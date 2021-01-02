Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
LEIA ONLINE/// Can't Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds Author : David Goggins Pages : pages Publisher : Lioncres...
Books Excerpt For David Goggins, childhood was a nightmare ? poverty, prejudice, and physical abuse colored his days and h...
q q q q q q Books Details Author : David Goggins Pages : pages Publisher : Lioncrest Publishing Language : eng ISBN-10 : B...
How to get this book ? �
Keyword Can't Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds . �
Keyword Can't Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds . �
Keyword Can't Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds . �
Keyword Can't Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds . �
Keyword Can't Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds . �
Keyword Can't Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds . �
Keyword Can't Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds . �
Keyword Can't Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds . �
Keyword Can't Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds . �
Keyword Can't Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds . �
Keyword Can't Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds . �
Keyword Can't Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds . �
Keyword Can't Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds . �
Keyword Can't Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds . �
Keyword Can't Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds . �
Keyword Can't Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds . �
Keyword Can't Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds . �
Keyword Can't Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds . �
Keyword Can't Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds . �
Keyword Can't Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds . �
Keyword Can't Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds . �
Keyword Can't Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds . �
Keyword Can't Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds . �
Keyword Can't Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds . �
LEIA ONLINE/// Can't Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

LEIA ONLINE/// Can't Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds

4 views

Published on

For David Goggins, childhood was a nightmare ? poverty, prejudice, and physical abuse colored his days and haunted his nights. But through self-discipline, mental toughness, and hard work, Goggins transformed himself from a depressed, overweight young man with no future into a U.S. Armed Forces icon and one of the world's top endurance athletes. The only man in history to complete elite training as a Navy SEAL, Army Ranger, and Air Force Tactical Air Controller, he went on to set records in numerous endurance events, inspiring Outside magazine to name him ?The Fittest (Real) Man in America.? In Can't Hurt Me, he shares his astonishing life story and reveals that most of us tap into only 40% of our capabilities. Goggins calls this The 40% Rule, and his story illuminates a path that anyone can follow to push past pain, demolish fear, and reach their full potential. .

Published in: Presentations & Public Speaking
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

LEIA ONLINE/// Can't Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds

  1. 1. LEIA ONLINE/// Can't Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds Author : David Goggins Pages : pages Publisher : Lioncrest Publishing Language : eng ISBN-10 : B07KKP62FW ISBN-13 :
  2. 2. Books Excerpt For David Goggins, childhood was a nightmare ? poverty, prejudice, and physical abuse colored his days and haunted his nights. But through self-discipline, mental toughness, and hard work, Goggins transformed himself from a depressed, overweight young man with no future into a U.S. Armed Forces icon and one of the world's top endurance athletes. The only man in history to complete elite training as a Navy SEAL, Army Ranger, and Air Force Tactical Air Controller, he went on to set records in numerous endurance events, inspiring Outside magazine to name him ?The Fittest (Real) Man in America.? In Can't Hurt Me, he shares his astonishing life story and reveals that most of us tap into only 40% of our capabilities. Goggins calls this The 40% Rule, and his story illuminates a path that anyone can follow to push past pain, demolish fear, and reach their full potential. . �
  3. 3. q q q q q q Books Details Author : David Goggins Pages : pages Publisher : Lioncrest Publishing Language : eng ISBN-10 : B07KKP62FW ISBN-13 : . �
  4. 4. How to get this book ? �
  5. 5. Keyword Can't Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds . �
  6. 6. Keyword Can't Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds . �
  7. 7. Keyword Can't Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds . �
  8. 8. Keyword Can't Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds . �
  9. 9. Keyword Can't Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds . �
  10. 10. Keyword Can't Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds . �
  11. 11. Keyword Can't Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds . �
  12. 12. Keyword Can't Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds . �
  13. 13. Keyword Can't Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds . �
  14. 14. Keyword Can't Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds . �
  15. 15. Keyword Can't Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds . �
  16. 16. Keyword Can't Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds . �
  17. 17. Keyword Can't Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds . �
  18. 18. Keyword Can't Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds . �
  19. 19. Keyword Can't Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds . �
  20. 20. Keyword Can't Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds . �
  21. 21. Keyword Can't Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds . �
  22. 22. Keyword Can't Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds . �
  23. 23. Keyword Can't Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds . �
  24. 24. Keyword Can't Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds . �
  25. 25. Keyword Can't Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds . �
  26. 26. Keyword Can't Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds . �
  27. 27. Keyword Can't Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds . �
  28. 28. Keyword Can't Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds . �

×