Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
HOW TO START A BUSINESS FROM HOME AND ONLINE 2020 - 2025 HOME BUISNESS REPORT STEVEN JACKSON ONLINE NETWORK MARKETING PRO ...
MY PERSONAL JOURNEY When I look back at my personal journey as a successful online marketer, apart from the skills and kno...
BEST BUSINESS IDEAS WHAT ARE BEST BUSINESS IDEAS TO MAKE MONEY AND WHAT ARE THEIR MAIN BENEFITS? This was the first questi...
LEARNING MORE YES, I WANT TO KNOW HOW TO START A BUSINESS FROM HOME BUT I ALSO WANT TO KNOW THE BENEFITS Unlimited earning...
AFFORDABLE AND EASY In reality you can spend as much as you like on your business, but from my experience as well as for p...
WHAT ARE THE BUSINESS AND PRODUCT CHARACTERISTICS FOR THE BEST BUSINESS IDEAS TO MAKE MONEY: Niche product in the market A...
IF I AM INTERESTED IN LEARNING HOW TO START A BUSINESS FROM HOME AND ONLINE, WILL I GET HELP AND SUPPORT? Without question...
WHAT DOES OUR BUSINESS HAVE TO OFFER? WHAT DOES OUR BUSINESS HAVE TO OFFER? Unlimited earning potential  High retention ra...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

How to start a business from home and online

30 views

Published on

Learn More: http://how-to-start-a-business-from-home.do-essential.com/

Some of the best business ideas to make money are online because it is simple, affordable and for the willing, available to anyone with an internet connection

When I look back at my personal journey as a successful online marketer, apart from the skills and knowledge needed to work online, more importantly I had the desire to create an income that would sustain me and my family wherever I lived in the world and what ever life throw at us.

Yes, it sounds very cliche, young and trendy to have the belief that we can sit on the beach or just at home and create an income from my laptop. But, without spending a vast amount of money getting my own business started, it was a massive relief to understand what was possible if only I stuck at it.

Think of a easy online business to start before anything

I have many friends who have had the passion and the desire to start a business and then realizing that things are not going as well as expected. Of course, most of us have been in this situations and ending by losing our shirt in the project, which is why I simply recommend to anyone thinking about starting a business to see if it's possible to find a easy online business to start rather than with bricks and mortar because as I said at the start of this article the best business ideas to make money are online.

