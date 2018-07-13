Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
TONG LI LOGISTIC EQUIPMENTS CO., LTD
ABOUT US ▪ Founded in 2001, Tong Li logistic Equipments Co., Ltd (short as T Racking in below ) specialize in the design, ...
CONTACT US ADDRESS:NO.3 FU MIN ROAD, XIANG CHENG INDUSTRY PARK, SUZHOU, 21500, CHINA TEL: +86-512-67700835 FAX:+86-512-659...
Industry Shelving
Industry Shelving
Industry Shelving
Industry Shelving
Industry Shelving
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Industry Shelving

26 views

Published on

www.t-racking.com’s drive-in racking system provides the space efficiency and high volume storage of block stacking, with easy access to pallets.

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Industry Shelving

  1. 1. TONG LI LOGISTIC EQUIPMENTS CO., LTD
  2. 2. ABOUT US ▪ Founded in 2001, Tong Li logistic Equipments Co., Ltd (short as T Racking in below ) specialize in the design, producing, installing and testing of various warehouse racking & shelving system. The major product including 5 categories as below: ▪ 1. Warehouse Racking: including China Pallet Racking, Drive In racking, Dexion Racking, Cantilever Racking, Cantilever Racking, Dexion Racking, Schaefer Racking,Mould Racking, Stack Racking, Mobile Racking, Shuttle Racking, Mezzanine FLoor. ▪ 2. Industry Shelving: including Longspan Shelving, Angle shelving, Boltless Shelving, Rut Shelving, Stainless Steel Shelving, Wire Shelving, Mobile Shelving,Steckregal,Wire Decking. ▪ 3. Retail Shelving: including Heavy Duty Gondola Shelving, Outrigger Upright Framed Shelving, Hump panel store shelving, Wire Mesh Panel Gondola Shelving, Wire Mesh Panel Shelving, European Tegometal Shelving, Australia Gondola Shelving. ▪ 4. Steel Profile: including steel profile for racking post, various step beam and steel tubes row material ▪ 5. Warehouse Accessory: including plastic pallet, plastic container, climbing trolley, pallet ruck, roller container.
  3. 3. CONTACT US ADDRESS:NO.3 FU MIN ROAD, XIANG CHENG INDUSTRY PARK, SUZHOU, 21500, CHINA TEL: +86-512-67700835 FAX:+86-512-65982697 EMAIL: SALES@RACKING-SHELVING.COM

×