Conversation Ambiguous Loss

Ambiguous Loss - What it is and how to cope with it, presented to Community Session, hosted by Sue Phillips. This is the handout, focused on ambiguous loss as it relates to missing persons.

  1. 1. Ambiguous Loss Explained: What is it? How to Cope with it. with Community Info Session, hosted by Sue Phillips, Thurs. May 13, 2021 By: Maureen Trask Puslinch, ON 519-884-3285 trasker@rogers.com Page 1 of 12 Missing Person Definition (Wikipedia, Jan. 24, 2020) A missing person is a person who has disappeared and whose status as alive or dead cannot be confirmed as their location and fate are not known. Ontario’s Missing Persons Act Definition: A person is a missing person for the purposes of this Act if both of the following circumstances exist with respect to the person: 1. The person’s whereabouts are unknown and, i. the person has not been in contact with people who would likely be in contact with the person, or ii. it is reasonable in the circumstances to fear for the person’s safety because of the circumstances surrounding the person’s absence or because of any other prescribed considerations. 2. A member of a police force is unable to locate the person after making reasonable efforts to do so. NOTE: There is no single definition across Canada How many are Missing? Missing Person Statistics for 2015 - 2020 Canada - 70,000-80,000 missing person reports (transactions on CPIC) per year. e in ing: ana a nee s a ationa Missing Persons ra e or for onsistenc rans arenc Acco nta i it airness an a it eport ink issing ersons ecommendations aureen Trask cademia.edu This report is based on real life experiences from families with missing loved ones (Missing Persons). Written by Maureen Trask, Jan. 20, 2020
  2. 2. Ambiguous Loss Explained: What is it? How to Cope with it. with Community Info Session, hosted by Sue Phillips, Thurs. May 13, 2021 By: Maureen Trask Puslinch, ON 519-884-3285 trasker@rogers.com Page 2 of 12 Four Questions about Ambiguous Loss, Dr. Pauline Boss www.ambiguousloss.com 1) How does it differ from ordinary loss? Ambiguous loss differs from ordinary loss in that there is no verification of death or no certainty that the person will come back or return to the way they used to be. 2) Why does it matter? Ambiguous loss freezes the grief process and prevents closure, paralyzing couple and family functioning. For more information, please refer to Dr. Pauline Boss's books, "Ambiguous Loss" and "Loss, Trauma, and Resilience". 3) How does one ease its effects? The six guidelines for resiliency while having to live with ambiguous loss are detailed in, "Loss, Trauma, and Resilience". As described in Dr. Boss's cyclical model, they are: 1. Finding Meaning 2. Tempering Mastery 3. Reconstructing Identity 4. Normalizing Ambivalence 5. Revising Attachment 6. Discovering Hope 4) What are the types of ambiguous loss? There are two types of ambiguous loss situations. In Type One occurs when there is physical absence and psychological presence. These include situations when a loved one is physically missing or bodily gone. Catastrophic examples of such ambiguous losses include kidnapping and missing bodies in the context of war, terrorism ethnic cleansing, genocide, or natural disasters such as earthquake, flood, and tsunami. More common examples of this type of ambiguous loss are situations of absent parents due to divorce, giving up a baby to adoption, and physical contact with parents and siblings due to immigration. In Type Two, there is physical presence and psychological absence. In this type of ambiguous loss, the person you care about is physically present but psychologically absent, that is, emotionally or cognitively missing. Such ambiguous loss can occur from lzheimer’s disease and other dementias; traumatic brain injury; AIDS, autism, depression, addiction, or other chronic mental or physical illnesses that take a loved one's mind or memory away. For more information on Ambiguous Loss and Dr. Pauline Boss, see her website www.ambiguousloss.com If you have a missing loved one, you are experiencing Ambiguous Loss (Physically Absent, Psychologically Present), living with uncertainty, living in limbo.
