow of liquids is measured by viscosity for solids it can be done by creep.  Time dependent plastic deformation of a material under static load or constant stress over time is called creep.  Metal creep occurs at temperatures near melting point. As a result, dental amalgams can undergo creep at restored tooth site under periodic sustained stress.  Flow is used to define creep of amorphous materials such as waxes. The flow of wax is a measure of its potential to deform under a small static load.
  31. 31. STRUCTURAL RELAXATION  After a substance has been permanently deformed (plastic deformation), there are trapped internal stresses. The displaced atoms are not in equilibrium positions and are therefore unstable.  Through a solid-state diffusion process driven by thermal energy, the atoms can slowly return to their equilibrium positions.  This results in change in shape or contour of solid and is called stress relaxation which can lead to distortions in the impression and subsequent lack of fit of the material.  Such is a problem with elastomeric impression materials.
  32. 32. COLOR AND OPTICAL EFFECTS  An important goal of dentistry is to restore or improve esthetics- colour and apperance of natural dentition.  Esthetic dentistry imposes severe demands on artistic abilities of dentist and technician, knowledge of underlying scientific principles of color and other optical effects are essential.  For an object to be visible, it must reflect or transmit light incident on it from an external source.  Light from an object that is incident on the eye is focused in the retina and is converted into nerve impulses, which are transmitted to the brain.  Cone-shaped cells in the retina are responsible for color vision.
  33. 33. THREE DIMENSIONS OF COLOR Hue:  The dominant color of an object, for example red, green, or blue.  This refers to the dominant wavelengths present in the spectral distribution.
  34. 34. Value  Value is also known as the gray scale. It is the vertical, or Z-axis. Value increases toward the high end (lighter) and decreases toward the low end (darker).  For a light-diffusing and light-reflecting object such as a tooth or dental crown, value identifies the lightness or darkness of a color, which can be measured independently of the hue.
  35. 35. Chroma  Chroma is the degree of saturation of a particular hue. For example, red can vary from “scarlet” to light pink, where scarlet has a high saturation and pink has a low saturation.  In other words, the higher the chroma, the more intense the color.
  36. 36. Measurement of color  One of the most commonly used method to define and measure colour quantitatively is the “munsell system”.  It is a coordinate system which can be viewed as a cylinder.  The hues are arranged sequentially around the perimeter of cylinder while chroma increases along a radius from the axis  The values coordinate varies along length of cylinder from back at the bottom to neutral grey at the center to white at top.
  37. 37. Metamerism  Phenomenon in which the color of an object under one type of light appears to change when illuminated by different light source.  Because the spectral distribution of the light reflected from or transmitted through an object is dependent on the spectral content of the incident light, the appearance of an object is dependent on the nature of the light in which the object is viewed.  Clinical significance: If possible, color matching should be done under two or more different light sources, one of which should be daylight, and the laboratory shade matching procedures should be performed under the same lighting conditions.
  38. 38. Fluorescence  It is the absorption of light by a material and the spontaneous emission of light in a longer wavelength.  Fluorescence makes a definite contribution to the brightness and vital appearance of a human tooth.  UV light is absorbed and fluoresced back as light primarily in the blue end of the spectrum.  Ceramic crowns or composite restoration that lack a fluorescing agent appear as missing with when viewed under a black light.
  39. 39.  The color of an object is also modified by the translucency or opacity of the object.  Opacity is a property of materials that prevents the passage of light.  Translucency is a property of substances that permits the passage of light but disperses the light, so objects cannot be seen through the material.  Opalescent materials should be used to mimic a natural tooth and they appear brown/yellow under transmitted light, whereas shades of blue are perceptible under reflected light.
  40. 40. THERMAL PROPERTIES  Thermal conductivity (κ) is the physical property that governs heat transfer through a material by conductive flow.  It is defined as the quantity of heat in calories per second passing through a material l cm thick with a cross section of 1 cm2 having a temperature difference of 1 °C and is measured under steady-state conditions.  The International System (SI) unit or measure for thermal conductivity is watts per meter per kelvin (W × m−1 × K−1 ).  In general, thermal conductivities increase in the following order: polymers < ceramics < metals.
  41. 41.  Materials that have a high thermal conductivity are called conductors, whereas materials of low thermal conductivity are called insulators.  The higher its thermal conductivity, the greater the ability of a substance to transmit thermal energy.  Thermal diffusivity is a measure of the speed with which a temperature change will spread through an object when one surface is heated.  It is calculated from the thermal conductivity divided by the product of density and heat capacity: h = κ cp ρ
  42. 42. • In the oral environment, temperatures are not constant during the ingestion of foods and liquids. Under such conditions, thermal diffusivity is important.
  43. 43.  Thus for a patient drinking ice water, the low specific heat of amalgam and its high thermal conductivity suggest that the higher thermal diffusivity favors a thermal shock situation more than that is likely to occur when only natural tooth structure is exposed to the cold liquid.  The low thermal conductivity of enamel and dentin aids in reducing thermal shock and pulpal pain when hot or cold foods are taken into the mouth.
  44. 44.  When materials undergo a temperature increase, the vibrational motion of atoms and mean interatomic (bond) distances increase. This results is an increase in volume—an expansion.  The increase is the coefficient of thermal expansion, α, which is defined as the change in length per unit of the original length of a material when its temperature is raised 1 °C (1 K). COEFFICIENT OF THERMAL EXPANSION
  45. 45.  Clinical Significance  Close matching of the coefficient of thermal expansion (α) is important between the tooth and the restorative materials to prevent marginal leakage.  Opening and closing of gap results in breakage of marginal seal between the filling and the cavity wall, this breakage of seal leads to marginal leakage, discoloration & hypersensitivity.
