Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Hidden Girl Audiobook Free | Hidden Girl audiobooks to download for free Hidden Girl Audiobook Free | Hidden Girl audioboo...
Hidden Girl Audiobook Free | Hidden Girl audiobooks to download for free An inspiring and compelling memoir from a young w...
Hidden Girl Audiobook Free | Hidden Girl audiobooks to download for free Written By: Lisa Wysocky, Shyima Hall. Narrated B...
Hidden Girl Audiobook Free | Hidden Girl audiobooks to download for free Download Full Version Hidden Girl Audio OR Downlo...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Hidden Girl Audiobook Free | Hidden Girl audiobooks to download for free

8 views

Published on

Hidden Girl Audiobook Free | Hidden Girl audiobooks to download for free

Published in: Law
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Hidden Girl Audiobook Free | Hidden Girl audiobooks to download for free

  1. 1. Hidden Girl Audiobook Free | Hidden Girl audiobooks to download for free Hidden Girl Audiobook Free | Hidden Girl audiobooks to download for free LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. Hidden Girl Audiobook Free | Hidden Girl audiobooks to download for free An inspiring and compelling memoir from a young woman who lost her childhood to slavery-and built a new life grounded in determination and justice. ​ Shyima Hall was born in Egypt on September 29, 1989, the seventh child of desperately poor parents. When she was eight, her parents sold her into slavery. Shyima then moved two hours away to Egypt's capitol city of Cairo to live with a wealthy family and serve them eighteen hours a day, seven days a week. When she was ten, her captors moved to Orange County, California, and smuggled Shyima with them. Two years later, an anonymous call from a neighbor brought about the end of Shyima's servitude—but her journey to true freedom was far from over. ​ A volunteer at her local police department since she was a teenager, Shyima is passionate about helping to rescue others who are in bondage. Now a U.S. citizen, she regularly speaks out about human trafficking and intends to one day become an immigration officer. In Hidden Girl, Shyima candidly reveals how she overcame her harrowing circumstances and brings vital awareness to a timely and relevant topic.
  3. 3. Hidden Girl Audiobook Free | Hidden Girl audiobooks to download for free Written By: Lisa Wysocky, Shyima Hall. Narrated By: Robin Eller Publisher: Tantor Media Date: June 2014 Duration: 7 hours 0 minutes
  4. 4. Hidden Girl Audiobook Free | Hidden Girl audiobooks to download for free Download Full Version Hidden Girl Audio OR Download

×