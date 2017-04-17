AFINIDADE E SINTONIA ESPIRITUAL na visão Espírita

EDUCANDÁRIO CAMINHO DE LUZ – 2016 / Tânia Paupitz
Identificar a natureza da influencia dos Espíritos através de nossos pensamentos e atos da vida cotidiana. Breve resumo ...
AFINIDADE Consiste na semelhança, identidade, conformidade de gostos, interesses, sentimentos, propósitos, pontos de vista...
LE. 459 = Influem os Espíritos em nossos pensamentos e em nossos atos? Muito mais do que imaginais. Influem a tal ponto, ...
 Sim, porque eles só se ligam aos que os solicitam por seus desejos ou os atraem por seus pensamentos.
ÓDIO Ressentimento Alimentado no decorrer dia MÁGOA Veneno AGRESSIVIDADE IGNORÂNCIA
Energia viva, o pensamento desloca, em torno de nós, forças sutis, construindo paisagens ou formas e criando centros magné...
O Espírito é livre para decidir e suficientemente lúcido para raciocinar. Aproveitar a convivência de um mestre ou segui...
 Renunciam às suas tentativas os Espíritos cuja influência a vontade do homem repele? LE 468 “Que querias que fizessem? Q...
 Por que meio podemos neutralizar a influência dos maus Espíritos? LE.469 “Praticando o bem e pondo em Deus toda a vossa ...
Tenha FÉ, em si mesmo - em Deus. Ore e Vigie seus pensamentos Pratique sua Reforma Íntima Pratique a caridade do despr...
REFORMA INTIMA É A CHAVE, QUE ABRE A PORTA DE ENTRADA PARA UMA CONDIÇÃO DE PROTEÇÃO ESPIRITUAL. VIGIA E ORA ESTUDE À SI P...
  1. 1. EDUCANDÁRIO CAMINHO DE LUZ – 2016 / Tânia Paupitz
  2. 2. Identificar a natureza da influencia dos Espíritos através de nossos pensamentos e atos da vida cotidiana. Breve resumo de como se dá esta Influenciação, que se estabelece por afinidade e sintonia. As companhias espirituais que atraímos através dos nossos pensamentos negativos. COMO ELEVAR NOSSO PADRÃO VIBRATÓRIO
  3. 3. AFINIDADE Consiste na semelhança, identidade, conformidade de gostos, interesses, sentimentos, propósitos, pontos de vista. - É uma premissa necessária para que se estabeleça a SINTONIA. SINTONIA Se estabelece em virtude da atração e da simpatia, que passa a vigorar entre as pessoas que mantem AFINIDADE.
  4. 4. LE. 459 = Influem os Espíritos em nossos pensamentos e em nossos atos? Muito mais do que imaginais. Influem a tal ponto, que, de ordinário, são eles que vos dirigem.”
  5. 5.  Sim, porque eles só se ligam aos que os solicitam por seus desejos ou os atraem por seus pensamentos.
  6. 6. ÓDIO Ressentimento Alimentado no decorrer dia MÁGOA Veneno AGRESSIVIDADE IGNORÂNCIA
  7. 7. Energia viva, o pensamento desloca, em torno de nós, forças sutis, construindo paisagens ou formas e criando centros magnéticos ou ondas, com os quais emitimos a nossa atuação ou recebemos a atuação dos outros. Vamos nos comunicar com as entidades e núcleos de pensamentos, com os quais nos colocamos em sintonia.
  8. 8. O Espírito é livre para decidir e suficientemente lúcido para raciocinar. Aproveitar a convivência de um mestre ou seguir um malfeitor é deliberação nossa, cujos resultados colheremos. (André Luiz – Sexo e Destino)
  9. 9.  Renunciam às suas tentativas os Espíritos cuja influência a vontade do homem repele? LE 468 “Que querias que fizessem? Quando nada conseguem, abandonam o campo. Entretanto, ficam à espreita de um momento propício, como gato que tocaia o rato.”
  10. 10.  Por que meio podemos neutralizar a influência dos maus Espíritos? LE.469 “Praticando o bem e pondo em Deus toda a vossa confiança, repelireis a influência dos Espíritos inferiores e aniquilareis o império que desejem ter sobre vós. Guardai-vos de atender às sugestões dos Espíritos que vos suscitam maus pensamentos, que sopram a discórdia entre vós outros e que vos insuflam as paixões más. (...)”
  11. 11. Tenha FÉ, em si mesmo - em Deus. Ore e Vigie seus pensamentos Pratique sua Reforma Íntima Pratique a caridade do desprendimento Pratica do Evangelho no Lar  Evite a maledicência  Leituras Edificantes  Acredite nas suas intuições Evite a raiva e a reclamação e outras emoções negativas.  Seja gentil, amável e misericordioso!
  12. 12. REFORMA INTIMA É A CHAVE, QUE ABRE A PORTA DE ENTRADA PARA UMA CONDIÇÃO DE PROTEÇÃO ESPIRITUAL. VIGIA E ORA ESTUDE À SI PRÓPRIO RESISTA ÀS MÁS TENTAÇÕES PRATICAS ESPIRITUAIS AMA A TI MESMO... TRABALHO VOLUNTÁRIO "Reconhece-se o verdadeiro espírita pela sua transformação moral, e pelos esforços que faz para domar suas más inclinações. Evangelho Segundo ESPIRITISMO, CAP. XVII, 4
×