  3. 3. Ambiguous Loss Explained: What is it? How to Cope with it. with Community Info Session, hosted by Sue Phillips, Thurs. May 13, 2021 By: Maureen Trask Puslinch, ON 519-884-3285 trasker@rogers.com Page 3 of 12 A ig o s oss iffers fro or inar oss in t at t ere is no erification of eat or no certaint t at t e erson i co e ac or ret rn to t e a t e se to e a ig o s oss co M searc inc e see ing e fro : olice, amily and riends ther amilies with issing o ed nes rief and oss perts, hysician, ounsellors Support roups and eer Support roups ictim Ser ices, Trauma nformed nitiati e at earne : o support ser ices for families with missing lo ed ones Dr. Pauline Boss, principal theorist of the concept of Ambiguous Loss and Dr. Gloria Horsley, founder and president of Open to Hope Foundation, discuss Ambiguous Loss at the annual Association of Death Education and Counseling (ADEC) Conference, 2011. Video Link: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C 2vYyefAgZ0 es of A ig o s oss Definitions arm or distress that comes from osing so et ing or so eone The feeling of grief after osing so et ing or so eone
  4. 4. Ambiguous Loss Explained: What is it? How to Cope with it. with Community Info Session, hosted by Sue Phillips, Thurs. May 13, 2021 By: Maureen Trask Puslinch, ON 519-884-3285 trasker@rogers.com Page 4 of 12 o is a ig o s oss ifferent fro tra itiona oss ra itiona oss A ig o s oss ustomary rituals that allow for closure Symbolic rituals that ordinarily support a loss do not e ist. oss, 1 Some tolerance to the loss that results from a death. o workers, peers, and society are less likely to tolerate ambiguity. The loss as a result of a death is legitimized by society. mbiguous loss is not legitimized by society. oss, . 1 . mbiguous loss earning to li e w ith unresol ed grief. ambridge, ar ard ni ersity ress.
  5. 5. Ambiguous Loss Explained: What is it? How to Cope with it. with Community Info Session, hosted by Sue Phillips, Thurs. May 13, 2021 By: Maureen Trask Puslinch, ON 519-884-3285 trasker@rogers.com Page 5 of 12 a s to o e each out to others ccept the uncertainty are for yourself first ind balance in your life Think in a both and way Share your story, when you are ready ducate yourself, de elop resiliency aintain family relationships ontinue to disco er ope 1 O rs is a Different e of rief o language o mourning rituals for goodbye loss that lacks social acknowledgement o closure , no certainty enied the known means of coping and grie ing 1 ro en rief is Different 11 ncertaint makes it difficult to grie e, you don t know what you are grie ing, your grief is frozen, like li ing in limbo . o e: eal effecti e with something difficult. ffecti e co ing in ol es oscillation between coping with loss and coping with stress. riggers an ra a a ing a missing lo ed one is the most painful loss of all. The Trauma Timeline is an important aspect when assessing the implications of the loss Triggers can affect the emotional ups and downs The goal for all of us is to remain unflappable in the midst of ambiguity, though no easy task. orting t ose o are eft e in A stra ian e era Po ice ara a an 1 at e e Me onnecting it ot er fa i ies it a issing o e one earning a o t A ig o s oss aring stor no ing not ra it s t e it ation 1
  6. 6. Ambiguous Loss Explained: What is it? How to Cope with it. with Community Info Session, hosted by Sue Phillips, Thurs. May 13, 2021 By: Maureen Trask Puslinch, ON 519-884-3285 trasker@rogers.com Page 6 of 12 Coping With the Known Unknown by Dr. Pauline Boss, 2014 Often, a big first step to accepting an ambiguous loss, says family psychologist Pauline Boss, is simply learning that there's a name for the feelings the situation has inspired: "People grab on to that and breathe a sigh of relief." Here are her other guidelines. Don't blame yourself. Life isn't always fair; bad things happen for no reason. Find a new you. If your role was defined by your relationship to the missing person, try to construct a new role. Express yourself. Being sad or angry about the loss is a normal response to an abnormal situation. Don't keep those emotions bottled up. Revise attachments. You can grieve for your loss while cultivating new relationships and celebrating what you still have. Discover hope. In time, you'll become more comfortable with uncertainty and find things you can control to balance the ongoing ambiguity. Living with ambiguous loss, Boss says, is a multistage process. If there's a silver lining in negotiating this path, it's in the positive personal changes that can occur along the way. Having a loving relationship with someone who can't reciprocate our feelings, she notes, is a worthy, if painful exercise: "In the end, we grow from that suffering we experience when our loved ones disappear. It doesn't have to destroy us." Nov. 24, 2020 What victims say they find helpful about Services for Victims of crime post homicide. Research from Algonquins Center for Excellence in Victimology, Algonquin College. @AlgonquinColleg (shared by Donna Watson-Elliott, Manager Ottawa Police, Victim Crisis Unit). No different from services for the families with missing loved ones (Missing Persons) except for: + Being proactively informed about the missing process and criminal justice if required + Jurisdictional silos (in police services) within province too.
  7. 7. Ambiguous Loss Explained: What is it? How to Cope with it. with Community Info Session, hosted by Sue Phillips, Thurs. May 13, 2021 By: Maureen Trask Puslinch, ON 519-884-3285 trasker@rogers.com Page 7 of 12 Please post and share this flyer, thanks.
