China Digital Services - Quick Info

CHINA SOCIAL MEDIA SERVICES SERVICES OVERVIEW September 2019
CHINA DIGITAL AUDIT DO YOU KNOW WHAT THEY KNOW? This audit looks at your brand’s ‘buzz’: what Chinese netizens already kno...
ABOUT TRAVELBUG CONSULTING WE'RE RIGHT HERE CHINA EXPERTISE We are based in Beijing, China’s capital, right at the heart o...
TRAVEBLUG SERVICES LANGUAGE SERVICES: TRANSLATION & LOCALIZATION Our set of language services is built to help you communi...
CLIENT BOARD | Some amazing Brands and Businesses we recently worked with:
China Digital & Social Media Services by Travelbug Consulting.

  2. 2. CHINA DIGITAL AUDIT DO YOU KNOW WHAT THEY KNOW? This audit looks at your brand’s ‘buzz’: what Chinese netizens already know, talk about, share, and ask about your brand. This gives you a better understanding of where your brand stands – from the perspective of the Chinese traveler. Our analysis includes they key platforms of China’s current digital social and travel media landscape and can serve as a starting point to develop your China online strategy, or as an evaluation for adjustments of your efforts so far. CHINESE NAME CREATION THE CHINESE LANGUAGE CHALLENGE The Chinese language and Chinese characters work fundamentally different from alphabet-based languages like English or German. Rather than a literal translation, our approach to develop your Chinese brand name is based on market research and creativity techniques. The result is a well- crafted name that not only makes sense for Chinese speakers, it is also able to convey the right emotions, which is crucial for your China market success. CHINESE MINI WEBSITE YOUR CONTENT & CREDIBILITY A Chinese website serves as a home for all your Chinese content and information. It can host information for customers as well as industry partners (the travel trade, …). It is also where users can gain a complete understanding of your business and brand. Websites made for China require a different setup and technology (due to China’s web censorship) and can’t usually be efficiently realized as a language version or sub-site of an existing global website. WEIBO BRAND ACCOUNT YOUR PUBLIC CONTENT HUB Weibo (446m active monthly users, 200m active daily users) is the platform where news and stories of all types and from all sources (including brands) aggregate – for the most part publicly – and where many users share information to and from. Weibo content can easily be found and displayed off the platform’s mobile app, and information on Weibo is also well indexed by Chinese search engines, helping your overall online visibility. WECHAT OFFICIAL ACCOUNT INTERACTION & CUSTOMER SERVICE WeChat (1b active daily users) is Chinese netizens’ key personal communication platform, where users interact one-on-one or one-to-many. It is the platform of choice for interaction and transactions which are based on a connection (friendship, add, follow). WeChat can be anything from your simple communication tool to your brand’s sophisticated mobile APP for China. Build your China following via WeChat and provide (automated) customer service. DIANPING (LBS) ACCOUNT REACH CHINESE TRAVELERS NEARBY Dianping (400m highly active users) is one of the most popular apps for customer reviews and feedback for restaurants, bars, shops, attractions, and many other types of service providers. It is one of the best platforms for in-destination presentation of travel and related services. Comparable to Yelp or TripAdvisor, Dianping displays businesses in their geographic context based on distance or filtered by regions - a great way for you to showcase your business and services. OTHER SOCIAL MEDIA SPECIALTY CONTENT PLATFORMS While Weibo and WeChat dominate the Chinese social media landscape, they are not the only platforms to consider in an online strategy for China. Specialty platforms with a thematic or content-type focus can be very successful parts of your online strategy in China; Q&A boards, discussion platforms, multimedia portals, dedicated travel sites, and many more platforms can be built into your strategy based on your products’ and services’ unique features. TRANSLATION & LOCALIZATION GETTING YOUR MESSAGE ACROSS The Chinese language is a tricky one to master, and simple direct (word-by-word) translations will often not be successful in China. Our translation and localization services are here to help you tell your story so that it resonates. Through translation, localization, (cross-) proofing, editing, and copy-writing we make your content work for your Chinese audience. We take into consideration both: your brand’s tonality as well as Chinese culture and customs.
  3. 3. ABOUT TRAVELBUG CONSULTING WE'RE RIGHT HERE CHINA EXPERTISE We are based in Beijing, China’s capital, right at the heart of this booming economy. We speak the language, we understand the culture, and we are at the pulse of China’s latest trends. WE GET TRAVEL TOURISM EXPERTISE We are Tourism professionals with varied backgrounds across the industry and we are avid travelers. We understand both, the industry’s as well as the travelers’ needs. WE LIVE ONLINE DIGITAL EXPERTISE We understand the web and the uniqueness of China’s online and social media landscape. We see technology as the way to build bridges between brands and consumers for business success.
  4. 4. TRAVEBLUG SERVICES LANGUAGE SERVICES: TRANSLATION & LOCALIZATION Our set of language services is built to help you communicate your brand story effectively and efficiently. Copy Writing for China Social Media Content Writing Translation & Localization of Marketing Materials Proofing of existing Translations TRAINING SERVICES: UNDERSTANDING CHINESE CULTURE Our training programs help all key tourism industry sectors to better understand and service Chinese guests. Chinese Culture Basics Modern Chinese Tourists & Customers China-Friendly Hospitality & Retail Online, Mobile, and Digital in China DIGITAL SERVICES: CHINA ONLINE, SOCIAL, & MOBILE Our set of online and digital services is built to help you analyze, develop, and grow your China travel market strategy. China Online Audit China Social Media Strategy WeChat, Weibo, and Specialty Platforms Web Development
