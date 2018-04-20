Click here https://blairanthony33.blogspot.co.id/?book=B00A3K2CJO

PDF FREE DOWNLOAD BEST PDF Sell to Retail (5 Tips on How to Rock the Chain Store Buyer Meeting) TRIAL EBOOK TRIAL EBOOK

You have a product that you think would be perfect for big box retailers. You ve either been selling to retailers for a while or you re just getting started. Either way, you want to ensure that you have the best possible meeting with that buyer.• What do you say in the meeting? • How do you best prepare in advance? • How do you present to that buyer? • And most importantly, what fundamentally matters to that buyer so that they will be more inclined to buy from you? In this quick yet powerful guide, we will be addressing five key tips and strategies related to a successful chain store buyer meeting!About the Author: Karen Waksman (http://www.retailmba.com) is a Manufacturer’s Rep turned Author, Speaker and Consultant. She has sold millions of units to the world’s largest retailers now dedicates her time to teaching Entrepreneurs how to market and sell their products to Major Retailers, Online Retailers, Catalogs and Small Retailers, too!