  8. 8. Ambiguous Loss Explained: What is it? How to Cope with it. with Community Info Session, hosted by Sue Phillips, Thurs. May 13, 2021 By: Maureen Trask Puslinch, ON 519-884-3285 trasker@rogers.com Page 8 of 12 Reference Materials and Information Wikipedia Definitions for: Missing person Ambiguous loss Closure (psychology) Ambiguous Loss Website by Pauline Boss Ambiguous Loss - Learning to Live with Unresolved Grief by Pauline Boss, Harvard Univ. Press, 1999 Ambiguous loss in families of the missing, Pauline Boss, Lancet Supplement, 360, 2002 Loss, Trauma, and Resilience - Therapeutic Work with Ambiguous Loss, Pauline Boss, Norton & Co., 2006 The trauma and complicated grief of ambiguous loss, Pauline Boss, Pastoral Psychology, 59(2), 137-145. doi: 10.1007/s11089-009-0264-0, 2009 Open to Hope Video: Dr. Pauline Boss and Dr. Gloria Horsley discuss Ambiguous Loss at the annual ADEC (Association of Death Education and Counseling) conference, Dec. 2011 The Myth of Closure Transcript, Dr. Pauline Boss, June 23, 2016 Supporting those who are left behind, AFP Australian Federal Police Nat. Missing Persons Framework, 2008 Living in Limbo: 5 Years On, Missing People UK, 2013 Missing Persons - Recommendations report by Maureen Trask, Jan. 20, 2020 When Someone you Love Goes Missing Poem by Tom M. Brown, Dublin, Ireland Missing a Loved One – A Parent’s Perspective by Maureen Trask, Apr. 2012 Tips for Supporting those Coping with the disappearance of a missing loved one by Cindy S., May 2012 Both are shown on CCIMA-Missing Persons Information, under Resources Ambiguous Loss – Seeking Your Help in BON Newsletter Winter Jan. 2013, page 16-17 by Maureen Trask Missing Person Myths Missing Persons Week, SK Do You Know the Facts About Missing Persons Quiz, Sept. 19, 2017 Ambiguous Losses that Bring Unresolved and Ongoing Grief, Lou LaGrand, USA 2007 It’s the Hope That Hurts-Best Practice in counselling models relevant to families of missing persons, FFMPU Taking Care of Yourself when someone goes missing, FFMPU, NSW Dept. of Justice, AU 2011 Missing Persons Related Information Ontario Ministry of the Solicitor General – Policy Group (MP Act and Supports for Families Consultation Government of Canada - Cold cases, missing, murdered, and wanted individuals - Canada.ca Government of Canada - Missing persons | Royal Canadian Mounted Police (rcmp-grc.gc.ca) Support for Us – Families with Missing Loved Ones FB page by Maureen Trask New Virtual Peer Support Group for Families anada’s issing ersons esearch ub, Jan. 2021 Missing Persons Research Hub
  9. 9. Ambiguous Loss Explained: What is it? How to Cope with it. with Community Info Session, hosted by Sue Phillips, Thurs. May 13, 2021 By: Maureen Trask Puslinch, ON 519-884-3285 trasker@rogers.com Page 9 of 12 Missing Persons Legislation – Included for further information 1. Ontario’s Missing Persons Act SO 2018, c 3, Sch 7 | Missing Persons Act, 2018 | CanLII To provide police with an investigative tool to help find missing persons. The tool will allow Police to access personal information or search locations where there is no evidence of crime. The Missing Persons Act, proclaimed by the government on July 1, 2019, provides police with three additional tools to use when there is no evidence a crime has been committed. These will allow police to: • Obtain copies of records that may assist in a search; • Obtain a search warrant to enter premises to locate a missing person; and • Make an urgent demand for certain records without a court order. To ensure transparency and accountability, the act sets out a requirement for chiefs of police and the commissioner of the Ontario Provincial Police to report annually on the use of urgent demands for records by members of the police service. • A mandated five-year review of the legislation is required. • There is no requirement to wait 24 hours to report someone missing in Ontario. • Nearly 7,500 adults were reported missing in Ontario in 2018. Personal Information: phone/email records, social media accounts, banking and credit card information, MTO, passport, significant people friends/family and their contact information, and places where they frequent. Types of Records specified in the Act: 1. Records containing contact information or other identifying information. 2. Photos, videos or other records containing visual representations. 3. Records of telecommunications or records that contain other electronic communications information, including information about signals related to a person’s location. 4. Records of employment information. 5. Records of personal health information within the meaning of the Personal Health Information Protection Act, 2004. 6. Records relating to services received from a service provider as defined in subsection 3 (1) of the Child and Family Services Act. 7. Records that relate to a student of an educational institution, including a pupil record described in clause 265 (1) (d) of the Education Act, despite the privilege that applies to the pupil record under subsection 266 (2) of that Act. 8. Records containing travel and accommodation information. 9. Records of financial information. NOTE: Missing Persons Acts are still needed in: NWT, Nunavut, Quebec, New Brunswick, and PEI