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

How to start a business from home and online

  1. 1. HOW TO START A BUSINESS FROM HOME AND ONLINE 2020 - 2025 HOME BUISNESS REPORT STEVEN JACKSON ONLINE NETWORK MARKETING PRO PREPARED BY
  2. 2. MY PERSONAL JOURNEY When I look back at my personal journey as a successful online marketer, apart from the skills and knowledge needed to work online, more importantly I had the desire to create an income that would sustain me and my family wherever I lived in the world and what ever life throw at us. Yes, it sounds very cliche, young and trendy to have the belief that we can sit on the beach or just at home and create an income from my laptop. But, without spending a vast amount of money getting my own business started, it was a massive relief to understand what was possible if only I stuck at it. Think of a easy online business to start before anything I have many friends who have had the passion and the desire to start a business and then realizing that things are not going as well as expected. Of course, most of us have been in this situations and ending by losing our shirt in the project, which is why I simply recommend to anyone thinking about starting a business to see if it's possible to find a easy online business to start rather than with bricks and mortar because as I said at the start of this article the best business ideas to make money are online. SOME OF THE BEST BUSINESS IDEAS TO MAKE MONEY ARE ONLINE BECAUSE IT IS SIMPLE, AFFORDABLE AND FOR THE WILLING, AVAILABLE TO ANYONE WITH AN INTERNET CONNECTION
  3. 3. BEST BUSINESS IDEAS WHAT ARE BEST BUSINESS IDEAS TO MAKE MONEY AND WHAT ARE THEIR MAIN BENEFITS? This was the first question I asked when someone, in fact a good friend suggested to me about starting online businesses. I was a bit out of my depth and really not ready for what was expected from me, but that first encounter into the world of home businesses, network marketing and the MLM industry was an eye opener that allowed me to see for the first time that there really was an alternative to the daily drudge. I had started my life as a metal worker but soon found that even though I enjoyed the friendships I had in the work places, I could see no future. The long working hours took the toil and finally pushed me into a more positive direction. To be honest with you all, my first home business did not go as well as I wanted, but I learnt a lot about myself and what makes me tick But as they say life is a journey and during that journey we have the time to develop skills and knowledge to allow ourselves to become the person we want to be, which in my case was to become a successful internet marketer. So, what my main interest was for me, was the benefits of running a home business, what was I going to gain from it and I mean more than money even though I hoped that money would be apart of the benefits.
  4. 4. LEARNING MORE YES, I WANT TO KNOW HOW TO START A BUSINESS FROM HOME BUT I ALSO WANT TO KNOW THE BENEFITS Unlimited earning potential:  The idea of having no limits to what I could earn excited me from the very start, I know I said it not about the money which it isn't, but it is about the freedom it brings. More time with the family: Having the chance to be with my family more than I was is important. Watching the children grow and watching them develop on a daily basis is just great. Low overheads:  Having less to payout every month was again exciting to me, I had owned an engineering company some years ago and understood how much money I needed to pay towards everything. Working online bought my costs down to the bare minimum. No daily commute: The idea that I could walk from my bedroom to my home office without two hours commuting to the office and back everyday was the clincher for me. It was costing me a massive amount of money a year to run a car, which in the end was sold, because it was just sitting in the driveway waiting to be use. More Free time:  If I needed to do something when I was employed I needed to ask and then sometimes it was not convenient. Being able to choose when I worked and when I was free to be free was so empowering that I think it would be difficult to work for someone else ever again. Global living:  I know that this is not for everyone, but this was really important for me and my wife to be able to say, “OK, let go and live in Thailand for a few months” or “Let go and live in Spain for a year”. We wanted to have the freedom to be where we wanted as long as there was the internet. There are of course many other benefits and maybe you will find your own as you go on this journey, but whatever you feel you want from this business I am sure we can offer it to you.
  5. 5. AFFORDABLE AND EASY In reality you can spend as much as you like on your business, but from my experience as well as for prudence reasons, I would suggest starting at the cheaper end of the market at about 35 - 50$ or 20 - 40€ if you live in Europe. The main reason is because in the early stages of any business keeping the costs down is a good policy because there will be other expenses as time goes on, so think as a business and keep costs down. In addition, looking for a company that has products you would personally use because even though you may prefer the online method of marketing the products and business opportunity. But, also, you may want others to feel the passion and belief you have when you talk about your business. This belief aspect will also come through during your online marketing method, that we will discuss later in the page. WHERE TO FIND A AFFORDABLE AND EASY ONLINE BUSINESS TO START
  6. 6. WHAT ARE THE BUSINESS AND PRODUCT CHARACTERISTICS FOR THE BEST BUSINESS IDEAS TO MAKE MONEY: Niche product in the market A niche product is when you have a specific product to focuse on, where there is specific market need, price range, production quality and the demographics in a targeted and small market segment. High retention rate Retention rate is measuring how many customers your company retains at the end of a given period. To achieve a high retention rate the product should be disposable and something the customer needs or wants to buy on a regular basis so you create a good residue income and return customer base, so always find out what the company's retention rate is before joining their opportunity. 65-70% retention rate is a good base mark. High quality products You should be looking at high quality, even high end products because this is always a good marketing mantra and the individuals who purchase high quality products generally have the money in the first place No cheap or low cost products Cheap products works with large supermarkets, but low cost products means you need to sell more to achieve the same results as selling high quality and high priced products. If the customer is getting a high quality product they are expecting to pay a reasonable price for it. So, do not concern yourself with an expensive product line. You don't see many poor Rolls Royces salesmen. For more details about our very affordable business opportunity that offer high quality and very sellable products that will give you a residue income at a price that everyone can afford,  Click here  for more details.
  7. 7. IF I AM INTERESTED IN LEARNING HOW TO START A BUSINESS FROM HOME AND ONLINE, WILL I GET HELP AND SUPPORT? Without questions, if you join the business available on this page, my role is to help and support you until you understand as much as we do about running an online business and being successful. As apart of my support system for my team, I help and support them individually to build their businesses online. However, not everyone wants to or even need to run their business in this way, but for those who do I will be available to you. It will be a long road, but you will over time feel empowered that you are able to create your own wealth and income from home or anywhere else you want to be and support your family and yourself to a better life. Is there any criteria needed to starting a new small business online from home? No, this type of business is for everyone. So, do not concern yourself about your social class, gender, race, disability or education, as long as you are determined and motivated to succeed you have the qualities to become a successful online marketer.
  8. 8. WHAT DOES OUR BUSINESS HAVE TO OFFER? WHAT DOES OUR BUSINESS HAVE TO OFFER? Unlimited earning potential  High retention rate (65%) 25% off all Products as a wellness advocates and distributor  Free products  Loyalty reward program  Free webshop to market your products and business  Free back office to manage your business  No monthly fee  Receive bonuses on your sales and your team's sales  Additional bonuses for training and supporting your own teams  Online marketing training  Support and experience of your sponsor and mentor Note: This PDF is just a short overview of the source content that can be found online or via the source link below. Thank you for your time, if you have any further questions about how to start a business from home click on the source link below and add your name, email address and short message in the form. We will get back to you asap. Author: Steven Jackson Source: How to start a business from home and online

×