  46. 46. ELECTROCHEMICAL PROPERTIES  Tarnish is a surface discoloration on a metal or a slight loss or alteration of the surface finish or luster.  In oral environment tarnish occurs due to:  Formation of hard substance- calculus and soft substance-plaque.  Formation of thin films such as oxides, sulfides or chlorides.  The latter phenomenon may be only a simple surface deposit, and such a film may even be protective. However, it is often an early indication and precursor of corrosion.
  47. 47.  Corrosion is a process whereby deterioration of a metal is caused by reaction with its environment.  Corrosive disintegration can take place through the action of moisture, atmosphere, acid or alkaline solutions, and certain chemicals.  Corrosion occurs because most commonly used metals and alloys are not in their thermodynamically most stable state.  Thus, pure metals spontaneously convert to a highly reacted, oxidized state by reacting with oxygen, sulfur, or chlorine in order to revert to their lowest energy
  48. 48. 1. Non aqueous (dry) or chemical corrosion: o In which there is a direct combination of metallic and non-metallic elements . o Occurs in the absence of water or another fluid electrolyte e.g. oxidation, halogenations, or sulfarization reaction. o This type of corrosion is less susceptible to occur in the mouth. o Example is the discoloration of silver by sulfur, where silver sulfide forms by chemical corrosion.
  49. 49. 2. Aqueous (wet) or electrolytic corrosion:  When a metal is in contact with a fluid electrolyte, the chemical potential causes enough ions to dissolve to form a saturated solution and produce an equal number of free electrons.  The loss of electrons by a metal is known as oxidation and is the initial electrochemical event in the corrosion process.
  50. 50.  The anode is the surface or site on a surface where positive ions (M+ ) are formed (i.e., the metal surface that is undergoing an oxidation reaction and corroding) with the production of free electrons.  The cathode is the surface or sites on a surface where metal ions are deposited from a saturated solution and consume free electrons produced at the anode.  The electrolyte supplies the ions needed at the cathode and carries away the corrosion products at the anode.  The external circuit serves as a conduction path to carry electrons (the electrical current) from the anode to the cathode
  51. 51.  In order for electrochemical corrosion to be an ongoing process, the production of electrons must be exactly balanced by the consumption of electrons.  Different metals have different tendencies for oxidation because of their differences in electronic structure; this tendency to oxidize (ionize) is measured by the electrode potential expressed in volts or millivolts.
  52. 52.  Many types of electrochemical corrosion are possible in the oral environment because saliva, with the salts it contains, is a weak electrolyte.  The electrochemical properties of saliva depend on the concentrations of its components, pH, surface tension, and buffering capacity.  Each of these factors may influence the strength of any electrolyte. Thus, the magnitude of the resulting corrosion process will be controlled by these variables.
  53. 53. 1. Galvanic cell corrosion o When combinations of two dissimilar metals are in direct physical contact, it may produce galvanic corrosion through the flow of galvanic currents which may be in either continuous or intermittent contact. o When the two restorations are brought into contact, there is a sudden short-circuit through the two alloys. This can result in a sharp pain, called galvanic shock. Types of electrochemical corrosion:
  54. 54. 2. Stress corrosion  Since the imposition of stress increases the internal energy of an alloy when permanent deformation occurs, the tendency to undergo corrosion will be increased.  For most metallic dental appliances, the deleterious effects of stress and corrosion, called stress corrosion, are most likely to occur during fatigue or cyclic loading in the oral environment.  Small surface irregularities, such as notches or pits, act as sites of stress concentration so that ordinary fatigue failure (in the absence of corrosion) occurs at nominal stresses.
  55. 55.  Any cold working of an alloy by bending, burnishing, or malleting causes localized permanent deformation in some parts of the appliance.  Electrochemical cells consisting of the more deformed metal regions (anodic), saliva, and undeformed or less deformed metal regions (cathodic) are created, and the deformed regions will experience corrosion attack.  This is one reason why excessive burnishing of the margins of metallic restorations is contraindicated.
  56. 56. 3. Concentration cell corrosion  Type of electrochemical corrosion which occurs whenever there are variations in the electrolytes or in the composition of the given electrolyte within the system.  A similar type of attack may occur from differences in the oxygen concentration between parts of the same restoration, with the greatest attack at the areas containing the least oxygen (the anode).  Irregularities—such as pits, scratches, and cracks—in restoration surfaces are important examples of this phenomenon.
  57. 57.  The region at the bottom of such a defect is oxygen-deprived and becomes the anode.  The alloy surface around the rim of a scratch or pit becomes the cathode.  Consequently metal atoms at the base of the pit ionize and go into solution, causing the pit to deepen.  Thus, to protect against such pitting corrosion, all metallic dental restorative materials should be polished.
  58. 58. PROTECTION AGAINST CORROSION  A highly effective protection utilizes certain metals that develop thin, adherent highly protective film by reaction with environment such metal is said to be passive.  Example: A thin surface oxide formed on chromium, stainless Steel which contains sufficient amount of chromium is added to iron and its alloy to passivate the alloy.  Titanium and its alloy are widely used because of its favorable combination of physical chemical and biological properties as well as their resistance to corrosion,  Iron, steel, and certain other metals that are subject to corrosion can be electroplated with nickel followed by chromium for corrosion protection and esthetic reasons.
  59. 59. CONCLUSION  A proper knowledge of physical properties of dental materials helps us in making correct choice for various clinical restorations. This in turn increases the durability and life span of the restoration.  This will also enable us to select a material that will have properties close to that of natural tooth surface.  Technique based system provide dentist with distinct advantage in creating highly esthetics , natural looking restoration
  60. 60. REFERENCES  Phillips science of dental material -12th edition .Pg 20-48.  Craig. Restorative dental materials –13th edition.Pg 35-59

×