  10. 10. Ambiguous Loss Explained: What is it? How to Cope with it. with Community Info Session, hosted by Sue Phillips, Thurs. May 13, 2021 By: Maureen Trask Puslinch, ON 519-884-3285 trasker@rogers.com Page 10 of 12 2. National Missing Persons Framework for Canada Sparked by Missing Persons – Recommendations, Jan. 20, 2020 (PDF) Missing Persons - Recommendations | Maureen Trask - Academia.edu To ensure fairness and equality for all missing persons and the families left behind. The framework will achieve an accountable, transparent, consistent process in finding missing persons and support the families left behind. PREVENT: To introduce preventive measures to reduce the number of missing persons occurrences. RESPOND: To respond consistently and appropriately to missing persons occurrences. SUPPORT: To provide the best possible support to both missing people and their families. PROTECT: To protect vulnerable missing people and reduce the risks of harm. New technology is a factor that can help advance all key areas of the Framework. Who Plays a Role? (Community and Society as a Whole) Families and their Missing Loved Ones (Victim or Survivor?) Police (Reporting, Searches, and Investigations) Partners (SAR Teams, Private Investigators, Civilian Groups, Crime Stoppers, Coroners, Forensics, Psychics) Media (Press Releases, Feature Coverage, Social Media) Government (Policy, Legislation, Regulations, Funding, Inter-Ministry Committee, Minister or Oversight, Stats Canada) Supports (Advocates, Agencies, Groups, Peers, Coworkers, Schools) Public Health (Hospitals, Pharmacies, CMHA, Doctors) Financial (Banks, Trusts, Employers, CRA, Telecoms) Friends (Faith/Spiritual, Lawyers, Social Services, Peers) Schools, Crime Prevention Councils, Experts
  11. 11. Ambiguous Loss Explained: What is it? How to Cope with it. with Community Info Session, hosted by Sue Phillips, Thurs. May 13, 2021 By: Maureen Trask Puslinch, ON 519-884-3285 trasker@rogers.com Page 11 of 12 3. TO Independent Civilian Review into Missing Person Investigations (will influence legislation needs) Review Report released Apr. 14, 2021 by Honourable Judge Gloria J. Epstein Report | Missing and Missed | Missing Persons (missingpersonsreview.ca) To provide a new approach and model focusing on community engagement and partnerships to ensure right resources are available and doing the response best for them. Less about criminal issues, more about community involvement, with respect (vs trust). This recommendations in this report will influence policy and legislation change. “ ndependent re iew finds 'serious flaws' in how Toronto police handle missing person reports”. "systemic discrimination" contributed to failings in a number of investigations. Framework – “an essential supporting structure”. Identified the need for a bold and holistic approach to addressing system and procedural issues, rebuild trust (respect) and engage community, for all of our diverse and vulnerable, especially the LGBTQ2S+ community. The 151 recommendations need to be looked at from a national perspective involving evidence-based research, statistics, resourcing, nation wide accountability, consistency, and transparency with a citizen- centred approach. We need to figure out who is best to fill the various roles to address the needs of all, including the missing and the families left behind. 4. Other Legislation Needed • National Missing Persons Alert System (Amber, Silver, Vulnerable etc.) • National Missing Persons Week (like Saskatchewan) • Guardianship/Presumption of Death or Missing Persons Status • Leave/Compensation for Families • No Body, No Parole.
  12. 12. Ambiguous Loss Explained: What is it? How to Cope with it. with Community Info Session, hosted by Sue Phillips, Thurs. May 13, 2021 By: Maureen Trask Puslinch, ON 519-884-3285 trasker@rogers.com Page 12 of 12 Legislative Advocacy: Petition “Ontario needs Missing Persons Legislation” was introduced to Ontario Parliament by MPP Catherine Fife on Oct. 20, 2014. Bill 175 Safer Ontario Act was given royal assent in March 2018, the Missing Persons Act is part of this bill, Schedule 7, in effect on July 1, 2019 For details: Ontario Gets Missing Person Legislation Petition “Dec are a ationa Missing Persons Da in ana a” tabled Jan. 29, 2018, re-response from the government unsatisfactory, no further action. For details: Declare a National Missing Persons Day in Canada Petition “De e o a ationa i er A ert strateg for ana a” e-1588, presented Feb. 7, 2019. Gov. Response on April 1, 2019. For details: Silver Alert Canada Advocating that “ ana a nee s a national Missing Persons ra e or ”. For more info, read the report titled Missing Persons - Recommendations released Jan. 20, 2020. Senator Pierre-Hugues Boisvenu made a Statement in tribute to the Missing and raised awareness that Canada needs a Missing Persons Framework, Dec. 1, 2020. In Loving Memory of Daniel.

