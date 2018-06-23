Successfully reported this slideshow.
Class of 1959
Class of 1959 William George Abraham Died 2017
Class of 1959 Ronald Allison Died 1991
Class of 1959 Michael Barry Died 2007
Class of 1959 William Bennett Died 2016
Class of 1959 Joseph Blakely Died 1990
Class of 1959 Jacqueline Boze Died 1986
Class of 1959 Eugene Matthew Bradley Died 2012
Class of 1959 Sue Brennan (Bertrand) Died 2009
Class of 1959 Richard Brown Died 1959
Class of 1959 Ronald Browning Died 2010
Class of 1959 David Bukovich Died 2010
Class of 1959 Harvey Bynum Died 2016
Class of 1959 Susan Carlisle (Rydell) Died 2015
Class of 1959 George Cato Died 1960
Class of 1959 Howard Copeland Died 2003
Class of 1959 Charles Crawford Died 2010
Class of 1959 John Cunningham Died 2005
Class of 1959 Natalie Davis Died 2016
Class of 1959 Enis Dix Died 2001
Class of 1959 Kenneth Dyer Died 2014
Class of 1959 Richard Edwards Died 2003
Class of 1959 Grant Fidler Died 2012
Class of 1959 Gladys Fogle Died 1992
Class of 1959 Eugene Gaffney Died 2009
Class of 1959 Margaret Gaffney Year unknown
Class of 1959 Thomas Gansen Died 2000
Class of 1959 Edward Goodrum Died 1976
Class of 1959 Marge Guermerilian Died 2003
Class of 1959 Margaret V. Hagopian Died 1985
Class of 1959 Charles Hamzey Died 2006
Class of 1959 George Harbin Died 2015
Class of 1959 Robert Juntunen Died 2013
Class of 1959 Armena Kachigian (Light) Died 2013
Class of 1959 Edward Kalfayan Died 2012
Class of 1959 Douglas Kalish Died 2013
Class of 1959 Ashraff Karrumi Died 2003
Class of 1959 Stephen Dexter Kemp Died 1981
Class of 1959 Nancy Virginia Kerr Died 2016
Class of 1959 Roger King Died 2005
Class of 1959 Ronald Lacey Died 2011
Class of 1959 Eugene “Torch” Lawson Died 2007
Class of 1959 John Legal Died 1989
Class of 1959 Jon Mayhew Died 2010
Class of 1959 Sam McClary Died 1974
Class of 1959 Garth McCallum Died 2009
Class of 1959 Marjorie McKenzie Died 2006
Class of 1959 Bertha McMeekins Died 1971
Class of 1959 Dorothy McMullen Died 2008
Class of 1959 Joseph Moore Died 2009
Class of 1959 Melvin Moss Died 1959
Class of 1959 Virgil L. Musselman, Jr. Died 2017
Class of 1959 Richard Newman Died 2014
Class of 1959 Albert “Dale” Northup Died 2003
Class of 1959 Roger Olds Died 1996
Class of 1959 Anita Owen Died 1983
Class of 1959 Lorenzo Peoples Died 1983
Class of 1959 Dolores Phillips (Altizer) Died 2004
Class of 1959 Ronald Pier Died 2004
Class of 1959 Charles Puklus Died 2010
Class of 1959 Carolyn “Jowyiana” Quinn Died 1993
Class of 1959 David Rashid Died 2013
Class of 1959 Earleen Kathryn Ray (Abraham) Died 2018
Class of 1959 Sue Reeves (Bolis) Died 2003
Class of 1959 Joseph Rizk Died 2002
Class of 1959 Arlene Robinson Died 2003
Class of 1959 Gotthard Schussler Died 2003
Class of 1959 Robert Semelveis Died 1998
Class of 1959 Dino Serdoz Died 2013
Class of 1959 Mike Shannon Died 2008
Class of 1959 Karen Shaw Died 2003
Class of 1959 Alexander Shearer Died 2004
Class of 1959 Anna Shoops Died 2013
Class of 1959 Robert Sitler Died 2009
Class of 1959 Alford Smart Died 2005
Class of 1959 Mahala Smith (Yates) Died 2007
Class of 1959 Marian Smith Died 2008
Class of 1959 Kenneth Spies Died 2010
Class of 1959 Jerry Swinea Died 1996
Class of 1959 Louis Taylor Died 2011
Class of 1959 Mary Anne Tite (Grosso) Died 2003
Class of 1959 Lancelot Vogan Died 2000
Class of 1959 Robert Vollmer Died 1997
Class of 1959 Marvie Waddell Died 2004
Class of 1959 Sharyn Waters Year unknown
Class of 1959 James White Year unknown
Class of 1959 James Whitehead Died 2005
Class of 1959 Billy Brinn Williams Died 2015
Class of 1959 Richard Wolfe, Jr. Died 1992
Class of 1959 Carolyn Zachary (Keller) Died 2010
